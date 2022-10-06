Best Betting Sites in India: Online Betting Sites for Indian Bettors Ranked for Variety, Odds, Bonuses & More

In India, we love to bet on cricket, football, and everything in-between - but which betting site is good enough to trust with your money?

Well, that’s where we come in. We’ve been observing the best betting sites in India for the past few months, and we have some good news for you — your options are as good as they come!

Our betting experts tested and reviewed many Indian sportsbooks for market coverage, bonuses, user interface, payment options, customer support, and more.

10CRIC topped our list this time around, but its competitors are just as chock-a-full of great odds and deep market coverage.

Let’s check them all out!

Best Betting Sites in India

10CRIC: Best IND betting site overall

Parimatch: Some of the best odds

22Bet: Top mobile betting app

1xbet: Best for live betting

Sportaza: Top-tier bonuses and promotions

1. 10CRIC - Best Betting Site in India Overall

Pros:

60,000+ betting markets

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Top-rated weekly promotions

Quick cashouts for Indian players

High odds for cricket

Up to ₹100,000 welcome package

Cons:

Lacks live streaming feature

10CRIC is the ultimate online betting site in India, with some of the best odds and bonuses you can find right now. The 60,000 betting markets isn’t a typo — that’s the exact number of markets you can find here daily. You can lay a bet on basically anything!

Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Although 10CRIC is one of the new betting sites in India, it has done everything possible to cement its position as the best Indian sportsbook. With a vast array of games and over 60,000 betting markets, you’re guaranteed to find almost every option.

Regarding odds, this IND online betting site ensures you’re fully awarded by offering boosted odds in the European format. And if you want to alter a few parts, 10CRIC allows you to customise your account settings by changing the design, language, and odds format.

10CRIC is an online betting platform featuring various cricket and international sports such as basketball, table tennis, handball, golf, American football, baseball, and more.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

10CRIC is a betting site that rewards new players with a hefty welcome package consisting of three deposit bonuses if they deposit a minimum of ₹1,000:

1st deposit: 100% welcome bonus of up to ₹30,000

2nd deposit: 100% match-up bonus of up to ₹30,000

3rd deposit: 100% match-up bonus of up to ₹40,000

This means you’ll have access to up to ₹100,000 (Code = WELCOME) in bonus money. And real sports betting fanatics who deposit above ₹10,000 will receive an extra 10% to spice up their bankroll.

The welcome bonus will be awarded within 24 hours after depositing funds. The offer comes with a 7x rollover requirement (bonus + deposit), which you must meet in 90 days — a lot more time than you need.

Other promotions that you can grab include:

Boss daily CPL boosters: Up to ₹1,000 extra every day in cashback for betting on the Caribbean Premier League.

Grand Slam Cashback: 10% up to ₹1,000 cash back on tennis US open bets.

Weekly sports super bonus: Use the appropriate bonus code for a specific game and receive a ‘Super Bonus’ each week.

This betting site has several other promos that you can take advantage of. Just proceed to the ‘Promotions’ section, and you’ll see the complete list.

Desktop Interface: 4.8/5

10CRIC offers a simple design that’s easy to navigate, find games, and place bets. It has incorporated vivid colours, prominent ones being white and splashes of grey and black.

While it offers thousands of markets, the perfectly sized banners and colour choices on various sections promote an open and clean site.

This ensures that players can quickly locate any category. You can identify odds, games, leagues, and all other categories throughout the site easily.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

If you prefer mobile betting, we have great news for you! 10CRIC has a great mobile application for iPhone and Android tablets and smartphones. You can download the sports betting app through the official website or the App Store.

Through the mobile app, you’ll access all features, betting options, and perks available on the desktop version. If you don’t want to download it, you can still access the mobile site on any browser and bet on your favourite sports.

Additionally, the mobile site offers multilingual support, live in-play betting, and results and statistics that you can use to analyse future bets.

Claim up to ₹100,000 on your first three deposits at 10CRIC

2. Parimatch - Most Competitive Odds of All Betting Sites in India

Pros:

25+ sport categories

Great odds across the board

Quality live match streaming

Top-tier mobile app

Fantastic interface

Cons:

Reported cases of slow customer support

Parimatch is basically a one-size-fits-all gambling platform with sports betting as its main focus and an online casino with tons of games.

You can expect to find the biggest odds average of all other Indian betting sites on this list. And you know how important odds are when it comes to value for money.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

One of Parimatch’s biggest strengths is the extensive range of sports games and markets it offers. You can bet on popular sports such as American football, cricket, badminton, basketball, baseball, and boxing, to name a few.

If you dive a bit deeper, you’ll uncover numerous game and player props for each popular event — and this includes Indian cricket.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

Parimatch is an online betting site that knows what its Indian customers like. That said, Parimatch provides a 150% welcome bonus of up to ₹20,000 for all new players.

To claim the offer, you must make a minimum deposit of ₹300 or more through the sportsbook's cashier.

Other bonuses that you can claim include:

5% up to ₹3,000 cashback on the Caribbean Premier League

Parlay Insurance: Receive a 100% refund if you make a parlay bet on UCL and one event loses.

Desktop Interface: 4.9/5

Parimatch’s design is one to be admired. It’s not about reinventing the wheel but offering a site that works smoothly in terms of functionality and looks. It features a three-level setup with a main menu on the left, popular markets in the middle, and the bet slip on the right.

The neon yellow and black colour scheme is very recognisable when you arrive at the sportsbook. Using the left-hand menu, you can select sports that will appear in the middle.

As with top Indian betting sites, you can choose more than one sports game, and you’ll see markets lining up in the middle. In brief, the site design looks excellent, and if you’ve used online betting sites before, you’ll find it very simplistic.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

As with almost every top-rated Indian betting site, you will have access to a downloadable mobile application when you sign up at Parimatch. All you have to do is proceed to the betting site and scan the QR code, which will initiate your download.

Once in the mobile application, you receive a condensed version of the site. You can access all bets, games, markets, and the features mentioned above.

Claim up to a ₹20,000 betting bonus on your first deposit at Parimatch

3. 22Bet - Best Indian Mobile Betting App

Pros:

Tons of sports markets

Top-rated mobile application

High payout percentages

Many withdrawal and deposit methods

Cons:

Lacks live streaming

Even though most betting sites in India provide a betting app that you can download — we found 22Bet to be the best one you can use. It’s easy to navigate, placing real money sports bets is simple, and you get all the necessary features packed into your pocket.

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

One of the main reasons why 22Bet is popular across India is the full range of sports you can bet on. Some of the sports covered by 22Bet include:

Cricket

Football

Soccer

Basketball

Tennis

Ice Hockey

Speed Skating

Baseball

Golf

And many, many more. In addition to the comprehensive list of sports markets, the site offers lines on trending topics, politics, and culture. Better still, you can also bet on eSport games.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

22Bet offers a sports welcome offer to all players who sign up on the platform. It comprises a 100% match welcome bonus of up to ₹10,000. To claim the bonus, you must deposit a minimum of 85 INR.

We were particularly impressed by the bonus' 5x rollover requirement (in accumulator bets), which is easily attainable. Accumulator bets should have at least three selections, each with odds of 1.40 or above. You’ll have seven days to meet the wagering requirements.

Other bonuses include:

Friday reload sportsbook bonus — deposit at least 1 USD/EUR and receive a match-up bonus of up to 8,000 INR on Fridays

Bonus for a series of losing bets

‘Accumulator bet of the day’ rewards

Desktop Interface: 4.5/5

22Bet offers a pretty basic design, offering a three-menu site, which is popular in the betting industry. While its white and green colouring is detailed, it won’t blow you away. The site functions well and has quick load times, especially when switching between markets.

You’ll find the site simple to use, and we don’t intend to be disrespectful if we say that it’s a glance at the basics of online betting. We found the left navigation menu super helpful, meaning you won’t be taken to a new page with every click.

It displays a quick dropdown of what’s available. All these features are meant to ensure you don’t experience any problems navigating the site.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

Another positive of 22Bet is its top-rated mobile betting application. The app allows you to access all betting markets available on the desktop version. You can download it on iOS or Android devices.

Also, you can visit the site on your favourite mobile browser, as it will adjust to fit your screen size accordingly. The mobile site follows the simplistic but functional layout of the PC interface.

Download 22Bet’s app and claim up to ₹10,000 on your first deposit

4. 1xbet - Most Advanced Live Betting Interface of All IND Betting Sites

Pros:

60,000+ monthly events

Bet builder and cash-out feature

Quick withdrawals

On-site live streaming

Cons:

Slow customer assistance during peak hours

If your betting strategy involves a lot of last-minute bets, you’ll find 1xBet’s in-game betting interface and live streaming feature a perfect fit.

Betting Markets: 4.5/5

1xbet India is populated with many sports and events that players can wager on. Also, the sheer collection of live-in-play markets is impressive. Football and cricket are prominent sports that most players focus on.

However, there’s a strong emphasis on other sports categories, including basketball, kabaddi, tennis, and much more. The operator offers top global sports leagues and competitions such as Test Series, IPL, World Cup, Premier League, and more.

Regarding odds, you’ll find the sportsbook’s odds highly competitive — a 1.9% range on most margins. Additionally, odd levels for tennis, football, basketball, and baseball range between 94% and 97%.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

1XBet has one of the most attractive sign-up offers. New players have access to a 100% match welcome bonus of up to 20,000 INR. The minimum qualifying deposit amount is 75 INR, which is affordable.

The welcome bonus comes with a 5x rollover requirement on accumulator bets. Note that each accumulator bet should include at least three selections with odds of 1.4 or above. Also, you’ll have 30 days to meet the rollover requirement.

Other bonuses include:

Weekly cashback program

‘Accumulator bet of the day’ bonuses

Lucky Friday bonus

Desktop Interface: 4.5/5

1XBet is a perfect case of “Don't judge a book by its cover” unless you’ve read the pages. At first glance, the site looks dated and in need of a refresh. However, what lies under is a perfectly laid out Indian betting site packed with several navigation options and betting features.

For beginners, the site utilises an assortment of hot topic buttons and menus to help with navigation. Other design features include preference menus and multiple language support.

As for usability, it’s further assisted by a combination of quick links and sidebar menus for statistics, mobile betting apps, results, telegram bets, and more.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

You can download the 1XBet application for both Android and iOS devices.

We can’t question the performance capabilities of the app. Indian bettors themselves recommend this app, thanks to its superior user experience. Graphics and animations are easy on the eyes, and there’s no time wastage when searching for markets to bet on.

Join 1xBet for the best live betting experience in India

5. Sportaza - No. 1 Online Betting Site in India for Bonuses

Pros:

Offers a comprehensive loyalty program

Wonderful sign-up bonus

Many leagues to bet on

Incredible horse racing coverage

Cons:

Some promotions are valid only for a short time

Sportaza is our top pick for recreational Indian bettors looking to get the most bang for their buck. Besides a 100% match bonus of up to ₹8,000 on your first deposit, you’ll get access to one of the market’s most generous loyalty schemes.

Betting Markets: 4.5/5

As the name suggests, Sportaza focuses on sports betting. There’s extensive coverage of football, cricket, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, American football, table tennis, baseball, snooker, darts, and golf.

The great thing is that the sportsbook also offers multiple tournaments and leagues that you can bet on, beginning with local leagues to global ones.

Better still, with the revolutionary ‘Cash Out’ feature becoming increasingly popular in the betting scene worldwide, Sportaza allows its customers to make the most of it. Thanks to this feature, you can receive a return of your bet before the fixture ends.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

Sportaza offers a 100% deposit welcome bonus of up to ₹8,000, with a 1x rollover requirement. Neteller and Skrill are excluded from this promotion, and the minimum deposit you’ll need to make is ₹500.

Also, Sportaza has an impressive range of promotions that football fans can claim. One of the top ones is the 10% accumulator boost, where you can receive up to ₹80,000 in bonus money if you bet successfully on at least three legs, each with odds of 1.8 or above.

Other promotions include:

100% match MLB free bet of up to ₹8,000: To claim this offer, you have to deposit a minimum of ₹1,600 and bet the total amount on baseball games with odds of at least 1.50.

50% up to ₹40,000 VIP daily free bet: Make a deposit of ₹1,600 or more and bet on games with odds of 1.5 or above to receive the offer.

50% up to ₹40,000 weekly reload bonus: Deposit ₹1,600 or more and receive a 50% match reload offer of up to ₹40,000.

And more!

Simply put, Sportaza has one of the best promo sections we’ve seen among online betting sites in India, meaning you’ll always have something to top up your bankroll.

Desktop Interface: 4.5/5

Sportaza has a user-friendly design, and navigating through the pages isn’t a problem since all the info is well organised in the appropriate areas. You’ll see tabs for promotions, sports betting, and live betting at the top of the landing page.

Once you scroll to the bottom, you’ll find information about the site’s licensing and ownership, general terms, and payments.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

The experience of using the Sportaza site on mobile phones is lovely. Pages refresh fast, allowing players to place live and pre-match bets easily.

It’s effortless to sign up, log in and locate any game or feature. If you’ve not yet considered the mobile version due to personal doubts, please know that all services and features available are similar to those on the desktop site.

On the other hand, the drawback is that this sports betting site in India doesn’t have a dedicated mobile application for players who prefer this option. Fortunately, the mobile site fills this gap by being fully optimised for in-browser betting.

Explore all the latest bonuses Sportaza has in store for Indian punters

How We Ranked the Best Online Betting Sites in India

Betting Markets:

We recommend Indian sports betting sites that offer a wide selection of sports and betting markets. You should be able to bet on popular categories such as cricket, football, basketball, tennis, golf, rugby, baseball, and more.

Bonuses and Promos:

Good bonuses and promotions give players, especially newbies, a starting advantage. For this reason, our list contains betting sites with lucrative sign-up offers and constant promos for new and existing customers in India.

Desktop Interface:

We look for betting sites for Indians with a smooth, easy-to-use interface that ensures players can easily find odds and bet. Our top recommendations offer an easy-to-pick-up interface and load quickly, even on a slow internet connection.

Mobile Experience:

Our top Indian betting sites are mobile optimised — you can deposit funds, bet and request withdrawals from your favourite mobile browser. Better still, most of them offer dedicated mobile betting apps.

Misc:

Other key factors we look at include:

Licensing

Quality of customer support

Available withdrawal and deposit methods

Check out a few gambling guides you might be interested in:

Guide to Online Betting in India

Which Is the Best Indian Sports Betting Site?

The best overall betting site in India is 10CRIC, mainly thanks to its 60,000 betting markets and a massive ₹100,000 welcome package. Additionally, it provides top deposit methods in rupees and offers a great user experience on mobile and PC.

Do Indian Betting Sites Accept Rupees?

The betting sites and real money online casinos we’ve recommended here are optimised for customers in India, meaning they accept withdrawals and deposits via rupees.

Which Is the Best Indian Live Betting Site?

The best live betting sportsbook in India is 1xbet, without a doubt. That’s because it has a massive selection of live betting odds, especially on cricket. Additionally, it has a beautiful mobile version, where you’re guaranteed the ultimate live betting experience.

What Banking Options are Available for Sports Bettors in India?

There’s a wide range of payment methods that Indian bettors can use to fund their sports betting accounts. Popular ones include Mastercard, Visa, Neteller and Skrill.

Is It Safe To Bet Online in India?

Yes, absolutely. Licensed betting sites in India must abide by many rules and regulations imposed by gambling commissions, making them perfectly secure to bet at. Each betting site on our list is fully licensed to operate in India.

What is the Most Trusted Indian Betting Site?

The most trusted betting site in India right now is 10CRIC. It’s been serving Indian bettors for well over 5 years now and has operated on a global scale for over a decade. 10CRIC also has reputable ownership and is fully licensed in Curacao.

Comparison of the Top 5 Betting Sites in India

10CRIC: The best online betting site in India — By signing up at 10CRIC, you’ll have access to a ₹100,000 welcome offer, a massive range of betting markets (60,000+!), and a great PC and mobile experience.

Parimatch: Competitive odds — With some of the best odds among betting sites in India, Parimatch is a great fit if you like to switch around and basically bet on anything that seems like a good pick. Additionally, it offers quality live streams and a reliable mobile app.

22Bet: Best mobile experience — 22Bet provides a beautiful mobile app and website that is simple yet fully functional, ensuring you get the best experience betting on the go. Also, the site has many banking options and quality promotions that you can take advantage of.

1xbet: Top-rated live betting section — 1xBet’s live betting section is optimised to ensure the best experience. It has excellent graphics and animations, enabling players to track games easily and analyse live statistics. Additionally, you can claim up to a 20,000 INR welcome offer.

Sportaza: Generous bonuses — Sportaza’s promotions section is packed with all types of bonuses — welcome offers, reload rewards, cashback, VIP offers, you name them. That aside, the site extensively covers horse racing, so if you’re into it, this is the place to be.

How To Register at the Best Betting Sites in India

Signing up at the best Indian online betting sites is a straightforward process, so if you’ve never done it, there’s nothing to be worried about. Below is a step-by-step guide using 10CRIC as an example:

Step 1: Go to the Sportsbook’s Website:

Follow this link to open 10CRIC’s official website

Click the yellow ‘Join Now’ button

Enter your details, including your name, email, date of birth, username and password

Agree to the terms and conditions

Complete the sign-up process by pressing the ‘Create My Account’ button

Step 2: Verify Your Email:

Search for an email from the sportsbook

If you can’t find it, check the spam folder

Click the verification link inside

Step 3: Deposit Funds and Start Playing:

Proceed to the cashier and select your preferred payment option

Enter your banking info and decide how much you want to deposit

Confirm the payment

Explore the sports lobby and place your first real money bet!

Still Looking for the Best Betting Sites in India?

Now that we’ve reached the end, we hope you’ve found an Indian betting site that meets your needs.

To reiterate, the best sports betting site in India is 10CRIC due to its excellent bonuses, reliable customer support, extensive selection of daily betting markets, and more.

That said, every other betting site on our list offers something unique. Depending on what your preferences are, you should at least find one of them suitable.

In conclusion, remember that betting is meant for entertainment and is not a source of income — have fun and remember to bet responsibly!

Check out some other online casino apps in India.

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.