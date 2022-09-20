Best Bitcoin Casinos: Reviewing the Top Bitcoin Casino Sites Online (2022)

The best Bitcoin casinos have blown away the “traditional” casinos in every way possible - with instant payouts, zero transaction fees, and unique games & promos.

After spending hours sifting through each of the most popular crypto gambling sites, we have prepared a list of the top-rated ones.

Spoiler alert: Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino right now. But there are as many as 17 BTC casinos worth checking out!

Let’s begin.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC + 180 FS

Award-winning casino

Plenty of exclusive games

More than 4,000 games

Fantastic layout & design

Crypto-exclusive casino

8 cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

No sports betting

If you want to play at the best online Bitcoin casino, then Bitstarz should be the first place that you check out.

It stands out in the online casino industry for having won various awards and more than 4,000 total games.

Let’s see why it climbed to the top of our list.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 5/5

Compared to typical crypto casino sites, Bitstarz has a high level of cryptocurrency adoption.

This is because you can deposit with many different cryptocurrencies. Bitstarz accepts deposits in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.

We also liked that Bitstarz is 100% transparent with the casino game results. This makes it a great option if you want to play at a provably fair online casino where it’s impossible to manipulate results.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:5/5

When you sign up as a new player at Bitstarz, you can play Bitcoin casino games with a bonus of up to 5 BTC. You will also get 180 free spins on top of that.

Outside of the welcome promo, Bitstarz is known to offer some of the most rewarding bonuses - including a Tesla giveaway at the time of writing.

Slot Games: 4.8/5

There are currently over 1,000 different slot games at Bitstarz.

Some of our favorites include Wild Spin, Dragon's Element, and Elvis Frog in Vegas. There are also some great exclusive titles, including Wild Crowns, Bitstarz Billion, and Book of Helios.

In addition, we found lots of great progressive jackpots on this site. At the time of writing, the top jackpot was worth over 11 BTC on Master of Starz. We found more than 50 other active jackpots when doing this review!

Table Games:4.9/5

The table games offered by this site include great options for both single-player and multiplayer live casino games such as blackjack and roulette. Note, however, that you won't be able to access the live dealer games if you’re playing from certain countries.

Some of the most fun virtual games we found included Texas Hold'em, Rocket Dice, and Double Exposure. There are also some exclusive in-house titles like Dice, Plinko, Wheel, and Limbo.

Click here to get started at Bitstarz

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Game Variety of any Bitcoin Casino Online

Pros:

Welcome bonus package up to 5 BTC

Eight different cryptocurrencies accepted

23 different game software providers

More than 1,200 total casino games

High pots on the progressive jackpots

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Bonus activated through four deposits

Looking for the biggest variety of BTC games? Then 7Bit should be the top online crypto casino for you to check out first.

The first deposit bonus you get on this site can rack up to 1.5 BTC. There are also up to 5 BTC up for grabs throughout four deposits.

7Bit has a high level of cryptocurrency adoption, plenty of different game software providers, and high pots on their jackpot slots. It also has lightning-fast live chat support that is available 24/7.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 5/5

Compared to most crypto casinos, we found that more users will be able to deposit using their favorite crypto on this site.

There are a total of 8 different cryptocurrencies that you can deposit and play with at 7Bit, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tron, and USDT.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:4.9/5

7Bit offers more generous bonuses than most Bitcoin gambling sites.

There is a potential total of 5 BTC that you can claim on this site after making your first four deposits.

Therefore, if you want to play crypto casino games with a nice boost to your bankroll, this is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites to sign up to.

Slot Games: 5/5

7Bit has the best collection of different slot games.

There are over 1000 different options, including Gold Rush with Johnny Cash, Penny Pelican, and Big Atlantis Frenzy. Our favorite game is All Ways Egypt, for having a fun theme and interface that is unique compared to other Egypt-themed slots.

At the time of writing, Book of Atem, Sherlock & Moriarty, and Wheel of Wishes had the highest pots available. There were active jackpots of over 6 BTC on each of these games ready to be won.

Table Games: 4.9/5

We found 14 different video poker variants, 17 blackjack titles, 16 roulette wheels, and 11 different baccarat games in the table casino games section of 7Bit.

Other options include Go Go Magic Dog, Sic Bo, and Wild Texas. Onetouch also provides a live lobby for games like blackjack and roulette - but they are only available in certain countries.

As a whole, 7Bit has plenty of different table casino games that will suit the needs of most gamblers.

Click here to get up to 5 BTC at 7Bit

3. Red Dog - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino Online

Pros:

More than 20 different active promotions

Choose your own welcome bonus

Free demo versions for all games

No transaction fees

Great mobile casino

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Not as many games as some other casinos

Red Dog is another one of the best Bitcoin casinos for bonus hunters.

It stands out for having an extensive list of different welcome bonuses. One of our favorites will give up to $12,250 in total.

In addition, any transaction that you make here will not have any transaction fees. Since converting cryptocurrencies can already be expensive enough, this is a great bonus for those who want minimal fees when depositing onto the platform.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4.6/5

We think Red Dog does a suitable job accepting different cryptocurrencies, but there isn't much support for altcoins. Currently, the only options are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

Unlike Bitstarz and 7Bit, though, this isn’t a crypto-only casino - meaning that you could also use your credit card to make a deposit if you wish to do so.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

As we have mentioned, the feature that stands out the most with Red Dog compared to other Bitcoin casinos is that there are over 20 different promotions that you can choose from!

Our favorite bonus can be activated using the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS". You will get a 225% welcome bonus package up to $12,250 in total.

Outside of the welcome promo, there’s a bonus whenever a new game is added to the library, and you can also get a 24/7 reload bonus offer.

Slot Games: 4.3/5

There isn't a high total number of slot games available at Red Dog, but it’s clear that they went for a “quality-over-quantity” approach.

You’ll find about 120 different slots to play here. They are all made by RTG, which is one of the most trusted authorities for creating fair slot games.

Therefore, this is an excellent online casino to check out if you want to focus on unique slots and the latest titles by this provider. However, the highest jackpot at writing was only about 2.2 BTC, which is lower than most Bitcoin casinos.

Table Games:4.8/5

If you like table casino games, you will find most of your favorite casino classics at Red Dog.

Currently, some of the top options include Tri Card Poker, 21 Blackjack, and Joker Poker. The only thing that we would improve is adding some other games such as craps.

This casino also has a complete collection of live casino games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

Click here to claim up to $12,250 at Red Dog

4. Punt Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Pros:

Lots of slot filtering criteria

High pots on progressive slots

Beautiful site interface

Bonus up to 6 BTC + 100 free spins

Fat payouts

Cons:

Bonuses calculated on-site with fiat currency

No live dealer games offered

Slots fans should head to Punt Crypto Casino. It features some of the best variety and great filtering criteria for slot games, letting users narrow down their options at an exact level.

The site itself is also very well designed and easy to navigate.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4/5

We would like to see Punt Casino improve its total level of cryptocurrency adoption. You can only deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Compared to other Bitcoin casinos, this is a somewhat low number of total cryptocurrency deposit methods, even though the major coins are still accepted.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:4.7/5

Punt Casino offers a total welcome bonus package of up to 6 BTC and 100 free spins on top of that.

We like how this welcome bonus allows you to deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin or Bitcoin Cash to get the total bonus amount.

It's also worth pointing out that the deposit bonuses are calculated using fiat currency instead of Bitcoin. Therefore, it can be challenging to know how much BTC you need to deposit to get your targeted bonus amount - but at least you can see the exact bonus value right away on the site.

Slot Games: 5/5

Punt Casino’s library of slot games is constantly evolving and improving at a higher level than traditional online casinos.

Some of our favorite games include Plentiful Treasure, Cleopatras Gold, and Sweet 16.

You can quickly choose between slots based on jackpot, theme, reels, the most popular, by the date added, and more using the bountiful number of different filtering criteria.

Table Games:4.2/5

Since there are no online live dealer games, the table casino game section is lacking. Currently, you can play variants of video poker, blackjack, and roulette. Other casino classics are not offered here.

That being said, we do like how they have some rare specialty games like Fish Catch, Banana Jones, and keno.

To improve this score, this casino needs to consider adding its own dedicated live dealer games.

Click here to get started at Punt Casino

5. BC.Game - Most Accepted Cryptos of any Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros:

Connect with MetaMask & WalletConnect

Highest level of altcoin support (40+)

Many different original casino games

Fun design

Cons:

Comparatively low total bonus amount

If you want to play at an online casino that lets you connect & deposit instantly using your favorite web3 wallet, BC.Game is the best overall online gambling site to check out. This casino instantly connects with MetaMask or any WalletConnect web3 wallet.

There is a nice community of users that you can chat with any time on the right-hand side of the site.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 5/5

This online gambling site is lightyears ahead of any of the other best crypto casinos mentioned on this page regarding total crypto adoption.

Just connect your wallet, and you can play with Bitcoin and most other altcoins.

The only exception to note here is for altcoins with particularly low popularity. If you are a microcap holder, then you likely won't be able to use your favorite tokens. However, the vast majority of crypto holders will be able to play without converting any of their tokens.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4/5

To find the Punt Casino welcome bonus, users must do a little bit of searching before being provided with the bonuses for new users.

Your first deposit has an 80 - 180% bonus, depending on the total amount that you deposit.

The wagering requirement system for these bonuses is calculated strangely compared to other online crypto casinos. Funds are unlocked using a formula (wager amount x 1% x 25% = unlock amount) that will require users to do some planning before getting started.

Slot Games: 4.4/5

We like how Punt Casino has a massive library of over 5,400 different slot games. This provides more diversity than any of the best crypto casinos.

In terms of pure quantity, there isn't a slot casino that can outcompete with BC.Game.

That being said, it is considerably challenging to navigate through the entire library of games.

Currently, the casino gives you a collection of recommended and trending games. However, those who want to filter through the whole library can only do so by game provider. There is no way to quickly determine which slots have the highest jackpots.

Table Games: 4.3/5

Punt Casino offers a nice collection of many different original & exclusive titles which are both fair and audited routinely by players.

The table games section also echoes our biggest complaint regarding BC.Game’s slot games.

Despite having a library of over 300 different table casino games, it isn't easy to filter through the various variants for classics like baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and poker.

Perhaps what stands out the most in this casino is the BC Originals section. Players can play exclusive in-house games like Classic Dice, Crash, Mines, CoinFlip, and more. There is also an exclusive Roulette Multiplayer game where you can play with other players.

Click here to check out BC.Game

Best Bitcoin Casinos - Runners-Up

Things to Look For in the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Level of Crypto Adoption:

Although many people looking into online gambling with Bitcoin do not hold altcoins, a large community of users also want to deposit with ETH, LTC, BCH, and more. For this reason, we checked each of the cryptocurrency casinos to see how they are doing in terms of total cryptocurrency adoption.

Bonuses & Promotions for New Users:

You should expect to at least get some free spins on Bitcoin slots or a bonus match to help you get started at a high-quality Bitcoin gambling site. Promotions typically come in the form of deposit bonuses, where users are given a particular percentage added to their deposit.

Slot Game Quality & Diversity:

A great BTC casino has plenty of different high-quality slot games. However, the main things we looked for were quality, the total number of high jackpots, and the ability to easily filter through the slot games and find one that best suits your interests.

Table & Live Casino Games:

Most BTC casino users enjoy playing classics like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker, and so on. For this reason, we considered the library of table games when determining the top Bitcoin casinos. In addition, we looked at the live dealer game section to find the best place to play live casino games.

Guide to the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino because it offers the most generous bonuses (up to 5 BTC + 180 FS) as well as the best game variety (4,000+ games in total), and it sports an easy-to-use website.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legit?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are legit - so long as you’re playing at licensed BTC casinos like the ones we mentioned here.

They offer the same games and bonuses as any other online casino but also the unique opportunity to gamble using Bitcoin. This means that players can enjoy all of the same benefits of gambling at a traditional online casino and then some more.

Are There Some Online Casinos That Accept BTC?

Yes. We listed 17 top online crypto casinos that accept BTC deposits and withdrawals here and ranked them using our strict benchmark criteria.

What Online Casinos Use Bitcoin?

Many online casinos use Bitcoin. Some of the best places to start include Bitstarz, 7Bit, and Red Dog. If you want the best web3 wallet integration, check out BC.game.

Is it Safe to Gamble with Bitcoins?

The short answer is yes - gambling with Bitcoins is safe. However, you should consider your local laws and only sign up to reputable crypto online casinos like the ones we mentioned here.

What Are the Benefits of Bitcoin Casinos?

Bitcoin casinos offer a couple of benefits, including:

Faster payouts

Higher bonuses

No transaction fees

Provably fair games

Unique titles you won’t find elsewhere

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino for Me?

First, consider whether or not it is easy to deposit onto the platform using your cryptocurrency of choice. This way, you don't have to convert to BTC to deposit altcoins. Then, look at the quality of slot games, table games, and live dealer games. Finally, look at the welcome bonuses to see if you have enough incentive to join the casino.

Let’s Compare the 5 Best Bitcoin Casinos

As a recap, here are the top five Bitcoin casinos and why we chose them.

Bitstarz : Bitstarz is the most well-rounded and overall high-quality casino to play at with Bitcoin. You can claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins here. Overall score: 99%

Bitstarz is the most well-rounded and overall high-quality casino to play at with Bitcoin. You can claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins here. Overall score: 99% 7Bit Casino : This is the best crypto casino to check out if you want the best possible game variety. You can get up to 5 BTC BTC spread across your first four deposits. Overall score: 98%

This is the best crypto casino to check out if you want the best possible game variety. You can get up to 5 BTC BTC spread across your first four deposits. Overall score: 98% Red Dog : Red Dog is an excellent option if you want to sift through many different promotions and choose the one that best suits your interests. Overall score: 95%

Red Dog is an excellent option if you want to sift through many different promotions and choose the one that best suits your interests. Overall score: 95% Punt Casino : Punt should be your top choice if you want to play at the casino with the best slots experience. You can get up to 6 BTC + 100 free spins here. Overall score: 92%

Punt should be your top choice if you want to play at the casino with the best slots experience. You can get up to 6 BTC + 100 free spins here. Overall score: 92% BC.game: If you want the highest range of accepted cryptocurrencies, BC.Game is the best overall Bitcoin casino for you. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Casino

If you have never used an online crypto casino before, you might need some help getting started. Using Bitstarz as an example, here are the steps you need to follow.

1. Head to the BTC Casino's Website

Click here to head over to the Bitstarz home page.

2. Click "Sign Up"

Once on the Bitstarz home page, click "sign up" and begin the registration process.

3. Create a Crypto Casino Account

You must create a crypto casino account to activate your bonus and start gambling.

4. Deposit & Play!

Finally, the last step is to select your bonus and then deposit using BTC. Your balance should show up within a few minutes or so.

Ready to Explore the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites?

We’ve crossed the finish line, and it’s time to sum up our reviews.

If you want to play at the Best Bitcoin casino, you should start by checking out Bitstarz. They have an excellent collection of crypto games and you can get up to 5 BTC in bonuses.

7Bit Casino should be your first choice if you want to play exclusive BTC games, while Red Dog is the top pick for bonus hunters.

In the end, you won’t make a mistake with any of the gambling sites listed here. Just remember the golden rules: Have fun and please gamble responsibly!

Related reading: Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: