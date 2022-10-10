Best Bitcoin Gambling And Crypto Betting Sites In 2022

Gambling has been a popular activity for people all around the world. People enjoy taking a chance and seeing whether they can win big, whether playing cards, betting on horse racing, or playing the slots. However, a new type of gambling has emerged in recent years: gambling with Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency has recently taken the world by storm, with more individuals embracing virtual currency and many already using it for gambling. As a result of being able to play their favorite games much like they would if they were using fiat money, the vast majority of the crypto community's gamblers continue to frequent Bitcoin casinos regularly.

Although the selection has grown, one important question remains: how do you know where to look for the top Bitcoin casinos?

If this is a problem you've been having, we've got you covered. We have chosen the best Bitcoin gambling casinos available and explained each after extensive research. So, without any further ado, let’s get started!

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites 2022

BitStarz - Overall Best Crypto Gambling Sites, Editor’s Pick Ignition Casino - Top US Casino Site For Poker Tournaments mBit Casino - Popular Gambling Site For Sports Betting & Online Slots BetOnline - Leading Online Platform For Bitcoin Slots & Online Blackjack Wild Casino - Best Mobile Friendly Website For Crypto Bonus & Casino Games

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Crypto Gambling Sites, Editor's Pick

BitStarz is one of the casinos that paved the way for Bitcoin gamblers. With up to 3,500 casino games available, it has developed into one of the top online casino platforms.

The Dama N.V. organization was founded in 2014, and since then, it has gone through many phases, growing stronger with each one. Along with offering the gamers thoughtful and fitting bonuses, it boasts a cutting-edge website interface. It has been defying expectations for a while now, and in the process, they have established a reputation among online casinos.

The website of this casino uses SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) cryptographic technology, making it one of the safest crypto casinos ever and providing players with anonymity.

You may play games on its user-friendly website without downloading because it has a strong user interface that works on desktop and mobile devices.

Baccarat, blackjack, slots, and other casino games are just a few of the many games available at BitStarz Casino. It features slot, dice, table, and live games like roulette and American roulette.

Features

One of the most significant welcome bonuses available online is offered by BitStarz for Bitcoin. You will receive 20 bonus spins simply for signing up. When making your initial investment, you can optionally select a welcome bonus. And when compared to other online gaming sites, it features a fantastic casino website with an attractive design.

This cryptocurrency casino is also praised for having a strong and excellent customer service team setup. It also contains a few special tips you won't find in most other online casinos. For instance, it does not charge customers further fees when they withdraw.

No matter how much money is exchanged, the online casino site gives ten free spins to everyone who opens a member account.

Without registering, the player can check out the wide variety of their vast casino game selection. It enables everyone to play their card games instantly for free without a gaming account.

Pros

No additional fees applied to withdrawals

Supports Bitcoin

Various games to select from

Outstanding reputation since it was founded in 2014

Allows gamers without gaming accounts to access Play'n Go games

One of the best Bitcoin casinos

Fantastic bonuses

Cons

Not available in the United Kingdom

#2. Ignition Casino - Top US Casino Site For Poker Tournaments

One of the most excellent online casinos in the US is Ignition Casino . You may play casino games at Ignition Casino, bet on virtual sports, and participate in online poker tournaments. It targets soft gamers who wish to enjoy themselves anonymously and offers hundreds of daily events using advanced software.

Many players choose Ignition Casino because of its distinctive selection of gambling choices. That, however, is not what keeps them there. Instead, gamers keep returning to Ignition Casino because of its excellent customer service, convenient banking methods, and significant bonuses.

Ignition Casino was launched in 2016, and it has now developed into a well-liked gambling platform for many different kinds of players.

It is an excellent all-around option for anyone looking to play for real money at a trustworthy, safe, and licensed online casino.

A wide selection of more than 160 casino games is available at Ignition Casino. It also offers certain games from RealTime Gaming and Genesis Gaming, in addition to the majority of the games from Rival Gaming. They also have games that are only available on Ignition Casino.

Features

The poker software from Ignition has several features and customization options to enhance your online poker experience.

Ignition Casino is proud of the selection of games they provide, possibly including some of the unique titles available. All of the most played casino games, including video poker, blackjack, and table games, can be found at Ignition Casino.

The browser poker platform enables you to play poker without downloading any software. Poker is also accessible on a mobile browser.

You can join tables that use seat numbers to identify participants. This makes it harder for other players to make long-term notes about you and attack you in the future.

You can access your hand history at any moment on Ignition Poker. Looking at hand histories is an excellent method for reviewing your strategy.

When playing online poker at Ignition Casino, you can participate in up to 20 multi-table tournaments, four cash games, or sit and go simultaneously.

The casino's self-help area is an excellent resource for new players to learn how to use the software. There are video tutorials and game guides to help in strategy and everyday use.

Pros

A popular poker website

Less than 24-hour withdrawals

Thirteen excellent game developers

High-quality games

Numerous live casino gaming options

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses for both poker and casinos

Cons

The number of video poker games is somewhat limited

#3. mBit Casino - Popular Gambling Site For Sports Betting & Online Slots

mBit is a relatively new online casino that was founded in the year 2014. The casino includes options for fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. There is a large variety of games from top creators, and several different cryptocurrencies are supported.

Direx NV Casinos is in charge of running the mBit Casino. This firm runs a lot of other well-known online casinos, so it has a lot of expertise in the industry.

mBit Casino is among the few reputable white-labeled, licensed, and regulated online casinos. It is supported by CoinGaming.io and is governed by Curacao, a nation that is a part of the Netherlands Antilles and is recognized for its variety of fair gambling games.

One of its main benefits is that mBit Casino supports many different cryptocurrencies. And while mBit Casino works with various game developers, all gameplays there are fair because they give players an equal opportunity to earn big using tested strategies.

Furthermore, by allowing users to gamble online anonymously, the site aims to protect the privacy of its users. You also have safe transactions protected by SSL encryption.

Features

You will find various gaming options when you first enter the mBit Casino. More than 2,600 distinct slot game titles are available to gamers, including options for all popular slot game types. You won't grow tired of this selection because it has a fantastic variety of games. Three types of slots are available: video, classic, and feature.

Additionally, you may access games from renowned creators like Amatic, Red Tiger Gaming, Play'N GO, and Betsoft. If you want to rapidly browse the titles by the developer, you can do so. Each of the slots may also be played for free at first if you want to try them out without putting real money on the line.

Also, the online casino may be accessed on various devices because it uses an in-browser software platform based on HTML5 technology.

Regardless of your screen size and device specifications, the games can adapt to your device without affecting quality. You don't need to download and install any software or native mobile casino gambling apps to play the games for free or for real money. There is also 24-hour live chat assistance available for all your issues and questions.

Pros

More than 2000 games are available

A tightly regulated and licensed website

Both PCs and mobile devices are compatible

Millions can be made with progressive jackpots

Appealing casino bonuses

Transactions that are safe and secure are safeguarded by SSL encryption

Cons

For certain nations, there are some game restrictions

#4. BetOnline - Leading Online Platform For Bitcoin Slots & Online Blackjack

Crypto represents the modern era of gambling but finding a casino that takes these virtual currencies might be challenging. But, with BetOnline , players can access a flexible, all-crypto platform. It also includes a sizable selection of top-notch games from immaculate game developers like NetEnt and Microgaming.

The casino is completely licensed, offers to play across various devices, and has multiple language options. Regarding what the operator may provide gamblers, bonuses and promos are simply the tip of the iceberg. Also, numerous payment methods are available at BetOnline , which accepts fiat money and cryptocurrency.

The secrecy of transactions is one of the reasons why crypto enthusiasts embrace digital currency. This means that, in contrast to traditional credit/debit banking methods, you are not required to disclose certain information, such as your bank account number. That reduces the likelihood of online fraud targeting players.

Additionally, because they are quick and provide instant transactions, cryptocurrencies are preferred to conventional banking techniques.

Features

Over a thousand games are available at BetOnline , primarily slots and a few table games, including baccarat, roulette, and blackjack. Also, a fun VIP program offers bonus spins and cashback. With each new level you reach, you will receive bigger benefits. You can gain comp points solely by playing games.

Between your first five deposits, you can accumulate up to 5 BTC. The first deposit offer includes 100 free spins and a 100% match up to 1 BTC.

And once your account has been validated using ID, any transactions you make at the casino are fee-free, and you may take advantage of instant withdrawals.

Furthermore, this company has outstanding customer service available 24/7 via email and live chat. However, there isn't a phone number to call.

Pros

Many outstanding games to choose from

24/7 client support

Cryptocurrency deposits are accepted

There are games with a live dealer

Available on desktop and mobile

Playing doesn't require any downloads

Cons

The availability of bonuses varies by country

#5. Wild Casino - Best Mobile Friendly Website For Crypto Bonus & Casino Games

It won't take long for the word Wild Casino to come up if you're a gambler looking for a trustable casino. One of the best US online casinos, this gambling site was founded in 2011 and is especially well-known for its sportsbook.

Wild Casino has been a descendant of Bodog, a significant online gambling site for over two decades. The company offers a wide range of services, including online poker, sports gambling, betting on horse racing, and casinos.

Online gaming company Wild Casino targets US players. You can place thousands of bets on any possible sporting event on any given day and play hundreds of casino games from a wide range of reputable casino suppliers.

One of the biggest rooms in the world is the poker room. High-payout slots, blackjack, and other table games are available here, along with exotic betting, rich parlay selections, great lines, and incredibly fast cashouts.

Furthermore, RealTime Gaming manages a large number of the games on Wild Casino . This company develops casino software and has been around since 1998. That indicates that it has been offering games since the beginning of the online casino industry.

Features

Wild Casino is one of the most trusted online gaming brands in the US. It has a long record and a strong reputation for treating players fairly and paying them on time.

Wild Casino handles payments quickly, and if you use Bitcoin, you will have your funds within minutes of the cashier clearing them. Despite being much larger than its rivals, Wild Casino processes payments faster than most.

Wild Casino offers a wide range of games, including live casino games, bingo, keno, scratch cards, video poker, table and card games, and video slots. It also rewards loyalty; high-volume depositing players frequently receive invitations to the Red Room, where exclusive awards, promotions, and reload bonuses are given out.

This casino is managed by a reputable company with extensive experience in the field. This is the exact quality you need in an online casino.

Additionally, if you're an American player, you probably already know how difficult it is for US players and bettors to discover a reputable online gambling site. Wild Casino might be just what you've been looking for all along. It supports US players and offers Bitcoin as a payment and withdrawal method.

Pros

24/7 excellent customer service is offered

Amazing reputation

Payments are processed quickly

Provides a variety of games

Great bonuses

Cons

Restrictions may apply to a few US states

Only a few payment choices

How We Made The List While Selecting Best Bitcoin Casinos For US Players From Crypto Gambling Sites?

People must know what to look for when visiting a Bitcoin gaming website. You cannot rely on all cryptocurrency casinos, and it is critical to avoid doing so because not all of them are what they appear to be.

We want your time gaming with Bitcoin to be enjoyable and secure. As a result, we gathered information on their reputation, history, user feedback, and many other factors in creating a list of the most dependable and trustworthy Bitcoin gaming sites.

Customer reviews

When looking for a Bitcoin gambling website, reviews and reading what other users say about the platform should be among the most important things to be considered.

The reviews from other users can be quite helpful as they can offer pointers, clues, and recommendations on what to expect.

Therefore, we have read numerous customer reviews, comments, and experiences of their interactions with the company, and we were positively surprised.

Various gaming choices

Another important factor for ranking online casinos is the game selection. Since playing casino games is the primary activity for online gamblers, casinos make an effort to offer as many enjoyable gaming options as they can.

Because players love the variety, great casino operators provide more than 1,000 different games on their platforms.

We wanted to ensure that every gambling site on our list offered various crypto casino games. And we can assure you that these websites have thousands of gaming choices available to you.

Additionally, the casino has to be supported by top software developers. If a Bitcoin casino offers games from top developers, playing them will most likely give you a great gambling experience.

Customer service

The customer support provided by the customer care department is crucial in Bitcoin gambling sites as players may require assistance to fix any problems they run into on the website. Good betting platforms provide excellent reach-out tools and good customer care support. And the website is constantly emphasizing how much it values its clients.

These services offer straightforward exchanges, a wide selection of games, and fantastic market offers. Customers might need to ask about concerns regarding the site's navigation and other crucial elements.

A website with poor customer service can easily lead to irritation and dissatisfaction. These platforms offer immediate solutions to your difficulties and answer any relevant concerns.

The company's background

We looked into the casino's background (if that was available) and searched the Internet for any bad reviews. You can learn from the Internet and cryptocurrency communities if a gaming site engages in fraudulent behavior, for instance, if withdrawals are extremely slow or not processed.

The company's efficiency and usefulness

We checked how quickly and easily we could browse the casino lobby. How simple is it to find the terms and conditions? For example, is it simple to access the customer support email? It will significantly improve the rating of a Bitcoin casino review if the casino lobby operates quickly, everything is simple to find, and the information is available.

Licensed companies

The license is one of the most remarkable ways to determine whether a Bitcoin gaming site is one of the best to use. A few in the market are well known for being the best available, and operators who hold these are expected to pass the strictest standards and regulations and always stick to them. Now, let’s take a look at the best sites!

Guide: Things to Consider for Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Knowledge of Bitcoin

When using Bitcoin to gamble online casino real money , you must do a little research instead of using traditional currency. It is important to understand what Bitcoin is, how it was started, and how it functions.

Bitcoin is unlike any other form of currency you may have used. It is a decentralized, unregulated digital money, meaning that no nation governs or manages it, and no banking institution has any control over it.

Due to its digital nature, Bitcoin is neither tangible nor even visible. You must have faith in mathematics to get on board with using it frequently because it operates and relies entirely on algorithms and cryptography.

The transactions and data associated with Bitcoin are kept secure through a technology known as the blockchain, which becomes impenetrable after a block has been added.

The chain of blocks collapses as a safety precaution if one block tampers. The groundbreaking blockchain is used in other sectors, like hospitals, to protect documents.

Learn how to purchase and sell Bitcoin

You must understand how to purchase and sell Bitcoin, whether you already have some and want to use it more frequently or are a current online gambler and want to test a different payment option.

If you don't already have Bitcoin, you'll need to figure out how to get it before you can use it for gambling. Anyone entering buying and selling Bitcoin should have at least a basic understanding of the ways of purchase and what to look for in a trustworthy Bitcoin exchange or broker.

First, you put a specific amount of your legal tender, often known as fiat money, into your exchange account. You can then purchase as much Bitcoin as your deposit will allow. If your exchange has a wallet, your purchases will be displayed there.

At the very least, you should know how to use an exchange. You should know how Bitcoin is often purchased, sold, and traded as you use it.

Use trustworthy Bitcoin gaming platforms

You can start looking for a specific online gambling site if you feel you understand what Bitcoin is, how it functions, and what you need to start playing online casino games with it.

Given that you will be entrusting that site with your hard-earned money in the form of Bitcoin, this is by no means a choice that should be made carelessly. There are legitimate concerns regarding the number of active scam sites or unreliable services because not all Bitcoin gaming sites are created equally.

Because Bitcoin is deregulated and anonymous, it is considered a very easy target for scammers; thus, the thief has very little chance of being identified or punished.

We wanted you to enjoy gaming with Bitcoin in a secure environment without worrying about your wallet or personal data security. That’s why we thoroughly list the most reliable and trustworthy Bitcoin gambling sites.

Check the value of Bitcoin

If you intend to gamble with Bitcoin, you must promise to check its price at least once daily. Many websites display information on your Bitcoin balance, including its current value and a chart of its movement over time.

Remember that although Bitcoin is an abstract asset and not a tangible form of money, it is still something you have invested money in and should be treated as such.

Never gamble irresponsibly

No matter what kind of games you choose to play, you should always gamble responsibly. This includes ensuring the website you're using is secure, researching local regulations, tracking the value of Bitcoin, and playing safely.

Researching a possible site could spare you the time and money that comes with being scammed. Giving your personal information and Bitcoin to a site you don't know is a significant danger you shouldn't take.

Another key aspect of responsible gambling is examining your financial status and committing yourself to only gamble within your means.

You can set up a betting budget that works within your level of disposable income by taking stock of your ongoing expenses, such as rent and bills, and adding up your spending on basics, such as gas and groceries.

The Benefits of Bitcoin Gambling Sites

It's no surprise that the online casino industry has taken notice of the growing popularity of Bitcoin. BTC is indeed one of the accepted currencies when you look at the payment options of numerous casinos. And the reason for that is due to the numerous advantages like:

Decentralization

The decentralization of digital currencies like Bitcoin is something we appreciate. Since they don't have any ties to banks or governments, you have total control over your money. They cannot stop them, and they cannot freeze your account. Your profits at a Bitcoin casino can be secretly transferred to a cryptocurrency wallet while no one is looking.

Fast and simple transactions

Payout times are a possible problem with online casinos. This is particularly true of cashouts made by cheque or bank transfer, which typically take five to ten days. However, if you use Bitcoin, your money will be available immediately. Expect to receive your desired amount within minutes of making your request.

Privacy

You can be certain that no third party will have access to your personal and financial information if you use Bitcoin. Additionally, you don't even need to give your personal information because all that is needed to complete a BTC transaction are the keys from your Bitcoin wallet.

Your personal information is never made public, making Bitcoin transactions anonymous. You may access different Bitcoin casinos and play your favorite games without disclosing personal information. You won't see any charges from Bitcoin casinos on your credit card or bank account either.

Transparency

The transparency of Bitcoin is another benefit. The public ledger makes your transactions available to the public, which is an excellent illustration of how this might be helpful. In other words, you can show that you made a deposit and prove that the Bitcoin casino completed your withdrawal.

Decrease in fraud

Another significant advantage of cryptocurrency gaming is a decrease in fraud. There is always a chance that the casino or bookmaker scams you when you gamble with traditional currencies. But since cryptocurrencies are decentralized, this is irrelevant.

When you gamble with cryptocurrencies, you may be sure that you will receive your wins and that they won't be modified in any way.

International acceptance

Cryptocurrencies aim to create a worldwide payment system free of bank or governmental involvement or control. No matter where you live, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency runs the same for all Bitcoin casino sites due to the absence of institutional and state control.

Convenience

And last, cryptocurrency gaming is highly practical. Traditional gambling methods can be very difficult, especially when playing from another country. But with Bitcoin, you only need a digital wallet and an internet connection. Then, you can gamble whenever you want, from anywhere in the world.

FAQ's : Bitcoin Gambling

What exactly are Bitcoin casinos?

Like its conventional counterparts, Bitcoin casinos include many top-notch casino games, ranging from old classics to top-notch video and 3D games.

Some Bitcoin casinos are dependable and trustworthy, but some have a history of defrauding players of their earnings. It is essential to research a casino before playing there to verify that you will be able to cash out your winnings. Some well-known and reputable Bitcoin casinos are 7Bit Casino, Ignition Casino, BitStarz, Bovada, and mBit Casino.

Is gambling with Bitcoin profitable?

Although it's not simple, you can earn a good amount from Bitcoin gambling. It can provide significant earnings with suitable approaches and habits. Recent record-breaking price increases for Bitcoin encouraged players at crypto casinos to take quick action.

Even though the sectors' foundations are very similar, crypto gambling isn't as simple as gambling with fiat money. The rules that apply to traditional virtual casinos may not necessarily apply to Bitcoin gaming. Players will likely receive a fantastic payoff as they learn strategic betting techniques.

Are Bitcoin gaming sites secure and safe?

Yes. As long as the specific brand makes sufficient investments in its cybersecurity department and follows all the necessary procedures to receive a license from a local regulator, we can be confident that this specific website is safe and secure.

However, we can state that because of blockchain technology, online casinos are typically much safer than traditional casinos.

Since your personal information won't be compromised, we think using cryptocurrencies to gamble is less dangerous. The use of Bitcoin protects the player's data from prying eyes. Online casinos don't ask players to register; their participation would be kept private and anonymous if they use Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

How do Bitcoin transactions function?

BTC transactions appear to function like any other digital wallet you've seen. For instance, you only need to press Send or Receive when using PayPal. The same remains true with BTC. When you've made up your mind to send someone Bitcoins, you must enter their Bitcoin wallet address and the amount you wish to transfer.

To ensure maximum transparency and a guarantee against reversal, miners must receive some payment in addition to the transaction fee you will charge. This transaction must be added to the blockchain and confirmed by miners for it to be included on the blockchain.

When receiving the transaction, all you need to do is specify the address it will be coming from, and it will be confirmed in a matter of seconds.

The key advantage is that transactions with the blockchain take only a few seconds. Still, traditional methods can take several days since banks want to double-check everything before approving it.

Conclusion: Top Bitcoin Casino Sites Ranked by BTC Games

Well, we have come to the very end of this article. As you can see, there are many advantages to using cryptocurrencies for online gambling, making it easier to understand why so many people already like doing so.

All players will find a BTC casino to be an interesting option, especially when the casino is secure, offers a high level of anonymity, and allows players to take advantage of quick transactions with cheaper fees due to the decentralized nature of the virtual currency.

However, finding the best Bitcoin gambling sites and trusted crypto casinos can be challenging. You should go over each review before selecting a platform from this list. Every website provides a wide selection of sportsbooks and the most recent gambling possibilities.

Whether a beginner or an experienced gambler, you may discover anything to fit your interests. Be sure not to miss the opportunity to try your luck and receive a prize.