Best Blackjack Sites in 2022: Where to Play the Best Online Blackjack Games

The world of online blackjack is rapidly growing, so when you’re looking for the best blackjack sites, there are many factors to consider.

It’s not uncommon to find impossible signup bonuses, limited game variety, and even bogus licensing that can make an online gambling experience forgettable.

Our online blackjack casinos deliver the opposite: great bonuses, tons of games to play, and rock-solid reputations. We’ve chosen Bovada as the best blackjack casino for this reason.

Let’s take a deeper look at all the contenders.

Best Blackjack Sites:

1. Bovada - Best Online Blackjack Site Overall

Pros:

Single deck and Zappit blackjack variants

Reputation dating back decades

Low bonus rollovers for new players

29 different sports betting options

Generous Bitcoin sportsbook bonus

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

Everybody can find something they like at Bovada, whether it’s the ability to play blackjack online or lay a few sports bets down. It's also a popular poker room with a lot of action from casual gamblers coming over from the online casino.

Blackjack Variations: 5/5

There are eight online blackjack games in total at Bovada.

We love their standard six-deck offering that’s been given customized card designs - let’s just say that the queen of hearts can be quite the looker if you so, please.

Other standouts include two single deck blackjack versions, Double Deck Blackjack and Zappit Blackjack - the latter which allows you to ‘zap’ any 15, 16, or 17 hand in exchange for a new one.

Of course, do keep in mind that to offset this player advantage, all dealer busts on 22 are treated as a push.

Overall Game Variety: 4.34/5

As of writing, there are more than 300 casino games at Bovada. Every major casino game is available, including slots, table games, poker tournaments, and live dealer games.

We particularly like the progressive jackpots with potential winnings up to $300,000. A few TV and movie-themed slot machines are missing, but there's still a lot to love here.

The video poker portfolio includes titles like Deuces Wild and Joker Poker 1 Hand, while the poker room is best suited for gamers who want to engage in soft multi-table tournaments.

Finally, Bovada is one of the best sportsbooks online to complete that true gambling trifecta.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.9/5

The welcome bonuses offered by Bovada are generally larger than those offered by its competitors. As a new player, you'll be eligible for the following:

A 100% up to $3,000 casino welcome bonus

A 50% up to $250 at Bovada Sportsbook first deposit

A 125% up to $3,750 at Bitcoin casino welcome bonus

A 100% match bonus up to $500 for the poker room

With the casino, sportsbook, and poker room all providing distinct welcome bonuses, it’ll be hard for eclectic gamblers not to be tempted by them all.

Also, the casino welcome bonus has just a 25x rollover, which is the best in the business.

Payments & Withdrawals: 4.4/5

Fiat deposits can be made with a credit card, Western Union, or MoneyGram. Keep in mind that while your first card deposit is free, subsequent deposits will incur a fee of 15.9% or higher.

For this reason, it’s much better to use crypto to play blackjack online. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are all accepted methods of deposit and withdrawal. Expect crypto payouts in 48 hours or less.

On the fiat withdrawal side, using a check (you get one free check withdrawal every 90 days, although there is a $100 minimum withdrawal restriction) or a money transfer is the preferred method of cashing out.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Bovada is known for its excellent customer service. Customers can reach the company's representatives by phone, email, or live chat at any time of day or night.

It's better to use live chat; however, it's a little hard to discover on the website. This can only be done by going to the help section and selecting 'No' when asked whether or not you were successful in finding your desired result.

On their social media accounts, Bovada's support crew is always available to answer any of your inquiries.

Grab an exclusive 100% first deposit package up to $3000 as a new Bovada player.

2. BetOnline - Best Variety of Online Blackjack Games

Pros:

Has 19 different payment methods available

Huge real money blackjack menu

Enticing casino welcome bonus

Constantly refreshed ‘new games’ menu

Customer support responds quickly

Cons:

Fees for credit card deposits

Even older than Bovada, BetOnline launched in 2004 and has built quite the reputation for itself. In addition to having blackjack for real money, this online gambling site counts an online casino, poker room, racebook, and sportsbook all under one roof.

Blackjack Variations: 4.8/5

17 different variations are available at BetOnline to play real money blackjack.

Some highlights include Single Deck, European Blackjack, 21 Burn Blackjack, and Double Exposure Blackjack. That said, Multi-Hand Blackjack (with 21+3 side bet) and Blackjack Tournament were our favorites.

Another variant sure to please is Blackjack Switch. This allows a player the chance to play two hands simultaneously and swap the up card of each to strengthen their hand.

Finally, perhaps the best way to play blackjack for real money at BetOnline is via their live dealer casino: 13 live dealer blackjack tables, including Early Payout Blackjack, is the icing on the cake.

Overall Game Variety: 4.8/5

There are currently 365 games on the site - call it one game for every day of the year. No matter what your preferences are, BetOnline certainly has something for everyone.

You can try your hand at the top real money slots and other table games or visit the sportsbook, racebook, and poker room if you need a break from blackjack.

Their selection of slot games is what steals the show, though; there are currently 265 on the site to date. Furthermore, you also have your pick of 30 poker games, 4 bingo games, 10 live dealer games, 5 keno games, 3 baccarat, and 9 roulette.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.3/5

BetOnline has a plethora of welcome incentives to choose from. When compared to some of the greatest online blackjack sites, they’re quite standard.

The casino's first deposit offer is a 100% match up to $1,000. What takes this from good to great, though, is that it’s redeemable 3 times for up to $3,000 in total.

They’ve also got lower than average wagering requirements at 30x.

Also, if you’re depositing with crypto, keep in mind this 100% welcome bonus comes with just a 14x rollover - this is arguably the easiest bonus to earn off in the online blackjack sphere.

Payments & Withdrawals: 4.7/5

BetOnline has an impressive list of 21 payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, MoneyGram, money orders, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Cardano, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Doge, Stellar, Solana, Tether, and USDcoin.

Despite all of its efforts to provide you with an amazing betting experience, there is one major drawback if you want to play blackjack here: the site charges a 7.5% fee on credit card deposits.

Another plus, though? Crypto payouts are cashed out in just minutes. On the fiat side, unfortunately, you can’t withdraw back to cards, so expect 3 business days for a bank wire or up to 7 business days via check.

Customer Service: 4.3/5

Should you have any issues as you play online blackjack, BetOnline provides 24/7 customer support. This includes a ticket system which is used to submit inquiries, plus chat and telephone.

Their live chat feature is on par with the best in the business. We were happy to receive a response from a live operator in less than 5 minutes.

Grab up to $3000 in total bonuses with your welcome package at BetOnline.

3. 7Bit Casino - Best Blackjack Site Online for Crypto Users

Pros:

BTC-only casino

Has over 4,000 games

Award-winning gambling establishment

Daily cash back

Cons:

No app for mobile devices

Some payment options charge fees

7Bit Casino is a well-known name in the world of blackjack casinos. Its large selection of games is one of the key reasons for its success. That said, one of its most notable features is that it’s one of the top Bitcoin casino sites and allows you to play provably fair blockchain casino games.

Blackjack Variations: 4.2/5

There are over 17 online blackjack games on the site, including Multihand Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, Blackjack Lucky Sevens, and Super 7 Blackjack.

We also loved discovering 21 Burn Blackjack by Nucleus.

In this six-deck blackjack variant, players are given the option of a ‘burn bet’ (half the initial wager) to ‘burn’ their second card and receive a new one. Additionally, If the burn card is the ace of spades, it pays 7 to 1.

Overall Game Variety: 4.7/5

7Bit Casino has one of the most extensive game libraries. With over 4,000 games to show for it, It is a real heavy-hitter in the online gaming industry.

In addition to Blackjack, 7Bit Casino also offers games like slots, roulette, video poker, and craps. They add new games all of the time, and they pay careful attention to what their players want.

You’ll also find tons of BTC games, which are verified for fairness on blockchain and can be checked by the players in real-time.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.7/5

7Bit Casino has a generous welcome bonus for first-time depositors. The welcome package extends over the next three deposits for up to 5 BTC total. Also, it offers many other promotions for new as well as existing players.

There's a wagering requirement of 40x, which is slightly above average.

We also like how players can earn 5% cash back on any losses incurred on the same day of their deposit. High rollers depositing more than $1000 get 15% cash back.

Payments & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

When it comes to payment methods, 7Bit Casino has a decent variety depending on your jurisdiction. In the US, it’s a crypto-only casino featuring Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Doge, Ethereum, Tron, and Tether.

Other countries can potentially utilize Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Rapid, ecoPayz, and Zimpler.

Obviously, if you’re a crypto trader, then this online casino is an easy choice - especially considering 7Bit Casino is well-known for its instant crypto withdrawals.

Meanwhile, e-wallets and credit cards typically take 1 to 3 business days.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

Customer support for 7Bit Casino is rock solid. Unlike other best blackjack sites that force you to jump through a few FAQ hoops to get to their operators, we love how their live chat icon is right on the home page at the bottom right.

We were able to get somebody online and talking to us in 3 minutes.

They’ve also got an email support team that monitors their inbox 24/7.

Grab a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins at 7Bit Casino.

4. Ignition - Most Exciting Tournaments of All Blackjack Sites Online

Pros:

8 distinct blackjack variations

Hosts exciting & regular tournaments

Some of the best casino game providers

Top choice for online poker

Combined casino and poker welcome bonus

Enticing bonuses for Bitcoin users

Cons:

Few banking options available

$100 fee for withdrawing checks

If we are being completely honest, Ignition is best known for its poker, and it does actually rank among the most popular poker sites worldwide. But it's not too shabby when it comes to online blackjack either - especially due to its exciting tournaments. Let’s see what else it has to offer.

Blackjack Variations: 4.3/5

Ignition currently offers eight different online blackjack games. Among the many blackjack variants are European Blackjack, Double Deck, and Single Deck games.

If you love your blackjack with some side action, we also recommend Perfect Pairs, which pays up to 25:1 should your first two upcards be a perfect pair match.

They’ve also got a loaded live dealer blackjack section with 32 different tables.

We also love their free blackjack games if you need to take them for a spin without cash first.

Overall Game Variety: 4.2/5

There are 120 games in total on the site. This mostly consists of 56 slots, 8 poker games, 8 blackjack games, 34 live casino games, one keno game, two baccarat games, and 5 roulette.

Ignition also has one of the world’s most recognized poker rooms. Here you can compete in massive tournaments, including the Monthly Milly and its $1,000,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.6/5

In terms of bonus rewards, Ignition's welcome bonus is hard to beat, especially if you utilize Bitcoin. There’s a 150% match up to $1,500 in both the casino and poker rooms, for a total of $3,000.

Don't stress if you haven't set up a crypto wallet, though. You can still obtain a 100% match of up to $1,000 for each segment if you use fiat currency, giving you a total of $2,000.

Both these deals come with a very nice 25x rollover, which is one of the best online.

Payments & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Ignition accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, voucher, Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX.

The $20 minimum deposit is also a great entry point for low-bankroll players.

That said, we can’t award full marks here since Ignition does not withdraw back to credit and debit cards, which could be a hindrance.

For this reason, we recommend using crypto here. On the other hand, they do make up for it with their lightning-fast withdrawal times, which average less than 24 hours.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

The first line of defense here at Ignition is their very thorough and fluid FAQ section.

Of course, if you’re unable to find what you’re looking for, you’ll have to click ‘no’ at the bottom of the page to be presented with three options: email, live chat, or their forum.

We found the live chat to live up to its promise of connecting to an agent within 5-7 minutes. Also, unlike our other best blackjack sites, this is the most active forum online - since Ignition employees moderate it, you’re likely to get quick responses there, too.

Grab a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $1000 on your first Ignition Casino deposit.

5. Super Slots - Best Live Blackjack Site

Pros:

Over 300 games available

Offers amazing live blackjack games

Generous $6,000 welcome bonus

Many banking options are available

Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Long list of promotions for existing players

Cons:

No hotline support

User interface could be improved

Super Slots provides a comprehensive selection of online casino games, as well as access to two distinct live casino experiences. There are more than 300+ real money games that blackjack players can choose from.

Blackjack Variations: 4.8/5

Although popular for their slot selection, Super Slots doesn't lag behind when it comes to blackjack variations.

Currently, there are 26 different online blackjack games here, including 12 standard table game versions - of which we really loved their new Blackjack 11 game, which allows players to place a side bet on their second card - the closer to 11, the higher the payouts.

They’ve also got 14 live dealer blackjack games, including Baltic Blackjack and BJ Latin.

Overall Game Variety: 4.1/5

There are currently about 300 games to choose from, with more being added daily.

In addition to also being one of the best slots sites, what stands out for us here is a quality video poker section, including Deuces Wild Gamble and Jacks or Better.

There’s also a solid specialty games menu where you’ll find unique games like Keno Vegas, Piggybank Scratchcard, and Lucky Nugget.

Some of the jackpots in this section can pay out up to $200,000 for players from America.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.3/5

Super Slots provides several enticing bonuses, including an up to $6,000 welcome bonus.

There’s also a 5% crypto boost, $1,000,000 in monthly tournament prizes (blackjack included), 10% weekly rebates, free spins, and more. On top of that, their bonuses have fair 35x wagering restrictions (or less).

So, if you wish to play at this real money online casino, be sure to check back often to see what specials are currently being offered.

Payments & Withdrawals: 4.3/5

When it comes to payment methods, Super Slots currently offers 15 deposit options, including Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Money Orders, bank check, bank wire transfer, Person to Person.

Super Slots offer 8 payout options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, BTC Cash, Ripple, USD Coin, check, and bank wire.

What's great about this online casino is that withdrawals reflect within 48 hours.

Customer Service: 4.1/5

Super Slots offers live chat and email support. This could be considered limited, as we’d like to see a forum or a phone number - but this one-two support punch is pretty much industry standard.

Furthermore, we got a live chat response within just a couple of minutes, so we can confirm there’s no need to worry on this end.

Grab up to $6000 in total first deposit bonuses by signing up with Super Slots.

Best Blackjack Sites Runners-up:

How We Picked the Best Real Money Blackjack Sites Online:

Blackjack Variations

The first thing we looked at was their online blackjack menus. The more options for playing real money blackjack online, the merrier. In addition, we also sought out unique and exciting variants at each online blackjack casino which can bring new life to this classic online gambling medium.

Overall Game Variety

Aside from their blackjack variations, we also want to ensure that players have other games to play. A solid selection of online blackjack games is always a great thing but online slots, roulette, bingo, video poker, and even sports betting can really round it out.

Rewards & Bonuses

Different blackjack casino sites in America have their own ways of attracting new players. We look at real money blackjack casinos with the best and most generous welcome bonuses, blackjack tournaments, reload promotions, and more.

Payments & Withdrawals

To avoid the hassle, we made sure that all blackjack casinos in our list support multiple payment methods in various currencies, including crypto. We also listed blackjack sites that offered fast payouts so you can be sure your money is offloaded quickly.

Customer Service

The level of support offered is crucial to your satisfaction, so any online blackjack site should take care of you well. We made sure that all casinos listed above have excellent customer support for all your inquiries and concerns, mostly via live chat, email, and phone.

Best Online Blackjack Sites - FAQs

Which Online Blackjack Site Is the Best?

Bovada Casino is the best online blackjack site because it has the biggest variety of blackjack games. When it comes to gambling, they are incredibly experienced. You can get up to $3,000 in bonuses from them, and you can play on the site for free blackjack too.

How Can I Pick the Best Blackjack Site?

Pick online blackjack sites that are popular among their players. After all, if people keep coming back for more, then there's definitely something about them that makes it worth your while. You should also look for online casinos with the largest blackjack menus and quickest payouts.

Do I Need to Download Casino Software to Play Blackjack Online?

No, you don't need to download any software to play online blackjack for real money. You can simply navigate your way through the website and play your favorite games there.

What Is the Best Blackjack App for Mobile Phones?

Ignition Casino has a great interface for mobile phones. However, Red Dog Casino has the best modern mobile interface. It has a very sleek design, and it's very easy to navigate.

Are Online Blackjack Sites Rigged?

The short answer is no. While some online casinos may have gone rogue in the past, the software providers offering the online blackjack games themselves are audited by third parties for fairness.

Furthermore, the game of blackjack already offers the house advantage - for this reason, there is simply no reason that any blackjack site would have to rig real money blackjack games.

Which Sites Have the Best Blackjack Odds?

No specific casino offers any better blackjack odds than any other. However, the best blackjack odds can be found playing the game Early Payout Blackjack, which features a 99.5% return to player percentage. You can find this game at BetOnline.

Comparison of the Top 5 Blackjack Sites

Bovada: New players here can grab a 100% match up to $3000. All bonus funds are subject to a 25x rollover. Blackjack games include Single Deck Blackjack, Double Deck Blackjack, and Zappit.

BetOnline: New players here can grab a 100% match up to $1000 three times, for a potential total of $3000. The bonus is subject to a 30x rollover. Some real money blackjack games include live dealer blackjack, European Blackjack, 21 Burn Blackjack, and Blackjack Switch.

7Bit Casino: New players here can grab a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins. All bonus funds and free spins are subject to a 40x rollover. Blackjack games include Blackjack Surrender, Blackjack Lucky Sevens, and Super 7 Blackjack.

Ignition: New players can grab a 100% match up to $1500 plus a 100% match up to $1500 in the poker room. Casino bonus funds are subject to a 25x rollover. Real money blackjack games include live dealer blackjack, European Blackjack, Double Deck, and Perfect Pairs Blackjack.

Super Slots: New players here can grab a total casino welcome bonus package up to $6000. All bonus funds are subject to a 35x rollover. Real money blackjack games include Blackjack 11, Baltic Blackjack, and BJ Latin.

How to Get Started at the Best Blackjack Sites

Since it may not be immediately obvious, allow us to take you on a walk through how to sign up to real money blackjack casinos, using Bovada as an example:

Step 1: Create an Account

Click the red 'JOIN' button located at the top right of the page.

Enter a valid email address and fill out the necessary personal information.

Wait for the email confirmation.

Step 2: Verify the Account Information

Check your email.

Confirm your account by clicking the link provided in the email.

If it doesn’t immediately appear, please check your spam folder.

Step 3: Complete Your Deposit & Enter the Bonus Code

You’ll be transported back to the Bovada homepage.

Open up the cashier section.

Follow the instructions to complete your deposit.

Remember to enter the first deposit bonus code CAWELCOME100.

You’re ready to play real money blackjack.

Ready to Play the Best Online Blackjack Games?

In the end, Bovada won the top spot as our best blackjack site.

It is one of the oldest and most trusted online casinos in the industry, offering a wide range of options for playing blackjack online - with tons of other casino games thrown in.

We also love their nifty welcome bonus with the lowest wagering requirements around.

That said, if Bovada doesn’t float your boat, we’ve got a full list of the best online blackjack sites that could suit you, depending on your unique needs.

Whichever you ultimately end up choosing, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

Related reading: Top 10 Real Money Blackjack Sites

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: