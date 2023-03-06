Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat, Email [2023] Call Affordable Psychics Now

Sooner or later, everyone gets to a point in life where nothing makes sense, and it’s hard to know what to do next.

If you’re stuck in that place, perhaps getting a cheap psychic reading would help.

It’s well known that the insights offered by psychic readers can be quite beneficial, which might also make you assume that such visionary advice is expensive.

Not necessarily.

Cheap psychic readings have actually become a thing, with many online psychic websites offering all kinds of deals for free minutes, a.k.a. free psychic readings.

If you’re interested in finding out where you can find cheap psychics, then read on to learn what our top picks are for the best cheap online psychic websites out there.

1. Keen – Best Cheap Psychics for Spiritual Readings

Pros

3 Minutes Free

1700+ psychics

Reliable “ Get Matched” filter

filter “Readings 101” feature helps prepare you for a reading

feature helps prepare you for a reading Cheap psychics online ( 10 minutes for $1.99 )

Specializes in psychic spiritual readings

Cons

Not all readers are available for both phone and chat readings

If you’ve ever looked out across a cornfield and marveled at all the stalks swaying in the wind, then you have an idea of how many cheap psychics there are on Keen.

Besides its 1,700+ psychics, the most on any online psychic site, Keen is also known for its service and excellence.

For 20+ years, they’ve provided a wide selection of affordable readings to their audience, including perhaps the best spiritual readings of any online psychic reading platform.

Add to that great discounts and a reliable mobile app, and like Stonehenge or Machu Picchu, Keen is a psychic reading site you can always count on.

Best Features

Free AI Tarot Reading

To get a free instant Tarot reading, all you have to do is go on the Keen blog, and in the upper right-hand corner, you’ll be invited to “Pick a Card!”

Next, think of a question, pick 3 cards from the face-down deck on the screen, and the A.I. bot will tell you what the future holds for your life.

Readings 101

Readings 101 is a unique feature designed by Keen to help you prepare and get the most out of your reading.

Included are descriptions of the various types of psychic readings and suggestions for formulating the most productive questions to ask your psychic.

If you’re new to the world of psychic readings, feel assured that you have a trusted reference to guide you with Keen’s Readings 101.

Spiritual Readings

If you’re feeling out of sorts, disconnected, or like you’re surrounded by negative energy, maybe you need a psychic spiritual reading.

There are over 110 qualified spiritual consultants on Keen; each focused on helping you discover and develop the best version of yourself.

Whether you need some Reiki energy healing, an Aura cleansing, or the insights of a psychic medium, Keen has what you need to help you find your path in life and then walk it.

How to Get a Cheap Psychic Reading on Keen

If you’re skeptical about cheap psychic readers, Keen is willing to earn your confidence by letting you have 3 minutes of your first reading free.

That might not sound like a lot, but you’d be surprised at how much you can find out about how good your psychic is in just 3 minutes. If you’re not satisfied, just pull out before the clock stops, and there’s no charge.

Keen has a second new customer discount that allows you 10 minutes of online reading time for just $1.99.

If you play it smart and combine it with your initial free minutes, that’s a possible 13-minute reading with an expert psychic for only a couple of bucks.

Customer Experience

Discount deals and free minutes are certainly great, but what’s the actual customer experience like on Keen?

It all begins with your search for a psychic using the quick and easy Get Matched Filter. All you have to do is answer a few quick multiple-choice questions, after which you’ll be presented with a short list of the best cheap psychics that match your criteria.

If you prefer to browse, the standard search will let you choose based on your desired price point price and availability.

In addition, every psychic reader you consider on Keen also has a detailed, informative profile for you to look over. Listing their specialties, skills, background, and full customer reviews, these profiles can reveal who and what you’ll be getting into.

Once your reading starts, if you’re dissatisfied for any reason, Keen also has a Satisfaction Guarantee good for up to $25 that can be used toward another reading.

2. Kasamba - Best Cheap Psychic Readers for Soulmate Connections

Pros

20 years of experience

3 FREE chat minutes w/each new psychic

Cheap psychics online Up to 70% OFF

Compassionate readings on love, dating, and breakups

Every possible virtual reading available

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response

Kasamba has been a leader in the world of online psychic readings for over 20 years, particularly when it comes to the subjects of love and romance.

On the other hand, if it turns out you’re one of the lucky few who doesn’t need any love advice, there are many other things Kasamba can advise you on.

From Astrology readings and Tarot card readings to Aura cleansing and the wisdom of the Kabbalah, the cheap psychics at Kasamba are on duty 24/7 to help you find that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

Best Features

Every Psychic Reading under the Sun

When it comes to the sheer variety of online psychic readings they have available, Kasamba is one of the most versatile psychic websites out there.

Providing everything from classic Astrology, Fortune Telling, Clairvoyant Readings and Tarot Readings to more esoteric practices like dream analysis and past life consultations, Kasamba has literally every kind of reading available to help you find the truth you need to discover.

Gifted Love Psychic Readers

Nothing about love is beyond the wisdom and insight of the online psychics at Kasamba.

Whether you’re interested in finding new love or trying to get over the breakup of a long-term relationship or marriage, the advisors at Kasamba can be depended upon for the most accurate love readings when it comes to matters of the heart.

Free Psychic and Spiritual “Resources”

A psychic reading can open you up to a whole new world of knowledge and possibilities. One way to keep growing, even after your reading is over, would be to explore the free “Articles” section on Kasamba.

Offering essays on everything from “All About Readings” to Dream Analysis, Tarot Readings, Reincarnation, and Quantum Manifestation, the learning never stops on Kasamba as long as you’re curious.

How To Get Cheap Psychic Readings on Kasamba

The hardest thing about getting a psychic reading is choosing the right psychic. Kasamba understands this, so they offer 3 FREE chat minutes with each new Advisor you try.

That means if you’re not feeling a connection with the psychic reader you’ve chosen, for whatever reason, all you have to do is end the chat session within 3 minutes, and you won’t be charged.

You can then connect with another psychic reader and continue the process until you find the right psychic reader for you.

Once you have decided on an Advisor and scheduled an appointment, either by voice or chat, you will then receive the first 3 minutes free. This offer applies to new customers only.

If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your reading, Kasamba will try its best to take care of you. They offer a satisfaction guarantee that applies to your first reading and will refund up to $50 if you file your complaint within 7 days.

Customer Experience

No matter the business, a positive customer review is the best indicator of a quality product or provider. Even though Kasamba initially screens all of its cheap online psychics, they still want to know how each of them is performing daily to best serve their audience.

That’s why they encourage everyone who comes to the online psychic reading website to rate each reading they receive.

There are literally thousands of reviews on the Kasamba site, with relatively few of their online psychic readers receiving less than a top-rated 5 stars.

3. AskNow - Best Online Psychics for Tarot Card Readings

Pros

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee is limited to only $5 site credit

When it comes to offering cheap phone psychics, AskNow claims to have the most highly-screened online psychics of any online psychic reading site.

In addition, they are also known for offering the best Tarot readings on the Internet.

Add to that some fabulous deals for cheap psychic readings and 15 years of experience, and AskNow appears to be one of the hottest places to find yourself a free psychic reading.

Best Features

Great Search Filters

Most online psychic reading services have hundreds of cheap phone psychics on their psychic reading sites. This can be daunting for first-time customers, but AskNow has your back.

With an easy-to-use filter that allows you to search for an Advisor based on several criteria, including availability, reading type, price, and category, AskNow makes it easy to find the right psychic.

Highly Screened Advisors

One of the most commonly asked questions of just about every psychic site is, “Are your cheap psychics tested?”

In their FAQ section, AskNow clearly responds, “all of our psychics are thoroughly screened, scrutinized, and tested.” They then add, “only a fraction of those who apply to be Advisors are actually accepted on AskNow.”

That’s the kind of confidence we like to see. How about you?

Accurate Tarot Card Readings

Tarot Cards are perhaps the most famous form of divination used by psychic readers.

This would mean there are a lot of folks out there doing Tarot Card readings. According to the buzz online, though, when it comes to Tarot cards, the best online psychics are on AskNow.

A quick search using the sorting filter displays all the gifted tarot Readers on the online psychic reading site, many of which have decades' worth of experience offering cheap tarot readings.

You can even “fine-tune” your tarot reading to suit your individual needs using the filter tools.

Whether you’re looking for advice on your career, finances, love, or even how to improve your spiritual well-being, an enlightening tarot reading is there for the asking on AskNow.

How To Get Cheap Psychic Readings on Asknow

Whether you’re looking for free, cheap, or just affordable psychic readings, there’s something for everyone on AskNow.

To make things easy, AskNow divides its Advisors into three different categories based on both price and ability.

Top Rated Advisors - from $4.99/minute

- from $4.99/minute Elite Advisors - from $10/minute

- from $10/minute Master Advisors - from $13/minute

This way, you can be confident that prices are determined by genuine ability and experience offering online psychic readings on the site and not just by the Advisor themselves.

Finding cheap phone psychic readings is easy on AskNow.

All first-time customers can choose between either a 20-minute for $20 or a 30-minute for $30 package, both of which include a bonus of 5 FREE Master minutes.

It’s the 5 FREE Master minutes that make this deal stand out. That’s because the Master Readers on AskNow claim to be the most gifted and experienced psychic advisors.

Let’s look at the numbers.

AskNow’s most inexpensive Advisor at $4.99/minute would ordinarily cost you $20 for 4 minutes. With the 20-minute for $20 package, you would be getting a $100 value.

Add to that 5 FREE Master minutes that would ordinarily cost $65, and altogether, you would be getting a $165 dollar value for $20.

Unfortunately, AskNow’s satisfaction guarantee is not quite as glorious as their $1/minute packages. If you are dissatisfied with your reading, the maximum refund amount is capped at 5 minutes, and that’s for site credit only.

Customer Experience

AskNow is also considered one of the top customer-friendly psychic websites for cheap psychic phone readings, and there are plenty of reasons for this.

First, they have a helpful search filter that lets you pinpoint exactly what kind of psychic reader you’re looking for based on the type of reading, price, and specialty.

Second, there are some really customer-friendly first-time discounts that I think define cheap readings.

Add to that a list of fully transparent customer reviews for each Advisor, and one could safely conclude that AskNow is an psychic site that makes its customer's satisfaction a priority.

4. Psychic Source - Best Online Psychic Mediums

Pros

Over 30 years of experience

$1/minute introductory packages

3 FREE minutes

Psychic readings available by phone, chat, or video

Compassionate Mediums connect with family and friends

Experienced online psychic readers in every category

Cons

Free minute deals available to new customers only

It’s no accident why Psychic Source is the oldest of the online psychic reading platforms.

Besides a full menu of accurate and compassionate psychic readers (especially when it comes to psychic mediums), they’re also known for being customer friendly and affordable.

From the useful “Find a Psychic” tool to the most extensive “Articles” section online, Psychic Source believes in not only serving but helping their customers learn more about spirituality.

Best Features

Convenient “Find a Psychic” Tool

Everyone wants a great psychic session, but how do you find a great psychic?

Psychic Source makes it simple with their quick and convenient “Find a Psychic” tool. Easy to use, “Find a Psychic” is an interactive service where all you have to do is answer a few basic questions about what you’re looking for.

Within a few minutes, Psychic Source will direct you to an available psychic reader who should be a great match for whatever you may need.

Compassionate, Client-Focused Mediums

If you’re looking to connect with the spirit of someone departed, or the spirits in general, then Psychic Source is possibly the most client-centered online psychic service to do so.

As soon as you click on the menu option for a psychic medium, there’s an explanation of what Mediumship is (if you’re not clear) as well as the definition between a medium and a psychic reader.

After that, you’ll then be introduced to over 60 highly rated, affordable mediums on the Internet, many of them the sort of cheap psychic reader you’re probably looking for with introductory prices under a $1/minute.

But what makes Psychic Source stand out is the level of detail and care present in every Advisor’s profile.

Beyond being able to see each Psychic’s availability, prices, experience, methods, and specialties, you can check out their Reading Style, Customer Endorsements, Reviews, and a Video/Audio Message from the Advisors themselves.

This additional insight into each Psychic’s approach and manner are what makes them, in my opinion, the go-to platform for empathetic psychic medium readings.

An “Articles” Section for Everything Spiritual

While most online psychic reading services have an “Articles” section, Psychic Source has something closer to an online library for everything psychic and spiritual.

Aside from a wealth of written pieces on various Psychic Topics, there are also major sections on Health, Wellness, and Spirituality, as well as a full video and podcast library.

There are also free Astrology, Numerology, Tarot, and Energy Healing guides, as well as a Psychic Terms and Glossary section to explain any terminology you may not be familiar with.

How To Get a Cheap Psychic Reading on Psychic Source

If you’re all about finding the best cheap psychic readings, then Psychic Source is worth checking out.

With 10, 20, and 30-minute packages at $10, $20, and $30, respectively, Psychic Source has discounted the price for a great reading to about as low as it can get. Just bear in mind that this deal is for first-timers only.

Once you sign up for any of the $1/minute packages, you’ll also get a free 3-minute reading, which helps you save even more $$$ while deciding if this psychic platform is right for you.

While the Free Angel and Oracle Card Readings offered by Psychic Source are fully free (not just free minutes), they also don’t involve an actual psychic.

Both provide what are known as “Automated Readings” that utilize A.I. algorithms to randomly select an Angel or Oracle card to answer your question.

Of course, this type of reading should not be used if you have anything serious to ask, but these psychic readings are fun to play with, and some of the answers they provide can be quite uncanny.

Customer Experience

Aside from some of the great deals and online psychic services spoken about, Psychic Source also offers great customer service.

Right at the top of their home page is a “Customer Care” tab.

Push that, and you will see everything you need to know, from the rules and regulations for both psychic readers and customers to their satisfaction guarantee and how they protect your personal info.

They are also transparent when it comes to the online psychics on the site.

Aside from being fully screened, every Advisor featured on Psychic source also has a full profile where it’s possible to see not only their various specialties but a complete listing of their customer reviews (both good and bad).

How We Ranked the Best Cheap Psychic Reading Services

When it comes to choosing a cheap psychic (aside from the price), there are two main things to consider. The first is the ability of the psychic, and the second is what you want from a reading.

Are Advisors Screened?

When it comes to determining the ability of an online psychic, your first line of defense is whether or not the site in question screens its cheap psychics. It’s not something every site does, so make sure you see it in writing.

You’d likely find that sort of thing somewhere in the FAQ section. If a site doesn’t screen its Psychic advisors, then your next line of defense should be customer reviews.

What Do the Reviews Say?

You probably wouldn’t buy anything on Amazon without first looking at the customer reviews, so why should it be any different with a psychic reading?

Even if the site you’re visiting claims to screen its psychic readers, perhaps the psychic you see just had a lucky tryout.

Customer reviews represent an ongoing screening process that’s impossible to hide from. If the psychic you’re considering is the real deal, their customer reviews should clearly back that up.

How Long Have They Been in Business?

When someone is psychic, it means that they experience insights beyond what is considered the normal human senses.

Yet without empathy, compassion, and experience, many of these insights can sometimes be beside the point.

Experience is an important attribute for a psychic. That’s why we chose psychic reading sites with at least 10 years of experience, with psychic websites like Kasamba and Psychic Source having over 20 and 30 years of experience respectively.

If you’ve ever had a reading with someone who’s really good, you’ve probably noticed that what they shared with you was probably a 50/50 split between actual psychic insight and good old-fashioned common sense.

After all, a good guide can only bring you somewhere they have been themselves.

What Type of Psychic Reading Do You Want?

There are two basic types of online psychic readings.

The first would be a general reading where you don’t have a question, and the psychic will share whatever they may sense about you. The second type would involve a specific question about a person or situation where you want to know what the outcome will be.

For either type of reading, it’s important to feel a connection with the psychic you have chosen.

That’s because the accuracy of a reading derives more from what the psychic picks up about your nature rather than them being able to actually see the future.

For a reading involving a specific question, you should try to find a psychic reader who specializes in the subject matter of your question.

For instance, if you’re asking about finding new love, then make sure you’re talking with a psychic who specializes in love and relationships.

Phone, Chat, Email or Video?

Online psychic readings can be conducted in several different ways.

Phone and online psychic chat readings are the most common, with the latter taking place through either text or email. Some online psychic reading sites like Psychic Source also offer video readings.

If you’re concerned with privacy and would prefer not to be seen, a cheap psychic phone reading or chat reading would be best.

On the other hand, if you’re impatient with typing and would instead like to talk, then a phone psychic reading would be preferable.

If you’re hoping for the closest match to the atmosphere of an in-person reading, then a video consultation would probably be your best bet.

Can You Get Your Money Back?

Anytime you invest in a service, whether it’s for the repair of an appliance or a psychic reading, there is always the possibility that you will be dissatisfied with the outcome.

Therefore, it’s important to make sure the psychic network you’re dealing with has some sort of satisfaction guarantee or refund policy.

The best way to find out what a site's satisfaction guarantee is would be to look in either the FAQ or Customer Service section.

You should also be aware that the refund policy offered by just about every site for a psychic reading online will not return your money but will instead give you site credit toward a reading with another Advisor.

Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Psychic Readings?

Online psychic reading services usually offer cheap psychic readings for promotional purposes.

A psychic reading online can run anywhere from $4.99 to over $20/minute, with the median price being a little more than $10/minute. That’s an investment most people would need to think about before jumping in.

To lessen a customer’s fear of quickly running up a high tab, most psychic reading services like Kasamba and Keen offer introductory deals for cheap psychic readings online and free minutesto develop a client’s confidence in their product.

As far as the majority of online psychic reading platforms are concerned, the best advertisement for the usefulness of a reading is to initially allow people to experience it within their budget. After that, miracles speak for themselves.

FAQs about the Best Cheap Psychics Online

Are Cheap Psychic Readings as Good as Expensive Ones?

Cheap psychic readings are sometimes better than expensive ones.

This is because the purpose of a cheap or free psychic reading online is that it’s meant to be a tryout to convince the customer that online psychic readings are both legitimate and extremely useful.

With that in mind, cheap psychics online will likely be trying harder to do well so that the customer will be impressed and book a full-price reading.

Is It Possible To Get a $1 Psychic Reading?

Yes, it is possible to get a $1 psychic reading.

Two of the three best psychic reading sites reviewed in this article, AskNow, and Psychic Source, offer special promotions where it’s possible to purchase 20 and 30-minute packages for $1/minute.

There are also free minutes included with these packages, so overall, you’d be spending even less than a dollar per minute.

Can I Get a Absolutely Free Psychic Reading?

You can get a free psychic reading at any of the following online psychic reading websites:

Kasamba - 3-minutes free + 70% OFF

- 3-minutes free + 70% OFF AskNow - 5-minute free when you purchase a $1/minute package

- 5-minute free when you purchase a $1/minute package Psychic Source - $1/minute introductory packages + 3-minutes free

Whether you’re looking for a tarot card reading, a cheap psychic phone reading, or any other type of psychic reading online, it’s possible to find something for free at just about any of the major online psychic reading websites.

Conclusion: Are Cheap Psychic Readings Worth it?

Yes, cheap psychic readings are worth it. As you have seen from this list, it’s possible to get accurate psychic reading services without breaking the bank.

Therefore, if you were reluctant to commit to affordable psychic readings online, you can take the leap without the fear of losing your hard earned money on unreliable predictions.

All of the online psychic reading sites reviewed here offer attractive deals to help you find cheap online psychics.

Our top pick is Keen due to their 3 free minutes and 10 minutes for $1.99 deal that’s hard to beat

Kasamba came in at a close second with their 3-minute reading + 70% OFF deal.

However, any site you choose from this list should give you a satisfactory affordable reading.

So, whether it’s Astrology, Past Life readings, or one of the many other kinds of psychic readings by phone, all you need to do is pick a psychic and get started on your journey of spiritual awakening.

We wish you the best of luck.