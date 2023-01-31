Whether the need to pay an unexpected medical bill or past due auto repair bill, direct lenders for bad credit personal loans extend vital funding for cash-strapped borrowers. Fortunately, plenty of opportunities exist in the form of alternative payday loans, cash advance apps, and bad credit loans from reputable marketplaces such as ZippyLoan.

Today, bad credit personal loans extend anywhere from $100 to $50,000, funneled directly to your checking account by the next business day. Rapid two-minute online applications and same-day processing is the name of the game.

With this said, we conducted an exhaustive review of more than ten online marketplaces/lending networks to bring you our top recommendations. Keep reading to learn more about direct lenders for bad credit personal loans, including our recommended lending networks, types of bad credit loans available, and how to increase your chances of securing the lowest rates possible.

Best Direct Lenders for Bad Credit Personal Loans

ZippyLoan - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

NextDayPersonalLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

NetLoansExpress - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Personal Loans with Low Credit

FundsJoy - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Same Day Funding

ZippyLoan

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: 12% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

If you need quick cash, ZippyLoan is one of the better-known online lending marketplaces, connecting borrowers with a legit network of qualified lenders.

The way ZippyLoan works is simple. It acts as an intermediary/lending platform that passes your information/loan request on to legit direct lenders. All of them can provide loans from $100 to $15,000. APRs go from 12% to 35.99% with repayment terms of up to seven years.

However, its biggest claim to fame is a quick and easy 2-minute online application with a 5-minute approval. Funds can be received in your checking account as early as the next business day, making paying that past-due medical or utility bill much easier. All in all, you should have no problem searching for a direct lender for bad credit personal loans.

How to Apply: It is very easy to apply for a ZippyLoan loan. First, visit the ZippyLoan website and complete an online application, providing your desired loan amount, all basic contact information, and financial details. From there, you will be matched with an expansive network of qualified lenders competing for your business.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● $800 minimum monthly income

● Government-issued photo ID

● Proof of residency

● Completed application through the ZippyLoan portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs from 12% to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● Quick 2-minute online application

● Excellent source of emergency cash

Fees:

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $15,000

● Available in 47 states

● No origination or prepayment penalties

● Repayment terms up to 60 months

● Funds to your account in as little as the next business day

Cons:

● No pre-qualification

● Transparency could be better

● No hardship or debt management programs

● Not the easiest to find ZippyLoan's contact information

● Not available to residents of New York, West Virginia, Oregon, and the District of Columbia

Terms: ZippyLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through ZippyLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12.00% – 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $23,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $26,098.45 ($3,098.45 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

NextDayPersonalLoan

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Consider NextDayPersonalLoan one of the better online lending network marketplaces out there, connecting borrowers with a two-minute online application that lets them qualify for bad credit-friendly APRs from 5.99% to 35.99%

Loans on NextDayPersonalLoan go up to $40,000 with three to 60-month repayment terms. We appreciate the extra months compared to competing for online marketplaces, as it offers lower monthly payments. Additionally, depending on the lender, there are no origination and prepayment fees, although late/insufficient funds fees do apply.

We highly recommend NextDayPersonalLoan if you want a fast loan request submission process and funding to your checking account in at least 24 hours. Just be mindful of conducting multiple credit inquiries quickly to avoid affecting your credit score.

How to Apply: NextDayPersonalLoan first one of the most straightforward sign-up processes of all of the online marketplaces we've covered. Visit the website and start an online application, providing your desired loan amount, employment status, credit score estimate, and all of your contact details to complete.

Once you complete and submit the application, a list of qualified lenders will contact you. From there, you can take your time and select the right one for you and your needs before accepting and signing any loan offer.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● 300 - 850 FICO score

● U.S. citizens or permanent residents

● Government-issued photo ID

● Completed application through the NextDayPersonalLoan portal

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● Loans up to $40,000

● APRs from 5.99% to 35.99%

● Available in almost all 50 states

● Online application takes less than two minutes

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● Soft inquiry

● Most lenders report account activity to credit bureaus

● Funds to your account

● Easy application process

● Repayment terms up to 60 months

● Excellent source of bad credit loans

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Military personnel not eligible for loans

● Not available in Vermont, Washington, Connecticut, and New Hampshire

Terms: NextDayPersonalLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through NextDayPersonalLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12.00% – 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $28,000 loan and a 22% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $31,447.71 ($3,447.71 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

NetLoanExpress

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: Up to $5,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

For one of the best online marketplaces for quick cash, NetLoanExpress fits the bill. It can cover unpaid medical expenses or past-due electricity bills with sub 35.99% APR loans up to $5,000.

Repayment terms for NetLoanExpress also go from 12 to 60 months. In addition, it also offers alternative cash advance loans with shorter repayment periods, similar to traditional payday loans but with much more favorable rates and terms.

Remember that not all bad credit borrowers applying for a NetLoanExpress loan will qualify for $5,000. Each participating lender considers several things, including your income and credit history. However, some lenders require no minimum credit score.

Lastly, NetLoanExpress adheres to the most rigorous online safety standards, offering 256-bit encryption and the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) certification seal, demonstrating that it adheres to strict federal law standards for online data protection.

How to Apply: it should not take long to apply for a NetLoanExpress loan. Visit the online portal and click the "Get Started" button, where you will be directed to a two-page form to secure your loan. This form is also much simpler and easier to complete than other forms we've tested.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Recurring monthly income

● Social Security and driver's license number

● Completed application through the NetLoanExpress portal

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $5,000

● Available in almost all states

● Favorable APRs

● Free to use the service

● Same day approval

● Quick 2-minute online application

● Funds to your account in as little as the next business day

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $5,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Excellent source of emergency cash

● 256-encryption and OLA compliant

● Available for all credit types

● Possible to get extensions on the loan

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Low maximum loan amount of $5,000

● No credit builder, budgeting, or similar financial education tools

● Not available to New York, Connecticut, West Virginia, or District of Columbia residents

Terms: NetLoanExpress is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through NetLoanExpress feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) up to 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $4,000 loan and a 34% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $4,774.33 ($774.33 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $200 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Did an unexpected auto repair bill come through charging $180 for a simple oil change? What about a late electricity bill with your power that just got shut off? For a quick source of emergency cash, look no further than FundsJoy.

Like the lenders above on our list, FundsJoy is a loan aggregator that allows bad credit borrowers to find favorable loans from $200 to $40,000 with up to 35.99% APRs. Traditional payday loans charge 400%+ APRs, making this an excellent bargain for bad credit borrowers. Repayment terms go from 12 to 60 months, with loan terms (origination, prepayment, late, and insufficient funds fees) depending on the lender.

If there is only one thing to complain about, FundsJoy features lenders with up to 5% origination fees. However, hundreds of lenders are in the network, so you should be fine finding one who does not charge an origination fee.

Plus, qualification criteria are straightforward. The hardest eligibility requirement is recurring employment income. All in all, we like FundsJoy for its versatility and transparency.

How to Apply: Applying for a FundsJoy loan takes less than 10 minutes. Complete the online application on the fundsjoy.com website and provide essential information such as desired loan amount and all contact/financial details, including your employment history, income, and debt load.

Once you apply, you will be matched with a list of qualified and legit direct lenders for bad credit personal loans. Expect to sign and receive all loan documentation after that.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Currently employed

● Completed application through the FundsJoy portal

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Many loans below 35.99% APRs

● Same day approval

● Straightforward qualification criteria

● Generous repayment terms for direct personal loans

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Soft inquiry

● Same day approval

● APRs up to 35.99%

● 12 to 60-month repayment terms

● Excellent source of fast cash for all credit types

Cons:

● Not available in all states

● Origination fees of up to 5% may apply

● Does not offer any debt protection programs

● Not all participating lenders are equally transparent about rates and terms

Terms: FundsJoy is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through FundsJoy feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) up to 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $15,000 loan and a 31% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $17,636.34 ($2,636.34 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

What Is A Bad Credit Personal Loan?

A bad credit personal loan is extended to borrowers with 300 to 570 credit scores. They consist of a principal amount plus interest charges, which borrowers agree to pay, and weekly or monthly installments through the life of the loan (up to seven years).

APRs on bad credit loans typically range from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender, borrower profile, market conditions, and applicable state laws.

Most bad credit personal loans are unsecured, meaning no collateral is required to back the lender in case of loan default. Secure loans used collateral. Collateral could include vehicles, property, and saving accounts, which the lender could repossess.

What Are Bad Credit Co-signer And Co-Borrower Loans?

A smaller subset of loans is fixed-rate co-signer or co-borrower loans. Co-signers share full responsibility and loan repayment if the primary borrower cannot, unlike co-borrowers who share equal responsibility in paying back the loan.

In deciding whether or not co-signer or co-borrower loans are suitable for you, it all boils down to the need for qualification versus shared responsibility. For example, co-signer bad credit loans are intended to secure higher interest rates and more favorable terms. In contrast, borrowing implies joint loan payment responsibility between married couples, business partners, and others with similar relationships.

What Are the Types of Loans for Bad Credit?

There are several types of bad credit loans — alternative payday loans, bad credit personal loans, cash advances, personal installment loans, unsecured/secured loans, and credit card cash advances.

Note, we're not counting payday, auto title, and pawn shop loans, as we do not recommend them thanks to extraordinarily high APRs, illegality in select states, and predatory business practices.

How Does Debt Look Like In America Today?

The best direct lenders for bad credit personal loans have become a growing go-to resource for cash-strapped borrowers looking for quick cash to cover emergency expenses. According to Experian , there was a 3.7% increase in the average person's loan balance in 2021 to nearly $18,000, thanks partly to the effects of Covid-19.

Total unsecured personal loan debt had a 4.6% change from 2020 to 2021, whereas total secured personal loan debt saw a 6.5% change in the same period. The states with the highest average personal loan balances are Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota.

Fortunately, those with bad credit looking for alternative payday loans, debt consolidation loans, unsecured personal loans, or secured personal loans have various options at their disposal, along with much better rates and terms than traditional payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans.

Amounts Available for Small Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Loan amounts are available for small personal loans for bad credit, depending on the type of lending institution.

Bad credit personal loans from participating lenders at online marketplaces like ZippyLoans generally extend anywhere from $100 to $40,000, with most lenders offering up to $10,000.

In turn, cash advance apps offer smaller amounts, as much as $100 per day or up to $750 per pay period (Earnin), versus Brigit's $250. Both offer 0% interest if the advance is repaid on your next payday. Do not forget Earnin''s voluntary tip (up to $14 for each transaction) and Brigit's $9.99 monthly membership fee.

Lastly, credit card cash advance amounts vary based on your overall credit limit percentage. Credit limits vary by credit card, but up to $500 is a safe bet. For exact maximum amounts, ask your credit card company.

What Are the Types of Loans for Bad Credit?

Outside of applying for traditional bad credit personal loans, bad credit borrowers have the following options:

Cash Advance Apps. Three of our favorite cash advance apps are, Earnin, Brigit, and Dave. Each of them extend small loans up to $750 per pay period for employed people who can pay it back on their next payday. All services charge 0% interest. However, Earnin earns its money on a "tip" model, and Brigit charges a monthly $9.99 fee for unlimited transfers (as long as they are paid back). Think of these as being paycheck advance services, rather than true direct lenders, although they do issue a “loan.”

Other popular cash advance apps include Dave and Chime.

Payday Alternative Loans (PALS). Usually provided by federal credit unions, payday alternative loans offer anywhere from $200 to $1,000 with a capped maximum APR of 28% with a small application fee. Expect term flexibility and no origination and prepayment penalties, which are unnecessary. All you need to do is to be a credit union member with a minimum $5 deposit to a checking or savings account.

Credit Card Cash Advances. Credit card cash advances allow you to dig into your credit line with funds withdrawn at an ATM or bank. They generally charge higher interest rates with a 36% APR cap. Unlike traditional credit card cycles, interest accrues from Day 1, compounding daily until the balance is paid.

Fees for credit card cash advances generally go up to 5%.

Bad Credit Personal Loans. Bad credit personal loans are the simplest type of loan, offering up to 35.99% APRs. In addition, they generally come with flexible repayment terms (two to seven years) and no origination or prepayment penalties. Sources of bad credit personal loans include banks, brick-and-mortar credit unions, online-only credit unions (e.g. Alliant Credit Union) and online lenders like Upstart.

What Is The Difference Between Installment Loans and Payday Loans?

The difference between installment and payday loans typically comes from time frames, APRs, and processes. For example, installment loans can have up to seven-year repayment terms versus two to four-week repayment terms for payday loans. In addition, installment personal loans come with sub 35.99% APRs versus 400%+ APRs for payday loans.

Ask for credit checks, installment personal loans require them, and payday loans do not. Also, reporting your credit history to the bureaus is treated differently, with installment personal loans reporting on-time payments and payday loans forgoing it.

We highly recommend looking into the best direct lenders for bad credit personal loans to understand your financial situation better.

What Is The Difference Between Online Marketplaces and Direct Lenders?

Also referred to as lending networks, online marketplaces like 247Installment, ZIppyLoans, and LifeLoans operate as intermediaries, providing access to hundreds of participating lenders offering all types of loan products. These loan products include bad credit loans, debt consolidation loans, online installment loans, and online personal loans with favorable rates and terms for bad credit borrowers.

Under no circumstances do online marketplaces offer loans directly. Instead, think of them as lead generators or loan aggregators. They earn a commission off of each loan request by direct lenders or online aggregators advertising their own loan products and services.

In contrast, direct lenders are financial institutions that control the entire loan process, using their own money to finance bad credit loans. These include banks, credit unions, and online-only options like Alliant Credit Union, Chase Bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and Wells Fargo.

Do not expect instant access to hundreds of loan offers on one screen. For this reason, many turn to online marketplaces for easier comparison shopping.

What's The Difference Between Secured and Unsecured Bad Credit Personal Loans?

The difference between secured and unsecured bad credit personal loans comes down to the risk posed to the lender.

Unsecured loans do not require the use of collateral. Almost all loans available on online marketplaces like 100Lenders and LifeLoans are unsecured.

In turn, secured loans require using collateral, such as a vehicle or savings account. Generally, they come with lower interest rates than unsecured loans, with rates dependent on the type of collateral. The higher the value, the more favorable the terms.

Otherwise, both types of loans have more similarities than not. Both are installment-type loans with two to seven year repayment terms with penalties for origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds.

How Do I Know A Bad Credit Personal Loan Is A Scam?

Here are the telltale signs of bad credit personal loan scams:

Trigger Terms. Be mindful of excessive advertising language when promoting loans. For example, bad credit direct lenders that use phrasing similar to "borrow within the next three days for x% interest" are not trustworthy. Be sure to review all loan disclosures to ensure they are legit.

No Terms and Conditions. All reputable online marketplaces must have explicit terms and conditions posted on its website. Check for listed APRs, your rights as a consumer, and a representative loan example to see how much interest you can expect to pay based on the provided APRs. Do not forget to confirm the lending company’s physical address as well, as it helps establish trust.

No Background. At a minimum, bad credit personal loan companies should disclose their physical address and provide as much company background as possible. Do not only rely on third-party customer reviews from Trustpilot and look at the lender’s actual website instead. When in doubt, read the fine print.

Watch Out for "Guaranteed Approval." Guaranteed approvals with loans are virtually non-existent. All lenders have minimum eligibility requirements, even those with no credit check. Expect to have proof of income and employment history, even if it was only for the last month.

Upfront Payment. Under no circumstances should you ever have to provide payment upfront for a loan servicing. Scammers are known to request prepaid cards, gift cards, Western Union transfers, and similar forms of payment, usually under the pretense of guaranteeing a specific APR. Do not fall under this trap!

I Suspect I Am The Victim of a Bad Credit Personal Loan Scam. What Should I Do?

Luckily, bad credit borrowers have plenty of recourse if found to be the victim of scams. Our go-to strategy is to contact the Federal Trade Commission's OLA Consumer Hotline at 866-299-7585. Provide as much information as possible, including any supporting documentation.

Here is the Federal Trade commission's complaint website

You may also contact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to file a complaint. It has an excellent track record with over 10,000 complaints forwarded directly to allegedly scam loan companies, with most responses within 15 days. They can be used to complain about all types of credit types (not limited to bad credit personal loans and installment loans), including payday loans, credit repair services, mortgages, prepaid cards, and money transfers.

To file a CFPB complaint, visit CFPB - Submit a Complaint

A Word on Payday, Auto Title, and Pawnshop Loans

Payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans are the most accessible. Most require no minimum credit score with only proof of income verification.

Here are three reasons to avoid payday auto title and pawn shop loans at all costs:

Super Expensive. Auto title and pawn shop loans charge upwards of 300% APR versus 400% payday loans. With typical payday loans up to $500, two consecutive extensions could result in an additional $300 in renewal fees and other penalties. Before you know it, that $590 loan could easily turn to a total debt of $840.

Debt Collection Practices. On occasion, unscrupulous payday lenders are known to act as debt collection agencies, flooding bad credit borrowers with an endless stream of late-night phone calls.

Possibility of Multiple Overdraft Charges. Unlike cash advance apps that have safeguards to prevent overdrafts, payday lenders granted access to your credit card account inadvertently keep withdrawing funds, resulting in two or three overdraft charges. Most overdraft charges are $35 or greater, which can up very quickly that exceed the actual principal loan.

Collateral. In the case of auto title and pawn shop loans, you must put up your vehicle or other prized possession on the line. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , one in five auto title borrowers fails to repay their loan on time, forcing vehicle repossessions.

Although many strides have been made in recent years to limit the impact of predatory loans ( e.g., state laws), we highly recommend avoiding these three loan types at all costs. Even a predatory loan could have put your monthly budget out of whack for weeks and months.

How Did We Choose These Lenders?

We applied exhaustive research of more than 15 online lending network marketplaces to bring you the best based on a combination of APRs, repayment terms, and fee flexibility. We are strong advocates against origination and prepayment penalties, although we accept late and insufficient funds fees as a normal cost of doing business.

Look for the best bad credit personal lenders that offer APRs from 5.99% to 35.99%. Compared to traditional auto title and payday loans (300% and 400% APRs, respectively), these rates are a virtual godsend. Also, remember repayment terms upwards of seven years and no origination or prepayment penalties to put more money in your pocket.

Our recommended lenders must also have loose qualification criteria, requiring at most 18 years of age with U.S. citizenship or permanent residency and a minimum monthly income/employment length (at least four weeks). Even those advertising no credit checks and instant approval adhere to these basic requirements.

Another reason for selecting these online marketplaces is their quick and easy application process. Online applications take as little as two minutes to complete with same-day approval and cash in your account within 24 hours, as long as the loan request is submitted by 5 PM. In addition, our lenders are highly recommended to protect users' data through 256-bit encryption end dedicated seals.

Lastly, our bad credit personal loan online marketplaces need better transparency. For example, all disclaimers are viewable on the website with information on APRs, states where they operate, rules, regulations, and a loan example. In addition, we prefer lending networks that offer 256-bit encryption and the OLA seal, a testament to its adherence to fraud prevention measures mandated by federal law for lending companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an APR?

Short for annual percentage rate, APRs is a percentage of the principal owed in the form of interest. fees, and any additional charges. Most bad credit loans charge up to 35.99% APR. All finance institutions are required to disclose APR terms in loan agreements. However, remember that all lenders are transparent in how APRs are calculated, most notably with excluded fees.

Here is the APR formula:

APR = ((Interest + Fees / Principal or Loan amount) / N)) x 365 x 100

What app can loan me 250$ quickly?

Fortunately, many cash advance apps can lend you $250 in a hurry at 0% interest and no credit check. Three that come to mind are Earnin, Brigit, and Dave. We like them for their versatility, as each has a unique set of features. For example, Earnin is known for its generous borrowing limits (up to $750 per pay period). In contrast, Brigit is better known for its unique algorithm and consumer education tools, including a credit builder and a budget optimization platform.

What are some essential things to consider when selecting a personal loan lender for bad credit?

When selecting a bad credit personal loan lender, keep the following things in mind:

● APRs

● Loan amounts

● Repayment term

● Approval time

● Funding speed

● Transparency

● Disclaimers

● Online reputation and customer feedback

Under no circumstances should you sign on with a direct lender until you have carefully reviewed all of the above criteria.

I am unemployed. Can I still get a bad credit personal loan?

Unfortunately, it's much harder for unemployed people to secure bad credit personal loans thanks to the increased risk they post to the lender. Expect to require a minimum monthly income of $800 and four weeks of employment. You may still be eligible for retirement and pension checks if you are not employed. Be sure to check with your lender for exact terms.

Can I borrow money without a credit check?

Yes, it is possible to borrow money without a credit check. However, you should expect higher than average APRs, with reputable bad credit lenders offering up to 35.99% APR. If you have extra spare time, we recommend boosting your credit score to take advantage of better interest rates.

What interest rates can I expect from direct lenders with bad credit personal loans?

Expect interest rates anywhere from 5.99% to 35.99%. Remember, the lower your credit score, the higher your APR. Therefore, we highly recommend taking out loans not exceeding 35.99% APR, as anything above that may shatter your debt-to-income ratio with a predatory freefall.

Conclusion

All in all, bad credit borrowers have a variety of bad credit personal loan options at their disposal. Whether they are alternative payday loans, cash advance apps, or traditional bad credit personal loans with sub -35.99% APRs, non-predatory loans to cover those pesky emergency expenses are ripe for the taking.