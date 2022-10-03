Best eSports Betting Sites: Top eSports Bookmakers Online Ranked for Odds, Bonuses & More (Dota 2, CSGO, LoL)

iGaming is no longer reserved to the old-fashioned casino games & sports - video games are here, too!

With the best eSports betting sites, you can place bets on everything, from CS:GO tournaments and first blood in Dota 2 to LoL map winners.

But now we come to the tricky part: Where do you find the top eSport bookies?

After testing out all the top sites in the eSports betting world, we are ready to help you get started.

BetOnline turned out to be the best option you can go for right now, thanks to their great game coverage, epic odds, and dedicated eSports bonuses. That being said, we’ve also listed 9 more online betting sites you should consider.

Sounds good? Let's dive in!

Best eSports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

: Best overall Sportsbetting.ag : Great Dota 2 odds

: Great Dota 2 odds Bovada : Best betting interface

: Best betting interface EveryGame : Fairest welcome bonus

: Fairest welcome bonus MyBookie : Best for League of Legends

: Best for League of Legends BetUS : Good odds across the board

: Good odds across the board Xbet : Generous reload bonuses

: Generous reload bonuses GTbets : High first deposit bonus

: High first deposit bonus BUSR : Fast customer support

: Fast customer support Thunderpick : Best live betting experience

1. BetOnline - Best eSports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

100% deposit bonus for cryptocurrency

More than 7 eSports offered

Lots of props bets

live betting and live streaming available

Fair odds across the board

Cons:

Obscure pro matches not covered

If you want to play at the site with all the top eSports markets, the best eSports betting odds, and the most popular eSports games, this should be your top choice. In addition to offering support for more than 7 eSports, they also have live betting and some of the best odds.

Number of eSports: 4.9/5

This site offers more than 7 different eSports , including Dota 2, League of Legends, Wild Rift, Arena of Valor, FIFA, and NBA2k. As a result, we find more betting markets than most other top eSports betting sites here. You can also expect Valorant odds when major events kick in.

The only thing we don't like about this site is that they often remove eSports from the list whenever there aren't any upcoming games. Therefore, it can be hard to come in and view all the eSports as a new user.

eSports Betting Experience: 4.9/5

This site offers one of the most well-rounded betting experiences for all the eSports on their roster. Arena of Valor, for example, had 15 different betting options for the upcoming match between HQ eSports and Saigon Phantom. This included who would get the first blood, each map winner, and the final score.

We like how most games are live streamed directly on the site, letting players watch the game while allowing them to place live bets. There are also futures bets available for games like Starcraft II, Rainbow 6, Dota 2, and more.

Interface & Support: 4.7/5

The interface at this site is straightforward to pick up and use. You can quickly determine which bet you are making, on which esport, and so on, without running into clutter issues. This is important for those essential last-minute live bets and the occasional fail you can sense from a mile away.

There is also great customer support at this site. This includes a live chat, full help center, and FAQ page. They do a great job ensuring you know how to find answers on your own before seeking human assistance via live chat.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus at this online betting site that most players will take advantage of is the 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 . This offer has 10x wagering requirements, and you can use popular cards like Visa and MasterCard to sign up for it.

There is also a 100% deposit bonus for cryptocurrency deposits up to $1,000. Just keep in mind that this offer has higher 14x wagering requirements. Finally, you can take advantage of a 25% deposit bonus of up to $250 at any time.

Finally, BetOnline offers up to a 60% esport parlay power-up boost on your betting slip when you bet on 5 legs or more and a super-generous 20% eSports rebate.

Click here to learn more about the promotions at BetOnline

2. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Dota 2 Odds of All eSports Betting Sites

Pros:

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

More than 6 eSports offered

Attractive & simple betting interface

Many props in Dota 2 matchups

Futures bets for most games

Cons:

Cannot bet well in advance

This site is the best place to check out if you want to focus your bets on Dota 2 betting markets. In addition to Dota 2, they have a reasonably high level of eSports coverage. We also found some of the best odds for future eSports wagers at this site.

Sportsbetting.ag also balances out a fair welcome bonus with many different eSports, and we especially like how they have many props available for Dota 2 matchups.

Number of eSports: 4.8/5

More than six different eSports are offered at this site, including NBA2k, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, Wild Rift, Mobile Legends, FIFA, and Starcraft II. However, we’ve noticed that Dota 2 receives the most coverage for popular games compared to other eSports.

That said, we hope they keep an active list of all supported eSports in the future on the left-hand side instead of simply showing eSports with upcoming matches. You might need to look in the early markets and futures sections to find some of the supported games.

eSports Betting Experience: 4.9/5

Sportsbetting.ag has one of the best betting experiences for Dota 2. For the upcoming matchup between Royal Never Give Up and Aster Aries, we found over 25 different betting options. This included the number of times Roshan would be killed, whether there would be an odd or even number of kills, and who would take the first tower.

Most games are available to watch via the site's embedded live stream. This way, you can watch and place bets at the same time.

Interface & Support: 4.7/5

Right off the bat, know that the eSports interface at this site has its own page, separating itself from the poorer quality we find on the traditional sports betting page. The site makes it easy to pick your game, choose the type of bet, place live bets, make future bets, and so on.

There is also top-notch customer service at this site if you ever encounter problems. They have a help center where most commonly asked questions are answered. In addition, there is a live chat, telephone number, and various emails that you can contact.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

The promotions at this eSports betting site are very similar to what we found at BetOnline. For starters, card deposits can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 with 10x wagering requirements.

This is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites , so the bonuses are supercharged if you’re using one of the available cryptocurrencies.

Crypto deposits can get a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 with 14x wagering requirements.

There are also a couple of reload bonuses, like the 35% crypto reload bonus up to $350 and the 25% card reload bonus up to $250. The 25% reload bonus has lower 6x wagering requirements, whereas the crypto reload bonus has 8x wagering requirements.

Click here to check out the best betting odds and widest prop bets for Dota 2

3. Bovada - Most User-Friendly eSports Betting Interface

Pros:

Fair 5x bonus wagering requirements

Crypto bonus up to $750

Card deposit bonus up to $250

High-quality betting interface

Cons:

Limited live betting

Hard to find the eSports page

If you want to play at one of the highest quality eSports betting sites, Bovada is another excellent option to check out. The interface stands out the most at this site, making it effortless to place last-minute bets where each second counts.

This site also stands out for having some of the fairest welcome bonuses. The 5x wagering requirements offered here are lower than many other offers we discussed.

Bovada is a versatile and well-rounded option for placing your next eSports bet — it’s even one of the best online casinos with tons of casino games you can join right now.

Number of eSports: 4.8/5

There are approximately six different eSports offered at Bovada. This includes Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, Starcraft II, and Valorant. Valorant, in particular, is a rarer pick we don't commonly find at many safe eSports betting sites.

But given the immense popularity it currently enjoys — it’s a really nice addition to an already great eSports line-up.

Major tournaments such as the Dota 2 International are offered at this site, letting you place bets both on big games and some of the more obscure exhibition matches. We hope that they continue to add more games to their eSports library.

eSports Betting Experience: 4.5/5

One thing we like about this site is that most games are live-streamed directly on the site. We also find that many games have well over 10 different props to pick and choose from. However, you might be unable to place live bets on some of these matches, which actually might even be a deal-breaker for some.

Another feature that stood out with this site is the futures section. We were able to place predictions for upcoming matchups in games like Rainbow 6 and League of Legends.

Interface & Support: 4.8/5

Bovada has the best interface for eSports bettors, period.

The overall design and layout are top-tier. They have a dedicated page for eSports that is not cluttered and easy to use. When placing bets, the ticket pops up to ensure you know what you are betting on.

In addition, whenever you run into problems with the site, there is a community forum, live chat, and email address where you can get help. There is also a complete help center to ensure that small problems can be addressed quickly without seeking out human help.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

Although the total bonus amount for these offers might be a little lower than some of the other best online eSports sites, we like the low 5x wagering requirements for Bovada’s welcome bonuses.

Currently, cryptocurrency deposits get the highest bang for their buck, with a nice 75% deposit bonus up to $750 . Card and other supported fiat deposit methods can activate a 50% bonus up to $250.

Claim up to a $750 bonus on your first deposit and use it to place risk-free eSports bets

4. EveryGame - Best Welcome Bonus of Any eSports Betting Site Online

Pros:

Lowest 4x wagering requirements

Welcome bonus up to $750

Many CSGO matches covered

Simple betting interface

Cons:

Multiple deposits required for bonus

Lower number of eSports

Many eSports fans want the most bang for their buck possible when signing up for a new online betting site. And EveryGame delivers with a stellar welcome bonus of up to $750 in free bets across your first three deposits.

Number of eSports: 3.8/5

This is not the best site in the eSports world if you are an eclectic fan looking to bet on multiple games. The only games offered for bets at this site at writing were CSGO and League of Legends.

Of course, once more popular events kick-off, you can expect odds for Dota 2 and FIFA, but it’s rather strange that EveryGame avoids covering smaller tournaments.

eSports Betting Experience: 4/5

The overall experience with betting here is a little lower-quality than we’ve hoped to find. However, if you simply want to place money line bets, this won't be an issue.

To improve, this site should add more eSports, live betting, and betting options. Without these, this site will mainly stand out for its nice welcome bonus and will be an attractive betting site for novice bettors looking to simply bet on which team will win the game.

Interface & Support: 4.7/5

The interface at EveryGame is straightforward. Bets can be quickly made if you know which game and league you want to bet on. The only thing that we don't like is that eSports is placed on the same page as the typical sports betting markets.

There is also live chat support that you can contact if you run into any issues using the site. In addition, you can also get help via email if you would rather wait for a more thorough reply from a customer support representative.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5

This is the best welcome offer on this page. Each of your first three deposits has a 100% deposit bonus of up to $250 in total value. After making three deposits, you can activate the full $750 offered in free bets .

Remember that you must meet 4x wagering requirements to cash out any of the money you put into the platform. However, this is the lowest wagering requirement for any bonus on this page, and also why we find this to be the best overall welcome bonus for eSports.

Take advantage of EveryGame’s $750 welcome package

5. MyBookie - Best LoL Coverage of All eSports Bookmakers

Pros:

Good lineup of popular and less-known LoL tourneys

Active betting contests

Many banking options

Also has great online blackjack games

Cons:

Low number of betting options

Higher wagering requirements

If you are a LoL fan that just wants to place straight money-line bets on your favorite team, this is the best site to check out. MyBookie offers more coverage of different LoL competitions than most of the other eSports bet sites on this page.

Number of eSports: 4/5

At writing, we could only find support for three games. These were League of Legends, CSGO, and Overwatch. It is worth noting that Overwatch is an esport that is not often covered by other betting sites.

As mentioned, what stands out with this site is its coverage of different LoL games, like the League of Legends World Championships. We found three different competitions, including LCS Riot, LEC Riot, and TCL. This is more coverage than many other betting sites for eSports games.

eSports Betting Experience: 4.2/5

Typically, the only bet you can place for League of Legends games on this site is the money line bet. Therefore, LoL fans who want to play with other betting options and props might be best off starting at BetOnline.

However, one thing we don't like about this site is that there is no live betting available for most eSports markets. Games are not typically live-streamed, either. Fixing this would instantly make this one of the best sites for betting on eSports events.

Interface & Support: 4.2/5

It is easy to use this site — after a slight learning curve. Much of the buttons and text on this site are a little too big, making it easy for clutter to become a problem. In addition, we don't like how this site places eSports on the traditional sports betting page.

That being said, the help center and customer support are very effective at MyBookie. Most questions can be answered using their onsite resources. However, a live chat is also available if you need human help.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5

MyBookie has a nice 100% deposit bonus for new users up to $1,000 . This offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement. The deposit bonus is competitive compared to some of the other offers we have on this page.

After you go through your deposit bonus, you can activate a 25% reload bonus at any time. This offer has a minimum deposit of $100 and reasonable 6x playthrough requirements.

Start betting on League of Legends with MyBookie

Things to Look for in Online eSports Betting Sites

Number of eSports Offered:

One of the first things that you should look for before signing up at an eSports bookmaker is the number of popular eSports games that they offer support for. Look for your favorite games and eSports events to make sure you will be able to place the bets that you want.

Overall eSports Betting Experience:

The overall experience is essential to check before signing up at online sportsbooks for eSports gambling. Check for fair odds, different betting options, the ability to watch the games live, how good the live betting experience is, and so on. We only featured online gambling sites that provide an advanced eSports betting experience.

Quality of Interface & Support:

When making last-minute live bets , the quality of the interface is critical. It also helps new site users quickly pick up and use the site without a learning curve. When problems arise, it's also essential to have high-quality customer support that is responsive and knowledgeable.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Finally, any of the top mobile eSports betting sites will offer a welcome bonus for new users to encourage them to use their site. Typically, this will include a deposit bonus, free bets, and other promotions once you exhaust your initial welcome bonus. We only featured the best sports betting sites with fair promotions for new and existing users.

Guide to Betting At the Top eSports Betting Sites

What Are the Best eSports Betting Sites?

Some of the best eSports betting sites to check out include BetOnline , Sportsbetting.ag , and Bovada . They all feature competitive odds and provide a great user interface for you to easily place an esport bet.

Where Can I Bet on eSports Online?

Most sportsbooks now offer you to bet on eSports, so it’s only a matter of choosing the perfect one for your needs. Our favorite sportsbook that supports eSports betting is BetOnline .

How Can I Win More eSports Bets?

There is no surefire way to start winning more eSports bets; instead, there are a few tips you can use to increase your winning chances.

Only bet on games that you are familiar with and on teams that you know. Do some extra research before each matchup to ensure that you know all there is to know before placing a bet. Finally, it wouldn’t hurt if you play the game yourself so you can develop an intuition of which direction the game might go and use it to your advantage with live bets.