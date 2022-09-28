Best Essay Writing Services: Legit Writing Sites Reviewed in 2022

Producing a quality essay with perfect grammar and correct syntax is far from a cakewalk. It requires a great amount of time and effort and an adequate amount of knowledge.

But let’s just honestly accept that none of us have the time these days to undertake that painstaking process of sitting with a paper for hours, especially when deadlines are looming large on the horizon.

The good news is that there are plenty of legit essay writing services available on the internet. But how would you know which would be the best for you?

Read on to find out about top essay writing services in the U.S. according to thousands of student reviews. Let's make your task of choosing a reliable one easier!

Choose the Best Essay Writing Service for Your Needs

Rank Site Verdict Price 1. BBQPapers All-Around Best Paper Writing Service $17.5 2. PaperHelp Best College Essay Writing Service Runner-up $13 3. SpeedyPaper Best Price, Good Value $11 4. GradeMiners Best for Short Deadlines and Urgent Orders $14 5. EssayPro Best Choice of Writers $11.4 6. ExpertWriting Best for Regular Discounts $12

*This comparative table provides some essential information about each site. Yet, each website has its unique features, as well as its pros and cons. Find more info below.

BBQPapers : All-Round Best Paper Writing Service

The name makes it sound like a feast, right? BBQPapers is a premium essay writing company where an expert writer takes care of every order and provides you with a free plagiarism report. This site is popular thanks to the professional team of writers who are fairly the best in the industry. Most of its writers are graduates from the top-ranked colleges in the U.S.

BBQPapers' prices are on the higher side compared to some other essay writing companies on this list. Yet, you can be assured of receiving quality papers from this company and working with the best essay writers that an American essay service can offer.

According to the English proficiency level required, you can choose a Native speaker or a Fluent speaker, and an expert from the field will study the research problem you are facing.

Price:

$17.55 per page.

Minimum deadline:

3 hours.

Pros:

BBQPapers offers Ph.D.-level academic papers.

Professional essay writers.

The site provides plagiarism reports, revisions, and editorial reviews free of charge.

Your papers are not stored in the company’s database.

Loyalty discounts with lifetime bonuses.

10% discount on first order with HELLOBBQ code.

Cons:

Prices are a bit higher than usual.

No instant price calculator.

PaperHelp : Best College Essay Writing Service Runner-up

PaperHelp is a company that is dedicated to producing good quality writing and is a name you will find in almost every top writing service list. They have professional essay writers who can assist you in writing term papers, dissertations, essays, as well as research papers.

They also offer free revision services, ensuring client satisfaction. You can trust them for solid service and may even get a top grade from your instructor with their help.

Price:

$13 per page.

Minimum deadline:

3 hours.

Pros:

Years of experience.

Reliable writing service, great for professional college essay writing.

Prompt responses from the customer support team.

Personal information is not required for placing an order.

User-friendly website, quick ordering process.

10% discount and free originality report with LWS10 code.

Cons:

Extra services are being actively sold by the company.

SpeedyPaper : Best Price, Good Value

SpeedyPaper is a relatively cheap essay writing service that delivers good quality academic papers at a reasonable price. Their writing is consistently high, they produce original works, and they ensure to send plagiarism-free content. They even offer their clients a system of revisions where clients can ask the research paper helper to modify parts they are not satisfied with.

Price:

$11 per page

Minimum deadline:

6 hours

Pros:

SpeedyPaper’s prices are reasonable, the site has a convenient price calculator.

The company provides both welcome discounts as well as regular discounts for loyal customers.

The customer support is quick and helpful.

SpeedyPaper offers a wide range of essay services like proofreading, writing, reading, editing, and grading.

Cons:

Typos and grammar mistakes may be found in some orders, delivered essays may require additional revisions.

The limited number of free paper amendments.

GradeMiners : Best for Short Deadlines and Urgent Orders

Another college paper writing service provider that has been present in the list of the best is GradeMiners. They have more than a decade of experience and have a pool of talented college paper writers.

Their strongest point is their quick turnaround time. It is quite easy to purchase a paper from their website. They offer unlimited revisions and ensure all work ends with a smile on their client’s faces. They also offer a money refund policy in case you experience a snag.

Price:

$14 per page.

Minimum deadline:

1 hour.

Pros:

Extra fast delivery of orders, 1-3 hours.

The website is easy to use.

Qualified essay writers.

Cons:

Prices are a bit high.

Aggressive marketing, the website is packed with annoying popups.

EssayPro : Best Choice of Writers

EssayPro is a custom essay writing service that provides a generic and reliable service and works as a freelance platform. The company is best trusted for its choice of writers. Once you place an order, qualified writers start bidding on your project, and then you can choose your professional essay writer yourself. The pricing is average, and they also provide a free plagiarism report.

Price:

$11 per page.

Minimum deadline:

6 hours.

Pros:

EssayPro offers its services at affordable prices.

A lot of seasoned professionals are available for the task.

Using this site is secure and confidential.

Availability to pick the best essay writer for your task yourself.

Cons:

This essay writing website is a bit slow and not too user-friendly.

It can take some time to find a suitable professional.

ExpertWriting : Best for Regular Discounts

If you are looking for help writing a short research paper or an essay, and at good discounts, this may be the best option. ExpertWriting is a professional essay writing service and a veteran company that has carved a niche for itself in the market.

They have been around for five years now and continue to offer their paper writing services for students worldwide. They guarantee on-time delivery, offer revisions till clients are satisfied, and even a partial money-back guarantee if they fail to meet clients’ needs.

Price:

$12 per page.

Minimum deadline:

3 hours.

Pros:

A high rate of orders is delivered on time.

ExpertWriting offers unlimited revisions to ensure customers’ satisfaction.

The company offers generous discounts.

Cons:

ExpertWriting’s customer service is not its strongest point. You may have to wait for a few minutes for a response in a live chat.

It’s hard to avoid some hidden fees.

Best Paper Writing Services: FAQ

Are essay writing services worth it?

If you are a student or have been one, you will know the importance of essay writing during your academic years. Students need to write a lot, starting from writing essays and tiny articles to term papers to research papers, and completing them all by oneself on time can be a daunting task. This is where essay writing services come in the life of students or academicians.

One of the main reasons for students using essay writing services is that not all of them are native English speakers or have enough command over the language. Sometimes students also do not find enough time to write school essays after managing a part-time job. These essay writing services provide the skills of a seasoned writer, which students may lack.

Therefore, entirely discarding the help of academic writing services for students may not be a good idea. Giving international students the scope of using essay writing services may not be a bad idea altogether, or being more lenient in grading their writing. Such services may also help Ph.D.-level students produce a better thesis.

Will I get caught by my instructor if I buy an essay online?

Essay writing remains an important part of student life, even though many would not like it. Students often use grammar and spelling tools to get good grades, but these tools are not often enough to provide a standard quality. Students also realize that their writing skills are far from perfect and sometimes may lack time to dedicate to writing one.

The research conducted in the U.K. found that colleges and universities catch less than one percent of students who buy essays online. This is because most of these essay writing services like PaperHelp, EssayPro, GradeMiners, and others provide original essays free of plagiarism. Therefore, the chances of getting caught are also slim.

However, if you are buying an essay on the web, you must ensure that it is original and plagiarism free. Most essay writing services online provide a free plagiarism report and deliver original works. But, if you must check, you can use the several plagiarism checker sites available online.

Some of the best essay writing services can even imitate your style of writing to help bypass any authorship verification tests.

Is paying a professional writer to write my paper illegal?

It is considered a form of plagiarism to pay someone to write your essays, but it is not illegal. These days professional essay writing services are popular among students in both schools and colleges. They find it useful in completing their term papers and preparing academic essays.

Paying someone to write your paper may be considered cheating and a sort of plagiarism because plagiarism is using someone’s original work and using it without giving them credit for it. Universities have strict rules against it, and someone caught plagiarism may be heavily penalized. However, if you pay someone to write your essay online, it will not be considered illegal.

Students are reluctant to write their essays since it is a daunting and complicated task that takes a good amount of time. Everybody wants to produce an ‘A’ worthy paper, but not everyone has the expertise. Using online resources such as these essay writing services is a way in which they can seek out professional writers to help them write custom essays and improve their grades.

What is the best essay writing service in the USA?

With the current market demand, more companies appear every day providing professional help in writing papers. There are plenty of options in the market to choose from, and all have lucrative offers, good prices, benefits, and attractive discounts, making it all the more difficult to find the best one suited for your needs. The industry is growing rapidly with the promise of delivering high-quality professional essays.

According to the reviews left by thousands of users online, some of the notable names in this market that can be trusted are PaperHelp, EssayPro, and GradeMiners.

PaperHelp overall has the best reviews and is currently the most popular among students because of the diverse kinds of writings it can provide at affordable rates. The types of services it provides are – custom essays, papers, assignment help, rewriting, term papers, personal statements, coursework help, etc.

Their FAQ section is also very detailed and encompasses every question that may arise in the minds of the users. There is also information available regarding how they hire their writers and how their writers get their ratings. They are currently offering school papers at $10, which is a major reason it receives all the accolades because of its affordability. Other than that, you can be assured about their content too. No wonder it is a reputed, reliable, and trustworthy company.

In the case of GradeMiners, what the users have mostly liked about the company is that it requires no registration fee. First-time users got 15% discounts, an easy-to-use price calculator, and received their orders on time. They also have a large team of writers bursting with experience, available to take care of your needs. Whatever your academic level, GradeMiners have enough writers to accommodate you. Should you run into an issue, a prompt tech team is there to assist its customers.

EssayPro is a legit essay writing service that is highly recommended for college papers. What makes them one of the best is that they offer a host of cheap essay writing services . Which, apart from writing original essays, includes rewriting, admission essays, editing book reviews, case studies, course work, research papers, homework, reports, PowerPoint presentations, and a lot more; you name it, and you will find your need catered here.

Also, they are known for delivering orders in as few as six hours. The company is backed by more than one million customers who have left satisfactory reviews and ratings online.

Are essay writing services legal?

Students also have other responsibilities and may not have the time to complete their essays, thus resorting to professional paper writers. The first question that pops into one’s mind when seeking professional writers is whether such services are legal. This is a common question among many others that you may be thinking of at the onset since you do not want to unknowingly commit a digital crime. This question has often been addressed in several debates among academic scholars about whether this is a form of student cheating.

There are no laws yet that prevent the use of online essay writing services. So, by hiring a professional, you are technically not committing a crime. It is neither illegal by law, nor there is a punishment for it. Any trusted essay writing service works in consideration of the laws and jurisdiction of the country.

They are registered and follow the existing laws. Their morality may be judged based on personal opinion, but in terms of law, their services cannot be termed illegal as no particular law bans their use. Essay writing services are legitimate businesses since they exist only as an aid in learning and improving students’ writing skills.

Can Turnitin detect essays bought online?

Turnitin is a popular tool on the internet that helps to detect plagiarism and determine if the paper in question is copied or unique. The main motive of the software is to promote academic integrity. It is popular in use, and you can expect your paper to pass through one way or the other.

If you are worried that Turnitin may detect your online bought paper, you must remember that it will depend on the originality of your content. If your paper is original, it will not show plagiarism flags; if not, you may get caught.

However, Turnitin itself does not have the capability of detecting a paper bought online. If your online bought paper is freshly written from scratch, it will pass the plagiarism check. This tool works just like any other plagiarism tool; it is not built on an algorithm that can detect paraphrasing.

How can I pay someone to write my essay?

Tight schedules are often the reason why students hire professional writers to complete their writing assignments. If you are dealing with the same problem, you might as well get someone to write your essays for you, of course, at a cost that you will have to pay. Plenty of trustworthy essay services available can help you navigate your studies, but you must keep certain things in mind.

Firstly make sure that the company you are trusting your work with is reliable and will furnish you with your work by the stipulated deadline. Also, ensure that you will be able to access their customer support system.

Secondly, the service provider should be able to deliver high-quality content even in the case of urgent orders. Be sure to select the best paper writer available who is familiar with your field of study.

Thirdly, be sure that they provide original, plagiarism-free content, or else you may get into trouble; finally, their services should fit your budget. Read essay writing service reviews to ensure they will provide value for the money you are investing in buying their services.

Is it safe to use a paper writing service?

The short answer is yes. Essay writing companies hire professional writers, tutors, and experts to offer various types of writing. Once you’ve picked an essay writer service, you can create an account, choose the type of writing, add your requirements, and pay for your order.

After that, the assignment or task becomes the responsibility of an expert essay writer. They will study the topic and craft a custom-made piece of writing that suits your requirements.