Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms: Top 9 Picks & Reviews

Foreign exchange trading, also known as forex trading, has become increasingly popular among investors and traders looking to diversify their portfolios and potentially earn significant returns. Forex trading involves buying and selling different currencies to profit from exchange rate fluctuations.

To successfully participate in the forex market, traders need a reliable and user-friendly desktop trading platform like Prime XBT. We review some of the best forex desktop trading platforms available, highlighting their key features, advantages, and disadvantages to help traders make an informed decision. Read on to find out more about them.

1. PrimeXBT: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms Overall

Pros:

Fiat purchases

Simple registration

Excellent customer support

Multi-asset class platform

Copy-trading

Low fees

Cons:

Limited funding options for fiat currencies

Not available in all jurisdictions, limiting accessibility for some traders

PrimeXBT is a financial institution focusing on trading Foreign Currencies and CFDs. The FCA, a well-known financial authority in the United Kingdom, regulates it.

XTB online trading, which operates through its xStation platform, should not be mistaken for PrimeXBT. While XTB online trading provides access to over 2100 instruments, PrimeXBT has gained popularity among online traders due to its safe trading practices and transparent financial transaction policies since its establishment in 2018.

The company offers a range of tradable assets, focusing on CFDs, including crypto and forex currencies, commodities, and stock indices.

PrimeXBT stands out as one of the best forex desktop trading platforms, offering trading in up to 51 foreign currency pairs, including exotic currencies like the Thai Baht (THB) and Mexican Peso (MXN).

Compared to other well-known firms that provide undervalued Crypto CFDs, PrimeXBT leads the way with 35 crypto-fiat and six crypto-crypto pairs, including ETH/BTC, LTC/BTC, and DOT/BTC, among others.

The platform also provides access to global equity markets through stock index CFDs, offering exposure to 11 popular trading indices like NASDAQ, S&P500, CAC40, DJIA, and Nikkei225.

PrimeXBT caters to novice and experienced traders, offering long/short trading with leverage, technical analysis tools, and interactive charts on the Trade and Analysis pages. The platform also features copy trading and investment portfolio creation for network members.

Users can access PrimeXBT through their mobile applications or the web on iOS and Android devices. The platform's referral program rewards both direct and indirect referrals. The program offers a commission of 20% on trading fees generated by direct referrals and a 4-level payment structure that grants 15%, 10%, and 5% commission for second, third, and fourth-level referrals, respectively.

To use PrimeXBT services, users need to register an account and deposit funds. However, the platform restricts access to users and residents of certain countries, including the United States of America, American Samoa, Canada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States minor outlying islands, the Russian Federation, and more.

KYC verification may also be required in certain circumstances. It's important to keep these factors in mind before signing up.

2. Lite Forex: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for CFDs on Commodities

Pros:

Exceptional customer service provided round the clock, five days a week

Comprehensive resources for financial information and trader education are available

Wide range of forex pairs with spreads that are reasonable in size

Low-cost structure

Cons:

Trading of shares is restricted to companies listed in the United States

Only traders residing in 28 countries can participate

LiteForex, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, is a brokerage firm that facilitates trading in Forex and CFDs on various commodities, indices, stocks, and digital currencies.

The company offers its web-based trading platform, mobile application, and the option of using the widely utilized MetaTrader platform for desktop trading.

LiteForex is a Straight Through Processing (STP) broker that operates as a non-dealing desk (NDD). This means that client orders are directly transmitted to liquidity providers without any intermediaries involved.

The company, LiteFinance Global, is registered in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. LiteForex's European branch is situated in Limassol, Cyprus, under the supervision of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The broker possesses an exclusive web-based mobile trading platform that is easy to use and offers a variety of integrated tools, such as Copy Trading.

This trading platform is set apart by its informative, educational videos providing comprehensive insights into trading strategies.

LiteForex, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, provides clients with a dedicated account manager who can offer assistance and advice. In addition, LiteForex has a user-friendly mobile trading platform and useful educational and research resources, making it a suitable choice for beginner traders.

LiteForex provides a comprehensive range of trading assets, consisting of over 50 FX pairs, more than 20 cryptocurrency pairs, and an opportunity to trade the stocks of more than 40 large American companies, as well as major stock indices and various commodity CFDs.

The broker offers an impressive selection of trading instruments to its clients. LiteForex provides all trading instruments that can be traded on the MetaTrader 4 or 5 (MT4/MT5) trading platforms, the only two platforms available from the broker.

Although this may appear uninteresting to certain traders, it guarantees a seamless switch from other brokers for those already familiar with those platforms.

Sticking with MT4 & 5 has the added advantage of providing access to a vast range of trading algorithms known as Expert Advisors. These trading strategies are available on both platforms and in paid and free versions.

It is important to note that not using MT4 & 5 may result in missing out on these beneficial trading tools. LiteForex offers its clients the option to choose between two types of accounts - an ECN (electronic communications network) account and a regular "Classic" account.

Although the ECN account offers the most competitive spreads, it also involves commission charges for all transactions.

On the other hand, the Classic account offers trades without a commission but has more extensive spreads.

It is typically observed that the ECN trading model is advantageous for traders who possess substantial trading accounts. In contrast, the Classic Forex trading account is better suited for those new to the Forex market or with smaller trading accounts.

LiteForex, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, offers a variety of funding methods for trading accounts, including major credit and debit cards, bank wire transfers, and e-wallet services like Skrill and Neteller.

Furthermore, LiteForex has expanded its list of accepted funding methods to include various payment systems, such as the well-known Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

LiteForex offers round-the-clock customer support through live chat on its website. Additionally, LiteForex has established exclusive communities and online chats to assist traders in resolving problems through mutual discussions.

In conclusion, LiteForex offers weekday customer support through a UK-based phone line from 9 AM to 9 PM (GMT+2). Overall, LiteForex is suitable for individuals who prefer to use MetaTrader 4 or 5 trading platforms.

LiteForex, as one of the best forex desktop trading platforms and an offshore-based broker, allows traders from the EU to register with them, potentially providing them with high trading leverage. However, LiteForex still has relatively high spreads compared to other brokers, which is a downside for traders.

3. JustForex: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for Multi Assets

Pros:

Offers technical analysis, latest news, predictions, and examination of cryptocurrencies

The leverage options available range from 1:1 to 1:3000

Strategies involving hedging and scalping are permitted

Cons:

Not FCA Regulated

Doesn't allow EAs

JustForex (now known as JustMarkets) is one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms. It provides access to over 154 tradable assets, including Forex trading, Spread Betting, Social trading, and Share Dealing. You can choose from four different trading methods, depending on your location and JustForex account.

The selection of assets and products available may vary depending on your geographic location and the specific JustForex entity you are associated with.

To begin trading with JustForex, a minimum deposit of $100 is required. If you are new to the platform, you can create a demo account to familiarize yourself. JustForex caters to traders of all levels, from beginners to experienced professionals.

JustForex, as one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, provides its clients with complete access to all underlying assets that their brokerage offers, comprising over 60 forex pairs, an extensive range of the best crypto exchanges, and CFDs based on stock indices, precious metals, oil & natural gas, and various agricultural commodities.

Furthermore, traders interested in the US and European markets can trade bond futures and individual stocks of companies based in those regions through this broker.

JustForex's range of cryptocurrencies may not be the most extensive in the market, but it is still a competitive selection. The options include popular cryptos such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and lesser-known digital assets like EOS and Dash.

JustForex exclusively trades all their cryptocurrencies against the US dollar without any exceptions.

JustForex has decided to stick with the traditional and widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms for their clients. These platforms are accessible on various devices, including desktops, the web, Apple iOS, and Android.

The familiar trading interface provided by JustForex makes it easier for traders to switch from other brokers. Therefore, traders can rely on this interface without any difficulty.

JustForex, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, provides its customers with three account types, which are determined based on the amount of deposit and the assets to be traded.

For those new to forex trading or wishing to try it out with a small sum of money, the Standard account on the MT4 platform is a viable option.

With a minimum deposit of only $1, beginners can benefit from the account's commission-free trading feature, which allows them to learn how to trade without incurring additional expenses on commissions.

The Standard account is offered on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, and the only variation is a larger lot size.

JustForex, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, offers Pro and Raw Spread ECN accounts for traders who can afford to invest more money, with a minimum deposit requirement of USD 100 or more.

Large traders prefer the ECN account due to its narrow spreads and a nominal commission fee on every transaction.

One notable aspect of JustForex is that its accounts offer significant leverage, with a maximum of 1:3,000, except for the Standard Cent account.

It is important to note that using a high level of leverage can be risky, especially for those new to trading. If a trade moves unexpectedly, it can lead to significant losses and potentially wipe out an entire trading account.

JustForex provides customer support round the clock to English speakers via phone, email, and live chat.

However, the broker has separate customer support lines for Malaysia and Indonesia with fewer operating hours. It is important to note that support for these countries is available but with limited opening hours.

JustForex provides an additional service where their customer support team can be contacted through various messaging applications like Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Line.

Overall, JustForex could be suitable for daring traders who desire maximum leverage. JustForex provides leverage of up to 1:3,000, which means that even minor price fluctuations in the market can result in significant gains or losses.

Therefore, JustForex could be viable for aggressive traders seeking high leverage.

It is important to exercise great care when dealing with high leverage. However, if traders possess the required discipline and experience, they can put their abilities to the test with JustForex without any obstacles.

4. FXTM: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms With High Floating Leverage and Fast Execution

Pros:

Numerous instructional resources or a vast amount of training materials

The capacity to utilize automated software for trading purposes

MT4 and MT5 are the two most commonly used trading platforms

There is a diverse selection of trading accounts available

A deposit of at least $10 is required to start

Cons:

The business is not open on Saturdays and Sundays according to the broker's schedule

The only investment option available is through copy trading

FXTM has partnered with the Traders Union for several years and consistently demonstrated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations. The company's trading conditions are considered to be ideal by the Traders Union.

The broker offers different types of trading accounts to cater to the needs of both inexperienced and expert traders. To assess the managers' proficiency, the broker evaluates them on several criteria, such as their risk tolerance for investors.

ForexTime, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, asserts that it collaborates with both novices and experts in the Forex market, including those who devise their trading methods. As of now, there have been no significant objections regarding the company's performance.

The support team at FXTM ensures that they respond promptly to any inquiries traders pose.

Traders can easily evaluate all the capabilities of the broker and its trading conditions on the site's interface, which is ideal for active trading and investment opportunities.

Despite having several advantages that give it a competitive edge, the broker cannot achieve a top position in the Traders Union rating due to certain drawbacks, such as delayed withdrawals and a limited range of investment programs.

Traders Union clients prefer the reliable and established broker, ForexTime. It is well-liked due to its transparent trading terms and competent customer support, which enables clients to commence Forex trading with minimal investment.

In addition, FXTM has a service called FXTM Invest, which allows both experienced and inexperienced investors to earn passive income by investing in the trading strategies of skilled traders.

The broker's main goal is to collaborate with individuals participating in active and passive trading.

The company offers a service for copying transactions to help individuals earn income even if they are not expert traders. The broker evaluates the managers' proficiency based on their trading strategy, profitability, and risk profile.

FXTM, one of the best forex desktop trading platforms, allows any trader with an account to become a broker partner. Each user has their unique referral link directly in their account, which can be used to bring in new clients to the broker.

Assuming all requirements are fulfilled, the FXTM associate will be compensated financially for the trading behavior of every customer they refer.

One of the best forex desktop trading platforms, ForexTime, is dedicated to providing traders with favorable trading conditions and has introduced a cent account option for beginners with a minimum deposit requirement of $10.

Micro lots are available for trading across all account types, with leverage ranging from 1:3 to 1:2000, depending on the trading assets and account type. The stop-out levels range from 20% to 50%.

All accounts, including Micro and Advantage Plus, offer Forex instruments and metals to traders. The Advantage account has a spread that begins at 0.0 pips, whereas the other two accounts have spreads starting from 1.5 pips.

Traders can access the MT4 and MT5 trading terminals and the broker's mobile trading software, FXTM Trader. The Micro account offers instant transaction executions, while other account types are subject to market execution.

5. Plus500: Best Forex Trading Platforms to Trade CFDs

Pros:

The platform is designed to be simple and practical to utilize

Tools for managing risk that are strong and effective

Stop loss orders that come with a guarantee

You can gain entry to over 2,800 CFDs

The regulatory authority overseeing it is the FCA (U.K.)

Cons:

US clients are not accepted

The support provided to customers is inadequate

It is not possible to integrate the trading platform with any other trading tools or platforms

Plus500 is a reputable name in the worldwide market that provides a user-friendly trading system for Internet traders. It also enables them to participate in stock trading via the Plus500 Invest platform and offers a comprehensive range of CFDs through the Plus500 CFD platform.

Plus500, one of the best forex desktop trading platforms, is designed to cater to beginners who seek an easy experience.

However, the platform's lack of comprehensive educational resources and limited market research options may not be sufficient to meet the needs of active traders.

Plus500's platform, WebTrader, provides traders with a simple and reliable trading experience that can be accessed from various devices and operating systems, such as Windows PCs, web browsers, smartphones, and tablets.

With the user-friendly interface of WebTrader, you can easily create watchlists, analyze charts, and manage your trades. The technical analysis charts come with various technical indicators that can be applied to various time frames, from tick charts to weekly charts.

Despite its numerous features, Plus500 does not provide its clients with the widely-used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which offers more customization and functional options than other platforms.

Plus500's platform, including the WebTrader, is known for its user-friendly interface and familiar layout that appeals to seasoned traders.

With over 2,000 instruments available, clients can easily analyze their options using customizable technical analysis charts and execute trades within the same window with just a few clicks.

However, the downside to Plus500 is that it is a closed system, which means advanced traders who rely on third-party analytical and automation tools will not be able to integrate them directly into the platform.

All of the features of the desktop application are available on the Plus500 mobile apps, including access to the entire product catalog, account information, conditional orders, and charting with technical indicators.

The charts can be expanded to full-screen mode for better analysis. Additionally, clients can make deposits and withdrawals from within the mobile app on Android, iOS, and Windows 10.

Despite the availability of direct access to funded accounts, certain traders may feel uneasy due to the absence of improved security measures.

Additionally, experienced investors accustomed to the MT4 mobile application may find it more user-friendly and versatile than the current interface, which is not accessible to clients.

One of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, Plus500, provides Multiple Charts View, enabling users to simultaneously showcase as many as nine distinct charts.

While Plus500's website does not provide all the specifics regarding their location and language options, they have recently introduced Live Chat in addition to their 24/7 WhatsApp chat and email customer support.

However, the absence of a phone number, even for sales inquiries, is a noticeable gap in their services. To reach out to the company, existing and potential clients must use the chat messaging or email ticketing system, which is accessible around the clock.

To assist in trading CFDs on their platform, Plus500 offers a range of resources. These include a Trading Academy that provides educational materials such as an eBook, video traders guide, and FAQs.

These tools are designed to simplify trading for new and experienced traders. In addition to market news, the broker provides resources for managing risks.

Furthermore, the broker provides a mandatory "Key Information Document" (KID) that details the fundamental information about each available trading instrument and its associated risks.

6. AvaTrade: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for Leverage

Pros:

Superb resources for conducting research

Deposit and withdrawal options that are available for free

Opening an account is a quick and effortless process

Cons:

The available options are limited to CFDs, forex, and cryptocurrencies

Fees that are charged due to lack of activity are significantly high

AvaTrade is a broker that operates in different parts of the world, including Ireland, Australia, South Africa, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands. It is subject to regulations in these regions but not in the UK or the US.

All the continents where AvaTrade has entities are under some form of regulation. AvaTrade, one of the best forex desktop trading platforms, accepts clients from various nations, but there are certain exceptions, including the United States, Iran, and Belgium.

You can deposit funds into your AvaTrade account through wire transfer and credit or debit card. The minimum deposit required is €100 (or the equivalent in your local currency).

Your location will determine the currency of your AvaTrade account, which can be in Euros, US, Australian dollars, or British pound sterling.

A demo account is available for a limited period of 21 days, but users can extend the duration by contacting the support team, as mentioned on the website.

The account provides a virtual balance of $/£/€100K, allowing users to test the platform without any financial risk.

AvaTrade, being a CFD broker, does not offer the option of trading actual stocks. All forms of trading with AvaTrade are limited to CFDs only.

At AvaTrade, customers cannot buy ETFs or investment funds directly, but they can trade in the form of CFDs, which are derivatives of these products.

AvaTrade offers the opportunity to engage in Forex trading with around fifty currency pairs, including the commonly traded pairs such as EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, and EUR/AUD.

There are approximately 700 CFDs available for trading on various stock markets, such as British, European, and American markets.

Additionally, there are 14 CFDs available for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, around 30 CFDs available for major indices, and approximately 30 CFDs available for commodities like gold, crude oil, and copper.

Moreover, CFDs are available for European and Japanese bonds, and there are about 60 CFDs available for trading on ETFs.

One of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, AvaTrade, does not allow its users to buy cryptocurrencies directly, but they can still trade cryptocurrency CFDs through the platform.

Additionally, they can trade in Forex options and use various orders such as market, limit, stop-loss, and take-profit orders.

It should be noted that orders, such as stop-loss orders, cannot be guaranteed. This means that if there is fluctuation in the market, the order will be carried out at the next possible price point.

Additionally, the amount of leverage available to traders can vary depending on the country in which they are located. Thus, depending on location, individuals may have access to more or less leverage.

In the UK, various instruments offer different leverage levels. For example, the leverage for crypto CFDs is 2:1, while Forex CFDs can go up to 30:1. Unfortunately, unlike eToro and other CFD traders, you cannot decrease the leverage for your trades.

One of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, AvaTrade, generates revenue by charging a spread, which is the difference between the bid and ask price. This is a common practice for most trading platforms. Depending on the specific CFD being traded, the spread may vary.

For example, the spreads for CFDs on stocks are typically higher than those for ETFs. At 10 PM GMT, AvaTrade will impose a minor interest fee on any open positions you may have.

AvaTrade offers a simple web-based brokerage service that enables you to trade online through your browser. You can also use the widely used third-party applications MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for trading.

The AvaTrade platform provides apps for trading on Android and iOS devices with an attractive appearance. They have received a rating of approximately 4.5 on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

7. Blackbull: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for ECN Trading Environment, With Scalping and Hedging

Pros:

Trading options are available for both professionals and retail customers

The FMA is responsible for regulating it

There is no need to make a minimum deposit

Tight Low Spreads

Cons:

The SVG entity offers an international option as part of its services

The trading tools available are somewhat restricted

BlackBull Markets is a globally renowned broker providing electronic communication network (ECN) services.

They are a no-dealing desk broker and offer Fintech solutions, Forex, CFDs, Commodities, and Fibre Optic Communications to clients worldwide.

As part of its excellent product offerings, the company provides its clients with top-notch services such as dedicated account managers, daily updates on market conditions, and thorough analysis.

BlackBull Markets, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, offers a variety of account types, including ECN Standard, ECN Prime, ECN Institutional, Islamic, Swap-Free, and Risk-Free Demo accounts. To open a Professional live trading account with BlackBull Markets, a minimum deposit of $1 is required.

The advantages of having an Active Trader Account include having a personal account manager who is always accessible, separate customer accounts, sophisticated and detailed reporting, VPS hosting services, and tailored solutions.

All types of accounts offered by BlackBull Markets allow for hedging, scalping, and automated trading using Expert Advisors. The company also provides Islamic swap-free trading options on the three trading account levels: Standard, Prime, and Institutional.

All trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries are automatically provided with Extended Swap-free status by BlackBull Markets.

For those who are new to forex trading, BlackBull Markets provides a demo trading account that is completely free of charge. This allows beginners to practice trading without risking any money.

The demo account provided by BlackBull Markets has a 30-day expiry period and is funded virtually.

A mobile trading platform for forex can provide a range of assets for clients to trade, including CFDs on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, in addition to forex.

Traders can access the popular MetaTrader 4 platform from BlackBull Markets on various devices such as Mac, iPhone, Android, and iPad/Tablet. The platform can be downloaded on any preferred device.

One of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, BlackBull Markets, provides a wide range of trading options covering more than 64 currency pairs, indices from major markets, valuable metals like gold and silver, and commodities like energy, gas, and oil.

BlackBull Markets is dedicated to offering forex traders the most affordable options possible while giving them access to the market with leverage that can be customized up to 500:1.

This unique market is open 24/7, allowing traders to find the best conditions to fit their unique trading strategies.

BlackBull Markets offers Index CFDs that allow clients to broaden their investment portfolios and enter new markets easily. With ultra-low latency trading on CFDs, BlackBull Markets ensures speedy access to various commodities across all their platforms.

At BlackBull Markets, traders can use flexible leverage and minimum trade sizes to trade precious metals such as gold and silver.

These assets are valuable for diversifying trading strategies and are considered safe investments during market instability.

BlackBull Markets has allowed customers to trade natural gas and oil products by offering a cost-effective pricing model, leveraging flexible options and fast execution speeds.

When trading Forex currency pairs with BlackBull Markets, the Standard Account requires a minimum round-trip cost of at least 0.8 pips without commission.

While the Prime Account has a minimum round-trip cost of 0.1 pips plus a commission equivalent to 0.6 pips for trading the EUR/USD. As a result, account holders will not be charged less than 0.7 pips.

One of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, BlackBull Markets, provides an Institutional Account with commission rates that can be negotiated and spread as low as zero, making it a favorable option for depositors with a minimum of $20,000 in funds.

The company does not charge for account inactivity, and they accept deposits in various currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD, JPY, and ZAR. Although instant payments are instant, Bank Wire may take up to three days to process.

When it comes to withdrawing funds, the methods above can be utilized. However, if you intend to use Credit Card, Skrill, FasaPay, Neteller, or UnionPay, the amount you can withdraw is limited to the deposited amount via that specific method.

8. Traders Union: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for Customer Service

Pros:

The company offers customer assistance in 17 different languages

The website is user-friendly and provides helpful resources and assistance for novice traders

Customer service is provided around the clock through email, live chat, and phone

Educational resources are available for both novices and experienced traders in a diverse range

Cons:

Currently, there is no provision for a trial account

The Traders Union (TU) is a valuable resource for traders and investors that offers useful information.

Expert financial analysts carefully curate the information to cater to various audiences, including beginners and experienced traders, providing articles tailored to their needs.

As one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, the TU team frequently researches pertinent subjects and keeps their previous work up-to-date by creating and updating broker profiles. They also write new profiles as needed. Traders Union's website offers information on the trading terms of over 600 brokerage firms.

Every broker profile on Traders Union includes feedback from actual traders, allowing users to gain insight into the strengths and weaknesses of each company.

The Traders Union also offers legal assistance to all community members who sign up for a broker through their referral link. At no cost, the TU legal team works to resolve conflicts between brokerage firms and their clients.

TU, one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, provides opportunities for individuals to earn additional income in the financial markets.

Trader Union's analysts generate rankings of brokers that traders can utilize when selecting a company to trade in different financial markets like the Forex, stock market, and binary options market.

The Traders Union portal also publishes evaluations of digital banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and payment systems.

To maintain objectivity and impartiality, TU specialists assess various aspects of companies, including their trading conditions, dependability, customer service, and technical support, when generating ratings.

Additionally, they analyze feedback from brokers' customers on the TU website and utilize various criteria to evaluate companies monthly and update the ratings as necessary.

9. EagleFX: Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for Offering Traders Around the World Competitive Trading Conditions

Pros:

EagleFX provides an affiliate program structured in tiers

The intermediary provides various options to reach out to customer service

The trading platform utilized is MetaTrader 4

No time restriction demo account for as long as they want since there are no time restrictions imposed on it

Cons:

Country Restrictions

Unregulated

EagleFX, an ECN and STP broker in the Dominican Republic, has been providing traders globally with access to various financial markets and competitive trading conditions since 2019. It is well-known in the industry for its offerings.

As one of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, EagleFX sets the bar for minimum deposit requirements at a very low $10, which makes it an attractive option for novice traders. This affordability factor makes the broker a top consideration for traders.

Traders can be given multiple account options based on their skills, knowledge, and experience level, or they may be given a single account.

At EagleFX, traders with different skill levels can open a demo account to practice and gain experience. This account is specifically designed for beginners to use as a practice platform.

Traders can utilize the MetaTrader 4 platform provided by EagleFX, a well-known and highly regarded trading platform developed by MetaQuotes. It is widely recognized in the industry for its advanced features and ease of use.

EagleFX, one of the best forex desktop trading platforms, charges a commission of $6 for each round-turn lot. At the same time, the price spreads fluctuate during the day due to factors like market forces, supply and demand, volatility, and trading sessions.

When choosing a broker, it is essential to consider how easy it is to make deposits and withdrawals. EagleFX provides traders with various methods to deposit and withdraw funds.

How We Chose the Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms of 2023

Our top list of the best forex desktop trading platforms prioritizes those offering commission-free and low-fee services for investors to trade securities easily.

In selecting the best forex desktop trading platforms, we considered various factors:

Low Trading Fees: Our search was focused on finding internet-based stock trading platforms that impose minimal or zero trading fees.

Our search was focused on finding internet-based stock trading platforms that impose minimal or zero trading fees. Smart Automation Technology: In evaluating various platforms, we considered the technology employed by each and assigned greater importance to those that offered automated investment tools.

In evaluating various platforms, we considered the technology employed by each and assigned greater importance to those that offered automated investment tools. Online Access: We prefer businesses offering online investment opportunities with user-friendly interfaces, allowing investors to manage their accounts in various ways without hassle.

We prefer businesses offering online investment opportunities with user-friendly interfaces, allowing investors to manage their accounts in various ways without hassle. Access to Investment Research and Tools: Our preference was for online platforms for trading stocks that provided instructional materials, educational resources, and a variety of investment tools.

How To Choose the Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms for You

When selecting the best forex desktop trading platforms, it's crucial to consider factors that match your investment background, preferences, trading requirements, and financial objectives.

Consider Your Investment Experience and Needs

The duration of your trading experience and whether you have traded before are important considerations when selecting the best Forex desktop trading platforms.

For novice traders, opting for the best Forex desktop trading platforms that provide fundamental educational materials, prompt customer service, and the option for paper trading to gain practice before engaging in actual trades is recommended.

Traders who have gained expertise in trading may find it advantageous to use platforms that allow them to execute specific trades and provide advanced analytical tools like personalized charting.

On the other hand, individuals who prefer a more passive approach may opt for robo-advisors that handle a diverse portfolio of stock and bond investments on their behalf.

It is essential to note that while experienced traders may prefer complex trading tools, robo-advisors are ideal for those seeking a hands-off investment option.

Choose a Brokerage Account For Your Financial Goal(s)

Before commencing investment, asking yourself the reason behind your decision is crucial. Is your motive to set up a retirement fund, or are you seeking opportunities for potential wealth accumulation?

Even though various best Forex desktop trading platforms provide comparable brokerage account options, having a clear objective can aid in selecting the account and platform best suited to your financial aspirations.

Why should you trade using Forex? If you aim to save money for your future retirement or your children's college education, finding a broker that provides the appropriate account is essential. These may include a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, or 529 College Savings account.

If your primary aim is to disrupt the system and invest in meme stocks, it is essential to have the best Forex desktop trading platforms that allow you the flexibility to do so.

Compare Account Fees and Charges of the Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms.

Most of the best Forex desktop trading platforms provide commission-free trading for securities like stocks, ETFs, and options. Monitoring other charges, including account maintenance fees, options contract fees, margin rates, and monthly memberships, is crucial.

The fees charged by different platforms can vary and fluctuate depending on the platform. It is important to compare the fees various stockbrokers charge and assess whether their fee structure suits you.

Additionally, it is important to note that certain fixed monthly subscriptions or account maintenance fees can reduce your potential returns, especially if you are investing small amounts of money.

When evaluating your investment, it is important to consider the expense ratio, which represents the portion used to cover annual fees. If your returns are lower than your expense ratio, it implies that you are paying more than what you are earning.

Look for a Variety of Assets

Regarding the best Forex desktop trading platforms, their investment products can vary greatly. While some platforms may only provide common investment choices such as stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency.

Others may have a broader range of assets, such as mutual funds, futures, and international stocks. It's important to note that not all the best forex brokers are the same regarding the products they offer.

It is important to have access to various investment options to minimize risk and diversify your portfolio. However, selecting a platform solely based on the number of investment choices available is not advisable.

Instead, it is crucial to opt for the best forex desktop trading platforms that provide investment options that align with your investment strategy.

Check Brokers’ Background

All the best forex desktop trading platforms and brokers must be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

This ensures that brokerage firms follow fiduciary regulations as required by both agencies. Ensuring that the brokerage is covered by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) is important.

SIPC is a non-profit organization that protects investors from cash and securities losses in the case of the brokerage's insolvency. SIPC's coverage is similar to that of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and extends up to $500,000.

To ensure a broker's credibility, one can utilize search tools such as the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure provided by the SEC and BrokerCheck offered by FINRA to obtain the broker's registration and background information.

Figure Out Deposit, and Withdrawal Methods

It is important to review the various ways the broker allows you to fund your brokerage account.

Although many trading platforms permit funding through a linked checking or savings account, some offer additional options, such as using debit or credit cards and digital wallets.

Understanding the process of withdrawing funds and the time it may take to complete is crucial. Usually, it takes around one to three business days for most platforms, but it may take more time in some cases.

This knowledge will help determine how quickly you can get your money when required. A key factor to consider is if the platform enables immediate access to your funds upon a deposit or if you need to wait for the deposit to process before making a purchase.

Evaluate Security and Customer Support Options

It is important to ensure that the best Forex desktop trading platforms you use provide extra security measures like two-factor authentication or biometrics for access. A lot of the best Forex desktop trading platforms come with mobile applications that allow you to set passcodes in addition to passwords.

Passcodes, similar to passwords, can limit access to your account information or features, making it difficult for others to gain access without permission.

One can verify if the business has been a part of any recent data breaches to assess its security system's credibility.

Furthermore, it is advisable to seek out platforms that provide various customer support methods, such as a help center with commonly asked questions, to seek aid if any problems arise.

While not all of the best Forex desktop trading platforms provide phone-based customer support, most offer assistance through chat and email. Additionally, some of the best Forex desktop trading platforms have established social media accounts that customers can use to connect with support teams.

Try the Trading Platform

It could be beneficial to experiment with various platforms that pique your interest, as each has unique interface designs and features. Many of the best forex desktop trading platforms offer the option to create an account for free without mandatory initial deposits.

When you create an account, you can assess the platform's various functionalities, order placement procedures, and research aids. This assessment can assist you in determining if the best Forex mobile trading platforms are user-friendly and if it caters to your requirements.

Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms FAQs

Still curious about the best forex desktop trading platforms? Check whether we addressed some of your concerns in our FAQ section.

What Is a Forex Trading Platform?

The software enables traders to purchase or sell assets on worldwide markets and collaborate with counterparts irrespective of location. Additionally, traders can practice and improve their trading skills on a demo account in the virtual market.

How Do Forex Trading Platforms Work?

A collection of software components makes up a hardware set known as a forex trading platform. For instance, MT4 is structured in the following way:

The Server is a vital component of the software package that operates within the Data Center. An automated server section receives, processes, and transmits customer orders to the external market. The Server is hosted on the broker's servers and plays a central role in the software's functioning.

is a vital component of the software package that operates within the Data Center. An automated server section receives, processes, and transmits customer orders to the external market. The Server is hosted on the broker's servers and plays a central role in the software's functioning. Client Terminal: The end-user aspect of trading involves downloading software from the broker's website, installing it, and using it to handle various transactions such as opening and closing orders, setting pending orders, and activating advisors.

The end-user aspect of trading involves downloading software from the broker's website, installing it, and using it to handle various transactions such as opening and closing orders, setting pending orders, and activating advisors. Administrator: The software enables remote management of the server component, giving brokers the ability to oversee databases, platform configurations, and financial tools without being physically present.

Traders need to assess the end-user aspect of the terminal, which includes the trading platform, its features, the promptness of executing orders, and the lack of glitches.

Who Are Forex Brokers?

A Forex broker acts as a mediator between the forex market and forex traders, facilitating their access to currency pairs for buying and selling.

These brokers can be banks, financial institutions, or retail companies that extend forex trading services to their customers. It is imperative to have a forex broker to gain access to the forex market.

Selecting the most suitable forex broker can pose a challenge. Therefore, it is important to consider several factors, including regulation, types of retail investor accounts, customer support, spreads, trading tools, and other relevant aspects.

Which Trading Platform Is Best for Beginners?

Traders new to the market will find Lite Forex's desktop trading platform and library of instructional and analytical tools to their liking. For most beginners, utilizing all the features available is unnecessary. Hence, it is crucial to prioritize the following aspects:

The lack of the ability to overload functionality.

It's important for a trading terminal to have an interface that is easy to use, with clear and visually appealing graphs and a selection of colors that don't strain the eyes. The terminal should allow for quick and effortless tracking of key information. Although you may become accustomed to the interface over time, it's crucial to have an optimal workload distribution during the initial stages of work.

To avoid duplication of functions, it is crucial to clearly understand the platform's primary tools and determine the most effective sequence of actions.

What Platform Do Professional Traders Use?

Our recommended options for professional traders are PrimeXBT and Blackbull. However, the proficiency of a trader is not typically determined by the platform they utilize. Traders operate on a terminal that remains:

The product or service is simple to operate and serves its intended purpose effectively.

The broker can provide it as per their trading terms.

Perfectly suitable for the needs and responsibilities of the trader.

Most suitable for a specific target audience or market.

Can I Start FX Trading Without a Broker?

In theory, it is possible to engage in trading by buying and selling currency at a bank based on changes in exchange rates. However, for proper trading in global exchange and over-the-counter markets, the assistance of a broker is necessary.

Best Forex Desktop Trading Platforms: Final Thoughts

One of the benefits of using the best Forex desktop trading platforms is that individuals can trade the same securities regardless of their location globally.

According to a review of CMC Markets, the only instances where this may not be possible are in countries with prohibitions on accessing online trading platforms or engaging in trading activities altogether.

If you're looking for the best online trading platform in Malaysia, the Philippines, or any other location, simply create an account with a broker, download a free forex desktop trading platform, and begin trading.

Selecting the ideal and best forex desktop trading platforms for skilled and novice traders involves numerous factors.

PrimeXBT is our top pick and the most commonly praised best forex trading platform, frequently ranked as the top best forex desktop trading platform. Its efficiency has been verified and recognized through multiple trials.

