Best Fortune Teller Sites For Accurate & Free Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is an ancient practice that's been around for a long time. It's often associated with tarot cards, palm reading, and astrology, but there are other ways to have your fortune told.

Are you interested in learning what the future holds for you? Or do you want to know if there's someone special for you? Have you ever wondered if your career will pan out the way you want it? If so, we've got some good news: the best online fortune tellers are here to help.

We've done the research and found that these top sites offer amazingly accurate readings at an affordable price.

They have excellent customer service and will answer any questions during your reading. But before we dive into this list, we'll first go over the factors we considered in compiling this list.

Top 5 Fortune Teller Websites of 2023

Purple Garden - Overall Best Fortune Teller Online, Editor’s Pick Kasamba - Highly Trusted Fortune Telling Website With Live Chat Options Mystic Sense - Recommended Tarot Reading Platform For Better Love Life Keen psychic - Reliable Online Fortune Tellers With Great Customer Reviews PsychicOz - Best Site For Affordable Tarot Card Reading

#1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Fortune Teller Online, Editor’s Pick

KSHB

Purple Garden is a brand of fortune tellers that offers excellent value for your money. They have been in business for over ten years and have provided quality products to their customers ever since.

They offer a range of services, from classics like the crystal ball, a must-have for any severe fortune teller, to more modern options like the crystal ball app on your phone.

All of their services are executed with care and attention to detail, which means they will last you a lifetime (or as long as you want them). In addition, all of their crystal balls are made from genuine crystals, so they're not just some cheap plastic toy!

Purple Garden knows how important it is to provide quality products at affordable prices—and we're sure you'll agree that they've succeeded in doing just that.

Highlights

Various Types of Readings: Purple Garden offers several different types of readings, including:

- Fortune Tellings: Learn about your future by asking questions about love, money, career, family, and more.

- Tarot Readings: Get insight into your past, present, or future by asking questions about love, money, career, family, and more.

- Numerology Readings: Discover what your birthday(date) means and how it can help you understand yourself better by asking questions about love, money, career, family, and more.

Blog Section: The Purple Garden blog covers everything from astrology to spirituality to help people learn about themselves better so they can live happier lives!

Sections include Astrology; Spirituality; Psychic Readings; Relationship Advice; Personal Growth Articles (including self-love articles).

Video Readings: You can book a session with Purple Garden through an online chat or email. If you choose to have an email reading, you'll be able to specify whether you'd like your reading in English or Chinese (traditional).

There's also an option to have your reading done in French, but this is only available for video readings.

Book a Session: If you're looking for a more traditional experience and want to book a session in person, Purple Garden offers a feature that allows you to book appointments for physical readings.

Pros

Psychics ranking system

Feedback feature

Oracle guidance

Horoscopes and astrology section

Available in English and Spanish

Cons

No live chat customer support

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba - Highly Trusted Fortune Telling Website With Live Chat Options

KSHB

Kasamba is a fortune-telling site that has been around since 1997. It's one of the oldest and most respected online fortune-telling sites.

At Kasamba, you can connect with an online fortune teller reader to get an accurate reading of whatever you want. The website has various psychic readers available, ranging from tarot card readers to astrologers and numerologists.

The site also offers readings in over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, and many more!

The Kasamba site is easy to use and navigate through. You can browse its website by category or search for a particular reader if you know their name or the reading you need.

Each reader has a page with their bio info and contact information. Hence, it's easy to contact them directly if you have questions about their services or want more information before making a purchase.

Highlights

Psychic Directory: One of the essential features of Kasamba is its psychic directory. This section allows you to look at all the different psychics on the site and see which ones are available for chat at any given time.

The directory also includes information about each psychic, such as their name, location, gender, and languages spoken. You can also see how long they have been working on the platform so that you can get an idea of how experienced they are.

Dream Analysis: Another great feature is dream analysis. This option allows you to send in a dream that you had during the night or while sleeping and receive feedback on what it means from one of their psychics who specializes in this area.

Sometimes dreams can be confusing or difficult to interpret. Still, a professional can help you figure out what they mean so that your sleep patterns won't be disrupted by anxiety over whether or not your dreams have meaning.

Tarot Readings: Kasamba offers a wide range of services, including tarot readings, love predictions, horoscopes, and more. Their tarot readers are trained to offer accurate readings and are available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have about your future.

Career Forecasts: Their career forecasts will help you determine which careers would be a good fit for your personality type. You'll receive a personalized report based on your answers to questions about yourself and your work-related values.

They also offer those services if you're curious about other areas of your life, such as love or money matters.

Pros

Free 3-minute reading

Psychic advisors

Love compatibility calculator

Horoscopes section

Love forecaster

Cons

Not available outside the US

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kasamba

#3. Mystic Sense - Recommended Tarot Reading Platform For Better Love Life

KSHB

Mystic Sense is an online fortune-teller company. They built their website to provide all people with a platform for fortune-telling and astrology services.

They are a company that offers you the best fortune-telling and astrology services so you can get the most out of your life.

They have a team of professional fortune tellers and astrologers who are experts in their fields. They will be able to help you solve all your problems and give you guidance in every matter related to your life.

In addition, they will provide you with accurate information about your future, which will help you make better decisions in life.

The company is built on trust and transparency and believes that this makes them stand out from the competition. Mysticsense believes that its customers should always be able to trust them with personal information, as it helps provide better service.

They have made it easy for users to connect with them at any time by making available live chat facilities on their website. You can also email or call them on their phone number if you feel more comfortable talking over the phone rather than chatting online.

Highlights

Free Reading: Mysticsense provides free 5-minute readings to all its users. That is an excellent way to get a feel for the quality of its services and get an idea of what you can expect from them.

You'll be able to see if they're a good fit for your needs before committing to a full reading, and there are no strings attached—no obligation, no purchase necessary. It's just a quick check-in with someone who cares about you and wants to see you thrive.

Easy to Sign Up: Mysticsense is an online fortune-telling platform that helps you connect with your favorite fortune tellers. It offers a simple signup process and lets you start chatting with your favorite fortune teller immediately after registering.

You can also sign up onto the site if you still need one. So even if you have never used an online psychic website, you can immediately join Mysticsense and connect with your favorite reader.

Reliable and Trustworthy: Mysticsense is one of the most trusted names in psychic mediumship. The company works hard to ensure that every customer that comes to them for advice knows they can expect a fair and honest reading, and they've been doing it for over a decade.

The company has built its reputation on the quality of its services and will never compromise on those standards.

Hundreds of Experienced Psychics: The company has hundreds of experienced psychics offering readings via phone or email, so you know you'll always find someone who's right for you.

And if you are still looking for what you're looking for, ask! The customer service team is happy to help you find your perfect match.

Pros

Intuitive and easy-to-use website

Free 5-minute reading

Various types of readings

Live chat feature

Cons

Inaccessible outside the US

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Mysticsense

#4. Keen Psychic - Reliable Online Fortune Tellers With Great Customer Reviews

KSHB

Keen Psychic is a psychic reading website that promises to give you the most accurate and detailed readings for the best price.

They have a team of experts certified, licensed, and in-person psychics, meaning their clients can feel comfortable knowing they're getting a high-quality experience.

Keen Psychic has been around for a few years, so they've had ample time to perfect their service. As a result, their website is straightforward and offers a wide selection of packages—from short 20-minute to long 45-minute sessions.

The site also features testimonials from past customers and reviews from other websites like Yelp and Google.

The company offers in-person and online readings depending on your location: if you live in an area with no Keen psychics available or prefer a reading. At the same time, at home or work, they can accommodate both options.

Highlights

Variety of Psychic Readings: Keen is one of the best online fortune tellers. It offers a variety of psychic readings, including palm readings, tarot card readings, astrological predictions, love and relationship advice, dream interpretations, and more. The website also provides an online chat feature to answer your questions immediately.

Keen has a long history of providing psychic services to its customers. They have a team of highly trained psychics who provide accurate information about your future or past life events. Their website is easy to navigate and provides quick access to their services without delays.

Find Psychics Near You: Keen Psychic lets you search for psychics by location or category of service they offer. You can also read reviews from customers who have previously used the services. The site is easy to navigate and understand, so don't worry about getting lost.

The site has a section that allows you to chat with your psychic through video or audio chat so that they can help answer your questions right away instead of having to wait until later on down the line when someone else might already be answering them!

Free Reading: Keen Psychic is a website that offers free readings to anyone who wants them. You can sign up for an account and get three free readings daily or try unlimited free readings by buying credits.

The readings are done by real psychics, who will talk to you over video chat. They will tell you about your past and present lives and your future. If you have questions about what was written in the reading, the psychic will answer them.

Horoscopes Section: Keen offers various services, from psychic readings to love advice and career counseling. But one highlight of Keen is its horoscopes section.

Their astrologers will look at your birth date and birth time, as well as other information about yourself, before giving you an in-depth analysis of what's happening in your life and what might happen in the future.

Pros

Easy-to-use website

Over 35 years of experience

Mobile app available

Advisors to help you find a solution

Affiliate program

Cons

Website is tacky

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen

#5. PsychicOz - Best Site For Affordable Tarot Card Reading

KSHB

Psychic Oz is a psychic reading service that has been helping people get answers to their questions since 2010. The company's founders were friends interested in the paranormal and wanted to help others find answers.

They started by offering free psychic readings online but soon realized that many people weren't comfortable just chatting online, so they branched out into telephone readings.

Now Psychic Oz has more than 40,000 psychics and hundreds of different types of readings available, including tarot card readings, dream analysis, numerology readings, and much more.

The website is easy to navigate and use, and there are plenty of reviews from happy customers who have used the service before.

The company also offers 24/7 customer support via phone or email. In addition, they accept all major credit cards and PayPal payments for convenience.

Highlights

Quality & Affordable Psychics: Psychic Oz is one of the best online fortune tellers. Their psychics are affordable and high quality.

They have a wide range of psychic services: tarot readings, astrology, numerology, dream interpretation, past life readings, and more.

Their psychics are highly qualified and experienced in their field. They can help you make better decisions about your life by helping you understand what is happening around you.

Each psychic reading costs $0 - $25 per minute, depending on your reading type (tarot reading is cheaper than astrology).

You can also get discounts if you book multiple sessions with the same psychic or purchase a package deal for multiple sessions.

Genuine Psychic Reviews: The site also features reviews from customers who have used the services at Psychic Oz and rated them on a scale of five stars out of five.

For example, a customer rated her tarot reading with Psychic Oz's Lavender at five stars out of 5 because she felt that Lavender was accurate with her reading and gave good advice that helped her make decisions about her life.

Chat & Video Readings: Psychic Oz offers two types of psychic reading: live chat and video readings. Live chat readings are just like talking over the phone with your astrologer and psychic, while video readings let you see your reader while they give you advice.

Both types are affordable, starting at $1 per minute for unlimited chats or $2 per minute for video chats.

You can also get email readings from Psychic Oz at even lower prices: $1 per minute for unlimited emails or $2 per minute for emails in which your reader responds with text and photos.

Affiliate Program: Psychic Oz's affiliate program offers a unique set of benefits for all affiliates. The program includes lifetime commissions, access to exclusive offers and promotions, high conversion rates, and more.

Affiliates can make money by sharing this link with their friends or family members looking for a psychic reading.

You can also use it to promote yourself as a professional psychic reader by using your custom URL instead of the default one provided by PsychicOz.

Pros

Accurate psychic readings

24/7 readings

Free readings

Highly experienced psychics

Vetted psychics

Cons

Website looks tacky

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PsychicOz

How We Compiled The List of Best Online Fortune Tellers?

We considered many factors when making our list of the best online fortune tellers. We looked at the quality of their readings and how well they connected with us. We also looked at their prices, service offerings, and overall user experience.

Some of the things we considered when making our list include:

Reputation

When we were making our list of the best online fortune tellers, we took reputation into account. We looked at the number of people who reviewed the website, what those reviews said, and how long each site had been in business.

We also checked to see if the site had an official government license or certification and other relevant certifications (such as for medical professionals).

Reputation is crucial because it shows that a site has existed for a long and has maintained a good relationship with its customers. In addition, it means you can trust that the information you receive from these sites will be accurate.

Affordability

Affordability is one of the most important factors we consider when making our list of the best online fortune tellers. We looked at each site's price and compared it to the number of available options.

Some sites offer only one option, while others offer dozens. Finding a site with the number and variety of options you're looking for without charging too much is essential.

We also considered whether or not each site offers a free trial period so you can try out their services before committing.

Many sites offer free trials, making them very appealing to people who want to test out a service before committing financially.

Accuracy

The next thing we consider when making our list of the best online fortune tellers is accuracy. We looked at how accurate their predictions are, how often they are correct, and whether or not they have a high success rate.

We also looked at what kind of information they give you about your future—is it just general stuff like "you'll have a great day tomorrow," or do they give you specific details?

We also considered whether or not their responses were vague or specific. For example, they might say they don't want to scare you or give you bad news if they're vague.

But if they're specific enough to say things like "you'll meet someone new soon," then that's better because it sounds like they know what's going on with your life!

Special Offerings

We considered several factors when we set out to compile this list. First, we wanted to ensure that these fortune tellers could provide you with high-quality readings that would be reliable, accurate, and insightful.

We looked at the services they offer and how they provide them. We also considered the experience their customers have had with them in terms of customer service and overall satisfaction.

Finally, because we need to help you find the best matches possible based on your unique needs, we made sure that each reader on our list was able to offer something unique and special that sets them apart from others in this crowded field.

Quality of Readings

When we made our list of the best online fortune tellers, we considered the quality of the readings. We want to ensure that you trust your fortune teller and their ability to give accurate readings.

We know that sometimes it can be hard to find an excellent psychic, so we filled our list with people with a proven track record of providing accurate readings.

We also wanted to ensure that if a reader's services are free, then it is truly free and not just a marketing ploy for them to get more money from customers later on down the road.

We looked at how many people took advantage of their services and how many were helped with their issues. If someone has helped many people, they're probably doing something right!

Easy to Use Website and Mobile Apps

We considered a few factors when making our list of the best online fortune tellers. First, we looked at the ease of use of the website or mobile app and how easy it was to navigate the site and find what you needed.

You should be able to find answers quickly and easily and get a general idea of what type of person your psychic reader might be.

If you need clarification on what you want from a psychic reading, you can start with an elementary reading that gives you general information about your life path and potential. Either way, finding one that fits into your life is essential.

Buying Guide on Best Online Fortune Tellers

You may want to know how to find the best online fortune tellers. That's understandable—after all, plenty of people out there claim to be fortune tellers but aren't. But, unfortunately, it can be hard to tell who is and isn't a genuine psychic.

You shouldn't waste your time or money on someone who isn't qualified, so we've compiled a list of things you should know when looking for an online fortune teller:

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is another essential thing to consider when looking for an online fortune teller. You want to find someone who has worked for a long time and has a solid reputation in their field.

In addition, they should have experience working with people with real problems and needs—not just those looking for entertainment.

You should also look for a brand that offers customers many options. For example, an online fortune teller should be able to offer you customized readings to fit your needs.

For example, suppose you're looking for a tarot reading because you're deciding whether to start a new business venture.

In that case, you should be able to choose from different types of tarot readings—one-card readings, three-card readings, etc.—that will give you insight into how your cards feel about various aspects of your life.

Customer Reviews

When looking for an online fortune teller, you will want to look at their reviews. You can do this by searching for their name on Google and looking for reviews or checking out their website to see if they have testimonials from past customers.

When reading reviews, ensure they are from actual customers and not just a friend of the person who owns the company. Also, pay attention to whether or not they are current reviews—they should be within the last year or so.

Reading reviews will help you decide whether or not you want to use a particular fortune teller's services, but it can also help you figure out what kind of experience other people have had with them.

For example, if someone says, "I've been using this app since 2012, and it's always been great!" then that's probably a good sign!

Reliability

Reliability is one of the critical factors when looking for online fortune tellers. That is because many fraudsters claim to be fortune tellers and use their websites to scam people out of money.

To avoid falling victim to these scammers, you should always check a website's reputation before deciding to join it or purchase anything from it.

An excellent way to do this is by reading reviews about the website on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

You can also ask your friends if they have ever used any online fortune tellers, so you can get honest feedback from people who have tried them out.

Expertise and Training

When looking for the best online fortune tellers, it's essential to consider their expertise and training.

Even though you might be looking for a free online fortune teller, you should still ensure that they have been adequately trained.

That means they should have taken classes in astrology and other related subjects. They also need to have experience doing readings in person and online.

One way to check if someone is an expert is by looking at their website and social media accounts. However, it could mean something wrong if they are willing to post information about themselves or their work.

A promising sign will be if they have photos of themselves doing readings or testimonials from clients who were satisfied with their services.

It's also important to know what type of questions are allowed during these readings to save time asking something that cannot be answered by the psychic reader hired by the company providing these services).

Affordability

Affordability should be one of your top considerations when looking for the best online fortune tellers.

While it's tempting to go with the first website you find, you'll want to ensure that you're working with a company that will charge you a reasonable rate. If they're charging more than they need to, they may be unreliable, contrary to their claims.

You also want to ensure that the fees are going toward providing quality services rather than padding someone's pockets or paying for unnecessary overhead costs.

If you need help finding information on how much money is spent on marketing or rent, it might be worth looking elsewhere for your fortune-telling needs.

FAQs On Fortune Teller Sites

Q1. What Are Online Fortune Tellers?

Online fortune tellers are psychics who use the internet to offer their services. These psychic readers use two mediums to connect with their clients: email and phone. Some online psychics will only offer one or the other, but most offer a combination.

Q2. How Do I Choose An Online Fortune Teller?

There are many different types of online fortune tellers from which to choose. You can find them in many places, including Google Play, the App Store, and through social media apps such as Snapchat.

They range from simple tarot card readings to full-blown psychics who will ask about yourself before giving feedback on your life.

The best way to choose an online fortune teller is by doing some research first. Look at their website and see if they have any reviews or testimonials available.

If they don't, try searching for them online on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and see what others have said about their experiences with this particular website or app.

Q3. What Questions Can I Ask A Fortune Teller?

You can ask any question you like. However, an excellent way to approach the question is to think of what you want to know, then try to break it down into smaller parts.

For example, if you need to know if you should take that new job, you should ask if this will be a good career move for me or if the company culture is a good fit for me.

If you need answers to a specific question, that's great! But if not, don't worry — relax and enjoy the reading.

Q4. How Long Are Online Fortune Teller Readings?

Online fortune tellers can offer readings in different formats, from tarot card readings to phone and email readings. Some people prefer email or phone readings because they feel more comfortable communicating via text.

Online fortune tellers usually provide free short reading samples so that people can decide whether or not they want to invest time and money into their services.

Q5. Do Online Fortune Tellers Have Special Powers?

No, they don't. Instead, fortune tellers have studied the art and science of astrology , numerology, and other divination practices.

They use their knowledge to predict your future by studying your birth chart (calculated using the exact time, place, and date of your birth) and comparing it to other things, such as planetary movements or even the weather on that day.

Concluding On The Best Online Fortune Telling Sites

There are many different ways to get a reading and many different kinds of readers. The most important thing when choosing an online fortune teller is that you feel comfortable with them.

You should be sure that they will give you accurate information and that they will be honest with you about any questions or concerns.

The first step in finding a good fortune teller is ensuring they have existed for at least a year or two, so they have time to build up their reputation and know how to handle themselves professionally.

Once you've found someone promising, it's time for an interview. First, ask the psychic questions about themselves and what kinds of readings they do most often (some sites specialize in certain things like tarot cards or palm readings).

Then ask them what kind of experience they have doing this kind of work before deciding if it's worth pursuing further. Enjoy your reading!