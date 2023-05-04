A Guide to the Best Hearing Aids Available: Features, Prices, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Experiencing a decrease in hearing can take its toll on your interactions with your loved ones, exchanges with your colleagues, and your overall enjoyment of life. Fortunately, the use of hearing aids can make a significant difference.

Even though the highest quality hearing aids cannot provide you with the same level of hearing you had before, they can still play an important role in improving it.

Are you curious to know how to differentiate between hearing aids or what are the best hearing aids on the market? It is essential to take into account the cost factor since the prices of hearing aids may vary from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. While many options are expensive, brands like Oticon offer financing options or other ways to make the price manageable.

This article will provide an overview of some of the best hearing aids, offer tips on getting the most value out of counter-purchased hearing aids, and include a listing of prices for different models.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

The Best Hearing Aids on the Market in 2023

Oticon Own- Best hearing aids Overall

Audien Atom Pro - Best invisible hearing aid

Starkey Evolv AI - Best hearing aids for tinnitus

Phonak Naida Paradise - Best hearing aids for severe hearing loss

Audicus Omni - Best hearing aids for sound quality

Jabra Enhance Select 200 - Best Hearing Aids for Mild To Moderate Hearing Loss

MDHearing Volt - Best rechargeable hearing aids

Widex Moment Sheer - Best RIC hearing aids

Eargo 7 - Best OTC hearing aids

1. Oticon Own - Best Hearing Aids Overall

Pros

BrainHearing technology

360 degrees soundscape

The Oticon ON app also offers a customized listening experience catered to unique demands

Access the IFTTT network

Audio may be streamed from TVs and wireless devices

Cons

Some hearing clinic solutions are more affordable than Oticon's offerings

You must go to an authorized Oticon hearing expert to obtain them

Oticon has been offering hearing aid solutions since the company was founded in 1904, more than a century ago. They provide a variety of models in their product line, from IIC to BTE, that are available for purchase in physical locations and cater to varying degrees of hearing impairment.

Why We Chose the Oticon Own

The Oticon Own, Oticon's most recent hearing aid, is designed to accommodate anyone with moderate to serious hearing impairments and has cutting-edge Oticon technology.

One of its characteristics is the capacity to decrease the feedback, and it contains a Deep Neural Network (DNN). DNN is a kind of artificial intelligence that can learn tasks via trial and error, much as human brains do.

The business spent time and money teaching the Oticon More hearing aid with a large library of 12 million sounds in order to make it stand out.

This made it possible for the hearing aid to distinguish between various noises and efficiently classify them according to their surroundings. The Oticon Own hearing aid is regarded as having the most cutting-edge smart features because of its special technology.

The usage of hearing aids using Deep Neural Network technology has indeed been proven to enhance people's comprehension of speech by 15% and increase the volume of sound received by the brain by 30% when compared to prior models, according to the findings of internal research done by the firm.

The Oticon System uses two sound-filtering paths, each with four channels and twenty-four channels, to improve the ability to distinguish between various sounds. Also, Oticon hearing aids are renowned for their outstanding quality and dependability.

The Oticon Own hearing aid also offers a Bluetooth connection feature that enables users to stream audio material like music and phone calls via the hearing aid. In this paraphrased version, nothing has been omitted.

Because of its compatibility with IFTTT (If This Then That), Oticon Own hearing aids may be used with a variety of other wireless goods, such as home security systems, lighting controls, and other home appliances.

Apple devices and hearing aids can communicate wirelessly, but Android users must utilize a ConnectClip adapter to make hands-free phone calls and stream music from their smartphones. It's vital to remember that owners of Apple devices are not forced to utilize this accessory.

People may control their hearing aids, modify settings, monitor battery life, and access instructions with the Oticon ON app.

HearingFitness, a feature of the Oticon app, enables users to establish goals for their hearing aid use, such as the number of hours they use the device each day, and offers practical advice for improving their hearing.

The gadget functions similarly to an ear health tracker, giving users guidance on how to maximize their usage of hearing aids, improve their hearing capacity, and maintain their general ear health.

The Oticon Own is available in four distinct models and may handle mild, moderate, and severe hearing loss in varied degrees.

Summary

Without any other manufacturers participating, Oticon is the sole firm connected to the If This Then That (IFTTT) system.

To maintain the safety and security of their homes, people with hearing impairments need to link a variety of web-connected devices, including Wi-Fi doorbells, security systems, and smoke alarms.

Moreover, Oticon's BrainHearing technology deserves praise since it successfully gets rid of grating noises, such as whistles and squeals, that are often heard in hearing aids. This achievement merits praise.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

2. Audien Atom Pro - Best Invisible Hearing Aid

Pros

Readily accessible for purchase on the internet at an affordable price

Both models come with rechargeable batteries included and cannot be used without them

Suitable for individuals experiencing hearing impairment that ranges from slight to moderate

It is not necessary to undergo a hearing test in order to make a purchase

Cons

The warranty offered is valid for a duration of one year only and cannot be extended

The absence of advanced functions like telecoil, tinnitus control, Bluetooth compatibility, or noise cancellation is noticeable

Audien Hearing is a company that offers hearing aids to people who have hearing loss and holds a registration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to Audien Hearing, it is not necessary for a person to undergo a hearing test before buying their hearing aid. However, they suggest that taking a hearing test can be helpful if someone requires a customized hearing aid program.

The price of a product may increase if there are extra features included.

Why We Chose The Audien Atom Pro

The Audien Atom Pro hearing aid is significantly less expensive than any other hearing aid available in the market, priced at just $249 per pair. This is the reason why we have given it the title of "Most Affordable."

According to the results of our survey, price is an essential factor to consider while buying hearing aids, as respondents have ranked it as the second most important factor.

Audien could be a suitable option if you are unable to spend a large amount on a hearing aid due to budget constraints. It is a cost-effective alternative.

Audien's latest model, the Atom Pro, boasts a range of impressive features that enable it to outperform its competitors. These features include superior feedback cancellation and advanced sound processing capabilities.

The Atom Pro is a tiny hearing aid that fits in the ear canal and comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for 24 hours.

The battery can be charged wirelessly within the hearing aid case after four to six hours of charging. In addition, the Atom Pro incorporates Audien's latest sound processing technology that helps reduce feedback and the whistling sound that is typically found in hearing aids.

Audien stands out from its competitors not only because of its affordable price but also due to its unlimited protection plan, which is more comprehensive than the typical one-year warranty.

By paying $4 per month, customers can opt for this plan, which provides coverage for devices that are lost, broken, or damaged. With the protection plan, clients can obtain a replacement pair of Atom Pro hearing aids for only $34. However, the Atom Pro model has a lower price compared to others but has limited functionality and fewer features.

One of the drawbacks of Audien is that they do not provide audiologist support or remote adjustments.

Audien does not provide any assistance for adjusting or fixing issues with their devices. However, their support page has a few articles and videos that can help with resolving common problems.

It is important to note that none of their devices can be tailored to your specific hearing requirements, and they do not offer a smartphone app, which is a typical feature of other hearing aids on this list.

The Audien Atom Pro could be a suitable option for those who prioritize affordability over functionality and features when it comes to hearing aids.

However, if you are a beginner in this regard or need additional assistance, it is advisable to select a different hearing aid that offers remote adjustments or professional support from an audiologist. It is important not to compromise on necessary features for the sake of saving money.

Summary

It is important to note that Audien's products are simple and best hearing aids suited for individuals with mild to moderate hearing difficulties.

If you suffer from severe or profound hearing loss or only have trouble hearing certain frequencies, these devices may not be as effective for you. Audien claims that its hearing aids can assist people in managing their tinnitus more efficiently.

>>Find out more about Audien hearing aids

3. Starkey Evolv AI - Best Hearing Aids For Tinnitus

Pros

You have 30 days to request a refund if you are unhappy with the item or service

Recognizes when a person has fallen and will notify someone about it

Comes with TeleHear's ability to make modifications remotely

Connect wirelessly to your mobile devices

Cons

Starkey hearing aids are only available through hearing clinics that specialize in certain services

These goods are renowned for being relatively pricey on the market

Starkey is an American manufacturer of hearing aids that have been in business since 1967. Its hearing aids are offered in more than a hundred international markets.

According to research, even a little reduction in hearing may greatly raise the risk of falling, doubling it as a consequence. To reduce the danger of falling, it is essential to manage any hearing loss at once.

Not only do Starkey hearing aids help with the loss of hearing, but the Evolv AI works as one of the best medical alert devices. The use of accident detection, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in Starkey's hearing aid solutions makes it different from its competitors.

Why We Chose Starkey Evolv AI

The Starkey app enables the addition of family members or caretakers as contacts who will get alerts in the event that a fall is detected by the hearing aids. The Starkey Evolv AI employs artificial intelligence to determine if someone has fallen.

By doing this, it ensures that the person who has fallen gets the appropriate aid and simultaneously alerts their loved ones.

Additionally, the Evolv AI makes it simple to stream music or TV, thanks to its Bluetooth capability. Also, the case can charge the hearing aids three times without the need for a power outlet, and they include a rechargeable battery that can last up to 24 hours.

While Starkey provides an online hearing test exam that gives a broad sense of the severity of hearing loss, clients must visit a hearing care center to get their hearing tested and acquire a prescription before they can buy hearing aids.

This can be seen as a disadvantage by those who want to finish the full procedure online.

Summary

Starkey's highly developed hearing devices are programmed to identify if the wearer has fallen down and immediately notify the family or caregiver. The company prioritizes health and wellness in all of its product offerings.

Additionally, users can utilize the Thrive Hearing application to schedule reminders for medication intake, monitor their daily steps, and keep track of their physical activity. However, obtaining these hearing aids requires a visit to a hearing specialist.

>>Find out more about Starkey hearing aids

4. Phonak Naida Paradise - Best Hearing Aids For Severe Hearing Loss

Pros

Most appropriate for those who have a severe hearing impairment

Dynamic noise cancellation makes it possible to cancel out ambient noise

With the use of a microphone and a motion detector, hands-free phone conversations are now feasible

A sophisticated speech enhancer enhances the audio of voices with low tones

The device's power source is a battery with a long life and quick charging speed

Cons

More expensive

Just a single vendor in a certain area is offering the goods for sale

The well-known hearing aid manufacturer Phonak has been selling its devices via hearing clinics in more than 100 countries for more than 70 years.

By offering solutions for people with various degrees of hearing impairment, Phonak sets itself apart from other companies in the hearing sector.

Phonak makes sure that severe hearing issues are also taken into account, in contrast to other businesses that solely concentrate on minor to moderate hearing impairments.

Why We Chose Phonak Nadia Paradise

If you have severe hearing loss, it is imperative that you have a hearing aid that is effective and provides clear sounds.

The Phonak Naida Paradise P-UP is a well-known brand of hearing aid that is produced by Phonak. This specific behind-the-ear hearing aid is appropriate for those with moderate to profound hearing loss. It has Bluetooth capability as well.

The characteristics of the "Best Hearing Aids for Extreme Hearing Loss" that we recommend are those that are made exclusively for people with this level of hearing loss. Audiologists advise obtaining professional assistance if there is a possibility of a serious or profound hearing impairment.

The Naida Paradise P-UP hearing aid is a cutting-edge device that delivers adaptable programs made to fit different listening situations. There are four different versions of this gadget, each with unique features and price tags.

Four hearing aid models from Phonak are available with the Autosense OS 4.0 operating system. No matter where you are, you can more effectively understand audio thanks to this system's ability to distinguish sounds more precisely and adjust to the environment.

The Phonak Naida series of hearing aids has seen a substantial improvement over its predecessors' thanks to Autosense OS 4.0. The more costly versions include a larger selection of programs and more sophisticated sound processing tools, which is the primary distinction between the four levels.

The Naida Paradise P90 is a pricey option with three distinctive characteristics. The Speech Enhancer is one of them; it makes it easier to hear and comprehend calm speech in serene settings like libraries.

Dynamic Noise Cancellation gives users the flexibility to adjust the amount of noise cancellation, which is useful in loud circumstances. Also, EchoBlock successfully reduces unwanted noises in echo-prone environments like huge auditoriums.

There are four distinct models of the Naida Paradise P-UP hearing aids, each of which has wax protectors and high-quality sound streaming from TVs.

Also, you may operate the hearing aid using your smartphone thanks to an app called myPhonak.

You may change programs, regulate the volume, and modify the microphone sensitivity with this application. The Naida Paradise P-UP can wirelessly connect to a wide range of gadgets, including different smartphone types.

Bluetooth technology makes it simple to stream media and make phone calls from your smartphone without having to use your hands, giving you a hassle-free way to remain in touch with your loved ones. Also, sending videos and audio to your hearing aid is a straightforward process.

While switching back and forth between various devices, such as a tablet and a smartphone, might be difficult, it is not a problem if you are simply using your cell phone. Moreover, you may check to see whether your smartphone is compatible with Phonak.

The Naida Paradise P-UP is a model which is placed behind the ear and provides an easy, pleasant, and practical way to clean and maintain it.

It's vital to remember that the gadget has a 675 zinc-air battery that has to be changed every week and can only be used once.

The Naida Paradise P-UP is among the priciest models that are offered. There are other solutions, however, that are more cost-effective if you have a tight budget.

Not all hearing aids, it's vital to remember, are suitable for those with profound hearing loss.

Summary

The highly regarded hearing aids from Phonak are renowned for their dependability and durability and are created exclusively for those with severe to total hearing loss. The use of a built-in microphone in these hearing aids is one distinguishing feature.

One of the only manufacturers of hearing aids with Bluetooth streaming and an integrated microphone for hands-free phone calls is Phonak.

Even though Phonak hearing aids might be pricey, they are a good option to take into account for individuals who can afford them.

>>Find out more about Phonak hearing aids

5. Audicus Omni - Best Hearing Aids For Sound Quality

Pros

A trial period of 45 days is being offered without any risk

The majority of the models produced are designed to address hearing impairments ranging from mild to severe

An evaluation of one's hearing abilities that can be taken for no cost on the internet

Multiple models have rechargeable options available

When making a selection, there are three different styles available to choose from

Cons

The warranty provided is restricted to a duration of one year

The availability of face-to-face options is restricted to just four places, namely, New York City, Denver, and two locations in Chicago

Audicus revolutionized the hearing aid industry ten years ago with the introduction of remote programming and delivery services.

Their products are designed to be user-friendly, and they provide a variety of uncomplicated yet efficient services. In contrast to other off-the-shelf hearing aids such as Eargo and Lexie, there is no requirement for programming your own devices.

Why We Chose Audicus Omni

Audicus has a team of experts in hearing who guide you through an online test or accept your pre-existing audiogram. Once they have the results, they proceed to program your hearing aids and then ship them to you.

Compared to conventional options, this simplified method can significantly reduce costs by around 50%-70% and also saves you valuable time.

One significant benefit of using Omni is that it enables a hearing specialist from Audicus to make changes remotely to the product after the initial fitting, eliminating the need to send it back; this is why it is on our list of the best hearing aids.

Summary

The Audicus Omni is a device that incorporates cutting-edge adaptive-directional sound technology, enabling users to experience clearer sounds while also reducing hearing loss caused by noise.

It offers all the functionalities of other behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, making it one of the top products available. Moreover, it is a wireless device that can be connected via Bluetooth and FM. Its battery can last for up to eight hours before requiring a recharge.

The Omni hearing aid is suitable for various degrees of hearing loss and can be discreetly worn behind the ear. Its adaptive-directional microphones accurately capture the voice direction and eliminate background noise, providing clear hearing.

Moreover, the Omni can be seamlessly connected to both Apple and Android smartphones and smart TVs for an improved audio experience.

>>Find out more about Audicus hearing aids

6. Jabra Enhance Select 200 - Best Hearing Aids for Mild To Moderate Hearing Loss

Pros

Assessment of hearing available on the internet without a cost

An audiology team to provide assistance for a period of three years

Refund available within 100 days

Software created to provide relief from the symptoms of tinnitus

Delivery with no cost and the option to send back the item if not satisfied

Cons

Not intended for those with serious or complete hearing loss

There is only one type of hearing aid available (receiver-in-canal)

In 2019, Jabra Enhance was introduced to the market as Lively with a talented team and high aspirations. The brand was praised by Forbes as the Warby Parker of hearing aids and received positive feedback from the hearing health community for its patient-centric approach to care.

The concept was straightforward - to provide patients with the same services as a traditional hearing clinic but through an online platform.

The year 2020 witnessed a huge increase in telehealth developments, which helped Lively (now Jabra) become one of the top and well-respected businesses in the area of hearing health.

Why We Chose Jabra Enhance Select 200

Due to its outstanding quality, excellent features, and ongoing customer support, which includes guidance from a team of audiology professionals, Jabra Enhance has taken the top spot on our list of the best hearing aids.

The combination of all its features and benefits positions Jabra Enhance as one of the best hearing aids in the market. Jabra Enhance prioritizes providing customers with complete access to its expert audiology care team to guarantee that assistance is readily available.

If you become a Jabra Enhance user, you will receive customized and expert assistance without having to visit any physical office or hearing center. This service is available at a relatively low cost compared to other hearing aid brands.

Some hearing aid companies do not have an audiology care team available for consultations, but Jabra Enhance provides an online hearing screening and a video consultation with one of their audiology care team members before purchase.

The devices of the company have the capability to be connected to a mobile application that enables the user to modify the volume or settings through their phone.

When you buy Jabra Enhance hearing aids, the audiology team will assist you in setting up the app and your hearing aids. Additionally, you can schedule consultations with the audiology team for a maximum period of three years in case you require any adjustments.

The price of a set of battery-operated Enhance Select 50 hearing aids is $1,195, which is around 40% less expensive than the normal price of $3,000 for equivalent advanced aides purchased through an audiology clinic.

Jabra Enhance has secured the first position on our list of the best hearing aids owing to its top-notch quality, impressive devices, and continuous customer support that includes assistance from a team of audiology experts, leaving no room for any missing information.

Jabra Enhance has introduced a rechargeable version known as Enhance Select 200, which is the priciest option at $1,995 per pair or $65/month with financing.

Summary

Jabra Enhance provides three types of receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aids intended for individuals with mild to moderately severe hearing loss.

These hearing aids are compatible with Bluetooth, have a weight of fewer than three grams, and are priced below $2,000, which is almost half the cost of the typical hearing aid.

>>Find out more about Jabra Enhance

7. MDHearing Volt - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aid

Pros

Four unique sound ambiance selections

Ability to remove sound echoes

Products may be purchased using readily available payment methods

Assistance provided by personnel working inside the borders of the United States

Provide ongoing support by email or phone support, both of which are accessible around the clock, for the duration of the life of the product

Cons

This is not recommended for those with serious hearing loss

MDHearing has been upending the conventional practice of providing hearing aids via brick-and-mortar businesses for more than ten years. This Midwest-based business, with headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, makes and sends all of its goods directly to customers.

Their devices have developed over time from basic gadget to advanced hearing aid that incorporates an expertly crafted online hearing evaluation.

Why We Chose the MDHearing Volt

For varying budgets, a crucial consideration for most of their clients, MDHearing provides a range of hearing aids, such as behind-the-ear and in-canal alternatives.

Due to the variety of products it offers, MDHearing has been named the "Most Versatile" brand. At the cost of $299 for each pair, the AIR model sticks out as the leading cost-effective choice among them.

It may not have all the cutting-edge features of the more expensive versions, but it still offers fantastic value. Rechargeable batteries, two directional microphones, and a Bluetooth connection are features that the device has.

The Neo and Volt versions provide cutting-edge technologies like noise cancellation, feedback reduction, and personalization possibilities whilst being reasonably priced. These devices have rechargeable batteries and cost $299 and $399.98 for a pair, respectively.

Products created by MDHearing are aimed towards helping those with mild to fairly severe hearing impairments. These items come with four hearing settings, noise reduction, and feedback cancellation.

The company's highest-end product, the VOLT MAX, offers the extra benefit of Bluetooth connection and can be operated with a compatible smartphone app.

Certified audiologists from MD Hearing are accessible via phone or email to answer any questions about the products.

MDHearing features a no-hassle 45-day money-back guarantee and a transparent pricing structure in which consumers aren't charged for any equipment or other services not directly related to the transaction.

Despite having a variety of hearing aid types, their most expensive model misses several cutting-edge features that competitors' devices have, such as extensive personalization and voice recognition for a more natural listening experience.

It is best to look at possibilities from a different company if you need premium features.

Summary

Three distinct kinds of hearing aids are available from MDHearing, which have all received FDA approval. These hearing aids have been specially designed to support those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

MDHearing can be a good choice for people seeking superior hearing aids for less than $2,000 in price.

It is suggested to look at different hearing aid companies if you have severe hearing loss or need sophisticated capabilities like streaming TV and music.

>>Find out more about MDHearing aids

8. Widex Moment Sheer - Best RIC Hearing Aids

Pros

The option for iOS and Android smartphones to stream directly

The Zen smartphone application was created primarily to meet the demands of those looking for tinnitus control solutions

AI may be used to personalize products and services

As PureSound uses ZeroDelay technology, there is no delay in how it functions

Fuel cell technology with built-in rapid charging

Cons

To make a purchase, a person must physically go to a hearing clinic

Assistance is offered during regular business hours only

Widex is a popular and regarded company with a 1956 origin in the hearing aid market. Widex is renowned for producing high-quality products and upholding a stellar reputation.

We think of them as the finest option for music lovers since the hearing aids that they provide are made with a broad frequency range.

Why We Chose Widex Moment Sheer

There is no permanent cure for the ailment known as "tinnitus," sometimes known as "ringing in the ears," despite several attempts. Yet, there are certain methods that may be used to control this disorder's symptoms.

Most hearing aids try to disguise tinnitus symptoms using background noise in order to hide them. The Widex Moment, however, employs a more advanced strategy, which has led to its distinction as the "Best Hearing Aids for Tinnitus" owing to its distinct technique.

Tinnitus may be effectively managed by using Widex Zen technology's sound treatment. The Zen Tones feature of the Widex Moment model uses fractal music tones to reduce the ringing in the ears.

Tinnitus is an ailment that is often brought on by stress and worry and may be lessened with the use of calming sounds. These noises are more enjoyable to hear than other hearing aids' white noise or hissing noises.

If you have tinnitus, it's crucial to get help from a hearing care professional to find out if there are any underlying problems and get advice on how to handle this ongoing condition.

Summary

These cutting-edge hearing aids have the ability to boost sound levels up to 20 kHz and also improve the pitch and tone of sounds, creating a rich and clear listening experience.

As Widex hearing aids are only sold via medical offices, there is no opportunity for any missing information, so customers can rely on their validity.

>>Find out more about Widex hearing aids

9. Eargo 7 - Best OTC Hearing Aid

Pros

Four different models of hearing aids offered

The design is almost impossible to see

Option of financing for a period of 12, 24, or 36 months

The feature called Sound Adjust is designed to optimize the soundscape automatically

The warranty provides coverage for loss or damage to each unit only once

Cons

Mandatory to purchase items in pairs

This product is not suitable for individuals who have moderate to severe hearing impairment

In 2010, Eargo was established, and after five years, it introduced its initial product. Recently, in February 2023, the company launched its 7th version, Eargo 7, which is comparatively smaller than the original product of 2015 but has enhanced functionality. However, the new product primarily emphasizes being invisible.

Eargo differs from custom molded hearing aids by employing a patented ear tip that positions the device deeper within the ear canal, facilitating airflow and ensuring a certain level of comfort.

It should be emphasized that Eargo 7 is currently the tiniest invisible-type gadget available for purchase. Furthermore, it is the only inconspicuous device that includes rechargeable batteries, making for an impressive combination.

Why We Chose Eargo 7

Eargo promotes itself as a cost-effective choice for "invisible" hearing aids designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing difficulties.

While its price of $2,650 may appear steep compared to other over-the-counter (OTC) alternatives, these alternatives are typically not as small or discreet as Eargo's in-canal hearing aid.

Conventional models provided by audiologists typically have additional quality-of-life features such as a sophisticated charging case, customized hearing profiles, and other unique features that may not be present in other models. Hence, other models may not include all the necessary features.

The Eargo 7 has an improved version of the "Sound Adjust" program that adjusts the settings based on the environment, which is necessary for taking the hearing test. Additionally, the latest version has a new feature called "Clarity" that emphasizes conversation.

One of Eargo's key features is its continuous customer assistance. The company highly recommends scheduling a "welcome" call with one of their personal hearing professionals (PHP) for new users.

There are four options available to communicate with a PHP, including email, phone, chat, or video call, based on your requirements. Booking a call is a straightforward process through the app, and there's no charge involved.

Eargo stands out among the increasing number of hearing aids due to its distinctive position resulting from the fusion of advanced technology and improved user interface.

Summary

Although many hearing aids available online are only available in behind-the-ear (BTE) styles, Eargo offers a completely-in-canal (CIC) device that is more inconspicuous for consumers.

CIC devices are worn within the ear and are almost undetectable to others, in contrast to BTEs, which have a visible hard plastic casing that fits behind the wearer's ear. These discreet in-ear hearing aids provide a high level of aesthetic appeal.

For those who are comfortable using technology for the first time, Eargo's hearing aid range is a fantastic option. The trouble of replacing batteries is gone with these rechargeable hearing aids.

>>Find out more about Eargo hearing aids

What Are Hearing Aids?

With the use of a tiny electronic gadget, a hearing aid's objective is to lessen the effects of mild or severe hearing loss. People with hearing impairments of all ages may use these devices, which are offered in a variety of sizes and designs.

They are subject to FDA regulation, and only those who have obtained the necessary state-issued licenses may fit and sell them, with audiologists having the greatest degree of training.

Just a few businesses control the market and manufacture a wide variety of hearing aids with various levels of technical sophistication. Recently, rules were changed to make selling over-the-counter hearing aids legal. You can find out about the best over-the-counter hearing aids in our review.

How Do Hearing Aids Work?

The best hearing aids normally have three primary parts; microphone, amplifier, and speaker.

The microphone picks up ambient sound waves and transforms them into electrical impulses. The amplifier then boosts and modulates these signals. The amplified impulses are then sent from the speaker to the ear.

The signals are then delivered to the speaker, which converts them into sound waves to produce a louder, more distinct sound that the listener can readily understand.

The capacity to hear and comprehend other people's speech may be considerably improved by using this technique to increase sound quality. Find out more in our detailed explanation of how hearing aids work.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

How Much Do Hearing Aids Cost?

Several factors determine the cost of a pair of hearing aids. For example, brands, number of features, and the level of hearing loss they help with all contribute to the cost.

On average, a hearing aid costs $2,500, but some models can cost up to $6,000. A pair of over-the-counter hearing aids, on average, is $4,600.

Though this may seem expensive, the cost is worth improving your hearing and overall quality of life.

Where Can I Buy The Cheapest Hearing Aids?

It is advised to see an audiologist for guidance in choosing the best hearing aids alternatives and base your decision on cost.

If you choose the best hearing aids over those that are less expensive, then it's possible that they will be useful for your requirements. However, if your budget is a little tight, you might find an option on our list of the best, cheapest hearing aids.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

The Different Types Of Hearing Aids

To accommodate diverse degrees of hearing loss, individual preferences for fit, and physical capabilities(such as the ability to change batteries using fingers), there are several kinds of hearing aids available.

Although some hearing aid models are intended to be worn behind the ear, others are intended to be put directly into the ear canal. There are other designs with parts that are positioned both inside and externally within the ear.

Hearing aids fall into four major categories depending on the location parts of the hearing aid reside. The usage of all of these kinds is possible. For more details, check out our review of the different types of hearing aids.

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

A tiny tube connects the housing of a BTE hearing aid to the inside of the external ear, which is situated behind the ear. It has all the technical parts, including the controls, microphone, and battery compartment.

The tube is then connected to a dome or ear mold in order to transmit sound. For those with medium to severe hearing loss, the mini-behind-the-ear (mBTE) or thinner BTE is a popular hearing aid alternative that may be helpful.

Receiver-In-Canal (RIC) Hearing Aids

These type of hearing devices are often made to sit between your head and the back of your ear. The pieces are connected by a wire to a tiny speaker inserted in the ear canal. Sound is electronically sent from the hearing aid via the cable to the speaker, which then puts it into the ear canal.

Because of its popularity and suitability for their requirements, people with moderate to serious hearing loss often pick this kind of hearing aid.

In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

Due to their placement right outside the ear canal as well as the lack of any components behind the ear, ITE hearing aids are intended to be discrete. These hearing aids are held together in a robust plastic container.

This specific hearing aid is beneficial for those with moderate to profound hearing loss. It is made to efficiently meet their demands.

Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids

The ear canal-friendly form of CIC hearing aids makes them often difficult to see. They are designed especially for those with mild to severe hearing loss.

These amplifiers, which may be modified depending on their power capacities, may also be useful for those with severe hearing impairments.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

Hearing Aids: Features To Consider

Besides the look and hearing loss level your hearing aids help with, there are several features you should consider when searching for the best hearing aids.

Bluetooth

Calls and other sounds from other devices may be sent to a hearing aid when it is linked to a smartphone using Bluetooth technology.

The majority of mobile phones are equipped with Bluetooth, a sophisticated method of transmitting data between devices.

If hearing aids are equipped with this feature, they may be linked to mobile programs that let users change their audio choices.

According to the poll, approximately 50% of hearing aid users said they had no issues while trying to link their devices to their cell phones.

After a few tries, another 37% of respondents said they were able to link their hearing aids to their cell phones. 15% of those who use hearing aids are still unable to connect them to cell phones.

Directional Microphones

Directional microphones are used to improve conversation interpretation in loud surroundings by enhancing sound coming from the front more compared to the sides or rear. Whenever the listener is close to the sound source, these microphones perform well.

The best hearing aids types from Phonak and ReSound may concentrate on noises that are located to the side or rear of the listener.

According to the results of our hearing aid study, 43% of participants said that their hearing aids improved their understanding of small groups of up to five individuals, which is the main goal of directional microphones.

Feedback Suppression

When a user is near a phone or when the device moves slightly as a result of their jaw movement, the ability of hearing aids to lessen high-pitched whistling noise feedback might be helpful.

Moreover, this trait may enhance sound clarity, particularly for those with strong low-frequency hearing ability.

Digital Noise Reduction

By lowering background noise, digital noise reduction may enhance people's capacity to hear speech in loud settings. This facilitates and clarifies the interpretation of communication.

According to the findings of our poll, the majority of participants said that digital noise reduction was the most significant feature they searched for in a hearing device.

Tinnitus Masking

Electronic devices like the Oticon, Widex, and Jabra Enhance include a function to conceal tinnitus. By producing unique tones that divert the brain's attention to other things, the feature helps reduce the typical buzzing or ringing noises of tinnitus.

Rechargeable Batteries

You can simply recharge your devices while using rechargeable hearing aid batteries, eliminating the need to often purchase and replace single batteries.

The hearing aids may be charged while still in the charging port. So that they are completely charged and prepared for use in the morning, you may leave them in the dock overnight.

Rechargeable batteries typically last for around five years before needing to be changed, depending on the kind and degree of hearing loss.

It is crucial to remember for many people that disposable hearing aid batteries need to be changed every few days or weeks.

Due to the tiny size of these batteries, this may be challenging, making rechargeable batteries the second most desired aspect in a hearing aid, according to a poll.

Telecoil

The telecoil function of hearing aids makes it easier to comprehend phone calls while using assistive listening devices and in places with hearing loops making them the best hearing aids to acquire.

The CIC and IIC hearing aids in the small size do not have telecoils.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

Best Hearing Aids: Frequently Asked Questions

In our research reviewing the best hearing aids, we’ve compiled the most commonly asked questions with their answers.

How Do I Know If I Need a Hearing Aid?

It is advised that you speak with a medical expert, such as your doctor or an audiologist, to ascertain if you need a hearing aid.

To determine the severity of your hearing loss, they will perform a hearing test, after which they will provide recommendations for different models and brands of some of the best hearing aids for your diagnosis.

A preliminary evaluation may be obtained through an online hearing test if you think you might have hearing issues. It may not be as accurate or complete as an in-person examination, but it can still be a helpful place to start when figuring out possible problems. Start with a free online hearing test you can take from home.

Will a Hearing Aid Restore My Hearing To Normal?

Even the best hearing aids can't completely improve hearing. Their goal is to enhance communication by improving general hearing and listening skills.

What Role Does an Audiologist Play In Choosing the Best Hearing Aids?

It is imperative to seek advice from an audiologist for people who have never used hearing aids before or are currently in the process of buying one. To ascertain the type and severity of hearing impairment, an audiologist will perform a hearing test.

They will make a recommendation for a hearing aid after assessing your needs. Before investing in the best hearing aids for your predicament, it is advisable to speak with a qualified medical professional like an audiologist or an ENT specialist if your hearing loss is caused by a medical condition.

According to state regulations, adults over 18 may buy hearing aids without having to undergo a medical exam under FDA regulations.

Do Hearing Aids Use Special Batteries?

Those who use hearing aids are needed to use certain battery kinds, notably ordinary or rechargeable. The gadget will let you know which of four basic battery sizes—10, 13, 312, or 675—you'll need to power your hearing aid.

While purchasing new batteries, it is important to pay attention to the size and symbols designating the necessary battery type. They may be bought from a variety of places, including internet retailers, drugstores, and device makers.

If you don’t want to deal with changing batteries, you may want to check out our list of the best rechargeable hearing aids.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

I Have Hearing Loss In Both Ears. Is It Necessary To Wear Two Hearing Aids?

It is advised to use hearing aids in both ears if a person has hearing loss in both ears. The person may attain the best degree of speech understanding by wearing binaural hearing aids.

According to a study done by Harvard Health Publications, using two hearing aids at once may improve a person's capacity to concentrate on speech in a loud situation.

It's crucial to make sure you get the necessary hearing aids since it might be more costly to buy two than one.

How Long Does It Take To Get Used To a Hearing Aid?

Every person adjusts to their hearing aids in a different way. Although certain changes could be apparent at once, it might take a while for someone to completely adjust to wearing them.

It is advised that you contact the hearing clinic or online shop from whence you acquired your hearing aids for help if you are having any problems with sizing or adjusting them.

Final Words: The Best Hearing Aids

Before attempting to purchase the best hearing aids for your condition, like Oticon, you’ll first need to figure out who makes the best hearing aids.

It is crucial to do extensive research on a company prior to making any commitments in order to ascertain the level of customer care offered by that company and if an audiologist is on staff.

A duplicate of the agreement should also be obtained, and all conditions should be carefully read before consenting to them.

It is advised that you take the item home and properly inspect it to make sure you only purchase what is essential after carefully examining its features.

>>Find out more about Oticon Real hearing aids

Related Articles: