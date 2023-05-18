Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss: Features, Pricing, and Customer Feedback

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Looking for the best hearing aids for your severe hearing loss? If yes, you aren’t alone. Nearly 37.5 million individuals in the United States suffer from hearing loss. Hearing aids, like Jabra Enhance, can help improve your hearing and overall quality of life.

Shopping for the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss might be challenging, considering the several options available on the market, with varying features, benefits, and costs.

We’ve compiled a list of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss in 2023, with regards to their pros, cons, features, and costs.

Keep in mind that choosing the best hearing aids for your severe hearing loss might require expert guidance and personalized recommendations.

Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Jabra Enhance - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss Overall

Audien - Best Invisible Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss Invisible

Audicus - Best Affordable Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Eargo - Best OTC Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

MDHearing - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Starkey - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss for Tinnitus

Widex - Best RIC Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss:

Phonak - Easiest to Use Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Oticon Real - Best Bluetooth Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss With Smart Device Integration

1. Jabra Enhance: Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss Overall

Pros

100-day trial period and a three-year warranty

3 years of distant follow-up treatment

Remote modifications through a mobile application

Free delivery

reasonable costs

Cons

Only for those with mild to moderate hearing loss

Use requires more recent technology, such as a smartphone or tablet.

The fourth-largest hearing aid company in the world makes Jabra Enhance hearing aids (ReSound). The success of Jabra Enhance (formerly known as Lively) may be attributed to the fact that it successfully re-creates the in-person audiology experience in the digital realm.

Jabra Enhance saves money by sending to your house and allowing programming remotely rather than forcing you to visit their office. Every Jabra Enhance device includes three years of limitless remote support and a 100-day refund policy.

Why We Chose It

For three key reasons, our review team decided to evaluate Jabra Enhance hearing aids for profound hearing loss:

Impressive battery life: Rechargeable batteries were the second most sought hearing aid feature, after digital noise reduction, according to the 600 hearing aid users who responded to our reviews team's poll. The rechargeable Jabra Enhance hearing aids feature some of the best battery life in the business (30 hours) and are available in two of the three colors.

Rechargeable batteries were the second most sought hearing aid feature, after digital noise reduction, according to the 600 hearing aid users who responded to our reviews team's poll. The rechargeable Jabra Enhance hearing aids feature some of the best battery life in the business (30 hours) and are available in two of the three colors. Long free trial period: To give you enough time to decide whether OTC hearing aids fit you best, they must offer a lengthy and risk-free trial period. Compared to other OTC best hearing aids for severe hearing loss we've examined, Jabra Enhance provides the longest free trial time (100 days vs. an average of 45 days).

To give you enough time to decide whether OTC hearing aids fit you best, they must offer a lengthy and risk-free trial period. Compared to other OTC best hearing aids for severe hearing loss we've examined, Jabra Enhance provides the longest free trial time (100 days vs. an average of 45 days). Extensive warranty: Similar to a lengthy trial period, a comprehensive warranty might make you feel more secure knowing that you have alternatives and assistance if a problem arises with the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

Jabra Enhance offers the longest warranty we've seen for an OTC hearing aid (3 years vs. an average of 1 year). More than 68 percent of those who participated in the poll said that they had to have their hearing aids fixed at least once while the warranty was still active, further emphasizing the need to purchase a lengthy warranty.

Price

The cheapest set of disposable battery-powered batteries costs $1,195, while the most expensive pair of rechargeable batteries cost $1,995.

Warranty

All Jabra Enhance hearing aid purchases come with a three-year repair warranty and a three-year loss and damage insurance policy.

Features

All models come in a behind-the-ear style, support Bluetooth streaming and accept rechargeable and disposable batteries.

Who It’s Best For

Those who desire some earbud-like capabilities and those who are new to using hearing aids.

Why It’s Great

Both the Jabra Enhance Select 100 (formerly known as Lively Plus) and the Jabra Enhance Select 200 (previously known as Lively Pro) are wonderful options to consider if this is your first time using a hearing aid. You are looking for a device that is both very inexpensive and loaded with features that may improve your quality of life.

Our judges praised these as the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss. They’re simple to set up, personalize, and use. In fact, the situational sound modes—such as those for restaurants and outdoor settings—were useful for lowering background noise and boosting communication (in contrast to the less expensive gadgets we evaluated.).

With an IP68 certification, the conventional behind-the-ear design is water- and dust-resistant while remaining comfortable in place. Both the 100 and 200 support Bluetooth playback of audio from smartphones and tablets, but only the 200 has the capability to transmit speech for complete device functionality.

Other Perks

The Jabra Enhance Select app and the audiology care staff may adjust the hearing aids remotely, or the user can make the adjustments manually across 12 processing channels.

With its combination of a reasonable price and an all-around satisfying customer experience, Jabra Enhance is a viable rival among hearing aid companies for seniors, according to online hearing aid evaluations from the Better Business Bureau (where it has a customer rating of 3.63 out of 5).

Summary

We suggest giving the Jabra Enhance a test if you have a hearing loss that is mild to moderate and are considering purchasing your very first hearing aid.

With the assistance of the company's cutting-edge accessories and hearing aid technology, you can converse clearly in loud restaurants, answer the phone with greater assurance, and carry out your daily activities.

Jabra Enhance stands apart from the competition by offering 3 years of online assistance with a remote audiologist.

2. Audien - Best Invisible Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros

Available for hearing loss ranging from mild to moderate

Cheap and accessible for internet purchase

Batteries that can be recharged for both models

Doesn't need a hearing test to be bought Cheap and accessible for internet purchase

Cons

One-year limited warranty

lacks high-tech components like a telecoil, tinnitus treatment, Bluetooth, or noise reduction

No smartphone app, unlike most other hearing aid manufacturers

The Audien Atom Pro, at only $249, is our pick for the most cost-effective and best hearing aids for severe hearing loss. The Audien Atom Pro could be an excellent choice for you if money is your top priority and you don't mind having fewer features.

The Audien Atom Pro is a discreet hearing aid that fits completely into the ear canal and is best for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Why We Chose It

For three key reasons, our review team decided to evaluate Audien hearing aids:

Price - In a poll of 600 hearing aid users conducted by our review team, more than 24% of participants said that the cost of their hearing aids is their largest obstacle. Some of the most affordable hearing aid alternatives are provided by Audien. Rechargeable Batteries - The second-most requested hearing aid feature, after digital noise reduction, was rechargeable hearing aids, according to our survey respondents. There is no digital noise reduction on the rechargeable Audien hearing aids. Ease of Use - About 19% percent of those polled said that the ease of setting up and using the device was the most essential factor when choosing a hearing aid. The unpacking, cleaning, and charging of the Atom and Atom Pro were generally easy, according to our reviews team's hands-on testing.

Price

Prices per pair vary from $99 to $249 in total.

Warranty

A 12-month warranty is included with Audien hearing aids. It is a shorter warranty than many businesses provide; more costly hearing aids often have warranties ranging from three to five years.

It can imply that Audien products aren't as trustworthy and long-lasting as more expensive ones. This collection of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss are tiny, delicate gadgets that may be harmed by moisture and earwax.

Cleaning your hearing aids in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions and storing them in their pouch when not in use are the best ways to extend their lifespan. Of course, keep them off when showering or in other situations where they could become wet.

Features

ITC (in-the-canal) has a rechargeable battery, although it is incompatible with Bluetooth.

Who It’s For

The intended audience for Atom is anybody who has irregular hearing, difficulty hearing, or ear "ringing." Using Atom is one of the most effective, affordable, and inconspicuous methods to filter out unwanted sounds and amp up desired sounds. Atom is certain to suit your ear, with two distinct varieties to choose from, no matter how particular it may be!

Using Atom will benefit the following people:

Individuals who have trouble getting hearing aids on prescription

Professionals that do their business in noisy settings

People who object to the expense of standard hearing aids

Individuals looking for an easy-to-use hearing aid

Those who detest using hearing aids

Children with hearing problems

Other Perks

The Audien Atom Pro is the cheapest on our list and one of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, thanks to its rechargeable batteries and tiny size (it weighs just 1.85 grams and is only around 1 centimeter tall).

Due to Atom Pro's lack of sophisticated capabilities, the rechargeable batteries may survive for up to four days after being charged for four to six hours. (The battery depletes quickly, usually with more complex functions.)

Consumers may contact Audien assistance via phone, email, or live chat. It will guide them to information on the Audien website about configuring, troubleshooting, maintaining, and their hearing aids.

Summary

The Atom and the Atom Pro are both FDA-approved hearing aids that Audien provides. The EV1 and EV3, which are not regarded as medical-grade hearing aids, are the company's additional PSAP choices.

The Atom Pro is the newest model from Audien. It offers several features, including improved feedback cancellation and cutting-edge sound processing, that enable it to perform above its weight class.

The battery in this tiny in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aid may last up to 24 hours on a single charge (after being in the case for four to six hours), and it can be charged wirelessly in the case itself.

The Atom Pro also has Audien's most recent sound processing technology, which, according to the firm, lessens feedback and whistling sounds that may sometimes be heard in hearing aids.

Coupled with the affordable pricing, Audien sets itself apart with an indefinite protection package that goes beyond the typical one-year guarantee. You may sign up for the $4 monthly plan covering damaged, lost, and broken electronics. Your new Atom Pro hearing aids will cost $34 under this warranty.

3. Audicus - Best Affordable Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros:

Free hearing test online

most designs for hearing loss range from mild to severe

45-day no-risk trial

Hearing Remote is an app that may be used with certain models.

numerous models with rechargeable options

Cons:

one-year limited warranty

Four venues are available for in-person alternatives (Denver, New York City, and 2 in Chicago)

Audicus was an early pioneer in the field of remotely programmed and doorstep-delivered hearing aids. Audicus was compared to Warby Parker when it first came out about ten years ago. They provide a variety of simple yet useful items and make their service easy to use.

Setting up the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, you don't have to worry about setting up your own hearing aids. Unlike other over-the-counter devices, Audicus hearing aids for severe hearing loss can be customized for your specific needs.

Fortunately, with Audicus, you can take an online test with the assistance of their team of hearing professionals, or if you already have an audiogram available, they can work with that as well.

Hearing aids are custom-programmed based on your test findings before being sent out to you. Compared to more conventional methods, this simplified procedure may reduce expenses by as much as half to two-thirds.

Why We Chose Audicus

We were particularly impressed by Audicus' range of hearing aids for severe hearing loss, which boasts Bluetooth connectivity and rechargeable batteries and is also available at affordable prices.

Additionally, their convenient monthly membership plan makes it easy to access top-quality hearing devices without breaking the bank.

To assist you in determining if Audicus hearing aids are the perfect choice for you, we combed over authenticated user reviews and assessed the various models.

Price

Audicus models are offered, priced between $699 to $1,499 per ear.

Warranty

A 2-year guarantee that covers manufacturing flaws is included with Audicus products. Having a backup plan is a good idea in case anything goes wrong.

A discount will be applied to the replacement of hearing aids that are lost or damaged during the first six months

Features

The Wave is the most adaptable and superior hearing aid Audicus provides since it has cutting-edge Bluetooth technology that works with both Android and Apple smartphones and tablets.

In order to reduce background noise and improve conversation clarity, these hearing aids include two directional microphones. Moreover, they include 10 volume settings and 12 processing channels that you can control using the Audicus app.

The firm also sells rechargeable batteries and the usual batteries that come with each hearing aid. The company's specialists may provide advice and suggestions if you have the results of a recent hearing test.

Audicus offers the best online hearing tests.The company offers a 15-minute online hearing test, before audiologists interpret the findings and then program a hearing aid using your profile.

Other Perks

During the use of the hearing aid, the business also provides free reprogramming modifications and limitless professional assistance. They also charge a price for repair services, or you may buy the repair-covering Audicus Protect package.

With Audicus, you have two purchasing choices:

a one-time transaction

signing up for the membership program

The Wave's monthly membership fee for a couple is $89 per month. This covers a fresh set of hearing aids every 18 months, limitless assistance, insurance protection, asset protection, and extras like fresh batteries, domes, and earwax protectors as needed.

Summary

Hearing aids for severe hearing loss are highly sought after for their various features, including Bluetooth connectivity. With this innovative technology, you can use your hearing aids without having to take them out of your ears and connect them wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device like a tablet, computer, or TV.

Yet more expensive technology also comes with more features. Due to their advanced features, Bluetooth hearing aids for profound hearing loss are much more costly, typically running between $699 to $1,499 per ear.

The Audicus Wave is an excellent choice for people searching for the most affordable Bluetooth hearing aids, retailing at $1,398 per pair. Many people who may not have thought about Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids now have access to them.

Most study participants identified cost as their top obstacle when purchasing hearing aids. Even when compared to other manufacturers without Bluetooth capability, the Audicus Wave is reasonably priced (In our list, it offers the second-lowest starting price).

4. Eargo - Best OTC Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros

Replacement and repair services are guaranteed just once

perpetual virtual assistance

Automated sound alterations for various settings

Mobile application for aftercare and modifications

Almost undetectable style

Cons

Online hearing aids it's expensive

appropriate just for those with mild to moderate hearing loss

Eargo is the go-to internet retailer for those with severe hearing loss who need discreet hearing aids. This provider offers four almost undetectable CIC versions.

For those seeking hearing aids for severe hearing loss, Eargo offers an inconspicuous hearing aids solution in the form of CIC devices that sit within the ear canal. Every model comes equipped with rechargeable batteries, a highly sought-after feature among consumers. This sets them apart from BTE aids and ensures optimal convenience for those needing severe hearing aid assistance.

High-tech features included in Eargo's best hearing aids for severe hearing loss include rechargeable batteries, automated sound modifications, a mobile phone app for remote adjustments, and help from a hearing specialist.

Also, you may choose the model that best suits your degree of familiarity with technology thanks to the company's models' various levels of technology. Nevertheless, the greatest users of these gadgets are those used to picking up new technological skills.

Why We Chose It

Since Eargo was recognized as the one of the best invisible hearing aids for individuals with severe hearing loss in our assessment of hearing aids, and it received an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars during our practical testing, it was an obvious choice to include in our list of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss on the market today for those with severe hearing loss.

The testing led us to the following conclusions: Eargo has excellent client service for the life span of your Eargo hearing aids, a lower price, especially in comparison to several over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and distinctive silicone tips that closely mimic petals, palm trees, or fishing flies that help guarantee a pleasant fit.

Our private poll of 600 people who use hearing aids found that 12% of them had acquired their devices from Eargo. Sixty-three percent or more of Eargo wearers reported high levels of satisfaction with the product's comfort and fit, while only three percent reported low levels of satisfaction.

Price

The price for Eargo hearing aids for severe hearing loss start from $1,650 to $2,950.

Warranty

Eargo offers an initial guarantee on all hearing sets, including chargers, hearing devices, power cables, and USB plugs, at the time of first purchase. Eargo 5 and Neo HiFi include a two-year initial warranty, and an extended warranty may be purchased.

A 1-year original warranty is offered with the Eargo Max and Eargo Neo. Coverage for loss or damage is included once per unit under the original warranty, but repairs are limitless. After the customer receives the new system, the Eargo warranty officially kicks in.

Features

Eargo produces products that will appeal to customers searching for hearing aids that are almost undetectable. These hearing aids, which come in four varieties (the Eargo Max, Eargo 5, Eargo Neo HiFi, and Eargo 6), are renowned for:

a cozy fit for the inner ears

fantastic sound amplification

contemporary noise reduction

Feedback cancellation

Small size

The four pre-programmed listening profiles in the hearing aids may be changed by double-tapping your ear.

Who It’s Best For

Individuals who are highly physically active or those who despise hearing aids that hang behind the ear.

Why It’s Great

The Eargo 6 is a small pair of hearing aids that fit comfortably in each ear canal. Those who don't like the way standard hearing aids feel or look—with a sound tube or cable that hangs over the ear—might find this novel design particularly attractive.

By pressing the earpiece or switching settings in the app, you may activate the Eargo 6's situational sound profiles. The Eargo 6 can withstand perspiration and physically demanding lives, even if you submerge your head in water. The IPX7 technology makes Eargo 6 one of best waterproof hearing aids on the market.

Despite the fact that the Eargo 6's 45-day return policy isn't the longest of the devices we evaluated, it should be more than enough time for you to familiarize your ears with the headphones and determine whether they're a good fit. It's a good idea to acquire a second opinion if you have any doubts about the validity of the information presented.

The Eargo 6 has a Bluetooth connection, but it can only be used for setting adjustments; if you want to stream music or make calls, you'll need to use headphones or your device's built-in speakers.

Other Perks

The Federal Employee Health Benefits program may be able to provide free hearing aids to current and retired federal workers. Eargo also offers lifelong support.

Find out whether Eargo is the perfect choice for you by taking the online hearing test, consulting with a hearing specialist at the firm, or reading our comprehensive evaluation of the product.

Representatives can not only equip you with the most appropriate hearing aids, but they can also send you a sample pack including two inert duplicates of Eargo devices for you to try out.

5. MDHearing - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros

Smartphone applications allow for remote adjustment

Accessible for buying online

Finance possibilities

Round-the-clock assistance

Frequent sales to save money

Cons

Restricted Guarantee Period

Only for those with a mild to moderate loss of hearing

If you are looking for the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, MDHearing is the perfect solution. They offer technologically advanced models, ranging from disposable battery devices to rechargeable alternatives with smartphone connectivity and other advanced features.

With MDHearing, you can be sure that you'll find the perfect hearing aid to suit your specific needs and preferences.

MDHearing may be the right provider for you if the prospect of learning how to use hearing aids gives you the willies. To help you choose the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, the company's in-house audiologists tailor suggestions to your specific hearing test results.

Why We Chose It

Our top recommendation for clients on a tight budget is MDHearingAid. Among the most cost-effective hearing aids on the market are MDHearingAid devices, which cost $299 per ear. This business does not require distributors since it sells to customers directly.

Also practical are MDHearingAid devices. From the comfort of your own home, you may complete the whole process of model comparison, hearing evaluation, and hearing aid purchase. MDHearingAid is a brand that should be considered by those with mild to moderate/severe hearing loss since it offers online ordering and customer assistance, cheap pricing, and a broad variety of features that may accommodate the majority of their requirements.

Price

Prices per pair start at $299 and go up to $799.

Warranty

90 days are covered under MDHearingAid's warranty. Also, customers can purchase an extended warranty plan for two years.

Features

Disposable and rechargeable batteries. In comparison to most other hearing aids, all three MDHearing models—which are intended for mild-to-moderate hearing loss—are affordable, and the supplier often offers discounts.

In addition to offering consumers phone or email help around-the-clock, hearing aids are sometimes purchased at a discount of 50%.

Who Is MDHearingAid For?

For those who believe they have mild to severe hearing loss, MDHearing can be a viable alternative. The company's online platform could be less costly and time-consuming than a conventional hearing aid dealer.

Because of the online nature of MDHearing, it may not be suitable for those who struggle with maintaining online relationships.

Remember that in situations of severe hearing loss, the services provided by MDHearing are not a replacement for a visit to an audiologist.

4 Models of Hearing Aids

The firm offers four hearing aid models: Air, Volt Max, Volt, and Neo. The only telecoil-equipped hearing aid the firm makes is the entry-level Air model.

Hearing aids with a telecoil may pick up sound from induction loop systems in public spaces like auditoriums. The Neo is MDHearing's newest design and the company's sole in-the-canal (ITC) style.

The business gives customers access to a professional audiologist and an online hearing test. Although MDHearing's hearing aids aren't the most cutting-edge available, they satisfy the needs of customers interested in a wide variety of options in these areas.

Other Perks

The base model, Air, has a disposable battery, several volume levels, and feedback suppression to reduce the familiar whistling of previous hearing aids. The Volt represents an advancement.

A rechargeable battery and directional microphones are features of this model. The most sophisticated model from MDHearing, the Volt Max, has all the capabilities of the Air and Volt in addition to Bluetooth and adaptive technology (in which the hearing aid adjusts itself to your surroundings automatically).

Also, the Volt Max has a two-year extended warranty. The latest and smallest type, the Neo, is designed to discreetly fit into your ear canal. It features rechargeable batteries but just one ambient setting, which could not provide the best hearing in various circumstances.

Summary

Three behind-the-ear hearing aids from MDHearing are FDA-registered and designed to assist hearing loss ranging from mild to fairly severe. MDHearing devices may be a wonderful option if you're searching for hearing aids that are of high quality yet cost less than $1,000 to buy.

A different hearing aid manufacturer could be preferable if you have severe or profound hearing loss or want more sophisticated music and TV streaming capabilities.

6. Starkey - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss for Tinnitus

Pros

Connectivity for smartphones and AI technologies

Service TeleHear for mobile modifications

Moderate to severe hearing loss

A variety of styles are available

Features specific to health and well-being

Cons

Personal transactions

For those with severe hearing loss and expensive hearing aids

Starkey knows that your entire health and well-being include factors other than hearing. The providers' distinctive features include automated fall detection, step monitoring throughout the day, prescription and appointment reminders, and daily activity and step tracking. These cutting-edge gadgets track your everyday activities using artificial intelligence (AI) to keep you healthy.

For those with severe hearing loss, all of these wellness add-ons may be recognized directly via hearing aids.

Because seniors with hearing loss are already at a far higher risk of falling, we love that Starkey includes automatic fall detection, a capability usually reserved for medical alert systems.

When you fall while using Starkey's best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, the gadget will recognize the fall and notify your chosen contacts.

Why We Chose It

We decided to evaluate Starkey because it has various cutting-edge features, such as hearing aids for those with profound hearing loss that may mask tinnitus, wireless streaming options, and built-in sensors to monitor activity and spot falls.

To assist you in determining whether or not the various Starkey hearing aid models are one of the best hearing aids for tinnitus, we combed through verified user reviews and assessed them.

Price

Starkey has no hearing aid price list on the official website. The Available models are Evolv AI, Livio, and Picasso

Warranty

Starkey does not make information on its warranties publicly available. However, the firm claims that they vary per model. Also, it seems that Starkey offers extended warranties for non-Starkey brand products, although specifics are once again lacking.

Features

Smartphone connectivity

Wireless streaming

Tinnitus technology

Feedback management

Bluetooth technology

Summary

One of the most popular brands of hearing aids, Starkey's Livio AI technologies have helped elevate the company's line of products for those with profound hearing loss to the forefront.

Consumers are on the fence regarding the company's customer service, but the brand as a whole has a stellar reputation, and the features appear to more than make up for any concerns.

The Starkey Livio AI's fall detection artificial intelligence will be especially useful if you are an elderly person, and avoiding falls in your house is becoming more vital to you. Whether you add a contact for yourself or someone else in the app, the hearing aid app will notify a loved one if you fall. These elements are essential for individuals who want to age in place.

7. Widex - Best RIC Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros:

Widex provides free hearing tests and trial hearing aids with no strings attached

Numerous versions are equipped with Bluetooth

Different hearing aid devices, including adult and child alternatives, meet various hearing demands

The business' hearing aids may help with any degree of hearing loss

Hearing clinics and audiologist's offices nationwide carry Widex hearing aids

Cons:

The model determines the warranties. Some only last a year or less

Widex hearing aids are available via a hearing healthcare expert in your region, not from the company's website

Widex provides so many different hearing aid technologies and models that the selection process might be intimidating

When your ears ring, either one or both, you have tinnitus. It may occur due to an accident, aging-related hearing loss, other medical issues, or age. Finding a hearing aid that helps both hearing loss and tinnitus is crucial if you have any of these conditions.

Among Widex's most popular offerings is the Widex Moment, which, in addition to the Widex Zen app, offers superior sound processing to help you deal with the effects of tinnitus.

The clean, natural sound of Widex Moment's best hearing aids for severe hearing loss will be appreciated by singers and artists. Widex is unique in that it processes sound in real-time, making it possible to filter out any artificial noises in the surrounding area.

According to internal tests conducted by the manufacturer, the Widex Moment can process sound anywhere from 8 to 20 times quicker than competing digital hearing aids for those with profound hearing loss. The Widex Moment's strongest selling point is this: Most study participants deemed digital noise reduction to be the most crucial component of a hearing aid.

Why We Chose Widex

Since it is one of the most established companies in the sector and provides best-in-class technology, Widex made a list in our study of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss. It has a strong worldwide reputation and has operated for over five years. It also works on five other continents.

While being a leader in the sector, we also enjoy that its costs are comparable to or even cheaper than those of several of its top rivals. Being one of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss, Widex places a premium on employing cutting-edge machine learning to personalize sound and speed up processing.

Price

Widex doesn’t have any hearing aid price list on the official website. The available hearing aids models are Widex Moment Sheer, Widex Moment, Widex Evoke, Widex Unique, Widex CROS

Warranty

Hearing aids from Widex are protected against theft and malfunction by a comprehensive guarantee.

Features

There are Bluetooth streaming receiver-in-canal, behind-the-ear, and in-ear variants available.

Regarding hearing aids for severe hearing loss, this particular device holds a distinct advantage over other highly rated options. The reason is the advanced PureSound and SoundSense technologies employed by the manufacturer ensure crystal-clear sound quality.

Even in the most challenging hearing settings, you could receive clearer sound by combining the quickest processing speeds with noise suppression and directional microphones.

Other Perks

The Fluid Sound Controller from the business, which chooses the best listening settings depending on the situation, and True Acoustics, which improves voice recognition, are also included with The Moment.

If you're searching for discreet yet powerful hearing aids for severe hearing loss, look no further than our inventory. Our top-of-the-line Moment model is the smallest rechargeable receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid available on the market. Its compact size makes it a favorite among customers seeking an unobtrusive appearance without sacrificing quality.

In participating hearing clinics, the Widex Moment is offered in a number of models by a certified audiologist. The proper model for your requirements may be chosen, the devices fitted and configured, and a hearing test can be scheduled via a cheap network like ZipHearing.

Summary

Widex provides a selection of hearing aid styles and colors, cutting-edge hearing technologies including quicker sound processing, and a variety of mobile applications tailored to certain devices.

Our study of over 600 hearing aid wearers found that over 30% of Widex customers felt their devices improved their hearing ability in groups of five or fewer.

For people who are on a tight budget or prefer the simplicity and convenience of purchasing a hearing aid online, Widex may not be the greatest option. Respondents identified the high price tag as the second major downside of Widex hearing aids for those with profound hearing loss.

8. Phonak - Easiest to Use Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros:

Enhanced difficult listening settings

Support for soft-level speech

Noise cancellation that is dynamic

Remote assistance

Good alternatives for hearing loss ranging from severe to profound

Cons:

high-cost devices

only in-store purchases

Although many providers concentrate on mild-to-moderate hearing loss, finding treatments for severe-to-profound hearing loss might be difficult. With Phonak, however, that's not the case.

The business has over 70 years of experience in the field. It provides several state-of-the-art devices for severe to profound hearing loss, integrated with built-in microphones for completely hands-free calling. Phonak also offers one of the best noise cancelling hearing aids, and motion sensors.

Phonak's products include several cutting-edge additions, such as rechargeable batteries, high-fidelity sound, sturdy construction, hands-free calling mics, and tools to amplify the quiet voice.

Even in the most difficult listening situations, these hearing aids for profound hearing loss may improve hearing.

You will have to go to a local hearing clinic to get price details and to buy your devices, as Phonak's hearing aids for severe hearing loss cannot be purchased online.

Why We Chose Phonak

Phonak's hearing aids are known for their cutting-edge technology, making them stand out in a crowded market. Thanks to the company's global dealer network and affiliates, hearing aids from Phonak are available in more than 100 nations.

Price

Phonak doesn’t have any hearing aid price list for the U.S. on the official website. Available models are Naida Paradise, Audéo Lumity, Audéo Fit, etc.

Warranty

Phonak offers a one-year, non-expandable warranty on all of its products. This covers damage and flaws from the manufacturing process but not harm brought on by sales. Phonak advises clients to inquire about the warranty's conditions with their audiologist.

A one-year limited warranty from Phonak covers any manufacturing or material flaws with the hearing aid but excludes accessories like batteries and ear modules.

Only with valid proof of purchase may the warranty be used. Also, it does not pay for any costs related to harm to the hearing aid sustained due to abuse or tampering.

Features

All forms of hearing loss are helped with Phonak devices. The company offers a broad selection of designs with different characteristics, such as:

Noise isolation and cancellation

Binaural VoiceStream Technology

Streaming via Bluetooth

Rechargeable batteries

Summary

Phonak hearing aids for profound hearing loss are often trustworthy, cutting-edge, and efficient. Among audiologists, Phonak is a reliable brand and is recognized as one of the top manufacturers of hearing aids.

With its exceptional performance, the Phonak Nada Paradise model is especially well-known. The numerous versions from Phonak come in various designs and are suited for different degrees of hearing loss.

Our research discovered that those with significant hearing loss could seamlessly integrate Phonak hearing aids with their smartphones and other gadgets immediately. This applies specifically to individuals looking for hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

Phonak has been around for almost 70 years. Throughout that time, it has perfected its ability to provide hearing aids for individuals of all ages who suffer from profound hearing loss. Regrettably, the manufacturer's guarantee is just for one year. However, local warranties may last up to 3 years, according to your provider, and the company provides a nearly one-and-a-half-month risk-free trial of its hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

This brand is not for you if you're searching for the simplicity and convenience of ordering a hearing aid online. Phonak hearing aids are substantially more costly than other brands on the market, and you can only get them via a hearing clinic or an audiologist if you have a severe case of hearing loss.

The expense is the main disadvantage of Phonak hearing aids for severe hearing loss, according to study respondents.

9. Oticon - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss With Smart Devices Integration

Pros:

Using BrainHearing, feedback is eliminated

Features for managing tinnitus

Mobile streaming, TV streaming, and other streaming alternatives

There are many different models and styles

Mobile app modifications made while moving around

Connected smart home devices

Tracks hearing objectives with HearingFitness feature

Cons:

Android phones must be streamed via intermediary devices

Costly choices compared online

Exclusively in-person transactions

Oticon is the brand to choose if your hearing aids stay connected to smart home gadgets like Wi-Fi doorbells and home security systems. You won't miss important warnings thanks to the wireless connectivity offered by Oticon's hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

Consider the scenario when your home security system detects an intruder or your doorbell rings while you are on the other side of the house.

If you have significant hearing loss, your hearing aids will speak to you to let you know.

Oticon produces both behind-the-ear (BTE) and in-the-canal (IIC) hearing aids, accommodating a wide range of hearing losses.

Oticon's BrainHearing technology, which minimizes whistling, screeching, and other feedback, is another one of our favorite features. A local hearing care specialist can sell you Oticon hearing aids in person if you have significant hearing loss.

Why We Chose Oticon

Since Oticon offers so many cutting-edge features, they are one of our top selections for hearing aids for severe hearing loss. They provide aids for users with hearing loss of various intensities, including pediatric versions for young children.

The devices are inspired by research on the positive effects of enhanced hearing on general brain health, which is something we really appreciate.

Price

Oticon doesn’t have any hearing aid price list on the official website. The available models are Oticon Real miniRITE T style, Oticon Real miniRITE R rechargeable style, Oticon Real miniBTE T style, Oticon Real miniBTE R.

Warranty

The maker of Oticon hearing aids provides a 2-year limited warranty on each device and a year of loss and damage insurance. This limited warranty only applies to the hearing aid itself and does not cover accessories like tubing, batteries, earwax filters, etc.

The limited warranty does not apply to issues caused by negligent handling or care, excessive usage, accidents, physical changes in your ear, repairs conducted by unlicensed parties, exposure to a corrosive environment, damage from foreign items getting into the device, or wrong adjustments.

This comprehensive Oticon manufacturer warranty now includes coverage for "Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss." You are entitled to return your hearing aids for a full refund within 45 days of purchase if you experience significant hearing loss. To qualify, the returned hearing aids must be in unused condition.

The hearing clinics, who do, in fact sell Oticon devices, decide how to administer the free trial offer.

Features

Battery life that can be recharged, a tinnitus treatment app, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming and hands-free phone calls from any smartphone, a discreet design that rests behind the ear, and a comfortable fit (24 hours)

Who it’s for

Oticon offers solutions for a range of hearing problems, including severe hearing loss. Moreover, it provides hearing aids that are specially made for those who have unilateral hearing loss. If you don't mind paying a little bit more, technology may greatly improve your experience.

You must see an audiologist or other qualified hearing practitioner and get a hearing test before purchasing one of the hearing aids since Oticon doesn't sell directly to customers. A hearing expert may be quite helpful if you're using a hearing aid for the first time since they can modify your hearing aid as your hearing evolves.

Summary

Oticon hearing aids for severe hearing loss are available in various types and designs, each designed to support individuals with differing degrees of hearing loss. Certain Oticon hearing aids for profound hearing loss use the innovative BrainHearing technology, which offers different sounds to assist with sound discrimination.

Only at a hearing clinic or through an audiologist can you purchase Oticon hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

In our poll, users of Oticon hearing aids awarded them high grades for Bluetooth compatibility, smartphone functionality, and rechargeable battery life. According to study participants, the price is one of the biggest disadvantages of hearing aids.

What To Know Before Purchasing the Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

A significant investment is made when purchasing different types of hearing aids for serious hearing loss. Before purchasing a hearing aid, you should see a throat, nose, and ear doctor or an audiologist for advice and suggestions, and your regular doctor may provide the referral.

An examination by a qualified physician may be required if a medical problem is causing your hearing loss. Alternatively, a hearing examination may be performed by an audiologist to determine the kind and degree of hearing loss.

Comparisons and Ratings

Once the initial assessment is complete, conducting a comprehensive comparison of hearing aids for severe hearing loss becomes imperative. This entails researching reviews and ratings of various hearing aids that cater to severe hearing loss.

You can access this information through online channels or by consulting with your acquaintances and family members. Additionally, reaching out to hearing clinics for professional advice can also prove beneficial in making an informed decision regarding the most suitable hearing aid for you.

With severe hearing loss, you now have two alternatives for acquiring hearing aids:

Online through over-the-counter companies

A hearing center

An audiologist or certified hearing instrument expert who works at a hearing center may provide consultations, make product recommendations, and physically fit you with hearing aids.

If you're shopping online, seek businesses that provide virtual audiology consultations or can put you in touch with a professional in your neighborhood.

Consider buying a hearing aid via a discount network to save money and get access to local audiologists. In certain cases, you may save as much as 30 percent, or over $1,000, on a set of hearing aids.

Different Styles of Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

There are many different sizes and designs of hearing aids for profound hearing loss. Compare the characteristics of each hearing aid and note which one best suits your requirements while making this decision.

In-the-Canal

Hearing aids for in-the-canal use are compact and made to fit within the ear canal. This gives users a more covert appearance and enables them to suit the shape and size of their ear canal. An alternative to this is a hearing aid that fits entirely within the canal.

This kind is considerably more compact and entirely encloses the ear canal. For mild to moderate hearing loss, in-the-canal hearing aids work best, while for mild to moderate hearing loss, entirely in-the-canal hearing aids work best.

Receiver-in-the-Canal

Receiver-in-the-canal A tiny receiver on hearing aids is designed to fit in the canal. This keeps the ear canal open for a better fit. A tiny cable connects the hearing aid's body to the ear canal speaker.

In-the-Ear

If your hearing aid has to utilize its internal wiring to pick up sound from a telecoil, a wholly in-the-ear model is a great choice. Telephone talks are enhanced with a telecoil. For moderate to severe hearing loss, in-the-ear hearing aids work best.

Behind-the-Ear

Hearing aids for behind-the-ear use to have a compact plastic housing that houses all the components. A transparent tube connects this casing behind the ear to an earpiece within the outer ear.

This is a popular option for kids since it can fit different earmold kinds and is strong, manageable, and hygienic. Hearing aids worn behind the ear are adaptable and work best for moderate to severe hearing loss.

The little behind-the-ear hearing aid is a more compact alternative that also rests discreetly behind the ear. A little tube that slips into the ear canal allows it to stay open instead of fitting within the outer ear as a plastic ear mold would. This can be an excellent option if you have wax accumulation or want an open fit.

Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss: Additional Hearing Aid Features to Consider

Similar elements are included in most hearing aids for profound hearing loss for them to function. Beyond the fundamentals, you may wish to think about things like:

Multiple program settings

Bluetooth

Directional microphones (focus on sounds coming from a particular location)

Automatic and manual volume control

Wireless connectivity

Telecoil

App connectivity and smartphone capabilities

Wax guards

Rechargeable batteries

Low battery indicator

Tinnitus masking

Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

How Much Should I Pay for a Good Hearing Aid?

If you're looking for high-quality hearing aids for severe hearing loss, you'll be pleased to know that they can be obtained for as little as $1,000.

While the cost may vary depending on various factors, such as the brand and features of the hearing aids, rest assured that with some research and guidance, you can find a good pair that meets your needs and budget. So don't let the cost keep you from improving your quality of life and getting the hearing aid support you need.

Their price rises due to added capabilities, including smart features, tinnitus alleviation, and additional hearing programs that may assist in providing clear sound in various circumstances.

Hearing care specialists can assist consumers in selecting hearing aids that meet their requirements while also working within their budgets.

What Should I Look for When Buying a Hearing Aid?

While purchasing a hearing aid, people may take into account a number of things. Although some hearing aids use disposable batteries, others use rechargeable ones. More advanced functions, such as tinnitus alleviation, streaming capabilities, and artificial intelligence, are often found in more costly versions.

Before selecting a hearing aid, a person should think about their requirements. People may get assistance from hearing healthcare specialists in selecting the best equipment for their needs.

What Is the Easiest Hearing Aid To Use?

The most user-friendly hearing aid relies on a number of variables. Others may choose a hearing aid with a smartphone connection and streaming capabilities, while others might prefer the simplicity of rechargeable batteries.

The best hearing aid for an individual will depend on their unique situation. Thus it's important to see a specialist.

Which Hearing Aid Has the Most Natural Sound?

Depending on a person's hearing requirements, a hearing care specialist may advise which hearing aid can deliver the most natural sound.

To evaluate how the device affects their hearing, people may want to opt for hearing aids with lengthier trial periods.

Should I Get Fitted for a Hearing Aid?

Yes. When a hearing aid is fitted correctly, the wearer will have the appropriate degree of amplification for their hearing loss. It will also ensure the greatest possible fit for the person's ear shape, making the hearing aid pleasant to use all day long.

Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss: The Takeaway

Jabra Enhance stands out as the top overall hearing aid for severe hearing loss, offering an impressive combination of performance, ease of use, and value.

However, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure that the chosen hearing aid aligns with your specific needs.

We highly recommend scheduling a hearing evaluation with a doctor or specialist who can determine which hearing aid type would be most suitable for your needs.

Before buying the hearing aids, you should consider the warranties and free trials the company provides.

>> Check the best price for Jabra Enhance hearing aids