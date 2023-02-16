Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Today, emergency expenses like unpaid medical bills or past due auto repair invoices create unnecessary stress for cash-strapped folks. Unfortunately, this may force you to turn to predatory types of no credit check loans with sky high APRs and inflexible terms that only create a vicious debt cycle, wrecking your monthly finances for months or even years to come.

Fortunately, not all hope is lost for bad credit borrowers. Today, online marketplaces like MarketLoans and VivaLoans do an excellent job of connecting bad credit borrowers with no credit check lenders with guaranteed approval. Qualified lenders willing to extend sub-35.99% APRs and flexible lending terms for better coverage. Near guaranteed same day approval and next day funding by these lenders presents a vital lifeline for people in most need of cash.

Keep reading to learn more about our recommended no credit check loans guaranteed approval by legit direct lenders, including loan amounts offered, APRs you can expect, and best practices on qualifying for and applying for these loans.

Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval Direct Lender 2023

LifeLoans - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

MarketLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval

ZippyLoan - 4.8/5.0 - Best No Credit Check from Direct Lenders

VivaLoan - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Bad and Fair Credit

FundsJoy - 4.6/5.0 - Best Instant Funding Lender

LifeLoans

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

LifeLoans is one of the better providers of bad credit check loans with guaranteed approval, known for all-around flexibility. LifeLoans is best for no credit check, guaranteed loans, and instant approval. They work with the best direct lenders who are in their network.

Loan amounts offered by participating LifeLoans lenders go from $100 up to $40,000, with a majority of lenders offering guaranteed amount up to $10,000. In addition, APRs are generous (5.99% to 35.99%) with repayment terms of up to seven years, an excellent option for people who prefer lower monthly loan bills.

We also like LifeLoans for its rapid-fire processing, with a quick 5-minute online application connecting bad credit borrowers to a network of qualified and legit direct lenders. These direct lenders also offer bad credit personal installment loans and secured, unsecured loans with no minimum required credit score.

It is one of the best no credit check lenders with guaranteed approval.

How to Apply: Do not expect to take more than five minutes to complete a LifeLoans bad credit loans request. To get started, visit the LifeLoans website and complete an online application. Then, enter your desired loan amount and adhere to its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy before continuing. You will also answer other questions, including but not limited to loan purpose, estimated credit score, how often you are paid, and whether or not you recently received payouts from a legal settlement.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum $1,000 monthly income

● Valid contact information and bank account

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Quick and easy two-minute application form

● Extensive network of legit direct lenders

● Available in almost all 50 states

● Excellent source of bad credit loans

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/ insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● No credit check lender with guaranteed approval

● Excellent APRs up to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

● Excellent source of bad credit loans

● More favorable rates than payday loans

● No minimum required credit history

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Requires minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Unemployed people are not eligible

● A limited number of secure loans

● No debt management/hardship programs

Terms: LifeLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Some personal loans made through LifeLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) have APRs under 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $20,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $ 22,694.30 ($2,694.30 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

MarketLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

If you are looking for a quick $200 or $1,400 for an unexpected auto repair bill or past due electric bill, MarketLoans is an excellent lending network to start looking for a loan. For this amount, you can expect guaranteed minute approval, and there will be no credit check, which means bad credit is ok.

Participating lenders on the MarketLoans network are good for $100 to $40,000 loans at APRs up to 35.99%. These APRs represent tremendous value over traditional payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans with more flexible repayment periods and no origination or prepayment penalties. Not to mention, there are no excessive renewal fees and odious debt snowballing here.

Another key benefit of a completed application is its loose qualification criteria. To qualify, you only need to be 18 years of age or older with proof of income. However, know that MarketLoans has very few secured loan providers. Looking for secured loans and/or cosigner and co-borrower options is best elsewhere.

MarketLoans is the best no credit check lender with guaranteed approval.

How to Apply: it takes less than five minutes to complete a MarketLoans loan request. First, click on the green "Get Started" or "Start Now" buttons to start your loan request. Once you have completed the form, you will be matched with three or more lenders before being prompted to review and sign all loan documentation. Depending on the lender, expect funds to your checking or savings account as soon as the next business day, as long as you hit a 5 PM cut-off.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum $1,000 monthly income

● Completed application through the MarketLoans website

Highlights:

● Loans up to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● Available in almost all states

● Good for all credit types

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/ insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● Best no credit check loans guaranteed approval from direct lenders

● Soft inquiry

● Same day approval and next day funding

● An excellent alternative to traditional payday loans

● No minimum required credit score

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Fees vary by lender

● Not all lenders report on-time payments to major credit bureaus

● Loan review procedures depend on the company

● Late and insufficient funds fees may apply

Terms: MarketLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Many personal loans made through MarketLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) below 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $30,000 loan and a 26% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $24,073.60 ($3,073.60 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

ZippyLoan

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: 12% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

ZippyLoans is ready to help cash-strapped borrowers with loans as little as $100 upwards of $15,000 with favorable APRs (from 12% to 35.99%) and repayment terms of two to seven years.

However, ZippyLoans's greatest benefit is its easy, no credit check, same-day application. Its website makes real-time requests available to all credit types with direct deposit and no hidden fees. As a result, it is a smoother process than applying at your typical payday loan store.

Another benefit of ZippyLoans is its dedication to protecting consumers from fraud. It is OLA compliant and uses 256-bit SSL encryption to keep your information safe. Regarding transparency, ZippyLoans is one of the better online marketplaces out there with clearly-worded disclaimers that cite advertiser disclosures, terms of service, and a representative loan example.

How to Apply: Applying for a loan through ZippyLoans is one of the easiest things you can do. Visit them and click on the “Get Started” button to start your loan request. It will ask for your desired loan amount, the purpose of the loan, credit type, basic contact information, and employment details before being prompted to submit deposit details.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Valid checking or savings account

● Regular employment income

● Completed application through the ZippyLoans online portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs from 12% to 35.99%

● Loose eligibility criteria

● Available in almost all 50 states

● Quick and easy online application

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/ insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● APRs as low as 12%

● Loans from $100 to 15,000

● Best network of direct lenders.

● Excellent for all credit types

● Available in almost all 50 states

● $256-bit SSL encryption for data security

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Low maximum loan amount ($15,000); for up to $40,000

● No consumer education resources

● Most lenders offer up to $10,000

● No debt management or forbearance/deferral programs

● Not available to New York, West Virginia, Oregon, or the District of Columbia residents

Terms: ZippyLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through ZippyLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12.00% – 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $23,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $26,098.45 ($3,098.45 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

VivaLoan

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

The slogan "You deserve a much better loan" exists on VivaLoan, thanks partly to no credit check loans, bad credit personal loans, and installment loans with favorable rates and terms.

Loans on VivaLoan start from $100 to $15,000 with respectable APRs up to 35.99%. It is a steal compared to traditional payday loans and their 400% APRs. For example, a 22% APR $15,000 loan with no finance charges and a two-year repayment term will accrue a total interest of $3,676.14. If this were a payday loan, and assuming payday loans could learn that much, interest charges alone could easily exceed the principal with repeated extensions and renewal fees.

Another thing we appreciate about VivaLoan is its commitment to data security. It uses 256-bit SSL encryption technology to keep all of your information safe. It is also fully OLA-compliant, a testament to its adherence to conduct standards for consumer fraud prevention.

How to Apply: VivaLoan offers a quick and intuitive way to start a loan request. To get started, visit the VivaLoan website, complete an online application requesting your desired loan amount, and provide all contact and financial details. From there, you will be matched with several participating lenders with competing loan offers. Be sure to evaluate everyone carefully before signing off on your loan.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Recurring employment income

● Submitted online application through the VivaLoan portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Online application takes less than five minutes to complete

● Easy to locate Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/ insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Excellent transparency

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

● Excellent source of bad credit loans and alternative payday loans

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not all loan requests are granted

● May share your information with third-party aggregators advertising their own loan products and services

● Not available to New York, West Virginia, or the District of Columbia

Terms: VivaLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. A bad credit loan made through VivaLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) up to 35.99% (some exceptions apply). Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds.

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: Up to 15,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

FundsJoy offers one of the simplest ways to request a no-credit-check loan with guaranteed approval.

Its participating lenders offer loans up to $5,000 at generous APRs of up to 35.99%. Arguably FundsJoy’s biggest benefit is its ease of application, which can be completed in less than 5 minutes. Submit it and receive competing loan offers from legit direct lenders ready to offer same-day approval and next day funding.

If you are looking to cover unexpected auto repair bills or pursue home Improvement projects, then no credit check loans from FundsJoy could work well for you.

How to Apply: We think highly of FundsJoy 's signup process, which takes less than five minutes from start to finish. First, click on the “Get Started” button and complete the form, providing all of your specific details, including banking information. From there, you will be presented with a list of qualified lenders, each with its loan products and services. Pick the one you feel comfortable with and submit our loan documentation before receiving funds in your bank account as early as the next business day.

Eligibility:

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● 18 years of age or older

● Valid checking or savings account

● Completed online application through the FundsJoy portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $15,000

● No credit check guaranteed lender

● APR is up to 35.99%

● Easy to qualify for bad credit loans

● Extensive network of legit lenders

● Soft inquiry

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● No credit check loans

● Hundreds of legit lenders

● Flexible repayment terms

● Same day approval

● No minimum required credit score

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not available in all states

● No hardship or forbearance programs

Terms: FundsJoy is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through FundsJoy feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) up to 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $15,000 loan and a 31% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $17,636.34 ($2,636.34 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

What Are No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval By Direct Lenders?

Guaranteed no credit check loans from online marketplaces like MarketLoans and 100Lenders are smaller short-term loans that require no minimum credit score. These are an excellent alternative to those with poor credit histories in need of fast cash for emergency expenses, such as unpaid utility or pass-due library book bills.

Other expenses no credit check loans can be used for include debt consolidation, home improvement projects, automotive repairs, etc.

No credit check loans can be obtained with a simple and easy two-minute online application. Instead of credit scores, borrowers are assessed based on age (18 years of age or older) with U.S. citizenship/permanent residency and proof of income. Proof of income usually means earning at least $800 monthly with four consecutive weeks of employment.

The approval of the lenders in our list is almost guaranteed. We can say it is over 99%.

Are Guaranteed Approval Loans with No Credit Check Available?

There is no such thing as a guaranteed approval loan. However, participating direct lenders at lending networks like NextDayPersonalLoan have extraordinarily high approval rates, making it their mission to find loans for everyone regardless of credit score or credit history.

To qualify for a loan, applicants must provide their employment status, income details, and bank account information. In addition, not all lenders extend loan requests to all applicants.

Are Direct Lenders' Loans Cheaper than Non-Direct?

Direct lender no credit check loans or credit check loans are only sometimes cheaper than non-direct Loans. Depending on the lender, some may charge origination, prepayment, and higher or lower late and insufficient funds fees. For example, some credit unions charge a nominal $20 application fee and require a $5 minimum deposit to a check-in or savings account.

Participating lenders at popular lending network FundsJoy could also charge origination fees of up to 5%. Fortunately, plenty of zero origination fee direct lenders can choose from.

It is also essential to know that online marketplaces charge zero commissions, with no cost passed down to applicants. Instead, direct lenders pay them commissions in exchange for acting as an intermediary connecting prospective borrowers with legit loan offers.

The bottom line is to submit a loan request to a lending network and receive several loan offers to compare. We highly recommend comparison shopping with a minimum of three lending networks and five or six direct lenders to determine if their rates in terms are a good fit for your financial situation.

How Can I Find The Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval Direct Lender?

There are many strategies to ensure you find the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval for your financial situation.

Our top recommendation is to find these loans on online marketplaces like 100Lenders and NextDayPersonalLoans. They allow prospective borrowers to complete an easy, five-minute loan request form connecting them to three or more direct lenders matching their credit profile.

Once your loan request is submitted, all lenders can be reviewed on one screen. During this stage, one can compare shop terms, rates, and fees, including origination, prepayment, late, and insufficient funds fees. Other fine print, such as collection practices and non-payment implications, can also be read here.

As a best practice, remember to use a loan affordability calculator before applying. By inputting a loan amount, repayment term, and interest rate, users can learn estimated monthly loan payments to recalculate their debt-to-income ratio, which could impact eligibility for other lines of credit such as mortgages or student loans.

Lastly, consider boosting your credit score if you have time before your next no credit check loan. Paying off a single outstanding balance or disputing a reporting error could increase your score by 50 points or more, all the difference between a 35.99% APR and a 17% APR. This is especially true for larger loans over $10,000.

Tips On Boosting Your Credit Score For Credit Check Loans

Boosting your credit score is one of the best ways to secure lower interest rates.

Here are our top suggestions for a 50+ -point boost in no time:

Pay Off Outstanding Balances in Full. According to FICO, payment history makes up 35% of your credit score. This means paying your bills on time is the number one recommendation we can make. This includes paying off an outstanding balance. At the very least, make all minimum payments by the due date.

One strategy with successful payoffs is to automate your billing. For example, set it and forget it by enrolling in an autopay to avoid missed payments. Another strategy we recommend is the debt snowball strategy, which means paying off your highest-interest debt before lower-interest debt over time.

Keep Account Age As Old As Possible. Another factor FICO uses to determine your creditworthiness is account age. The longer your credit history, the higher your score. Keep off paid or unused credit card accounts, as it reduces your available credit.

Limit The Number of Inquiries. Try to keep new credit card applications at a minimum of over 90 days. Many hard inquiries over two weeks can negatively affect your credit score. Instead, open a new line of credit every 90 days to six months.

Direct lenders at online marketplaces like VivaLoans conduct soft inquiries that do not hurt your credit score. Others perform no credit checks. Be sure to compare all of your options.

Dispute Errors. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five people discovers errors on their credit reports. Even a single mistake could drop your credit score by 80 points or more. To avoid this, visit annualcreditreport.com and pull a credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus ((Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian).

Review each of your credit reports carefully for errors. For example, check for wrong names, incorrect balances, open accounts that should be marked as close (and vice versa), and similar errors. Found an error? Dispute it directly with the bureau in question and get rid of those bad credit scores. Most disputes take up to 45 business days to resolve.

If you have extra time before applying for your next no credit check loan or credit check loan, disputing bad credit scores are a viable option.

How Do I Know A No Credit Check Lender is Legit?

There are many ways to tell if no credit check lenders are legit.

One of the best ways is to check website disclaimers. Every page should have a disclaimer at the bottom footer with all Terms of Service, Privacy Policies, and applicable advertiser disclosures and personal loan notices. For example, 100Lenders clearly states that it is not a lender but a service that receives compensation (commissions) from participating direct lenders.

Other fine print disclosures include but are not limited to:

● Cash transfer times

● States where lending networks do not operate

● A physical address

● A representative loan example using actual APRs

100Lenders also shines here, providing two models based on a $5,000 loan over 24 months with 6% and 15% APRs, respectively.

Another way to tell if no credit check lenders are legit is to study their behavior. Under no circumstances do legit lenders request upfront payment (e.g., Western Union wire transfer or prepaid card) to guarantee a rate.

A third way of telling if no credit check lenders are legit is how it performs outreach. Cold-calling potential customers, sending postal mail, and other harsh selling tactics do not fly. Also, remember urgent offers with expiration dates and fee waiver promotions. All of these are likely scams.

By keeping a careful eye on what to look out for, no-check credit and payday loan scams will fall by the wayside.

What Other Bad Credit Loans Can I Consider?

If bad credit online loans from a lending network are not in the cards, here are other bad credit loans you can consider:

Cash Advance Apps. Although operating more as an advanced paycheck service in an actual direct lender, cash advance apps like Earnin, Brigit, and Dave offer zero-interest loans up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period, repaid with your next paycheck. We love these services for their ease of use, intuitive smartphone functionality, and much more user-friendly process than your typical credit check payday loans, along with secured and unsecured loans.

Payday Alternative Loans (PALS) From Credit Unions. Offered by federal credit unions, PAL loans go from $200 to $2,000 with one to 12-month repayment terms. All you need to do is be a credit union member (at least 30 days for PAL I loans; not a requirement for PAL II loans) with a minimum $5 deposit to a checking or savings account.

Most PAL loans do not require a minimum credit score. However, PAL lenders do verify your income, debt-to-income ratio, cash flow, and other variables to determine eligibility.

0% Intro APR Credit Cards. Opening up a new credit card account with 0% APR during introductory periods may work to address short-term emergency expenses. Introductory offers accrue interest for up to 18 months as long as minimum payments are made on time each month. In addition, look to 0% interest APR credits if you are interested in collecting points to redeem towards future cash back or travel opportunities.

Are Cash Advance Apps A Good Idea?

Yes, cash apps are an excellent idea for extra cash in between paychecks.

At 0% interest, you can take out up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period, all for a small transfer or minimum monthly membership fee. Plus, they are very convenient, as they automatically debit your account with your next paycheck.

Not to mention, cash advance apps like Brigit go above and beyond in earning their $9.99 monthly membership fee with a suite of budgeting and credit-building features. It even includes overdraft alerts, helping you to avoid that dreaded $35 Chase Bank overdraft fee.

What Are The Best Cash Advance Apps?

Here are our top free cash advance apps.

Earnin. Earnin offers 0% interest cash advances of $100 per day/up to $750 per pay period, automatically debiting your account with your next paycheck. No fees are charged, except an optional $14 "tip." Other benefits include Lightning Speed transfers with a nominal $0.99 to $3.99 fee for same-day processing.

Brigit. Brigit extends loan amounts up to $250, more or less depending on an individual user's "Brigit score," which grades their credit readiness based on incoming deposits, expenses, and other variables. Like Earnin, it offers 0% interest with the ability to request a specific repayment date, easily extendable if needed. No late fees or penalties apply. To put the cherry on top, Brigit offers various perks such as budgeting, credit building, and overdraft alert tools, making its $9.99 monthly membership fee well worth it.

Dave. Dave is good for 0% interest cash advances up to $500. Like Earnin and Brigit, payment is due on your next payday with automatic withdrawals from your connected checking account. It also offers an innovative "side hustle" service that connects borrowers with part-time jobs.

Chime. Chime offers up to $200 with no overdraft fees. It is mainly known for its early direct deposit program, which allows users access to paychecks two days out. It also offers a fee-free service that will enable you to send money to family and friends.

What's The Difference Between Credit Check Loans and Cash Advance Loans?

The difference between a no credit check loan with guaranteed approval and cash advance loans mainly comes down to fees and structure.

No credit check loans can go up to $40,000 with sub 35.99% APRs and two to seven-year repayment terms. Think of it as bad credit personal loans or installment loans. In turn, cash advance loans are shorter-term loans of two to four weeks. Apps like Earnin and Brigit offer 0% interest if the loan is repaid back by the next payday.

How Do We Choose These Lenders?

We perform rigorous research, basing our top recommended online marketplaces on the following criteria:

● APRs

● Repayment Terms

● Fees

● Transparency

Our preference went to online marketplaces with hundreds of participating lenders willing to offer a no credit check loan anywhere from $100 to $40,000 at sub-35.99% APRs, representing the highest maximum threshold for bad credit borrowers. Note some exceptions apply, but most loans fall under this range.

To understand the importance of APRs, consider the example of two loans:

● A 34% APR $25,000 no credit check loan on a 3-year repayment term will net total payments of $40,204.69, accounting for $15,204.69 in total interest paid (36 total payments)

● In contrast, the same no credit check loan with a 55% APR will not total payment of $51,512.80, thanks to a whopping $26,512.80 in total interest paid. That's $11,308.11 more for the same loan — quite the difference. No wonder it makes complete sense to shop around.

Repayment terms with a no credit check loan should be good for anywhere from a month upward of seven years. Note that the longer the loan term, the lower your monthly payments, but the higher the overall interest paid over time.

Another critical consideration was fees. Most participating lenders assess no origination or prepayment penalties. At best, they impose late or insufficient funds fees, but this is a standard cost of doing business for virtually all lending institutions, so we are okay with them.

Lastly, transparency with no credit check loans is a crucial consideration. Each website page's disclosures should state all loan conditions, privacy policies, terms of use, and advertiser disclosures. Remember representative loan examples with a sample loan amount and APR. All of our recommended online marketplaces make it clear that they are not direct lenders but intermediaries connecting prospective borrowers with a network of legit lenders competing with their loan products and services.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do some payday loan direct lenders request no verification?

Most payday loans direct lenders do not perform credit checks, but require proof of income. Therefore, expect all payday loan opportunities that require that you are 18 years of age or older with U.S. citizenship/permanent residency, have a minimum monthly income of $800 a month, and have four consecutive weeks of employment.

Can I take out $255 payday loans online the same day with no credit check?

Yes, it is possible to take out $255 payday loans online with same-day approval and next day funding, even for those with poor credit scores. One of the best sources for these is online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and NextDayPersonalLoan. Just be ready to meet all eligibility requirements, including proof of income and a valid checking account to deposit funds.

Remember that cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit offer 0% interest paycheck advances with proof of income for those with poor credit scores.

Conclusion

Fortunately, there are plenty of best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval by legit direct lenders vying for your business. Our recommended online marketplaces feature direct lenders offering much more favorable terms than your typical predatory payday, auto title, and pawn shop loans, including sub-35.99% APRs, lengthy repayment terms, and no origination of prepayment penalties.