Best No Credit Check Loans: Top 10 Online Companies for Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

(PAID ADVERTISEMENT) Getting trapped with financial expenses or a debt cycle when you’ve winded up with a dry bank account is anyone’s worst nightmare. A below-580 credit score can land you in more trouble, considering that traditional lenders will straight up decline your loan request.

Wait. It’s not the end of the world when online bad credit loan lenders have your back. When getting a loan seems impossible, these folks will get you through with your below-par credit scores and offer the funds that you need to get through desperate times.

Forget about digging through millions of bad credit loan lenders. We’ve done the work for you and gathered the best lenders to borrow a personal loan for bad credit. Scroll down to learn more.

Our Top Picks for Personal Loans for Bad Credit

1. WeLoans - Best overall

2. US Bad Credit Loans - Best for nationwide availability

3. CocoLoan - Best for multiple financing options

4. iPaydayLoans - Best for quick approvals

WeLoans - Best overall

There’s no rocket science as to why WeLoans makes it to the top of our list. This loan provider has everything you’d need under one roof, from bad credit loans to payday loans.

WeLoans works as an online loan broker and connects you with a panel of lenders so you can take out a loan without frequenting brick-and-mortar stores or opening up a billion tabs to find a willing lender.

Their trusted lenders will send their best offers your way, and you get to compare offers all on one platform compared to many other borrowers who are blindsided for higher APR and charges by the first direct lender they reach out to.

Hold your horses. It gets better - there are zero charges for applying and connecting with a lender. Top it off with quick approvals, and you’re in for a treat.

Pros

Extensive network with 1000+ lenders

Competitive rates

Speedy approvals as quickly as within a day

Hassle-free application process

Ability to borrow small loans from $50

Cons

Unavailable in certain states

US Bad Credit Loans - Best for nationwide availability

Trust US Bad Credit Loans to have your back in dire financial circumstances. If you have any hesitations about well-reputed online credit brokers, US Bad Credit Loans quashes them.

Even some online brokers have credit score requirements, but this platform can connect you with a network of lenders ready to offer a personal loan for bad credit, no matter your credit score.

US Bad Credit Loans is changing the dynamics of borrowing loans through a seamless application process and instant approvals. The 97% acceptance rate will make you think you’re signing up for a deal that’s too good to be true, but it is!

While we’re on the subject of ‘too good to be true’ scenarios, imagine getting a loan despite bad credit, repaying it, and improving your credit score in parallel. Since their lenders report to the national credit bureaus, you can make that happen.

Pros

Borrow fast cash up to $5,000

Get offers from multiple lenders

Qualify with minimum requirements

Loan approval within minutes

No hard credit checks

Improves credit scores by paying on time

Cons

No on-call customer support option

CocoLoan - Best for multiple financing options

When you think you’ve hit a wall on getting a personal loan for bad credit, CocoLoan would urge you to give that a second thought. When a financial emergency is already weighing down upon your shoulders, don’t go running to traditional lenders only to come back empty-handed when there’s CocoLoan at your service.

This loan provider believes that no bad credit borrower should leave without multiple offers on hand, and it’s exactly what they’ve set out to accomplish. With no less than over a thousand lenders on standby to approve your loan request, you’re bound to find one offer or another that meets your preferences.

The $0 origination fee, 2-minute application process, and fast approvals and funds are indeed a cherry on top of an already tempting package.

Pros

Free quotes

Pre-qualification with soft credit check

Offers from industry-leading lenders

Flexible repayment duration, from several weeks to months

Access to funds immediately, usually within a day

Cons

Customer support is only available online

iPaydayLoans - Best for quick approvals

Another bad credit personal loan provider that makes the benchmark is none other than iPaydayLoans . They’re leading the race in this market with loans between $50 to $35,000 and won’t turn you away on a below 600 credit score. Why beat around the bush trying to score a good loan provider when this company connects you with a range of them.

They’re not your average loan provider trying to get you in a debt cycle just to fill their own pockets. The offers are as good as it gets with competitive rates and quick approvals, usually within minutes.

If you’re hunting for the most affordable interest rates, the option to apply with a co-signer or collateral is on the table through iPaydayLoans.

Pros

Borrow up to $35,000

Network of licensed lenders

One-time or monthly installments payment

Quick fund deposits

Cons

Service unavailable in certain states

PersonalLoans - Best for flexible repayment

PersonalLoans goes one, or should we say many, step further to assist bad credit borrowers that need a personal loan. Where most lenders stick to $5,000 loans, this site will cater to borrowers that require larger amounts up to $35,000 immediately. Apply through their website and connect with state-licensed lenders.

Rest assured, their flexible repayment durations and low APR will sweep you off your feet.

There’s no obligation; you can review the terms before nodding to a loan offer. If you don’t get an offer, the broker takes it into their hands to connect you with their partners for alternative credit solutions. One way or another, you’ll get the money you need. In case the process gets confusing at any turn, their customer service will walk you through it.

Pros

High loan amounts up to $35,000

Readily available customer support

Partners for alternative credit solutions

Online and on-call payment method

Flexible payment durations up to 72 months

Cons

Lenders may charge an origination fee

Possible hard credit check during the final approval

Current - Best for mobile

Current is one of the most raved-about products out there, with media giants like Forbes, CNBC, and The New York Times backing up their out-of-the-box idea. It acts like a neobank; in other words, by signing up for their service, you get a checking account, a debit card, and an accessible online banking app.

Before jumping ahead and getting a bad credit personal loan, you need an actionable plan to pay off your debts and meet the eligibility requirements. Customers can borrow up to $200 in the form of cash withdrawal or direct card transactions.

Besides, they’re FDIC insured. The millions of customer reviews prove that they’re in this for the long run by making lives easier and getting people out of trouble with a personal loan.

Pros

Get up to $200

No overdraft fee

Free debit card and mobile banking app

Millions of positive reviews

Cons

No on-call option for customer support

CIT Bank - Best for low interest rates

Can’t get a hold of your finances with bad credit disrupting your chances of a bad credit personal loan? Take the steps towards reducing your debt and regaining financial control through CIT bank.

Where most traditional banks won’t give your loan request a second look with a bad credit score, CIT Bank stands out from the crowd. Although there’s a catch - the bank has a minimum credit score criteria, so you’ll need to be on the average side of the scale to qualify.

Like every other bank, CIT is your regular textbook bank, with the exception of personal loans for bad credit. Getting a loan from this bank would be hitting the jackpot since you’re getting bank-average APYs below 1% compared to the 5.99-29.99% offered by online lenders.

Pros

No origination fees

Low APY rates relative to online lenders

$250,000 worth FDIC insurance

Mobile banking app

Cons

Loans for bank customers only

No pre-qualification

Upgrade - Best for larger loan amounts

Upgrade has all the features that would make you remember its name the next time you’re trying to get a loan for bad credit. The ability to borrow money up to $50,000 alone separates this company from run-of-the-mill loan providers.

Let’s not forget the fact that a hefty amount like this should call for restrictions, but you can use an Upgrade loan for anything and everything that comes into mind.

Undoubtedly, the perks this company offers are tough to beat. Bad credit borrowers can easily get approved and build their credit scores in the long run since Upgrade reports to national credit bureaus.

On the downside, you’ll need to see if the pros outweigh the cons in your financial scene. They charge an origination fee between 3-8%, and the APRs are higher than most online lenders.

Pros

Multiple bad credit loan options, including secured and joint loans

Quick funding

Pre-qualification option available

Discount applicable on autopay

Cons

Origination fee applicable

High APRs

Upstart - Best for financial educational resources

Upstart has recently gained a tremendous amount of uproar with its unconventional AI techniques. But, more on that later. First things first, you need to float above a 600 credit score to make the grade.

Granted, Upstart is more so for average credit scores than poor ones, but if you get there, you can borrow up to $50,000.

Going back to its cutting-edge technology, this loan provider doesn’t believe in qualifications through standard criteria like age, income, and existing debt verification.

Instead, it uses a highly intelligent system to acquire data on education, previous employment, and current residence to check whether the applicant fits in the system.

Pros

Large loan amounts up to $50,000

Prequalification option with a soft credit check

Accepts applicants without extensive credit history

Flexible payment durations from 3 to 5 years

Cons

Charges an origination fee

LendingTree - Best for co-signing

Mark LendingTree for getting a loan with a company that focuses its attention on high-quality service. Reviews don’t conjure up from thin air, and if they’re anything to look into, LendingTree gets credit as one of the leading loan providers out there.

Moving to the facts and figures, you can borrow loan amounts of $1,000-$50,000 through this platform. A simple application will enable you to find the best offers from established lenders in the US, all on one website, without wasting hours on hours.

You can find your way through repayment terms by deciding with your finalized lender. Expect an APR between the industry average rates of 3.99-35.99%.

Pros

Cosigner option available

Multiple offers to choose from

Competitive rates

Flexible repayment terms

Cons

Lenders may charge origination fees and high APRs

Other Common Types of Loans for Bad Credit

There’s a whole world extending from the traditional ‘one size fits all’ loan type. Now, you can apply for different loans, each having unique features and benefits, to select the one that suits your financial situation. These include:

Payday Loans

The name should’ve given it away already. Need a temporary surge of finances to stay afloat till your next payday? Apply for a payday loan . The best part? You can receive the funds within 24 hours in most cases.

No Credit Check Loans

Getting a loan may seem far out for those with bad credit. Why not test your luck with no credit check loans . The perks are many, including no hard credit checks on your struggling credit history and high acceptance rates.

Installment Loans

Can’t repay a loan by your next payday or within a few weeks at max? Not a problem; go for an installment loan . Through installment loans, you can borrow up to $100,000 and pay on a monthly basis over a period of 2-5 years.

What Are the Prerequisites to Be Eligible to Get Loans With Bad Credit?

You’re game for getting personal loans for bad credit. However, before jumping on the bandwagon, there are certain criteria every lender requires.

Credit History

For bad credit lenders, a hit on your credit score doesn’t count on the condition that you’re making amends. Your credit score may still fall below the good range, but it’s acceptable as long as you’re not bankrupt and drowning in debt.

Sustainable Income

Applying for a bad credit loan that overrides your repayment ability will get you nowhere. Lenders don’t run a charity and obviously want to be repaid for the money they’re lending. To sail through the application review, you need to show a stable income source.

Debt Consolidation

Most lenders will be up for it if a personal loan can level up your current financial situation and credit scores. Again, you will need to show you’re not landing in bumpier waters with this loan. Lenders evaluate if a loan for existing debts repayments, especially those like credit card repayments, can smooth out your finances.

How to Get a Loan With Bad Credit?

Applying for bad credit loans is a walk in the park nowadays. With mobile or laptop and internet at your disposal, you just need a few minutes of your day to go through the process. Get on with the quick application process following these steps:

Fill in the Application Form

Navigate the loan provider or broker’s website and find an application. The application form will ask for personal and banking details along with official documentation as proof.

Review the Offers and Terms

You’ll receive an offer within a few minutes or a day. Take your time to look through the offers and terms, and make a meticulous decision.

Sign the Deal

The loan company will send over the agreement terms and documents. Keep an eye on the fine print for anything that might get you in trouble later on. Finally, sign the agreement and send it over.

Receive the Funds

Your loan provider can get you the money within a few days or weeks. Receive the funds in your bank account and start planning the repayments.

Final Thoughts

When all hope is lost in acquiring the temporary financial assistance you need for the time being with drowning credit scores, a personal loan for bad credit can make the impossible possible. The above-mentioned lenders are ready to go above and beyond for your personal loan needs. Find a lender that suits your preferences from our top 10 list, go through their features and services, and send an application their way.

FAQs

What is considered poor or bad credit?

Credit scores range between 300-850 on both FICO and VantageScore scales. Fall below 670, and you’re hitting the bad credit score mark. Anything below 570 will raise the alarm on extremely poor credit.

What should I pay attention to before agreeing to take out a bad credit personal loan?

Look into critical factors such as the loan provider’s rates, but more importantly, whether they conduct a hard credit check on pre-qualification because you don’t want that with an existing bad credit score.

How can I identify bad credit loan scams?

There are thousands of bad credit loan scammers out there. Check if the loan provider is state registered, search for the company on Best Business Bureau, see if it reports to any national credit bureaus, and look through online reviews on it.