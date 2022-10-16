Best Online Casinos in Australia: Top 10 Aussie Online Casinos Ranked by Game Selection, Bonuses, and More

Finding the best online casinos in Australia is no small feat. With so many choices in this competitive market, it’s easy for players to get confused.

Lucky for you, that’s where our gambling expertise kicks in.

We’ve done the hard work and handpicked the best online casinos, prioritising sites with massive libraries, valuable offers, plenty of banking methods, and a stellar mobile experience.

So, what’s the best online casino Australia has to offer? Based on our research, Ricky Casino is the best overall, but we also have nine other worthy alternatives for you to check out.

So, without further ado, let’s see what each of our top picks has to offer.

Best Online Casinos in Australia

1. Ricky Casino – Best Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

2,000+ casino games

Welcome bonus up to AU$7,500 plus 550 FS

22 roulette games

Daily bonuses

Supports crypto

24/7 live chat support

Offers demo versions of games

Cons:

Must launch games to see jackpot prizes

Ricky Casino tops our list of the best Aussie sites for a good reason.

If you love exploring different casino games, this site's massive portfolio is bound to please you.

You also have the chance to boost your starting bankroll with a welcome bonus of up to AU$7500 plus 550 free spins.

Game Selection: 5/5

Ricky Casino is home to over 2000 popular titles, including pokies, progressive jackpots, table games, and live dealer games.

Moreover, these games are provided by the industry’s top-notch software developers. You’ll find titles from the likes of Microgaming, SoftSwiss, NetEnt, and other iGaming software giants,

If you love going for high winnings, we recommend trying Sizzling Bells, Bank Robbers, and Charms and Clovers. All of these games are feature-filled and have high RTP percentages.

Overall, it would be fair to say that Ricky Casino’s game collection is perfectly diverse, allowing players to easily switch from one category to another.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Ricky Casino has a couple of decent promos and bonuses.

If you’re a newcomer, this Australian online casino gives you the chance to claim a deposit match bonus of up to AU$7,500 plus 550 free spins over your first 10 deposits.

Each deposit bonus requires a minimum deposit of AU$30. The free spins you receive are supposed to be redeemed on the All Lucky Clovers 5 game.

If you’re regular, you can take advantage of daily bonuses or join the site’s VIP program. On your birthday, the casino will make your big day even better by giving you a special bonus.

Banking: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino offers all the popular payment methods for both fiat and cryptocurrency users. You can make deposits and withdrawals using debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

The best way to fund your account is through crypto because withdrawals are instant, and you don’t have to pay any additional fees.

The minimum amount you can cash out equals AU$20. If you opt for a bank transfer, the minimum amount goes up to AU$300.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

This Australian casino site does not have a separate mobile application, which may be a drawback for some players.

However, you can still browse your favourite online casino games by simply launching your mobile browser.

We tested it ourselves and discovered both desktop and mobile versions of the site look elegant and load quickly.

Join Ricky Casino today and claim a deposit bonus up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins

2. Ignition – Best Online Casino in Australia for Poker

Pros:

Regular poker tournaments

Up to AU$3,000 crypto bonus

Low 25x wagering requirement

30+ progressive jackpot pokies

High poker traffic

Cons:

Doesn't accept e-wallets

Ignition Casino is all about winning big in progressive jackpots and poker.

This online casino has been around since 2016 and has managed to become heaven for all poker fans.

Let’s discover more about one of the best real money online casinos in Australia.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Ignition has positioned itself as one of the best Australian casinos for poker games. In addition, the site also has pokies, table games, and live casino games.

All the titles are created by powerful software companies such as Rival Gaming and Realtime Gaming, just to name a few.

Ignition also provides a virtual sports section where players can wager on Formula 1, football, and other popular virtual events.

All in all, Ignition perfectly lives up to the phrase quality over quantity.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

As a welcome bonus, crypto players can claim up to AU$3,000, while fiat users can get up to AU$2,000.

If you are making your deposit with Bitcoin, don’t forget to use the special code IGWPCB 150. Otherwise, use IGWPCB 100 if you are depositing with debit/credit cards.

What players will enjoy the most about this offer is a low 25x wagering requirement. Beginner players can easily take advantage of this as you will be able to unlock your bonus in no time.

Loyal players are also appreciated here, as they can earn points every time they play their favourite online casino games.

You can later trade these points for extra cash and other awards.

Banking: 4.8/5

Players can easily make deposits and withdrawals at Ignition casino by opting for their preferred payment method.

The website accepts Visa/Mastercard, several e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptos. Some of the accepted cryptos include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

The withdrawal limits differ from one payment option to another, so make sure you check it out beforehand.

Cashing out takes up to 24 hours in most cases. However, if you want lightning-quick withdrawals, it is best to opt for digital coins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We have tested Ignition from our mobile browsers and can say that this online casino works pretty well on smartphones.

This means that you can take your favourite casino games with you on the go.

However, some games are not mobile-compatible, so the selection may be slightly limited. Still, we believe there are enough options to keep players happy and satisfied.

Register at Ignition and claim a crypto deposit bonus of up to AU$3,000

3. Joe Fortune – Best Online Casino in Australia for Progressive Pokies

Pros:

300+ casino games

Regular promotions

A good variety of bingo games

Exclusive Joe’s Rewards

Multi bonuses available

Cons:

Site has a cluttered feel

Joe Fortune was launched in 2016, meaning that we are dealing with one of the most experienced Aussie online casinos here.

Since its launch, this online casino has gained the trust of a lot of Australian players, with most visiting the site because of its stellar selection of progressive online pokies.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Just like Ignition, Joe Fortune also prefers to focus on quality.

You’ll find over 300 online casino games available here, and these are supplied by notable software providers like RTG, Spinomenal, and many more.

Of course, the highlight of this casino is its collection of progressive jackpot pokies. Here, you’ll find games like 777 Deluxe, the Ruby, and Ultimate Super Reels, all with juicy jackpot prizes.

You can also play some classic table games including roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

There is also a section for specialty games. If you ever find yourself bored of traditional titles, just launch one of the available bingo or keno games.

Virtual sports lovers can also bet on a few popular sports, including football, basketball, and horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

There is a massive welcome offer available for new Australian players.

You can take advantage of a deposit bonus up to AU$5,000 plus 30 free spins over your first 3 deposits. Free spins can be used on A Night with Cleo or Fairy Wins.

To claim this bonus, you have to make a minimum deposit of AU$20.

Alongside this welcome offer, you’ll find regular bonuses and a referral program.

One of the special things is the exclusive Joe’s Rewards program, which allows players to collect points every time they decide to play.

Naturally, you can exchange these points for different perks, such as the VIP or deposit bonus.

Banking: 4.6/5

When it comes to payment options, this online casino offers plenty of safe alternatives.

For both deposits and withdrawals, you can use debit and credit cards and a few cryptocurrencies.

These cryptos are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Players can also use e-wallets or opt for a bank transfer.

The minimum withdrawal amount in the case of cryptos equals AU$60 and can go up to AU$1500 for bank transfers.

This might be a little discouraging for some players, but you still have the flexibility to choose the one that suits your preferences the best.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Mobile players can expect a great playing experience from this Australian casino.

We tried several casino games ourselves, and they all performed well. The screen size was perfectly adjusted, and the loading times were also pretty quick.

To play online casino games at Joe Fortune, you don’t have to download any application.

Just launch your preferred mobile browser, head over to the site, and log in to your account. That’s pretty much it.

Sign up at Joe Fortune and get a deposit bonus of up to AU$5,000 + 30 free spins

4. Red Dog – Best Bonuses of any Online Casino in Australia

Pros:

255% welcome bonus plus 35 free spins

Free play for certain games

24/7 customer support

Accepts crypto

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal of AU$150

The next stop on our list is Red Dog Casino.

Players can look forward to plenty of benefits from this online casino, including generous bonuses, convenient payment methods, and a helpful customer support team.

Now, let’s discuss each of these together.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

The majority of casino games available at Red Dog consist of online pokies. Currently, you can discover 205 titles in total, all provided by industry leaders.

The rest of this online casino is also quite impressive. There’s a decent selection of bingo, blackjack, and video poker.

Best of all, you don’t need to risk your money to play any of these titles.

Red Dog has a practice feature, which means you can play games for free without having to spend real money.

If you’re unfamiliar with a particular title, you can use this demo feature to learn the ropes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

At Red Dog, new sign-ups can access this generous offer: 255% deposit match bonus plus 35 free spins on Sweet 16.

This offer comes with a standard 35x wagering requirement, and you have to use a special bonus code—SWEETHEART—to get the reward.

Besides that, this casino site also offers a 24/7 bonus. Using this offer, you can get bonuses of 120%, 135%, and 160% on deposits of AU$30, AU$75, and AU$150.

If the deposit is made with BTC or Neosurf, you’ll receive an additional 25%. How cool is that?

And for our free spins lovers, Red Dog has 110 FS that can be used on a popular pokie, Desert Raider. All in all, there’s something for every player at this online casino.

Banking: 4.8/5

There are plenty of methods you can use to make deposits and withdrawals.

The deposit methods include traditional debit/credit cards, cryptos such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether, and some e-wallets.

The processing time for all of these is almost instant. However, it may take up to 15 minutes on some occasions.

Your withdrawal options include credit cards, bank wire, and Bitcoin.

The minimum withdrawal you have to make equals AU$150, which might be a little too high compared to other online casinos in Australia.

As for the maximum limit, it is up to AU$2,500, and you don’t have to pay any additional fees.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

As one of the best online casinos in Australia, Red Dog supports smartphones with both iOS and Android systems.

You can launch the mobile site anytime and start playing your favourite titles.

You don’t have to download any software to start playing since this online casino does not provide a separate app.

However, it is important to note that those who use Windows can download a dedicated application and have fun that way.

Check out the latest bonuses & promos available at Red Dog Casino

5. BitStarz – Best Online Casino in Australia for Crypto Players

Pros:

3,000+ casino games

Welcome bonus for crypto and fiat users

Fast withdrawals

24/7 customer support

Cons:

No sports betting

If you are drawn to fast payouts and a vast selection of games at one of the best online casinos, then you should definitely have a look at BitStarz.

Created in 2014, this online casino is trusted by many professional players in the online gambling world and has become the ultimate destination for crypto players.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

BitStarz features all the classic game types you can think of such as online pokies, table games, progressive jackpots, a live casino, and BitStarz Originals.

Gunspinner, 4 Fantastic Fish, and Book of Pyramids are just a few titles that should be on your radar when you join this site.

If you want something unique, just visit the BitStarz Originals section. Here, you will discover Crash, Plinko, Limbo, Wheel, and Dice—all created by the online casino itself.

On the flip side, there is no sports betting section, and bingo and keno have been severely stifled. However, with more than 3,000 titles to choose from, it’s very difficult to get bored.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

As a part of the welcome bonus, you can claim a 100% match up to AU$2,000 and 180 free spins on three popular games.

Besides that, the promotions section is loaded with other offers like Slot Wars, Table Wars, and even the Tesla Giveaway.

When you scroll down the page, you’ll also see the upcoming promos section, which are offers that the casino regularly features. So you always have something to look forward to.

Banking: 4.6/5

BitStarz calls itself a multi-currency online casino.

Though it is mainly created for crypto users, you can use some fiat currencies, including the Australian Dollar.

This online casino site gives you the ability to purchase cryptos via Visa/Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

In total, there are nine cryptocurrencies available: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Tether, and Binance Coin.

The best thing about opting for cryptos is that the withdrawal process is super smooth and quick. Additionally, you won’t ever have to pay any fees.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

BitStarz does not have a separate app for mobile users.

To ensure that the mobile gambling experience was on point, we tried several games ourselves, and they were all compatible with both iOS and Android systems.

Overall, BitStarz is a pretty good option for players who love to wager on the go.

Ready to claim a bonus of AU$2,000 plus 180 free spins? Click here to join BitStarz today.

Best Online Casinos in Australia - Runners-Up:

How Did We Select The Best Online Casinos in Australia?

Game Selection

The best online gambling sites in Australia feature all kinds of games, ensuring that players have adequate options.

No one likes frequently switching from one gambling site to another, and that’s why we only selected online casinos with a great variety of casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions

All Aussie casinos on the internet offer a welcome bonus or some other promotion that players can use to their advantage.

We examined each of them ourselves, checked the terms and conditions (wagering requirements, minimum deposit, etc.), and made sure that they all came with reasonable rules.

Banking Methods

To ensure that your online gambling experience is as comfortable as possible, we only chose sites that support familiar and popular payment methods for Australian players.

Although not all of them accept crypto, we also made sure to include a few options that do.

Mobile Compatibility

Lastly, we only considered online casinos that are compatible with mobile devices, as most gamblers prefer to play on their smartphones these days.

This does not automatically mean that every gambling site should have a dedicated app. To us, the most important factor is a solid mobile experience.

Best Online Casinos in Australia: FAQs

What Is the Best Online Casino in Australia?

To choose the best Australian online casino, you should first know what your preferences are.

Based on our research, Ricky Casino is the best online casino in Australia for numerous reasons.

Some of these are its generous bonus of AU$7,500 plus 550 free spins, and a wide selection of casino games & banking options.

Are Online Casinos in Australia Safe?

Yes, it’s safe to play online casinos in Australia, as long as you go for gambling sites that are fully licensed—just like the ones on our list.

These licences guarantee that every casino game on the website is checked for fairness and everyone gets equally fair results while playing.

Can I Get Free Spins at Online Casinos in Australia?

Yes, in most cases, you can get free spins while playing at online casinos in Australia.

Free spins can either be a part of the welcome bonus or come separately as part of a different promotion.

Most of the casinos we included offer free spins in their welcome packages, perfect for spinning those pokies.

Which Payment Methods Do Online Casinos in Australia Accept?

The best Australian online casinos support traditional payment options like debit and credit cards.

However, players also can make deposits with e-wallets and popular cryptos like Bitcoin. All of these are considered fast and safe ways of getting money into your account.

Are Online Casinos in Australia Mobile-Friendly?

Yes, most online casinos are mobile-friendly, meaning you can browse all your favourite casino games using your iOS or Android devices.

If the casino doesn’t have a dedicated app, simply visit the casino site using your mobile browser.

Can I Play Free Casino Games at Online Casinos in Australia?

Yes, it is possible to play casino games for free at some Australian Casinos.

Red Dog and Ricky Casino are one of the few sites where you can enjoy your favourite games without having to make real money bets. Beginners should definitely take advantage of this.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Australia

Don’t have time to read full reviews? Here is a short recap of our top 5 choices:

Ricky Casino: At this casino, you can have fun for free before playing for real money. New players can also claim a generous bonus of up to AU$7,500 + 550 FS!

Ignition: If you are looking for an online casino that’s perfect for poker lovers, this is the site for you. Players can join tons of exciting poker tournaments. Additionally, if you’re new, you can get an AU$3,000 crypto bonus.

Joe Fortune: Progressive jackpot pokies and awarding unique prizes to loyal players are some common features at Joe Fortune. Here, you can also explore 300+ games. Join the site today and claim up to AU$5,000 plus 30 free spins from your first three deposits.

Red Dog: Red Dog is one of the finest options on our list, showering its players with a bunch of regular promotions. In addition, you can claim a 255% deposit match bonus plus 35 free spins.

BitStarz: This exciting online casino is one of the best crypto-centric sites around. Make deposits/withdrawals using nine different digital coins and get your hands on a super welcome deal consisting of a bonus of up to AU$2,000 plus 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in Australia

To make the whole sign-up process easier for you, we will show you how to register at an online casino using Ricky Casino, our top pick, as an example.

Step 1: Create an account

Visit the official website of Ricky Casino.

Click the orange “Create an account” button.

Fill in personal details like your email address, full name, currency, etc.

Click “Sign Up.”

Step 2: Confirm Your Account

Look for the confirmation message in your inbox or spam folder.

Follow the link.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit & Start Playing

Head to the casino’s banking section.

Choose your favourite banking method and fill in the details.

Click “Deposit.”

That’s it. Now you are ready to start playing!

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Australia?

Australian players have the privilege of exploring plenty of online casino sites, but top priority should be given to the best the land has to offer.

Having done our homework, we recommend Ricky Casino, our top pick for online casino gaming.

If this doesn’t suit all your preferences, you can also check our other options—Ignition or Joe Fortune, for example.

No matter which Australian site you opt for, remember that online gambling is all about fun, and you should always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.