Best Online Casino Canada: Play Online Gambling Games For Real Money In 2022

While online casino games in Canada have become more mainstream, their popularity has attracted the attention of scammers and cybercriminals. Therefore, when choosing a safe online casino, you may need to exercise a little caution. The online gambling verse is overflown with several casinos offering mind blowing slots and games, including roulette, baccarat, poker, and much more. How do you pick a secure one without compromising on the gambling experience?

To help you eliminate the hassle of finding real deals, we have rounded up the five best online casinos of the year. All of them offer dopamine-boosting games that closely mimic the conventional casino experience.

Best Online Casinos in Canada 2022

Bitstarz - Overall Best Online Casino Games For Real Money Ignition Casino - Top Pick For Live Casino Games And Online Slots mbit Casino - Zero Lag Casino Online Website For Poker Tournaments Betonline - No. #1 Gambling Sites For Sports Betting And Free Spins Wild Casino - Most Responsive Casino Games For Roulette And Blackjack

#1. Bitstarz - Overall Best Online Casino Games for Real Money

BitStarz opened its doors in 2014. By 2016, it became one of the most loved online gambling sites offering free casino games In Canada. The platform has a huge collection of 4000+ online games and counting. It allows multi currency deposits. In addition, it's open for crypto deposits and withdrawals. This legit casino has acquired its license from the Curacao jurisdiction.

Though BitStarz offers free play opportunities for some premium games for a limited time, not all games offer real money. You may need to settle for coins that you may further use in poker or real money slots. BitStarz offers quick payouts. You can expect your funds to reach your account within 5-10 minutes.

BitStarz's experience in the online gambling industry can easily overshadow many cookie-cutter crypto casinos. This digital casino prioritizes the player's convenience. In addition, numerous bettors appreciate the platform's customer support. Concisely, easy banking tools, vast game collections, user-friendly interface, and lucrative bonuses - BitStarz has it all.

Highlights

Bonuses: BitStarz offers great promotional opportunities every day. Besides, you can earn a signup bonus when you create an account and make the first four deposits. On top of all, you may maximize your earnings with 250 BTC in BitStarz's 50% Monday Reload Bonus.

VIP program: BitStarz's VIP Starz Program may add more thrill to your gaming experience. Leveraging this program, you can enjoy massive bonuses, constant access, quicker payments, etc. In addition, you may tweak your bonus plan according to your preference. This may eventually help you bypass wagering requirements.

Easy exchange: BitStarz accepts all major credit cards. You can use them to play games and or buy crypto stash. In addition, you can exchange your crypto winnings into fiat, leveraging BitStarz's exclusive exchange tools. However, the online viable exchange alternative is crypto to Euro.

Multiple banking methods: BitStarz supports several banking methods, facilitating quick payments. They include Visa, debit card, cheque, wire transfer, and Mastercard. Besides you can also use a Paysafe card, Skrill, etc.

Low Deposit: BitStarz lets you dip your toes into gambling with a low deposit amount. You can start even with $1. Therefore, if you don't want to spend big money initially, you can choose to play with BitStarz. However, if you want to access the welcome bonuses, you must deposit at least $20.

Pros

Exclusive bitcoin games

Responsive website

AI-recommended games

Daily free slots

Secure exchange wallets

Captivating experience

Cons

No live poker game

Deposits may get stuck at times

#2. Ignition Casino - Top Pick For Live Casino Games And Online Slots

Ignition is one of the most reputed online casino websites. It started operating in 2016. With merely a decade of experience, Ignition Casino offers an immersive gambling experience. Initially, only US players could use the website for gambling. However, presently it offers worldwide access. Ignition's website doesn't mention any list of prohibited countries, and it's licensed under Curacao jurisdiction.

Ignition's popularity is probably propelled by its elegant interface that helps you enhance your gambling experience. It offers a wide range of enticing games, top-notch customer support, and hefty bonuses that work as the icing on the cake. Gamblers searching for an online casino that offers mesmerizing sound and graphics may choose to play with Ignition.

Their casino slot games also boast catchy animations and mind blowing sound effects. The website is lag-free, and it offers a secure gambling environment. Moreover, it releases real-time updates, eliminating the risk of placing bets at the wrong time.

Highlights

Jackpots: While you may find Ignition's poker rules a little critical, their slots can help you grab big money. Old-school gamblers can enjoy classic online slots, while new-age gamers can leverage exciting hot drops jackpots.

Hefty Bonus: Crypto deposits with Ignition allows you to enjoy a 200% bonus. However, the maximum bonus amount is capped at $2,000. Besides, you can also enjoy a 100% poker match which enhances the chances of winnings in your first game. Even if you place all your money on one match, you may get it back entirely. The maximum winning with this alternative is capped at $1,000.

Beautiful Leaderboards: Ignition Casino's visually appealing leaderboards may add a different spark to your gambling experience. You may even alter the leaderboards' constitution, prizes, and requirements according to your preferences.

Stellar Game Collection: Ignition Casino offers a wide live-deal game variety with an enhanced assortment in various categories. You can enjoy blackjack, roulette, super six, and more. You can pick up a table with limits ranging from $5 to $3,000.

Pros

Highly responsive

More than 200 slot machine games

Live customer support

Lucrative welcome bonus and referral program

Extensive banking methods

Great promotions

Cons

Doesn't have any sportsbook

#3. mBit Casino - Zero Lag Casino Online Website For Poker Tournaments

Have you ever encountered a casino that prevents you from losing for a long time? If not, you must try mBit Casino once. When you deposit multiple times in an hour and continue to lose, the website disables the deposit alternative until you manage to win from free slots. In addition, every deposit with mBit Casino lets you bag some bonus. Therefore, with this online gambling site, you always have an opportunity to earn money.

mBit Casino started its journey in 2014. Since its inception, it has offered users enchanting gambling experiences. Other perks of mBit Casino include quick payouts, cryptocurrency withdrawal & deposit, more than 3000 games, lag-free operations, etc.

Direx NV, a white-label provider of various casinos, owns and operates mBit Casino. The website works on the Softswiss platform. The casino's legit operations are licensed by Curacao e-gaming authority.

Highlights

Unique Experience: The live dealer casino games at mBit Casino renders a unique gaming experience. The platform works closely with leading software suppliers like Quickfire, iSoftbet, Booming games, etc.

Easy Communication: The platform uses a dedicated Discord server for communicating with its consumers. They share the news and updates using this channel. Even multiple voice channels let you talk with professionals for support and advice. Furthermore, there are general channels for sharing your experience and grabbing effective winning tips.

Loyalty Program: mBit Casino offers an out-of-the-box loyalty program. These loyalty points don't come with deposits and games. Instead, you can earn them by creating a mBit Casino account and visiting the website daily. This loyalty program entitles you to more attractive bonuses. In addition, despite the victories or defeats, your loyalty bonus keeps increasing, ensuring earnings and discounts.

Responsive Website: mBit Casino's website is perfectly optimized for mobile. Besides, you can download the dedicated mobile app to use different features more conveniently.

Pros

24x7 customer support

Zero lag website and mobile application

Real money winnings

Enticing tournaments

Huge game collection

Motivating tier system

Quick payouts

Cons

Doesn't accept fiats

The website lacks an FAQ section

#4. Betonline - No. #1 Gambling Sites for Sports Betting And Free Spins

If you are looking for legit internet casinos that simultaneously allow you to place sports bets, you may turn to BetOnline . BetOnline has been serving the gambling market since 1991. From the outset, the platform has been offering one of a kind and dynamic gambling experience.

BetOnline is arguably famous for its outstanding account management systems. The platform ensures quality and safety. In addition, it touches the finest degree of convenience with its top-notch customer service and quick payouts.

At BetOnline, you can enjoy a vast selection of live dealer games. In addition, you can leverage their sportsbook services and try your luck on different sports leagues. They include NHI, soccer, golf, NCAA, NBA, boxing, etc.

Highlights

Jackpots: At BetOnline, you can find an extraordinary blend of BOOST Poker and Bad Beat jackpot. This BOOST Bad Beat jackpot lets you enjoy fast-fold winning actions.

Tournaments: This all-inclusive online casino offers thrilling tournaments. They include Rebuy Frenzy, Omaha, etc.

Video Poker: At BetOnline casino, you can play exciting video poker games. All of them have different rules and patterns, ensuring high-level engagement.

High-Quality Sportsbook: BetOnline's sportsbook features numerous games in one place. Each game comes with competitive odds, bettering the chances of winning. Typically, you can use those winnings for betting in competitive games.

Pros

Live bets

Vast banking alternatives

Massive winnings on slots

Zero deposit gambling opportunities

Highly secured website

Instant gameplays

Cons

Limited deals for returning players

#5. Wild Casino - Most Responsive Casino Games for Roulette and Blackjack

Though Wild Casino hit the market in 1991, it started its online operations in 2018. Besides being one of the oldest casinos in Canada, Wild Casino has one more thing to please its users: bonuses. You don't need to make any further deposits as exclusive Wild Casino bonuses will continue to provide you with free slots, facilitating learning.

Wild Casino's highly optimized mobile version offers an enhanced gambling experience. In fact, the mobile version allows you to access more features than the web version. Wild Casino's website flaunts eye-catching graphics. Besides, it offers a breathtaking variety of enticing live casino games.

Several gamblers have rated Wild Casino for its full-fledged table and card games. You can enjoy baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and a lot more when playing with Wild Casino. Other perks of this gambling site include great promotions, resolutive customer support, quick payouts, dashing bonuses, etc.

Highlights

Extensive Banking Methods: Wild Casino has 22 banking methods available. Besides, you can check and compare these methods before making a transaction. Naturally, it allows you to proceed with the one that suits your requirements the best. Typically, cryptocurrencies offer the highest profitability. However, you can also go for local account withdrawals.

Welcome Bonus: While most online casinos' welcome bonus is capped at $3,000, Wild Casino lets you enjoy a stunning $9,000 welcome bonus. What's more, you can use this bonus freely in your games. However, you need to make a dedicated deposit to get this bonus. You can withdraw the deposited money anytime.

Big Leagues: If you enjoy big leagues, you can count on Wild Casino's exclusive live dealer games. They come with relatively high stakes and betting amounts.

Agile Payouts: Unlike other online casinos, Wild Casino doesn't hold your money for even a minute. It processes your funds in seconds, and you can expect them to hit your bank account in 2-3 minutes.

Pros

Engaging user interface

Huge collection of games

Free transactions

VIP reload bonuses

Every day blackjack tournaments

Cons

Doesn't support sports betting

Slot machine games lack a variety

How We Made The List While Selecting Best Online Casino for Doubledown Casino Slots Games, Blackjack, Roulette

Besides the thrill, gambling involves certain risks. If you fail to choose the right platform, you may lose all your money. Keeping this crucial factor in mind, we ensure our recommendations are the best. We have crafted this guide to help you enjoy the best advantages of playing with top-notch online casinos in Canada. Therefore, we went ahead and conducted a detailed evolution process which involved several criteria.

We reviewed numerous seasoned gamblers' reviews to determine what could work best for you. In addition, we carefully checked the security and convenience of the chosen platforms. We also checked the game library of different casinos to find the ones with vast alternatives. Concisely, rigorous testing, in-depth reviewing, and real-time analysis have helped us prepare this exclusive recommendation list.

What We Looked For

We included some crucial benchmarks in our detailed evaluation process. They include the following:

Security: Typically, most online casinos ask you to deposit money to start playing. Hence, you may need to share your crypto wallet or credit card details. Given this, it's vital to cross-verify if your chosen website employs adequate security measures. Keeping this in mind, we thoroughly checked the security of our recommended platforms. All our recommendations are strongly protected against data breaches. These portals regularly update security guidelines and measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable gambling environment.

Game Collection: There's no one-size-fits-all solution in gambling. While pro players may love complicated or advanced-level games, beginners may look for quick, easy-to-handle shots. We have considered this factor while setting up our selection criteria. Thus, we picked up platforms with numerous gaming alternatives to keep the players entertained.

Customer Assistance: Online gambling may look complicated at times. From deposits to withdrawals and technical glitches, you may need help at any point. Therefore, to ensure convenience, we have enriched our list with casinos that offer 24x7 customer support.

Easy Payouts: Getting scammed by casinos with your winnings is not uncommon in the online gambling verse. Besides, some genuine casinos may hold your money until you reach a specific limit. To help you avoid both scenarios, we have picked up trustworthy casinos in Canada that take a few minutes to release your funds. After several withdrawals, you may also expect a sharp decline in the waiting time.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Online Casino Sites in Canada

You may need to check a few essential factors to choose a reliable and safe online casino. For your convenience, we have listed them below.

Reputation

Playing with a reputable casino ensures an enjoyable gambling experience. You can check online reviews and gambling clubs to determine the casino's reputation. In addition, you can turn to gamble communities to access authentic information and tips from seasoned players.

Banking Methods

While most live casinos are open to fiat currencies, some websites let you play with crypto. Therefore, you need to understand your requirements first. Do you want to go the conventional fiat way, or crypto looks more convenient to you? This will help you curate your deposit and withdrawal experience the way you want. Similarly, you should play with a casino offering extensive banking alternatives. This will help you withdraw and deposit money seamlessly.

Live vs. Virtual Dealers

This is one of the essential factors when choosing the best online casino. Most online casinos let you choose games in the virtual and live dealer categories. Virtual games require precisely functional software. On the other hand, live dealer games offer real-location playing experiences. Therefore, try finding out what gives you the most adrenaline rush.

Bonuses and Games

You must check for the available games and bonuses before you start playing with an online casino. Remember, multiple games can keep you engaged for a long time. However, with fewer games, things look even more competitive. Therefore, if fun is the only thing you want, you may stick to casinos with multiple gaming options. On the other hand, if you are more interested in earning real money, you can go with casinos that offer fewer games.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can give you a real-time picture of your chosen casino's performance. Granted, even the most authentic casino in the world will have some negative reviews. However, you should always choose a casino that has fewer negative reviews. Besides, the reviews may also help you understand how to evade the common problems that users experience when playing with a particular casino.

User Interface

For casinos, the user interface is one of the primary quality determiners. Subpar design and poor maintenance point to a mediocre or low-quality gambling experience. Moreover, it may question the reliability of the website. Thus, always play with gambling sites that lets you conveniently navigate. In addition, aesthetically pleasing websites add to your gambling experience.

Safety

It's a sure thing that you won't like your hard-earned money to get stolen. You won't even want to put your withdrawals on hold for long. Therefore, to avoid the mentioned scenarios, you should always verify the website's security before you share your sensitive information. You can look for the SSL certificate and other trust symbols to understand your chosen website's authenticity.

Compatibility

Device compatibility is a significant factor to consider when choosing an online casino. This lets you play conveniently, as you don't always need your desktop or laptop handy to enjoy gambling.

RTP

RTP, or Return to Player ratio, helps you understand how lucrative the offered payout is. In some online casinos in Canada, you can find games with higher RTP (up to 90%). Contrarily, in other casinos, you may find lower RTP (60-70%). The idea is to play with casinos that ensure better RTP, which further results in better earnings.

Deposit Alternatives

While playing with a digital casino, you should always look for low-deposit alternatives. This is even more important for beginners. This way, you can minimize the chances of losing all money in one bet.

Check the Rules

Every casino boasts a set of rules you may not encounter from the get-go. It may sometimes create a loop that makes you lose unexpected money. Therefore, before jumping on a game with an online casino, you should carefully read the terms and conditions mentioned on their website. Thus rules may, however, change from one location to another. Thus, apart from the website's terms, you should also be aware of the local laws related to gambling.

FAQs: Online Casino & Crypto Casino

What's a win-win strategy for gambling online?

Indeed, you can define gambling as the game of fortune. However, apart from luck, a well-designed strategy may increase the chances of winning. For example, you can try mixing up your games. Besides, you can learn to manage your bankroll correctly. Furthermore, you can check blogs or videos from expert gamblers to learn the strategies they use for winning.

Do you increase odds by playing max bets?

Unfortunately, no! Placing a max bet doesn't have any good advantage. Moreover, most slot machine payout ratios for wins typically increase with the betting amount. Therefore, if you wager $1, you may win $2. Similarly, a $100 bet may let you win $200. However, it's not always the case.

For some slot machines, placing a larger bet pushes the RTP. In such a case, you will know it from the pay table. However, you can earn progressive prizes with smaller bets in other cases. Therefore, the moral of the story is that while max bets may cost you hundreds of dollars, not all of them assure hefty winnings. Thus, you should always go slow if you have just started gambling.

What's the legal age for online gambling?

It typically depends on your country of residence. In the US, the age restriction varies from state to state. Typically, you need to be at least 18 years old to play with online and mobile casinos. If you are not sure you are acting within the law, it's always wise to check the legal gambling age in your state.

What is the welcome bonus?

A welcome refers to the incentive you get when playing real money casino games . You receive this bonus upon signing up with a casino. Typically, a welcome bonus comes in the form of free spins or monetary rewards.

What is a no-deposit bonus?

A no-deposit bonus is a reward that you receive without making any deposit. Typically, a no-deposit bonus is lower than a deposit match bonus. However, if you are new to online gambling or don't want to risk your money, no-deposit bonuses can be great deals.

Conclusion: Real Money Casino Sites for Online Casino Games

Online gambling is fun, indeed! It may keep you entertained and let you earn dollars simultaneously. However, to enjoy the best advantages of online gambling, you should always bet on authentic casino portals.

This guide has talked about five reliable websites that offer fantastic casino games . In addition, they deal in real money. These platforms offer numerous gaming alternatives. Besides, they facilitate quick payouts and support different currencies, ensuring your convenience. All that's left is to pick one that suits your needs using our recommendations and handy guide.

