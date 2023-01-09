Best Canadian Online Casinos in 2023: Top 10 CA Online Casino Sites Ranked by Games & Payouts

If you want to get started with gambling online, there are various Canadian online casinos that you should check out first — and that much more to ignore.

After researching the market for you and matching up the best online casinos in Canada head-to-head, we have narrowed your options to a top ten.

Jackpot City proved to be the ultimate online casino site for most Canadian players, but you’d do well by checking out the test of our picks as well.

Ready to gamble? Let's dive in!

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Generous bonus up to C$1600

Good mobile functionality

16 game providers

15 banking options

About 500 high-quality casino games

Online since 1998

Fast live support

Cons:

You have to sign-up to browse the site

Free games not available as a guest

Jackpot City is the best Canadian casino online right now. There are many reasons that this is the case, including a solid game selection with the biggest progressive jackpots, a high number of banking options, many game providers, and a generous welcome bonus.

Since they opened in 1998, they have been online longer than any other online casino site for Canadians! Therefore, this is a solid choice if you want to play at a casino site with a large community of users and a background of trust.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

With about 400 solid slot games to play for Canadian players, Jackpot City stands out for having a diverse range of themes that’ll cater to most users. Book of Fate, Diamond Sands, and 3 Lucky Rainbows are some of the best online casino games here.

Users can sift through titles based on popularity, hot titles, cold slots, and jackpots. At writing, we found a high pot of over C$16,000 on Galactic Gold. Every now and then, there are also pots in the millions on the Mega Moolah titles.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Once you finish up playing slots, you can play live dealer games, roulette games, poker games, or even compete in slot tournaments. Our favourite roulette variant is Roulette Mega Moolah, which also had an active jackpot of over C$5 million at writing!

The live casino is another standout feature of Jackpot City. We found over 50 live tables, including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and even Andar Bahar. Live Mega Wheel was one of the rare titles we found in their live section.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Jackpot City has an overall solid welcome bonus compared to most gambling sites in Canada. Instead of just one deposit bonus, Jackpot City offers users a cash bonus on their first four deposits — up to C$1600 in value.

Just be sure to claim your bonus within seven days of activating your account, or you will lose the opportunity. Also, remember that you cannot play jackpot slots or live dealer games with the bonus.

Banking & Support: 4.9/5

There are about 15 accepted deposit methods at Jackpot City. This includes popular cards like Visa and MasterCard. You can also deposit using eChecks, Interac, ecoPayz, Neosurf, and even instant transfer directly from your bank.

In the future, we hope that they onboard support for cryptocurrency. However, if you run into issues with the site or the deposit process, there is a complete help center and 24/7 live chat support that you can depend on for quick assistance.

Click here to learn more about the active promotions at Jackpot City!

2. PlayOJO - Lowest Wagering Requirements of All Canadian Casinos

Pros:

80 free spins for new users

One complimentary spin on Prize Twister

No bonus wagering requirements

Over 2000 casino games

31 game providers

Cons:

No cash bonus

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

PlayOJO is another one of the top online casinos Canada has to offer due to their generous welcome bonus that doesn't come with wagering requirements. You won't find another Canadian casino with an offer like this!

They also have one of the larger collections of online slots, live casino games for Canadian players, and other classic titles out of any of the casinos on this page. This likely has much to do with their professional relationships with about 31 game providers.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.9/5

With almost 2000 slot games to play, most Canadian casinos online cannot keep up with PlayOJO. The most popular games are 9 Coins, Sizzling Eggs, and Shining Crown.

We hope they add a dedicated jackpot section to help users see which games have the highest pots. We found a massive jackpot of over C$2 million Diamond Mine Megaways!

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

There are table games, game shows, scratch cards, and a massive live casino to check out at PlayOJO. Some of our favourite card games are Casino Hold'em and Casino Patience. Lucky Miner, Sweet Miner, and Panda 10,000 Gold are the most popular scratch cards.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the casino game library at PlayOJO is its selection of live games. In addition to casino classics like baccarat and roulette, you can play select game shows such as Adventure Beyond Wonderland and Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

This is arguably the best bonus offer for Canadian players. You can receive 80 free spins — 50 of which you get on your first deposit of at least C$10, with 30 more by manually claiming them from the Kickers section.

Then, you also get to test your luck with a free spin on Prize Twister. PlayOJO doesn't force you to meet any high wagering requirement with any winnings, which is the absolute best thing about this bonus!

Although you don't get a match bonus for this offer, you only have to make a small C$10 deposit to access the free spins. The only thing keeping this offer from receiving a perfect score is that they don't get you a cash bonus alongside the free spins.

Banking & Support: 4.4/5

One of the letdowns at PlayOJO is that they have a lower number of deposit methods compared to any of the best online gambling sites on this page. Currently, you can deposit using nine methods like Visa, MasterCard, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, and more.

That said, help is always around the corner when you need it most. If you have any issues with the deposit process, withdrawals, or simply using the site, you can reach out to support via email or live chat.

Click here to claim 80 free spins at PlayOJO without wagering requirements!

3. Spin Casino - Best Online Casino in Canada for Mobile

Pros:

Android & iOS casino apps

C$1000 bonus package

100 free spins for new users

Great variety of progressive jackpots

Over 400 online slots

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

No keno

Spin Casino should be the best Canadian online casino for those who want to play from their mobile device. Since this casino has a dedicated iOS and Android app, you can only expect to get fantastic gameplay on your smartphone.

Since Spin Casino works with about 31 game providers, it has access to many of the hottest titles in the online casino gambling scene. Not to mention, they have an excellent C$1000 bonus package available for new players!

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5

With about 400 slot titles that you can play directly from a mobile app, Spin Casino Canada will always keep you entertained while on the go. Some of the best slot games to play first are Diamond Sands, 3 Lucky Rainbows, and Divine Riches Helios.

If you would instead test your luck on progressive slots, there are many titles to explore. We even found a massive pot of over C$5 million on Wheel of Wishes! Other popular progressives include Cash Splash, Book of Atem, and African Legends.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

There are approximately 500 casino games at Spin Casino, including table games, live dealer games, poker variants, and slot tournaments. At writing, there was a free entry slot tournament where the winner would win $200.

Our favourite table games include Don Bingote, Super Show Ball, and Spin and Win. There is also a live casino where you can play games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even Mega Wheel with a live dealer.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

New users get access to three deposit bonuses, granting them a potential total of C$1000 alongside 100 free spins. The free spins are awarded after making your first deposit of at least C$20

However, compared to other reputable online casinos in Canada, we don't like the high 70x wagering requirements — which is a little too much. That being said, you can always skip this bonus if you don’t want to spend a lot of time playing games until you meet the WR.

Banking & Support: 4.9/5

With about 15 different payment methods supported, most Canadian players will have no issues signing up and depositing. You can deposit using Visa, MasterCard, Interac, eChecks, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and more.

If you run into issues, there is also a complete help center where most commonly asked questions are answered. If you don't find the answer you are looking for, there is also a live chat that you can reach out to at any time.

Click here to download Spin Casino’s Android or iOS app.

4. Slots.LV - Best Canadian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Many jackpots over C$200,000

Up to C$7500 in bonuses

One-hour withdrawals

Fast live chat support

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Only about 250 games

Site is slower to load and could use an update

Slots.LV is the first place you should visit if your main goal is to test your luck on progressive jackpot slots. They also have a nice welcome package with up to C$7500 up for grabs!

Slots & Jackpots: 4.6/5

As mentioned, Slots.LV stands out for its consistent and diverse selection of progressive slots. Compared to most legit online casinos, they have a more comprehensive selection of games with high pots to check out. At writing, we found pots over C$200,000 on Gold Rush Gus, Reels and Wheels XL, and Shopping Spree.

In total, about 250 slot games are powered by 10 different game providers. Shopping Spree had the largest active pot - C$580,000. We recommend checking out Mythic Wolf, Zombie FC, and Streetball Star if you want to play games with a higher RTP.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

Slots.LV has a wide selection of table games, video poker variants, specialty games, and live dealer games. Our favourite table games are craps, Lucky Wheel, and Andar Bahar. The best video poker variants to check out first include Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Hold'em, and Let'em Ride Classic.

Some of the top specialty games are Thundercrash, Tribo Bingo, and Keno Draw. Finally, there is a live dealer casino where you can play classics like baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Super 6 with live dealers.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

If you want to get as many deposit bonuses as possible when signing up for a casino online, Slots.LV is a solid choice. Your first crypto deposit comes with a massive bonus of up to 300% and C$1,500 in value. Then, your subsequent eight deposits get a 150% bonus up to C$750. In total, there is C$7500 up for grabs.

However, the bonus is a little lower when making card deposits. The first deposit bonus with card deposits is 200% up to $1000. The subsequent deposits have a 100% match bonus of up to $500.

Therefore, consider getting Bitcoin if you want to get more value on your welcome bonuses at Slots.lv.

All of these bonuses come with 35x wagering requirements.

Banking & Support: 4.8/5

We found about ten different deposit methods at Slots.LV This includes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Commonly used cards like Visa and MasterCard are also accepted.

Direct bank transfers from common Canadian banks are accepted as well. Perhaps what stands out the most with the banking process is that live chat support is available within minutes if you ever run into issues.

Click here to activate the $7,500 welcome package at Slots.LV!

5. Bitstarz - Best Game Variety of Any Online Casino in Canada

Pros:

Over 4000 games

Many exclusive titles

Various provably fair games

10-minute crypto payouts

Cons:

40x wagering requirements

Seven-day bonus period

Bitstarz is another one of the top Canadian online casinos due to its massive selection of games — over 4000! Most online gambling sites cannot keep up with this enormous load of titles.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.9/5

This is one of the best online casinos in Canada in terms of the overall collection of slot games. There are over 3,000 total titles. Many of them have some special themes, like Book of Cats, Firekick Multimax, and Winds of Wealth.

We also like how Bitstarz has an in-house team of developers to make games. Some exclusive games include Master of Starz, Slot, and Bitstarz Billion. Master of Starz had a massive pot at writing — about C$200,000!

Other Casino Games: 5/5

While slots at Bitstarz are undeniably great, our favourite titles are the Bitstarz Originals, such as Crash, Limbo, Dice, and Plinko. You can also check out a few more games like Aviator and Space XY that you won’t come across too often.

The live casino at Bitstarz has many different titles to explore, such as Casino Hold'em, blackjack, roulette, Monopoly, Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, and much more. The table games section includes other classics like Texas Hold'em and many video poker variants.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Bitstarz grants new users a massive bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins, which is for sure the biggest amount you can claim if you’re a high-roller. However, we don't like a few things about this offer.

For starters, you must meet 40x wagering requirements to make any winnings you get with the bonus money withdrawable. Then, there is a seven-day deadline for doing so. Unless you plan on gambling extensively in the following seven days, the WR might prove difficult to meet.

Banking & Support: 4.5/5

Bitstarz accepts both fiat currencies and crypto in Canada, but it’s always worth it to buy some Bitcoin because of the bigger benefits you get.

Besides Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and a few more cryptocurrencies, you can use credit cards, Interac, and iDebit to deposit at Bitstarz.

If you ever need help at Bitstarz, simply click the chat button in the bottom right corner of any page, and you will get assistance within minutes.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins on your first four deposits at Bitstarz.

Things to Look for in Top Online Canadian Casinos

Number & Quality Slots & Jackpots

The first thing you should check out before signing up at new online casinos in Canada is the number and overall quality of slot games. If you notice games powered by Microgaming and NetEnt, then you’ll know that the quality is top-notch.

In addition, try to find progressive jackpots with high pots ready to be won.

Other Casino Games Offered

In addition to slot games and progressive jackpots, you must consider all the other online casino games at a casino before you sign up and play. We only feature online casinos with a diverse selection of classic casino games, exclusive titles, great live games, and so on.

Banking & Support Processes

The number of banking options available should be one of the first things you consider when checking out a new online gambling site.

Check to ensure that they offer you the deposit options that you need and handle banking processes quickly. If all else fails, there must be a fast and effective customer support team.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Finally, the last thing you should consider before signing up at any of the online casino sites on this page is the welcome bonus you get for signing up. Look for cash bonuses, multiple deposit bonuses, and free spins.

We did our best to feature Canadian online casino sites with the best welcome bonuses.

What is the Safest Online Casino in Canada?

The safest Canadian online casino is Jackpot City because it has been online since 1998 and enjoys a massive base of players that log in daily to play games. Of course, this casino is also licensed and has all the necessary certifications to accept real money bets.

What Are the Best Online Casino Games For Real Money in Canada?

The best games with high payouts to check out first in Canada include Mega Moolah, Reels & Wheel XL, and Book of Atem. All of these games are available at Jackpot City.

What is the Best Online Casino Game to Win Money in Canada?

There is no single game that guarantees you’ll win. However, there are games with lower house edges, such as blackjack and craps, that offer the best chance of winning. Baccarat is also a high-RTP game you can play at Canadian online casinos.

Can I Claim Bonuses at Canadian Online Casinos?

Just about any Canadian casino on this page will give you a cash bonus after signing up and making a deposit. The catch for the bonus money is that there are typically wagering requirements that you must meet before the bonus becomes withdrawable.

However, PlayOJO has the best bonus without wagering requirements.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Canada For Me?

The first thing you need to do before selecting a top Canadian casino for you is to check out the selection of slots and jackpots.

Then, browse through the entire casino library to see if there is an excellent selection of casino classics, live games, and other specialty games to try out. Consider the quality of the banking procedures and customer support processes. Finally, find a casino with a nice welcome bonus.

After putting numerous online casinos in Canada to the test on these benchmarks and more, we found out that Jackpot City is the best online gambling site.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada

Here are the top five online casinos in Canada and why we chose them. Click the link to find out more about Canadian gambling sites.

Jackpot City: This is the best online casino for Canadian players. Jackpot City offers over 500 games from 16 top-dog developers, a nice C$1,600 welcome package, millions in jackpot prizes, and great mobile functionality.

PlayOJO: No wagering requirements is the name of the game at PlayOJO. Use the code OJO80 to claim 50 free spins on your first deposit of C$10 or more, and get 30 more manually by visiting the Kicker section.

Spin Casino: This is the first casino you should go to if you want to play casino games straight from a mobile device. There are dedicated Android and iOS casino apps, and you can claim up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins across your first three deposits.

Slots.LV: You visit Slots.lv when you want to shoot for the stars. There are over 30 jackpot slots available here, many of which offer north of C$200k in jackpots. You can claim up to a C$7,500 welcome package on your first 9 deposits here.

Bitstarz: This site has the most extensive collection of casino games compared to any of the best online casino sites in Canada (4,300!). You can get started at Bitstarz with a massive welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Casino Games in Canada

If you have never used online casinos in Canada, you might need assistance getting started. Here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at Jackpot City.

1. Head to Jackpot City

Click here and head to the official Jackpot City Casino website to get started.

2. Click "Sign Up" and Create an Account

Once at the official site, click the "sign up" button. From there, go through all the necessary steps to create your account.

3. Select Your Bonus

After logging in to Jackpot City, you will be presented with a popup that shows you the current bonus. If you don't see it, click the "promotions" button in the top right corner.

4. Deposit & Activate Your Bonus

Finally, the last thing that you need to do to get started with your online casino bonus is to make a deposit. From there, the bonus money should show up momentarily in your account.

Ready to Explore the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

If you want to play at one of the best online casinos for Canadian players, you should head over to Jackpot City first.

PlayOJO is another solid option to check out if you want some free spins without wagering requirements.

Finally, Spin Casino is another great option for mobile casino players, thanks to dedicated apps for iOS and Android.

In any case, remember that online gambling is risky — only deposit money that you are okay losing!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: