Best Online Casino Real Money for High Rollers In 2022

It is 2022, and we are slowly returning to normality after the pandemic. However, our lives were unquestionably changed over the last two years, and our lives had a complete upheaval. We managed to work from home, exercise in our basements, children, got accustomed to Zoom meetings, and much more. Being productive from the couch became our new standard. Although life has to go on, some people are still eager to place bets and play games online. The virtual experience can be one of a kind if you know which websites are worth your time and money.

Online casinos are not a new concept and have been active since 1996. The online betting websites allow you to play all your favorite games like slots, blackjack, poker, and much more. Some even offer live dealer action that can translate to a brick-and-mortar unique casino experience. Plus, you can do all that without leaving the comfort of your own house.

The sites that have a casino-based concept are fun, convenient, and are not a danger to your health. To learn more, keep reading our article, where we will review five online casino websites that offer benefits to the player and millions of games to choose from.

Best Online Casinos 2022:

Before diving into this cyber pastime, we like to remind you that gambling websites have become very popular in recent years, and selecting a platform where you can bet your money can be a daunting task. Luckily, we did our homework. With the features mentioned above, we could weed out five online casinos that offer people various games, fast and secure payment processes, special offers to new and old clients, quickly responsive customer service, and much more. Without any further ado, the best online casinos are:

Bitstarz - Prime Choice For Online Casino Games With Real Money, Editor’s Choice Ignition Casino - Great Bitcoin Casino Slot Games With Online Betting mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Bonuses & Promotions For US Players Betonline - Highly Rated Website For Online Gambling With Poker Games Wild Casino - Top Crypto Casino Platform That Accept Bitcoin Cash

#1. Bitstarz - Prime Choice For Online Casino Games With Real Money, Editor’s Choice

Continuing our list, Bit Starz is one of the best online casinos that deals with cryptocurrency. Crypto usage makes this platform one of the safest and most popular casino websites. Bit Starz offers premium-quality features and games adored by every modern-day gambler.

The players that choose this virtual casino are usually comfortable using cryptocurrency and are familiar with that. However, to capture the eye of a much broader audience, the developing team of this Bitcoin casino has incorporated other means of withdrawal and deposit.

This platform supports multiple payment methods. Bit Starz offers more payment services than some other non-cryptocurrency websites. Plus, the casino does not charge anything in the withdrawal process. Bit Starz only has a small deposit fee, which can easily be neglected as soon as gamers notice the website's freebies.

Even though the platform strives for security and keeps the information of every gambler safe with the power of advanced technology, the website's layout is quite simple. You can easily navigate through it even if you are an average person with no additional web knowledge.

Highlights

Bit Starz separates itself from its competitors by offering a huge collection of table games. The platform has extraordinary classics that have been refined for the younger audience. You can get into the spirit of each game without feeling like you are stuck in the past.

This online casino is operated and owned by Durex NV, a registered and legitimate crypto casino. Often rated as the best casino for Bitcoin, Bit Starz was the first platform that accepted Euros alongside Bitcoin. In addition, both values are safe and legal, and you can transform one into the other.

This online casino takes a brand new and modern approach to gambling online. Bit Starz offers casino, table, and slot machine games. In addition to cryptocurrency and euros, this website allows you to use Fiat money. Plus, various standard banking options are available such as e-wallets, credit and debit cards, and bank transfers.

Regarding the slot machines, you can discover a large and diverse assortment of games with plenty of exciting and unique themes.

Software providers

The software providers of Bit Starz are Microgaming and Betsoft, meaning you can find plenty of famous titles like SlotFther and Rockstar and enjoy them. In addition, each game has included stunning 3D graphics and top-of-the-line sound effects. On this online casino, you can find more different Progressive jackpot games like Treasure Room. If you like to try and win a huge amount of money, Jackpot Jamba and Glam Life are games you should try.

Quality

This online casino stands behind the quality of its services. Bit Starz allows access for every user to extraordinary gaming features without requesting an account. By not requiring an account, the platforms allow you first to feel the games and their interface before you decide to play for real money.

Bit Starz does not coerce you into making any fee if you don’t feel like the casino is suitable for your needs. On the contrary, the website does not promise very high entering bonuses hinged on low wagering requirements. The company's transparency speaks more about the quality of services than any other advertisement.

One-of-a-kind customer service

Most gambling platforms offer live chat features and social media support and even have a section about Frequently Asked Questions. Bit Starz likes to take things further and has a unique button where you can request a call with a staff member. The customer support team is empathetic and eager to solve any problem gamers may experience. The best thing about this feature is that the entire interaction with customer service is free.

Pros

One of the best Crypto casino

Wide range of Bitcoin games

24/7 customer support

Outstanding graphics quality

Gaming Variety

Large referral bonus

Free spins and withdrawals

A highly appealing website that is easy to navigate

Allows multiple payment methods

Extensive game catalog

Cons

Charges a small deposit fee

#2. Ignition Casino - Great Bitcoin Casino Slot Games With Online Betting

Our second pick is Ignition Casino , which is arguably the most popular online casino on the internet. This platform is adored among bettors and gamesters for its variety of games and the benefits that it provides for people. Ignition has climbed the ladder of success with the speed of light. This online casino is highly reputable, and while doing our research, we couldn’t notice one single complaint against it.

Every review platform and popular forum had nothing but positive words. For a website that has been on the market for only six years, Ignition Casino has done a fantastic job at expanding and familiarizing people with its games. Millions of users can testify to the legitimacy of this website, which is truly remarkable.

According to the developer's Ignition team, the casino has the largest network of American players. The traffic that this website experiences is quite outstanding. The players are delighted with the casino simulations and the gaming environment. Combining that with great customer service and convenient payment methods, you get one of the best real money casinos. You can do everything online from the comfort of your home.

Highlights

Ignition Casino has many programmed games that pay real money can entice every player for many hours. This is because the casino gaming providers are some of the best in the industry, such as Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, and other popular suppliers. Visiting this casino makes it impossible to get bored because the platform has games suitable for newcomers and experienced pro-level customers.

Developed in 2015, Ignition is a relatively new casino. People on forums often joke about the platform being too young for an online casino, but the website has stood the test of time and has made some of the most remarkable strides. Ignition is one of the most trusted names in the online gambling industry and offers some of the best games on the market. With Ignition Casino, you can place your bets on roulette, craps, baccarat, blackjack, poker, and much more. Ignition should be your first stop if you are looking for an online casino with a great variety of games.

The slot machines in this casino have multiple options, including iSlots, Reel Series, and 3D slots. The whole interface makes it easy for people to browse through different types of games and select the one they like. You can try your luck and win by playing on progressive slots and jackpots.

Welcoming bonuses

Ignition Casino is a great starting point for people who don’t have experience with virtual gambling. The platform offers welcoming bonuses for new players. The website will give you a prize even on your first deposit, and as a plus, you can use it on any game on the website. The welcoming bonus is a great feature and allows new gamblers to get familiarized with multiple games before spending too much money out of their pocket.

Additional bonus deals

With this online casino, you can acquire a deposit bonus of up to 3,000 dollars. It all depends on whether you deposit regular money or cryptocurrency. Plus, the company offers one-of-a-kind poker and casino bonuses. The casino bonuses can be obtained weekly. Furthermore, Ignition also offers random bonuses to people. In case you are a winner of an unexpected bonus, you will receive an email as a notification that can make you happy and eager to come back.

Ignition offers plenty of other bonuses, including a tell-a-friend referral program where you can receive a 200% of your referral deposit. In addition, you can get an extra 25% if the value is in cryptocurrency. The more friends you tell about this platform, the more you will make because the bonuses at Ignition are unlimited.

Great poker section

The dedicated casino section is arguably the most striking thing about this online casino. Ignition has a comprehensive selection with plenty of attractive offers for poker lovers. Plus, the website contains guides and games that anyone can enjoy. As an advantage, the poker games are played at anonymous tables so no one can have any unfair advantage.

Pros

Best online casino overall

Welcoming bonuses of up to 3,000 dollars

Extraordinary poker section

Bonus deals

Queries are solved rapidly

Multiple payment methods

ID verification

User-friendly interface

Available on mobile

Large bonuses with small wagers

Top-notch customer support

Cons

Only a couple of large jackpots

#3. mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Bonuses & Promotions For US Players

Our first pick is mBit Casino , a platform that entered the gambling market in 2014. Since then, the website has been referred to on many occasions as the best overall. As our first choice, we selected this online casino because it checks all the boxes for a respected brand. Since the beginning, mBit has caught every player's eye and become the best option for earning real money. The platform offers casino games with real cash and uses Bitcoin and other cryptos.

As soon as mBit Casino started operating, the developers of this website decided to accept both fiat and cryptocurrencies. As time passed, the website started only taking crypto and left fiat currencies in the past. If you are struggling to find a legit online casino that allows deposit and withdrawal via cryptocurrencies, mBit is your website. Being one of the best crypto casinos on the market that can help you actualize your goal, the platform accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.

In addition, this online casino has chat rooms where you can discuss and develop strategies with other players online, over 1000 slots to choose from, and a perk-filled VIP program.

Highlights

Just like with many other casinos with crypto, the government of Curacao regulates this online casino. This enables mBit to accept all kinds of players from all over the world with different nations. The only exception is the prohibited regions that are under the sublicense of Curacao.

This website's portfolio is huge, and it offers more than 2,000 games like slots, live dealers, lotteries, poker, table games, and much more. The fun of mBit Casino is regulated by the famous software provided by Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming which is a huge plus.

The games on this platform are organized neatly and can easily be browsed through multiple categories. Once you enter the doors of mBit Casino, your first mission would be to find a game that you enjoy and, most importantly, are good at.

mBit has an incredible selection of games with a large quantity. In addition, new games are being uploaded every single day. Regardless of its payment alternatives, mBit operates just like a regular casino. It features games provided by top names in the industry like BetSoft and is fully licensed.

Mobile compatibility

With over 2000 casino games and popular games like slots, cards, and live dealers, mBit Casino allows you to play and participate with your mobile. The casino lobby works very well on mobile devices and is compatible with iOS and Android.

Another thing worth mentioning is that every time you switch between games, for instance, if you go from the blackjack table to the slots, the platform works with the speed of light. This is a great feature that should not be taken for granted, especially if you know that every Bitcoin online casino suffers from interruptive lagging.

No hidden fees

mBit is a Bitcoin casino that does not require any processing fees. This is because the website is purely based on crypto. As a result, mBit Casino can offer very appealing bonuses to existing and new players throughout the year. Plus, there is a section on the website where you can fill in complaints about any business in the casino. In addition, if you need tier information regarding the tournaments, bonuses, or VIP programs, you can find them by clicking the “terms and conditions” link.

VIP club

If you are a fan of pampering and like to enjoy more bonuses, you may want to consider entering the mBit VIP Club. You can get special offers and personalized prizes by becoming a club member. In addition, there is a personal manager, and the website allows you to earn loyalty points every time you play a game. A friendly reminder, every time you withdraw your funds, they must be wagered 1x. Plus, the casino has a right to verify your indented before processing your payouts. The deposit can reach your account in 10 to 20 minutes.

Pros

Best Bitcoin casino overall

More than 2000 games

Mobile device support

Quickly responsive customer support

No hidden fees

VIP membership

Licensed and Legal

Safe and secure website

Navigable site layout

Cons

Certain countries have game restrictions

#4. Betonline - Highly Rated Website For Online Gambling With Poker Games

Another top-rated website for virtual gambling is Betonline . This platform has been operating successfully for over a decade, and it is safe to say that it has built up quite a reputation.

The software providers of the platform are also well-known in the business. They are Realtime Gaming, Rival, and Betsoft. By using Betonline for gambling, you get unlimited casino access, live dealer games, poker rooms, and sports betting.

In addition, the platform has a Curacao, which we briefly mentioned in our article. The license can rest assured each client of their safety level while entering any personal data on the site. Betonline uses the most accurate and secure methods of identification for every gamer. On top of that, the platform has a customer service team that can easily be contacted 24/7 via live chat, email, phone, or social media.

Betonline accepts multiple forms of payment; it is easy to navigate even for inexperienced users and has a user-friendly interface that makes every game easy to find.

Highlights

This online casino is an established name in the gambling industry. The team behind Betonline has many years of experience, which enabled them to raise the platform's popularity as time progressed. The website is safe to play with and keeps the personal information of every gambler secure. Plus, if you decide to give this online casino a chance, you can rest assured that your money will be treated with honesty and respect with the company’s user-friendly services.

Betonline has more than 100 slot games and offers plenty of betting options. You can find and play your favorite game or search for something new daily without risk. Plus, the platform allows you to try games in demo mode before you decide to place any bets on them. Betonline offers roulette, baccarat, video poker, and blackjack, among many other games.

Above anything else, this online casino is most famous for its sportsbook. The platform offers the best betting odds in all major sports leagues worldwide. There are plenty of people who come to Betonline solely for this particular bet.

VIP program

The VIP program allows you to take advantage of Betonline’s generosity and profit more significantly. By entering the VIP section, you can earn points that can later be transformed into cash rewards. The VIP program has six levels that start from rookie and climb higher to pro, all-star, legend, and finally, hall of fame.

Thus, each rank has three sub-levels except the rookie and hall of fame ranks. You can raise your level by simply playing more casino games.

Dynamic gaming content

This online casino has plenty of extraordinary features, but the dynamic gaming content stands out. With Betonline, you can enjoy more than 300 casino games, including table games, cards, slots, blackjack, roulette, and other new games. The variety on the platform allows you to select games you know you are a fan of and explore new ones every time you feel like you have hit a plateau.

Plus, as we previously mentioned, Betonline allows you to test, try each game and play the demo version before you start spending real money. If you are unfamiliar with a game but eager to try it, we advise you to start the demo mode before investing any real money.

Pros

Trustworthy platform

Multiple forms of payment

Live sports betting worldwide

Variety of gaming content

VIP program

Several bonus offers

Customer-friendly interface

Accepts Bitcoin

Cons

Credit card deposit fees

#5. Wild Casino - Top Crypto Casino Platform That Accept Bitcoin Cash

Last but not least, Wild Casino is our final pick. This online casino offers one of the best crypto-friendly games. Plus, it has a wide variety of entertainment and more than 3000 games. Wild Casino is one of the largest gambling platforms that strives to offer each user the best possible virtual experience.

The casino has plenty of promotions and bonuses. In addition, users can take advantage of the platform's generosity and enter the VIP program for a much larger reward. The VIP program allows you to earn some extra money separately from your usual games.

On top, the casino developers understand how important the security of information provided by the gamers is. For that reason, Wild Casino accepts additional payments that are 100% secure. For achieving a high level of protection and keeping every information private, the platform uses SSL and has a certificate of the exact nature. This proves that the casino is taking every possible measure and the necessary software to protect the information better.

Wild Casino is a legitimate gambling website that offers sensible wagers to gamers.

Highlights

Like any other respectable website offering casino games and features, Wild Casino allows you to test and try the games with its demo feature. Using the demo version without financially vomiting to a game, you can familiarize yourself with the rules before opening your wallet.

Wild Casino is a rare BTC casino that accepts cryptocurrencies together with crypto conversions and Fiat money transactions. For instance, if you cannot deposit your money for playing games through your registered bank, the platform allows you to build a Bitcoin wallet for many simple transactions.

The website allows you access to only legal games in your residency. You can enjoy the legal games in your jurisdiction with peace of mind. Besides this online casino, identity theft is not a concern for players. The platform uses Secure Socket Layer encryption that protects banking details and clients’ data safely.

Fast withdrawals and deposits

This online casino separates itself from its competitors by not having a maximum limit on the amount for cryptocurrency withdrawal. You must deposit a particular cryptocurrency to participate in the free spins. If you like, you can deposit a small amount of cash instead. As a reminder, with 7Bit, your deposits and withdrawals can be made using multiple cryptocurrencies.

VIP levels

For the most consistent and loyal gamers, Wild Casino has a VIP section as a reward. In the VIP program, there are 10 different levels, and once you sign up, you can join the website's reward point algorithm. The points you acquire after playing a game can later be used as payment for another round.

If you are wondering how to obtain more points, the answer is simple, the more you play the games, the more reward points you will receive, and the more your VIP level will increase. As previously mentioned, the rewards can be exchanged for bonuses or cash. A higher VIP level equals a higher exchange rate.

Bonuses

Wild Casino offers promotions and rewards that can benefit new and inexperienced players. This online casino offers a large welcoming bonus where players can obtain 100% up to 5 BTC. This equals 500 euros. On top of that, the platforms provide free spins together with a reload. Plus, there is daily cashback, Monday, and weekend cashback.

Another worth mentioning is that each type of bonus has different wagering requirements. Some even have specific bonus codes. The welcoming package has four deposit bonuses in store. With that in mind, the first deposit gives you a 100% bonus, 1.5 BTC, or 100 euros. Instead, the platform gives you a chance to select 200 free spins. After making the second deposit, the bonus will be 50 %. Just a friendly reminder, if you like to claim your prize, you must use your bonus code.

Pros

Variety of online casino games

Over 4,000 games and slots

Cashback of up to 15%

Many promotions and bonuses

Fast withdrawals and deposits

Demo feature

Completely safe and regulated website

Accepts Bitcoin and Fiat currency

Available in multiple languages

No fees for deposits

Available on Android and iOS

Cons

The customer support lines are not toll-free

How We Made This List While Selecting Online Casinos And Online Slots For Real Money?

We managed to select only five USA online casinos from the entire web by doing thorough research. Plus, we gathered plenty of information from a large group of participants. The reviews we took into consideration were from people who spent thousands of rounds gaming and many hours. We collected all the necessary information about what makes a website trustworthy, like RTP(Return To Player) rates.

In addition, we compiled a list of crucial criteria for the most reliable online gambling sites. To make our shortlist, we tested more than a hundred websites so you can easily trust our choices.

What we looked for

While keeping a close eye on the websites that offer the most value, we did a lot of testing regarding the deposit and the withdrawal speeds. Our list of online casinos is a product of thorough research with high criteria in mind. We checked the following features to make a short list of five online gambling websites offering the best players' benefits.

Security

Gambling websites are a real thing and involve staking real money. We are confident that everyone who enjoys these games is aware of their finances and that although being games, the stakes are high with each hand. You have to be careful around the games and play with caution. Despite the cash involved in the websites, the platform's security also applies to the personal information required before entering your favorite game.

This is crucial when you make payments and deposits. The safety of a platform is the first thing we consider before making our list. For that purpose, we researched the website's background, reputation, how long they have been actively operating, and its owners. Any website with low ratings that looked shady did not get a spot on our list.

Customer reviews

As a part of the research and the safety of online casinos, we went through as many reviews as possible. While doing exploration on the web, whether that is for supplements, websites, or products, the testimonials from previous customers are something that we always like to rely on.

Secure connections

Plus, we checked the relevant authorities that regulated our chosen websites. As we managed to test each platform ourselves, our picks have the most secure connections. This is essential because bitcoin gambling websites are constantly targeted by hackers that can steal every player's personal information. Therefore, we picked only five online casinos with Secure Sockets Layer or SSL certificates. The document guarantees a secure connection, which is something every user should look for.

Customer service

Excellent customer service is crucial regardless of making a complaint or an inquiry. While researching, we came across many platforms that did not respond to customers and were tough to contact. Luckily, our picks offer patient and helpful customer service that can manage every problem with a friendly and empathetic voice. The team of each platform you will read about in our article has a patient response even to the most obvious questions.

Beginner’s Buying Guide: Things to Consider Before Using an Online Casino To Play Roulette

Betting online can be entertaining and a great way to unwind after a long and stressful day. However, it is still real money, and finding the best online casino to place bets can be daunting. Before patronizing your real money online, you should consider some key factors first.

Safety and legality

The safety and legality of any online betting website go together like peanut butter and jelly. We recommend you consider these two factors before placing bets on a website. The first step is, confirming that your state of residency permits you to play games at the selected website. Doing this means verifying that your particular selected casino meets all safety requirements. They could be appropriate regulation, secure connections, licensing, and all types of payments.

Withdrawal and payment methods

In our article above, while conducting our research, we tried to offer the best online casinos for people that accept multiple payment methods. We are confident that whatever payment method you prefer will find something that works best for you. With that said, by doing your research, you should do preliminary research to find a website that provides secure payment via your preferred method. It can be bitcoin, fiat, or euro.

Terms of service

Lastly, the factor that most people overlook while trying to bet online is the terms of service of each online casino. The most reliable and trustworthy virtual casinos have rules and regulations that fall into the terms of service category. They are used to govern your chosen platform, and it would be unwise to risk your money without knowing this necessary information.

Online Casino USA: FAQs

Q1. Are online casinos safe?

The majority of the states in the US have laws governing online casinos. The rules are created to regulate the relevant licenses and bodies that ensure the client's security of the site. With that said, suppose that you have concerns about whether or not your chosen online casino is safe. In that case, your first step should be to verify if the website has all the necessary licenses and that it is under the government regulations that apply to the current state of your location.

Another thing that you should do is make sure that the website has a safe connection. You can do so by checking the starting letter of the URL. The casinos that offer secure connections start with HTTPS and not with HTTP.

If you are still skeptical, you can use a VP to protect your identity and still play online casino games. However, be aware that some websites ban VPNs, and as soon as you are discovered, your winnings will be forfeited. Plus, you can get banned from the website.

To conclude, some online casinos are safe and check all the boxes for safety, payments, and game variety. If you don’t like researching the internet and checking each website individually, you can safely bet on the casinos we reviewed in our article.

Q2. Do withdrawals on the online casinos work?

Well, the answer to this question is 50-50. Some withdrawals work, and some don’t. An untrustworthy and unlicensed online casino will prompt its users to make deposits, but gamers will not be able to withdraw their winnings.

Some websites may depend on false claims and blame people for fraudulent activities. For that purpose, we recommend engaging with only the most reputable and trustworthy casino sites. That way, you can have a secure payout on your legitimate wins.

Q3. Are casino games rigged?

No, they are not. As long as you select a regulated and licensed casino to gamble with real money , the outcomes from the gaming are always fair. The best online casinos use RNGs which stands for Random Number Generators, and they have undergone various tests. The add-ons are honest and instrumental because the gaming results are randomized.

Conclusion: No.1 Online Casino Sites for Poker Players

Gambling online is more fun than you can imagine. The virtual experience only requires a quick sign-up process, and you can enjoy your favorite games from your home. The online casinos we reviewed in our article are 100% secure and safe. They offer a large variety of games, and we are confident that everyone can find something enjoyable.

Some sites are ideal for sports betting, some for poker, slots, and blackjack, and some are just excellent all-rounders. Prioritize the things that matter the most to you and start having fun today.