Best Online Casinos in the UK: Top 10 UK Online Casino Sites for 2022

With hundreds of options out there cluttering the internet, our online gaming experts had to dig deep to find the best online casinos in the UK.

Our list of best online casinos for UK players only has casinos with a leading selection of high-powered titles and a bevy of generous bonuses – backed by dedicated customer service teams.

PlayOJO was our #1 pick for their lack of wagering requirements and selection of 3,000+ casino games, but there are a variety of options for each industry niche.

Let’s take a closer look.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best UK Online Casino Site Overall

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 50 bonus spins. Deposit bonus spins credited at £0.10 each. 0x wagering requirement. No cashout limit. 180-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

3,000+ slot games & tables

50 bonus spins on The Reel Deal

No wagering requirements on welcome bonuses

24/7 live chat and email support

Low minimum deposit of £10

Cons

No phone support

PlayOJO is the best UK online casino site, and it’s not hard to see why. They offer 3,000+ games, an unprecedented welcome bonus, and industry-leading customer support.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

PlayOJO is one of the best gambling sites, period. It’s home to 3,000+ online slots and virtual tables. But dedicated table gamers can also take their gambling experience a step further with 100+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette.

Interactive game shows fill in the blanks when you need a change of pace.

Frankly, it’s easier for us to outline the games not offered by PlayOJO. When you gamble here, trust us – your choices are virtually endless.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

Deposit £10 or more upfront. For every pound you deposit, you’ll receive 1 bonus spin to use on Book of Dead – the mega-popular slot game with huge payout potential. Players can deposit up to £50 and claim a maximum bonus of 50 spins. Each spin is valued at £0.10 each.

There are no wagering requirements associated with your bonus. You’re free to keep every penny you earn and withdraw your winnings immediately.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

New sign-ups can use their debit card, Trustly, a bank transfer, or PayPal to get started. When you decide to pull the trigger with PlayOJO, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of £10 before claiming their wager-free bonus spins.

As we’d expect from a gambling platform of this calibre, all deposits and withdrawals are 100% free of charge. There is no minimum withdrawal requirement, so budget-conscious players can cash out whatever earnings they please.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

PlayOJO doesn’t offer a dedicated phone number for players to call, but you’ll enjoy phenomenal support via 24/7 email and live chat contact options.

We received immediate attention using their live chat feature, and they responded to our email within 12 hours.

Head to PlayOJO now to claim your 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements

2. Mr. Play – Best UK Online Casino for Jackpot Games

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £200 in bonus credit and 100 extra spins. 35x wagering requirement for bonus cash, 50x rollover for bonus spins. 1-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Million-pound spins are commonplace

Up to £200 and 100 bonus spins upon sign-up

820+ online slots and 10 jackpot reels

Fee-free deposits and payouts

Dedicated sportsbook

Cons

No phone or chat support

Email support isn’t 24/7

Mr. Play offers a selection of 820+ classic reels, and 10 high-limit progressives to keep big-fish hunters on their toes. New players can test their luck with up to £2.5 million in prizes, which is decidedly more than most other UK online casinos.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5

If you’re not enthused by 820+ classic reels, consider Mr. Play’s leading lineup of progressive jackpots. 10+ high-limit games bring five-figure multipliers and potential six-digit payouts to your fingertips. If you’re feeling lucky, you can test the murky waters for a £2.5 million bounty.

Beyond their selection of the best online slots going, Mr. Play also offers 26 live dealer tables. You can wager as little as £1 to grab a seat; but high rollers can shoot for the stars with £3,000 games of blackjack, baccarat, roulette and poker.

They even have a sportsbook.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

Mr. Play will double your first qualifying transaction up to £200, and you’ll receive 100 bonus spins to use across hundreds of their classic slot games. However, players will need to act quickly, since this bonus expires 24 hours after redemption.

Before cashing out any of your earnings, you’ll need to meet a 35x rollover for your bonus cash. Unfortunately, Mr. Play’s bonus spins come with 50x wagering requirements.

While there are no withdrawal limits attached to the “cash” portion of your bonus, you can’t “win” more than £100 from your bonus spins. At the very least, this package remains infinitely accessible with a £10 deposit minimum.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Players can fund their accounts with a suite of secure e-wallets and traditional fiat payment options. They accept PayPal, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and bank card deposits. To claim Mr. Play’s welcome package and bonus spins, you’ll only need to hand over a crisp £10.

However, depending on the payment method you choose, withdrawals can take some time. E-wallet transactions are the fastest option since you’ll see your winnings delivered in 1-2 working days.

Comparatively, bank card payouts can take up to 1 week before reaching your available balance. Look on the bright side – because all transactions are 100% fee-free, you’ll get to keep everything you earn.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Mr. Play’s customer support team is their weakest link, but they still surpass industry standards at every turn. If you have questions or concerns, just reach out using their email hotline. While their agents are only available from 08:00 to 00:00 CET, they issue lightning-fast responses.

We got an email reply in 45 minutes, but it would be nice to see them implement phone and/or live chat support on a 24-hour basis.

Head over to Mr. Play to grab your 100 free spins and up to £200 in bonus cash.

3. All British Casino – Best Bonuses of any Online Casino in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £100 in bonus credit and 10% cashback. 35x rollover for bonus credit, 0x wagering requirement for cashback proceeds. Max bet £5. 30-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Perpetual 10% cashback bonus

No restrictions on cashback funds

100% deposit match up to £100

2,999+ traditional casino titles

Phone, chat, and email support

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7

Nominal transaction fees

All British Casino promotes a very unique bonus for loyal players. So long as your account balance remains under £10, you’ll earn perpetual 10% cashback on your losses.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

When you sign up with All British Casino, you’ll be greeted by 2,000+ classic slot games and a handful of progressive reels that could make your heart skip a beat. Whether you’re on a budget or have money to burn, their selection is virtually guaranteed to satisfy.

While there’s something for everybody here, we noticed their lack of interactive game shows straightaway. In between spins, you’ll have time to explore 80+ virtual blackjack games, baccarat tables, poker variants, and roulette wheels.

For players who’d rather enjoy an “in-person” betting experience, All British Casino lists 20 live dealer games of roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

You’ll claim a 100% match up to £100 with your first transaction, and you’ll have 30 days to meet 35x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings. Notably, new sign-ups will qualify for automatic cashback on all their losses.

If you had a string of bad bets, it’s nice to know you won’t walk away empty-handed. So long as your account balance remains under £10, you can claim up to 10% of the previous day’s losses in real money.

In simpler terms, there are no wagering requirements associated with All British Casino’s 10% cashback bonus. You’re free to test your luck or walk away with cash in hand.

Payment Methods: 4.35/5

Players are spoiled for choice with a comprehensive banking menu. You can use your bank card, PayPal, PaySafeCard, Trustly, Skrill, or Neteller to make deposits and receive payouts.

Although you’ll need to fund your account with £20 or more to claim All British Casino’s welcome package, new sign-ups can withdraw as little as £10 per transaction. Additionally, if you don’t care about their deposit match, you can start playing high-quality games with just £10 upfront.

Unfortunately, there are small fees associated with each transaction. While they’re not charged on All British Casino’s behalf, they’re still annoying to deal with. For the lowest fees possible, we’d recommend using a secure e-wallet.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

All British Casino offers excellent customer support by phone, email, and live chat.

It’s a rarity to find a reputable UK casino with a phone number for players to call, so we have to commend their dedication in this area. Responses are quick, team members are helpful, and they don’t leave users stranded with frustrating issues.

Even still, their support team is only available 18 hours a day. If you have questions or concerns, you can get in touch from 07:00 to 01:00 GMT.

Grab up to 100 pounds in bonus cash plus 10% cashback by visiting All British Casino now.

4. Mr. Q – Best Online Casino Site in the UK for Bingo

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 20 bonus spins. Bonus spins credited at £0.10 each. 0x wagering requirement. No cashout limit. 2-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

3 dedicated bingo rooms

1,000+ traditional casino games

Claim 20 bonus spins

No wagering requirements

24/7 email and chat support

Cons

No phone support

Short bonus expiry period

Bingo is the fan favourite among many UK players, and Mr. Q solves an unspoken need with 3 dedicated bingo rooms. You’ll enjoy 75-ball and 90-ball bingo whenever the urge strikes.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.65/5

Mr. Q houses approximately 1,000 traditional casino titles, but their main attraction comes in the form of three dedicated bingo rooms. You can enjoy 75-ball bingo (Full Monty), 90-ball bingo (Pinch A Penny), and their specialty 90-ball variant (On the House).

You can get started with mere pence to spare, but lucky players stand to earn a maximum of £20,000 during high-limit games of Full Monty. Need we say more? This is one of the best online bingo sites around.

In between round after round of action-packed bingo, take a gander at 908 exclusive reels and 81 live casino tables. Blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette are in abundance at Mr. Q, so there’s something for everybody.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5

When you make your first qualifying deposit of £10, Mr. Q will credit your account with 30 bonus spins to use on Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch. Unlike PlayOJO, there’s no “sliding scale” here – once you fund your account with the bare minimum, you’ll receive Mr. Q’s full bonus package.

Here’s the catch. You only have 48 hours to burn through your spins, so you’ll need to catch fish in quick succession. On the bright side, there are no wagering requirements to worry about. This means you can withdraw whatever you want, whenever you want. Full stop.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Mr. Q has a short and sweet banking menu, allowing players to fund their accounts using a Visa/MasterCard bank card, PayPal, a bank transfer, or Pay By Mobile. Even though we’d like to see more e-wallet compatibility here, their options should suffice for most gamblers.

You can fund your account with £10 or more to claim Mr. Q’s wager-free bonus spins. Don’t worry – like PlayOJO, Mr. Q offers fast and fee-free payouts. They follow the winning recipe by avoiding cashout minimums altogether, so you’re fully in charge of your earnings.

PayPal transactions are processed and delivered in less than 24 hours, but traditional fiat withdrawals take 2-3 days before reaching your available balance.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Like our top pick, Mr. Q chooses to offer customer support by live chat and email. You can get in touch with one of their representatives 24 hours a day, so there’s never a bad time to reach out. That said, they neglect to offer phone support for players who’d rather speak with a real person.

Even without a phone line, Mr. Q trumps the competition with a dedicated support staff that stops at nothing to address your questions and concerns in a timely manner.

Get up into that bingo action and get 30 bonus spins by visiting Mr. Q now.

5. Casushi – Best UK Online Casino for Slots

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £50 in bonus cash and 50 bonus spins. Bonus spins delivered within 72 hours. 40x rollover. Max bonus bet £5. Max bonus cashout £250. 30-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

955 impressive slot machines

47 progressive jackpot reels

100% welcome bonus up to £50

Claim 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead

24/7 chat and email support available

Cons

No phone support

Can’t use online casino bonuses to play jackpots

Roll your way to bonus rounds with Casushi’s selection of 955 slot games! Whether you’re looking for progressive jackpots or just a few hours of table game entertainment, they’ve got you covered.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.3/5

Casushi is a slot enthusiast’s personal slice of heaven. They’re home to 900+ classic machines and 47 progressive jackpots, the most lucrative of which can deliver £4.3 million payouts for extremely lucky players.

While their betting minimums start low, their maximums are able to accommodate high rollers. In between spins, you can explore 50+ virtual tables and 46 more live casino games.

VIP Blackjack, French roulette, high-limit baccarat, live Casino Hold’em, and interactive game shows like Boom City and Crazy Time represent a healthy mixture of options for casino traditionalists.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.35/5

When you fund your account with £10 or more, Casushi will credit your account with a 100% match up to £50. You’ll also receive 50 instant-release bonus spins to use on the Book of Dead machine.

You’ll receive 10 bonus spins the day after you register and 10 more bonus spins the day after. Players can wager a maximum of £5 per spin, but there’s a £250 cashout limit associated with Casushi’s welcome package.

Unfortunately, you can’t use any of your bonus money to spin through their progressive jackpots. And you’ll also need to meet 40x wagering requirements within 30 days before cashing out your earnings.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can deposit funds using PayPal, Skrill, Maestro, your bank card, PaySafeCard, Neteller, or Trustly – it’s clear that Casushi’s banking menu caters to every gambler’s preferences. There’s a minimum qualifying amount of £10 required to participate in their welcome bonus.

Like our higher-ranked picks, Casushi offers lightning-fast and 100% fee-free payouts. You can withdraw a minimum of £10 per transaction, with PayPal and other e-wallets being the fastest options available. Most players receive their winnings in less than 24 hours.

As we’d expect, bank card and bank transfer payouts take a bit longer (3-5 days) to reach your account.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

When you need to get in touch with somebody at Casushi, their agents are available 24/7. You can reach out via email and live chat, but they don’t have a phone number for players to call.

Luckily, Casushi doesn’t seem to have any trouble addressing player inquiries in a timely fashion. We received a live chat response in less than 30 seconds, which beat out most online casinos in this list.

Their email hotline also spits back replies in 12-24 hours.

Hit up Casushi and claim your 50 bonus spins as a new player now.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casino Sites for UK Players

Variety of Online Casino Games

The best online casino sites have more to offer than their competitors. Our top picks are home to thousands of exclusive titles – whether you’re here to spin through slots, play classic casino table games, or enjoy an “in-person” betting experience from home.

Casino Bonuses & Promotions

Our top gambling sites give away thousands of pounds in bonus money alongside hundreds more bonus spins. As such, they offer UK players the very best of both worlds. Additionally, we considered deposit bonus offers with the lowest wagering requirements.

Available Payment Methods

The best casinos in the UK are compatible with a slew of secure e-wallets and traditional fiat payment methods. You’ll find it easy and convenient to bank your funds with our top picks. We gave a higher ranking to online casinos with the fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

We prioritized UK online casinos that give their valued players immediate access to a qualified representative. Our top picks offer 24/7 support by phone, email, and live chat.

Top Online Casinos for UK Players - FAQs

Can I Play Real Money Games With UK Online Casinos?

Yes, you can play your favourite casino games for real money with the best casinos in the UK. Our best online casinos host thousands of online slots, virtual table games, and live dealer casino games for your enjoyment.

Betting minimums start low to accommodate budget-conscious gamblers, but big spenders can play for keeps with numerous progressive jackpots and high-limit VIP tables. Just remember – responsible gambling involves never spending more than you can afford to lose.

Should I Claim A Deposit Bonus at the United Kingdom Casino Sites?

In our expert opinion, you should definitely consider redeeming a deposit bonus with the best UK casino sites. Online gambling is more fun when you’re not putting your hard-earned money on the line, and extra bonus money can help you stretch the entertainment further.

The best online casinos understand that financial incentives are the best persuading agent for new sign-ups. They won’t skimp on the bonus cash or the bonus spins, so you can start playing your favourite titles on the right foot.

Are the Best UK Casinos Safe?

Yes, the best casinos in the UK are accredited, safe, and reputable. We only promote regulated online casino sites, which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Additionally, the best gambling platforms have a proven, time-tested reputation that stretches back for decades.

That said, you’re guaranteed fair betting odds alongside legitimate bonuses, timely payouts, and helpful customer support when you need it most. Just make sure you check for a validoperating license if you choose an online casino that’s not listed here.

Which UK Online Casino Site Offers the Highest Payout Rates?

PlayOJO offers the highest payout rates for casino players. Taking their 3,000+ casino games into account, PlayOJO has an estimated return to player rate of 96.92%! In other words, PlayOJO keeps just 3.08% of all casino proceeds.

While most reputable online casinos offer an RTP that hovers around 94-95%; PlayOJO breaks the mould with looser slot games and more fruitful tables. If you want the best chance of winning real money as you play casino games, we’d suggest staking your wagers with PlayOJO.

What is the Overall Best UK Online Casino Site?

Coincidentally, PlayOJO is the best online casino site for UK players overall. They host a leading variety of 3,000+ slots, virtual tables, and live casino games, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. Notably, their premier deposit bonus doesn’t have any wagering requirements.

As a result, new players are entitled to withdraw their winnings immediately. Unlike other online casinos, PlayOJO doesn’t make you wait around to reap the rewards you’ve earned.

Additionally, their 24/7 customer support team is available via email and live chat.

Comparison of the 5 Best Casino Sites in the UK

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is the best online casino for UK players – they’ve got 3,000+ games, and they’ll give you 50 bonus spins on The Reel Deal with no strings attached. Visit PlayOJO to claim their premium deposit package. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mr. Play: Mr. Play is designed for big-fish hunters. The luckiest players at this site will share upwards of £2.5 million in winnings, making them our top pick for progressive jackpots! Head to Mr. Play to access up to £200 in bonus cash and 100 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: All British Casino isn’t afraid to show their most loyal players some love, and their perpetual 10% cashback bonus puts the money where their mouth is. Check out All British Casino to claim your 100% first deposit match up to £100. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mr Q: Bingo and British gambling go together like fish and chips – Mr. Q brings the action to your fingertips with three dedicated rooms. Hit up Mr. Q to claim 30 wager-free bonus spins on Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Casushi: Casushi is a slot spinner’s personal slice of heaven – come try your luck with 955 exclusive reels. Visit Casushi now to redeem 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead and a 100% welcome match up to £50. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up With the Best UK Casino Sites

If you’re new to playing your favourite games online, you might feel overwhelmed by the process of getting started with our popular UK online casinos.

Using PlayOJO as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that walks you through the sign-up process here but is also a great preview of what to expect at other online casino sites.

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Go to PlayOJO’s UK casino site

Click the “Join Now” button

Enter any relevant personal information

Go through their six-step registration process

Click “Register” to finalize your login information

2. Verify Your Email Address With PlayOJO

Check your primary email inbox

Look for a verification message from PlayOJO

Click on “Confirm My Account” to continue

3. Deposit & Claim Your Online Casino Bonus

Go to PlayOJO’s “cashier” section

Click the “Deposit” button

Select your preferred payment method

Decide how much you’d like to spend

Be sure to fund your account with £10 or more to claim the bonus

Still Looking for the Best Casino Sites in the UK?

Let’s hammer it home – the best UK casinos onlinebreak the mould.

In comparison to other online gambling sites, our top picks have more to offer. You’ll enjoy a quality selection of casino titles, unprecedented bonuses, and a top-notch gambling experience from the comfort of your home.

For players on the fence, we’d suggest getting started with PlayOJO. They’ve got a stellar collection of 3,000+ games, give away 50 wager-free bonus spins, and offer phenomenal customer support round-the-clock.

That said, we’d eagerly recommend signing up with any online casino that catches your eye. Just remember, no matter which option you choose – always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all casino sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources: