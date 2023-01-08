Best Online Casino UK: Play Real Money Casino Games & Slots For 2023

With the explosion of the internet, online casinos have suddenly become more popular than ever before. Additionally, more people are looking for online casinos with a UK license instead of a license from overseas.

For these reasons and more, internet users have found that online casinos for UK customers are becoming more popular daily.

However, to enjoy the benefits of online casino games, especially in the UK, you must choose your casino wisely.

However, finding the best online casino in the UK can be tricky because there are numerous online casinos.

To help you decide which casino to choose, we have created this handy guide that reviews the top sites for beginners and experienced players.

This review will contain everything from their features to their drawbacks, and we'll also show you how we made this list.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

#1. JustBit.io - Best Overall Casino Sites UK, Editor's Choice

JustBit.io is the best online casino in the UK because it offers the best games and payouts.

With a wide range of slot machines, you'll never get bored while playing at JustBit.io. The casino has a good selection of slots spanning different themes and genres. So whether you like sports or movies, there are slots for you at JustBit.io.

JustBit Casino stands out among all other casinos because it offers an impressive selection of games that include all the popular game types, such as online video poker, table games, video slots, and more.

In addition, you can also find a few progressive jackpot games at JustBit Casino, which is not something you will often find in other casinos.

The site offers players great bonuses and promotions that help them play their favorite games for free or real money without worrying about losing any money.

The site also offers free bonuses for new players who sign up on their website and special offers for existing members who want to try out new games or increase their bankrolls by playing more frequently with their current accounts.

Highlights

BTC Casino: BTC Casino is another popular bitcoin casino with over 500 games from multiple software providers such as Net Entertainment, Betsoft Gaming, and Microgaming. Players can also join its VIP club, where they can earn points and exchange them for free chips.

Live Chat: The support team at JustBit Casino is beneficial and friendly toward players who need assistance while playing at their casino. They can be reached through live chat or email any time during your play session if there are any issues with your account.

Live Games: If you like playing live games, this is the place for you! Just Bit offers live games on many different platforms.

Hence, there are plenty of options available to players who want to play during their free time or in between other activities they may have planned for themselves during the day.

Jackpot Games: Jackpot Games is an online casino specializing in slot machines with over 400 titles available on its website.

It accepts both fiat currency and bitcoin as payment options. However, it only supports deposits made from BTC wallets due to regulatory issues surrounding crypto-to-fiat transactions in the UK.

Pros

It uses 128-bit SSL encryption technology

Wide range of games, including live dealer tables

Great welcome bonus

10% cash back on bets (with the code JB100)

Cons

Guarantees are tricky

#2. True Flip - Top Rated Online Casino Games With Slots

True Flip is a brand that was founded in 2016. It was created by the company Rival Gaming, based in Las Vegas and operates out of New Jersey.

The founders created the company to offer a variety of online casino games that players could enjoy from any device. As such, it has become one of the top-rated online casino brands in the UK and worldwide.

The brand offers more than 200 different types of games from some of the biggest names in gaming history, including Microgaming and NetEnt. The games are available for desktop and mobile devices and all major operating systems (including Windows, Android, and iOS).

True Flip offers an excellent selection of slot games. There are more than 80 different slot machines available through this platform at any given time—and they all come with innovative features like 3D graphics, bonus rounds, and free spins mode, so players always have what to look forward to when they play these machines!

In addition to slot games, players can enjoy video poker titles and table games like Blackjack and Roulette if they want something more traditional when playing at home or on their phone while traveling around town!

Highlights

Instant Games: The instant games section has over 20 games on offer, including classics such as Bingo and Scratch Cards, as well as newer titles like Wheel Of Fortune™ Deluxe Edition and Spin & Win™ Slots.

Crypto Casino: True Flip is also one of the first casinos to offer a crypto casino experience where players can deposit using cryptocurrency by signing up for an account with Coinbase or BitPay (depending on where they live). They accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin & Dash too.

Live Casino: Live dealers bring real-life excitement to the True Flip casino experience. They make it easier than ever before to enjoy your favorite casino games like roulette or blackjack with real people instead of computer animations.

Several different types of live dealers are available, including European Roulette Live Dealer Table and American Roulette Live Dealer Table.

Huge Jackpots: One thing that makes True Flip stand out from other casinos is its vast jackpots! Numerous progressive jackpots are up for grabs each month - some reaching millions of pounds! Players can win these by playing one or more progressive slot machines live.

Pros

Huge jackpots and bonuses

Easy to play

24/7 customer support

Live chat option

Mobile friendly site

Cons

Guarantees are tricky

#3. North Casino - Reputed UK Casino That Offer Huge Welcome Bonus

North Casino is a UK-based online casino that aims to provide the best gaming experience for its customers.

They have a variety of games and an easy-to-use interface. Their games are powered by Rival and Microgaming, known for their high quality and fair play.

North Casino has been operating since 2007 and providing its customers with top-notch services. They have many payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and prepaid cards.

Their customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. They can help you with any problems you may/will have with their site or games and answer any questions about how to use them properly.

Highlights

Huge Welcome Bonus: Players who make their first deposit at North will receive a 100% matching bonus of up to £200 or €300. Players can use this bonus when playing slots or table games on any device, whether on their desktop computer or smartphone.

The maximum amount you can withdraw is £300 or €350 if you play slots or table games on your desktop computer. If you play slots or table games on your smartphone, the maximum withdrawal amount is £200 or €250.

Huge Jackpot: Are you looking for a casino where you can win big money? The North Casino is one of the best options available today because it has some of the highest jackpots in the industry.

You will find games such as Mega Moolah and Major Millions that offer jackpots that reach millions of pounds!

Live Casino: If you love live casinos, North Casino offers one of the best deals in the industry!

When you register an account with them, you will receive access to their Live Casino Lobby, which features live dealers from Evolution Gaming and NetEnt, who will be waiting for you to join them!

The Live Dealer Lobby features blackjack (single deck or six decks), roulette (single zero or double zero) as well as baccarat (banker or player). There are also daily qualifiers; if you win, you could win tickets for travel to Las Vegas.

Fast and Reliable Withdrawals: North Casino has a fast and reliable method for withdrawals.

The money is transferred to your account within a few minutes so that you can enjoy your winnings in no time. In addition, the minimum withdrawal amount is £10, which makes it easy to fund your account.

Pros

Free Registration Bonus

Gambling Games Variety

Payment Options Variety

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Inaccessible outside the UK

#4. FastPay Casino - Popular Casinos Online To Win Live Dealer Casino Games

FastPay Casino is a brand of the UK's most popular online casino. The company has been around since 1994 and is one of Europe's most well-known online casinos. FastPay Casino is one of the fastest-growing casinos today, offering players an excellent selection of games and fast payouts.

The site offers various game types, including slots, table games, and video poker. Players can also enjoy live dealer games from their mobile devices or laptop.

The site has an easy-to-use interface that lets players quickly find what they want. It is essential because players want to get into their favorite games asap so they can start playing immediately.

Highlights

Light Speed Withdrawals: FastPay Casino has an excellent reputation regarding fast withdrawals. All players are guaranteed that their winnings will be processed within 24 hours after they have been requested.

It means you can receive your winnings in your bank account immediately. You can request withdrawals up to £5,000 per day and up to £50,000 per month.

Crypto Betting: Crypto betting is becoming more popular every day as people are looking for ways to gamble with cryptocurrencies because it allows them to get around gambling laws in some countries.

Players can use Bitcoin , Ethereum, or Litecoin to play games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots at this casino.

Live Games: The Live Games section of FastPay Casino contains over 20 titles that you can play at any time of the day or night. You can also find everything from Roulette to Baccarat and Blackjack on this website!

Pros

The excellent customer service team

Wide range of games to choose from

Great promotions and bonuses

It offers new players a 100% welcome bonus

Cons

Not accepted outside Europe

#5. BetBeard - Recommended Casino Sites To Play Roulette Games

BetBeard is a UK-based casino offering a variety of games in all the most popular categories. It has been around since 2014, and it's easy to see why BetBeard has become one of the most popular choices for players in the United Kingdom.

The site features over 1,000 casino games from all the top gaming providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, and IGT. In addition, there are many unique titles available at BetBeard that you won't find anywhere else.

Players can choose from video slots and table games in several themes, including football, sports betting, and racing. There are also other popular genres, such as video poker, arcade games, and instant win games.

In addition to its large selection of slot machines, BetBeard offers many opportunities for players to win jackpots on progressive jackpot slots or play live dealer blackjack or roulette games where they can interact with real-time dealers.

The site also provides online bingo tournaments where players can compete against each other for prizes up to £1 million!

Highlights

Accepts Crypto: BetBeard accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin, Dash, and Dogecoin. You can find out how to deposit and withdraw using crypto here.

Live Casino: BetBeard has a live dealer casino that offers an authentic casino experience right from your browser. The casino hosts over 300 games, including roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

ESports: One thing that differentiates BetBeard from other online casinos is that it offers a wide range of eSports events. These events include Dota 2 and League of Legends tournaments.

The site has partnerships with several well-known eSports teams, such as OG Dota 2 team and the Fnatic LoL team. If you are an eSports fan or want to learn more about it, BetBeard is worth checking out.

Sportsbook: BetBeard is also one of the top sportsbooks in Europe because it offers great odds on major sporting events that occur worldwide every week or month.

You can bet on football matches such as Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, as well as tennis matches like Wimbledon Championship and French Open Championship (French Open).

You can even bet on horse racing events like Cheltenham Festival and Grand National if you want to try something different from football matches or tennis matches.

Pros

Fast payouts

Variety of games

Live chat support

The casino offers regular promotions

Cons

Unaccessible outside the UK

How We Curated This List of Best Online Casino UK for 2023?

We'll take you through the best casinos in the UK. We'll explain why each one made it on our list, what they offer and how much it costs.

We accounted for many factors in making our list of the best casinos online in the UK. These included:

Licensing

One more thing we considered when making our list of the best online casinos in the UK is licensing.

Licensing is necessary because it ensures that a casino meets specific standards, and it's required by law.

Licensing laws vary from country to country, but they all share one common trait: they're designed to protect players from fraudulent or otherwise illegal activity.

In the UK, for example, a casino must be licensed by the Gambling Commission if it offers games that are played with real money.

That means it has undergone rigorous review and passed a comprehensive set of criteria before being approved for operation.

Payment Methods

We know that payment methods are among the most critical factors in choosing an online casino.

First, we looked at what types of payment methods each casino accepts. For instance, do they accept PayPal or other cryptocurrencies? Do they have a prepaid card option? Are there restrictions on deposits?

Second, we looked at how easy it is to use each method. For example, some casinos have a great selection of payment options but need to make it easier to navigate, while others are straightforward.

Finally, we considered the fees associated with each method. Some casinos charge exorbitant fees for deposits or withdrawals, while others don't charge anything!

We wanted to make sure that our list was full of casinos that offer low-cost methods without sacrificing quality service or experience.

Bonus

Bonus is critical in making our list of best online casinos. No matter what you want, you will never be able to find a better bonus than one offered by any of our top online casinos.

The bonus is usually given on your first deposit, but it can vary from one site to another. For example, some sites give you a welcome bonus when you register, while others may offer bonuses only when you make your first deposit.

Some sites offer bonuses for existing players as well as new ones. In addition to this, some sites do not offer any welcome bonus or welcome deal whatsoever.

You should always check these things before signing up with an online casino because they can affect your winning in the long run!

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile capability is a significant factor in deciding which online casino to play. You want to be able to play your favorite games on the go, and you also want to have access to the same promotions and bonuses as you do when playing from home.

To ensure that we only included casinos that offer mobile compatibility, we considered the following criteria: does the site have an app? What operating systems does it support? What devices does it support? Are there any restrictions on downloading or installing apps? If so, how can I get around these restrictions?

We looked at all those things and more when compiling our list of best online casinos in the UK.

Customer Service

Customer support is a huge factor in determining the best online casinos in the UK. You can contact customer support in many ways, and knowing what those options are is essential before you start.

Firstly, you must know that customer support is a 24/7 service. That means someone can answer your questions and help you anytime.

The second thing to know about contacting customer support is that there are several different ways to do so.

For example, you can reach out over email, chat live with an agent, or even call them on the phone if you prefer speaking face-to-face instead of typing messages back and forth online.

The third thing to know about contacting customer support is what kind of information they will need from you when asking for help with something specific while playing at an online casino site.

The information required includes your name (or whatever name appears on your account), address (so they can send any physical items like checks or prizes), phone number (so they can call if necessary), email address, username, or password.

Security

Security is crucial in determining the best online casino in the UK. You must first create a user account to play at an online casino. Creating an account involves giving the site your personal information and some financial details.

Once you have registered with an online casino, they will provide you with login info that enables you to log in each time you visit their site.

However, some casinos may not be as safe as others. There are many ways for hackers or other malicious entities to access your information, such as by stealing your username and password or installing malicious software on your computer without your knowledge.

Online casinos use extensive security measures to protect their users from threats like these. However, it is still vital for players to remain vigilant when playing at any casino site.

What You Should Know When Buying Quality Online Casino UK?

If you need an online casino that can offer you the best in entertainment and gaming, then make sure it is quality.

The following are some factors that you must consider in choosing an online casino in the UK:

Casino Reputation

One of the critical factors in choosing an online casino is its reputation. That is because you want to ensure that you choose a casino that will treat you fairly and honestly.

First, you should look at how long the casino has been in business. If they have been around for a long time, this is usually a good sign that they offer fair treatment to their players.

You should also look at players' complaints or issues with this particular online casino. You can search for them on forums and social media sites like Twitter or Facebook.

Another way to learn more about an online casino's reputation is by reading reviews from other players who have played at them.

These reviews can tell you if there were any problems with payouts or winnings and any other issues that may have arisen during gameplay.

Games Selection

When choosing a quality online casino in the UK, it's essential to consider the games you'll be able to play. For example, consider whether you want to play slots only or if you'd like to also play table games like roulette or blackjack.

If you're seeking an online casino with more than just slots, pay attention to how many different types of slot games they offer.

Many top-notch casinos offer hundreds of different slot titles at any given time, so they must have a large selection of slots if you're going to be playing them regularly.

Some online casinos also offer variations on their most popular slot titles. For example, if they have a classic slot game called "The Wizard of Oz," they may also offer "The Wizard of Oz: The Dark Side," which features different graphics and gameplay elements than its predecessor.

When choosing an online casino based on its selection of games, it's also important to consider how many other games are available besides slots.

For example, some casinos offer table games and video poker alongside their extensive library of slot machines; others do not offer any other type of game besides slots or video poker.

Customer Support

Customer support is among the most critical factors in choosing an online casino in the UK. And it's also one of the least talked about factors.

It's not enough to have a great website and games because if you have a problem or need help, who will you talk to? What if something goes wrong? How will they get it fixed? Do they even care?

The first thing that makes a good customer support experience is reaching someone quickly and easily. Most companies have phone numbers, but if yours doesn't, that will only help a little if you try to explain your problem over email!

Make sure there are multiple ways for people to contact you—phone/email/chat (as well as live chat)—so that no matter what kind of situation they're in, they can get help.

Bonuses

Bonuses are one of the most critical factors to consider. A good casino will offer you a welcome bonus, typically available as free spins or match deposit bonuses.

The best casinos may also offer reload bonuses, meaning you get extra cash when you deposit more money into your account.

Some casinos even offer loyalty rewards to players who have been playing at the casino for a long time and are considered loyal customers.

When choosing an online casino, look for a site that offers a lot of bonuses and rewards.

You need to find out about these bonuses before registering to properly plan your budget and determine how much money you can spend on this particular slot machine game or card game.

Payment Methods

When choosing an online casino, it is crucial to consider the available payment methods. Many online casinos offer various options for depositing and withdrawing money.

Some of the most common methods include debit cards and credit cards, bank transfers, prepaid vouchers, cash deposits at local banks or ATMs, and e-wallet services like PayPal.

If you plan on playing regularly at the casino, find one that accepts your preferred payment method.

For example, if you only have a debit card but want to play using a credit card or another payment method, look for an online casino that accepts those types of deposits.

FAQs About Online Casino UK

Q1. Can I play Slots at a Casino Online?

Yes, slots are trendy in the UK and other countries in Europe and North America, where people enjoy playing them for fun or real money prizes with little effort required from them.

Many people who want to gamble on slots without spending too much money per spin can do so at one of these licensed casinos by using free spins offered by some companies as an incentive for new players who sign up on their site.

Q2. What is the Difference Between the UK Gambling Sites ad the Ones Located Elsewhere?

The main difference is that the Gambling Commission regulates UK online casinos. It means they must follow specific rules to protect their customers' interests.

The sites also have to provide fair play and integrity of games, as well as make sure that players can win money for real. In addition, they must follow strict security measures to protect their data from hackers and other threats.

Q3. How can I Find out More about Online Casinos in the UK?

If you want to understand more about these sites, you can read reviews on our website or visit other websites that review online casinos. You can also contact customer service departments directly if you have other queries about their services.

Q4. Is it Legal to Gamble at an Online Casino?

Yes! It's legal to gamble on an online casino, provided you're over 18 years old and live in the country where that particular website operates.

If you live in the UK, then there's no problem because most well-known sites are licensed by one or more of the local gambling commissions in Great Britain (Gibraltar or Alderney).

Conclusion: Can You Win Money With Online Casinos?

If you're looking for a UK-friendly online casino, look no further than the casinos. All the sites have a lovely welcoming feel, and once you try the games, you'll realize why they're the best.

They all have good software that lets their games load quickly. In addition, they have wide bet limits, great graphics, and sound effects to give you an authentic casino experience. These are just a few reasons you should choose one of the sites on our list.

However, if you'd prefer to go into the market and find a casino yourself, we've included a guide that will help you choose online casinos for your needs.

Remember, the best casino depends on your needs rather than what they offer. Good luck. May the odds be in your favor!

