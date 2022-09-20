Best Online Casinos in 2022: List of the Top 10 Online Casino Sites

The online casino industry has really upped the ante lately, providing gamblers with a seemingly unlimited selection of games and bonuses at their fingertips.

But of the hundreds of options out there, which are the best online casinos today?

We feel they're the platforms that deliver attractive bonuses, an abundance of games, a stunning user interface, and a rock-solid reputation.

Red Dog Casino topped our list of top online casinos for these reasons and more, but we have a handful of other casino sites we’d like to share with you!

Let’s take a closer look.

Best Online Casinos

1. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Casino Overall

Over 150 casino games

Seven payment methods, including BTC

14 poker titles

Curaçao license

Top-notch customer support

Red Dog Casino is the top dog on our ranking, as it consistently scored high across all of our benchmark tests. This site offers players access to a selection of over 150 top-class casino games, including online slots, video poker, and blackjack.

New players get to enjoy an impressive welcome bonus of 230% on initial deposits + 45 free spins on Neon Wheel 7’s. That's a cash boost that can really help you hit the ground running.

Banking is hassle-free and features popular payment and withdrawal methods in the industry. You can process transactions using crypto, credit and debit cards, and deposit by phone.

They’ve got an exceptional live chat service available to aid deposits and withdrawals, too.

Red Dog Casino gets a perfect score in the support department. You feel valued when contacting customer service, as its team puts you first. Support is available 24/7, and players can reach them via live chat, phone, and email.

Security is also solid on the Red Dog Casino platform, with the casino featuring the latest software encryption. Players are guaranteed a fair and legit gambling environment as this casino operates under a license from the Government of Curaçao.

2. Ignition — No.1 Online Casino for Poker Players

Fantastic poker room

Welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Quick seat games are perfect for beginners

Ignition was launched in 2016 and is one of the few gambling sites with an excellent platform for online poker lovers.

The site offers a fantastic variety of games. However, what truly stands out at Ignition Casino is its incredible poker room – where customers can join a myriad of different kinds of poker games.

If you're a novice player, you'll find the Quick Seat option an excellent feature to have at your disposal. You can tell the system what game you would like to play, the stakes you are willing to wager, and the size of the table you prefer.

After which, it intuitively places you at a table – removing the need to scroll through the screeds of selections.

Ignition also offers tables where players can choose to remain anonymous.

You’ll receive a 150% casino welcome bonus match on Bitcoin deposits – with a maximum cap of $1,500. However, you’ll also receive an additional 150% welcome bonus up to $1,500 for use on the poker tables – adding up to a total figure of up to $3,000.

For fiat deposits, the welcome bonus is lower but still great. New players get a 100% match, capped at $1,000 to spend in the casino and another 100% extra for poker tables. Ignition also rewards players for referring others with the "Tell A Friend" bonus.

Ignition accepts credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash for deposits.

The UI here is excellent, with smartphone users having the opportunity to browse the site via their mobile browser or a dedicated app.

Ignition offers exceptional support via email and live chat. To make things more extensive, Ignition has a dedicated forum where players can seek help from other seasoned gamers.

3. Slots.lv — Best Slots Variety of all Online Casino Sites

195 different online slots

Intuitive user interface

$5,000 Welcome Bonus over your first nine deposits

Lynton Limited owns Slots.lv. This operator enjoys an excellent reputation, having been in the gambling business since the late 90s. Slots.lv offers over 240 games, including 195 online slots, specialty games, table games, and jackpots.

New players at Slots.lv can receive a fiat welcome deposit bonus that works over their first nine deposits – maxing out at $5,000. You get to triple your first deposit up to $1,000 and then receive double your subsequent eight transactions to a max of $500.

If you opt to use crypto, the bonus is even higher, maxing out at an incredible $7,500.

The bonuses are accompanied by a reasonable 35x wagering requirement. Slots.lv also offers referral and crypto-related bonuses. Besides all the solid promotions, you can use its excellent "My Slots" rewards program to increase your bankroll.

This online casino will accept your funds from standard credit and debit cards, bank and wire transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Slots.lv also offers 24/7 customer support via email and live chat. If you'd like some insight into what's obtainable from other players, there's a dedicated forum available to achieve this endeavor seamlessly.

4. BetOnline — Best Casino Site for Mobile Gaming

Diverse sportsbook

Different welcome bonus offers

Dedicated poker app

25+ years in the business

BetOnline has a full range of casino games, including over 260 traditional titles, as well as a fantastic sportsbook where you can wager on an extensive range of sporting events, including horse racing.

At the time of writing, three welcome bonuses were available: sports, poker, and a casino welcome package which includes a 100% match on your first three deposits up to a total of $3,000.

You can deposit and receive funds via credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and bank and wire transfers – so all major banking formats are covered.

In 2020, BetOnline updated its website to give it a fresh, sleek, modern look. It took on a red, white, and black color scheme which we found very easy on the eyes.

BetOnline also has a stunning mobile poker app that is fast, simple to use, and permits quick table entries — excellent for players on the move.

And while the poker client doesn't feature casino and sports alternatives, you are still granted seamless access to BetOnline via your mobile web browser without issues.

5. Cloudbet — Best Online Casinofor Crypto Players

Crypto-only casino

Over 600 games

Many great reload bonuses throughout the week

Sleek design and fluid gameplay

VPN needed for some locations

Launched in 2013, Cloudbet was one of the world’s first cryptocurrency casinos – thus providing players complete anonymity on site-related transactions. While the site emphasizes its sports betting platform, there are more than enough online casino games here to keep players happy.

Cloudbet offers over 600 games, covering all aspects of gambling and giving its players an exciting mix of classic titles and new games. The selections on display are likely to thrill the pickiest of gamers.

Cloudbet's welcome bonus offer is a 100% matched initial deposit bonus, up to a maximum of 5 BTC, 20 ETH, 50 LTC, 75 BCH, 125 BNB, 400 LINK, 500 SOL/UNI, 650 AVAX, 2,500 DOT/FTM, 3,000 MATIC, and more.

It also offers multiple exciting bonuses to keep existing players interested all week long. The Cloudbet platform is perfectly optimized, so you'll enjoy a clear, attractive, and intuitive website.

Cloudbet's support channels are available 24/7 with a live chat feature for players who want fast responses – while you can also seek resolutions via email. If you prefer going the DIY route, there's also a comprehensive FAQ segment available for your perusal.

Cloudbet does restrict US players and that's why it's not higher up on our list. Nonetheless, using a VPN can help you get around this restriction.

6. Big Spin Casino — Top Casino Online for 3D Slots

Wide variety of 3D slots

Decent promotions available

Navigable site layout

Despite only opening in 2017, Big Spin has managed to build an impressive customer base. We love the fact that they field a wide range of gambling options from Betsoft, one of our favorite suppliers.

BigSpin has intensely focused on its amazing selection of 3D slot games, with magnificent graphics that virtually jump off the screen at you. With a captivating backstory, these online slots are likely to keep players online for longer.

There is also a small number of tables that feature live dealer games, and we really loved getting that Las Vegas blackjack feel right from home.

They accept deposits and withdrawals from credit/debit cards, Moneygram, and cryptocurrencies. Players should note that some banking methods are subject to fees.

For your first deposit, BigSpin offers a 200% match up to $1,000. Their reload bonus applies to minimum deposits of $100, where you get a 100% match with a max deposit of $1,000.

There are also many other bonuses, such as Refer a Friend, Player of the Month, and lots more. Though unfortunately, the site doesn't offer a VIP or loyalty program.

There is a good customer support environment with telephone and email options available. The site also features a live chat service, but only registered players can access it.

7. Las Atlantis — Best Online Casino Welcome Bonus Offer

Insane $14,000 welcome bonus package

Solid VIP program

Nice list of specialty games

Las Atlantis was only launched in 2020 but has managed to build a credible reputation in this short time. It is appropriately licensed and regulated by Curaçao and is thus audited regularly.

This online casino offers a full range of classic games, online slots, cards, specialty games, and live dealer titles.

The welcome bonus is an impressive 280% match-up and up to $14,000 over the first five deposits – one of the best we’ve ever come across.

This casino site also has a "Comp Points" system where you receive points for each wager. You can convert these points to cash at a rate of $1 for 100 points. There are no tiers to the points system, as the casino offers rewards based on your accumulations.

Las Atlantis accepts all major credit cards, cryptos, vouchers, and e-wallets. For help, you can reach their customer support 24/7 via live chat, telephone, or email.

8. Bovada Casino — No. 1 Online Casino for Recreational Players

Top-rated sportsbook

Decent array of promotions available

Massive FAQ help section

Bovada has been around since 2011 and is a top-rated online casino. This iGaming site provides games in the usual categories of classic games, slots, cards, specialties, and live dealers.

The spread of online slots, casino games, poker, and specialty games is decent, though not outstanding. Expect around 200 online casino games in total.

On the welcome bonus front, the casino grants newbies a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 on their first three deposits. Bitcoin deposits are even better, with a 125% match-up of up to $1,250 on your first three deposits.

Bovada also has a tier-structured rewards program that offers exclusive perks to ongoing players.

Bovada accepts major credit/debit cards and cryptocurrencies. While you might encounter high fees when using credit or debit cards, Bitcoin transactions don't incur charges.

For help, you can reach their customer support 24/7 via live chat or email. Bovada also has a massive library of FAQs that answers typical casino queries.

9. Wild Casino — Best Casino Online for Table Games

30+ table games

Significant welcome bonus package

Great selection of banking methods

Wild Casino was launched in 1991 and has steadily gained players and a solid reputation. It has one of the best selections of table games – with over 30 alternatives in the mix.

This online gambling platform also offers two live casinos with all the classic table game variations listed.

Wild Casino has an exceptional welcome bonus. New players are eligible for a 250% match on deposits up to $1,000 on their first deposit. For the subsequent four deposits, players will receive a 100% match up to $1,000.

The online casino site also fields several crypto bonuses alongside a wide range of daily, weekly, and monthly offers.

Wild Casino accepts all the major credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets. And the presence of same-day withdrawals is another huge plus for those fond of the ‘reverse’ button.

This website slid down our list due to their poor customer support – as there is currently no live chat or phone number to contact. Furthermore, there is no smartphone app – though you can access the website using a mobile web browser.

10. El Royale Casino — Best Bonuses of all Online Casinoses and Promotions

Wide selection of quality casino games

Massive choice of bonuses and promotions

No withdrawal fees

El Royale opened its virtual doors in 2020 and is powered by the respected and legit RTG software. Players can enjoy a decent selection of table games, slots, poker, and live dealer titles on this site.

The welcome bonus at El Royale is indeed royal. The four-part package consists of two deposit bonuses, a Welcome Mix, Welcome Spins, and a Welcome Boost offer.

This bonus is dependent on the type of deposit made – but if you use crypto, it can total up to an incredible $20,000 + 55 free spins! And it doesn’t stop there, as ongoing players always have access to an impressive array of promotions.

Like most online casino sites, El Royale accepts major debit/credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets. No fees are payable on deposits and withdrawals.

Customer service is top-notch, with live chat, telephone, and email options. One of the cool things is that players can play games in demo mode even without an account.

How We Chose the Best Online Casinos

Game Variety

This is essential, as players should have access to a wide variety of entertainment. It isn't very pleasant to hop from one casino to another in the search for different games. Thus, we opted for one-stop real money online casinos where players can access a variety of games in real-time.

Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome bonuses are standard in the online gaming industry, but the freebies shouldn't end there. Firstly, the welcome bonus should be accompanied by attainable wagering requirements – if you can’t cash them out, what’s the point?

But ongoing promotions, point systems, and VIP programs gained points to the online real money casinos we reviewed as well.

Payment Methods

The best online casino sites offer multiple banking options, including cryptocurrencies, for withdrawing and depositing funds. We obviously preferred options that don’t come associated with transaction fees.

Finally, the timeframes around payouts at online gambling sites are also critical - if you win a handsome sum, you don't want to wait an eternity for your money to arrive!

User Experience

Here, we considered how the online casino treats its players. We evaluated its technical aspects, interface, and security. Since you'll be providing a lot of personal data on the web, how safe are you from a third-party breach?

We also checked out the support department to see if you can quickly get assistance and answers to inquiries in a prompt manner.

Best Online Casinos - FAQs

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino?

Some of the most trusted online casinos right now are Red Dog Casino and Ignition. Both hold a valid gambling license by Curacao eGaming and are powered by renowned software developers, in addition to boasting all the mandatory encryption technologies and player-protection rules.

Is It Safe to Play in an Online Casino?

Yes, it is safe to play in an online casino, provided that a recognized gaming body licenses it, and you choose where to play with care.

For example, Red Dog Casino operates using a Curacao license. This certification indicates that the casino meets every safety requirement the governing body stipulates in its gambling rules and regulations.

Do the Top Online Casinos Payout Real Money?

Yes, online casinos that take real money bets will pay out if you’re lucky enough to win. However, always make sure to play at casino sites holding a valid gambling license from a reputable commission such as Curacao eGaming.

That said, each casino on our list is licensed and equipped to take real money wagers from players.

What Should I Consider Before Selecting an Online Casino?

Before you sign-up at a casino;

Take time to conduct due diligence

Ensure a reputable gaming authority licenses the casino.

Read reviews like this one to find the most reputable online gambling sites

Make sure you’re allowed to gamble in the first place.

What are the Safest Top Online Casinos to Play?

All of the online casinos on our list are safe to play at. However, our top five choices would be our top recommendations, so any of the following:

Are There Legit Online Casinos?

Yes, all of the online casinos on our list are strictly regulated by gambling authorities in countries such as Curacao. This ensures that online casinos uphold a standard of fair gaming and are subject to audits concerning their gaming practices.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos

Red Dog Casino: Modest selection of games, but a fantastic deposit bonus, a wide selection of banking methods, and top-notch customer support. A great overall user experience – making it our top overall selection. New players can get a 230% slots bonus + 45 free spins now.

Ignition Casino: A well-rounded online casino that offers the best poker action of any site on our list. They also feature weekly crypto boosts for their great casino games. New players can get up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Slots.lv: Our top-rated casino for online slot selection, Slots.lv also offers a fantastic welcome bonus, 24/7 customer support and long-standing reputation – all within the confines of a crypto friendly casino. New players can get a $5,000 ($7,500 w/ crypto deposits) welcome bonus now.

BetOnline: Our top overall choice for those playing poker on mobile devices due to their great dedicated mobile apps. Bet Online also has a fantastic sportsbook and a wide variety of welcome and ongoing bonuses. New players can get up to $3,000 in extra cash.

Cloudbet: Our preferred choice for crypto users, this crypto-only casino has a fantastic selection of online casino games and ongoing weekly bonuses that ensure you’ll never get bored. New players can head to Cloud Bet and claim a 5 BTC welcome bonus now.

Still Seeking the Best Online Casinos?

Each of our recommended top online casinos is highly respected and utilizes state-of-the-art software you can trust.

In our opinion, Red Dog Casino is the best all-around casino on the web for most players. It is safe, has excellent bonuses, and satisfies all our wants as players.

That said, you now have a wide variety of gambling sites that cater to every niche in the industry – so feel free to try out a few, claiming each welcome bonus along the way.

But, regardless of which casino site ticks all your requirements, always be sure to gamble online responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: