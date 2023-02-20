Best Online Psychic Reading Sites (Free Deals on Chat, Phone & Video Readings)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Tapping into the energies sent by spirit guides can be helpful if you’re feeling a little lost.

But not everybody has the skill needed to communicate with these other-worldly entities. That’s why psychics, clairvoyants, and mediums offer their services to people who need them most.

A legitimate psychic reading can give you some direction regarding the most pressing questions on your mind.

Luckily, you won’t have to look far and wide for accurate online psychic reading websites.

We’ve listed the top psychic reading sites of 2023, where you can ask about various aspects of your life, from romance to career, money, and everything in between.

Best Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

Kasamba - Best LOVE readings (70% OFF) Psychic Source - Best psychic MEDIUMS ($1/min rates) Keen - Most AFFORDABLE psychic platform (10-mins for $1.99) AskNow - Accurate FINANCE readings (5 FREE minutes) Oranum - LIVE psychic readings (10,000 FREE coins) Mysticsense - Best ASTROLOGY readings (5 FREE minutes)

1. Kasamba - Best Love Psychic Readings

Pros

20+ years of experience

Experts in love psychic readings

Reliable mobile application

Free psychic love reading (3 free minutes)

Up to 70% off

Detailed profiles of online psychics

Flexible payment methods

Cons

No video readings

It can take up to 24 hours to get a response via email

Kasamba has been in the game since 1999 and is one of the best psychic reading sites.

Since then, they’ve become famous for their reliable love readings, having helped over 3 million customers.

But while their specialty is love, many other psychic services are available for your specific needs.

Had a dream you’re sure has a meaning but can’t seem to place? They offer dream analysis.

Have a loved one you want to check on from the other side of the veil? Psychic mediums are also available.

Other services include numerology readings, astrology readings, past life readings, spiritual guidance, tarot reading, dream interpretation, and romance forecasts.

These are available in both early schedules and on-the-spot appointments. Just scroll through online psychic profiles, see what they’re best at, and send them a message.

While Kasamba doesn’t offer video readings, they offer reliable chat and phone psychic readings, which come with a satisfaction guarantee.

Moreover, first-time customers get a free psychic reading (first 3 minutes free) and 70% off their initial reading.

2. Psychic Source - Best Mediumship Psychic Readings

Pros

30+ years of experience

Cheap psychic reading ( $1/minute readings )

) Free psychic readings ( 3 FREE minutes )

) Compassionate psychic mediums

Screens online psychics for authenticity

Reliable search filter functions

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Discounts are only available for new customers

If you’re worried about scams and fakes, we can guarantee that Psychic Source won’t be a concern. They have been offering psychic readings for over 30 years.

Furthermore, their satisfaction guarantee assures you 100% money back or free psychic reading online if you experience a less-than-satisfactory service.

And while their discounts are only available to new customers, you won’t have to break the bank to afford psychic readings. Psychic Source offers readings for as low as $1 per minute.

Psychic Source is known for its unmatched mediumship services, but they also offer past life readings, Cartomancy, Energy healing, Numerology, Tarot Readings, Dream Interpretation, and other types of psychic readings.

These readings are available in phone, chat, and video sessions.

Choose whichever you’re most comfortable with, and connect to your preferred psychic advisor.

3. Keen - Most Affordable Online Psychics

Pros

20+ years of experience

Over 35 million users

Reliable mobile app

10 minutes for $1.99

1700+ psychics

User reviews available

Advanced filter functions

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only available once every 30 days

Keen has over 35 million users.

That’s how you know they’re legit and accessible to customers who seek their psychic solutions.

Keen is also one of the most affordable online psychic reading services, with a 10-minute reading going for $1.99.

They offer similar psychic services to our first two placers, including past life readings, online tarot readings, phone readings, chat readings and so on. But what we found unique about them is that they also do pet psychic readings.

Therefore, Keen is your best bet if you have anything you want to know about your pet or want to communicate with them.

And because they understand that first-time customers may be a little skeptical, they provide money-back guarantees.

Everyone can enjoy the privilege of a refund or free online psychic readings after a session that did not satisfy them.

We must also commend Keen for its commitment to keeping customer information safe. The site takes extra care to prevent breaches for the safety of its patrons.

4. AskNow - Best Psychics for Career and Finance Advice

Pros

17+ years of experience

Free psychic reading ( 5 free* minutes )

) Chat and phone psychic reading

24/7 availability

Satisfaction guarantee

Reliable search filter functions

Rigorous screening of psychics

Specializes in tarot readings

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee only available for 5 minutes

AskNow has been offering reliable psychic readings for over 17 years.

Names, qualifications, and availability are all present on a psychic’s profile, and clicking on their profile will allow you to book an appointment.

Worth mentioning is their financial readings that nudge people in the right direction regarding spending and saving.

Additionally, AskNow offers tiered payments to help you find a psychic within your budget.

Add to this 5 free Master minutes and the only 40-minute $1 per minute deal online, and AskNow is a must-try no matter which readings you’re interested in.

And while their satisfaction guarantee is only available for 5 minutes, you won’t need it if you use the quick search filter, which guarantees you match with the best psychic in your area of interest.

5. Oranum - Best LIVE Psychic Readings

Pros

10+ years of experience

Advanced filter functions

Video readings available

Free psychic chat (1 FREE chat question)

10,000 FREE coins

Psychic readers have introductory videos

Cons

No reviews for readers

Replies may not be immediately received

Oranum is probably the most interactive site on our list.

It connects readers and customers like they’re on social media through live sessions. We think this helps the customers better understand who they want to hire for their chosen service.

And while there are no reviews for readers, Oranum gives a free online psychic reading (1 free chat question) to get a feel of any reader before committing to a paid reading.

How does this work?

It’s straightforward, every psychic with their status set to “live” sits in their little staged set and waits for prospective customers to send them chat-based questions. Then, they briefly answer these for free.

We also love the prerecorded videos from readers that detail their expertise. These readers are even ranked with a point system, so you can easily browse through the best 100 readers on the site.

Additionally, you can create a favorite reader list to view them quickly later.

Oranum also has a mobile application for on-the-go readings and gets you started with 10,000 free coins.

6. Mysticsense - Best Astrologers for Astrology Readings

Pros

Easy to search for Psychics

Readings starting at $0.99

Screened fortune tellers

300+ fortune tellers

24/7 psychic guidance

Cons

5 minutes are not 100% free but refunded

Had a dream that has been recurring for a few weeks or even a few months?

Have Mystic Sense’s astrologers and dream interpreters help you decode the hidden meanings and messages that your subconscious and your sun sign, moon sign, and planetary positions are trying to send.

Search their Astrology Readers and receive your first five minutes free for paid readings.

If you need help with which astrologer to choose, they have a community forum, a safe space where fellow customers can lead you to the services your soul needs.

Not ready to speak to an advisor yet?

No worries. You can access free horoscope readings everyday.

All you have to do is enter your name, date of birth, gender, and email to receive a free daily horoscope from Mysticsense.

How We Ranked the Best Psychic Reading Websites

Reputation

No one wants to be scammed by a con artist masquerading as legit online psychic readers.

As a result, we ensured that all the online psychic reading sites we recommended offered the following guarantees to ensure their customers received accurate readings.

Firstly, we made sure that only qualified online psychic readers were employed and looked into how each of these psychic websites screened and vetted their psychics.

We also looked at whether the psychic reading site allowed their customer to leave feedback publicly for every psychic advisor, clairvoyant and psychic medium.

A public rating and feedback system is crucial for future clients to make an informed decision before choosing which advisor will be best for them.

Number of Online Psychics Available

With the increased need for connection and spiritual healing, psychics, tarot readers and spiritual readings have almost become the modern alternative to counseling.

As such, it’s crucial that whichever psychic reading site you choose has advisors ready at the drop of a hat to offer guidance and advice.

To no one’s surprise, only the best psychic services have enough staff and expertise to provide 24/7 support no matter what’s keeping you awake at night.

Whether you’ve been struggling for weeks or only a few days, the sooner you can connect with a psychic advisor the better.

You don’t want to be left waiting weeks for your session to begin.

It’s exactly for this reason that we only included websites with 100s of online psychics, clairvoyant psychics, chat psychics, phone psychics and more.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Our research revealed that the most reliable sources accurate psychic readings also provided guarantees should their customers be disappointed with their session.

Consequently, we were very careful to look for the best online psychic reading services that offered actual money-back guarantees or some form of compensation.

What’s more a service that offers refunds for unhappy customers shows that they are confident in the abilities of their online psychics and advisors on staff.

Just note that guarantees in the psychic industry are sometimes a little complicated to figure out. You may find you only have a 1-7 days after your reading to request a refund.

It’s also highly likely that you won’t be able to request refunds continually after every session you join.

Another way that online psychic reading sites offer a guarantee is in the form of free minutes and trials, which we’ll cover below.

Free Trial Minutes

Any psychic network worth its salt should offer introductory rates for new clients. Otherwise how will they grow their customer base and more importantly how will you know if the service or psychic is right for you.

That’s why it was absolutely necessary for our team to identify psychic sites that offered trials and free psychic readings for first-time clients.

All of our top picks offer some form of free psychic reading, whether that as free minutes, discounted rates, free psychic chat rooms or something similar.

Either way, if it’s your first time getting a psychic reading, you’ll be able to save $$$ on whichever site you try above.

Free Resources and Guides

The best online psychic reading platforms aren’t just a service for paid readings nor are they just a way to connect with online psychics from around the world.

Nope. Truly legitimate services are a gateway to a wealth of free knowledge to start your spiritual journey and lead you one step closer to happiness and contentment.

Spritual guidance doesn’t just come from a psychic reading session, you can find clarity from self-healing practices such as meditation, yoga and more.

Absolutely every one of the websites above offer access to free media, videos, articles, podcasts, guides, and more to help introduce their clients to the world of spirituality and healing.

How to Find the Best Psychic Readers

With the abundance of fake psychic reading services (and fake psychics) available on the internet these days, it's easy to get tricked.

So, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff?

Check Reviews

The first step to finding the best psychics to answer your most important questions is to find the right psychic agency.

Of course, you might find something useful in our previous entries. But if you want more alternatives, reviews from real users are an excellent place to start.

This is a good way to determine whether or not a particular website for psychic readings online has gained the confidence of its target audience.

Double Check Payment Methods

Next, once you’re on a potential psychic website, you should double-check its safety.

How safe are their payment procedures? You expect the security of your financial information to be guaranteed.

Also, find out whether or not the online psychic reading platform you're considering checks the credentials of their psychics. It would be very beneficial if they did.

If they don't, you shouldn't take any chances or ensure they have a satisfaction guarantee.

Read Customer Policies

Additionally, check out the platform's customer service before committing to a psychic reader.

The question is, how dependable is it? Does it operate around the clock? Can you choose from multiple ways to get in touch with the company? Find out.

Think About What You Want

You should also consider your financial situation since some psychic reading platforms are more expensive than others.

Businesses must also pay attention to their customers' preferred reading methods.

So, ensure the psychic reading website you're thinking about has the services you want, like phone readings, video readings, and live chat psychic readings at a budget you can afford.

How To Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate

They Underwent Screening

Leading psychic reading platforms ensure their online psychics undergo proper screening.

They look at previous experience, other sources of income, and knowledge of their chosen specialty to ensure they are not just fumbling with cards or charms to trick customers.

The Readings Are Not Meant To Please

Psychic readings can be positive or negative.

A legit psychic reading will disclose even the most negative things if necessary. Illegitimate psychic readers may go overboard with positive readings to convince you to spend more.

They Don’t Promise 100% Accurate Psychic Readings

Psychic readings are not accurate predictions but mere guides about possibilities based on your energy.

Those who swear their readings will 100% apply to you are probably fake. Always take readings with a grain of salt.

Things to Avoid When Getting a Psychic Reading Online

Giving Out Excess Personal Information

Psychic readers don’t need much information from your birth certificate or driver’s license to tap into your energy.

Usually, they ask for your preferred name, birthdate, situation, or any questions you may have about your concern (for structured readings).

Cursing Other People

Some psychic readers also do spellwork services.

Avoid using spellwork to curse people and endanger their physical, emotional, or mental health.

The energy you give comes back tenfold, and the negativity may make its way back to you.

Agreeing to a Pay-first Basis

Most platforms require payment after the session with your psychic is done.

If a psychic reader or an online psychic reading site asks you to pay in full days before your scheduled appointment, it may give them space to take your money and run.

Always settle for downpayment or after-session payments, as well as money-back guarantees.

Best Online Psychic Reading Websites - FAQ

When Is the Best Time to Talk to a Psychic?

The best time to talk to a psychic depends on the customer.

They may seek out a psychic when they feel lost about a certain aspect of life, like their career, love, or family.

However, it is also perfectly fine to get a reading just to have some foresight about these things.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Psychic readings can vary between $0.7 to $1.00 per minute, depending on the platform and the psychic’s expertise.

For instance, Kasamba has the best rates for love readings.

Some online psychics may also use additional materials for each session, resulting in extra fees.

Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Yes, you can get a free psychic reading online.

Most online psychic websites offer free readings for the first couple of minutes for free.

Discounts are also available for first-timers. For instance, Kasamba offers up to 70% OFF your first reading, and Oranum offers the first five minutes for free.

If you see 100% free psychic readings, ensure they are legit before engaging.

What’s the Difference Between Hot and Cold Readings?

The difference between hot and cold readings is the amount of information the psychic knows about a customer when they perform a reading.

Hot readings are where the psychic already knows some information about the customer through research or overheard conversations.

On the other hand, in cold readings, the psychic tries to make high-probability guesses about the customer based on their body language, social status, or gender. The psychic then adjusts their guesses based on how the client reacts.

How Accurate are Online Psychic Readings?

Online psychic readings can be very accurate if you use a trustworthy online psychic reading service with expert psychic readers.

For example, thanks to strict screening procedures, Kasamba makes sure that all of its psychics are legitimate.

Additionally, you can quickly ascertain whether or not a given psychic is worth your time by reading reviews written by previous clients (some psychics have more than 20,000 reviews).

What Are Spiritual Readings?

Spiritual readings are a collaborative effort between you and the psychic, where they try to gain insight from the other side by using their heightened senses.

Psychics readers gain insight into the world beyond what the five senses can reveal.

When conducting an online psychic reading, psychics rely on these abilities to uncover the truth about their clients.

This may sound alarming, but psychics aren't looking to pry into your private life.

Instead, they employ their insights into the spiritual realm to counsel others and lead them in the right direction.

Therefore, every psychic reading online you pay for will be dedicated to assisting you in some way, but how they go about doing so may differ.

To help with their predictions, some psychics turn to tools like tarot cards and runes, and some ask their angels or guides for advice.

Why Should I Get an Online Psychic Reading?

There are various personal and specific reasons why you should consider getting a psychic reading online.

Life can be challenging at times.

You may not have enough answers to the most pressing questions in your life, whether they pertain to love, work, money, or fulfillment.

Psychic readings are helpful for this purpose. They are informative and valuable in pointing you in the right direction.

If you're looking for answers about your love life, career, or finances, consulting a psychic and joining the community of psychic readers may be the way to go.

You may have your dreams interpreted or hear from your ancestors who have passed on.

How Often Should I Have a Psychic Reading?

How often to get a psychic reading online depends on each individual.

Keep in mind that online psychic reading is an individual experience. Therefore, how often you need it may depend on how often you want the biggest mysteries in your life to be solved.

You could try out a few psychics at regular intervals if you think you could benefit from using different services to address the same issue.

Considering that most professional advisors ask for a payment, the size of your wallet is also an important consideration.

While some provide new customers with free online psychic reading questions, others do not.

All in all, there is no cap on how frequently you can receive an accurate psychic reading online, though, if you don't mind shelling out cash for a lot of them.

Seriously, it's up to you to decide.

Are Psychic Readings Online Different Than In-Person Readings?

No, from a spiritual perspective, psychic readings online are not different from in-person readings.

Whether they operate online or in person, psychics are still psychics.

Psychic readings are no different in this regard. Those are the same whether you get them online or in person.

The reason is that an online psychic reader can tap into your energies from anywhere.

Even if you're thousands of miles apart or sitting next to each other in the same room, online psychics can pick up on your energies in much the same way as in-person ones.

For this reason, modern-day readings and online mediums are increasingly gaining favor over their more conventional counterparts.

How Do I Prepare for My Online Psychic Reading?

There are some things you can do to get ready for your online psychic reading.

Maximize your psychic readings by following these guidelines the next time you consult a psychic.

The first step is to conduct some research.

This way, you know you're getting in touch with a genuine psychic reader who will provide accurate psychic readings and sympathetic support.

Please consider using one of the psychic reading online services listed in this article and researching the various psychics' ratings and testimonials before making a decision.

Then, get your questions ready.

Psychic readings can be nerve-wracking, but you can feel more in charge if you come prepared with a list of questions in advance.

Lastly, relax.

Select a serene location and relax by taking a few deep breaths. You should focus on yourself to get the most out of your online psychic reading.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

It is up to you to decide what you want to know during a psychic reading.

During a reading with a psychic, you can ask anything.

However, there is a catch.

Your questions must be open-ended to receive thorough responses from your advisor.

"Closed" questions can only be answered with a "yes" or "no," and nothing more.

If you want to ask more in-depth questions, try using this simple "formula," which we'll refer to as the "five Ws."

Why

Who

When

Where

What

The following are some questions you might ask a psychic using the five Ws:

What will my career look like in the future?

When will I find a soulmate?

Who is responsible for our (my ex and I) breakup?

Why did my ex leave?

Where can I find a lover?

Even though most of the questions above are about romantic relationships, you can use the same method to ask about other parts of your life, such as your work, your finances, and your happiness.

What Happens During a Reading with Online Psychics?

What happens with an online psychic during a session can change depending on your advisor, the reading itself and even how open you are.

Most online psychics will need a couple of minutes to connect with you before giving you advice, but this is not always the case.

They will also inquire about what prompted your call and make every effort to help you feel comfortable.

Then, they'll breathe and open their minds and try to zero in on your energy. Your psychic reading online will start as soon as you are linked in.

The tools used by the online psychic reader and the type of reading you have scheduled will determine the next steps.

They may communicate with their spirit guides to tell you about your one true love, your family, or your future profession.

You may also connect with a deceased person if you go to a psychic medium and ask to talk to a loved one who has died.

However, no matter what kind of psychic you consult, you are allowed to ask additional questions.

The psychic reading services will end when you are satisfied, and you should be given an opportunity to leave feedback.

No matter your experience you should leave a review. This way, you can tell possible clients where to find the most trustworthy psychics online.

What Type of Online Psychic Readings Are Best?

The best online psychic readings vary from person to person.

Online psychic reading can be through chat, phone, or video. But the most effective approach to contacting a psychic is totally up to you.

How do you like to communicate best? Verbally? Your best bet is to consult a psychic via phone psychic readings.

Are you more comfortable writing than talking?

In such a case, it's best to get a psychic reading online through a chat service on a psychic reading website or a mobile app.

You should opt for a video reading if you'd like to see and hear your psychic.

Do Some Online Psychic Advisors Scam Clients?

Yes, some psychics will indeed take your money and run.

Criminals who attempt to steal from you usually strike when you are preoccupied with something else.

For this reason, we can't stress enough the importance of only using a reputable psychic reading website, like the five recommended above, for online psychic readings.

Before letting them give readings to their customers, these psychic reading websites carefully screen their psychics. So you won't run into many fake psychics.

These online psychic reading platforms also promise complete satisfaction or money back if you’re unsatisfied with you’re reading.

That still doesn't mean you're safe from con artists.

Therefore, contact customer service immediately if you notice anything out of the ordinary.

Can I Become a Psychic Too? How?

Yes, you, too, have the potential to develop psychic abilities.

But there are challenges to overcome.

Almost anyone can learn to use their psychic abilities with the right mindset and training, but success rates vary greatly.

Naturally, the business of online psychic readings isn't for the faint of heart. Cultivating psychic skills requires you to be patient, committed, and disciplined.

But what training is needed to become a psychic?

You ought to be able to pick up information through channels other than your five senses.

Let us fill you in.

If your predictions tend to come true, you may wish to develop this talent (aka psychic predictions).

If you use your gut to make decisions and it turns out to be correct, you shouldn't ignore your abilities in this area.

And if people trust you with their dream interpretations, even in a casual setting, then you should develop that skill.

If any of these descriptions sound like your life, it may be time to tap into your psychic abilities.

The best way is to sign up for one of the many online courses for psychic development, like those offered by The Psychic School.

Once you feel confident in your abilities, don't forget to use them. It may enable you to support yourself financially or advance your career.

Where To Get Real Online Psychics - Wrapping Up

There you have it, the five best online psychic reading sites to go to if you want to find the most accurate and helpful psychic readings online.

We've also included answers to some of the frequently asked-about topics.

No matter which service you end up using, we hope you have a wonderful time during your psychic reading.

We tried all of our favorite psychic connections and found that Kasamba was the best because each psychic gave us free psychic reading for three minutes and their love readings were the best.

We also enjoyed our experiences with the friendly psychics on Keen and AskNow , and we thought Keen was incredibly adaptable.

If this is your first time consulting a psychic, and you're looking for the best service possible at a low price, you'll have an unforgettable experience on all these sites.

So, what's stopping you from picking up the phone right this minute and finally getting that question off your chest?