Best Online Slots in Canada to Play for Real Money: Top Canadian Slot Sites in 2023

Searching for the best online slots in Canada? You’ve come to the right place. Our expert team has trawled the leading online casinos in Canada to see who’s got the best collection going.

Following our extensive testing, Jackpot City came out on top as the absolute best Canadian online casino for slot games - but that’s just the beginning.

We’ve broken down all the best slot sites with unique value propositions for all types of players.

Let’s take a deeper look at the rankings.

Best Online Slots Sites in Canada

1. Jackpot City (Book of Atem) – Best Online Slots in Canada Overall

Pros:

Massive jackpots up for grabs

Great variety of online slots

Top-tier slots game studios

Big welcome offer

Strong mobile offering

Cons:

High welcome bonus wagering requirements

Looking for an ideal blend of experience and innovation? Jackpot City Casino has been in the online casino space since 1998 and has continually evolved and stayed relevant—and it’s got some of the best slots offerings around, with the jackpot titles standing out.

Slots Offering: 4.8/5

More than 400 great slot games are available for you to play at Jackpot City Casino. They cover everything from classic slots to progressive jackpot slots, and a wide array of modern titles. Over 15 different studios provide these games, including NetEnt, Microgaming, and Novomatic.

One of the most popular progressive slots in the world is on offer – Mega Moolah. The main reason why people enjoy it so much is due to its jackpots which, should you encounter some extreme luck, can be worth millions of dollars.

Many other notable games also feature as part of the Jackpot City Casino slots offering, including Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II, and Masters of Valhalla.

Welcome Deal & Promotions: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at Jackpot City Casino gives you deposit bonuses for each of your first four payments. Each bonus is the same size, matching your deposit 100% up to $400. All you need to do is add at least $10 each time to get your hands on the bonus.

Additionally, new depositors will also get 150 bonus spins Book of Atem.

The promotions page at Jackpot City Casino is constantly updating with exciting new offers for existing users. You’ll almost always find some sort of free spins offer, with cashback deals and reload bonuses also frequently featured.

User Friendliness: 5/5

Looking for an online casino that looks smart and performs smoothly? Jackpot City Casino ticks these boxes. The color scheme and overall design scream luxury. You’ve got a very simple navigation system here, with all of the games clearly categorized and displayed.

The mobile offering is particularly good for people who like playing CA online casino games when they’re on the go.

You’ll have the choice of downloading the app or using a browser to access the mobile website.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

There’s no shortage of useful payment options available at Jackpot City Casino, including Visa, Mastercard, eChecks, iDebit, ecoPayz, and instant transfers from most Canadian banks.

Following the 24-hour pending period, withdrawals tend to process pretty fast. In all, you can expect to be cashed out in 3-5 business days.

Grab up to $1600 plus an exclusive 180 bonus spins at Jackpot City Casino right now.

2. Slots.lv (777 Deluxe) – Best Slots Promos of any Online Canadian Slots Site

Pros:

All the top-quality game studios

Many big-name online slots

Variety of payment options

Big welcome bonus

Very easy platform to use

Cons:

Not the fastest withdrawals

Slots.lv Casino has been one of the best online gambling sites since it first went live in 2013. While it’s not going to provide you with thousands of slots games to choose between, a quality collection of games is playable on the extremely user-friendly platform.

Slots Offering: 4.4/5

With a couple of hundred different online slots games, Slots.lv Casino doesn’t have the biggest collection of games that you’ll come across. However, there is most certainly an emphasis on quality, which can get the juices flowing.

Underlining the quality of the games on offer is the fact that many big-name companies supply titles, such as Microgaming and Betsoft Gaming. You can quickly see what titles are particularly popular at a given moment in time.

Some of the hottest online slots currently on offer include Mythic Wolf, Tiger Temple, and Instant Inferno. New slots and progressive jackpot slots are also often added, which can keep things fresh.

Welcome Deal & Promotions: 5/5

Crypto and non-crypto users alike will be taken care of with the Slots.lv Casino welcome offer. Fiat players get 200% up to $1000 while crypto players can grab 300% up to $1500. The offer continues over the next 8 deposits for up to $7500, should you be so inclined.

The wagering requirements are quite decent, putting you in pole position for seeing a real-money return.

A handful of other promos will also usually be on offer, and we particularly liked the Crypto Double Up which allows users to claim two weekly 150% matches up to $250 plus 50 free spins.

User Friendliness: 5/5

Casino sites don’t come much more simple or straightforward than Slots.lv Casino. A minimalist approach has been taken, with everything being neatly laid out, with plenty of blank canvas.

The game library is very nicely laid out. You can quickly filter the games by category. You’ll also be able to see what games are new additions or are especially popular. Any titles that have jackpots will clearly showcase the current top prize, while the speed of the platform is top-tier.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Cryptocurrency deposits are very popular at Slots.lv Casino (with those bonuses, why not?) and include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

On the fiat side, you’ll have credit cards, as well as direct bank transfer and Interac online for Canadian players.

You won’t find the fastest withdrawal speeds here, particularly if you go for a traditional type of withdrawal method which will take 4-7 business days. For this reason, go with crypto as you’ll be cashed out in 24 hours or less.

Sign up with Slots.lv Casino and get yourself up to $7500 in bonuses right now.

3. Spin Casino (Wheel of Wishes) – Best Canada Online Slots with Jackpots

Pros:

Great variety of slots

Solid mobile offering

Large welcome offer

Localized payment options

Cons:

Not the most aesthetically pleasing platform

For those who like having access to a diverse range of games, Spin Casino will be one of the best online slots sites. You’ll find no shortage of different styles of slots, including endless innovative features, themes, and graphics.

Slots Offering: 4.8/5

Spin Casino places a big emphasis on making sure that its Canadian players have access to a great variety of slot machines. The operator especially is a good fit for people who are feeling a bit nostalgic and want to try out some old-school types of online slots.

This doesn’t mean that Spin Casino is lacking when it comes to modern titles. You’ll find hundreds of different options from more than 30 different game development studios.

The likes of NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, and Microgaming bring to the table world-renowned slots like Wheel of Wishes, Fortunium, and Break Da Bank.

Looking for a break from online slots? It’s also one of the best live casinos in Canada.

Welcome Deal & Promotions: 4.7/5

You’ll be able to enjoy a 100% first deposit bonus up to $400 with the Spin Casino welcome offer added on top of that will be similar deposit bonuses for your next couple of deposits.

Finally, there’ll usually be plenty of free spins up for grabs, whether it is through the operator highlighting certain games, weekly tournaments, or reload bonus offers.

User Friendliness: 4.7/5

Spin Casino doesn’t have the best-looking platform, but it is fairly straightforward to use once you sign up for an account. Every type of casino game has its own section, allowing you to quickly see what options are open to you.

One of the highlights of Spin Casino is that it puts plenty of support into its mobile offerings. Users have the choice of downloading the app or using the mobile website to play games.

Both options are very simple to use, no matter if you are setting up an account, playing games, or conducting transactions.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Spin Casino tailors its selection of payment options depending on what region you are in. Therefore, plenty of transaction methods that are popular in Canada will be open for you to use like Interac, Visa and Mastercard, and Canadian bank transfers.

Generally, Spin Casino will approve payouts in 1 to 2 days. From there, expect the money to arrive in your account in about 3 business days for most methods.

Go with Spin Casino and be rewarded with up to $400 in bonus credits on your first deposit.

4. BitStarz (Wolf Gold) – Best Bitcoin Slots Site in Canada

Pros:

Fantastic no deposit bonus

Sleek platform design

New signups also get access to a deposit bonus

More than 850 online slots games

Great slots giveaways with Slot Wars

Cons:

No mobile app

BitStarz Casino has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent years for being a strong all-around online gambling site. It also has one of the best welcome packages around for you to enjoy.

Slots Offering: 5/5

With over 850 slot games, BitStarz Casino ensures that you’re never going to have a dull moment when playing online casino games.

One of the highlights of playing at BitStarz Casino is that you’ll get access to some online slots that are completely exclusive to the platform. This means that you’ll have access to something totally unique—like their provably fair blockchain-checked games.

There are tons of popular classic slots, progressive jackpots, and regular video slots. New titles are added on an almost weekly basis, which brings plenty of freshness to users.

As well as the online slots on offer, you have a huge range of other types of gambling options to choose between. This includes dozens of table games and live dealer casino games, and this is one of the best blackjack sites around as well.

Welcome Deal & Promotions: 4.9/5

For just signing up for a BitStarz Casino account, you’ll get a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins. There’s also a tasty deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC that’ll give you both bonus funds and more free spins.

BitStarz Casino also makes sure to have a range of other promotions, including regular table games and slots tournaments. Slot players will love the Slot Wars promo, where prize pools can reach up to $5000 and 5000 free spins just for regular play.

At the time of writing, there was even a Tesla giveaway taking place.

User Friendliness: 4.8/5

There’s a very smart design in place at BitStarz Casino. The sleek color scheme and neat design really will meet most tastes. Site speed is something else that also goes above and beyond what we normally expect to see.

While there’s no mobile app the website can be accessed on iOS and Android devices. We really enjoyed the richness of the gameplay, with the graphics of each and every game being maximized by the high-performing BitStarz Casino platform.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Despite BitStarz Casino mainly being one of the best Bitcoin casinos online, Canadian players have the option to use fiat currency via Visa, Mastercard, and Interac Online.

Eight different cryptocurrencies are supported as well including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.

Grab yourself 20 free spins without even needing to deposit by signing up at BitStarz Casino.

5. PlayOJO (Thor: The Trials of Asgard) – No Wagering Slots Bonus for Canadian Players

Pros:

1,800+ online slots games

Large live dealer casino

30+ game software providers

No wagering requirement for the welcome offer

Cons:

Not the nicest design

PlayOJO Casino is the ideal option for people who are looking to stave off boredom thanks to the sheer number of slots games. The very best in the business supply these titles, so you know you’re in for a treat. They’ve also got the only no rollover bonus in town.

Slots Offering: 5/5

As you’ve got access to over 1,800 different online slots games, endless hours of fun are ahead of you if you sign up for an account with PlayOJO Casino. More than 30 different game software providers have their games featured on the platform.

Many of the titles have been upgraded over time to ensure that they cater to a modern audience. For example, some of the most popular games in the world have gotten a facelift, such as Buffalo Blitz II Ways Boost and Blue Wizard Fire Blaze Classics.

No matter what your preferences might be when it comes to slot machines, PlayOJO Casino will have something for you. What’s more, is that many of these slots can be played for free as well as for real money.

Flexibility is certainly a key feature at PlayOJO Casino.

Welcome Deal & Promotions: 4.8/5

The PlayOJO Casino welcome offer sees you getting 80 free spins when you make a qualifying deposit in Canadian dollars—plus one free spin on their Prize Twister machine.

You’ll be able to keep all the winnings from these free spins, with no wagering requirement in place. The promo also has no max win, nor a minimum withdrawal.

If you’re looking for an impressive deposit match, do keep in mind that you won’t get it here. This is a no-frills free spins bonus only.

Most of their other current offers are related to the rewards program, such as getting spins for a prize wheel and getting cash back.

User Friendliness: 4.7/5

PlayOJO Casino doesn’t really stand out in terms of design, but the simplified menu system is ideal for beginners. You can quickly find what you’re looking for.

One of the features we enjoyed the most was hovering over the title to see how many times it had been played over the past six hours, as well as seeing what the biggest win was. This is a unique type of feature that is not often seen elsewhere.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You’ll have no shortage of deposit or withdrawal options including credit and debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and instant bank payments from Canadian accounts.

PlayOJO processes all withdrawals in 11 working hours, which is much quicker than most.

Grab one of the world’s only rollover-free welcome bonuses by signing up at PlayOJO now.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Slot Sites

Online Slots Variety

As we’re looking specifically for the best online slots, that’s going to be our main area of focus. This includes looking at both the quality and quantity of slot games that are on offer.

We also take a look at the variety of games, whether it is checking for classic slots, progressive slots, and so on. A great way to get a quick idea of the quality of casino games is by looking to see what top software providers are supplying games.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions

New Canadian players deserve the best casino bonuses when they sign up at online casinos. That’s why we’re looking at the fine print of casino sites to ensure bonuses are fair and easy enough to work off.

We also value other promotions from free spin deals to reload bonuses and cashback offers.

User Friendliness & Payment Methods

Having an online casino that is simple to use is something that is very underrated. It helps to eliminate any headaches associated with getting started playing your favorite online casino games. This goes for mobile devices and desktop computers.

Finally, we take a look to make sure that there’s a good range of payment options and that nothing undesirable sticks out when it comes to withdrawal limits, speeds, and costs.

Best Online Slots Sites in Canada—FAQ

Can You Play Online Slots in Canada for Free?

There will be certain online casinos in Canada that allow you to play free online slots. These free slots will see you using virtual funds instead of real money. You also will get free games if there are bonus spins on offer for a certain title at an online casino site.

Does Every Canadian Slots Site Have a Mobile Offering?

Most operators will have mobile casinos in place. The very top online slots casinos will have both an app to download and a mobile browser-based website. Most of these offerings will also be available for both iOS and Android phones.

Are All Online Slots Sites in Canada Trustworthy?

Every one of the options on our list are reputable online slots sites. They have proven over the course of time that they offer fair casino games, treat customers fairly, and properly protect all sensitive information.

They also always offer free problem gambling resources and tools. This includes deposit limits, loss limits, time-out periods, and self-exclusion.

What Other Games Can I Play in Canada in Addition to Online Slots?

You can come across many different types of games at the best online slots sites for Canadian players. As well as the likes of video slots, progressive jackpots, and classic titles, you’ll also have table games like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

Many online casinos will also have live dealer games and sports betting options.

What Are the Most Popular Slot Games at Online Canadian Slots Sites?

While slots games can be very subjective when it comes to popularity, the best online slots sites will usually have a good range of commonly played titles. Some of the biggest names currently include Book of Atem, 777 Deluxe, and Wolf Gold.

Comparison of the Top Canadian Online Slots Websites

If you want to quickly get a feel for what the leading online casinos have to offer slots players, we’ve condensed the reviews into very digestible chunks:

Jackpot City: You get an ideal blend of experience and innovation with Jackpot City Casino. Many of the best slots development companies provide the titles and you have a lucrative welcome offer waiting for you.

Slots.lv: Canadian players couldn’t ask for a more user-friendly platform than Slots.lv Casino. This is added to the quality welcome offer that could fetch you up to $7500 in total and a diverse range of top slots games.

Spin Casino: There are tons of free spin offers available through Spin Casino, and Canadian players get access to a great variety of slots and a top-tier mobile offering. This is another top online casino with a 20+ year reputation so you know it’s legit.

BitStarz Casino: You’ll struggle to find a better welcome package than what BitStarz provides, with up to 5 BTC available. It also offers a no deposit bonus of free spins. This is added to the large collection of slots and sleek platform.

PlayOJO Casino: With over 1,800 slots games from 30+ studios, slots players will feel like they’re in heaven when signed into their PlayOJO Casino account. It’s also got the only no rollover welcome bonus in the business, with no max cashout to boot.

How to Sign Up to a CA Slots Site

Settled on an online casino to play your favorite slots?

All you need to do then is spend the minute or two it usually takes to get a new online casino account up and running and you’ll be good to go.

Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to signing up at our top pick Jackpot City

Step 1: Go to the Jackpot City Site

Click here and begin the registration process

Enter the relevant contact and personal information

Choose a password and username

Agree to the T&Cs

Submit the form

Step 2: Confirm Your Email Address

Go to your email account

Find the email from Jackpot City (look in your spam folder if you don’t see it)

Click the link within the email

Step 3: Deposit Money

You should be logged in automatically

Click the “Bank” icon at the top right

Follow the instructions to deposit Canadian dollars using your method of choice

Begin playing your favorite slot games

Ready to Start Playing the Best Online Slots in Canada?

After our review of the very best online slots sites, we’re certain you’ll have the pick of the litter, depending on your unique tastes.

Again, we recommend first going with Jackpot City for their overall performance in slot games variety, promotions, free spins offers, and convenient and fast banking options.

Whichever Canadian slot site you ultimately go for, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

