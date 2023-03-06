10 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites for Reliable Readings & Accurate Readers

I know you’re strong. You take care of hundreds of problems on a daily basis, and you never complain.

But from time to time, things may seem unsurmountable.

And you know what?

That’s perfectly fine.

We all go through stuff that’s too hard to overcome, and we all need a little extra help at some point.

But you and I both know there’s a solution − tarot card readers.

This is why we’ve made this list of the best online tarot reading sites. With 20+ years of experience, hundreds of psychics, 1,000s of reviews, and affordable prices, you’ll be able to solve your problems in no time.

And then when you’re back on track again, please leave a comment at the end of the article. We love to hear from you!

Anyway, let’s get started.

10 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Websites

Keen - Best tarot readings overall, 10 minutes for $1.99 Kasamba - Get answers about your love life, 70% OFF Psychic Source - See your tarot reading, low $1/minute rates AskNow - Best for career and money questions, 5 *free minutes Oranum - Most interactive experience, 10,000 free coins Mysticsense - Life-changing spiritual guidance, 5 free minues Purple Garden - Reliable advice for family troubles, $10 *free credit Psychic Oz - Free horoscope readings Meet Your Psychic - Insightful astrology readings Lifereader - Best for dream analysis

1. Keen - All-round Best Tarot Reading Website

Pros

Established since 1999

Over 35 million online readings

Accurate matching tool

10 minutes for only $1.99

Thousands of customer reviews

Cons

Slightly limited reimbursements

Launched just before the dawn of the 21st century in 1999, Keen has made an unbelievable 20M+ online tarot card readings since.

To cement its reputation, Keen has attracted recognition from top publications like Yahoo, Women’s Health, and Cosmopolitan.

Main Features

Once in, Keen gives you the freedom to directly choose your own psychic or use their matching technology.

The site’s matching algorithm respects your preferences by asking about your feelings, issues, preferred advisor skill, and tarot reading style before giving recommendations.

Alternatively, you can find tailored psychics using the price, topic, and communication search filters. Communication methods vary, but you can find:

Chat Psychics

Phone Psychics

Again, Keen lets you get online tarot card readings on any matter, but its tarot readers appear to be particularly praised for life questions and spirituality. Besides, they also boast many positive customer reviews.

Reading Specializations

Life question readings

Angel Readings

Tarot card readings

Dream interpretations

Astrology readings

Spiritual readings

Aura cleansings

Cartomancy readings

Chakra cleansings

Feng Shui readings

Financial outlook readings

General psychic readings

Love readings

Numerology readings

Readings with psychic mediums

Do you want an experienced psychic reader?

If so, it’s quite helpful that the psychic catalog shows advisor experience and total readings. This way, picking a long-standing counselor is quite straightforward. You’d be surprised that some psychic advisors have 40+ years of professional experience.

When it comes to refunds, Keen credits up to $25 for online tarot card readings that you find lacking.

Finally, you can look into the platform’s free love, spirituality, and more articles for further guidance.

Available Deals

Like Kasamba, Keen gives you 3 free tarot reading minutes for every new psychic.

But most importantly, you can get a 10-minute psychic reading for only $1.99, which is 80% cheaper than even cheap $1/minute introductory offers found at Psychic Source and AskNow.

This is a great way to get a more detailed session with professional tarot card readers without spending a fortune.

2. Kasamba - Best Tarot Card Readers for Love, Dating, Divorce, & Marriage

Pros

20 years of experience

3+ million satisfied clients

Famous for love tarot readings

3 free minutes with each new psychic

Handy iOS and Android apps

Cons

No video tarot card readings yet

Kasamba seems to check all the earmarks of a top-tier online tarot card reading site: wide psychic network, seasoned experience, and specializations variety.

But perhaps more importantly, Kasamba has existed since 1999 with over 3 million happy clients to its name.

With these stats, you can tell the online tarot reading site is reliable.

Main Features

To start, Kasamba has a pretty good pool of around 200 kind and compassionate tarot card readers. With that many professional tarot card readers, you have a much better chance of finding a tarot reader you can really connect with on a deeper level. Communication methods include:

Chat

Phone

Email

Speaking about finding the right psychic…

Kasamba’s handy filters make it easy to narrow down on personalized readers. You can filter counselors by price and ranking to find a reliable advisor that fits your budget.

Also, psychic mini-bios highlight their expertise, rates, ratings, reviews, and more to assist you in browsing through smoothly.

Do you need love advice?

Well, you should know that Kasamba is one of the best websites when it comes to love psychic readings. That said, you can receive just about any tarot reading session here… yes, even past life tarot card readings.

Reading Specializations

Love and intimacy readings

Psychic readings

Tarot readings

Past life readings

Astrology

Career forecasts

Religious readings

Palm readings

Numerology

Fortune telling

Graphology

Picture readings

Spiritual readings

Dream interpretation

Speaking about readings − if you’re not satisfied with your last online tarot reading, you’re covered by Kasamba’s money-back guarantee. We think that says a lot about the trust they put in their psychics.

But Kasamba is also a beginner-friendly tarot card reading website.

The tarot card reading platform platform has an in-depth tarot card guide to give you more knowledge on the many tarot cards that exist, with a detailed explanation for each card. Also, there are expansive and expertly written articles on love, relationships, and more that you may use for self-assistance.

Lastly, it’s good that the platform is also available as Android and iOS apps. So, you can receive online tarot readings on the go.

Available deals

Even before deals, you’ll notice that Kasamba has pretty reasonable prices.

That being said, the platform grants you 3 free minutes with every new psychic reader. This is a great way to assess if you have chemistry with a professional tarot card reader, without taking any risks.

But that’s not all.

You also get 70% OFF on your first paid tarot reading, which allows you to try an experienced psychic with 20+ years of experience for the price of a less-known reader.

3. Psychic Source - Most Affordable Tarot Card Readers via Video

Pros

30+ years in the industry

100% satisfaction guarantee

Video tarot card readings

$1/minute intro plan

Free online tarot readings (3 minutes)

Cons

Need to buy a pack to get free minutes

With over 30 years in the psychic industry, Psychic Source is considered a pioneering psychic site.

And the fact that they’re still a leading online tarot reading website to this day means they’re devoted to their customers.

Main Features

Illustrating commitment, Psychic Source carefully reviews its prospective tarot card readers for quality, and only those with powerful gifts are chosen.

This is probably why many of their psychic advisors and reliable tarot readers have 20+ years of reading experience, as new psychics will have a hard time going through the strict screening process.

Like Kasamba, Psychic Source features many psychics. Communication methods include:

Phone Psychics

Chat Psychics

Video Psychics

Well, you can find 200+ accurate tarot readers that can provide detailed insight into your past, present, and future. The site also seems to have a bias toward fortune-telling, and a majority of its counselors offer predictive psychic services.

Reading Specializations

Angel card readings

Astrology readings

Aura readings

Cartomancy readings

Chakra balancing

Channeling

Dream analysis

Energy work

Lost object readings

Love readings

Love tarot readings

Numerology readings

Past life readings

Spiritual readings

Fortunately, you won’t have to spend hours looking at each psychic, one by one.

With Psychic Source’s special matching tool, all you have to do is answer a few questions like your topic, preferred methods, and desired psychic reading type, and you’ll get 3 personalized recommendations.

Additionally, psychic profiles show their tarot card reading styles, e.g. direct or compassionate, so it’s easy to achieve a personable psychic tone.

If you want an up close and personal session, the online tarot reading site offers video psychic readings. But of course, you can also get chat and phone psychic readings for more private online tarot card readings.

Available deals

Psychic Source’s introductory offer is quite generous. As a new user, you receive a $1 per minute starting rate in the form of;

10 minutes for $10

20 minutes for $20

30 minutes for $30

And yes, you also get 3 free tarot reading minutes.

If you’re not impressed by your online tarot reading session, the tarot reading site also offers a satisfaction guarantee.

4. AskNow - Best Tarot Reading for Careers and Money

Pros

24/7 online tarot reading service

Satisfaction guarantee

Nice video guides

$1/minute introductory offer

5 free minutes

Cons

No video readings

AskNow is a panel of some of the most talented and qualified psychics and tarot readers in the United States.

Moreover, the psychic service was established in 2005, so it has noteworthy longevity too.

Main Features

Right off, AskNow does its due diligence by picking the cream of the crop counselors.

The platform carefully assesses potential tarot readers for skill, accuracy, and devotion to helping before anything. In other words, all the tarot readers that make it to the site are people you can trust. Communication methods include:

Chat Psychics

Phone Psychics

Do you speak Spanish?

Well, you should know that AskNow is one of the few bilingual psychic websites. You can choose between English and Spanish-speaking online tarot card readers.

When it comes to finding the right psychic, AskNow has handy filters just like Kasamba and Psychic Source. You can use the filters to see only tarot card readers and narrow down by price, specialties, and more.

And yes − AskNow also has extensive guides and articles for beginners. But perhaps most notably, the site’s video guides provide an immersive way of introducing you to tarot reading and the general psychic reading sphere.

Unsatisfied? Get a refund.

Like our other top picks, AskNow credits your account for up to 5 minutes and lets you choose a new advisor if you have a bad experience.

To wrap it up, psychics are available 24/7. Anytime - night or day, you can always seek advice for virtually any problem dogging your mind.

Available deals

Like Psychic Source, AskNow welcomes you with a $1 a minute offer which you can get in packages of 20 and 30 minutes.

Even more, you also get 5 free minutes with psychics, which is a bit longer than the free 3 minutes most psychic services give.

Better still, these free tarot reading minutes open you to the site’s Elite and Master advisors, the most proficient on the website.

5. Oranum - Best Online Tarot Readings via Video

Pros

Psychics from all around the world

24/7 service and support

Free live video tarot readings

Wide tarot categories

10,000 free credits

Cons

Psychic bios could be deeper

The search filters are a bit clunky

With more than a decade in the industry, millions of customers, and professional psychic readers, Oranum is worth its salt.

Main Features

Want to have an intimate spiritual connection with your tarot card reader?

Oranum seems to have cutting-edge live video streams to ensure that you and your advisor make the closest connection possible.

Did someone say free?

Oranum psychic readers run free live video sessions that you can join to see if they’re a good match without paying a cent. If you like them, you can then request a paid private session.

Good to know: if you feel a tad reserved, you can choose not to reveal your face during the live video session. Communication methods include:

Video Psychics

Chat Psychics

Phone Psychic (video turned off)

Broaden your horizons…

With Oranum’s hundreds of psychics from all over the world. While it may not seem obvious, this could be a good opportunity to get different points of view…

Not to mention, this psychic variety makes Oranum a good tarot reading site for almost anyone on the globe.

Tarot readers appear to make the biggest chunk of Oranum’s psychic network, so you’ll have plenty of polished readers to pick from.

That said, Oranum offers wide psychic categories. Apart from the standard tarot cards, you can get Rune tarot readings or even a gypsy psychic reading services.

Available Deals

Well, besides being able to see psychics live for free, Oranum also gives you 10,000 free credits just for signing up.

To give you a rough idea, you can use these credits to get an answer to 3-5 questions or to get a 10-minute psychic reading with a psychic who charges 1,000 credits per minute.

6. Mysticsense - Best Tarot Readers for Spiritual Guidance

Pros

Affordable psychic rates

Video tarot readings available

Free online tarot reading (5 minutes)

600+ psychics

Cons

Need to pay for the free minutes

While Mysticsense is newer on the scene, they boast a pretty good selection of 600+ psychic readers.

Main Features

Mystcicsense strives to make online tarot readings reachable to anyone through round-the-clock service and affordability.

We dare even say, Mysticsense might be the most pocket-friendly psychic site on the market. Most tarot card readers charge between $1-$4 a minute depending on the communication channel, so you have a good chance at finding accurate cheap psychics here.

And yes, Mysticsense also provides video tarot readings for fully-engaging sessions.

Even with 600+ psychics, the company makes selection easy with their advanced search filters. You can filter down advisors by rating, availability, and psychic reading style. Communication methods include:

Chat Psychics

Phone Psychics

Video Psychics

Speaking about psychic reading style, you’re free to choose between a sympathetic, direct, wise, expressive, or thoughtful interpreter approach for your sessions.

Available deals

As a new customer, Mysticsense gives you 5 free online tarot reading minutes on your first session.

Only, you’ll have to deposit at least $10 in your account to be eligible for the freebie.

Still, the platform’s seemingly unbeatable prices make it worth a shot.

Not to mention that Mysticsense will refund you for up to 10 minutes if you’re dissatisfied, so you’re not taking any risks.

Type of Online Tarot Spreads (and Which One to Pick)

There are several tarot card spreads, however, the most common ones are;

One-Card Spread

The one-card tarot spread is perhaps the easiest spread to break down, which makes it quite beginner-friendly too.

A one-card tarot spread is good for one-off guidance or daily guidance for simple questions.

Simple questions can be Yes/No questions or ‘What do I do about…?’ questions.

The tarot reader will take a standard 78-tarot card deck and ask you to think deeply about the issue at hand.

They will then shuffle the cards, and ask you to choose one. That’s the divine response.

3-Card Spread

The 3-tarot card spread is also direct to use just like the one-card spread.

Unlike the one-card spread, the 3-card spread attempts to delve a little deeper into questions.

Generally, the first card you pick will be the direct response, and the next two are designed to give explanations around the answer.

Remember, always think deeply about your issue before picking cards.

5-Card Spread

The 5-card spread on the other hand is a little more advanced, but it’s still fairly easy when you’re guided by an advanced tarot reader.

These cards are used to explain why things are the way they are, e.g. Why did it happen like that?

Usually, five cards are arranged as a cross or a rectangle, and each card intends to provide a deeper answer.

Love Spread

Feeling skeptical or going through a rough patch with your partner?

The love spread seeks to give a detailed look into your situation.

This spread generally involves picking 6 cards from a tarot deck.

These six cards signify;

1 - You present emotions on the issue

2 - Your partner's emotions toward you

3 - The mutual connection between you and your partner

4 - The strength of your relationship

5 - Present underlying weaknesses in your relationship

6 - The odds of success of the relationship

Career Spread

Career tarot spreads are meant to cater to feelings of angst around your job or career.

E.g. Is my career progressing? Is this new job suitable for me? Am I good at what I do?

A career spread entails 7 cards and here’s what they mean;

Inquires about our ideal career Gives us incentives that may help our career Tells us the things we can’t help about our career Tells us if the skills we have are enough (or not) for our job Provides us with advice on what we can do to boost our career Tells us if our mistakes have influenced the situation Explains if our thoughts are healthy for our job

Spiritual Spread

As hinted by the name, the spiritual tarot card spread aims to tackle queries about your spirituality.

A spiritual spread involves 7 tarot cards, and they explain;

1 - Addresses the biggest concerns we have about our spiritual health

2 - Suggests how bad we need advice

3 - Tells us where our main worries lie

4 - Brings to light the things we’re oblivious about

5 - Gives direct guidance on what to do

6 - Tells us what we can do to clear our worries

7 - Tells us how to use what we have to move forward

Success Spread

Success spreads give spiritual advice on what we could do when faced with a general problem that we wish to overcome.

The 5 cards tell us;

1 - What we need to overcome the situation

2 - Wholesomely explains the problem at hand

3 - Tells us about the things we can’t see

4 - Gives us action tips

5 - Tells us what we need to be successful

NOTE: Our attitudes, situations, and feelings may change, and tarot readings might change too. So, it would help to repeat the tarot card reading online after a few days to see if any change has occurred.

Tarot Card Reading vs. Oracle Cards vs. Astrology

While tarot card readings and other types of readings like Oracle cards and Astrology all involve cartomancy (card reading) they have vast differences.

Majorly, tarot card readings are more structured, with a deck of 78 cards; each having a specific purpose and meaning.

These cards have mystic images that generally give a response, and meaning can be sort of personalized for different people.

On the other hand, astrology reading differs from tarot cards since it uses the solar system to bring meaning.

These can be the positions of the moon, sun, and planets on a person’s birth.

Oracle cards have even less structure, they don’t even have a set specific number.

The cards also have flexible meanings.

While they may also have ancient images, some cards might be blank and are read with intuition as opposed to set explanations.

How We Selected the Best Tarot Card Reading Websites

Screening Process

The most credible online tarot card reading sites ensure that their psychic readers are well-skilled.

Why?

With a solid skilled tarot card reader base, all clients can get quality and reliable assistance.

With this, we sought to choose online tarot reading platforms that showed a strong emphasis on assessing psychic expertise, skills, as well as other related factors such as empathy and honesty.

Tarot Reader Network

An online tarot reading platform with a wide psychic base makes it easier for clients to find available psychics.

Not just that. A huge psychic network tends to be more diverse, thus, helping you land someone who understands your needs better or even a reader that speaks your language.

On this, we browsed through the online psychic market to select the largest tarot card reading sites.

As a result, all the psychic reading services that finally made our list have hundreds of polished psychics.

Available Psychic Readings

Similarly, we wanted to pick online tarot reading services that offered extensive specializations.

This is because people come with different needs and expansive topic/issue specializations allow clients a better chance of having someone to talk to.

For a start, we picked online tarot reading sites that addressed popular topics like love, relationships, career, loss, and fortune-telling.

Still, we made sure the best online tarot card reading platforms also handled a few unique online psychic readings like lost objects and dream analysis.

Ease of Finding a Reader

As someone who has a pressing issue, you want to access the most user-friendly tarot reading sites. So our first goal was to choose sites that gave an intuitive experience

Secondly, seeing that all the online psychic reading services we shortlisted have so many psychics, we made sure it was easy to select one.

Along with this, we chose sites that have advanced search filters to help you find your preferred tarot card reader.

In addition, we gave an edge to tarot reading sites that offered the flexibility of an automatic psychic matching option.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The best tarot reading sites provide a money-back guarantee, not only so that you don’t take any risks… but also to show that they truly believe in their psychics.

We set out to choose online tarot reading websites that offered the most reasonable guarantees.

If you had a bad tarot card reading online, these platforms will fully or partially foot the bill.

Extra Self-Help Guides

Again, great tarot psychic sites show their commitment to help with services like wellness guides and articles.

All our tarot reader platforms offer free comprehensive articles, videos, or guides that can help you boost your well-being too.

How to Prepare for Online Tarot Readings?

You need to be prepared to get the most out of your tarot card reading online. With enough preparation, you can communicate more effectively with your reader.

Here are simple actions you can take;

Choose a fitting tarot reader

When looking for a tarot psychic, ensure the psychic has expertise in the area you’re grappling with.

Book them for an appropriate time

While at times you could immediately chat or call an available tarot psychic, you should book them when you’re completely free.

This way, your head is more clear, and you can focus on the tarot card reading session.

Prepare your questions beforehand

Instead of a hit-and-miss reading session, prepare your concerns way before your psychic session.

You also want to prioritize your biggest concerns so you can at least address the most important topics before running out of time.

Be honest and straightforward

Stay true to yourself and voice out your thoughts as they are.

Being honest goes a long way to helping a tarot psychic capture your questions better.

Also, you shouldn’t be afraid to show emotion. Some psychics tap into emotion, which can help them deliver even more accurate tarot readings.

FAQs on the Best Online Tarot Readings and Readers

How to Find a Genuine Tarot Reader?

To find a genuine tarot reader, user reviews are an effective way to gauge credibility.

If you’re on a reputable online tarot reading service, you can generally see how many reviews a reader has received, and you can even check them to see if there’s anything to be aware of.

Also, as obvious as it may seem… it’s always easier to find genuine online tarot readers on websites that have a thorough screening process like Kasamba.

Can Tarot Cards Predict the Future?

Yes, tarot cards can predict the future in some way.

Tarot cards are used as a guidance and predictive tool, and if read by a skilled reader, they can tell us things that may affect our future.

While they might not give clear-cut sequences of things to happen, tarot cards may give ideas of things that may happen.

What Types of Online Tarot Decks Are There?

There is a significant variety of tarot decks that tarot readers on sites like Kasamba and Keen us, however, the most common are;

The Rider-Waite Tarot Deck

The Rider-Waite is the most popular tarot deck and is what’s conventionally used for online tarot readings.

The Tarot of Marseilles Deck

Since it gained immense popularity in France, the Marseilles deck has french-named images.

The Thoth Tarot Deck

Unlike the others, the Thoth Tarot deck borrows a little from science. Its images revolve around science, philosophy, and the occult.

When Should You Get a Tarot Card Reading?

You can get a tarot card reading anytime during both good and turbulent times.

Most people get a tarot reading online when there’s a significant change in their lives. But we recommend you to have a reading before things get out of hand, as prevention is better than cure.

What Are the Best Questions to Ask During Your Tarot Readings?

The best questions to ask during online tarot readings are open-ended questions.

Indeed, while there aren’t any bad or wrong questions to ask, open-ended questions can help you get the most reliable online tarot readings.

For example;

Instead of asking “Will I get over this breakup”, ask “How to get over this breakup?”

Is Yes or No Tarot Accurate?

Yes or No tarot card readings are generally accurate.

Yes or No tarot readings involve the one-card tarot spread and are used to get fast advice on something.

To see that Yes or No tarot readings are accurate, use a trustworthy reader on an online tarot reading site like Keen or Kasamba and take time to connect with your emotions first.

How to Deal With a Bad Tarot Reading?

To deal with a bad tarot card reading, take a beat and try again later.

As your perspective, feelings, and intuitions change your reading might change too.

Even more, tarot readings, especially those about the future, aren’t set in stone.

You can use your reader’s insight to try and improve your situation, as opposed to just feeling sorry for yourself or someone else.

How to Take Advantage of a Good Tarot Reading?

A good tarot card reading suggests that you’re on the right track or that a bad situation may be resolved.

So, you don’t have to do much with a good tarot reading online, just follow the reader’s guide, and you’ll be fine.

Final Thoughts on the Best Online Tarot Reading Site

Dependable and affordable online tarot reading services have never been this accessible.

Moreover, the fact that you can choose from hundreds of reliable tarot card readers in a few clicks to find the best tarot reader for you makes it even better.

On the whole, Keen Psychics is the best place to get online psychic readings. The company has a 20-year reputation, over 200 tarot advisors, and a seamless mobile app, just to mention a few.

Nonetheless, Kasamba’s 70% OFF deal and Psychic Source’s market-low $1 a minute starting rates are also quite attractive, as they boast professional tarot readers as well.

All in all, you can’t go wrong with any of the psychic websites featured in this article.

That said, please remember to tune in with your emotions before your tarot card reading.

Trust us − this will make it much more accurate and helpful.