With more than 10 million Americans taking out payday loans yearly, countless others have experienced predatory fees and excessive snowballing/vicious debt cycles that have flipped monthly budgets upside down. No wonder payday loans are illegal in 19 states. Covering emergency expenses like unpaid medical bills has long been a concern with these loan types.

Fortunately, bad credit borrowers have options. Online marketplaces like MarketLoans and FundsJoy allow access to hundreds of participating lenders offering payday loan alternatives between $100 to $40,000 with no credit check. They sub- 35.99% APRs and lengthier repayment terms than your standard two-to-four-week fare. However, the most significant benefit is arguably no credit checks and instant approvals, a must-have when trying to pay down emergency expenses quickly.

Keep reading to learn more about our top five payday loans with no credit checks and instant approval, including their advantages/disadvantages, alternative funding sources, and ways to boost your credit score to secure the lowest rates.

Best Payday Loans No Credit Check Instant Approval

MarketLoan - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

LifeLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

100Lenders - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Payday Loans for Low Credit

ZippyLoan - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Instant Approval Funding Online

FundsJoy - 4.6/5.0 - Best for Same Day Funding

MarketLoan

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

MarketLoans helps facilitate online loan requests for bad credit borrowers looking for emergency cash. They offer alternative to payday loans and are no credit check, and approve instantly.

Participating lenders offer sub-35.99% APR loans from $100 to $40,000 with 2 to 7-year repayment terms. What's more, it's an easy two-minute online application that pairs you with a list of participating lenders managing your credit profile. Once all loan documentation is signed, funds can be received in your checking account as soon as the next business day.

Be mindful that alternative payday loans offered by MarketLoans require a bit of legwork. For starters, you must be employed with a minimum monthly income of $1,000 with a valid checking and savings account.

How to Apply: It takes up to a few minutes to apply for a MarketLoan loan. It is no credit check lender. First, visit the MarketLoans website and complete an online application. Expect standard questions such as your desired loan amount, monthly income, home address, and banking account information before being paired with a list of qualified lenders. Note, not all lenders will grant your loan amount, with most offering up to $10,000.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Valid checking or savings account

● Completed application through the MarketLoans portal

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Competitive APRs up to 35.99%

● Same day approval

● No minimum credit score required

● Available in most states

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● No credit check and instant approval

● Payouts by next business day

● Highly visible Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Cons:

● Not a direct lender of bad credit loans

● Information may be shared with third-party aggregators

● Not every participating lender is equally transparent

● Origination and prepayment fees vary by lender

● Not available to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

Terms: MarketLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Many personal loans made through MarketLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) below 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which are deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $30,000 loan and a 26% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $24,073.60 ($3,073.60 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

LifeLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

True to its "A Fast and Easy Way to Find a Loan" slogan, LifeLoans is a legit lending network that offers no credit check and instant approval loans at much more favorable terms than traditional payday loans.

Participating lenders on the platform offer anywhere from $100 to $40,000 with 5.99% to 35.99% APRs. Additionally, borrowers enjoy repayment terms of up to five years, along with a quick and easy 2-minute online application that matches you with lenders that work with your credit profile.

We like LifeLoans as a loan source for those emergency expenses, such as unpaid electric and medical bills that need immediate attention.

How to Apply: Applying for a LifeLoans loan only takes a few minutes. Visit the website and click on the "Get Started "button. Before getting started, consent to the Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Advertiser Disclosure, E-Consent, and Arbitration Notice.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Valid checking account

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Employment minimum of four weeks

● Completed application through the LifeLoans portal

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● 5.99% - 35.99% APRs

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

● Available in almost all 50 states

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees depend on the lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● 5.99% - 35.99% APRs

● Cheaper alternative loans, no credit check

● Repayment terms of up to five years

● Excellent source of fast cash for emergency expenses

● Intuitive, easy-to-complete online application

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● A limited number of secured loans available

● Origination and prepayment fees vary by lender

● Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents are not eligible to use the service

Terms: LifeLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Some personal loans made through LifeLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) have APRs under 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $20,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $ 22,694.30 ($2,694.30 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

100Lenders

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: $100 — $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Are you looking for a vast pool of lenders to offer you your next financing opportunity? Look no further than 100Lenders.

We highly recommend 100Lenders for its alternative payday loans offering no credit check loans with instant approval. Participating lenders on the platform provide up to $40,000, many with sub-35.99% APRs, which is the threshold for bad credit borrowers. It's a welcome refuge from the 300% and 400% APRs charged by predatory payday, auto title, and pawn shop lenders known for excessive renewal fees.

Be mindful that 100Lender’s qualification criteria for bad credit loans are different. All borrowers must have a minimum monthly income of $1,000 with four proceeding weeks of employment, a government-issued photo ID, and a valid checking account for funds to be deposited.

If you are looking for a quick source of fast cash, 100Lenders fits the bill.

How to Apply: It takes less than 5 minutes to learn which participating lenders will offer you your desired loan amount. Visit 100Lenders and complete an online application, submitting your desired loan amount, monthly income, employment history, and other required questions before receiving instant approval on loan offers with no credit check.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Employment for a minimum of four weeks

● Valid checking account

● U.S. citizen/permanent resident

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Completed application through the 100Lenders portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Loose qualification criteria

● Same day approval and next day funding

● Quick and easy online application

● Wide selection of bad credit loans

Fees:

● Varying origination prepayment and late/insufficient funds fees

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Payday loans no credit check instant approval

● Speedy processing

● Flexible repayment terms

● 100% online application

Cons:

● Most lenders offer up to $10,000

● Late and insufficient funds fees apply

● No credit builder or financial education resources

● Not all lenders report on-time payments to the three major credit bureaus

● Information may be shared with third-party aggregators offering their loan products and services

● Not available in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont

Terms:.The operator of this Website is not an agent, representative or broker of any lender and/or lending partner and does not endorse or charge you for any service or product, but may receive compensation from the lender and/or lending partner for forwarding your information to them. In some cases, you may be given the option of obtaining a loan from a tribal lender and/or lending partner.

ZippyLoan

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $100 — $15,000

APR: 12% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Bad credit borrowers who want no credit check and instant approval of alternative payday loans can rely on ZippyLoan for emergency cash needs.

We like ZippyLoan for its versatility and transparency. Participating lenders on the platform offer 12% to 35.99% APR loans between $100 and $15,000, facilitating real-time loan requests 24/7 with funds directly deposited to your checking or savings account as soon as the next business day. It's equally good at offering both short-term and longer-term installment loans.

Anyone looking to cover short-term emergency cash expenses would benefit from a speedy ZippyLoan loan.

How to Apply: ZippyLoan offers a simple application process for all bad credit loans. Visit ZippyLoan and familiarize yourself with its How It Works and FAQs sections before clicking on "Get Started" to complete an online application. Remember that most loans offer instant approval with next day funding as long as all loan documentation is assigned by the daily cutoff (5 pm CST).

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● $800 minimum monthly income

● Minimum four weeks of employment

● Completed ZippyLoan online application

Highlights:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs from 12% to 35.99%

● 5-minute approval time

● 24/7 online application form

● All credit types accepted

● Excellent source of alternative payday loans online

Fees:

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Pros:

● Loans up to $15,000

● APRs from 12% to 35.99%

● 100% online application

● Flexible repayment terms

● 256-bit SSL encryption technology

● More favorable terms than traditional payday loans

Cons:

● Not a direct lender of payday loans online

● Lower maximum loan amount ($15,000) than other platforms

● Some participating lenders are more transparent than others

● Not all lenders report on-time payments to credit agencies

● Not available to New York, West Virginia, Oregon, or District of Columbia residents

● Loan application needs to be submitted before 5 pm CST for next-day funding

Terms: ZippyLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through ZippyLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12.00% – 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $23,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $26,098.45 ($3,098.45 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

FundsJoy

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: Up to 15,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

FundsJoy is one of the better lending networks for bad credit personal loans. Most participating lenders require no minimum credit score with instant approval and next day funding.

Lenders on the FundsJoy platform offer between $200 and $5,000. Although its maximum $5,000 borrowing limit is lower than the aforementioned landing networks on our list, sub-35.99% APRs and flexible repayment terms are more than enough to compensate. Plus, it offers an easy and intuitive 2-minute online application process that returns a list of qualified lenders for you to choose from within seconds.

Kudos to FundsJoy for being the only lending network on our list to offer a percentage-based progress bar, which does an excellent job of letting you know how close you are to completing your loan application.

In short, a short-term, no credit check instant approval alternative payday loan from FundsJoy can easily cover those pesky unpaid medical, utility, and Home Depot home improvement project invoices.

How to Apply: FundsJoy offers one of the more intuitive online payday loans online applications we've come across. To get started, visit FundsJoy.com , hit the purple "Get Started" button, and submit your loan request before being matched with a list of lenders with loan documentation to follow.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● Minimum monthly income of $800

● Valet checking or savings account

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Completed FundsJoy online application

Highlights:

● Loans from $200 to $5,000

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Same day approval

● An extensive network of participating lenders

● No minimum required credit score

Fees:

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Pros:

● Payday loans online up to $5,000

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Easy qualification criteria

● High visibility disclaimers on website

● Quick and easy 2-minute online application

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● No financial or hardship support helplines

● Not available to residents of Arkansas, Vermont, and West Virginia

● No consumer education resources

Terms: FundsJoy is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through FundsJoy feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) up to 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $15,000 loan and a 31% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $17,636.34 ($2,636.34 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

What Are Payday Loans With No Credit Check And Instant Approval?

Alternative payday loans with no credit check and instant approval offer a vital lifeline for those needing emergency cash to cover short-term expenses.

Loans generally go up to $500 with a max of 35.99% APRs. These types of loans require no minimum credit score and same-day approval. However, they target bad credit borrowers with 300 to 580 credit scores.

Fortunately, online marketplaces like ZippyLoan and VivaLoans have hundreds of participating, legit lenders ready to offer you this type of loan.

Beyond traditional alternative payday loans with no credit checking into approval, cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit serve this purpose. More recognized as a paycheck advance service than an actual direct lender, these cash advance apps offer 0% interest loans up to $100 per day/$ 750 per pay period, which are repaid with your next paycheck.

All cash advance apps require no minimum credit score with same-day approval and a one to three-day funds processing time.

How Do I Apply For Payday Loans No Credit Check Instant Approval?

The process of applying for alternative payday loans with no credit check and instant approval is easy to understand.

Determine Your Loan Amount. First, determine your loan amount. Are you trying to cover an unpaid utility bill? Some online marketplaces allow you to borrow as little as $100. For larger amounts (e.g., $1,000 and up), we strongly encourage you to focus on step two below before revisiting step one.

Use a Loan Affordability Calculator. If you are borrowing more than $1,000, we strongly encourage you to use a personal loan calculator. Personal loan calculators allow you to estimate monthly payments and total principal and interest costs to determine how much you can afford and what repayment term you need to ask for.

Failing to use a loan affordability calculator may drive up your debt-to-income ratios to uncomfortable levels. Remember that many lenders require a minimum debt-to-income ratio of 40% of less, which may disqualify you from other longer-term lending opportunities. Use a loan affordability calculator and you will better understand what your monthly budgeting should look like by comparing your loan versus other expenses such as other revolving lines of credit, mortgages, and student loans.

Shop Around. Once you have determined the appropriate loan amount, it is time to shop around. Visit any of our recommended online marketplaces, submit a loan request, and be matched with a minimum of three direct lenders.

These direct lenders will offer you their APRs, rates, and terms. Be sure to review each lending offer. Also, remember to visit each direct lender's website and read the fine print for a better understanding of how they operate.

Ready For Your Loan. After submitting loan requests, feel free to sign off on any loan documentation. If submitted by 5:00 p.m. that day, expect funds to your account as soon as the next business day. Keep in mind that not all lenders will approve your requested loan amount. It's well known that although online marketplaces offer up to $40,000, most lenders are only willing to offer up to $10,000.

However, this should be more than enough to meet emergency cash needs.

What's The Difference Between Payday Loans and Alternative Payday Loans (PALS) By Credit Unions?

Traditional payday loans and alternative payday loans by credit unions are worlds apart.

For starters, payday loans and online loans offer up to $500, up-to-4-week repayment terms, and 400%+ APRs thanks to borrowing fees of up to $30 for every $100 borrowed. Extensions also incur rollover fees. Payday alternative loans offer anywhere from $200 to $2,000 on one to 12-month repayment terms and a max of 28% APRs.

Qualifying for alternative payday loans is a little more challenging. However, we love alternative payday loans for their longer repayment periods and smaller monthly installments.

However, they do come with some restrictions. You must be a credit union member with a minimum deposit of $5. Additionally, only one PAL loan can be offered at one time with no more than three in any six months rolling period.

In our opinion, the only benefit of payday loans is easier accessibility. Most payday loans offer same-day approval and next-day funding for cash-strapped borrowers.

What Supporting Documentation Do I need For No Credit Check, Instant Approval Loans?

All you need to apply for an alternative payday loan at recommended lending networks is a government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver's license), proof of address, and proof of income using pay stubs or electronic bank statements. You will also need a valid checking or savings account for funds to be deposited to.

What Other Things Should I Keep in Mind When Selecting a Payday Lender?

Outside of APRs, repayment terms, and fee structure, reviewing your options involves checking for a lender's credentials, experience, and loan policies.

Security Features. All reputable online marketplaces and participating lenders have our credentials. Read all website disclaimers thoroughly, checking for key data security features such as 256-bit encryption and OLA compliance for no credit check loans request forms. When applying for a loan, data Integrity is very important.

Privacy Policy. Be sure to read your lender's privacy policy carefully for no credit check loans terms. All privacy policies should explicitly state that none of your information will be shared with third parties.

Keep in mind the difference between lending networks and direct lenders with no credit check loans. Lending networks reserve the right to share your information with third-party aggregators advertising their loan products and services.

Why Is A High Credit Score So Important

To explain why maintaining a high credit score is essential, consider the following representative loan examples:

Pretend you have a 610 credit score. A $2,500 one-year loan with a 10% APR and a 3% fee equates to roughly $220 every month with a total payable amount of $2,637 and a total interest of $137.48.

A person with a 480 credit score could see a 34% APR and 0 % fee offer. However, using the same loan amount ($2,500) and repayment term, the same loan will cost a whopping $2,983.96, thanks to the total interest paid of $483.96. That's a whopping $346.48 difference, which may equal six months of your electric bills.

Remember that FICO uses the following weighted percentages to calculate your credit score.

● Payment history: 35%

● Amounts owed: 30%

● Length of credit history: 15%

● Credit mix: 10%

● New credit: 10%

In short, we recommend boosting your credit score before applying for any loan, regardless if its credit check or no credit check loans. It is okay if a dispute adds 50 points.

If you need more time to boost your credit score, do not fret. Many excellent APR opportunities exist for people with bad credit. Remember, most participating lenders on our recommended networks require no minimum credit score to apply, but it still makes sense to keep your credit score in top condition.

What Are The Pros and Cons of Instant Approval Payday Loans?

Here are the advantages and disadvantages of instant approval and alternative payday loans.

Advantages

Hundreds of Participating Lenders. Using online marketplaces like 100Lenders and MarketLoans offers bad credit borrowers instant access to hundreds of lenders offering no credit check loans up to $40,000 with sub 35.99% APRs, two to seven-year repayment terms, and no origination or prepayment penalties.

Bad Credit Friendly. Have a 430 credit score? No problem. No credit check, instant approval alternative payday loans require no minimum credit score. All you need is to be 18 years of age with a valid checking/savings account, a minimum monthly income of $800, and four consecutive weeks of employment.

Zero Upfront Fees and Costs. Most participating lenders on ZippyLoans, MarketLoan, LifeLoans, 100Lenders, and Zippyloan offer pretty lenient fee structures with zero upfront fees and costs on no credit check loans. Expect no origination or prepayment penalties on most loans. We feel the only acceptable and fair charges that should apply are late and insufficient funds fees.

Disadvantages

Higher Than Average APRs. Alternative payday loans usually cap at 35.99% APR, well above the average person alone and average credit card interest rate.

Deceptive Fee Structure. With traditional payday loans, expect costly loan rollovers as high as $45 every two weeks until all principal and incurred fees are paid off. It's easy for a 4-month, repeatedly extended $300 payday loan to accrue an additional $300+ in fees, thanks to their snowballing effect.

Not Available in All States. Every state has mandates governing traditional and alternative payday lenders. For this reason, our recommended lending networks are unavailable in all states. For example, MarketLoans is unavailable to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents.

Not All Lenders Are Transparent. Online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and Vivaloans I have hundreds of participating legit lenders in their networks. However, not all of them are equally transparent with rates and terms. Some disclaimers are more explicit than others. Be sure to read your direct lenders' fine print before onboarding.

Be sure to check website disclaimers for all exclusions.

What Apps Let You Borrow Money Instantly With No Credit Check?

Fortunately, there are many options for bad credit borrowers to borrow instant cash without a credit check.

Three reputable cash advance apps that come to mind are Earnin, Brigit, and Dave. All three have been popularized in recent years thanks to the shopping explosion during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. All offer 0% interest, no hidden fees, and the ability to repay the loan with your next paycheck. All you need to do is provide proof of income, such as pay stubs or electronic timesheets.

We love these cash advance apps for their flexibility, built in overdraft protection, and rapid funding, with loans deposited to your bank account as soon as the same business day (for a small expediting fee). Otherwise, you can expect the cash to arrive in your account in two or three business days.

Each of these paycheck advance services also has its fee structure. For example, Earnin accepts voluntary tips up to $14 (on every loan), whereas Dave charges a $1 monthly membership fee, and Brigit charges a $9.99 membership fee. The difference between Dave and Brigit's monthly pricing comes down to tools, with Brigit offering a more robust suite of consumer education resources, including a credit builder and budgeting tools.

How Can I Boost My Credit Score Quickly

Often, bad credit borrowers can boost credit scores for a quick 100-point increase, easily the difference between a 35.99% and a 26% APR.

If you have extra time before taking out your next loan, apply these strategies to boost your credit score in no time:

Lower Credit Utilization. Your credit utilization is the ratio of total debt versus your total available credit. For example, a revolving credit line of $2,400 versus a total credit limit of $10,000 equals 24%. Aim for a utilization ratio at or under 30% for the quickest results.

Set Up Automatic Payments. One of our top recommendations is to set up automatic bill payments across all your credit cards. Setting it and forgetting it limits your chances of defaulting on payment.

Dispute Credit Report Errors. With one in five Americans experiencing errors on their credit reports, they rely on something other than the three major credit bureaus' (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) data at first glance. Instead, check for inaccurately reported late payments, incorrect balances, accounts marked as open that should be closed, and similar errors that can quickly drop your score by 60 points or more.

Even one newly discovered error can raise your credit score by 100 points 45 days after a dispute is filed with the credit reporting bureau.

Request Credit Limit Increases. Raising your credit limit across one or more of your credit cards increases your available credit and lowers your utilization ratio. To do so, contact the number on the back of your credit card and ask to speak to an agent who can facilitate this request. Acceptance or denial will be based on your existing payment history.

Expect to wait up to 45 days to see improvements. This waiting time is because lenders need anywhere from 30 to 45 days to report account history due to each of the three credit report bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

How Did We Choose These Lenders?

To choose our preferred alternative payday loan providers with no credit check and instant approval, we utilize rigorous selection criteria revolving around a variety of participating lenders, offered APRs, repayment term flexibility, and various benefits such as consumer education and credit-building resources.

Loan Amounts. Our preferred online marketplaces offer anywhere from $100 to $40,000, encompassing a wide range of needs from addressing past utility bills to extra funds for an impromptu Carnival Cruise vacation.

Term Flexibility. For us, flexibility means no origination or prepayment penalties. Likewise, with excessive renewal fees upon extensions, which traditional payday loans are well known for.

APRs. We prioritize online marketplaces popular with sub-35.99% APR offers. 35.99% represents the highest maximum threshold for bad credit borrowers.

Ease of Application. Our selected lenders have easy 2-minute online applications with helpful progress bars, easy-to-read forms, and other features for easy submission. FundsJoy's percentage-based progress bar is an excellent example.

Transparency and Data Security. Kudos to all our online marketplaces, which are fully transparent with clear and explicitly stated annual percentage rate disclosures, representative APR/total loan cost examples (with fees), and the word on financial implications. Financial implications to clearly illustrate all interests and finance charges, along with late or non-payment policies and their impact on your credit score.

Remember collection practices as well. Our recommended alternative payday loan lenders make it clear that they connect with lenders or lending partners and are in no way responsible for collecting payments or issuing debt collections.

Third-Party Review Sites. Our preference went to online marketplaces with a favorable ratio of negative to positive feedback on leading third-party review sites like TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some important disclaimers I should understand with online marketplaces?

Remember, all of our recommended lending Networks are loan matching services, not direct lenders. They have established partnerships with hundreds of lenders ready to offer competing rates and terms for bad credit borrowers. Expect no guarantees on loan acceptance nor financial advice.

What apps will let me borrow money instantly?

We highly recommend three cash advance apps — Earnin, Brigit, and Dave. They offer 0% interest loans of up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period in exchange for downloading a smartphone app, connecting your bank account, and submitting your employment information using pay stubs or electronic timesheets.

Once set up, you can have funds deposited to your bank account in as little as one business day (up to three business days, no expedited). All loan proceeds are repaid with your next paycheck.

Consider the three more so paycheck advance services than actual lending companies.

Where is the easiest place to get a loan?

Pawn shops, payday, and auto title companies are the easiest places to get a loan. However, they are known for outrageously blatant predatory rates (upwards of 300% and 400% APRs) with excessive renewal fees easily snowballing principal amounts to be lower than total interest and charges paid eventually.

All of our recommended marketplaces have superior loans with lower APRs and more flexible repayment terms and fees. Expect greater loan affordability, but you can verify this using a personal loan calculator.

Can you get a guaranteed loan with bad credit?

No loans offer guarantees. However, those with bad credit can get instant approval on the next day in funding many bad credit alternative payday loans with no credit check. Remember that online marketplaces like VivaLoans and 100Lenders adhere to the needs of bad credit borrowers looking for loose qualification criteria and a rapid application process.

Conclusion

Just because you have a bad credit score in the 400 range does not mean you cannot take advantage of favorable terms with no credit check and instant approval for alternative payday loans. From sub 35.99% APRs to flexible repayment and fee structures, there are more than enough short-term quick cash loans to finance those emergency expenses you want to cover.