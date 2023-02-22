Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Nowadays, it's easy for bad credit borrowers to fall into a vicious cycle of debt with payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans. If you are not careful, 300% and 400% APRs can throw your monthly budget out of order, forcing you into a vicious debt cycle that is hard to get out of. Fortunately, there are better options in the form of personal loans for bad credit with low-interest rates and instant approval any bad credit borrower can take advantage of. Our personal loans for bad credit offer up to $100,000, capped at 35,99%.

Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit Low Interest Rates and Instant Approval

Keep reading to learn more about the best personal loans for bad credit, including our top recommended lending networks, how to find/qualify for bad credit loans, and our favorite alternatives to bad credit loans with low-interest rates, including cash advance apps and payday alternative loans.

Upstart

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Amount: Up to $50,000

APR: 6.5% — 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

With more than 2.5 million customers to date, Upstart offers one of the most innovative platforms for bad credit borrowers to qualify for a loan.

For starters Upstart uses a different underwriting method, basing your creditworthiness on factors outside your credit score, including employment, education level, and hundreds of other variables. Loans go from $1,000 to $50,000 with 6.5% to 35.99% APRs. There are no prepayment penalties but origination fees of up to 8%.

Outside of Upstart's loan offerings, it offers many perks not available with direct lenders from traditional lending networks. These include the option to change your payment date and various financial education resources to create more informed borrowers. All in all, we recommend Upstart for bad credit borrowers interested in low-interest loans for larger purchases.

How to Apply: It is effortless to get started with Upstart. First, visit the Upstart website and click on the “Borrow” button to check your rate before applying for a loan.

Eligibility:

● At least 18 years of age

● Minimum credit score of 300

● Debt-to-income ratio not exceeding 50%

● No bankruptcy in the last 12 months

● Recurring employment income

● Completed application through the Upstart portal

Highlights:

● Innovative underwriting method

● Loans from $1,000 to $50,000

● APRs from 6.5% — 35.99%

Fees:

● No prepayment penalties

● Origination fees of up to 8%

● Late and insufficient funds fees apply

Pros:

● Loans up to $50,000

● Innovative AI-based risk model

● Available in all 50 states

● Minimum loan amounts vary by state

● Excellent customer support team

● Solid financial education resources

Cons:

● An origination fee of up to 8%

● No co-signer loan options

● Only a source of unsecured loans

● Repayment term options limited to three or five years

Terms: Upstart is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through Upstart feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 3.09% – 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $17,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $19,290.16 ($2,290.16 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

LendingPoint

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Amount: $2,000 — $36,500

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

With more than 7 billion in loans disbursed to date, LendingPoint is one of the more popular loan aggregators out there.

Participating direct lenders on the LendingPoint platform offer loans from $2,000 to $36,500 at APRs up to 35.99%. Unlike traditional lending networks like ZippyLoan and VivaLoan, LendingPoint makes credit decisions in seconds using proprietary AI-based technology. Plus, it is the only lending network on our list to offer an intuitive smartphone app, which helps keep track of your loan, linked accounts, transactions, spending, and income.

How to Apply: Applying for a LendingPoint loan is a straightforward process. First, visit the LendingPoint website and click on the light brown "Apply" button on the upper right navigation menu to get started.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Favorable DTI (debt-to-income ratio) and PTI (payment-to-income ratio)

● Government-issued photo ID

● Valid bank account

Highlights:

● Loans up to $36,500

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Straightforward application process

● iOS and Android smartphone app

● Excellent Trustpilot review scores

Fees:

● There are no origination or prepayment penalties

● Late and insufficient funds fees apply

Pros:

● Loans up to $36,500

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Soft inquiry

● Loose qualification criteria

● Same day approval and next day funding

● Intuitive smartphone app

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● High minimum borrowing limit of $2,000

● Maximum borrowing limit ($36,500) lower than some competitors

● Not all direct lenders on the platform are equally transparent

● Not available to Nevada or West Virginia residents

Terms: LendingPoint is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through LendingPoint feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 7.99% – 35.99%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $16,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1 year repayment term, you would pay a total of $18,155.44 ($2,155.44 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

Upgrade

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: $100 — $50,000

APR: 7.46% – 35.97%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

If you need a high-dollar personal loan for bad credit with low-interest rates, then Upgrade is an excellent option.

Upgrade offers loans from $100 to $50,000 with favorable 7.46% – 35.97% APRs. They can be used for all purchases, from home improvement projects to debt consolidation with a fixed rate loan. One of Upgrade's biggest benefits is its speedy processing, offering same day approval and funding to your checking account as early as the next business day.

We also appreciate Upgrade's repayment term flexibility. You can pick terms that match your timeline. For example, a 36-month term offers a faster payoff versus a 60-month period, which is better for lower monthly payments.

How to Apply: Upgrade makes it very easy to apply for a loan. Visit the website and click on the upper right "Check Your Rate" button to start an application. Checking your rate will not affect your credit score.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Recurring employment income

● Minimum credit score of 560

● Completed application through Upgrade's website

Highlights:

● Loans up to $50,000

● 7.46% – 35.97% APRs

● Next business day funding

● Impressive Help Center with financial resources

Fees:

● No prepayment penalties

● Origination fees up to 8.99%

● Late and insufficient funds fees apply

Pros:

● No prepayment penalties

● Ability to view loan offers in minutes

● Well-stated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

● Excellent financial health Resources

● Forbearance/hardship options available

Cons:

● Loan requests not guaranteed

● 1.85% to 8.99% origination fee

● Minimum credit score of 580 required

● Late and insufficient funds fees apply

● Not available to Washington DC, Iowa, or West Virginia residents

Terms: Upgrade is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through Upgrade feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 7.46% – 35.97%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $13,500 loan and a 21% APR (no origination fee) on a 4-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $20,065.77 ($6,565.77 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

LifeLoan

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Amount: Up to $40,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

Have a past due medical or utility bill you're worried about? What about a vacation trip you thought of at the spur of the moment? LifeLoans is a highly recommended source of fast cash for these types of emergencies or bucket list items.

LifeLoans is an online aggregator/lending network connecting prospective borrowers with direct lenders offering $100 to $40,000 at favorable interest rates (under 35.99% APR). Compared to traditional payday loans, direct lenders on the platform provide a lot of value.

LifeLoans loans are paid back monthly or in monthly installments like any loan. Forget about short two to four-week repayment terms, as LifeLoan offers repayment terms of up to 60 months with no origination or prepayment penalties. Flexible lending terms make LifeLoans a viable option for anyone looking for fast cash.

How to Apply: LifeLoans offers an easy and intuitive loan request application. To get started, click on the "Start Now" button on the upper right of the homepage, enter your desired loan amount, specify a loan purpose, and answer additional questions such as employment status and how often you are paid. Once your loan request is submitted, you will be matched with legit direct lenders matching your credit profile. Remember to compare a minimum of three direct lenders before signing any loan documentation.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● $1,000 minimum monthly income

● Valid contact information (home address, phone number, and email)

● Consecutive four weeks of employment

● Valid bank account

Highlights:

● Excellent for bad credit borrowers

● Wide variety of financial institutions

● Avoid high interest rates

● Excellent source of no credit check loans

Fees:

● Origination, prepayment, and other fees depend on the lender. Please refer to each lender for exact terms

Pros:

● Loans up to $40,000

● Excellent source of low APR personal loans

● Available in almost all 50 states

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Mostly unsecured personal installment loans

● Applications from active military personnel not accepted

● Not all loan requests are granted

● Most lenders extend up to $10,000

● Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents are not eligible

Terms: LifeLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Some personal loans made through LifeLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) have APRs under 35.99%. Every lender has different policies regarding origination, prepayment, and late/insufficient funds fees, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Based on these APRs, if you receive a $20,000 loan and a 24% APR (no origination fee) on a 1-year repayment term, you will pay a total of $ 22,694.30 ($2,694.30 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, depending on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, any applicable state laws, and other factors.

PersonalLoans

Rating: 4.5/5.0

Amount: $1,000 — $35,000

APR: Up to 35.99%

Min. Credit Score: 0

Approval: 5 minutes

PersonalLoans is a highly recommended lending network with participating lenders offering between $100 and $35,000, a healthy range for immediate past-due bills or more elaborate home improvement projects.

APRs on the platform go up to 35.99% with few exceptions. Plus, repayment terms are lengthier than traditional payday loans (up to seven years). Another positive thing of note is that there are no origination or prepayment penalties, putting more dollars back into your pocket.

One of the best things about MarketLoans is its simplified loan request process. A 256-bit encrypted online form facilitates loan requests in less than 5 minutes. Once your loan request is submitted, compatible direct lenders will be presented to you that match your credit profile. Although this service is more for bad credit borrowers, people of all credit types can apply.

How to Apply: PersonalLoans makes it easy to submit a loan request. First, visit the website, enter your desired loan amount using the provided form, and click on the blue "Get Started" button to start your application. Your loan request application will ask for your desired loan amount, loan purpose, and other details before matching you with a list of compatible direct lenders competing for your business.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● $1,000 minimum monthly income

● Four consecutive weeks of employment

● Valid bank account

● Valid home address and phone number

● Completed application through the MarketLoans portal

Highlights:

● Loans up to $35,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Clear and visible disclaimers on the website

● Available in almost all 50 states

● Same day approval

● Next day funding

Fees:

● All fees (origination, prepayment late, and insufficient funds fees) depend on the direct lender

Pros:

● Loans up to $35,000

● APRs up to 35.99%

● Easy and intuitive application process

● Excellent source of personal loans for bad credit

Cons:

● Mostly a source of unsecured personal loans

● Most lenders offer only up to $10,000

● No cosign or co-borrower options

● Not available to residents of Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont

Terms: Personal loans made through Navy Federal Credit Union feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 7.49% – 18% with no origination fees For example, if you receive a $20,000 loan and a 9% APR on a 1 year repayment term, you would pay a total of $20,988.35 ($988.35 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

What Are Personal Loans for Bad Credit?

Personal loans for bad credit are fixed-rate installment loans tailored to borrowers with credit scores in the 300 to 580 range. They can address all cash needs, from emergency medical bills to unexpected auto repairs.

Loan amounts for bad credit loans generally swing between $100 to $4,000 with APRs from 5.99% to 35.99% along with two to seven-year repayment terms.

Unlike traditional loans from banks and credit unions, bad credit personal loans enjoy looser eligibility requirements, requiring no minimum credit score. Instead, all you need to show is proof of age (18 years or older) and income using pay stubs or electronic timesheets. Expect to need to earn a minimum of $800 per month.

Today, more than a dozen online marketplaces connect bad credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders willing to extend favorable loan terms nowhere near the predatory rates offered by payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans. Eligibility for loan amounts and interest rates depends on each direct lender.

Keep reading our guide below for more information on finding and qualifying the best personal loan for bad credit.

How Do I Qualify For A Personal Loan for Bad Credit With Low Interest Rates And Instant Approval?

Qualifying for a bad credit personal loan with low-interest rates and instant approval is pretty straightforward.

Participating in bad credit direct lenders on VivaLoans, MarketLoans, and other lending networks does not require a minimum credit score.

Expect to need to meet the following criteria:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum monthly income of $800 or $1,000

● Valid checking account

● Valid home address and phone number

● Four consecutive weeks of employment

Remember, loan amounts offered by direct lenders depend on personal eligibility. Depending on the lending network and direct lender, expect to be offered anywhere from $100 to $40,000, with most loan offers in the $100 to $10,000 range.

How Do I Find The Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit With Low Interest Rates And Instant Approval?

Finding the best personal loans for bad credit with low-interest rates and guaranteed approval is straightforward.

Determine Your Loan Amount. How much are you looking to borrow? Is it $100 for an unpaid electric bill? What about $9,000 for a trip to Paris? Make the best guesstimate with a small buffer room if you need more clarification. The goal is to create an amount that will not blow out your monthly budgeting and keep you within an acceptable DTI (debt-to-income ratio) and PTI (payment-to-income ratio), ideally under 35%.

Scout Out Online Marketplaces. Review our guide to learn minimum borrowing limits for Upstart, LendingPoint, Upgrade, LifeLoan, and PersonalLoans. From there, eliminate those that do not meet your minimum borrowing limits. For example, LifeLoans minimum borrowing limit is $100 versus $2,000 for LendingPoint.

Additionally, compare qualification criteria. For example, LifeLoan and PersonalLoans only require a $800 minimum monthly income versus LendingPoiint's minimum annual income requirement of $35,000.

Come Up With One Marketplace. Once you have vetted your eligibility for each online Marketplace, decide on one.

Submit a Loan Request. Start the process of submitting a loan request. Once matched with at least three direct lenders, assess all terms, including APRs, repayment terms, and fees (origination, prepayment late, and insufficient funds fees).

Remember to review representative loan examples. One of our favorite representative loan charts belongs to PersonalLoans. They provide examples of personal loan APR ranges based on varying loan amounts, loan terms, and APRs to offer estimated monthly and total payments.

Alternatives to Bad Credit Loans With Low Interest Rates

Here are our top recommendations on alternatives to bad credit loans with low-interest rates.

Cash Advance Apps. Although acting more as a paycheck advance service than actual bad credit loans, apps like Earnin, Brigit, and Dave offer 0% interest advances of up to $100 per day/$ 750 per pay period, repaid with your next paycheck. We love these services for ease of use, Speedy processing times, and value-added features like budgeting tools (Brigit) and even “side hustle” job search (Dave).

What's more — they do not charge any fees other than an optional $14 tip (Earnin) or a small monthly membership fee (Brigit and Dave)

Payday Alternative Loans (PALs). Payday alternative loans from federal credit unions cap interest at 28% with lengthier repayment terms (up to 7 years) than traditional payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans.

However, the barrier entry is higher, requiring membership, a minimum $5 deposit to an account, and a one-month waiting period for PAL I loans (versus Instant eligibility and no waiting period) for PAL II loans.

What Are The Pros and Cons Of Bad Credit Loans?

Here are the pros and cons of bad credit loans:

Pros

Easy Qualification Criteria. Unlike traditional banks and credit unions, bad credit lenders rely on no minimum credit score and proof of income. Instead, expect them to ask that you be 18 or older with a valid checking account, email address, home address, and a minimum of $800 in monthly earnings.

Loans From $100 to $40,000. Most online marketplace bad credit direct lenders issue loans from $100 to $40,000, good enough to cover a wide range of scenarios from small utility bill payouts to a seven-day cruise with the family.

Longer Repayment Terms. With traditional payday loans repaid in two to four weeks, bad credit loan repayment terms can go anywhere from two to seven years. Nevertheless, it's an excellent way to manage a solid monthly budget. Remember, the longer your loan term, the lower your monthly payments.

Cons

No Guarantee of Loan Matching. Remember, ZippyLoans, NextDayPersonalLoans, 100Lenders, and other highly recommended online marketplaces are not direct lenders. Therefore they cannot guarantee approval nor rates offered from their participating lenders.

Geo Restrictions. Not all online marketplaces operate in all states. For example, NextDayPersonalLoan and 100Lenders are unavailable to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents. In contrast, ZippyLoans is not available to New York, West Virginia, Oregon, or the District of Columbia residents.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Lending Networks Like ZippyLoans and VivaLoans?

Here are the pros and cons of lending networks like ZIppyLoans and VivaLoans:

Pros

Wide Network of Participating Lenders. Our recommended online marketplaces have hundreds of participating direct lenders ready to offer you the best personal loans for bad credit, sub 35.99% APRs, longer repayment terms, and no origination or prepayment penalties. This is possible by comparing shopping with a minimum of three direct lenders. But, as the adage says, a rising tide lifts all boats, with increased competition between direct lenders offering favorable terms for all bad credit borrowers.

Low Borrowing Minimums. Most landing networks allow bad credit borrowers to borrow as little as $100, a manageable amount unlikely to pit borrowers into an endless debt cycle.

Same Day Approval/Next Day Funding. Submitting a loan request through online marketplaces generally offers same-day approval with funding to your checking account as quickly as the next business day. However, every day counts with various lines of credit accruing interest daily or urgent needs to pay for emergency expenses.

Transparency For The Win. Our recommended lending networks offer transparency with clearly visible disclaimers stating that they are not lenders or loan brokers but "middlemen" connecting borrowers with lending partners. Other disclaimer terms include states of operation, data usage policies, advertiser disclosures, and representative loan examples for an idea of the interest rates and charges you can expect.

Cons

Higher than Average APRs. Most direct lenders on ZIppyLoans, VivaLOans, and other online marketplace issue loans with higher than average APRrs not topping 35.99%. Unfortunately, it's the cost of doing business, protecting against risk in lending money to bad credit borrowers.

Not a Direct Lender. Online marketplaces like 100Lenders do not issue loans directly. Instead, they act as intermediaries, connecting prospective borrowers with a network of qualified, legit lenders. That said, forbearance/hardship programs and support services are not generally offered.

Expect Up To $10,000. Although " up to $35,000" is advertised on lending platforms, expect most loan offers to hit the $100 to $10,000 range. Remember, there's never a guarantee of a loan match, although on marketplaces, try your best to connect all borrowers with lenders.

What Are Ways I can Boost My Credit Score?

We highly recommend boosting your credit score before submitting a loan request to qualify for the best rates.

To boost your credit score, we recommend that you do the following:

Lower Your Credit Utilization Ratio. Your credit utilization ratio refers to the percentage of your total revolving credit limit relative to outstanding balances. For example, $10,000 in available credit versus $6,500 in balances equals a 65% utilization ratio, well below FICO’s recommended 30%.

As a best practice, keep your credit utilization ratio in single-digit percentages, ideally between 7% and 10%. To drop it even further, consider requesting a credit limit increase for one or more credit cards. All you have to do is call the credit card company and ask.

According to Bankrate, 39% of cardholders only pay balances in part each month. Drop all balances to zero if you can to stay ahead of the curve.

Dispute Credit Reporting Errors. Credit reporting from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion often involves reporting errors. Examples include wrong addresses, typos, incorrect balances, and accounts marked open (what should be closed). Any caught error should be immediately disputed with the credit agency on file, which has 28 days to counter. Often, one needs to refer to our direct lender to issue the correction. However, most disputes are resolved within 45 days.

We highly recommend reading Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Advice - Disputing Errors on Your Credit Reports for helpful best practices for disputing credit reporting errors.

Reconsider Credit Repair Companies. Sometimes, bad credit borrowers turn to credit repair companies that promise a 50 to 100-point increase within two to three months. We do not recommend them, as the services they provide can be done independently. For example, they are big on sending dispute letters and calling to negotiate on your behalf directly, all things you can do with a little free time.

For perspective, 716 is the average FICO score. Therefore, applying the above recommendation will pay immediate dividends if you fall into the 300 to 580 territory.

Pay Debt Wisely. When paying off credit card debt, pay the card with the highest balance first, especially if it carries a higher interest rate than your other cards.

Do Not Close Accounts. With an average age of credit history accounting for 10% of your FICO score, leaving all the accounts open is a good idea, even if it's paid in full. However, remember to only apply for the credit you need, as every credit performs a hard inquiry on your report, which could lower your score temporarily.

With these recommendations, do not be surprised if you qualify for a 19% over a 35.99% APR loan in less than 60 days.

What APR Range Should I Expect With Credit Score?

One of the best ways to find and qualify for a personal loan for bad credit with low-interest rates and approval is by being an informed consumer. By understanding credit scores and what APRs you are eligible for, there is less likelihood of being " ripped off."

As reported by Bankrate, see credit score ranges below and acceptable APRs. We do not recommend loans above 35.99% APRs, representing the "last frontier" for predatory rates.

● 720–850 - 10.73%-12.5%

● 690–719 - 13.5%-15.5%

● 630–689- 17.8%-19.9%

● 300–629- 28.5%-32%

Remember that other factors, such as your income, employment record, loan amount, repayment term, debt-to-income ratio, and any applicable state laws with APR and term caps, influence APRs.

Remember, the higher your credit score, the lower your APRs.

How Does FICO Calculate My Credit Score?

FICO calculates your credit score based on five key categories:

Payment History (35%). This measures how often you pay all of your monthly bills on time. Any missed payments, late payments, bankruptcies, or other delinquencies can drop your credit score by 50 points or more.

Amounts owed (30%). Amounts owed are credit utilization or the percentage of your available credit relative to your total debt. Try to aim for credit utilization in the single-digit percentages and no greater than 35% under any circumstances.

Length of Credit History (15%). The longer a bad credit borrower's credit history, the higher your credit score. That's why we recommend never closing an account even if there is a zero balance, as this lowers the average account age.

New Credit (10%). This pertains to the number of new credit accounts you are trying to apply for within a short period. Opening too many recent credit accounts within a short period can slightly drop your credit score.

Credit Mix (10%). Direct lenders look favorably upon people with a diversified mix of lines of credit, including credit cards, mortgages, student loans, and home equity loans.

What's The Difference Between Secured, Unsecured, and Cosigner Personal Loans?

The difference between secured, unsecured, and cosine of personal loans mainly comes down to liability, rates, and risk posts to the lender.

Secured personal loans require using collateral, such as your vehicle, home, savings account, or another asset that could be easily transferred to two lenders in case of default. In exchange for putting up collateral, many direct lenders are willing to offer lower rates (as the borrower is now less of a risk to them).

In turn, unsecured personal loans do not require the use of collateral. As a result, rates are generally higher. Most (if not all) of the loan offers on 100Lenders, PersonalLoans, and other highly reputable lending networks offer unsecured, unsecured loans.

Lastly, cosigner loans allow original borrowers the help of a second party to take responsibility for the loan. If the original borrower missed payments or is unable to pay, the cosigner is fully responsible for paying it off. Usually, cosigners are family members like parents helping their children secure funds.

Online Personal Installment Loans vs. Payday Loans

The difference between online personal installment and payday loans is out of this world.

For starters, online personal installment loans top out at 35.99% APRs with lengthier repayment terms (two to seven years) and a more simplified fee structure than payday loans. Expect no origination or prepayment penalties with no renewal fees, as paying fixed installments cannot be extended past the agreed upon repayment term.

In contrast, payday loans are amongst some of the most predatory types of loans out there. They average about 400% APRs, translating to up to $30 for every $100 borrowed. In addition, they are repaid every two to four weeks with a possibility of extending for an additional fee. If a payday loan is extended two or three times within six months, it's common for interest and other finance charges to eventually exceed the principal. That's why we recommend avoiding payday loans at all costs.

Are there Direct Personal Lenders with Guaranteed Approval?

The term " guaranteed approval" is a misnomer. No direct personal lenders offer guaranteed approval.

Remember, qualifying for no credit check loans still requires bad credit borrowers to meet eligibility criteria with age and proof of income.

All applicants must be 18 or older with U.S. citizenship or permanent residency with proof of income of at least $800 a month. Before submitting a loan request, some lending networks even require employment for four consecutive weeks.

What Are The Best Cash Advance Apps?

Regarding the best cash advance app, here are our favorites.

Earnin. True to its "money at the speed of you" tagline, Earnin is one of the country's more popular cash advance apps. It offers bad credit borrowers 0% interest paycheck advances of up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period with no minimum required credit score and no fees. Countless publications, such as ABC News, the New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, have sung its praises.

All Earnin users can send paycheck advances to a linked bank account with funding in as little as one business day (for a small fee) or up to three business days at no charge.

Brigit. Promising to " get your finances on track," more than 4 million members have taken out paycheck advances of up to $250 at 0% interest. Like Earnin, it runs no credit checks. Kudos for its marvelous App Store and Google Play ratings (with 250,000 positive reviews and counting). Another benefit to using Brigit is its free credit reports and up to a million dollars in identity theft protection. These services are offered for a small $9.99 monthly membership fee.

Dave. Dave allows you to get up to $500 the same day with no minimum required credit score and no fees. These fees include overdraft, late, minimum, and ATM fees at select MoneyPass ATMs. Another benefit to using this app is its automatic budgeting feature, which allows users to understand how much they spend every month.

It even assists job seekers with a 'Side Hustle" feature that connects them with prospective side jobs meeting their employment profile.

How Did We Choose These Lenders?

To choose all of our recommended online marketplaces, we conducted rigorous research, comparing 20 top lending networks to bring you the best choices based on five main criteria: APRs, repayment terms, ease of use, and transparency.

All most direct lenders on our recommended online marketplaces must service most loans with sub 35.99% APRs. 35.99% represents the highest rate of bad credit borrowers to go for before diving into predatory rate territory.

With repayment terms, our lending networks must be traditional payday auto title and pawn shop loans with lengthier terms of up to seven years. Online lending networks offer a welcome reprieve compared to the two- to four-week turnaround for these types of predatory loans.

As for ease of use, we prioritize lending networks with easy-to-complete online forms and step-by-step instructions, including helpful progress bars to guide you through the process. Loan requests should take at most five minutes to complete. They should also make it very easy to shop around and compare at least three direct lenders with easy, at-a-glance info.

Lastly, we highly value transparency in comparing our recommended online marketplaces. Therefore, they must all feature its terms of service, including its role as an intermediary (connecting prospective borrowers with direct lenders), states of operation, representative loan examples, advertiser disclosures, and similar language.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of loan is the easiest to get with bad credit?

People with bad credit often need help getting approved for a loan. However, payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans are the easiest. They have low credit score requirements and minimum income.

However, they come with a big caveat as they are majorly known for predatory 300% and 400% APRs, exorbitant renewal fees, and the tendency to place borrowers in a vicious debt cycle for months or years. Therefore, avoid these three types of loans at all costs.

What is the best cash advance app?

The best cash advance app is Earnin. It offers the highest paycheck advance borrowing limit (up to 750 dollars per pay period) at 0% interest. However, it barely edges out Dave, which offers up to $100 cash advances with extra perks like budgeting tools and overdraft protection. Likewise with Brigit, which offers up to $250 cash advances and similar features.

What's the quickest way to boost my credit score?

Doing a few things in rapid succession is the quickest way to boost your credit score. For example, making on-time payments, paying it on your credit balances below a 10% credit utilization ratio, asking for limited increases, checking and disputing credit reporting errors, and keeping your financial health in solid order will gradually increase your score in the long haul.

Conclusion

With emergency cash needs requiring quick and prompt resolution, the best personal loan for bad credit with low-interest rates and the approval offers a lifeline for cash-strapped, bad credit Borrowers. Whether it's Upstart, LendingPoint, PersonalLoans, Upgrade, or LifeLoan, all of these online marketplaces do an exceptional job presenting you with a network of legit qualified direct lenders ready to help your financial situation.

