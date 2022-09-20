Best Sports Betting Sites for 2022: List of the Top 10 Online Sportsbooks

Great odds, an easy-to-use live betting system, numerous betting markets, and kick-ass bonuses are the four horsemen of the best sports betting sites.

But if you’re not an experienced “rider,” you’re likely to fall off and end up at a no-good online sportsbook with a terrible track record and unprofitable odds.

To help fellow sports bettors find a decent online betting site, we’ve researched the sports betting industry and reviewed the top bookmakers. BetOnline found itself at the top of our list by scoring extremely high in each of our benchmarks.

That being said, we assigned categories to all other online sports betting sites we’ve reviewed, so check them all out to find the perfect one for you.

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best sports betting site overall

Sportsbetting.ag: Best bonuses and promotions

Bovada: Best sports coverage

MyBookie: Top live-betting experience

Cloudbet: Best Bitcoin sportsbook

Everygame: Best for free bets

XBet: Easy to use

BetUS: Top welcome bonus

GTBets: Best for NFL

BUSR: Best for American sports

1. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Up to $1,000 sports betting bonus

24/7 customer assistance

Wide variety of sports markets

Modern website

Great mobile compatibility

Live stream on most popular events

Cons:

High minimum deposit to trigger the welcome offer

BetOnline represents what you'd expect in an ideal sportsbook — a perfect selection of sports markets, competitive odds, a user-friendly interface, lucrative bonuses, and top-notch mobile compatibility. Besides, its 27/7 reliable customer support may come in handy while betting.

Sports Markets: 5/5

BetOnline is excellent at almost every feature a sports betting site can provide – especially when it comes to baseball.

The platform's long-standing baseball dime lines of up to -199 are far much better than what's offered by its competitors. In simple terms, you'll pay lower juice for baseball bets, and considering the season is long, it can add up quite nicely.

BetOnline is further compartmentalized with key sports, game props, player props, and futures. Even better, you can place straight bets or bet on totals, teasers, Moneyline, and parlays.

Apart from baseball, BetOnline encompasses a large selection of other sports. Beyond famous American sports, you can bet on over 20 other niche events like darts and volleyball. eSports is also included, as are live streams for each game.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

BetOnline's bonuses and promotions are fairly decent — new customers are welcomed with a 50% match-up bonus of up to $1,000. Although the offer comes with a friendly 10x rollover requirement, the minimum deposit amount required to claim the offer is $55, which may be quite high for some sports bettors.

In addition, you'll be rewarded with a 100% crypto-welcome offer on your first crypto deposit (code = CRYPTO100). The bonus has a 14x wagering requirement, which is impressive.

Our only criticism was the absence of daily deals. Other than that, the welcome offer, tournaments, and contests available on the platform will have you extending your stay a couple of times.

User Interface: 4.8/5

The site's appearance remains highly organized and professional. It's evident from the layout that this online sports betting site has existed for a long time as it doesn't push for color and flair to attract more customers. Instead, it's contented with its grandeur and has a quiet dignity.

Once you enter the sportsbook, you come across a ton of detail. All the essential details are displayed immediately, and the odds are available in decimal, fractional and American formats. Once you get used to the site's layout, it's straightforward to use.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

We tested BetOnline's games, placed wagers from various tablets and smartphones, and were very impressed with how responsive the platform is — the sportsbook works well on all Android and iOS devices.

Although the web version works well, we think introducing a dedicated mobile application will take BetOnline's mobile experience a notch higher.

Claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline

2. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Bonuses of all Online Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Numerous promos for new and regular bettors

25 sports to bet on

Lots of banking methods, including 12 cryptocurrencies

High withdrawal and deposit limits

Super-fast payouts

Cons:

The user interface needs improvement

If you seek a sportsbook with the most lucrative offers, look no further. Apart from the 50% first deposit and 100% crypto-welcome bonuses, Sportsbetting.ag rewards sports bettors with attractive offers such as odd boosters and reload bonuses.

Sports Markets: 4.6/5

Sportsbetting.ag has a wide selection of sports markets (over 25), and betting options include specials and futures. Even better, players can create betting slips using the player props builder.

In addition, the site offers one of the best live betting interfaces in the online sports betting industry.

Sportsbetting.ag was one of the pioneers of live betting, and it has remained on top of the game thanks to the easy-to-use navigation bar that gives players quick access to games, odds' format, and rules.

Bonuses: 5/5

New players at Sportsbetting.ag will have the option of choosing between two generous welcome bonuses:

50% match fiat currency welcome bonus

100% match crypto welcome offer

The fiat currency offer has a 10x wagering requirement, while the crypto offer comes with a 14x rollover requirement, which is quite impressive. In addition to sign-up offers, players have access to other top-quality bonuses such as:

10% crypto boost

35% crypto reload bonus

25% sports reload bonus

Several odd boosters

All these offers are designed to ensure players have a huge bankroll that they can rely on.

User Interface: 4/5

Although the white lettering on the plain navy blue background appeals to traditional players, we feel the site needs a few updates to attract the newer generation. The platform has been trying to add a modern flair through adverts and banners, but that's not enough.

However, our problem with the platform is mostly cosmetic. Generally, Sportsbetting is self-explanatory and well organized. The site is easy-to-navigate and runs smoothly on all devices — everything you need is just a click away.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

Sportsbetting has a pretty basic mobile setup. Even though the platform doesn't have a dedicated mobile application, you can access all features using your preferred browser on any tablet or smartphone.

Popular betting options are usually shown on the homepage, so players are in the loop with the most trending things while on the go. While the web version works smoothly on mobile devices, we look forward to having a sports betting app soon.

Explore the best sports betting bonuses with Sportsbetting.ag

3. Bovada - Best Sports Coverage of any Online Sportsbook

Pros:

Innovative site design

30,000+ daily markets

Well-established online sportsbook

Great specials for NBA and NFL

Quick and responsive customer support

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

Late betting lines

Bovada needs no introduction in the sports betting space — it boasts over a decade (founded in 2011) of intensive innovation, as you'll see from the site's appearance. Besides, it offers a wide range of markets and a reliable customer assistance team.

Sports Markets: 4.5/5

Bovada covers a wide range of sports (over 30), offering parlays, straight bets, futures, if bets, props, and teasers on all available sports. This betting giant has betting lines on everything from table tennis to Gaelic games.

Even better, eSports fans are guaranteed an unrivaled experience in the sports betting market. Bovada offers more events, more variation, and more leagues than most of its competitors.

The downside for sports bettors here is that Bovada is famous for releasing its lines later than the competition.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

Bovada offers some lucrative, high-quality offers for newcomers and a comprehensive VIP program for regular players. Although they aren't the best bonuses in the sports betting world, every little bit still counts.

The best part is that you can earn extra perks if you deposit via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, or Litecoin. Below is a breakdown of the main bonuses.

50% up to $250 fiat currency welcome bonus

$750 Bitcoin sports bonus

The major drawback of this platform is that it doesn't have daily bonuses for existing users. However, regular sports bettors can take advantage of the loyalty program to increase their bankroll, but this can't match or substitute daily promotions offered by some of its competitors.

User Interface: 5/5

Some online sports betting sites can be overwhelming with flashy colors, ads, and extra elements on the homepage. This isn't the case with Bovada — the platform guarantees a top-of-the-line user experience.

Simplicity, logical navigation, and clean lines are at the core of Bovada. The most appealing feature of the UI is the collapsible option — perpetually scrolling to locate an element can be tiresome, but thanks to Bovada, each sport is categorized into a subset, with an option to minimize betting odds.

Besides, the sportsbook prides itself in being organized by live odds first, then odds for upcoming games.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

Bovada’s main selling point lies in the incredible mobile compatibility of the web version, which is similar to a multi-faceted application.

It has plenty of options for in-play betting, and using it is super-easy. It has well-organized betting markets and intuitive navigation.

Explore the biggest betting market with Bovada

4. MyBookie - Best Online Betting Site for Unique Live Betting Features

Pros:

Sleek design

Fully-optimized live betting system

Solid bonuses for all members

Great customer service

Cons:

Few banking options

High minimum deposit

When it comes to live betting, no online sportsbook is as optimized as MyBookie — the site offers top-notch live betting on a multitude of popular sports, including tennis, MLB, NFL, and UFC. In addition, it has reliable customer service and a great selection of bonuses.

Sports Markets: 4.6/5

As for games, MyBookie offers more than you would expect from a sportsbook. The site has an extensive array of sports options for prop bets, spreads, and futures. Not only does the site offer many NFL odds, but it's the same for baseball, where you can get offerings of runs, errors, innings, and hits.

Besides, MyBookie offers quality player props in several formats to allow players to find anything they're looking for. For example, you can place head-to-head bets or bet on a player to achieve a particular result, such as scoring 30 goals per season.

Although MyBookie doesn't have some exotic global events that you can find at a few of its competitors, they make up for this gap by offering a huge variety of sports bets. At MyBookie, you can place wagers on the economy, reality TV, and much more.

To make the deal sweeter, MyBookie recently introduced a well-designed eSports section that you can quickly switch to any time you want. There aren't many games to choose from, but you're guaranteed the casual fan-favorite games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and Dota 2.

Bonuses: 4.2/5

We came across a high number of MyBookie bonuses — below, we've highlighted the most prominent ones:

50% up to $1,000 sports welcome bonus — promo code MYB50

10% cash bonus of up to $200

25% sports reload bonus

8% horse rebate

200% referral bonus for existing customers

The sports welcome bonus comes with a 10x rollover requirement, which is pretty decent. However, the minimum amount required to claim the offer is $50, which might be too high for some.

Even better, the 10% cash bonus on your first deposit and the 8% horse rebate have a 1x wagering requirement, while the sports reload bonus and the referral bonus have a 5x rollover requirement — you definitely won't find an offer with a better rollover requirement than these.

User Interface: 4.4/5

MyBookie doesn't go overboard with the site design. It features a standard sports betting interface with the most popular events listed in a featured section, such as the F1. The color combination is easy on the eyes, and we didn't experience any problems navigating from one section to another.

However, the user experience could be improved if the site was optimized to reduce loading times.

Mobile Experience: 4.0/5

The platform's mobile version is neatly packaged, and the sports betting markets are just as extensive as those on the desktop version. With the sign-up button at the top-right corner, players can create an account quickly and start wagering on their favorite teams on the go.

If you encounter any issues on the mobile version of the site, customer support at MyBookie is available 24/7 to help you out. MyBookie is among the few online sportsbooks that you can call a representative and place a wager over the phone.

Claim up to $1,000 in risk-free bets at MyBookie

5. Cloudbet - Best Online Sports Betting Site for Bitcoin Bettors

Pros:

Consistently high sportsbook odds

Unlimited cashouts

24/7 live chat support

Superb live betting interface

Cons:

Cryptocurrency only

Lacks a sports betting welcome bonus

Cloudbet is a crypto-exclusive sports betting site, so your cash is no good here. If you’re comfortable with cryptocurrencies, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better online sportsbook than this one.

Sports Markets: 4.5/5

Cloudbet covers 30+ sports games and leagues around the world. This includes more than most players could ever want, such as Bowls and Futsal. Besides, every event comes with numerous betting markets that you can explore.

However, player and team propositions are one part that the site lacks. Also, as we've mentioned, Cloudbet doesn't offer as many teasers for basketball and football, which may drive some players away from the platform.

One area the site is above-average is the live betting section. You can place wagers on almost every sport the site offers, including obscure events like women's basketball. You'll find that the totals and sides have just been adjusted for some contests, but for most events, there's a unique assortment of wagers.

Bonuses: 3.5/5

Cloudbet rewards new customers with a 100% match-up bonus of up to 5 BTC, making it one of the best choices for high-spending players. However, the problem is that this welcome offer is aimed at casino games — not sports betting.

Instead, there are many other bonuses and promotions at Cloudbet. These keep changing with time but can include the Thursday Deposit Bonus and the Zero-Margin Sports Bet, which guarantees the best prices for your favorite games, including the NBA.

That aside, the site offers a unique VIP program, which will challenge you to put more effort so you can climb the tiers. The higher you rank in the loyalty program, the more rewards you'll qualify for. These perks include a dedicated account manager and lower rollover requirements on some offers.

User Interface: 4/5

Cloudbet features a gorgeous modern design on the PC version. Everything is placed exactly where you want it to be, laid out perfectly. In addition, the site loads quickly, and you will have an easy time switching between different pages.

The only issue is that you’ll need to use a VPN service to access the site, depending on your location. We recommend Nord VPN if you don’t already have one.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

Although Cloudbet doesn't have a dedicated mobile application, the mobile website is exceptionally good and can be accessed from any smartphone or tablet. You'll find the same betting odds and markets as those on the desktop version.

You can instantly access the sportsbook, log in and make a few selections on your slip. Even better, you can deposit and request cashouts directly from your smartphone.

Join Cloudbet to start betting with cryptocurrencies

How We Reviewed & Ranked the Best Sports Betting Sites

Sports Markets:

Any sportsbook we recommend has a great selection of popular sporting events and markets. It should feature household names like the NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, EPL, La Liga, and many more.

Bonuses:

Top sportsbooks have bonuses that are easy to claim. But most importantly, these bonuses and promotions should come with reasonable terms and conditions. With that in mind, we only recommend online sports betting sites with generous welcome offers attached with down-to-earth rollover requirements.

User Interface:

We always want to ensure that you have an easy time while placing bets. On that note, we recommend sportsbooks that have a sleek and easy-to-use interface. In addition, the site should load quickly, even on a slow internet connection.

Mobile Experience:

We know many bettors prefer placing sports bets on their mobile devices. Therefore, any sports betting site we recommend should be compatible with all mobile devices.

The mobile site should be optimized to give you an easy time locating games and markets; sportsbooks with sports betting apps receive bonus points.

Customer Service:

Although you're unlikely to experience problems at any of the recommended sites, we still can't gamble on the quality of customer service. Each online betting site on our list has a quick and responsive customer service team that will always be ready to assist you if you have a problem.

Guide to Sports Betting Online

Which Is the Most Trusted Online Betting Site?

The top five most trusted online betting sites right now are BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag, Bovada, MyBookie, and Cloudbet, in that order.

Our conclusion is based on reviewing comments from previous and existing customers while also analyzing other features such as available bonuses, UI, mobile experience, customer service, and much more.

Are Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Most betting platforms are safe to use, and you can trust them with your money. However, there are also illegitimate and unsafe online betting sites that you should avoid at all costs.

But since it's hard to differentiate the two, we recommend sticking to the online betting sites we've recommended here because they've been thoroughly tried and tested.

What Sports Can I Bet On at Top Online Sportsbooks?

The best online sports betting sites usually feature more than 20 sports to bet on, stacked with numerous betting markets. You can bet on everything from the NFL and NBA to less popular sports like table tennis and volleyball.

Bovada is the best online sportsbook if you’re looking for the biggest market coverage.

Which Online Sports Betting Sites Have the Best Odds?

It’s hard to find one sportsbook that offers the best odds on every single event, but BetOnline comes close in terms of great odds all across the board.

If you’re looking to exclusively bet on the NFL, for example, it’s wise to compare the odds at multiple betting sites yourself.

Where Can I Bet on eSports?

BetOnline and Bovada offer the biggest selection of eSports games on our list of top online sportsbooks. Besides featuring odds for games like LoL and Dota 2, BetOnline also includes a dedicated live stream that you can watch and bet as the action unfolds.

Check out some more top online sportsbooks.

Recap of the Best Sports Betting Sites

Below is a recap of the top sports betting sites and their stand-out features:

BetOnline : Best overall sportsbook — it features a modern website, and as a new player, you'll automatically qualify for the $1,000 welcome bonus. Other worthwhile features include unmatched mobile compatibility, 24/7 customer support, and fantastic odds for most sports.

Best overall sportsbook — it features a modern website, and as a new player, you'll automatically qualify for the $1,000 welcome bonus. Other worthwhile features include unmatched mobile compatibility, 24/7 customer support, and fantastic odds for most sports. Sportsbetting.ag : Known for offering the best bonuses in the online sports betting industry. Apart from the 50% matchup fiat currency welcome bonus and the 100% crypto welcome offer, you'll have many other promos at your disposal.

Known for offering the best bonuses in the online sports betting industry. Apart from the 50% matchup fiat currency welcome bonus and the 100% crypto welcome offer, you'll have many other promos at your disposal. Bovada : If the user interface is the first thing you consider in a sportsbook, look no further. Bovada features outstanding design and graphics to provide you with the ultimate betting experience. In addition, this online betting site offers exceptional customer service and over 30,000 daily betting markets.

If the user interface is the first thing you consider in a sportsbook, look no further. Bovada features outstanding design and graphics to provide you with the ultimate betting experience. In addition, this online betting site offers exceptional customer service and over 30,000 daily betting markets. MyBookie : "MyBookie" and "Live Sports Betting" are two phrases that you can't separate — the site offers a fully-optimized live betting section with excellent animation and features to help you track your wagers. Also, you'll have access to solid bonuses, reliable customer service, and a sleek design.

"MyBookie" and "Live Sports Betting" are two phrases that you can't separate — the site offers a fully-optimized live betting section with excellent animation and features to help you track your wagers. Also, you'll have access to solid bonuses, reliable customer service, and a sleek design. Cloudbet: This site has done almost everything under the sun to guarantee the ultimate crypto betting experience — from quick payment processing to huge crypto bonuses (up to 5BTC), just to name a few. Even better, the site design and mobile compatibility are top-notch.

How To Sign Up at the Best Sports Betting Sites

Since BetOnline topped our list, we'll use it to explain how you can sign up at the best sports betting sites:

Step 1: Create an Account at BetOnline

Follow this link to visit BetOnline and click on the green “Join” button at the top-right corner.

A new window will appear where you'll be asked to provide your personal details. In particular, your full name, email address, country of residence, password, phone number, and date of birth (DOB).

After providing this info, click the "Create Account" button. A confirmation email will be sent to you, and you can use the code in that email to verify your identity.

Step 2: Make a Deposit

The next step is to deposit some funds into your account. You can do this using credit and debit cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrencies, and a few more options.

Step 3: Start Betting

Now that everything is set up and you're ready to place your first bet, proceed to the sports lobby and go through the upcoming games. When you find a bet you like, you can add it to your slip and place the bet.

Ready to Start Betting at the Best Online Betting Sites?

The best sports betting sites offer a wide range of popular sports, top-quality bonuses and promotions, unique betting interfaces, quick payments, and more.

After analyzing all these features at hundreds of sportsbooks, we settled on BetOnline as our #1 recommendation.

But that's not to say that the other betting sites on our list are not good. Although they don't fully match BetOnline in terms of quality and features, each has one or two things that might be perfect for you.

That said, remember that betting is a game of chance. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and always wager responsibly. Adios!

