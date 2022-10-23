Best Betting Sites in Australia (2022): Top Australian Online Betting Sites

Finding the best Australian betting sites is important if you want to get the biggest returns on your betting slips.

Some platforms may offer hundreds of betting markets with terrible odds, and others may have reliable customer support combined with slow payouts. You don’t want that.

With that in mind, our betting experts spared no effort in delivering the ultimate list of the best sports betting sites in Australia. These online bookmakers guarantee a combination of great markets and odds, reliable payment options, quick customer service, and unique promos.

And while we consider BC.Game the most complete Australian sportsbook, we invite you to check all the others as they might prove a better choice depending on your needs.

Best Betting Sites in Australia

BC.Game: Best overall

Rabona: Unique promotions

Sportaza: Best for new bettors

MyStake: Best for mobile betting

Cloudbet: Top pick for crypto bettors

PlayZilla: 24/7 customer support

1. BC.Game - Best Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

Accepts 100+ cryptocurrencies

Instant payments

Excellent PC and mobile interface

Original bonuses and promotions

Unique social features

One of the best Bitcoin casinos

Cons:

Doesn’t offer horse racing

BC.Game scored the highest results across the board by offering some of the most competitive odds, fantastic bonuses for new Aussie bettors, and a stellar user interface on both mobile and desktop.

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

BC.Game offers a selection of quality games and sports betting markets. You’ll get top odds for sports like baseball, soccer, basketball, Aussie Rules — and basically anything else you can think of.

In fact, the offering at BC.Game goes super-deep, which means you’ll find sports like Gaelic Hurling, Squash, Biathlon, and more. You can even bet on Stock Car Racing.

This AU sportsbook also offers boosted odds for selected events (mostly for popular European soccer games), and the live betting interface loads fast and is straightforward to use. The only downside here is that you won’t find horse racing odds.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

One of the most exciting features of BC.Game is the welcome package up to 5 BTC, which comes in four distinct deposit bonuses, as shown below:

1st deposit: 180% deposit match

2nd deposit: 200% deposit match

3rd deposit: 220 deposit match

4th deposit: 240% deposit match

The 240% match is almost unheard of in the Australian sports betting industry, revealing just how much BC.Game is committed to ensuring players receive a grand welcome to the platform.

Additionally, BC.Game has several other continuous promotions, including:

Task Hub — You’re required to complete specific tasks to get the bonus offer. These tasks are available on a weekly and daily basis.

You’re required to complete specific tasks to get the bonus offer. These tasks are available on a weekly and daily basis. Shit Codes — These promo codes increase the value of your account. You’ll find them in chat rooms, the site’s forum, or via special announcements.

Desktop Interface: 4.8/5

BC.Game offers a sleek and modern site that strongly resembles cryptocurrency sports betting sites. It’s not a traditional brick-and-mortar look, but it’s still appealing.

Even if you’re new to gambling, the structure is easy to follow, with visible odds and statistics. You can search and analyse odds on the statistics page which contains head-to-head info on competing teams. One click is enough to get you rolling.

You can quickly separate casino and sports betting using the menu bar. The same applies to other critical features such as promotions, terms and conditions, customer support, and more.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

BC.Game offers an advanced web-based mobile betting platform that runs smoothly across all iOS and Android devices.

You can quickly deposit funds, bet on sports, request cashouts, and even analyse games on the statistics page. In brief, the mobile site and app give you complete control over your betting account.

Claim up to a 5 BTC welcome package at BC.Game

2. Rabona - Best Bonuses of All Australian Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Accepts several cryptocurrencies

Odds for 40+ sports

Responsive live chat

Quality live betting section

Top-rated sign-up offer

Cons:

No dedicated mobile application

Rabona comes in second on our list thanks to a massive coverage of over 40 sports and quite possibly the most generous welcome bonus for Australians.

Beyond being a top-tier online bookmaker, Rabona is also one of the best online casinos in Australia.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

The casino aesthetic is eminent throughout this Australian sports betting site, even though the platform also offers you to bet on popular sports games and leagues. That’s not unfortunate, as it works efficiently.

You can bet on American Football, hockey, baseball, basketball, crickets, darts, golf, MMA, snooker, and more. Better still, the live gambling section is optimised to offer an immersive sports betting experience.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

Rabona offers multiple promotional deals that you’ll find hard to resist, the big draw being the sign-up offer. That’s a 100% match-up deposit bonus of up to $150 for sports betting fanatics in Australia.

You must deposit a minimum of $30 to receive the offer. The bonus has a 1x rollover requirement on odds of 1.5 or above. That aside, Rabona also has a wide range of unique promotions for its loyal customers.

Sportsbook promotions include:

NBA stakeback: 100% up to $150

NFL bet: 200% up to $75

Desktop Interface: 4.6/5

Rabona’s betting site designers did a fantastic job when designing the platform. They ensured the platform is easy-to-navigate while retaining a generally great design. This betting site features a red theme with yellow outlines on a dark purple background.

Additionally, there are multiple menus to simplify navigation. Also, the overall framework and structure are simple. As a result, it’ll take you a few minutes to get rolling.

The betting features are laid out neatly; hence, you don’t need an in-depth Rabona analysis to notice them — they’ll reveal as soon as you open the site on your computer.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

The platform’s mobile website has been designed to work efficiently across all devices. Thus, whether you’ve got an Android, iOS or Windows tablet or smartphone, you’ll be able to sign-up and bet on sports.

The betting site adjusts to fit your device’s screen size perfectly, displaying promotions, sports betting odds, and more in the right places. And if you encounter an issue, customer support is just a few clicks away.

Claim a 100% up to $150 welcome bonus at Rabona

3. Sportaza - Perfect Betting Site for New Aussie Bettors

Pros:

Odds for 38 sports and events

Easy-to-use website

Numerous payment options

Fast payouts

Excellent VIP program

Cons:

No mobile app

If you’re a first-time bettor from Australia, you’ll want to check out Sportaza. Beyond competitive odds and an overall top-quality betting experience, Sportaza has the most beginner-friendly betting site that newbies can learn to use within minutes.

Betting Markets: 4.6/5

Sportaza allows users to wager on various sports (and casino) games on the same platform. The betting section gives you access to several sports, including NBA and Premier League fixtures.

Additionally, some of the betting options are unique, with top choices being double chance and totals, not forgetting several fast markets. The odds are generally higher than what you’d find at other Australian sportsbooks as well.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Sportaza’s welcome bonus is a 100% match-up offer of up to AU$150. To trigger the offer, you are required to deposit at least AU$30.

This bonus comes with a 6x rollover requirement, which is the industry standard for sports betting and is pretty easy to meet.

However, note that you’ll have to bet on minimum odds of 1.5 for parlays or 2.0 for single bets to meet the rollover. If you don’t meet it within 30 days, the bonus will be deducted from your betting account.

Other sports betting promos include a 100% NBA stakeback, weekly reload bonuses, and more.

Desktop Interface: 4.9/5

If you’re searching for a unique betting environment, you’ll be super impressed with Sportaza. The betting site offers a striking blue design and a white background, with neat outlines and responsive menus.

The layout is straightforward, enabling players to navigate from one section to another quickly. Thus, you’ll find it easy to learn how to register, filter games, and bet. Generally, the platform is flawless and perfect for amateur Australian punters.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

The betting experience on the site’s mobile version is decent. Pages load fast, allowing players to place live and pre-match bets without hassle. Navigation is straightforward, meaning you can quickly sign in and find whatever you want.

The only drawback is that the gambling site doesn’t have a dedicated sports betting app. However, the mobile site is fully optimised, leaving nothing to be desired by new and experienced Aussie sports bettors.

Claim a 100% bonus up to AU$150 on your first deposit at Sportaza

4. MyStake - Best for Mobile Betting in Australia

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to $500

Excellent eSports coverage

24/7 live chat support

Odds on over 40 sports and eSports

Fully optimised for mobile

Cons:

Unclear VIP program

If you’re going to use your mobile to bet on sports in Australia — we’re pretty damn sure you won’t find a better bookmaker than MyStake.

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

There are hundreds of daily sports markets, with soccer as the most popular option. The platform primarily focuses on European leagues, including Serie A, Bundesliga, and the Premier League.

You’ll also see many tennis games, the main ones being ATP and WTA. Also, you can wager on virtual sports, such as horse races, basketball, and others. Additionally, you can explore eSports titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Starcraft, and Counter-Strike.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

We are happy with MyStake’s welcome bonus — a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500. The minimum deposit required to trigger the bonus is $20. Additionally, the offer has a 10x wagering requirement which you should meet within 30 days.

Every bet should include at least two picks with odds of 1.4 or above — making it really easy to meet the terms, as events with odds of 1.4 are pretty easy to get right. Other sports promotions include:

New season cashback: Receive a 30% cashback offer if you bet on the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

Crypto deposit bonus: Deposits between $20 and $600 automatically qualify for a 170% bonus.

10% loyalty deposit bonus

Desktop Interface: 4.5/5

MyStake features an attractive site layout that makes it effortless to find everything. The platform has a dark background contrasted with bright and crisp colours ranging from red to white.

Regarding navigation, there are links and menus that are strategically placed. These include the sportsbook, live chat, and promotions.

If you scroll down to the landing page, you’ll find vital information such as the General Terms and Conditions and info about the platform’s licensing and ownership.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

Allowing players to play games virtually anywhere will earn any Australian gambling site positive reviews from players. Knowing that, MyStake prevails as a progressive and competitive operator by offering a fully-optimised mobile betting platform.

You can play many iOS or Android-powered casino games on mobile devices and bet on any sport you like. And even though you won’t find a dedicated MyStake application, you can play games directly using your preferred mobile browser.

Start betting via your mobile at MyStake!

5. Cloudbet - Best Betting Site in Australia for Crypto Players

Pros:

Competitive sports odds

Large selection of games

Excellent live betting section

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

Cons:

No loyalty program for big spenders

Complicated bonus terms and conditions

Coming in last on our list is Cloudbet — the best online betting site in Australia for crypto users.

Betting Markets: 4.5/5

Signing up at Cloudbet gives you complete access to an expansive list of sports games. This means you can bet on popular sports such as basketball, baseball, and soccer, in addition to less-known betting markets like politics and table tennis.

Each game offers a fair share of markets, but player propositions are one part that the platform needs to improve. One area where the site outscores most of its competitors is the live betting section.

Cloudbet has live betting markets for almost every sport, including less-known events such as women’s volleyball. We don’t understand why this isn’t popular, but okay.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

Like other big names in the Australian online sports betting industry, Cloudbet offers an attractive welcome bonus that you don’t have to look far to find. This is a 100% match-up bonus of up to 5 Bitcoin.

To qualify for this bonus, you must deposit a minimum of 0.001 BTC. It’s also important to note that you’ll have 60 days to claim the offer, which will be released slowly as you place real money bets.

Other sports bonuses include:

Zero margin sports bets: Have access to the fairest pre-match odds on a specific event.

Thursday deposit bonus: Claim a deposit bonus every Thursday — The higher your VIP level, the higher the bonus.

Desktop Interface: 4.7/5

Cloudbet features a well-designed site that isn’t flashy nor too saturated. Developers responsible for designing the platform ensured that you could find any feature easily with just a few clicks.

The top navigation menu lets players pick any product and reach their desired page in seconds. The arrangement of content is straightforward, and it’s available in several languages.

Most importantly, the platform loads quickly, even on a slow internet connection. And if you lose your internet, live odds freeze and update once you reconnect to the internet.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

A competitive betting site should offer a solid mobile experience, which is the case with Cloudbet. While the platform doesn’t provide a dedicated mobile app, it’s perfect and can be accessed from any modern smartphone or tablet.

Pages load quickly without buffering, meaning you can log in, explore the lobby and bet on your favourite games in a matter of seconds. Buttons and texts fit perfectly within the screen, and graphics and animations are flawless.

You can access the live chat tab at the bottom of the landing page to contact professional customer reps while betting. Indeed, the mobile layout enables easy navigation, and betting options are well-optimized.

Unlock up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus at Cloudbet on your first deposit

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites in Australia

Sports & Markets:

We only recommend Australian online sports betting sites that offer extensive sports coverage. The sportsbook’s lobby should include popular sports such as soccer, basketball, baseball, American Football, golf, and more.

Additionally, these sportsbooks have slightly higher odds than most of their counterparts. Although the difference may seem negligible when placing single bets, it becomes significant if you decide to go for parlays.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Great bonuses and promos help players increase their bankroll, which usually gives them increased winning chances. We double-check these offers to ensure they don’t have hidden terms that may negatively impact your online betting experience.

PC Layout & Design:

A good PC website design enables you to have an easy time signing up, searching for games, and placing bets. Our list includes Australian online betting sites that load quickly and offer easy navigation to ensure you access any section within a few seconds.

Mobile Interface:

Since many bettors prefer to wager while on the go, we ensure any site we recommend is mobile-optimized. Items should adjust to fit your device’s screen size, and navigation should be straightforward to guarantee the best betting experience.

Misc:

Other factors that we consider include the following:

History and reputation

Quality of customer support

Available banking options

Do Betting Sites in Australia Offer Bonuses?

Most Australian betting sites offer top-tier bonuses and promos to increase their customer base. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback, VIP bonuses, free bets, risk-free bets, and more.

If you’re looking for a big line-up of promos that you can use to bet on sports, we suggest you get started at Rabona.

Which Are the Most Popular Betting Markets in Australia?

Horse racing is by far the most popular betting market in Australia, followed by tennis, basketball, football, rugby, and cricket.

You’ll find the widest range of betting markets at BC.Game and Sportaza.

What is the Minimum Deposit at Australian Betting Sites?

Deposit limits vary depending on the banking option and the AU sportsbook. The minimum deposit limit usually ranges between $10 and $20.

Which Banking Options Are Accepted by Australian Betting Sites?

This varies from bookmaker to bookmaker. Credit cards like Visa and Mastercard are the most popular, followed by eWallets such as Neteller, Skrill, MiFinity, etc. Other options include:

Cryptocurrencies

Bank transfers

P2P transfers

How Can I Choose the Best Betting Sites in Australia?

We rank Australian bookmakers by double-checking several factors, including the quality of their odds and the variety of markets, site design, customer service, available bonuses, and more. If you want to find a betting site yourself, you’ll need to pay attention to all of those benchmarks.

Which AU Betting Site Offers the Best Odds?

It’s a tight battle between all of our top picks, but it seems that BC Game usually offers the best odds in Australia across the board. If you have a specific sport in mind, say, the AFL league, you’ll need to create multiple accounts and compare the odds yourself to find the answer.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Australian Online Betting Sites

BC.Game: Best overall Australian bookie — signing up at BC Game gives you access to not one but four quality deposit bonuses. Additionally, the site processes payouts fast and has an easy-to-use design, not even mentioning the odds for 40+ sports.

Rabona: Top-rated promotions — Rabona’s promotion section is packed like no other. Apart from the welcome offer, there are unique game-specific promos, such as the NBA stakeback (100% up to $150), that are meant to keep you going. Better still, the site offers responsive customer support and an attractive live betting interface.

Sportaza: Quality site design — Sportaza offers a straightforward PC design, making navigating from one section to another easy. It features modern animations enabling players to find any feature quickly. Also, the site has several payment options and professional customer service.

MyStake: Best mobile experience — MyStake’s mobile site is fully optimised to work on smartphones and tablets regardless of screen size. Menus and tabs are visible, and switching between pages is effortless. Additionally, the platform has high withdrawal limits and an extensive selection of sports betting markets.

Cloudbet: Best AU crypto bookmaker — Cloudbet is a cryptocurrency-only bookie that gives players access to thousands of quality games and markets. In addition to quick payment processing, the site has an attractive welcome package of up to 5 BTC and a great live betting interface.

How To Sign Up at the Best Sports Betting Sites in Australia

Since you’ve probably decided on the Australian betting site you’re going to use, here’s a step-by-step guide on getting started. We’ll use BC Game in our example.

Step 1: Open the Sportsbook

Open BC Game’s website by following this link

Select the green ‘Sign Up’ button

Fill in your details, including your email and password.

Agree to the terms and conditions

Complete the process by clicking the ‘Sign Up’ button at the bottom of the form

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

Look for an email from BC Game in your inbox

Check your spam folder if you can’t find it

Click the verification link inside

Step 3: Deposit & Start Betting

Go to the cashier and choose your preferred cryptocurrency

Scan the QR code to send a payment or manually enter an address

Your deposit should hit your account within a few minutes

You can now start betting online in Australia for real money!

Did You Find the Best Betting Sites in Australia?

Australians love to bet on sports! And you’ve just learned everything there is to know about the top online betting sites Australia has to offer with the most competitive odds.

To recap, BC Game topped our list because it has the best average score in all of the benchmarks we tested. However, each Aussie bookmaker we recommend has something unique that you might like better.

That being said, check our list again and make sure you make the best choice for you. Heck, there’s nothing stopping you from creating an account at each site to explore them better.

Just remember to bet responsibly. Adios!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these online betting sites. Some betting sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.