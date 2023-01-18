Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK for 2023: Play Online Bingo at the Top-Ranked UK Bingo Sites

Bingo isn’t your grandma’s game anymore!

The popularity of online bingo in the UK has been on the rise thanks to a variety of exciting new games, fun bonuses, and the ability to interact with other virtual players – but it can sometimes seem like there are dozens of UK bingo sites competing for your time and attention.

With this in mind, our team of experts compared the best bingo sites in the UK and looked at things like bonuses, game selection, and more.

While our tests revealed that Mecca is the best virtual bingo site, there are four others worth checking out as well.

Let’s dive in!

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Mecca: Best overall

MrQ: Best for mobile players

Two Fat Ladies: Best for free bingo

Moon Bingo: Best bingo variety

PlayOJO: Best for playing jackpot bingo

1. Mecca – Best Bingo Site in the UK Overall

New players only. £120 bonus for deposits of at least £10 on bingo. 28-day expiry. 5x wagering requirement. Minimum deposit £10. Note that the full T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly.

Pros:

Multi-award-winning bingo operator

Bingo rooms open 24/7

Bingo tickets from 1p

Great selection of Slingo games

Welcome bonus up to £120

Low 5x wagering requirement on welcome bonus

Daily bingo bonuses

Cons:

Could feature more scratch cards and keno games

Free play mode not available for unregistered players

Mecca enjoys a stellar reputation in the UK iGaming scene for a reason.

The best bingo site in the UK is operated and owned by Rank Interactive Ltd, which has a license issued by the UK Gambling Commission.

Selection of Bingo Games: 5/5

Most bingo rooms feature tickets you can purchase for lower than £1, and prizes usually go up to £100.

If you consider yourself a low roller, you can also get bingo tickets for just 1p if you join bingo rooms such as Penny Lane 1p, Main Event Bingo, Emoji Bingo, or Lucky For Some.

At Mecca, tickets are also available for £10, £15, and £25. To be eligible for bigger prizes up to £1,000, consider joining Mecca Cashline Bingo room, which is open every day from 9 am until midnight.

If you never want the fun to stop, check out Age of the Gods Bingo, which is open around the clock.

Selection of Other Games: 4.9/5

Aside from loads of bingo options, Mecca Bingo has many other exciting online casino games.

UK customers have access to Fishin’ Frenzy Big Catch, Super Hot Fruits, Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold, Starburst, Bonanza, and many other slots by NetEnt, IGT, Novomatic, Realistic Games, and several other top software providers.

Three-reeled classics are also featured if you are up for some retro spinning action.

Either way, there are enough slots to keep you entertained whenever you take a break from playing bingo games.

Beyond slots, the gaming lobby also boasts Live Crazy Time, Mega Ball, Monopoly Big Baller, Lightning Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Side Bet City, and other classic table games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you decide to join Mecca, you can get up to a £120 bonus if you spend £10 on any of the bingo games featured on the site.

This bonus carries a 5x wagering requirement, which is lower than most.

All registrants can win daily bingo prizes on the site’s lucky wheel. Daily bonuses are accessible to customers who have spent at least £10 the day before.

Cash prizes featured range from £1 to £1,000.

The Lucky Wheel can also bring you wager-free bonus spins on certain slots and free bingo bonuses with 1x wagering requirements.

Mecca also offers tournaments on bingo and slot games with generous prize pools and free bingo tickets.

Play bingo at Mecca and get up to a £120 sign-up bonus

2. MrQ – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Mobile Players

New players only. Free Bingo for 24 Hours. 14-day expiry. Wager-free. Bonus valid for 14 hours. Free access to all rooms. Uncapped Winnings. Note that the full T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly.

Pros:

Bingo tickets from 1p

Free bingo games

Excellent mobile casino app

Free access to bingo for 24 hours for new players

Wager-free welcome bonuses

Cons:

Bingo rooms not open 24/7

£10 required to open certain rooms

Back in 2019, MrQ was awarded the Best Proprietary Bingo Site Award by BingoPort, and they’ve upheld their reputation for excellence ever since.

Like our top pick, MrQ is licensed to operate in the UK with a valid license issued by the UK Gambling Commission.

Selection of Bingo Games: 4.9/5

MrQ's bingo rooms are not operating around the clock, but at least one room is usually open at different times of the day, which should be fine for most online bingo players.

One of the most popular rooms is its Pinch a Penny room, with tickets available for just 1p for this bingo game.

Full Monty is yet another exciting room since it has awesome jackpot prizes that go up to £20,000, with tickets for just £1.

The site also offers free bingo tickets to players who join the On the House room. Just keep in mind that playing bingo for free is only accessible to players who have made deposits in the last month.

With both instant-play and downloadable mobile gaming platforms, MrQ is our top pick for all fans of gaming on the go.

Selection of Other Games: 4.9/5

The slot selection at MrQ is also excellent, thanks largely to games published by High 5, iSoftBet, Thunderkick, NetEnt, Relax Gaming, and other world-renowned brands.

Some of our favourites are “9 Pots of Gold,” “Bonanza,” “Book of Dead,” “Starburst,” “Sweet Bonanza,” and “Money Train 2.”

Any of these can provide a nice respite from bingo, should you ever need one.

There’s an excellent array of live casino games on tap as well, including Lightning Roulette, Monopoly, Craps, Dream Catcher, Blackjack, and Crazy Time.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Using any of our links, you can get free access to bingo games at MrQ for 24 hours.

This is a special bingo offer for all players who register here for the first time. The best part is it opens all bingo rooms featured on the site.

Bingo bonus winnings you collect with this special offer are wager-free. Essentially, whatever you win playing free online bingo after joining the site is yours to keep.

The site also grants free bingo tickets to newcomers every ten minutes. This can qualify you for instant cash prizes with no wagering requirements attached.

For those who enjoy slot games, MrQ has prepared 20 bonus spins for new players who make minimum qualifying deposits of £10.

An excellent referral promo is also accessible, alongside exciting Drops and Wins tournaments, 10 bonus spins for players who verify their mobile phone numbers, and special Happy Hour promos.

Join MrQ to access free bingo games for 24 hours, wager-free bonuses, and 20 bonus spins

3. Two Fat Ladies – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Bonus Spins

New players only. 200% bingo bonus up to £88 and 20 extra spins valid on selected games. Bonus spins valid for 3 days. 4x wagering requirement. Winning cap £100 and initial bonus. Minimum deposit £10. Note that the full T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly.

Pros:

Free bingo bonus rewards

Many Slingo and instant-win games

Over 500 games

200% bingo bonus up to £88 for new players

20 extra spins valid on selected games for new players

Cons:

Lack of classic table games

No live dealer casino games

This online bingo site has been around since 2017, and it’s earned quite a loyal following — both for its descriptive name and excellent selection of games.

It is a brand operated by Grand Battery Holdings Limited, which is licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

Selection of Bingo Games: 4.8/5

The bingo lobby is packed with plenty of options, including Free Spins Bingo, Live Bingo, Special, and Exclusive Bingo.

If you click on the Free Spins Bingo tab, you have access to games that grant bonus spins, including Gonzo’s Quest Bingo, and Enchanted Prince Bingo.

Live Bingo options include Britain’s Got Talent, Bounce’t, Soap Party, Sunny ‘90s, and more.

Moving onto the Special selection, there are a couple of rooms, including Bingo Deal, Roller Coaster, Mystery Jackpots, and Bingo Roulette.

The Exclusive selection features £50 Daily Treat, £777, Money Penny, Self Made Millionaire, and Big Fat 10.

All in all, there is always a room open for all UK bingo fans at Two Fat Ladies.

Just keep in mind that you need to register for an account to be able to see which rooms are currently open or which rooms will open soon.

Selection of Other Games: 4.6/5

Two Fat Ladies have a selection of other casino games, most of which are slots. There are over 500 options here, including various progressive jackpots.

As for other games featured on the site, there are several Slingo and other instant-win games, including Slingo Starburst, Slingo Lightning, Slingo Britain’s Got Talent, Royal Charm, Slingo Riches, and more.

If you are looking for classic table, poker, or video poker games, Two Fat Ladies is not the best option.

You won’t find any of those here — but chances are, you came for the bingo anyway.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Two Fat Ladies has an excellent bingo bonus for new customers.

If you register at the site today and deposit at least £10, you can claim a 200% bingo bonus up to £88 on top of 20 bonus spins usable on the Irish Luck slot.

This bingo bonus is attached with a 4x wagering requirement.

Get started at Two Fat Ladies with a 200% bingo bonus valued up to £88 and 20 bonus spins playable on Irish Luck

4. Moon Bingo – Best Variety of Online Bingo Games in the UK

New players only. 200% bingo bonus up to £100 and 20 extra spins on Gonzo’s Quest and Starburst. Bonus spins valid for 3 days. 4x wagering requirement. Winning cap £100. Minimum deposit £10. Note that the full T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly.

Pros:

Variety of 52, 75, and 90-ball games

Penny Bingo options for low rollers

Slingo and scratch cards featured

200% bingo bonus up to £100 for newbies

Cons:

Classic table games missing

No live casino lobby

Moon Bingo has been active in the industry for over a decade and is known for its growing community that features over 600,000 loyal bingo fans.

Selection of Bingo Games: 4.8/5

From the main menu, you have access to 52, 75, and 90-ball bingo options, alongside Swedish Bingo, Penny Bingo, Progressive Bingo, and Live Bingo.

Moon Bingo is known for offering equally impressive selections of traditional and new bingo titles.

The site boasts a very tight-knit community of bingo lovers who get to interact with each other via live chat options.

If you’re interested in exploring the social aspect of this game, this site is a great place to do it.

Selection of Other Games: 4.5/5

If you get tired from playing online bingo, you can explore the site’s slots collection that features Temple of Iris, Cleopatra, Starburst, Gorilla Kingdom, Stampede, Rise of Maya, and Reel Rush 2, among other games.

Beyond that, you’ll also find scratch cards and arcade games, making this a great site for anyone who wants some mindless fun.

You won’t find more challenging, strategy-based games like blackjack here, but if you’re just looking to unwind at the end of the day, their lobby is just what the doctor ordered.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Moon Bingo has a rewarding sign-up offer that gets you 50 extra spins after joining the site. Newcomers can also get a 200% bingo bonus valued up to £100.

Bonus spins are valid on selected games, including Gonzo’s Quest and Starburst.

This bingo deposit bonus has a 4x wagering requirement.

As for bonuses and promotions for already registered players, these include loyalty rewards for VIP members, special Prize Wheel promos, and Daily Jackpots.

Claim a 200% bingo bonus up to £100 and 50 extra spins by joining Moon Bingo today

5. PlayOJO – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Jackpot Bingo

New players only. 50 free tickets for five days after registering. 50 wager-free extra spins on Fishin’ Frenzy. Tickets valued between £0.01 and £0.25. Expiry dates vary. Note that the full T&Cs apply. Please play responsibly.

Pros:

Jackpot bingo rooms

Bingo tickets from £0.01

Rooms open 24/7

Five days of free bingo for new registrants

Cons:

Not many bingo-specific bonuses

High minimum payout limit

Unlike most other bingo websites featured here, PlayOJO is an iGaming site that focuses more on serving casino players, as it’s widely regarded as one of the best online casinos in the UK.

Still, it has enough bingo options to keep you entertained for hours.

Selection of Bingo Games: 4.6/5

The casino’s bingo lobby gives you access to over ten rooms.

Superhero, Amigo, Rodeo, and Drop Pots rooms feature jackpot bingo games. These cover different bingo variants, including 30, 75, and 90-ball games.

If you want to purchase tickets for just £0.01, head to Equalizer Bingo, The Masked Dancer, or Amigo rooms. Minimum tickets for other rooms range from £0.02 to £0.25.

Most rooms are open 24/7, so you can play bingo games any time of the day or night.

Selection of Other Games: 4.9/5

PlayOJO is a casino that focuses on other games instead of purely being a bingo room, so their selection of other games is fantastic.

You have hundreds of titles within the slots lobby, including numerous progressive jackpot slots.

Virtually every major title is here — as well as dozens of fun options you’ve never heard of before.

There’s a must-drop jackpot section as well, so you can rest assured that a big payout will be delivered every day.

As one of the most well-rounded iGaming sites, PlayOJO has equally impressive selections of classic table, live casino, and online scratch off games.

The most popular video and standard poker games are also featured.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you join PlayOJO today, you can enrich your gaming sessions right away with 50 extra spins and enjoy five days of free bingo.

Tickets given to newcomers are valued up to 10p and may be used in nine different rooms.

Bonus spins for newcomers are valid on Fishin’ Frenzy and do not feature wagering requirements.

PlayOJO also has a variety of offers for already registered players. These are OJO’s Specials, including spins on the OJO Wheel, Prize Twisters, and OJO Loyalty Rewards.

The OJO Wheel can get you cash prizes, while Prize Twister rewards include bingo tickets, bonus spins, free scratch cards, and cash prizes.

Get 50 wager-free bonus spins on Fishin’ Frenzy and 50 bingo tickets for five days by signing up at PlayOJO

How We Selected the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Selection of Bingo Games:

Our main priority when looking for the best sites to play bingo was to find options with various games for you to choose from.

We also looked into the availability of different bingo rooms, free games, and staking options.

Selection of Other Games:

We also wanted to make sure that you have some other games at your disposal, and this is why all the sites on our list have an array of fun games to choose from besides bingo.

You’ll find slots, classic table games, live dealer tables, scratch cards, and more.

Available Bonuses and Promotions:

When looking into the availability of different bonuses and promotions, we focused primarily on bonuses usable on bingo games.

We also checked wagering requirements and all other crucial terms and conditions.

Guide to the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Are Bingo Sites in the UK Safe?

All sites featured here are licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, which means they provide their services and products legally and are thus safe to play at.

Why Are There So Many Bingo Sites in the UK?

This has to do with the tremendous popularity of bingo in the UK.

Online bingo has a staggering fanbase in the country that features over three million bingo players and thousands more who attend live bingo halls.

Do UK Bingo Sites Offer Free Bingo?

Yes, you can play free bingo at most sites after registering an account.

Do UK Bingo Sites Offer Live Bingo Games?

Yes, live bingo is becoming increasingly popular, and as a result, most online bingo sites offer at least one live room.

How Do I Qualify for a Bingo Welcome Bonus?

To qualify for a bingo welcome bonus, all you have to do is create a new account and make a deposit. Different sites have different rules, so be sure to check the fine print beforehand.

Are Online Bingo Rooms in the UK Open 24/7?

That depends — some bingo rooms are open around the clock, including those at Mecca and PlayOJO, while others have posted hours of operation.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Here is a short comparison of the best bingo sites for UK players.

Mecca: With rooms open 24/7, excellent bonuses for bingo players, and other perks and benefits, Mecca is our top pick for a reason. You can get up to a £120 welcome bonus if you make Mecca your preferred online bingo destination. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: At MrQ, you do not have access to bingo rooms open around the clock, but the variety of games is impressive, and new registrants get free access to all rooms. Their wager-free bonus offer does not have any cashout limits. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies: Two Fat Ladies has over 500 games, most of which are slots and bingo games. New players receive a 200% bingo bonus valued up to £88 and 20 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Moon Bingo: Moon Bingo has a community of over 600,000 bingo enthusiasts, and all customers have access to Live, Progressive, and other bingo gaming options. If you join the site, you are eligible for a 200% bingo bonus up to £100 and 20 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO may be more well-known among online casino players, but it has an excellent bingo lobby with rooms open around the clock. Bingo-specific bonuses are not missing either, including one that can get you 50 free bingo tickets. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up & Play Bingo Games in the UK

Check out our step-by-step guide on signing up for an account at Mecca if this is your first time playing bingo online.

Step 1: Visit Mecca

Click on the link to visit Mecca

Click on the Let’s Play button

Provide the required info

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Check the email sent by the casino

Upload required documents

Verify your identity

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Log into your account

Go to the cashier

Choose your deposit option

Claim your bonus and play

So, Which Are the Best Bingo Sites in the UK?

Online bingo in the UK is here to stay, and it looks like it will only get more popular in the years to come.

Figuring out your favourite sites will go a long way towards keeping you in the game and save you from getting stuck at a second-rate bingo hall.

If you’re looking for a great place to play bingo online, we recommend checking out Mecca.

It’s open for business around the clock, and everything is geared towards creating the most rewarding bingo experience possible — including the bonuses.

Whichever site you choose, just watch out for your nan — we heard she’ll start a fight if anyone’s sitting in her favourite chair. Oh, and gamble responsibly, of course!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!

If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based.

Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.