How To Buy Instagram Followers - 2023 Instagram Growth Hack

It is incredibly challenging in today's oversaturated markets to stand out and get noticed, regardless of the industry you are in. Even those Instagram users who spend all day creating the perfect Instagram posts may only see an incremental boost to their follower count. The truth is, quality content is only half the battle of getting noticed and finding new followers for your Instagram profile.

People want community and to belong to something greater than themselves, and for a young Instagram page cultivating this sense of community can be very difficult. Without a core of active Instagram followers your page and brand can seem dead, and new followers may be unlikely to want to follow your page if nobody else is.

This is why those who are serious about growing an Instagram account are instead relying on unique Instagram services that help you to play with the Instagram algorithm, greatly boosting the attention you get per post and the number of followers you will obtain in the long run.

Perhaps the most effective branch of these services are those that allow you to boost the number of followers you have on your page. Boosting the followers for a page is something that Instagram marketing professionals use to create ‘social proof’ around your name and brand.

When people come to your page and see a large number of likes and follows, they assume that this is because you must have something awesome to share. It is simple human nature. When you don't have a large number, even if your content is good, people will be less likely to engage with you.

In this article, we will briefly look at the top sites for boosting your number of followers and kick starting Instagram growth.

The Top Rated Sites to Buy Instagram Followers in 2023

1. Twicsy

Twicsy is easily our top choice for purchasing high-quality followers for your Instagram username. The main selling point here is the amazing price points that are attached to their follower packages, each one offering instant delivery and backed by real people on real accounts. That last part is important because there really is a huge difference between the type of premium followers Twicsy offers and the cheap Instagram followers you get from lesser services.

The pricing for these Instagram follower packages starts at a hundred followers for under $3, and scales to an even bigger discount with over 5000 Insta followers being available for less than $50! This makes it easy for a small business or upstart Instagram influencers to get a lot of followers without breaking the bank. Without buying followers, it can take an account years to get that many followers.

Twicsy offers you thousands of Insta followers at great prices and with a lightning fast delivery time.

With Twicsy you can rely on very quick delivery, and they back their high-quality services with a great customer service team, so you don’t have to worry about getting things fixed quickly if you experience any hiccups.

When you put it all together, you have a service that stands head and shoulders above much of the competition in almost all areas. Twicsy is trustworthy, with great prices, fast services, and our choice for the number one spot.

2. Rushmax

Rushmax has been around for a while and has built itself a very solid reputation as a top provider of likes and followers for several social media platforms. There are several companies that regularly use Rushmax for their Instagram marketing needs, and Rushmax currently boasts of having helped over a hundred thousand influencers and celebrities boost their social media accounts.

Just as with our other top choices, Rushmax provides followers, and Instagram likes of very high quality, and that won’t make your account suffer for breaking Instagram’s terms. You can also boost the views on your videos with some of their new services.

Professionals love Rushmax because you can get the followers, views and Instagram likes all packaged together for great prices -making it easy to give your brand a comprehensive facelift on several accounts with very little effort.

3. Buzzoid

Buzzoid was a social media marketing company offering IG followers long before many of the other options on this list, and were arguably one of the first to do so. Ten years and many iterations later Buzzoid is one of the best for boosting your accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

This company has a great deal of experience helping your accounts avoid scam and fraud claims. Buzzoid boosting has also been proven effective for many high-profile names who have used these services to launch accounts, subsequently growing their organic followers with accounts that show authority and interaction quickly.

With over a decade of service, Buzzoid has maintained a customer reviews rating of 4.9 stars!

Buzzoid is a bit more expensive and a little more clunky than some of the younger and more agile services, but they offer more, and they have much more experience with offering a tried and true quality service.

4. FrenzyFollower

FrenzyFollower is a new service that has quickly made a name for itself through a combination of premium followers, competitive prices, and a great customer service team. Being such a new name in an industry full of low-level scam offers, FrenzyFollower has gone the extra length to prove its trustworthiness and has now made for itself one of the most reliable names when it comes to offering quality Instagram followers.

In tandem with this success in the realm of reliability, FrenzyFollower has made its primary goal the ability to offer a fast service that can be purchased simply and quickly with little of the hassle that many other companies require. They have developed a great user interface that only takes a couple of clicks to get started. This also means you can use a variety of payment methods, and their friendly team is always standing by to help you out.

At this rate, FrenzyFollower may be quickly rivaling Twicsy as the best overall company at the end of 2023, as they already stand well above much of the competition.

FrenzyFollower is worth checking out if you are looking to boost your social media accounts and don’t want cheap bot accounts.

5. SocialsExplode

SocialsExplode got into some hot water a few years ago when they caused some accounts to be flagged for fake Instagram followers. Since then, they have cleaned up their services quite a bit and have earned a solid reputation in today’s market for offering quality content in terms of followers, likes, and views for all types of social media accounts.

SocialsExplode is known for a comprehensive growth service support team that they offer to larger companies and influencers, and they have begun to really expand the customer support options they have for regular users as well.

While SocialsExplode is not solely focused on Instagram, and they generally tend to have more options for larger and already established influencers, they are still one of the best services for quickly and easily boosting your account. Checkout is simple with both PayPal and credit card options.

6. Likestorm

While Likestorm is technically a bots service and does not actually offer real accounts backed by real users like many of the other options we suggest, they are worth listing for the niche they do provide services for. Likestorm allows you to get a huge number of bulk followers, views and likes for very low prices. This is not really sustainable in the long run but is a standard option for a short-term marketing strategy or for creating buzz around a single piece of content.

If you are looking for one of those extensive more spam-based options, Likestorm gives you the best quality option of the bunch.

Why Do Influencers and Companies Buy Instagram Followers?

So a common question that people have is why buy Instagram followers? Even if you are buying followers from real people, these won’t be active or engage followers, right?

Well, the reason that marketers do these is because of a phenomenon that they refer to as ‘social proof’. Simply put, this means that your target audience is more likely to follow you when they see that you have a robust online presence. Just like trending hashtags have a snowball effect, so does online popularity.

The more your page looks popular, the easier it will be to get real Instagram followers who will enhance your engagement rate.

Some companies give you slow growth options where you can get a few followers drip-fed to your account each day, great for long-term and non-suspicious growth. Others allow you to enhance an account quickly.

Is It Time to Buy Instagram Followers?

Now that you have been introduced to the very best sites for buying Instagram followers, are you ready to see your online presence grow faster than ever before? Each one of these options offers extremely low-cost choices for boosting your Instagram account fast.