Cheap and Free Psychic Reading - Top 5 Online Psychics Sites For Chat, Phone, Email Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

If you are interested in getting a legit psychic reading online, you may have a hard time selecting the right one for you. Although it is true that there are so many psychic reading websites online which improve your selection pool; however, what is daunting is the fact that some of them are scam sites that fleece people of their hard earned money.

Even some of the ones that are genuine don’t offer real value for your investment. This is why it is important to take your time to research the site you choose before committing your money and exposing sensitive information.

In this article, we will review 5 of the best free psychic reading websites whose services you can trust. Feel free to read our review of each of them, and we are sure you will find a very good one

The best psychic sites help people in distress. They provide different types of reading services to help people uncover the issues in their love life, career, future part, and any other area of their life where they may be facing one challenge or the other.

Top 5 cheap psychic reading sites with free minutes

Mysticsense is easy to use and straightforward, ideal for those who are experienced with psychics, as well as first time customers.

The types of readings will impress you, chances are you can easily find what you are after. Some websites have more than that, but this is not everything.

It is pointless to add countless categories that can only confuse customers. Mysticsense has just the right amount of categories, covering pretty much all services.

From affairs, toxic relationships, and social life to money, connecting with lost ones, and dream interpretation, your options are very well expressed with both categories and subcategories.

Sign up, and you can start exploring categories. You will see psychics' available times in your local time, which simply adds to the convenience.

Feel free to use the search function if you are not sure what to look for. The best part about it? You can use more than just one criteria in your searches, so you can get into really small details.

Prices are straightforward, with no tiers or gimmicks to spend more and save more. Instead, get ready to pay anything between $0.99 and $10 per minute, with most cheap psychics ranging around $3 per minute.

You can talk to a psychic through the chat function, phone calls, or video calls. As for special offers and discounts, the first five minutes are free, regardless of who you choose.

A free daily horoscope is also included, as well as a detailed guide on how to prepare, how to find a psychic, or even avoid scams.

Pros



Five free minutes for new customers

Loads of categories and subcategories

Video calls also available

Detailed search function

Good overall reputation

Cons



No mobile app

Kasamba is just as popular and follows the same operating principles. It is basically a platform gathering together psychics from all over the world, but not before screening them.

It allows multiple communication channels. You can use the chat version, but you can also chat with the best psychics on the website by email or perhaps phone calls.

In terms of special offers, you have three free minutes with a professional psychic. In other words, you can use free phone psychics or just rely on the free live psychic chat, whatever works for you.

There are lots of categories, so you can find real psychics advising with love, tarot cards, astrology, career, aura readings, dream analyses, and so on. Pet psychics are also available.

Prices for psychic hotlines vary from one professional to another and depend on their experience and ratings. Get ready to find cheap online psychics charging just under $2 per minute, as well as psychics charging over $20 per minute. Accurate psychics or famous psychics will obviously charge a bit more.

The reading communication method will not really affect the price, so choose what feels more comfortable.

The website is easy to use and does not require any experience at all. The portal also uses an application, which brings in the same features, but with push notifications included.

What makes Kasamba stand out is the fact that those three free minutes apply to every new psychic you try on and not just one. Therefore, you can also get hours of free readings.

Their purpose is to help customers, find true psychics to their needs before actually paying for their spirit medium readings.

Pros



More than two decades on the market

Three free minutes with every new psychic

Loads of different reading types

Love forecasts and compatibility reviews

Money back guarantee

Cons



No video call options for spiritual readings

Being around for more than 30 years, Psychic Source is one of the primary sources of spiritual readings. You can obviously find free online psychic mediums as introductory offers too.

Psychic readings can go in more categories, so you will find help and advice with angel cards, tarot cards, energy work, love readings, numerology, past life readings, and so on.

There are also plenty of sections that may not necessarily be related to a psychic medium reading, such as free horoscopes, articles, infographics, and guides.

There are three options to chat, whether you discuss with free online mediums or you have already decided to pay for a professional. You can do it by phone, live chat, or even video calls.

You can search for a psychic based on their specialization, subject, and expertise, tools they use, or reading style. The search function is well customized.

Each psychic has a photo, so you know exactly who you are talking to. Besides, psychics are thoroughly screened before being allowed to provide their services.

When it comes to prices, there are more things to remember. First, you get three minutes for free. Then, you can have an offer that pays $1 per minute for up to 30 minutes on your first reading.

Other than that, different psychics have different prices, based on their reputation, number of reviews, and ratings. They can range in price, so you may pay $4.99 per minute, as well as $15 per minute.

The customer service is great and helpful, which adds to the experience. Plus, the search function and filters are extremely well detailed.

Pros



Highly reputable platform

Thoroughly screened psychics

Comprehensive and detailed psychic profiles

Membership rewards

Different special offers

Cons



Rates will also depend on the reading type, chat, phone, or video

Keen has been around for a few decades and brings in a bunch of offers and services that many other cheap psychic reading websites will find impossible to beat.

There is an impressive selection of readings, for example. You can get psychic readings, mediums, love help, life questions, tarot readings, astrology, dream analyses, and the list goes on.

The Keen website is simple and straightforward. Sign up, and you can start searching for psychics. The portal has a mobile app, too, suitable for most smartphones.

Prices are the same whether you use the website or app. Get ready to pay about $1.99 per minute for basic psychics and more than $49.99 per minute for experts.

Most psychics will get in a middle range, though, normally between $3 and $15. Again, it depends on the specialization and ratings.

In terms of special offers and discounts, you can get your first 10 minutes for just $1.99, which is a pretty nice rate.

Communication methods are just as varied. You can get a reading by phone, via email, or by chat. There are no video calls, though.

Profiles are complete and offer lots of details about psychics, so you will know precisely whether you and a certain psychic can vibe.

Besides, unlike other affordable psychic websites, Keen offers a tool that allows matching you with psychics based on your needs.

Pros



Psychic matching tool

Detailed profiles for psychics

Plenty of specializations and categories

Good customer service

Mobile application

Cons



Filtering system on the mobile app needs some improvement

Purple Garden has a reputation of delivering just what it promises. It raises expectations and can offer a wide variety of services at reasonable prices.

The website is easy to use, even if you have never had a psychic reading before. You can find your way around it pretty easily. Moreover, it also has a mobile application.

Another aspect that stands out is the journey feature, which creates a sense of community by allowing people to share their journeys and experiences.

All readers are screened before being allowed in. Their categories and specializations are just as varied, from tarot, love, and career advice to dream analyses, rune casting, and even pet readings.

Big categories are also split into smaller subcategories. For example, assuming you need love advice, is it because you feel lonely, insecure, or unsure about a relationship?

Prices vary from one psychic to another, but they normally start at $0.99 per minute, which is decent when compared to other cheap psychic websites.

The customer support is quite helpful, and there is even a money back guarantee in place, so there is a bit of extra confidence in the service.

Special offers are quite handy too. You can get a free psychic reading if you refer a friend, but you will also get your $10 deposit matched the first time you purchase credits.

Overall, Purple Garden offers a good experience. It may take a while to find the right psychic for your needs, but patience will get you there.

Pros



Good value for money

Just the right categories and subcategories

Good customer service

Video and phone call readings

Psychics available on a 24/7 basis

Cons



Cannot contact psychics before an actual reading

Our method to find the best affordable psychic reading sites

Some platforms are better than others, no doubt about it. We have already done the research for you in order to find the best of the best.

These days, pretty much every website offers a free online psychic reading or something similar, a discount, or perhaps a few free minutes. This is standard, so it no longer represents a consideration.

Should you find a portal with no such offers, just keep looking. Getting the best psychic reading is not necessarily about getting it for free. It is usually your responsibility to choose the right psychic.

All in all, the actual reputation of a website is one of our first considerations. A website that was launched a few months ago is less likely to have the credibility of a website that has run for a few decades already.

If a website has such an impressive history, chances are there is something done by the book there, whether it offers free online psychic readings or it brings in reputable psychics from all over the world.

Furthermore, reputation is just as important. We picked websites with a good overall reputation and significantly more positive reviews.

No website is perfect out there. Some psychics may not always be as accurate as you hope. Or perhaps you fail to find the right specialization for your needs.

The point is no website will ever have 100% positive reviews. We picked those with the highest average rating, usually above 90%.

Prices represent another important consideration. Luckily, reputable inexpensive psychic reading websites tend to hang around the same price range.

If one website has double prices and a good reputation, there is something fishy about it because most people would avoid it because of the costs. Therefore, we recommend the value for money.

The best psychic reader is also the expert providing readings in comfortable ways. The more options you have, the better, so this is what we focused on.

Some online psychic websites allow chat rooms, while others allow video calls or phone calls, and even emails. Opt for a website that can match your needs. Ideally, it should offer at least two different options.

Finally, we scoured through all sorts of categories and specializations. There are more types of readings out there, and each of them has its own requirements.

If you want closure after losing a loved one, you want a medium. Anyway, the websites we found provide access to numerous groups and specializations to ensure you find some quality free online psychics.

Based on the above mentioned criteria, we have come up with a list of best psychic websites offering middle solutions for everyone. You can get a free chat psychic reading or perhaps the best online psychic reader in a certain category. No matter what you are after, here are your best options.

Types of psychic readings

A psychic reading is a broad term that can cover a bunch of different readings. You may need assistance with your love relationship, or you are interested in developing it from a professional point of view. The point is there are lots of options, with some of them standing out in the crowd.

Tarot readings

Tarot readings are extremely popular. If this is what you are after, any website will give you some good options. The reading is performed with a special deck of cards. The advisor will draw a few cards, and each of them can symbolize something.

Based on the symbol and your particular situation, the advisor will adjust the reading to your specific case and aim to provide solutions to all sorts of problems. Tarot cards offer solutions to problems in a wide variety of situations.

Numerology readings/h3>

Numerology is self explanatory and involves numbers. These numbers relate to numerous significant dates in your life, such as your date of birth or perhaps an anniversary. Such numbers keep repeating in your life, even if they are often overlooked.

These numbers could be anywhere, such as your bus number or perhaps the time you go to sleep at night.

Angel card readings

Angel card readings may be similar to tarot cards, but there are quite a few differences as well. For example, tarot cards relate to your aura. On the other hand, angel card readings are provided by entities around you and not only.

They can provide messages from saints, archangels, and so on.

Palmistry readings

Palm reading is a classic and represents a common service on most websites out there. There are certain effects associated with palmistry, and they may differ from one civilization to another. You can learn more about your future or perhaps find solutions to some of your problems.

Palmistry readings relate to the natural lines carved inside your palms.

Mediumship readings

Mediumship is different from other aspects of psychic reading. This field is mostly related to entities living around you. Such spirits can provide valuable information, whether from the past or the future. Mediums can, therefore, interact with these spirits.

Mediumship readings are also suitable for those who need to connect with lost loved ones.

Oracle readings

Oracles have always been associated with psychic readings and their importance is just as high these days, in modern culture. Unlike most expectations, an oracle is not always a magical sphere that opens up to provide answers.

Anything with divine capabilities can be considered an oracle, even a deck of cards.

Aura readings

Aura readings are worth some attention to, especially if you struggle with certain issues in life. Perhaps your aura tries to tell you something, but you have no clue how to read it. This is when a psychic comes in handy.

Reading and dealing with your aura can change you and push you in the right direction in life.

10 Tips for getting the most out of your free online psychic reading

Whether you are new to a particular website or this is the first time you actually get a reading, there are certain things you can do to gain as much as possible from this experience. Here are a few tips and tricks to put you on track and get you ready for your reading.

Get ready for your psychic expert

This idea makes sense, of course, whether you get a free psychic reading or you pay for it. Preparing yourself upfront is critical to gain as many answers as possible from this experience.

You and your psychic must actually connect and vibe for successful results, which also implies a bit of effort.

So, what does preparation mean? Come up with a list of questions you want to be answered. What do you want to learn about? Write everything down or you may forget something.

The more specific you are, the better the outcome will be, as the psychic will tune into your aura and explore things at a deeper level.

Keep calm and balanced

Again, it could be a free online psychic reading or a premium session with one of the most gifted psychics you can find. You need to get ready by finding your inner balance.

Forget about other problems and issues. Instead, clear your mind and get emotionally engaged into the moment.

It may seem difficult to achieve, and it is totally understandable to be a bit worried and anxious about the result. The best thing you can do is meditate for 10 or 20 minutes prior to the session.

Take a few deep breaths and stay calm. Also, find a quiet place with no risks of being disturbed throughout the session.

Take notes

You could be looking for free psychics or perhaps trusted psychics from reputable and cheap websites. Keep in mind that you need to listen with your heart. You need a deeper level of listening.

But on the same note, you can also take notes. Clear it out with the psychic first and ask about it, yet you are normally allowed to.

There are a few things that may not make sense right away. You can analyze these notes later and go through them over and over again. They may also provide answers to questions you forget about.

Furthermore, having everything written down can help later if you need clarification on something.

Offer feedback

Feedback is important for everyone, including your psychic. Even if you take a free psychic chat as a special offer, provide feedback.

You need to ensure you have a good connection with legit psychics before asking questions, though.

As you share feedback, the psychic will be able to customize your reading based on your particular situation.

You can also politely ask a psychic to move on to something else if you have found your answers to a certain topic. Thank your adviser at the end, and feel free to share the feedback.

Start with an open mind

If you are new to the idea of a free phone psychic reading or perhaps a free psychic love reading, you need to understand what to expect.

It is perfectly normal to be nervous, but you have to go through this session with an open mind.

Authentic psychics know that you are nervous. Besides, different popular psychics have different skills and strengths. If you get used to a psychic, changing them may bring in a new approach.

The idea is fairly simple, a successful reading also depends on you and not just the psychic.

Get your intentions clear

Whether you get a free psychic question, five free minutes with love psychics, or you decide to go premium for true psychics, it is highly recommended to do it with an intention in mind.

You are not just trying to test a psychic or check their capabilities. What do you hope to achieve from this reading session? Having clear intentions will help clairvoyant psychics give more accurate answers.

Are you trying to find love? Come out of a relationship? Find career guidance? Put yourself in the psychic’s shoes. If you have no clue what you want, how are they going to help you?

Do it in a comfy environment

These days, you no longer need to find a local psychic and go there in person. The best part about online clairvoyant readers is the fact that you can get a reading from the comfort of your home.

Good psychics will be able to give you reading over the phone as well, without seeing you. After all, it is all about tuning into your aura.

Now, when doing it from home, you need to ensure the environment is comfortable. You must be able to focus and feel relaxed. Light some candles or maybe bring in some essential oils. All these things can help.

Trust the psychic

If you go for a reputable psychic website and choose a psychic with great reviews and ratings, chances are they know what they are doing.

You need to trust the psychic because you are in good hands. It may take a few minutes to vibe and tune into each other’s energy, but you must be patient.

A psychic is also about feeling comfortable. If you do not feel comfortable about it, simply find a different one. The comfort is not about whether or not you trust the psychic, but about energies vibrating.

Follow the intuition

Accurate psychics will tune into your intuition. Just because you go for affordable psychics, or perhaps you get an inexpensive $1 psychic reading, it does not mean that the cheap psychic reading quality will be poor.

Psychic readings are about auras, feelings, instincts, and intuition. Therefore, no matter what you are after, follow your intuition. You know better than anyone else what works for you and what does not.

Everyone has an intuition. It is a solid tool that will help you make good decisions at times.

Get realistic expectations

It could be a love psychic reading for free, a palm psychic reading, or perhaps an astrology psychic reading. Even the most reputable psychics out there will make mistakes at times. No one will be 100% correct every single time.

You can always change your mind or make decisions that will affect your destiny. Keep these things in mind when getting a legit psychic reading.

FAQs

Still unsure about the right psychics for your needs?

How should I choose my psychic?

Start with the specialization. You may want a cheap tarot card reading, or perhaps you need to connect with a lost loved one. Choose the reader with your problem in mind, but also find someone with a good reputation and lots of positive reviews.

Different readers have different specializations, so you may need a different reader the next time you seek help.

What psychic tools or medium will the advisor use?

When mentioning their specializations, spiritual psychics also mention the tools they use. The list can be extremely varied and also depends on the specialization. Tarot cards are quite popular, but this is only one tool. Oracles and crystals are just as popular in the industry.

What happens during a phone psychic reading?

It normally depends on you. Some people ask psychics for general readings, and they will provide guidance based on the things they see. Other times, you can also ask for help regarding a particular problem, regardless of what it involves. This is also what makes specialization so important.

What happens during an e-mail psychic reading?

Choose the right reader and write your worries and concerns in an email, in a more detailed manner. You can normally ask a particular number of questions. The more information you provide, the more detailed your answer will be.

Some psychics reply within minutes, while others may take more than a day. On the same note, some emails may have a few lines, while others could have hundreds of words.

Final words

Choosing the best psychic does take some research.

You need to find a cheap psychic reading online website gathering together psychics with your required specializations, a good reputation, and plenty of reviews, just to ensure you can leave yourself in good hands.

Other than that, you need someone who can actually match your demands. Get into categories and subcategories and avoid making compromises, even if you fail to find the perfect psychic straight away.

Finally, remember that you and a medium may not always click. It is perfectly normal. It happens, even if you actually talk to a professional with a great reputation.

There is nothing to be concerned about, though. Simply look for someone who can tune into your aura.

As for choosing the best website, any of the above mentioned options can bring in a plethora of professional psychics with great ratings. Small details make the difference, so choose a portal suitable for your needs.