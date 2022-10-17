El Royale Casino Review for 2022: Is El Royale Legit & Trustworthy?

El Royale is a fairly new online casino already competing with top-rated gambling sites in terms of game variety and top-notch bonuses. But should you play here?

That’s what we’ll find out in this El Royale review.

We dug below the obvious to uncover all the features (and flaws) associated with playing here. Let’s get started.

El Royale Pros:

200+ mobile-friendly online slots

12+ live dealer casino games

Cutting-edge table game selection

100% fee-free deposits & payouts

24/7 support by phone, email & chat

Endless bonuses and promotions

El Royale Cons:

$150 withdrawal minimum

All bonuses have cashout limits

El Royale Bonuses Available:

20ELRFREE — Claim a $20 no-deposit free chip upon registration.

— Claim a $20 no-deposit free chip upon registration. TRUECROWN — Use this promo code with your first 5 deposits to claim up to $12,500 at a 250% match rate.

— Use this promo code with your first 5 deposits to claim up to $12,500 at a 250% match rate. CRYPTOROYALE — Use the bonus code “CRYPTOROYALE” to claim a sky-high 320% slots bonus with your first crypto deposit.

— Use the bonus code “CRYPTOROYALE” to claim a sky-high 320% slots bonus with your first crypto deposit. LUCKY100 — Redeem the LUCKY100 code to trigger a 100% welcome bonus that you can use to play roulette.

— Redeem the LUCKY100 code to trigger a 100% welcome bonus that you can use to play roulette. CROWN100 — Use this code for a 100% poker bonus.

— Use this code for a 100% poker bonus. ROYALE100 — Redeem this promo code to activate a 100% blackjack bonus on your first deposit.

— Redeem this promo code to activate a 100% blackjack bonus on your first deposit. SUNMOON — Claim 100 free spins on the super-exciting Legend of Helios slot on your first deposit.

From available bonuses and public reputation to game library and list of secure banking methods — we’ll look at everything you need to know and more.

By the end of this review, you’ll know if El Royale online casino is the right choice for your needs.

Let’s dive right in!

Best Stand-Out Features of El Royale Online Casino

If you don’t have the time or patience to read through our full El Royale casino review, take a peek at our list of stand-out features. We’ve highlighted all the awesome perks that make this casino stand out from its competitors.

You’re spoiled for choice with an endless list of bonuses and promotions

Modern, intuitive user interface with 200+ mobile-friendly slots and tables

Offers exceptional, 24/7 customer support by phone, email, and live chat

All crypto and fiat transactions are quick and 100% free of charge

and Generous bonus offers designed exclusively for VIP players

Is El Royale a Trustworthy Online Casino?

You’re probably wondering – is El Royale actually trustworthy?

We did the research, so you don’t have to. You can rest assured that El Royale is 100% legit, trustworthy, and reputable. They’re licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, which is a well-known regulatory body throughout the online gaming industry.

Licensed online casinos like El Royale pay hefty fees to maintain their aboveground reputation. Each game you play is independently audited for fairness, so you’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d have with your favorite in-person casino.

You can also expect legitimate bonuses, timely payouts, and dedicated customer support with El Royale.

How to Sign Up & Claim a Bonus Offer With El Royale Casino

If you’re not used to playing slots and table games online, you might wonder how to get started with this online casino. Follow our step-by-step guide to create a new account, deposit funds, claim a bonus, and begin playing online casino games.

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Go to El Royale’s casino site

Click the “Sign Up” button

Create a username and password

Enter your email address and click “Next Step”

Type in any requested personal information

Click on “Next Step” one more time

Fill out your billing address and phone number

Click on “Complete” to finalize your account

2. Verify Your Email Address

Click on the “Cashier” tab from El Royale’s homepage

Next, click the “Verify E-Mail” button

Check your primary and spam inboxes

Click on the verification link from El Royale

3. Deposit & Claim Welcome Bonuses

Go back to the “Cashier” tab

Click the drop-down menu near “Coupon”

Choose your deposit bonus from their list

Click “Redeem On Deposit”

Select your preferred payment method

Enter your credit card or crypto wallet information

Fund your account with $10 or more to lock in your offer

Finally, click on “Deposit To Account”

How Does El Royale Online Casino Treat Its Players?

To make a long story short, El Royale treats its valued players the way all casinos should.

If you need assistance, have any questions, or encounter any problems, you’ll have triple-tiered support at your fingertips. Not many top online casinos have a dedicated phone line to their name, but El Royale breaks the mold with 24/7 support by phone, email, and live chat.

We received fast replies through instant chat and email, and our experts waited on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking with a real person over the phone. It’s safe to say that this online casino understands the importance of high-quality customer service.

Beyond their support team, El Royale doesn’t make it hard to verify your identity. If you’re using a credit card, you’ll have to send a picture of the front and back sides through email. Regardless, you’ll also have to send over a photo of your ID and your most recent utility bill.

El Royale’s staff work overtime to verify your identity within 1-2 working days. After you’ve been approved, payouts are processed and delivered in 24-48 hours. We’ve mentioned this before, but all deposits and withdrawals are fee-free when you gamble with El Royale.

Finally, this casino promotes responsible gambling. If you feel like taking a break from the slots and tables, you can lock your account for a period of time or exclude yourself from playing games entirely.

With El Royale Casino, it’s easy for you to enjoy your favorite pastime in moderation.

In-Depth El Royale Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?

In this part of our article, we’ll take a deeper look into each of El Royale’s sections separately.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

El Royale isn’t here to play around — they’ve got 200+ mobile-friendly online slots, and they’re all powered by the Realtime Gaming software. For players, this translates to cutting-edge graphics and realistic animations that make every spin feel all the more engaging.

Progressive jackpots like Aladdin’s Wishes and Aztec’s Millions dangle seven-figure payouts in front of their luckiest players, but their classic reels give low-stakes bettors a dose of high-quality entertainment. No matter your budget, you’re guaranteed to have fun here.

Beyond slots, El Royale hosts 12+ live dealer games that mimic an “in-person” betting experience from home. You can play American and European roulette, VIP blackjack, baccarat, or Super 6 while a professional dealer directs the action on camera.

We also found 3 variants of virtual blackjack and 14 video poker games to keep you occupied in between spins. Deuces Wild, Loose Deuces, Joker Poker, and Sevens Wild are just some of the options at your fingertips. Keno, Fish Catch, and Banana Jones round out the selection.

El Royale might not have thousands of titles on display, but they prioritize quality over quantity.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5

When it comes to bonuses and promotions at El Royale casino, new players are thoroughly spoiled for choice. Currently, there are too many welcome offers to count. For the sake of time and brevity, we’ve chosen to discuss just two of them in this section (we’ll cover the rest below).

Before you do anything else, be sure to use code “20ELRFREE” upon registration. You’ll receive $20 in free casino cash, and you don’t have to deposit anything upfront.

If you decide to pull the trigger, use the code “TRUECROWN” to redeem a 250% slots bonus. This code is valid for each of your first 5 deposits, and you’ll have to meet 35x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings.

While you can only withdraw 30x the amount of your original deposit, high rollers stand to earn a maximum of $30,000 in real money.

Banking Methods: 4.6/5

El Royale’s banking menu is short and sweet, but it still covers all the bases for new sign-ups. Crypto gamblers can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether to deposit funds. If you’re betting with cash, you’ll have to use your debit card, Flexepin, or NeoSurf to claim El Royale’s bonus.

If you’re depositing with NeoSurf or Flexepin, you’ll only have to deposit $10. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum gamblers will have to cough up at least $20, but this minimum jumps to $30 for debit and credit card users. Notably, USDT players must make a $40 minimum deposit.

Regardless of your preferred withdrawal methods, you’ll have to accrue $150 or more in earnings before you can request a payout. Across the board, withdrawal limits are set at $2,500 per transaction until you level up the ranks in their VIP program.

Crypto winnings are processed and delivered within 1-2 working days, but most fiat payouts take 3-5 days before reaching your bank account.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

If you need to get in touch with somebody at El Royale, you can reach out 24 hours a day. Their dedicated team works by phone, email, and instant chat to address your concerns in a timely manner. In our experience, their agents are professional, courteous, and helpful.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

El Royale doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their actual casino website is virtually indistinguishable from a native smartphone client. Their entire gaming library is fully optimized for mobile devices, so you’ll enjoy 200+ Realtime Gaming slots and Visionary tables on the go.

Reels load within seconds, and we didn’t experience any lag while streaming a round of live dealer blackjack. It’s easy to find your favorite titles, deposit funds, or withdraw money with just a few taps. If you’re looking for a casino that isn’t bound to your desktop, El Royale fits the bill.

El Royale Casino Review Score: 4.5/5

After taking El Royale’s gaming library, bonuses, banking options, customer support team and mobile compatibility into consideration, our experts gave this casino a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. They’re not perfect, but they certainly beat the competition in almost every department.

Personally, we’d like to see them lower their steep $150 withdrawal minimum and eliminate cashout limits from their bonuses. However, we remain impressed with their unique gaming library, available phone support line, and a seemingly endless list of promotions.

If you’re looking for an online casino that covers all ends of the betting spectrum for traditionalists, El Royale should be your first choice.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up With El Royale?

Before you get started with El Royale, you should consider their list of restricted countries and territories. They don’t accept players from Russia, Costa Rica, Turkey, Belarus, and others. Check El Royale’s terms and conditions to find out if your country is restricted.

As a rule of thumb, you won’t be able to access the casino at all if you’re in a blocked country. Of course, you should also check your local laws before getting started with any gambling site.

If you’re of legal age to play games with El Royale, you should consider their available banking options. You can deposit money through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, your debit or credit card, NeoSurf, and Flexepin.

Players can withdraw funds using Bitcoin, a bank wire transfer, and their debit or credit card. The minimum required payout for all methods is $150.

What Are the Best El Royale Casino Bonuses?

From bonus terms and minimum deposit requirements to cashout limits and rollovers, our experts dissect the jargon and make the fine print easier to understand. Notably, you’re only allowed to claim one bonus per IP address or household.

That said, let’s dive deeper into El Royale’s long list of promotions.

20ELRFREE

Use the code “20ELRFREE” upon registration. You’ll get $20 in casino cash, and there’s no deposit required to claim this bonus. You can play slots, scratch cards, keno, and board games, but there’s a $60 cashout limit attached.

You’ll also have to meet 50x wagering requirements before withdrawing any of your winnings.

CRYPTOBONUS

“CRYPTOBONUS” is designed for high rollers. Use this code when you make your first 5 crypto deposits of $1,000 or more – you’ll redeem a 200% Slots Bonus worth up to $20,000.

Additionally, you’ll score 55 free spins to use on Egyptian Gold. If you’re here to uncover hidden treasures of the Giza Pyramids and hit big wins, this promo code comes in handy. After you meet El Royale’s 35x rollover, you’ll withdraw a maximum of 30x your original deposit.

TRUECROWN

Use the promo code “TRUECROWN” with your first deposit to redeem a 250% Slots Package. High rollers will claim up to $12,500 in extra casino cash, and you can spin through your favorite non-jackpot reels with reckless abandon.

As with most bonuses at El Royale, you’ll have to meet 35x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings — and you cannot withdraw more than 30x your deposit.

CRYPTOROYALE

If you’re looking for a sky-high welcome bonus, use code “CRYPTOROYALE” with any of your first 5 Bitcoin or Ethereum deposits. So long as you fund your account with $20 or more, you’ll earn a 320% Slots Bonus. Of course, you can also play keno and other specialty titles.

You’ll have to meet El Royale’s 35x rollover before withdrawing up to 20x your original deposit.

LUCKY100

When you use the code “LUCKY100” with your first deposit, El Royale will double your money. You can spend every cent playing American and European roulette. Just be sure to keep each wager at $10 or less.

Their 60x wagering requirement is steep, but if you’re up for the challenge, you won’t find a better roulette bonus elsewhere. Additionally, you’re allowed to “win” up to 30x your deposit.

CROWN100

Double your money on your first deposit with promo code “CROWN100”. Make your first crypto or fiat deposit to redeem a 100% poker match.

You’ll have free reign over 14 specialty video poker variants, and you’ll only have to satisfy El Royale’s 40x rollover before cashing out. Notably, you can withdraw up to 30x the amount of your original deposit.

ROYALE100

Beat the dealer to 21 when you use the code “ROYALE100” with your first crypto or fiat deposit. You’ll earn a 100% blackjack welcome bonus, so you can up the stakes with a few extra rounds. You’ll have to bet $10 or less per hand to keep your bonus active.

El Royale institutes the same 40x wagering requirements and 30x cashout limit we found with their 100% poker bonus.

SUNMOON

Slot enthusiasts on the hunt for a premium free spins bonus should use the promo code “SUNMOON” with their first qualifying deposit. You’ll redeem 100 spins for Legend of Helios, and you’ll only have to meet 20x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings!

Every time you spin, you’ll have a chance to win 56,250x your line bet. With a 96% win rate, you won’t find it hard to surpass El Royale’s 30x cashout limit if you get a little lucky.

250WILDFIRE

Use promo code “250WILDFIRE” with your first deposit at El Royale. For your trouble, you’ll redeem a 250% Slots Match. As an added bonus, you’ll also get 25 free spins to use on Wild Fire 7’s. If you hit triple sevens, this progressive jackpot game boasts a 17,850x multiplier!

After you meet El Royale’s 35x rollover, you can withdraw up to 30x your original deposit. Big-fish hunters who are feeling lucky should give this promotion a much closer look!

TRUEROYAL

When you use promo code “TRUEROYAL” with your first deposit, you’ll redeem a 240% Slots Package and 40 free spins to use on Bubble Bubble 2. If you’re looking for the best of both worlds, you’ll have to meet 35x wagering requirements across the board.

As is the case almost universally, El Royale limits their players to “winning” a maximum of 30x their original deposit.

TRUEROAR

Use code “TRUEROAR” with your second deposit – you’ll earn a 260% reload match to use on all your favorite slots, board games, scratch cards, and specialty titles.

The same 35x wagering requirement and 30x cashout limit apply here, too.

TRUECASH

El Royale rewards high rollers with higher-percentage matches — use the code “TRUECASH” with your first crypto or fiat deposit to get started.

If you deposit $10 or more, you’ll claim a 225% Slots Bonus and 20 free spins to use on Cash Bandits 2. Players willing to cough up at least $50 will earn a 230% Slots Bonus and 30 free spins, but gamblers who deposit $75 or more will claim a 245% Slots Match and 40 free spins!

Across the board, you’ll have to meet El Royale’s 35x rollover before cashing out a maximum of 30x your original deposit.

TRUEWISH

Here’s another dedicated free spins bonus for slot enthusiasts. When you make your first five deposits, use promo code “TRUEWISH” to claim 70 free spins on 5 Wishes! If you like to play for keeps, El Royale puts 350 extra spins directly at your fingertips.

As a general rule, you’ll have to meet 20x wagering requirements before withdrawing your winnings. You’re allowed to “win” a maximum of 30x your original deposit here as well.

El Royale’s VIP Program

As you continue playing your favorite games at El Royale Casino, you’ll earn comp points that can be exchanged for real money. After you’ve accumulated 100 points, you can redeem them for $1 and play your favorite casino games.

Additionally, VIP players will have access to higher withdrawal limits, exclusive promotions, and faster customer service. It’s clear that El Royale Casino rewards loyalty, so be sure to play regularly for a host of extra perks.

Other Great Online Casinos Similar to El Royale

Naturally, El Royale isn’t a one-size-fits-all online casino. With that in mind, we chose three other casinos that you can join instead if you’re not happy with what El Royale has to offer.

Let’s check them out.

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino is built with beginners in mind, and they persuade new sign-ups with 156+ mobile-friendly games. If you’re looking for a fantastic introduction to gambling online, you can’t go wrong here. We found 120+ slot machines and a handful of jackpots from Realtime Gaming.

You’ll also have access to 12+ live blackjack games, baccarat, and roulette. In true novice fashion, betting minimums start from $1 — going down to $0.10 for certain games. Of course, you can also get up to $3,000 per hand if you’re looking to go big.

When you use the promo code “ADORABLE” with your first deposit of $10 or more, you’ll earn a 240% Slots Bonus and redeem 40 free spins to use on Spring Wilds.

Ignition Casino

Ignition caters to skill players almost exclusively. While their selection of 56+ mobile slots can’t compete with El Royale’s jam-packed gaming library, they have a bonafide poker room on deck. You can play real-time cash games with thousands of other gamblers at Ignition.

Their poker room is open for action 24/7, and there are daily poker tournaments galore for you to sink your teeth into.

If you’d rather grind the tables at your own pace, 34+ live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette are available.

Ignition will match your first crypto casino deposit by 150% up to $1,500, and they’ll credit your account with an identical poker bonus when you get started today.

Slots.lv

Slots.lv and El Royale Casino are similar in many ways, but Slots.lv stands out from the pack with a handful of six-figure progressives not found anywhere else. You’ll also enjoy unique “Hot Drop Jackpots” that give away thousands of dollars every hour on the hour.

Big-fish hunters looking to spin for gold will be greeted with titles like Reels & Wheels XL, Mystic Elements, and Shopping Spree. That said, you can keep the stakes a bit lower with 195+ classic slot machines and counting.

They share the same 12+ live dealer games as El Royale casino. When you sign up today and deposit cash, you’ll receive up to $5,000 in extra funds with your first 9 transactions. Comparatively, crypto gamblers stand to claim a maximum of $7,500!

El Royale Casino Reviews by Other Players

Before we recommend any online casino, we check what other players like us have to say about it as well. Check out a few El Royale reviews we’ve found below:

El Royale Casino Review: Final Verdict

So, should you gamble with El Royale Casino?

If you’re here for awesome promotions, exclusive slot machines, and a mobile-friendly interface that’s fun to use, the answer is — yes.

El Royale Casino covers all ends of the betting spectrum, so casino traditionalists will fall in love with El Royale’s selection.

Newer online casinos usually get a bad rap, but El Royale breaks stereotypes and poses fierce competition among top-rated sites within a saturated market.

We hope our El Royale Casino review helped you decide whether playing here is worth it. Have fun and gamble responsibly!

