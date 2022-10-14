Best Canadian eSports Betting Sites: Where to Bet on eSports in Canada

One of the fun things about being an eSports betting fan is that our favorite sport is almost always in season.

We don't depend on good weather or seasons for our games - they are always available. And if you’re looking for the best eSports betting sites in Canada, we are here to help.

After trying out all the top Canadian eSports bookmakers, we used our expert benchmark criteria to rank them. BetOnline took the crown, but there are more runners-up to check out.

Ready to start betting on eSports? Read on!

Best eSports Betting Sites in Canada

1. BetOnline - Best eSports Betting Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

100% crypto deposit bonus

Amazing selection for eSport betting

A high number of props in each match

Consistent betting contests

Reliable customer support

Cons:

Games don't show long before the match

BetOnline should be the first place you go if you simply want to place bets at the best eSports betting site in Canada.

In addition to many different eSports and betting options, BetOnline also gives access to betting contests and live streams of games.

We also like how there are reload bonuses available with fair and low wagering requirements. You can choose from a couple of different welcome bonuses, which are also some of the best offers for eSports betting.

Number of Esports Markets: 4.8/5

Typically, betting sites eSports fans play at will just feature one or two of their favourite eSports. There are at least five different eSports, including FIFA, NBA2k, Dota 2, League of Legends, Starcraft II, and more.

It's important to remember that the game you want to bet on might not show up until a night or two before the matchup. BetOnline tends to upload games shortly before the game takes place. In addition, you might not see your favourite eSport on the eSports page if no matches are upcoming in the next day or two.

Betting Options: 4.9/5

This site has many different betting options for games that are popular and in high demand by eSports bettors.

For example, a CSGO matchup between Davenport University and Brazen had 15 different betting options to bet on (not including the typical money line and over/under bets).

Players can bet on the map advantage, final score, total maps played, and more. Certain matchups also have live betting and will let you watch the game via live stream directly on the site.

Interface & Support: 4.9/5

BetOnline’s interface is easy to pick up and use. For starters, there is a separate tab on the menu bar for eSports. On the contrary, some other sites make it so that you need to find your eSports bet on the traditional sports betting page.

It is also effortless to read the bets & odds and use the betting slip. A full help center and live chat are available if you run into problems. The site also has a FAQ page where you can find answers to questions without waiting for a live chat representative.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

This is one of the best welcome bonuses for eSports betting in Canada.

With card deposits, you can get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. When depositing with crypto, you can get a higher 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

You should also keep wagering requirements in mind before picking which offer to sign up for. The 50% deposit bonus offer has 10x wagering requirements. On the other hand, the crypto bonus offer has higher 14x wagering requirements.

2. Bodog - Most Generous Bonuses of All Canadian eSports Betting Sites

Pros:

100% bonus up to $400

Massive collection of betting options

Matches are live streamed

Also offers virtual sports

50 free slot spins for new users

Cons:

Interface sometimes feels cluttered

If you want to access a site with the best bonuses, then Bodog should be your #1 pick. This eSports betting site offers a nice 100% bonus on your first deposit and low wagering requirements.

In addition, they also have the most popular eSports, virtual sports, and some of the highest number of betting options for popular games you can find.

You can also get 50 free spins on slot machines as a bonus for trying out their sportsbook!

Number of Esports Markets: 4.8/5

Bodog offers all popular eSports.

Among them are the most popular options like Dota 2, King of Glory, League of Legends, Starcraft, Valorant, and much more. They also do an excellent job of listing games before they take place. In this way, you can plan out bets in advance.

Betting Options: 4.9/5

When we compare Bodog to other betting sites eSports fans like to play at, we find a more comprehensive collection of betting options. There are sometimes over 100 different props to bet on for popular games besides money line, over/under, and spread bets.

For example, the upcoming matchup in League of Legends between Royal Never Give Up and Edward Gaming had 108 different betting options. This included who would get the first blood on each map, who would destroy the first inhibitor, the first baron, and much more.

Interface & Support: 4.8/5

The interface of the Bodog website is generally straightforward. However, players might have problems looking at the extensive list of bets. The lines separating each bet can sometimes clutter together and make it difficult to know which bet they select.

When you run into issues, there is a complete help center where you can quickly find answers to the most common problems. There is also a live chat, forum, and email address where you can seek direct help.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

This welcome bonus offers the best bang for your buck among the best eSports betting sites Canada has to offer.

Bodog will give you a 100% deposit bonus of up to $400 on your first deposit.

Also, please note that Bodog’s offer stands out from other welcome bonuses because there doesn't appear to be a time limit for meeting the 5x wagering requirement. In addition, this is the lowest wagering requirement we found!

3. Mr. Play - Best Canadian eSports Betting Site for Dota 2

Pros:

Amazing variety of Dota 2 tournaments to bet on

100% deposit bonus up to C$200

Versatile & straightforward interface

Hosts most popular eSports games

Boost winnings by up to 77%

Cons:

Limited live betting options

Mr. Play can make some of the most exciting Dota 2 tournaments even more fun.

The variety of Dota 2 tournaments to bet on at Mr. Play is really amazing, ensuring endless fun. Plus - you can watch the Dota 2 tournaments streamed live via Twitch for the most immersive live betting experience.

Number of Esports Markets: 4.8/5

Here, you can find the most popular eSports, such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Valorant, and Dota 2 - which is really the star of the show in this case.

Mr. Play hosts numerous Dota 2 tournaments, and you can bet on almost anything: who wins the whole tournament, which teams qualify on certain maps, and whatnot.

At the time of writing, one of the most popular markets was the Dota 2 international qualifiers. Famous teams like OG and some of the more obscure teams like No Runes could be bet on, too.

Betting Options: 4.8/5

About any of the eSports here offer the ability to bet on the most common bets, such as money line and over/under.

In Counter-Strike, for example, you can pick who will win at each map, the final score, winners of particular rounds, or roughly 50 other options.

However, the live betting experience at Mr. Play could be improved a tad. We don't see live-streamed versions of games, and it only offers the ability to bet on winners for particular upcoming rounds while the game is still in play.

Interface & Support: 4.9/5

As a whole, Mr. Play offers the most versatile interface of all sportsbooks on this page.

Sifting through teams by tournament, league, region, and much more is easy. Since this betting site offers coverage for more obscure professional matches and those held in stadiums with thousands of spectators, the versatile system of quickly finding your bets is necessary.

In addition, there is high-quality support that includes an entire center, email address, and FAQ page. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission also licenses the casino along with the Malta Gaming Authority.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Among the bonuses we found, Mr. Play has one of the fairer bonus offers. You can get 100% added to anything you deposit, up to a total bonus value of C$200. The big thing you need to look out for is the odds. You need to bet on picks with odds greater than 2.00.

However, keep in mind that this offer has a 9x wagering requirement. It is a bit higher than some of our other bonuses on our list. Certain winnings in eSports bets can also be boosted up to 77%

4. BetSafe - Best Variety of eSports of All eSports Bookmakers in Canada

Pros:

Amazing variety of eSports betting markets

Usually many props in each matchup

100% deposit bonus up to C$200

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Design is a bit bland

Do you want to bet on Dota 2? Or maybe it is CS: GO you are after, or even Valorant!

Well, no matter which eSport you are looking to bet on, it is very likely you’ll find it at BetSafe, as it offers the best variety of sports betting markets of all Canadian sportsbooks.

Number of Esports Markets: 4.9/5

Now, variety is where BetSafe truly shines, as we have already mentioned.

It offers users everything, from CS: GO to Valorant. The best thing is that you can bet on almost all tournaments being held and played every week around the world, which guarantees endless fun.

It does a fantastic job covering futures bets in games like CSGO and Valorant, where upcoming tournament winners for the ESL Pro League and the VST Champions Tour are.

Betting Options: 4.75/5

BetSoft provides many popular bets like a money line and over/under alongside other props.

CSGO, for example, had a matchup between Natus Vincere and Spirit with 41 different props, like total kills in each round, the correct final score, and the total number of rounds.

Interface & Support: 4.7/5

One thing we don't like at BetSoft is how they place eSports alongside all other traditional sports. The interface can be hard to navigate and get started with. In addition, when you click "eSports" on the top menu bar, it doesn't do a good job guiding you through the different options.

However, one shining star about this casino is its impressive help center which boasts phone service, email, and live chat. You are also given access to a complete help center with a search bar and FAQs.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Canadian players who sign up to BetSafe are greeted with a generous 100% deposit bonus. The total potential bonus amount can add up to C$200 for use in the eSports betting section. There is also a fair 6x wagering requirement for the bonus funds.

However, there is a big catch here that you need to be aware of. You need to complete this wagering requirement within 14 days. Otherwise, all the money will be forfeited. Therefore, only sign up for this offer if you intend on making many different bets quickly.

5. Thunderpick - Best Canadian eSports Betting Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

All main digital coins are supported

Great variety of eSports betting markets

Great live betting experience

High 100% deposit bonus

Also one of the best Bitcoin Casinos

Cons:

The design could be better

Not the best option for mobile betting

For many, crypto betting is the way to go - and this road leads to Thunderpick. There are about 10 cryptocurrencies supported by Thunderpick. The selection includes all the major coins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and so on.

Number of Esports Markets: 4.75/5

The betting market variety at Thunderpick is decent. You can find most of the popular eSports here, and it should be enough for average bettors.

For example, popular games like League of Legends and CSGO are supported here.

Betting Options: 4.8/5

Thunderpick comes with a high number of different options for bets. The upcoming matchup between Talon Esports and Lilgun in Dota 2, for example, had 63 different options, like if anyone would go beyond godlike, who would destroy the first tower, and who would get the first blog.

Interface & Support: 4.6/5

One of the most important things to note about this site is that they have an interface that, while fancy-looking, can be a bit hard to pick up and use. After learning how to use the site, you might find it the best place for eSports bets.

Thunderpick also has a talented support team that can be reached via live chat.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

At Thunderpick, you can get a 100% deposit bonus up to C$500, and it can be used on either casino games or sports betting of any sort.

Therefore, you won't feel confined to eSports tournaments, games, and so on. Naturally, some people who want to place eSports bets do not care about the ability to bet on other casino games using a bonus - but we consider it a plus.

Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Canadian eSports Betting Sites

Available Esports Betting Markets:

The first thing we look for when looking for the best sports betting sites for eSports is, of course, the number of eSports they offer.

When you want to bet on eSports, you typically don't want to bet on just one particular matchup or type of game. This is why we chose sites that only feature all of the most popular eSports tournaments, games, and teams.

Variety of Betting Options:

In the eSports betting world, it is common to want to bet on more than just a standard money line bet. For this reason, we only sought out eSports betting websites with plenty of different betting options like future bets, in-play betting markets, props, and more.

Quality of Interface & Support:

The quality of care put into the site and those who use the site is either a big deal-maker or deal-breaker when deciding which is the best site for placing eSports bets.

When placing quick last-minute bets, you shouldn't have to search around and find the right spot. You should also have quick access to support if you run into issues.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

Finally, any of the best online casinos for sports and eSports betting sites will offer a bonus for new users, like free bets, deposit match promos, and so on.

Typically, they will come with a wagering requirement. After sifting through many betting sites, we only chose sites with the best bonuses that are fair to both the casino and the users.

Similar benchmarks were used when we ranked the following casino sites:

Best Canadian Online eSports Betting Sites - FAQ

What is eSports Betting and How To Bet on eSports in Canada?

eSports betting is simply the act of wagering on the outcome of an eSports match. These include different video games like CS: GO, LoL, Dota 2, and Valorant. There even are some skin betting sites that offer players to bet on in-game items.

There are several different types of bets that can be placed on eSports matches. One of the best eSports betting tips you will receive is to only make confident bets on games you are familiar with.

The most common type of bet is a simple match-winner bet, where you simply pick which team or player you think will win the match. However, you can also bet on how many rounds will be played in a game or who will get the first kill.

The best sports betting sites in Canada offer users the opportunity to bet on different types of eSports.

How Do Canadian eSports Betting Sites Work?

Esports betting works in the same way as traditional sports betting. You sign up, browse the available games - and place a bet.

You can bet on match outcomes or choose from various other betting options. However, there are some eSports betting tips you should consider.

First, ensure that you are only betting with money you can afford to lose. Secondly, you need to ensure that you understand the odds being offered to you. If you don't understand the odds, you could lose a lot of money. Finally, you need to ensure that you are only betting on the matches you are confident about.

What Are the Most Popular Games to Bet On at the Top eSports Betting Sites in CA?

The most popular games you can bet on are eSports like Dota 2, Starcraft II, Counter Strike Global Offensive, and more. The best place to check out first is BetOnline.

What is the Easiest Bet to Win at the Canadian eSports Betting Sites?

When placing eSports bets, the easiest bet to win is usually one where the odds are heavily in favour of a particular team or outcome. Although the payout isn't high for these types of bets, the odds of winning the bet are much higher.

What Are the Best eSports Betting Sites in Canada?

These are the top 5 eSports betting sites in Canada:

Are eSports Betting in Canada Different from Traditional Sports Betting?

Well, yes and no. The thing is, in most cases, it is the traditional sports betting site that also offers eSports betting services. That said, there are also dedicated eSports casinos out there. In general, they are fundamentally the same, but there are some differences in practice.

Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian eSports Betting Sites

Here is a rundown of the top betting sites and why we chose them:

BetOnline: It is the best overall place to place eSports bets in Canada. Use the bonus code "BOL1000" to get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in value! If depositing with crypto, use the code "CRYPTO100" to get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

Bodog: This site has the best welcome bonus among the many betting sites eSports fans play at. Create your account and get a 100% sports bonus of up to $400, along with 50 free spins.

Mr. Play: If you want to bet on Dota 2 and its latest tournaments, there is no better choice than Mr. Play. Sign up at Mr. Play and get up to C$200 and a 100% deposit bonus.

BetSafe: BetSafe should be your first choice if you want to place bets on a variety of eSports. Check out BetSafe for a nice 100% deposit bonus up to C$200.

Thunderpick: Supporting about 10 digital coins, Thunderpick is the best crypto eSports betting site in Canada. Visit Thunderpick, open your account, and get a 100% deposit bonus of up to C$500.

How to Sign Up at a Canadian Esports Betting Site

If you have never used an eSports betting website before, you might need some help. Using BetOnline as an example, here is how to get started:

1. Open a New eSports Betting Account

The first thing you need to do is click here and head over to the BetOnline website.

2. Click "Join Now"

Right front-and-center, you should see a button that says "join now." Click this button to start registration.

You should now be directed to a page asking for basic information like your name, email, country, etc. Fill out all required information to create your account.

3. Enter the Bonus Code & Deposit

The last thing that you need to do before you are ready to start betting is to make your deposit and activate the bonus.

So, What Are the Best Canadian eSports Betting Sites Right Now?

BetOnline should be the first place you go if you want to play at the site with the best overall eSports odds and betting experience. Bodog is another excellent site in the eSports industry since it offers the best welcome bonus out there.

Finally, Mr. Play is another good place to check out, especially if you want to bet on Dota 2.

In any case, you won’t make a mistake with any of the eSports bookies listed here. Also, be sure to practice responsible gambling and always have fun!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

