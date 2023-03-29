Free Psychic Reading Online [2023] Best Psychics Sites for Free Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

In ancient times, our ancestors made pilgrimages to consult the Fates. They sought guidance from priestesses, shamans, oracles, and prophets blessed with Second Sight.

Nowadays, consulting with what we now collectively, though inaccurately, name “psychics” is only a phone call or click of a tab away. But can we still trust them as our ancestors once did? Were they ever trustworthy? These are fair questions, especially when it comes to trying psychic readings for free!

While the popularity of psychic abilities is thriving, the reputation of those who use them hasn’t always been stellar. There are good reasons for this.

Not everyone who claims psychic abilities is truthful. It’s also possible for a real psychic to use their talents with ill will. As a result, it’s more important than ever to go through legitimate psychic reading websites. Especially if you’re after psychic readings for free!

Can you still encounter bad readers on these sites? It’s possible. Can trying psychic readings for free instead of paying for them increase the chance of getting unhelpful readings? It might. But the chances plummet if you know what you’re looking for, and if you know how to filter out someone right for you.

That might sound like a lot of extra research on your part. On the other hand, it remains true to this day that the benefits gained from a good psychic reading can change your life. This is true even when it comes to getting psychic readings for free!

One of the surest ways to make sure you’re connecting with the right psychic reader is to make use of the sorting methods, free minutes, and free tools offered on the website. We wrote this guide with this in mind, to help you easily assess your options without risk.

The good news is, if you’re considering free psychics from the free psychic reading websites in this guide, you’re already a step ahead. These are some of the best psychic readings websites out there!

Each of the following websites gives you ways to minimize any risk you might encounter when considering a psychic you haven’t consulted before, such as offering free psychic readings:

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

#1. Kasamba - Superior Free Psychics to Consult on Spiritual Matters (3 FREE Minutes + 70% Off)

#2. Psychic Source - Best Site to Get a Free Psychic Reading About What Your Future Holds (3 FREE Minutes + $1/Minute rates)

#3. California Psychics - Best Free Psychics for Love Readings (5 FREE Minutes + $1/Min only)

#4. Keen - Top Choice for Online Chat and Phone Readings ($1.99 for 10 Minutes!)

#5. Mysticsense - Get a Psychic Reading Free and Unlock the Power of Your Dreams (5 FREE Minutes)

These sites also offer free minutes, refunds, and other ways to make sure your money is only spent on readings you found helpful, whether or not you tried their free psychic readings options.

Let Us Be Your Trusted Soruce

Trying to get a meaningful, free psychic reading can be intimidating when there are so many options out there. You know you should do your homework and trust your instincts, but it takes hours of research to properly vet sites that offer psychic readings for free.

This is why we put our most experienced and knowledgeable people on doing the hard work for you. We also make sure our information is always up-to-date and useful. We achieve this by spending many hours evaluating the talents and tools of free psychics offered online so that you can be sure you always have the best selection of free psychic readings.

#1. Kasamba - Best Free Psychics for Spiritual Readings

There’s a reason Kasamba heads up this list and that reason is their Best Match Guarantee. You can get free psychic readings with every advisor new to you!

Kasamba is one of the best online psychic readings websites if you want psychic readings free of charge that can help you in matters of love and spiritual advice.

Kasamba also stands out as a website where you can easily find the best psychics talented in the tools, methods, and subjects of your choice. You can choose between Chat or Phone psychics for your free psychic readings.

What makes Kasamba worth trying?Kasamba does a lot to make sure you can try out the full range of their services before you commit, including regular free psychic readings:



70% off your first purchase + 3 FREE Minutes

Best Match Guarantee

(FREE 3 minutes with advisors new to you)

(FREE 3 minutes with advisors new to you) First reading will be refunded if you’re not satisfied

FREE Compatibility Chart

Email readings for offline sessions

Private and secure service

What could Kasamba do better?Kasamba has a solid system in place for clients to experience all that the best psychics online have to offer.

When compared to their competitors, however, they still lack a few features. If they improved these they’d make for an even better choice:



Filtering and categorization could be more advanced

No loyalty program

No video readings

Kasamba’s free psychic reading to tryTarot Readings are a great choice at Kasamba for a free psychic reading. Tools like this work great for brief questions about love, career, and other decisions, and you’ll find quite a few experts on this site.

Tarot has a remarkable way of evoking the right response from us from the moment we set eyes on the cards we draw. The archetypal imagery can be a revelation, a validation, or even a shock sometimes.

Pay attention to your first impression of each card! If you don’t have time to do this because you’re trying their services in a free psychic reading, don’t worry. You can always ask your reader for a snapshot of your cards so you can study them later.

Kasamba also offers Angel Card Readings and Cartomancy if you want to consult a different kind of deck. If cards aren’t your thing, Empowerment, Aura Reading, Rune Casting, and Remote Viewing are also options in their database well-suited for a short free psychic reading.

If you’re trying a free psychic reading, one of Kasamba’s unique spiritual readings is also worthy of consideration. The opportunity to try them out for free is hard to match because Kasamba has the lead over their competitors when it comes to sorting psychics by spiritual belief.

Remember, ask for simple spreads when you’re consulting free psychics so you can get the most out of your free psychic reading!

How to get the most out of Kasamba’s dealsAn obvious place to start is Kasamba’s free Birth Compatibility Chart. You don’t even have to sign up! It’s not the same as getting a psychic reading for free, but it can start you off with good questions to ask one of their Love Psychics.

If you’re ready to try a free psychic reading online, you will get 70% off your first purchase and three free minutes with the advisor of your choice. You can choose to use your three minutes for a chat or voice reading.

You can sign up for Kasamba’s newsletter and get promotions through email as well. Make sure to pay attention to promo expiry dates!

The deal to take advantage of at Kasamba is that you can keep getting psychic readings for free! To get the most out of this deal, use Kasamba as the place where you try out the methods, reading styles, or psychic tools you’ve never tried before.

What do your instincts say: will Kasamba be the site where you try your first free psychic reading online?

#2. Psychic Source - Top-Rated Psychics for Future Readings

Psychic Source takes its satisfaction guarantee seriously. Not only do they have an attractive introductory package, but their screening process for authenticity is reassuringly rigorous. Their main approach is to remove the risk from trying a psychic reading online.

There are detailed categories under each major topic Psychic Source handles. This makes it easy for you to find those psychics, mediums, and spiritual readers who have experience dealing with questions like yours.

If you want your psychic to use a particular tool during your free psychic reading, you can also narrow your search to advisors who use everything from Dowsing to Crystals, or no tools at all.

You can also customize the Reading Style you’d prefer, as well as the Specialties of the advisors, and their Tools. You can also choose psychics based on the method of communication you’re most comfortable with, including phone, chat, and video.

What makes Psychic Source worth trying?Psychic Source makes finding a reputable psychic effortless. Their advisors are known for credibility and kindness. This makes them a good choice if you're still a little uncertain about consulting a psychic.

No matter how you want to approach their services, Psychic Source offers plenty of rewards:



3 FREE minutes on your first reading

Affordable introductory rates

Low regular rate at $1/minute

If you’re unsatisfied with your reading it’s FREE

Frequent giveaways e.g. FREE tarot readings, special offers, promos, etc.

You can request return calls

Psychic Source Membership Rewards Program

Find a Psychic Tool

What could Psychic Source do better?Considering how much they have to offer in terms of subjects and abilities, Psychic Source could put more emphasis on tools you can’t find elsewhere.

With just a few tweaks they would have the potential to rise above the competition:



There could be more diversity in tools other than the typical ones

Regular email readings would cover all bases

Psychic Source’s free psychic reading to tryPsychic Source has a great selection of classic divination tools ideal for a quick consultation, which is what you want when you’re trying a free psychic reading. They offer Tarot Readings, Love Readings, Lost Object Readings, Astrology Readings, and more.

If you haven't tried Cartomancy Readings yet, Psychic Source is an excellent website to try this tool. Many think all psychic abilities involve seeing into the future, when in fact fortune-telling is only a subset of divination. If you want a glimpse into what is to come, cartomancy is the right choice for you.

Unlike tarot and other divination decks that rely on archetypal symbology, cartomancy uses playing cards to succinctly answer questions about the future or to reveal hidden truths.

One of the benefits of this tool is how quickly and accurately a reader can give you meaningful answers with it. A free psychic reading online is likely to be short, but unlike some other tools, free psychics using cartomancy rarely find that to be a hindrance.

Cartomancy does bear a resemblance to tarot and other divination decks in other ways. Playing cards used for fortune-telling are assigned specific meanings, which are then applied to your situation. Their original use or history doesn't influence how effective they can be when interpreted by an attuned psychic!

Before your consultation, make sure to think through what would be most helpful for you to understand about your future or yourself. When formulating a question for a free psychic reading, choose the one mystery out of your story you want to solve the most.

How to get the most out of Psychic Source’s dealsYou’ll find some interesting online goodies at Psychic Source, starting with their frequent giveaways. If you take a look through their Articles & Media section, you’ll find free tarot spreads, promotions, and the like in addition to informative articles and guides.

If you try a psychic reading at Psychic Source and you didn’t find it helpful, it’s free! Better yet, you can try again with someone else. However, you will likely find an accurate psychic because they have some excellent ways to help you find the advice you need.

Membership Rewards ProgramYou don’t have to join the Psychic Source Membership Program to get psychic readings, free or otherwise, but it will allow you to earn Rewards and Bonus Dollars with your purchases.

3% Rewards Dollars or more every time you top up your account

Earn up to $50 Bonus Dollars each month if you get enough readings ($10 for 10 readings, $25 for 20 readings, $50 for 30 readings)

Earn up to $25 Bonus Dollars each month if you consulted their phone psychics for a total of 175 minutes

Extended price protection with psychics you want to consult again

Whether or not you choose to participate in their Membership Rewards Program, the advisors at Psychic Source will approach your questions with compassion. They take your safety and security seriously in every sense, regardless of whether it’s a paid or free psychic reading.

Is your intuition whispering that Psychic Source is the place to try a free psychic reading online?

#3. California Psychics - Best Psychics for Love Readings (Deals + Free Minutes)

California Psychics employs several methods to make sure you get a free psychic reading worth remembering, and one that you’ll want to repeat for all the right reasons. The psychics in their database have exceptional skills with some unique tools, and that’s just the start.

You’ll find impressive vetting, quality control, and price scaling at California Psychics. They feature three price package tiers to customize how much you want to spend, and if you don't like it, your reading is free!

Their Karma Rewards loyalty program is also generous, especially if you intend to find an online psychic website you want to visit regularly.

What makes California Psychics worth trying?California Psychics is the place to put together the experience you want from a free psychic reading. You can sort advisors based on their abilities, experience, ratings, price range, you name it.

One of California Psychic’s most attractive features is the Psychic Match Tool, which takes you through all the options, but they also cater to you as a customer looking for affordable quality:

Tiered pricing system starting at $1/Minute

Generous 20-minute introductory packages

Get 5 FREE Minutes with the promo code "ADD5"

Your reading is FREE if you’re not satisfied

FREE Birth Chart Calculator

Offline messages

Repeated reevaluation of psychics to ensure quality

Karma Rewards Program

Psychic Match Tool

What could California Psychics do better?California Psychics brings an almost perfect ensemble of features, delivery, and database. That being said, here are some issues that could be improved:



You’re paired with a psychic for your 20-minute introductory reading

The website needs better optimization for mobile devices

Some tools could be presented more diversely

California Psychics’ free psychic reading to tryApart from the classic options, California Psychics hosts many experts at Oracle Cards, I-Ching, and Runes. These stand out as great choices if you want to test the psychic waters first. Each offers uncanny insight into how you should move forward, even in free psychic readings.

When it comes to reading techniques, California Psychics is a great place to get acquainted with cleromancy through a free psychic reading. Any tool that requires a toss of random chance belongs in this category of divination. That includes carved sticks or stones, unmarked dice, bones, or coins.

The benefit of objects used for cleromancy is how ideal they are for giving concise yet insightful answers, making them ideal for free psychic readings. The I-Ching offers ancient Chinese wisdom to advise you on your course and attitude. Runes and other forms of casting lots were traditionally used by Christians, and Norse and Germanic tribes to determine whether or not the gods supported their decisions.

You should also try California Psychics’ Free Birth Chart Calculator, you might be surprised how much information you can get from this alone! For more precision, of course, consider consulting one of their astrologers.

How to get the most out of California Psychics’ dealsThe introductory packages allow you to try out California Psychic’s best psychic services at the best price, and even after that, you can work within your budget and still get access to the right psychics for you.

When you sign up, you can choose one of three packages for an introductory 20-minute reading. You don’t have to make use of all your minutes to take advantage of the introductory offer; you can also use your minutes with a new advisor.

California Psychics also offer regular discounts, quarterly specials, regular promotions, and deals. To get the best offers, consider joining Karma Rewards!

Karma Rewards ProgramYou can make full use of California Psychics’ wide selection of expert tarot readers, love specialists, and spiritual advisors with their Karma Rewards Program.

You get the following benefits by signing up for Karma Rewards:

$20 Credit when you sign up

Earn points with each purchase

Free detailed birth chart

Quarterly specials

After making a few purchases and earning points, Karma Rewards allows you to get extra minutes with your favorite readers and new advisors. Rewards also include benefits such as

, birthday gifts, special offers, and more.

Karma Rewards has several tiers, each offering more points per purchase and benefits. The tiers are Renewed, Enlightened, and Inspired. After two years as a member of the Inspired Tier, you will belong to the Inspired for Life Tier.

California Psychics wants to make sure returning customers find a home with their advisors, and the benefits they offer to make their case are persuasive. They’re in it for the long term, which should be a good sign for you! It means they invest a lot of time and effort into making their service a quality one.

What do you think: is your fate leading you to try out a psychic reading online with California Psychics?

#4. Keen - Best for Affordable, Personalized Psychic Readings

Keen’s strength is partly in their affordable prices, and partly in their range of popular psychic talent. It's not just the number of experts they host, but also how diverse their skills are.

Keen also emphasizes building a good relationship between advisors and clients. Finding a psychic advisor is simple with Keen’s transparent rating and feedback system. If you build a rapport with an advisor, they can also offer you free minutes you can use in a new reading with them!

What makes Keen worth trying?Keen relies a lot on reputation but they also have other good things going for them:



3 FREE minutes OR get 10 minutes for $1.99 on your first reading

Advisors can send you FREE minutes

Your reading is FREE if you're not satisfied

Regular giveaways in the Blog section

FREE instant 3-card tarot reading

Keen Rewards Loyalty Program

What could Keen do better?Keen doesn't stand out for many extra features. That doesn't stop them from offering steadfast quality, which is what they do best. Still, a few tweaks would improve the experience.



Website navigation is a bit lackluster

No video consultations

Rewards are a little underdeveloped

Keen’s free psychic reading to tryWalking your true path requires self-knowledge. If you’ve encountered a lot of signs recently, Angel Readings, Tarot Readers, and other tools dealing with symbolism are good choices on Keen to try during a free psychic reading.

Their advisors are especially skilled with spiritual readings, and they can help interpret signs and messages the universe might be sending you.

Keen also offers a free 3-card tarot reading which you can find under their Blog section. If you’re looking to try a psychic reading for free, this is a great way to get acquainted with tarot cards!

Of all Keen’s options worth trying during a free psychic reading, their best feature is hands down their four astrology systems. You can get a reading from quality astrologers expert in Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan astrology. You might be surprised how well their unique perspectives complement and reinforce each other!

Brief astrology sessions aren’t ordinarily something we’d recommend. The more time you give an astrologer, the more chance there is they will give you exceptionally accurate psychic readings. Still, astrology is one of the most precise divination tools you'll find, making it just as well suited in some ways to faster questions during a free psychic reading.

For the length of a free psychic reading, it’s best to ask questions that an astrologer could easily give yes or no, or other similarly simple responses to without going into meticulous detail. Asking them to summarize all the major themes of your life in a few minutes is going to result in generalizations!

Here are some examples of good questions to ask an astrologer during a free psychic reading:



Is this a good time in my life to invest?

Are my current transits favorable for finding new love?

Is this a good time to sign a new contract?

Which planet’s influence do I need to reinforce the most?

Which planet or planets have the most helpful/strongest influence in my life?

Of course, to get the most out of Keen’s plentiful astrology options, we highly recommend trying full readings with each astrology system after trying them out during your free psychic reading. Combining the insights of each will give you a complete picture none of them can fully achieve individually.

You’ll also find free psychics skilled at using accurate cleromancy tools like the I-Ching and Runes at Keen. Tools like these and oracles are particularly good with succinct answers, making them a perfect choice for a psychic reading free of charge!

As always, make sure to let your psychic reader know you only intend to try their services for a few minutes so they know to condense the free psychic reading.

How to get the most out of Keen’s dealsKeen knows it has a lot of talent, and it's evident to anyone who sees how many positive ratings their psychics get. You can try any of their services out for free!

Advisors can also reward you with free minutes after a reading with them if they wish. If you play your cards right, you can get regular discounts with your favorite psychics.

Keen’s advisors charge their own prices, so they don't have a set rate across the site. This makes it easy to customize your experience to your wallet!

Keen RewardsKeen Rewards allows you to earn points with each purchase you make. It's a tiered system, and apart from the birthday gift rewarded to all Keen Rewards members, with each tier you can earn more rewards.

The tiers are Discover, Awaken, and Clarity. You can unlock anniversary gifts, exclusive contests and giveaways, and annual discounts on readings.

Keen also promises they will expand Keen Rewards in the future, so it's worth keeping an eye on. Whether you join the program or not, the possibility of getting a free psychic reading is on the table!

How keen are you to try a psychic reading online with Keen?

#5. Mysticsense - Highly Skilled Readers, Excellent Service

Mysticsense not only knocks it out of the park when it comes to website design, but they also have the best attitude about what role an online psychic website should play. The safety and well-being of their clients come first, not their earnings.

As such, Mysticsense won't bedazzle you with an overwhelming amount of options, and that's by design. The idea is to simplify and to put more attention into what they already have instead. This leaves a lot of room for the great services they do offer!

You can filter Mysticsense’s database by Specialties, Tools, and Reading Style. They also have Special Tags, which can sort readers based on their ratings and popularity. They offer readings by phone, email, or video.

What makes Mysticsense worth trying?Mysticsense is professional in a way that puts your mind at ease. They keep it simple when it comes to sorting through their advisors but they don’t skimp on it either! This is easily the most user-friendly online psychic website.

Apart from making you feel safe, Mysticsense appeals to customers with the following:



Get 5 FREE minutes on your first reading

Monthly refunds of 10 minutes available as credit

User-friendly website that’s easy to navigate

Streamlined categories, subjects, and filter

Tags make it easy to find the best psychic

Routine quality checks

Trained and experienced advisors

What could Mysticsense do better?Mysticsense limits their database so as not to overwhelm you, and it seems to be a sound approach. What they have is a quality lineup of advisors who deal with a surprisingly diverse amount of topics.

What they could fine-tune:



Limited Horoscope section

You can only ask for your minutes back as a refund, and only once a month

Credits and refunds require a minimum deposit or spending

Mysticsense’s free psychic reading to tryMysticsense has all the tools you need to make sense of the hidden workings of your psyche, and they do just as well with methods meant to study possible futures.

Pendulum/Dowsing is a good category to start with at Mysticsense. Tools like these rely on energies and spirit guides swinging a weighted object. They can help clear up uncertainty, dissolve energy blocks, and answer yes or no questions. Such tools are also excellent at locating lost objects and even spirits!

Dream Interpretation is another prime choice to consider at Mysticsense, as you'll find gifted dream analysts in their database. A free psychic reading might not be enough time to go into every detail of a dream, but it is enough time to ask about one or two elements of it.

You can ask a dream analyst the significance of someone showing up in your dreams, for example. You can also ask what a certain place, activity, animal, event, or feeling means.

Dreams rarely have a logical narrative, so not every detail is equally important. Here are a few good tips to determine if a symbol, image, or person in your dream is worth asking about during your free psychic reading:



You feel strongly about it (even if on the surface it seems strange, unimportant, or different from how you feel in the waking world)

about it (even if on the surface it seems strange, unimportant, or different from how you feel in the waking world) The images are so powerful that the details still stand out in your mind even after the rest of the dream fades

even after the rest of the dream fades You feel it’s important for you to consciously understand (when your mind keeps doing somersaults until it finally connects with a thought, feeling, event, or person)

How to get the most out of Mysticsense’s dealsYou can get five minutes worth of credit back from your first reading at Mysticsense. You have to deposit the same amount or more to claim this, and you can get up to $15 credited back to your account.

The advisors at Mysticsense offer individual rates, so the prices of readings vary. Some offer their services for as low as $0.99/minute, and even their pricier consultants only cost $10/minute or less.

Do you sense that Mysticsense will be the site where you try a psychic reading online?

Psychic Readings for Free - FAQ

Psychic Source

Which Abilities Are Not Psychic Abilities?

You could make the argument that some abilities currently not available to the human race, outside of the imagination, will one day be achieved as we continue to evolve. However, today is not that day.

If the following skills or benefits are what you need, I’m afraid you’ll have to stick to fiction for the time being.

Psychics cannot:



Use telepathy — this is the ability to transmit and decode information to and from someone’s mind without using sensory channels , i.e. read minds or send messages (you’ll note all legitimate psychic skills rely on senses of one sort or another)

, i.e. read minds or send messages (you’ll note all of one sort or another) Grant divine boons — these are gifts from deities or higher entities (psychics are not gods and they can’t speak on behalf of gods, but some psychics can help interpret divine scriptures or messages )

) Restore health — we trust this needs no explanation, but just in case: psychics don’t have medical degrees

Remove curses or spells — this might not be what you want to hear if you think you’re cursed but legitimate online psychic services don’t feed fear, they emphasize giving you meaningful, and ultimately positive, readings ( psychics can help you understand why you feel you’re in a dark place )

) Guarantee riches — if you think about it, you wouldn’t enjoy wealth you didn’t earn anyway, but even if you want to refute us, it’s a scam ( psychics can offer you career advice and financial insights , so long as you understand making money and spending it is up to you)

, so long as you understand making money and spending it is up to you) Guarantee outcomes — we know this seems a little counterintuitive, but the hallmark of an authentic psychic is one who recognizes both your agency and their fallibility (this doesn’t mean they are wrong, it just means psychics are human and the universe is mysterious)

In addition to these things, beware of free psychics who give you a bad feeling at any time during your free psychic reading. There may be nothing wrong with them or their services. It shouldn’t matter if the psychic reading is for free either. But you have a gut feeling for a reason, and you should always follow this if it’s telling you something is wrong. It’s important to find free psychics who make you feel as though your well-being is their priority!

Does A Psychic Asking For Clarificatioin Make A Free Psychic Reading Fake?

The short answer is no. The long answer is yes, if the free psychics you tried to consult didn’t even try to attune to you even after you supplied them with the requested information during your free psychic reading.

The reason might be perfectly innocent. They might not be able to connect to, or clearly perceive, the kind of person you are. They could be inexperienced with the specific details of your situation. The length of a free psychic reading might not be enough time to summarize their answer. Psychics also have bad days.

If they’re pursuing their craft for impure motivations, there are ways to tell if the psychic you’re consulting during your free psychic reading isn’t up to snuff:



They imply that only they can solve your problems

They see threatening things that only psychic abilities can fix, especially if they offer this service at extra cost to you

They ask leading questions to find out what you want to hear and avoid answering your questions during the entire free psychic reading

Unless you hear those alarm bells going off though, psychics sometimes do need a little assistance to give you accurate free psychic readings. This is especially true if you’re only taking advantage of a 3-minute free psychic reading! Quality and depth take time.



What does good clarification look like in a free psychic reading?

Many of the best online psychics will claim they can read you without asking a single question. But when you’re considering a free psychic reading, free psychics can make your reading more meaningful if you cooperate with them if and when they ask for a little information.

Of course, you’ll want to know what to look out for when you’re dealing with a professional psychic asking for clarification:



They ask you to name one or a few significant events in your past and when they happened (travel, romance, finishing school, etc.)

in your past and when they happened (travel, romance, finishing school, etc.) They clearly state ahead of time, personally or in their profile, that their ability depends on the information (usually it’s something simple, like a name, a photograph, a location or area, etc.)

(usually it’s something simple, like a name, a photograph, a location or area, etc.) You’re getting the psychic reading free (most sites only offer a few minutes for free, or you have to build up points, so your advisor doesn’t have a lot of time to put together a useful answer)

Above all, the cardinal rule when consulting a psychic is to listen to your gut! If a question sits right with you and you feel okay about answering it, there’s no need for alarm.

Final Words Of Wisdom For Free Psychic Readings

Whether you’re thinking about a specific decision, a change, or a choice, it’s natural to wonder about whether the Fates agree with you. Turning to an oracle, fortune-teller, or spiritual reader can help you reach certainty.

All of the best online psychic reading sites in this guide offer you methods of sorting their databases by psychic talents, tools, and approaches. In some cases, you can even choose what tone you want your reader to adopt.

After you’ve had a look through what each of these websites has to offer, we recommend thinking about what kind of answers you’re looking for before you pick one. Try to rephrase your desired outcome into a question you can act on!

Since you’re choosing abilities, tools, and techniques that are meant to reach you, keep the following in mind:



It’s okay to “shop around” until you find the right psychic service

Trying out new approaches is the best way to amplify insight into your situation

The psychic, tool, or technique is not worth returning to unless you feel they help you

No matter how popular the tool or the psychic in question is, your personal and spiritual growth is what matters most. Remember: the best free psychic readings will empower you.

Keeping all this in mind, we predict your free psychic reading online is going to be exceptional!

