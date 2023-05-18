How Much Are Hearing Aids and What’s Included?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Although there is a direct correlation between the effectiveness of hearing aids and the improvement of quality of life, just 17% of adults who could potentially benefit from them actually tried them.

Pricing is certainly a big factor here and people with hearing loss want to know how much money they need to spend on a hearing aid like Widex Moment. While there are no reported adverse effects of using hearing aids, their high cost is likely the explanation for their relatively limited uptake.

Hearing aids tend to be more expensive than the typical consumer anticipates. But how much are hearing aids, what do you get for the price, and what factors contribute to their price tag? We’ll cover this and more below.

How Much Are Hearing Aids?

The cost of a hearing aid may range from $299 up to $6,000. The typical price of a hearing aid for an adult is roughly $2,000, while the average cost of a pair of hearing aids is $4,000.

But how much are hearing aids for children? The cost of a hearing aid designed for a child is much lower. Insurance companies also facilitate the acquisition of children’s hearing aids. All or part of the hearing aid cost will be covered, or they will at least provide monetary help.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

How Much Are Hearing Aids: What's Included in the Price?

How much are hearing aids and what do you actually get for the price? Several factors contribute to hearing aid prices being so high. Hearing aid costs include the devices and the follow-up care you'll get after you purchase them. Bundled pricing allows you to pick and choose the kinds of expert assistance you want.

Bundled Service

Hearing tests, consultations, fits, adjustments, follow-up cleanings, and warranties are often all part of the package. When it comes to warranties, hearing aid manufacturers and retailers have varied rules.

Hearing aid warranties typically cover repairs and one replacement if the wearer loses their aids in a period of one to three years. Hearing aids often need batteries, which your audiologist may provide.

Unbundled Service

To lower the prices of hearing aids for their clients, some specialists choose to "unbundle" these expenses. Unbundling your hearing care services saves you money while keeping the services you need.

You can skip them all and purchase the device only. You may bundle services like the repair/replacement warranty with the cost of others, including regular cleanings and online hearing tests, or you can pay for them separately.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

How Much Are Hearing Aids: What Influences the Cost of Hearing Aids?

How much are hearing aids then? Indeed, several variables may affect how much a set of hearing aids costs. The top ones are:

Help and continuous attention

Classification of hearing aids

State of art technology

Advantages of insurance

Mechanics of operation

Cellular power sources

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Hearing Aid Style and Model

How much you spend on a set of hearing aids is going to be determined by the brand and model you get. In-ear hearing aids are more discreet and up-to-date than their behind-the-ear counterparts and will naturally be more expensive. Most companies that make hearing aids also sell older, cheaper versions of the same device.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Technology Level

Like any other item, the cost of hearing aids will vary depending on their degree of sophistication. The price of a premium hearing aid will increase if it has features like a wireless connection, a telecoil, or the newest networking technologies.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Battery Type

If you opt for disposable batteries, the cost of your hearing aid will be much lower. While single-use batteries are less expensive upfront, rechargeable hearing aids may save you money in the long run.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Operational Features

Low-priced hearing aids may be poorly made or lack sophisticated controls. More money will be needed to purchase aids with advanced features like noise cancellation, wind noise control, directional microphones, tinnitus masking, and AI.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Support and Ongoing Care

Your hearing care professional's after-care service may also affect the total price of your hearing aids. The cost of a hearing aid may increase if you need to have it professionally fitted, cleaned, or repaired, all of which are services often provided by hearing clinics.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Insurance Benefits

If your insurance policy covers the cost of a hearing exam and hearing aids, you will save a lot of money. Hearing aids may be expensive, and checking if your insurance covers hearing aids is always a good idea.

How Much Are Hearing Aids in Different Styles?

Most modern hearing aids are digital, and this proportion is growing [1]. In-ear hearing aids come in a variety of designs to accommodate the many degrees of hearing loss. The price of a hearing aid might vary based on its design. The most popular styles of hearing aids are discussed below.

In-the-Ear (ITE)

Unlike BTE devices, ITE hearing aids are worn entirely inside the ear canal. The plastic casing, created specifically for your ear, contains all the necessary parts. They are the best option for people with moderate to severe hearing loss.

Compared to behind-the-ear (BTE) models, in-the-ear devices are more discreet and have more room for electronics within the plastic housing. The technology included in the casing of an ITE hearing aid is the primary factor in determining its price. You may spend between $1,000 and $6,000 for such a pair of hearing aids.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

Receiver-in-Canal (RIC)

RIC hearing aids have a receiver placed in the ear canal rather than the outer ear, with the microphone and amplifier hidden behind the ear, and a thin plastic cable connecting the two. To get the most out of them, you need to have some degree of hearing loss (moderate to severe).

You can keep your ear canals open while using a RIC hearing aid, which won't be as noticeable as other solutions. In contrast to competitors’ hefty price tags (up to $2,500 per ear) here, these hearing aids are easy on the ears and the wallet.

Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

Behind-the-ear devices are the most common kind of hearing aid used today [2]. The unique ear mold inside the ear canal is attached to the plastic shell that sits behind your ear, housing all the hearing aid components.

They aid people with both profound and minor hearing loss. BTE hearing aids of good quality may be purchased for about $1,000 per ear. Open-fit hearing aids are more modern and compact. They rest entirely behind the ear and insert into the ear canal through a slim tube [3].

In-the-Canal (ITC)

The in-canal kind of hearing aid is almost undetectable. While in-ear aids have a lightweight plastic housing visible on the outside of the ear, their namesake placement implies that they are placed within. All the cutting-edge gadgetry is in the plastic housing. Costing about $2,500 per device, ITC hearing aids are ideal for those with moderate to severe hearing loss.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

Completely-in-Canal (CIC)

In-the-canal hearing aids are the most covert option, but completely-in-canal (CIC) devices are even less noticeable. They are small enough to fit within your ear canal and come with a little, almost undetectable cord for removal.

The weight of a CIC hearing aid is comparable to that of a paper clip. The only real drawback is that they aren't helpful for those with profound hearing loss. They range in price from $500 to $5,000, with the higher end being ideal for those with moderate to severe hearing loss.

Invisible-in-Canal (IIC)

Last but not least, the least noticeable hearing aids are placed entirely within the ear canal. IIC hearing aids are created specifically to suit your ears and no one will even know you're wearing them.

Lightweight design is another perk of hearing aids with IIC technology. These, like CIC, are made for people with minimal to moderate deafness. Depending on the features and accessories you want included, the price per hearing aid might range from about $2,000 to $3,000.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Why Do Hearing Aids Cost So Much?

How much are hearing aids and why do they cost so much? These are the most important variables that affect the cost of a hearing aid:

Professional services attached : Getting your hearing aid from a specialist can ensure you get the most out of it. The price of a hearing aid takes into account the necessity for a diagnostic hearing test, as well as assessments, fits, customization, and maintenance.

: Getting your hearing aid from a specialist can ensure you get the most out of it. The price of a hearing aid takes into account the necessity for a diagnostic hearing test, as well as assessments, fits, customization, and maintenance. A small market : In 2021, there were 4.7 million sales of hearing aids, an increase of 36.6% from the previous year's [4]. While it seems like a large number, it represents less than one percent of the US population. Producing goods for a limited market is difficult, so expect to pay a premium.

: In 2021, there were 4.7 million sales of hearing aids, an increase of 36.6% from the previous year's [4]. While it seems like a large number, it represents less than one percent of the US population. Producing goods for a limited market is difficult, so expect to pay a premium. Research and development : Millions of dollars are spent yearly on research and development, which is a significant factor in the high price of hearing aids. Businesses are working to improve hearing aids by making them less obvious, more effective, and more tech-friendly.

: Millions of dollars are spent yearly on research and development, which is a significant factor in the high price of hearing aids. Businesses are working to improve hearing aids by making them less obvious, more effective, and more tech-friendly. Warranties and return policies : One factor contributing to hearing aid prices is guarantees and return policies. If you're unhappy with the product, you may send it back and get a refund. As a bonus, your broken gadget will be fixed at no cost. If you lose your hearing aids, certain warranties may cover the cost of a replacement.

: One factor contributing to hearing aid prices is guarantees and return policies. If you're unhappy with the product, you may send it back and get a refund. As a bonus, your broken gadget will be fixed at no cost. If you lose your hearing aids, certain warranties may cover the cost of a replacement. Customization: Hearing aids are often manufactured to suit the user's ear or ear canal. Because of the extra time, talent, and effort required, the cost of a customized product naturally rises.

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Does Insurance Cover Hearing Aids?

Unless you have a comprehensive plan that includes hearing services, private medical insurance is unlikely to help pay for your hearing aids. Alternatively, depending on where you live, Medicaid may cover the cost of an adult's hearing aid. Nonetheless, insurance policies often provide coverage for medically required hearing aids for children.

When you go out and get hearing aids, be sure you've checked with your insurance company. See if Medicare cover hearing aids as even if they don't pay for the gadget, they could help cover the costs of testing, evaluating, and fitting.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Hearing Aids Price List

A range of popular hearing aids and their respective costs are shown below with prices shown for a pair:

>>Check the best price for Widex hearing aids here!

How Much Are Hearing Aids: FAQs

Questions concerning hearing loss and the expense of hearing aids are addressed here.

What Is the Actual Cost of a Hearing Aid?

A pair of digital hearing aids may cost up to $6,000. It's important to keep in mind that this broad spectrum also covers the cost of buying hearing aids online if you find the whole amount to be too complicated. A single high-end hearing aid may set you back about $2,000.

What Is the Best Hearing Aid at a Reasonable Price?

For those who are open to buying aids online, MDHearing is where you will get the best pricing. They provide an affordable selection of hearing aids for sale. The pricing per pair is various, starting at $299.98 and going up to $699.98.

Does Medicare Pay For Hearing Aids?

Medicare covers neither hearing aids nor hearing aid fittings in most states. Contact your insurance company to see if Medicare Advantage plans, such as Plan C, include financial help for you [5].

Is It Worth Getting Hearing Aids?

Absolutely. It's the most effective treatment for hearing loss and will restore your ability to enjoy nature's music and children's laughter once more. A hearing aid may make a massive difference in your life and help you focus more fully in the here and now. Hearing aids have solely positive effects on the user's quality of life.

How Much Are Hearing Aids: Final Thoughts

Hearing aids are notoriously expensive. While internet retailers have reduced the price of hearing aids, the average cost of a single device is still above $2,000. Hearing aids like Widex Moment have many other services included, though, aside from the device itself.

In any case, they are irreplaceable to the people who use them. They will not only help with your hearing loss but will also enhance your life quality. In fact, research shows that dementia risk is reduced by the use of hearing aids [6]. All in all, it's an easy choice if your budget allows it.

Related articles:

References:

IEEE Pulse. “Hearing Aid History: From Ear Trumpets to Digital Technology." IEEE Pulse, IEEE Pulse, 4 Mar. 2022, https://www.embs.org/pulse/articles/hearing-aid-history-from-ear-trumpets-to-digital-technology/. “Timeline of Hearing Devices and Early Deaf Education." Hearing Device Timeline, https://beckerexhibits.wustl.edu/did/timeline/. “Hearing Aids." National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/hearing-aids. Karl. “Hearing Aid Sales Increase by 37% in 2021." The Hearing Review, 26 Jan. 2022, https://hearingreview.com/practice-building/marketing/surveys-statistics/hearing-aid-sales-increase-by-37-in-2021-and-by-12-over-2019#:~:text=The%20US%20hearing%20aid%20market%20rebounded%20from%20a%20net%20unit,above%20pre%2Dpandemic%202019%20levels. “Hearing Aids." Hearing Aid Coverage, https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/hearing-aids.

Bucholc M;McClean PL;Bauermeister S;Todd S;Ding X;Ye Q;Wang D;Huang W;Maguire LP; “Association of the Use of Hearing Aids with the Conversion from Mild Cognitive Impairment to Dementia and Progression of Dementia: A Longitudinal Retrospective Study." Alzheimer's & Dementia (New York, N. Y.), U.S. National Library of Medicine, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33614893/.