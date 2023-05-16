How to Do A Background Check? – Step-by-Step Instructions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Doing a background check on someone's past has become an essential process in areas such as work and close friendships. It requires collecting and examining a person's personal, professional, and criminal records to decide if they’re suitable for a certain job or task.

If you’re interested in how to do a background check, it’s essential to understand how to do it properly. This article will offer a thorough guide on how to run a background check on someone which includes the steps you must take as well as the laws that you must consider.

By the end of this article, you will have a better comprehension of how to do a background check that is both within the law and dependable.

What Is Background Check?

Background checking process is a process of obtaining and analyzing a person's personal, professional, and criminal past to determine whether they’re appropriate for a certain duty or task.

It generally includes looking into a person's criminal records, educational background, credit reports, and other pertinent details.

A background checking process is a common practice across many fields, such as work, personal connections, and volunteer opportunities, to guarantee the safety and protection of the involved people and companies.

By performing a background checking process, those involved can make knowledgeable decisions based on precise and pertinent data.

How To Do A Background Check

The following is a detailed process on how to investigate the history of a person.

Step 1: Choose A Reliable Background Check Service

When deciding on a dependable background checking process, accuracy and speed of results are essential. When deciding on how to conduct a background examination, it’s essential to consider the following elements:

Compare Costs: It’s essential to do research and compare prices when looking for a background check provider, since the cost of the services may differ significantly.

Think about how long it will take to get back the results from the background checking process.

Different companies provide their services with different turnaround times, so make sure you select one that provides the results within the time frame you need.

Different companies provide their services with different turnaround times, so make sure you select one that provides the results within the time frame you need.

Review Types of Checks Offered: It’s important to choose a provider that furnishes the types of verifications that are essential to you.

Some providers have thorough background investigations that cover criminal records, educational backgrounds, and credit reports. On the other hand, some may only offer limited checks.

When selecting a source for the background checking process, bear in mind important factors such as the accuracy and speed of their results.

Furthermore, it’s essential to pick a service that is open about the cost of their services and provides fantastic customer service. Here’s a selection of our favored providers for background checking process to make your decision easier:

BeenVerified – Best Background Check Site Overall

Best Background Check Site Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best Value for Money

Best Value for Money Intelius – Best for Ease of Use

Best for Ease of Use Instant Checkmate – Best for Public Records Search

Best for Public Records Search PeopleFinders – Best for Speedy Results

Best for Speedy Results US Search – Best for Affordability

Best for Affordability Spokeo – Best for Phone and Email Lookup

Step 2: Gather Information On The Individual

Before performing the process on how to do a background check on someone's past, it’s essential to gather the essential data regarding the person. This data contains the complete name, date of birth, and social security number of the person.

This information is critical to the provider of the procedure on how to run a background check on someone in order to recognize the individual accurately and carry out the essential verifications.

Once you have acquired the fundamental facts, it’s essential to determine the kinds of details that are applicable to your aim.

For instance, if you’re checking the credentials of a new neighbor, you may have to acquire data regarding their prior dwellings, their full name, and other distinguishing particulars.

It’s essential to make clear the rationale for the process of how to do a background check and the data that will be reviewed. This allows the person to be aware of the reason for the background check and to grant informed consent.

Additionally, revealing the intent of how to do a background check can help to avoid any confusion and safeguard both the individual and the entity conducting the background check.

Step 3: Conduct The Background Check

Go to the BeenVerified website and create an account Choose the type of check you want to perform, such as a criminal record or reverse phone lookup Input the individual's name, phone number, or other relevant information into the search box Wait for the search results to appear, which will include contact information, criminal and employment history, social media profiles, and more Carefully review the information and ensure its accuracy. If you find any errors or discrepancies, contact BeenVerified's customer support for assistance Save or print the report for future reference

Step 4: Review The Results

After obtaining the output from the process of how to do a background check, it’s essential to analyze the data carefully to make sure it’s valid and applicable to your objective.

It’s necessary to go through these steps to confirm that the results are accurate and applicable after the process of how to run a background check.

Review the Results: Thoroughly examine the outcome to make sure that all the data given is precise and applicable to your goal after conducting the process on how to do a background check. Verify the Information: Confirm the precision of the details included in the background check record by contrasting it with other reliable sources, if you can. Determine Relevance: Evaluate the significance of the data given during the procedure of how to do a background check for your goal. If certain facts are not applicable or are no longer current, you may select to ignore them. Comply with Laws and Regulations: When utilizing the details gained from this process of how to run a background check on someone, it’s important to abide by all applicable laws and regulations.

In the US, for instance, employers are required to adhere to the prerequisites stated in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

It’s essential to assess the outcomes of the background check, check the accuracy of the data, and assess its pertinence so that decisions can be taken on the basis of precise and reliable information.

When conducting the process of how to run a background check on someone, it’s essential to abide by all applicable laws and regulations to make sure that the background check is conducted in a legitimate and ethical way.

Best Background Check Services

If you're wondering how to conduct a procedure on how to run a background check on someone, BeenVerified is an option to think about.

This background check provider offers a variety of services, such as criminal record searches, education verification, and address history investigations and this would fasten the process of how to do a background check on someone.

BeenVerified offers both monthly and yearly membership options, with prices ranging from $17.48 per month up to $34.86. They also have a 7-day trial period for just $1.00 that allows customers to cancel their subscription within 15 days and receive a refund.

The competitive pricing and satisfaction guarantee make BeenVerified a preferred choice among customers when performing the process on how to run a background check on someone.

If you're curious about how to initiate the procedure and how to do a background check, PeopleLooker is a well-known source that supplies in-depth reports which include someone's particular details, criminal data, and work background.

PeopleLooker can help individuals gain access to valuable information in order to make knowledgeable decisions or reestablish a relationship with someone from their past.

PeopleLooker provides several cost alternatives for their services when conducting the process of how to do a background check on someone. There is a single report available for $1.00, and month-to-month subscription plans start at $18.28.

They also have 3-month and 6-month plans costing $42.62 and $69.44, respectively. It’s important to bear in mind that the pricing may be altered.

If you need help on how to get a background check, TruthFinder is a great resource to use. It’s a background check provider that offers criminal record checks, searches of address history, and reverse phone lookups.

The monthly subscription plans cost between $28 and $30, and quarterly plans are priced between $23 and $26 each month.

People can sample the services of TruthFinder for five days for only a dollar, and if they choose to cancel within a month, they will get their money back.

This company provides a variety of services when conducting this process of how to do a background check on someone at competitive rates, and they offer a trial period as well as a satisfaction guarantee.

Intelius is a well-known provider of background checks that provides criminal record checks, people searches, and reverse phone searches.

They offer monthly subscription plans at a cost of $22.86 up to $29.86 per month, and annual subscription plans from $9.86 up to $19.86 per month.

Intelius offers a single-time report at a cost of $39.95 and provides a satisfaction assurance that enables clients to call off their memberships within a span of seven days of acquiring it and receive a complete refund.

Moreover, Intelius provides competitive pricing and a variety of background check facilities that help people conduct the procedure of how to run a background check on someone.

Instant Checkmate is a vendor that supplies background checks which include criminal history assessments, queries for individuals, and reverse phone number searches.

The monthly subscription options vary from $34.78 to $44.78, and the quarterly plans are priced from $27.82 to $37.82 per month.

For a fee of one dollar, customers are able to try out Instant Checkmate's services for five days. If they’re not satisfied with the program, they can cancel their subscription within 30 days of purchase and receive full reimbursement.

Furthermore, Instant Checkmate provides competitive rates and a range of background check options with a trial period and satisfaction assurance.

How To Do A Background Check With People Search

A people search program is a convenient and straightforward method of conducting a thorough investigation on almost any individual. The best benefit? All you have to begin with is their name.

BeenVerified's people search engine is an ideal selection for doing the procedure of how to run a background check on someone. You can have confidence that your search is being performed without your subject knowing since BeenVerified does not alert them.

This is the way to perform a search.

Access your account or enroll in one of our various subscriptions

After you're logged in, you can look up someone's name in the dashboard

Choose the person you're looking for and open their individual report

Detailed reports can be generated from public documents to uncover any discrepancies in the given data.

Such reports can consist of personal information, contact details, social media accounts, and job background, enabling the detection of false statements about age, identification, or whereabouts

Carefully examine the report for any major warning signs. Are there any bankruptcies mentioned in the Financial History area? What does the criminal record contain? Have there been any allegations of abuse or fraud? Are they on a registry of sexual offenders?

If you're having difficulty locating the person you’re looking for, there's a chance they may have lied to you about their name. If that's the case, look for their contact details such as a phone number or email address, and use that to try and track them down

How To Do A Background Check Using Just An Email

If you don't possess the complete name of the individual you wish to perform the process on how to do a background check on, that's not an issue. Having their email address would be great, but if not, you can always request it from them.

It’s still possible to obtain a reasonable amount of information about a person simply by having their email address. To start, you can use Google to perform a free search using their email address.

This may reveal a business or social media account associated with the email address.

If you would like to conduct a more exhaustive search, you can use BeenVerified to run a background check via email. Follow the instructions below to initiate the search.

Sign in to your BeenVerified account

account Go to the search field on the main page. Choose the option to "lookup by email address"

Type in the email address of the individual and press "Search"

Look over the accessible outcomes and press on a report to open and examine it

An Email Report can consist of a person's full name, potential pictures, educational and occupational background, contact info, and social media accounts

An Email Report can provide enough data to discover any discrepancies in what the individual has told you. Additionally, the Email Report could be connected to the related Person Report which might give more details about that person

How To Do A Background Check With A Phone Number

If you only have a telephone number for the individual you wish to conduct a background check on, a reverse phone lookup can be of assistance. You may also try doing a Google search first, although this may not be successful.

If you want to get more detailed information with solely a phone number, then you should use a reverse phone lookup.

Here is the process of how to run a reverse phone lookup on BeenVerified.

Sign into your BeenVerified profile

profile Go to the search box located on the primary screen. Select the "lookup by phone number" option

Please input the full ten-digit telephone number, including the area code, you would like to look up

Once you select the "search" option, the results page will show any Phone Reports that are available

Examine the Phone Report carefully. Inspect the report for any discrepancies or warning signs

A Phone Report could comprise the full name of the custodian, their social media accounts, whereabouts history, and more. Such information might be useful in verifying whether the individual is telling the truth with regard to their location or physical description.

Conclusion

It’s vital to perform this procedure of how to do a background check appropriately and within legal boundaries across different areas.

To guarantee accuracy and compliance with the law, it’s important to follow the steps of determining the goal, obtaining the required data, selecting a trusty source, going over the outcomes, and abiding by the valid regulations.

Furthermore, transparency and equity must be maintained throughout the procedure, and individuals should be given an explanation of their rights when it comes to background checks.

Gathering precise and applicable details allows us to make informed judgments, promoting safety and protection in all areas.

Having the capacity to perform the process on how to do a background check is essential in the current climate where safety and security are of the utmost importance.

Carrying out the process of how to do a background check correctly guarantees a successful and efficient process that leads to a more secure environment for everyone concerned.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

