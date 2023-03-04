Instant Checkmate Review: Features, Performance, and Pricing

Instant Checkmate lets people learn more about others by doing background checks on them. The most reliable and thorough background check services are the ones you should choose. Individuals regularly use it to learn about their friends, neighbors, and possible love partners since it’s not allowed for professional reasons like employment.

Instant Checkmate allows users to look up information such as email addresses, physical addresses, social media profiles, criminal histories, and phone numbers by searching many publicly available databases. Let's weigh the pros, cons and cost to gain a fuller picture of this resource in this Instant Checkmate review.

Instant Checkmate Review: Pros

You can search for social media profiles

Option to look up sex offenders

Extensive public records database

Easy-to-use interface

Instant Checkmate Review: Cons

You cannot buy individual reports

Slow report processing

Customer service scores are worse than similar services

Things To Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

Using a personal background check service may help you discover more about your loved ones, coworkers, and friends.

Before deciding to date someone, it's a good idea to do some research on them.

These sites can help you locate social media profiles, criminal histories, and more.

Finding relevant information online before applying for a job or rental property is also crucial. It’s also possible to learn about oneself via background checks.

While there are many benefits to employing these services, you want to maximize those benefits.

Here are some things to think about before committing:

You want to know what?

How many searches does your payment or subscription allow?

How much will you spend?

What do you value?

Do you like recurring membership fees?

Let's see how well It does in these scenarios.

Instant Checkmate Features & Benefits

By considering these eight factors including Instant Checkmate cost, you may assess for yourself whether Instant Checkmate is a service worth investing in.

1. People Search Tool

The company's most notable feature is the person search option on Instant Checkmate.

You may acquire background information after entering a person's first and last name. If you want accurate information, you must mention a state. Even if you keep the location tab empty, your search results will improve.

You may use this tool to search for anybody, even yourself. You have the option to ask that any information you discover about yourself be removed from the website. By providing more precise information about the individual, such as age, gender, and familial relationships, you may narrow the scope of your search results.

The search is unannounced, and no one is informed. The person search tool could take some time to load, but once it does, it will provide confirmed matches. Based on the searches, choose the record that most closely resembles the person you want.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

An additional helpful feature of the website is the criminal record search option.

To operate properly, this function needs certain information such as location, name, and age. The database contains information on all offenses, including felonies, misdemeanors, unanswered warrants, lawsuits, and traffic infractions.

The records contain both the location and the crime that was committed. Both self- and other-searching are options.

This database may be a terrific resource for learning what others know about you, and if anything on your background check is discovered, you can ask for the material to be deleted.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

Reverse phone lookup is another service offered by Instant Checkmate.

You may do a reverse phone search to find out who owns a number if you often get calls from unknown numbers.

The identities of the callers, demographic information, and the existence of a registered phone number are all revealed in the detailed records.

One of the top services for reverse address lookups is Instant Checkmate.

4. Sex Offender Database

For anybody interested in finding out whether there are any registered sex offenders residing in their area, the Instant Checkmate database offers a thorough search feature though most who search here say Instant Checkmate costs more.

For those looking for comfort when they move to a new region or when a new neighbor moves in next door, this section of the website is quite popular.

The database contains information on sex offenders, including maps of their names, locations, and images.

5. Mobile Application

The Instant Checkmate mobile app is available for Android users to download, but not for iOS users. No information is available about the potential release of an iOS version.

The Android app is praised by many users for being convenient, accurate, and simple to use. Login problems are sometimes reported, however, they’re often quickly fixed.

6. Interface Ease of Use

The user experience using Instant Checkmate's user interface is straightforward and practical.

When you enter a name and location for a basic record search, the results are simple to filter through. To make navigating simple, a comprehensive list of commonly asked questions is provided on the sign-up page.

The platform's sole flaw is the length of time it takes for results to load. Getting a report could take a little while longer than waiting for the search results.

7. Customer Support

From 10 am to 10 pm EST on weekdays, Instant Checkmate's customer service representatives are on call and email.

From Monday through Friday from 11 am to 8 pm EST, Spanish language help is offered in addition to English support.

Usually, emails get a response in a day.

Instant Checkmate review claims that customer service representatives don't press clients to renew their memberships unnecessarily and that they respond to cancellation requests promptly. By getting in touch with customer service, you may also ask that the website remove its record of you.

8. Site Security

On the website of Instant Checkmate, all payment information is secured using 128-bit Norton Symantec encryption.

Keep in mind that the website's key feature is public record searching. Since minimal effort is put into maintaining database information confidentiality, the website uses an SSL connection to secure user privacy.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

There are several Instant Checkmate reviews online however, opinions on the site's customer service and ease are varied.

Some clients believe they were charged for membership renewals they did not consent to and that the billing procedures are confusing.

If you're unhappy with the service, be sure to cancel your subscription to prevent further fees. It has an excellent reputation based on consumer evaluations on Sitejabber and Trustpilot.

The following feedback was provided by clients:

"For over two years, this service has been a crucial tool for me. It has fantastic value and is easy to use”

"I appreciate your excellent service. I learned a ton of new things from it! I'm awestruck!"

"I was able to solve a situation that significantly upset my family and myself using Instant Checkmate's technology."

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

Although there are many background search engines available online, you should be wary of those that are not what they seem to be. To help you make a more educated decision, we've selected Instant Checkmate's most popular rivals.

Even if these websites have comparable price structures and informational content, we advise you to do your research to find a solution that best suits your demands and your budget that’s not an Instant Checkmate cost.

Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder both use the same databases and are operated by the same company.

They provide criminal background databases and individual searches. Utilize TruthFinder's capabilities to learn more about prospective partners, relatives, or friends.

The two services are briefly contrasted below:

Pricing: For monthly subscriptions, both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder employ a similar pricing structure. Although TruthFinder's package costs more, it comes with additional features.

Customer service: For customer service, you may get in touch with both businesses via phone or email. Both businesses promise to respond within 24 hours.

Features: Both TruthFinder and Intelius provide well-designed, approachable systems. Both websites employ pop-up messages however, neither site overuses sales pitches in its upsell messages.

Leading supplier of background check services, Intelius has been in operation since 2003. The same data, including demographic, criminal background, and family information, is provided as in Instant Checkmate evaluations.

Instant Checkmate and Intelius are similar in the following ways:

Pricing: Costs for Intelius and Instant Checkmate are comparable. For the most complete information, both services offer fair monthly prices, but you must spend more.

Customer service: Intelius offers customer service by phone and email. Within 24 hours, both businesses guarantee an email response providing you get top-notch customer support, of course.

Features: Both sites allow you to research someone's criminal past, whereabouts, identity, and relationships with family members. Since the benefit databases they utilize are comparable, the information they offer is presumably the same.

You or a family member may do background checks using Intelius' search capabilities. Read this Intelius review to find out more about their background investigation services.

By entering a few facts, you may rapidly discover anyone using the cheap background check website US Search. You can recognize personal information like names, addresses, and phone numbers. Search results include details on family members, social media profiles, and criminal histories.

There are numerous parallels between US Search and Instant Checkmate, but there are also notable differences:

Pricing: Both US Search and Instant Checkmate are inexpensive services.

Customer service: Because the organization is more well-known, Instant Checkmate's customer service presence is more significant and extends beyond email and phone help.

Features: The feature choices for Instant Checkmate are more diverse in addition to email and phone assistance.

Instant Checkmate Reviews: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a helpful tool that offers precise data about people, phone numbers, addresses, and other things. To ensure that you have access to all the information you want, the service draws its data from several sources. Cost-wise, Instant Checkmate cost is competitively priced.

The platform's users resent how long it takes for a report to emerge when they do a search. However, if you want background knowledge for a private reason, Instant Checkmate is a great option.

Related Articles