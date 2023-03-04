Intelius Review: The Pros & Cons Unveiled in 2023

There are many possibilities to connect with potential companions, partners, or housemates on the internet. Nonetheless, it’s essential to be extremely careful when dealing with people you have not met in person.

One approach to verifying the safety of those you encounter online is to do a background check with Intelius. Lots of people are questioning if Intelius is legitimate. We researched their service and looked into several Intelius reviews.

Our findings demonstrate that Intelius is a reliable background check service and can supply you with the information you require. Keep reading this Intelius review to find out more about it.

Intelius – Company Overview

Intelius background check, based in Seattle, Washington, started out in 2003 from the remains of the defunct Infospace private search engine. After gaining control of Bothell, the company developed more background check services, such as Family Builder and Classmates.com.

Most people think that Intelius is one of the best online background check providers currently. Learn the most updated prices of Intelius background check here. Keep reading this Intelius review to find out more.

Is Intelius Legit?

Since 2021, the Intelius app had an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. This assessment will aid you in deciding if Intelius's background check facility is something that you require. To get the ball rolling, let us assess the advantages and disadvantages.

Intelius Pros

Multiple price tiers and package choices for subscription

Fantastic Android and iOS apps

Comprehensive repository of public information

Usability and ease of use of the website

Incredibly simple to navigate the site

Intelius Cons

Very little help for customers

Sometimes inaccurate or missing data in reports

There’s a lack of openness in pricing

Things to Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

It’s essential to assess the dependability and worth of the details given by a background check service before enrolling or paying a single time. We’re expecting more than just a Google search from it.

It’s also essential to recognize that, after subscribing to the Intelius background check, you get access to unlimited searches. A further indication of a reliable background check service is the expeditious delivery of results. It should be effortless to find an old friend, family member, or romantic partner if you have access to a background report that’s both accurate and useful.

A lot of people who opt for this service do so with the anticipation of learning their former and current residences, employers, schools, attended telephone numbers, and email addresses. Below is an example Intelius background check report.

Intelius Review: What Features & Benefits Does It Offer?

To establish which background check service was the most reliable, multiple services were compared and the value of their features was examined. If you’re not familiar with using these services, our Intelius review has been put together to help you select the best one to purchase. Obtaining a subscription with an Intelius background check or a single background check report will give you access to a selection of helpful features.

Is Intelius Legit? What is its History?

For the past 15 years, Intelius has been providing its customers with the data they require. It’s recognized to be really effective for this type of verification.

It’s understandable for people to think that they can get the answers to all their questions for free using Google. But Intelius background check does not work like this, providing information that either cannot be found on Google or is difficult to access.

The Intelius app can make your search easier by putting together all the needed details in one place. However, it cannot be used to review potential tenants or staff. For this, consulting a consumer reporting agency is essential.

Intelius Cost and Pricing

To accommodate your requirements, Intelius background check has multiple subscription plans available for varying costs. Each inquiry you make to acquire more details about an individual's background or location will require you to pay a fee. Intelius's individual search services include:

People Search on Intelius costs $0.95 .

. Intuitive's reverse phone lookup service costs $0.95 .

. Prices range from $4.95 to $14.95 for Intelius's reverse address lookup service

to for Intelius's reverse address lookup service Intelius Criminal Record costs $14.95 in a single state or $29.95 globally.

in a single state or globally. Intelius Background Checks may be purchased for $39.95 .

. The Premier Membership, for $19.95 per month, includes unlimited searches; the Premier Plus Membership, at $29.95 per month, includes unlimited searches and one background check.

The moment a user visits Intelius background check, they become enrolled in a subscription automatically, no matter if they have plans to use the service for a long time or not. Before providing any financial details (like a bank or credit card number), make sure you have gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the sale contract.

For those who anticipate they will be doing a lot of searches over an extended period, they may want to think about subscribing to Intelius background check. If you’re looking to save money on your background check, it’s advisable to opt for a longer-duration membership with Intelius. Also, if you want to cancel your subscription, the company will charge you $7.95. So, before you sign up for the subscription plan, we recommend trying out a single check first.

Intelius Customer Support

Between Monday and Friday, during the hours of 7 in the morning to 5 in the evening Pacific Standard Time, Intelius people search is available for its customers to get in touch with them by telephone or email.

Furthermore, Intelius people search has put together a range of resources to make it easier for website visitors to understand their membership rules. Also, they can offer assistance when it comes to utilizing their website or app.

Intelius People Search

Intelius has its People Search as the foundation of their search services. You will be charged for the Premier Plus membership, which is a bit over a dollar unless you decide to opt-out within a week.

By using the Intelius people search, I was able to gain access to a brief overview of the individual, including their birthday, age, current and past residence, email addresses, family information, social media profiles, place of employment, and level of education.

It’s possible to look for a person on Intelius people search by entering their name, phone number, the state they live in, or the area they’re currently in. This is useful for individuals on Tinder and adults who have not seen their old buddies for a long time. What's more, no one will be aware that you initiated a search.

Reverse Phone Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius's reverse phone lookup is a fundamental reverse lookup alternative. It might be conceivable that a month-to-month cost of $1 may be forced later on, so $1 today may not be the most ideal arrangement. You must have a 10-digit telephone number to do a reverse phone lookup search.

This type of search may help you figure out the location and contact information of the proprietor of an unidentified phone number. Extra subtleties, for example, a person's address, age, family history, and work history, may likewise be uncovered.

Since I've been receiving many calls from people I don't know, this was really useful for me. I was able to track down who was calling me. Reverse phone lookup, it’s not just for finding misplaced or taken phones, it can do much more than that.

Reverse Address Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius people search provides an option to explore who owns an address. This can be used by those looking to purchase a house to determine its background and decide if it is a worthwhile investment. A great advantage of this is that it can also be used to find out interesting facts about the local area.

Utilizing a reverse address lookup can uncover a great deal of helpful data, for example, a home's area, past and current proprietors, neighborhood, market estimation, assessing status, and even a floor design. This report was very advantageous in deciding the right proposal cost for the house I was thinking about buying by uncovering the sums that comparable buyers had offered.

Criminal Record Searches – Intelius Review

If a person wants to investigate someone's criminal background, they can now request an Intelius criminal records service. Paying $14.95 will grant access to records in a single state, or $29.95 for access to all 50 states. For a long time, I have relied on these background checks when finding trustworthy babysitters for my children.

A nationwide criminal record search can offer information about a person's criminal past, including any convictions, arrests, and current charges. People can get results from multiple states with a single nationwide search.

Background Check – Intelius Review

For $39.95, Intelius offers the most comprehensive report with their Background Check. This is a better option than their People Search or Criminal Record Search if you're in search of a roommate, a date, or a family member. I was able to use the Tinder Background Check to determine the location, age, bankruptcy, criminal background, court records, and marital status of an individual. With this information, I was able to avoid those who were already married but looking for an affair.

Identity Check Services

Intelius has recently made it more convenient for their visitors and subscribers to verify someone's identity. However, Intelius people search is not approved by the FCRA, meaning that landlords and employers cannot use it to investigate the criminal records of potential tenants and employees.

Reputation and Accuracy

Intelius claims that its search results are dependable, however, many customers have noticed discrepancies. Furthermore, some accounts lack recent addresses, social media accounts, and contact information. Generally, people can trust the bulk of search engine outcomes.

People's opinion of this company is also complicated. In the past, customers have mentioned that the cost of the product and its auto-renewals have been reasons for displeasure. Individuals purchasing this service from Intelius should read the small print attentively because getting a reimbursement is not easy.

Intelius Customer Reviews Around the Web

At various online discussion forums, I acquired knowledge about Intelius from Intelius reviews posted by customers. Nodevice 150 from Reddit stated that the results are only reliable about 60 percent of the time.

In addition, a Reddit user claimed that Intelius people search is the most effective nationwide search tool. Rose M. from Sitejabber shared her experience, "I tried to search for a lost friend on Facebook but was unsuccessful. Then someone suggested I use Intelius people search and the result was very advantageous. We’re very grateful for your kindness."

Suzanne V. from Trustpilot posted her message, "After a long search, I was able to track down my husband's biological father, and it means a lot to me." Reviewer Gsup7s from Trustpilot commented, "The service was really great. The customer service was extraordinary and the information provided was both up-to-date and comprehensive."

Alternatives to Intelius

If you need to get hold of background information quickly, Intelius is an excellent choice, but you may find that another service is more suitable for your requirements. We have outlined three potential alternatives of Intelius.

If you’re looking for a background check service, one of the potential choices you should evaluate is TruthFinder. Established in 2015, this organization claims that its searches are more comprehensive than its competitors. If you want to learn if TruthFinder is the best fit for your needs, you should visit this TruthFinder review.

Intelius and other search engines offer background check services and PeopleFinders as two of their services.

Everyone has the ability to utilize resources that can be used to routinely check their background information.

The only subscription options accessible are the month-to-month and two-month plans, which are priced at $28.05 and $46.56 respectively.

PeopleFinders is a website that can be used to explore the past of individuals. It takes info from a variety of public records databases, such as arrest records and up-to-date court cases, which helps people who want to know more about the people they have encountered or don't have contact with anymore. The advantage of PeopleFinders is the accuracy and range of the public data it draws from.

Here are a number of the most desirable characteristics of the service:

It’s possible to look into someone's past by utilizing an online individual search.

Examining all records in great detail.

PeopleFinders offers a reverse email search to guarantee its credibility.

Additionally, you can utilize a search app on your phone.

As with Intelius, Instant Checkmate can verify your background in an instant. Data about individuals is made available. However, the two services are not identical.

Intelius uses a broad variety of public and private sources to compile its data, whereas Instant Checkmate relies on public documents and social media to do the same.

When comparing the two services, Intelius people search is the clear winner in terms of accuracy because of its comprehensiveness and reliability, whereas Instant Checkmate's results are hit or miss.

When comparing prices, Instant Checkmate is a better deal.

Instant Checkmate only provides the bare minimum in background checks and public record information, whereas Intelius people search provides a far broader variety of services, such as people searches and reverse phone lookups.

Intelius Review: Final Verdict

In situations when you require quick access to reliable data on a person, say, a date, roommate, or coworker, the Intelius app comes in handy. They provide different packages for occasional database browsers and frequent consumers.

With Intelius, you can locate what you need quickly, affordably, and with peace of mind.

