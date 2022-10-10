Best Live Casinos in Canada: Play Live Dealer Games at Canadian Live Casinos, Welcome Bonuses & Fast Payouts

Real croupiers, HD stream, multiple camera angles, all in the comfort of your home – what’s not to like about the best live casinos in Canada?

If you don’t feel like packing bags to visit a land-based casino this weekend, it’s easier than ever to enjoy an “in-person” betting experience. Better still, our top-recommended live dealer online casinos promote generous bonuses and numerous popular live casino games.

You can play live blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, and hundreds of game shows with a professional, live dealer controlling the action.

Jackpot City turned out to be the best live casino in Canada, but we’ve got 11 runners-up that cater to a wider audience. Let’s check them out.

Best Live Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – Best Live Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

50+ live dealer games

Comprehensive banking menu

24/7 live chat support

Downloadable app for iOS & Android

Four-tiered, C$1,600 deposit bonus

Features some of the best online slots

Cons:

No phone support

Jackpot City’s exclusive casino library ticks all the boxes. Its great live game selection paired with the C$1,600 deposit bonus makes Jackpot City one of the best live dealer casino sites for Canadian players.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Courtesy of 16 innovative software providers, Jackpot City brings the firepower with 600+ top-quality casino games. While most of their library consists of slots and virtual tables, 50+ games come with a live dealer in charge.

Pragmatic Play and On Air run the show with several variants of live dealer blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, and live poker. Specialty game shows like Andar Bahar and Mega Sic Bo allow new sign-ups to explore new varieties.

Whether you’re here to play live three-card poker, watch the roulette wheel spin, or sit in the hot seat, your possibilities are endless with Jackpot City.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Jackpot City’s generous welcome bonus is primarily geared towards slot players, but live dealer gamers can still enjoy their favourite games, although with a lower contribution rate.

Jackpot City will double each of your first four deposits up to $400, leaving you with a total of $1,600 in bonus funds if you choose to max out each deposit.

With the exception of baccarat and classic blackjack, all table games and live dealer games contribute 8% of each wager towards your playthrough.

Comparatively, slot games contribute 100%, so we recommend you to play slots when using bonus funds.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Canadian players can fund their accounts via 15 payment options. Jackpot City accepts Visa, MasterCard, iDebit, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Instant Transfers from Canadian Banks, etc.

Although you can’t use crypto here, Jackpot CIty’s banking menu covers the bases for most players. You can deposit as little as $5 to get started — perfectly suitable for low-stakes players.

Transactions are free of charge, and payouts are generally processed within two days.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Jackpot City offers 24/7 live support, and player inquiries are funnelled through live chat or email. Thankfully, Jackpot City’s dedicated team can handle the pressure.

There’s no phone line to call, but that support option is basically extinct from all live casinos in Canada.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Jackpot City’s downloadable app is available for iOS and Android devices. You can put their entire live casino library in your pocket and play live games wherever you go. We didn’t notice any perceivable lag when playing live blackjack, and the titles are cut to size.

If you’re searching for a capable and convenient mobile casino, Jackpot City fits the bill.

Enjoy the best live casino experience in Canada with Jackpot City

2. Genesis – Best Game Variety of all Live Casinos in Canada

Pros:

150+ live games

Welcome package up to C$1,000

1,700+ slot games

Email, phone & live chat support

12 banking options

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a dedicated mobile app

Players in search of unparalleled live dealer variety are well-served with Genesis Casino. You’ll have over 150 live dealer games at your disposal as a Canadian player — and that’s just scratching the surface here.

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

Genesis Casino is home to 2,000+ casino games from 14 different software providers. Although they proudly list 1,700+ online slots, most players stick around for their live casino section.

Pragmatic Playpartners with Ezugi to bring realistic, high-powered graphics across hundreds of live dealer tables and game shows at Genesis.

Canadian players will enjoy unparalleled variety across 150+ live casino games such as Infinite Blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, high-limit baccarat tables, and Texas Hold’Em.

And the best news is that Genesis’ betting limits cater to every player’s budget, so you can rest assured that you’ll find a game to play — regardless of how much you’re willing to spend.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Genesis will double your first deposit up to $100 and give you 300 free spins on top. You won’t be available to bet on live games using this bonus, so you’ll have to play slots or other table games until you meet the 40x wagering requirements.

This welcome offer extends to a maximum of C$1,000 in bonus funds over your next few deposits, but live casino games remain off limits.

Instead, Genesis offers reload bonuses that you can claim as an active player and spend in the live casino section, but you’ll have to visit the casino to check what’s currently available.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Players can bank their funds using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay, ecoPayz, Interac, Interac e-Transfer, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, and more.

The minimum required deposit to trigger the welcome offer is C$10, which is pretty fair.

Deposits are fee-free, but you’ll need to check the Cashier section when making withdrawals as some payment methods have small fees. That said, most withdrawal requests are processed and approved by Genesis within 2 days.

Customer Support: 5/5

Genesis offers 24/7 customer support by phone, live chat, and email. If you need to get in touch with somebody, we’d recommend using their live chat feature. You’ll get the fastest assistance possible, and responses are generally issued within seconds.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Unlike our top pick, Genesis doesn’t offer a downloadable live casino app for iOS and Android phones. However, their mobile-friendly website maintains the same functionality we’d expect from a dedicated smartphone application.

Bottom line, you won’t encounter issues while playing live dealer games at Genesis via mobile.

Explore the biggest live game variety in Canada with Genesis Casino

3. Spin Casino – Best Canadian Live Dealer Casino for High Rollers

Pros:

High bet limits

Around 50 live dealer games

Up to C$1,000 welcome package and 100 bonus spins

Mobile app

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No phone support

Higher wagering requirements

Spin Casino’s live gaming library caters to high rollers that aren’t afraid to bet big. Most tables are suitable for low-stakes players as well, but big spenders will enjoy playing here the most.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

Spin Casino hosts 47 live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, alongside multiple game shows. While they don’t have much of a “live” poker selection, there are 9 online poker games to explore at your leisure.

Although betting minimums start underneath $1 for roulette and baccarat, high rollers can wager thousands of dollars per round. The same principle applies to their blackjack tables, where maximum bet limits reach $10,000 per hand.

If you’re here to play for keeps, Spin Casino welcomes your loyalty with open arms.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

Spin Casino will double your first deposit up to C$400, with 100% up to C$300 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit. In total, new sign-ups can redeem up to $1,000 in bonus funds as well as 100 free spins.

Similar to most live casinos in Canada, this welcome offer is mostly suitable for slot players, as live dealers contribute very little. But if you’re determined to spend bonus funds on live games, we’d suggest playing poker and roulette.

These categories contribute 8% of each wager towards your playthrough. Comparatively, blackjack games only fork 2% of each bet towards helping you cash out. Live baccarat tables and progressive jackpots are off-limits until you meet the bonus requirements.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

Players can fund their accounts with a wide array of e-wallets, credit cards, and banking options exclusive to Canadian players. However, you cannot use crypto at Spin Casino.

New sign-ups will need to deposit at least $10 to get started and trigger the first portion of Spin Casino’s C$1,000 welcome package. You can also start playing with C$5, but you won’t activate Spin’s bonus.

In alignment with industry standards, all deposits and payouts are 100% fee-free. Withdrawals are processed and delivered in 1-3 days, with e-wallet transactions bordering closer to 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Spin Casino offers 24/7 live chat and email support. We recommend always going with the live chat option, as you’re guaranteed an instant response from Spin’s qualified representatives.

Unfortunately, they don’t offer phone support, which might raise some eyebrows among casino traditionalists.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Spin Casino’s downloadable app is available for iOS and Android devices. It offers full compatibility across the entirety of its gaming library, allowing you to put 500+ games in your back pocket.

Expect a lag-free wagering experience with high-limit tables that are cut down to size.

Join Spin Casino to enjoy the widest live casino betting limits in Canada

4. Wildz – Best Live Casino Welcome Bonus in Canada

Pros:

$500,000 in daily drops & wins

Deposit bonus up to $1,000

1,200+ casino games

Fast, fee-free transactions

Live dealer games contribute 50% towards rollover

Cons:

Doesn’t accept crypto

No dedicated mobile app

No phone support

Wildz’s daily drops and wins can score 84 lucky players a share of $500,000 just for playing their favourite live casino game. Could you be next on their randomized list of jackpot winners?

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

New Canadian players can explore 90+ live casino games at Wildz. With 9 exclusive game shows, 38 specialty blackjack variants, 20 live roulette wheels, 16 baccarat tables, and 6 live poker games — you’re certainly spoiled for choice.

Titles like XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, Monopoly Big Baller, and Mega Ball 100x will appeal to high rollers, while time-tested classics like free bet blackjack and three-card poker provide hours of high-quality entertainment.

They’ve also got 1,200+ online slots and virtual tables to comb through in between rounds, giving you complete freedom of choice over seemingly endless gaming options.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

You’ll get a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 and 200 free spins across your first 2 deposits with Wildz. Live casino games contribute 50% of each wager towards helping you meet their 35x playthrough requirements, which is the best contribution on our list of Canadian live casinos.

That said, Wildz’s daily jackpot drops are pretty neat as well. 84 lucky players will share $500,000 in jackpot prizes during Pragmatic Play’s promotional period. You can bet a minimum of $0.50 per game to opt yourself in, and winners are chosen at random.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Wildz doesn’t accept crypto, but they’re compatible with a range of e-wallets and fiat payment options. Players can use iDebit, InstaDebit, Interac, Visa, MasterCard, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz.

There’s a minimum deposit of $10 required to get started, and you can withdraw as little as $20 per cashout. All transactions are 100% free of charge, and most fiat payments are processed in 1-3 business days. Notably, e-wallet transfers take less than 24 hours to reach your balance.

Customer Support: 4.35/5

Like many of our top live casino sites for Canadian players, Wildz Casino stops short of implementing phone support. Instead, players need to use the 24/7 live chat feature or their email to get in touch. We enjoyed immediate feedback upon sending them a message, so you won’t be left in the cold.

Their team issued us an email response in just under 12 hours, which is commonplace throughout the online gambling industry.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Wildz’s mobile-friendly website is virtually indistinguishable from any mobile app we’ve come across, but a few hundred of their specialty games aren’t sized appropriately for smaller screens. Luckily, their live casino library has been fully optimized for on-the-go play.

You’ll have unrestricted, lag-free access to thousands of exclusive titles from anywhere. What more could we ask for?

Claim the best live casino bonus in Canada with Wildz Casino

5. Bitstarz – Best Live Casino in Canada for Crypto Users

Pros:

Accepts 5 cryptocurrencies

150+ live dealer game titles

One of the best Bitcoin casinos

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

Table Wars tournaments

Cons:

Live games only contribute 5% of each wager

No phone support

No dedicated mobile app

Unlike our higher-ranked picks, Bitstarz is the only online live casino Canada site that proudly accepts 5 cryptocurrencies. If you’d prefer to keep your wagers anonymous, consider signing up here.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.4/5

Bitstarz hosts 4,000+ crypto casino games, many of which you’ve never seen before. They already list 1,500 online slots and thousands of specialty titles, but they’re consistently adding more and more exclusive games each month.

If you’re looking for something new and exciting to play every time you log in, Bitstarz goes above and beyond the call of duty.

We found 150+ variants of live blackjack, live baccarat, live roulette, and numerous game shows that are sure to keep your attention. XXX Lightning Roulette is arguably their most popular attraction, but Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, and VIP Blackjack are close competitors.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

Bitstarz will double your first transaction up to 1 BTC, and you’ll get 180 free spins to use across their slots library. Notably, you’ll remain eligible for up to 4 BTC in reload bonuses with your next three deposits.

You’ll have to meet 40x wagering requirements, but be warned – live casino games only contribute 5% of each bet towards your playthrough, so you’ll need to set aside a weekend and grind at the tables.

Bitstarz’s Table Wars give you the chance to climb up the leaderboards while playing your favourite casino table games. Weekly winners take home $3,000 with no wagering requirements attached.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You can play games using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, or Ethereum. Alternatively, they accept credit card and e-wallet deposits from cash players. There’s a $20 deposit minimum required to claim their fiat match bonus, but this minimum jumps to 0.001 BTC for crypto bettors.

Once you’ve built up a bankroll, you’ll enjoy instant crypto payouts – when we say instant, we mean that you’ll receive your winnings in just 5-10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Notably, Bitstarz offers on-site and social media support. Currently, their esteemed 24/7 chat team has accrued 2,000+ positive reviews from verified players. As we’d expect from a famed crypto casino, Bitstarz also maintains a strong presence on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

You can send them a DM, tag them in your latest post, or use their 24/7 email to get in touch with a qualified representative.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Bitstarz might not have a downloadable app, but its mobile website’s interface is stylish and simplistic. Unfortunately, a few of their specialty titles aren’t compatible with smartphones. However, with 4,000+ games to explore, we doubt you’ll notice much of a difference.

Their live casino section is fully optimized for on-the-go play, so you can start battling for jackpot prizes just about anywhere.

Start playing live casino games with cryptocurrencies at Bitstarz

How We Ranked the Best Live Casino Canada Sites

Variety of Live Games:

We prioritized Canadian online gambling sites with the widest selection of live dealer casino games. Our top online casinos offer hundreds of live baccarat games, live roulette tables, live Casino Hold’em, and live blackjack games for players to enjoy.

Welcome Bonus:

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos that promote generous welcome bonuses. Better still, you can use your casino bonuses to play live dealer games, which is a feature that most live casinos don’t offer.

Banking Methods:

We prioritized online casino sites that make it easy for players to bank their funds. Our top online casinos in Canada accept numerous e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and fiat payment methods. Beyond this, we gave special consideration to live casinos with the lowest deposit minimums.

Customer Support Options:

Any worthwhile online Canada casino knows that quality customer support is the sole backbone of a successful gambling site. As such, our top picks offer comprehensive 24/7 assistance by live chat and email.

Mobile Compatibility:

The best live casino games are mobile-friendly. While some of our higher-ranked online casino sites promote downloadable apps for iOS and Android, all our best online casinos in Canada are equipped to handle your live casino wagers on the go.

Guide to Playing Live Casino in Canada

Are Canadian Live Dealer Games Rigged?

Live casino games featured by reputable game studios and hosted at licensed Canadian casinos aren’t rigged. Our best online casino sites are fully licensed and regulated, so you’ll enjoy the same odds you’d find with any reputable land-based casino.

However, online casino players who deviate from our list of trustworthy sites may find themselves in a pickle. Not every online casino is on the “up-and-up,” so to speak. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to fall for rigged games at shady online gambling sites.

How Do Live Casino Games Differ From Traditional Online Casino Games?

Traditional online casino games are strictly virtual – from beginning to end, it’s you versus the computer. Virtual table games work with RNG software, but some players would rather take their chances with a real person running the show.

Unlike traditional casino games, live games offer the same degree of thrill, excitement, and anticipation you’d expect from sitting at the tables.

You can see live dealers shuffling your cards, calling the bets, and announcing wins – in this way, live casino games are virtually identical to land-based casino games.

Can I Play Live Dealer Mobile Games in Canada?

Yes, you can play popular live dealer games while on the go!

Sites like Jackpot City and Spin Casino promote downloadable apps for iOS and Android devices. Comparatively, you can gamble with sites like Bitstarz, Genesis, and Wildz directly through your web browser.

Whether you’re here to play free bet blackjack, European roulette, or live poker, you can take the fun wherever the road takes you.

Where Can I Find the Best Live Online Casino Bonuses in Canada?

You’ll find the best live casino bonus at Wildz. This Canadian live dealer casino site offers a 200% match up to C$1,000 on your first deposit, and you can use the bonus funds to play any live dealer game you like. Each bet contributes 50% towards the wagering requirements, which is the highest we’ve seen.

What’s the Best Live Dealer Online Casino for Canadian Players?

Jackpot City is the best live casino for Canadian players. They have 53 exclusive live games from Pragmatic Play and a few more providers. Needless to say, you’re guaranteed the very best high-quality graphics and realistic live dealer casino software.

With live dealer studios located across the globe, Jackpot City’s doors are open 24/7.

You can get a piece of the action with pocket change or play for keeps. Their inclusive betting limits cater equally to budget-conscious players and high rollers.

When you need a change of pace, 400+ slot games and specialty titles await your presence.

Comparison of the Top 5 Live Dealer Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: Jackpot City checks all the boxes – they’ve got a stacked live casino library, plenty of generous deposit bonuses, and top-tier customer service. To top it off, you can claim up to C$1,600 across your first four deposits.

Genesis: If you’re looking for an endless stream of live dealer games, Genesis fits the bill. There are over 150 live casino titles to dive into, and you can claim up to C$1,000 in bonus funds across your first few deposits.

Spin Casino: Spin Casino’s high betting limits, exclusive jackpots, and variety of live dealer games cater towards high rollers, but low-stakes bettors can still get a piece of the action. Spin Casino offers a solid 100% up to C$1,000 deposit bonus that spans your first three deposits.

Wildz: Wildz puts thousands of dollars up for grabs each week for lucky players. Powered by Pragmatic Play, live casino gamers will enjoy $9,000 worth of daily “drops” and $62,000 in weekly prizes.

Bitstarz: Bitstarz proudly accepts 5 cryptocurrencies. They’ve also got 150+ exclusive live dealer games in store for new sign-ups. What’s more, you can net up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins across your first four deposits.

How to Sign Up With Live Dealer Casino Sites in Canada

If you’re not accustomed to playing live dealer casino games online, you might wonder how to get started with our top picks. Using Jackpot City as our example, this step-by-step guide walks you through the sign-up process.

1. Create A New Casino Account

Go to Jackpot City’s live casino site

Click “Sign Up”

Fill out any requested personal information

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click “Register” to continue

2. Verify Your Email Jackpot City

Open your email inbox

Find the mail by Jackpot City and click the link inside to verify your account

3. Fund Your Account & Claim Jackpot City’s Deposit Bonus

Click “Deposit”

Select your preferred payment method

Fund your account with $10 or more

You can now play live casino games for real money!

Ready to Play Live Casino in Canada?

You’ve just learned everything about the best live casinos in Canada — it’s now time to choose your favourite one.

Jackpot City is our top choice for Canadian players still on the fence, but we’d recommend getting started with any of our top picks. Better yet, your best bet is to create multiple accounts and browse until you find the one you like the most.

No matter where you choose to play live games, remember to have fun and play responsibly!

