New Online Casinos in Canada (2022): List of Newest Canadian Online Casino Sites

New online casinos in Canada can be both a blessing and a curse, as you have to sift through plenty of no-good wannabe gambling sites in order to find the gold.

We’ve done our fair share of work to unearth the newest Canadian online casinos that have a lot going for them — plenty of generous casino bonuses and the latest casino games with immersive graphics.

We’ve enjoyed playing at Ricky Casino the most and feel comfortable recommending it to all Canadian players looking to join a serious up-and-coming casino.

Of course, all other new casinos on our list are fully licensed and offer a slightly different experience that might suit you better.

Let’s check them all out!

Best New Online Casinos in Canada

Ricky Casino: Best new Canadian casino overall

HellSpin: Best collection of slot games

Captain Spins: Best bonus offers

Rolling Slots: Best live casino

KatsuBet: Biggest game collection

Slotnite: Good variety of Slingo games

Ice Casino: Exciting casino tournaments

Kassu: Great variety of progressive jackpots

SpinYoo: Generous Yoo Club loyalty program

Skol: Speedy and fee-free banking

Caxino: Best for Megaways slots

Wazamba: Best user-interface

1. Ricky Casino — Best New Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Covers every popular game type

Tons of video poker titles

Modern interface

Up to C$7,500 welcome bonus and 550 free spins

Variety of payment options

Cons:

Slightly higher min deposit to trigger the bonus

Ricky Casino went live in 2021, and it is operated by a company with a lot of experience in the online casino space. It’s obvious that a lot of time and energy has gone into crafting this great all-around casino site.

Game Selection: 5/5

As soon as you visit the Ricky Casino website, you know the operator means business, as you can see some of the very best games clearly displayed. Over 1,500 different slot games are playable, with games coming from leading developers like Playson, Thunderkick, and BetSoft.

There is also a stunning range of video poker games available, with Canadian players being hard-pressed to find a better online casino in that regard. If table games are your jam, then you can choose from more than 20 different blackjack games and roulette variants.

Most popular game types are available through the live dealer offering, while Ricky Casino also brings a lot of niche titles to the table, including lottery and arcade games. There really is something for everyone at Ricky Casino.

User Friendliness: 5/5

It’s obvious that Ricky Casino is fresh on the scene, as the platform design is extremely modern and slick. Everything can be done on the same page, so you don’t have to be constantly going from page to page to find what you need.

There is a great level of responsiveness when you choose a certain option. You’ve got a well-categorized game library section to enjoy, with each popular game type having its own category. You can also sort through everything by the game developer or search for a specific title.

Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino provides new signups with a welcome package to remember. Bonuses are available on each of your first ten deposits. If you max out the entire offer, you will get up to C$7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins for a leading online slot.

There are also plenty of other types of bonuses you can get your hands on through Ricky Casino. For example, every Tuesday, you can get a deposit bonus, while other days will see you getting free spins or cashback. There are also birthday bonuses available for every user.

Transaction Options: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino covers all bases with its range of payment methods. You can use Interac, MasterCard, Visa, iDebit, ecoPayz, Neosurf, MuchBetter, Flexepin, MiFinity, Bitcoin, and USDT.

The minimum deposit is C$30 for most payment options, but you can start playing for C$20 if you deposit via Neosurf or Flexepin. That being said, the minimum you’ll need to lay down to trigger the bonus is C$30.

Interac, ecoPayz, Bank Transfers, Bitcoin, and USDT are the available withdrawal options. We suggest you go through e-wallets or cryptocurrencies, as the min withdrawal is listed at $30, and your payout request will be processed faster.

Get started at Canada’s best new casino — Ricky Casino

2. HellSpin — Best Slots Selection of All New Canadian Online Casinos

Pros:

More than 55 game studios supply games

Huge range of slots games

Simple to use offering

C$1,200 welcome package + 150 free spins

Fast withdrawal options

Cons:

Not the biggest range of regular promos

HellSpin is one of the newest casinos to hit the Canadian scene, only starting its operations in 2022. It comes from a legit casino group and has quickly proven itself to have one of the most diverse collections of the best online slots in Canada.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With a couple of thousand titles available, HellSpin certainly is no slouch when it comes to its game collection. Over 55 different game studios have contributed games to this new Canadian casino, which means that you will have a tremendous range of styles on offer.

Some of the biggest names in the casino game development space are on that list, including NetEnt and Microgaming. The core focus of the offering is on slot machines. Every thinkable theme, game feature, and bonus round is offered at HellSpin.

Live dealer players aren’t forgotten about either, with Evolution providing the bulk of these titles. A hugely diverse collection of live casino games can be explored, covering an ideal range of betting limits.

User Friendliness: 4.9/5

HellSpin makes sure that everything is kept nice and compact with its offering. The menu system only contains a few different options, so you aren’t going to be overloaded with tons of clutter.

The speed of the site is lightning quick, with each popular game option having its own category. You can clearly see what developer has produced a given game, while you can quickly search for particular titles you’re looking to play.

All in all, the user experience at HellSpin is up there with the very best online casinos.

Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.8/5

Thinking of setting up a new HellSpin account? Then a first and second deposit bonus will be waiting for you. These deals combine both bonus money and free spins — the ideal way to kick off a new account.

On your first deposit, you can claim a 100% up to C$300 welcome bonus with 100 free spins on top. Your second deposit will reel in a 50% up to C$900 match bonus with 50 free spins.

Regular reload bonuses are also on offer for existing users of HellSpin, as well as tons of frequent tournaments taking place. Finally, there is an extensive VIP program for loyal Canadian players.

Transaction Options: 4.7/5

All of the standard types of payment methods are an option for players using HellSpin — including Canada’s favourite, Interac. By far the fastest options for withdrawals will be e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

If you’re someone who always wants to play the very best online slots without getting bored, then HellSpin is well worth checking out.

Claim up to C$1,200 and 150 free spins on your first two deposits at HellSpin

3. Captain Spins — Best New Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players

Pros:

100% up to C$1,200 and 260 free spins welcome offer

Great jackpot slots

A unique type of user experience

Daily promotions on offer

New games added regularly

Cons:

The platform can be a bit complex for beginners

Captain Spins is certainly a platform that does things a bit differently from the typical online gambling site. It allows players to create their own personal dashboard, allowing them to quickly access their favourite games and see the latest offers.

Licensed by numerous respected bodies, Captain Spins is one of the safest new casino sites on the market today.

Game Selection: 5/5

With over 3,000 different games on offer at Captain Spins, it leaves no stone unturned. It offers games from many different providers, including some titles that are exclusive to Captain Spins.

One of the most enthralling aspects of the game library is the jackpot games. Besides there being fixed jackpot slots, you also have progressive jackpot slots. At the time of writing, the total jackpot pool at Captain Spins was more than $27 million.

Everything from instant win games to table games, slot titles, and live dealer options are all on offer. What’s more is that new games are released each and every week, keeping things fresh and exciting — just the way they should be.

User Friendliness: 4.6/5

The Captain Spins platform is a bit different from many of its competitors. It allows users to have their own control center, meaning that they can add their favourite titles to a dashboard and get quickly alerted to new games and bonus offers.

The Captain Spins offering works smoothly across all devices, something which is not always the case with other new online casinos in Canada. Finally, there is no excessive clutter, with everything you see on the website having its own place.

However, these newer mechanics might confuse first-time gamblers or old-school players.

Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.7/5

The welcome package at Captain Spins spreads across your first four deposits. Each of the 4 deposit bonuses matches your payment 100% up to C$300, with free spins also being part of each one — amounting to 260 if you claim all 4 deposit bonuses.

All you need to do to trigger the bonus is deposit at least $10 each time.

Not many casino sites have a better range of offers for current players. Every day of the week has its own dedicated promotion. These range from free spins to reload bonuses and so on. There is also a top-tier VIP program on offer.

Transaction Options: 4.8/5

One of the perks of being a regular user of Captain Spins is that your withdrawal approval times will usually fall from up to 48 hours down to 24 hours. The minimum transaction size is also $10, which is ideal for smaller stakes Canadian players.

Some of the payment methods you can use include Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Neosurf, MuchBetter, ApplePay, etc.

Get your hands on a generous welcome bonus of up to C$1,200 and 260 spins at Captain Spins

4. Rolling Slots — No.1 New Canada Online Casino for Live Games

Pros:

Huge live casino offering

More than 5,000 games on offer

Very good user experience

Decent bonuses

Cons:

Beginners might be intimidated by the large game library

Bonuses displayed in euros

Not many new online casinos in Canada will have as big of a game collection as Rolling Slots — and they most certainly won’t have the same quality.

Game Selection: 5/5

Rolling Slots seemingly doesn’t do things in half measures. It has a stunning 5,000 games to check out, which is a truly staggering number. These titles aren’t just your run-of-the-mill games either; you have options coming from big names like Play’n GO and Playtech.

Many hallmark slot games are playable, while some of the biggest progressive jackpots around are there to be won, such as Mega Moolah. It has a lot of interesting table game variants while also having tons of niche games that you don’t see elsewhere.

Hundreds of live dealer casino games are on offer coming from top-tier companies like Evolution, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Play. Absolutely every thinkable option under the sun is available through the live casino.

User Friendliness: 4.7/5

Rolling Slots is very easy on the eyes, with the colour scheme and the layout of the offering really being top-notch. Despite there being so many games, you can actually quickly narrow down the options to suit your specific preferences.

The speed of the site can’t be faulted, and the same applies when you load the website via your mobile browser. From start to finish, there is nothing to fault about Rolling Slots’ user experience.

Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.4/5

Deposit bonuses covering your first three deposits are available at Rolling Slots for new Canadian players. Both free spins and bonus money will be a part of this offer.

You can get a 200% bonus of up to €500 (yes, euros) and 100 free spins on top. While the offer is indeed generous, we were a tad disappointed to see that even after you create an account — the bonuses remain displayed in euros throughout the site.

Transaction Options: 4.7/5

Rolling Slots covers all bases when it comes to conducting payments. The exact withdrawal times are mainly dependent on the option you go for. The fastest tends to be cryptocurrency or one of the available e-wallets.

You can transact via credit cards, Much Better, Neosurf, Flexepin, MiFinity, CashtoCode, LuxonPay, eZee Wallet, Sticpay, Jeton, Interac, iDebit, and cryptocurrencies.

Check out the stunning live casino at Rolling Slots

5. KatsuBet — Biggest Game Collection of All Newest Canadian Casinos

Pros:

More than 7,000 games

Quality game studios supply games

Top-rated Bitcoin casino

Up to $6,000 and 200 free spins welcome package

Cons:

Fees in place for certain payment methods

High wagering requirements for free spins

KatsuBet makes sure that your every need is taken care of when it comes to casino games. With a sleek platform design, you can quickly find what you’re looking for at this new Canadian online casino.

Game Selection: 5/5

As soon as you visit the KatsuBet platform, you will see that this is an operator that means business. In all, you have over 7,000 different games to browse through. While it might be hard to play each and every game, there should be plenty to keep you happy.

With more than 70 game studios featuring their games, you can really narrow down the option and choose the style of casino game that best suits your needs.

There is no weak area in this online casino’s game selection, with everything from video poker, slots, table games, and live dealer titles being available in abundance.

User Friendliness: 4.8/5

There is a sleek, dark colour scheme in place at KatsuBet. This makes everything really pop out strongly from the screen. A simple game filtering system is in place, so you can quickly see the game options you have open to you.

Everything has its place at KatsuBet, with it being clutter-free for the most part. It can be an ideal option for people who are absolute beginners in the online casino space.

Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.2/5

New players can get four deposit bonuses right off the bat, allowing for a combo of bonus spins and casino money. In total, you can net up to $6,000 in bonus funds or up to 5 BTC — depending on the method you deposit with.

However, there are certain terms and conditions in place that you need to be aware of, such as only slot games contributing to the wagering requirements and the 50x rollover on free spins winnings (which we find pretty steep).

There’s no shortage of regular bonus offers, though. Daily free spins are attainable, as well as tons of tournaments you can join. Reload bonuses are frequently highlighted, in addition to a loyalty program.

Transaction Options: 4/5

While there are plenty of different payment methods supported at KatsuBet, there are fees in place for certain options. This includes credit cards and cryptocurrency transactions.

Explore the biggest casino game collection in Canada with KatsuBet

How We Ranked the Best New Canadian Online Casinos

In order to fairly and accurately review each of the best online casinos in Canada, we need to make sure that we look at every aspect. There are certain aspects of new online casinos that need more attention than others.

We have discussed some of those important aspects below:

Game Selection:

When looking at new Canadian online casinos, you must know if the game library is going to be up to scratch or not. This means that there is a good blend between the quality and quantity of casino games on offer.

A quick way to gauge the quality of a certain offering is by looking at the strength of the game developers that are supplying the games. This gives you a great indication of what is going to be on offer.

User Friendliness:

Being able to quickly and easily use a platform is an underrated quality of a good online casino. This means that you can completely focus on the gameplay and not have to worry about any external factors.

Aspects that make a good user experience include fast site speeds and clear-cut menus. Simple game library filtering options and an easy transaction process make new casinos much easier to use.

Bonuses & Transaction Options:

Most people enjoy getting access to a decent welcome bonus when signing up for a new online casino. We look at the true quality of these offers, as well as assess any other types of promotions that might be in place.

Another key area to consider is the transaction options. You want there to be supported payment options that suit your needs. Looking at the possible fees and processing speeds are other key things.

Related: Best Sports Betting Sites

Best New Canadian Online Casinos - FAQs

Are All Canada New Online Casinos Licensed?

Most of the higher-quality new online casinos in Canada will have a license from a respectable gambling regulator. We ensured that each of our listed new casinos held an active license before recommending it to you.

Why Do Players Join New Online Casino Sites in Canada?

A lot of players are looking to use new Canadian casino sites in order to play games on ultra-modern platforms and get access to innovative new features. New online casino sites also often have some of the best welcome bonuses on the market.

Are Brand-New Canadian Online Casinos Safe?

Newly-released Canadian casinos are just as safe as established casinos if they have an active license. Holding a license ensures the casinos have a big enough budget to issue payouts to all winners. It also ensures that all games are tested for fairness and provide genuinely random outcomes.

Can I Play at New Canadian Casinos Via Mobile?

Most of the hottest new online casinos in Canada will either offer a mobile casino app or have a fully optimized mobile website. Each new casino in this article works like a charm on all mobile devices.

Do All New Casinos Online in Canada Offer Bonuses?

Nearly every one of the new casino sites you’ll come across will have some sort of welcome casino bonus offer available to you. This can be in many different forms, with a first deposit bonus being the most common.

Ricky Casino offers one of the most valuable bonuses for Canadian players, allowing you to claim up to C$7,500 and 550 free spins across your first ten deposits.

Do the Best New Online Casinos in Canada Offer Live Casino Games?

For the most part, you will usually find live dealer games at the latest online casinos in Canada. This allows you to play casino games with a real-life dealer.

Comparison of the Top 5 Brand New Online Casinos in Canada

When we looked at the long list of new casino sites in Canada, we were able to pinpoint five of the absolute best options. If you’re someone who doesn’t like reading lengthy reviews, we have summarized the very best features of each of the top 5 new online casinos in Canada.

Ricky Casino: If you’re looking for the best all-around new online casino in Canada, then look no further. Over 1,500 slot games are at your disposal to explore, the interface is super-easy to pick up and use, and you can claim up to a C$7,500 welcome package.

HellSpin: Some of the best game studios supply games to HellSpin, with a big focus on slot games. It is a straightforward platform to use, making it ideal for beginners. And with fast withdrawals and a good welcome bonus, there’s a lot to like.

Captain Spins: This new casino is worth checking out for players who love nothing more than access to regular bonuses. There are different promotions available to players each and every day — and everything starts with a C$1,200 welcome package.

Rolling Slots: Many people are searching for online casinos that are extremely user-friendly. Rolling Slots is one of those platforms that blend a great user experience with a massive range of quality games.

KatsuBet: If you want to have access to one of the biggest game libraries in Canada, then KatsuBet has you covered. More than 7,000 games are playable, and you can claim up to a $6,000 or 5 BTC welcome package at this new casino.

How to Sign Up to New Canadian Online Casinos

Once you’ve decided on the new online casino you want to go with, you should start by creating an account. This process takes no time at all, with the steps being similar across most types of new online casinos. We’ll use Ricky Casino to give you an example.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process:

Click here to open Ricky Casino’s official website

Click the “Create Account” button

Provide the required information

Confirm you are at least 18 years old and click “Sign Up”

Step 2: Verification:

Check your email inbox for a verification link

Click on it to verify your email

Step 3: Deposit & Play:

Hit the deposit button in the middle

Provide additional information

Select a payment method

Opt-in for the welcome bonus and deposit

You are now ready to play casino games

Ready to Get Started at the Best New Online Casinos in Canada?

Now that you know all about the top new online casinos Canada has to offer, you can start figuring out which one tickles your fancy the most.

Ricky Casino remains our favourite new Canadian casino of them all, but you might prefer HellSpin’s epic slots selection or Captain Spins’ bonuses better.

Whichever online casino you choose from our list — you can be sure you’re playing at an up-and-coming casino that means serious business. The bottom line is to have fun and always wager responsibly!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: