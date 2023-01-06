Best Online Casinos in NZ: Top Online Casinos for New Zealanders Ranked by Games, Pokies, Promos, and More

Kiwi players love playing pokies and other casino classics - but sometimes, even all that excitement is not enough to drag you off your comfy couch.

Thankfully, the best NZ online casinos offer a more convenient and accessible method of enjoying your favourite pastime.

We’ve done the research for you, and our experts went in-depth to review NZ’s most popular gambling sites. Thousands of online pokies, classic table games, specialty titles, and valuable bonuses are just a few clicks away!

Jackpot City is our no. 1 pick for online casino players in New Zealand, but we’ve got 9 runner-ups that we’re sure you’ll like.

Ready to check them out? Let’s start!

Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in New Zealand Overall

Pros:

1,000+ pokies and table games

Positive 25-year track record

Welcome Bonus up to $1,600

Low, $10 deposit minimum

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Free games are only available after registration

With a quarter-century of legitimacy and 1,000+ modern-day titles at your fingertips, NZ players get the best of both worlds at Jackpot City Casino. They’re our #1 pick for newbies in 2023!

Betting Variety: 4.9/5

If you’re worried about variety, Jackpot City offers plenty for you to choose from.

They blend a high-tech user interface with 1,000+ modern pokies and tables from 32 cutting-edge software providers. Their selection is designed for veterans and casual players!

838+ online pokies comprise the bulk of their library, but a handful of seven-figure progressives share a jackpot prize pool in excess of $31 million.

In between spins, you’ll explore 107+ live dealer variants of baccarat, blackjack, poker and roulette. All the action is conducted by professionals, so you can kick back and relax.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Jackpot City’s welcome package is simple, straightforward, and generous.

They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 each, giving players a maximum of $1,600 in welcome bonuses.

With this bonus, you can play non-jackpot slots, specialty games, and virtual table games.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can use a debit card, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Skrill, Neteller, Flexepin, or NeoSurf to deposit funds here.

New sign-ups have to part with $10 before claiming each portion of Jackpot City’s four-tiered welcome package.

For withdrawals, the standard timeframe varies between 1 to 3 business days, depending on your chosen method.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Even without a dedicated phone line, Jackpot City manages to provide excellent customer service through live chat and email contact options.

You can contact a representative around the clock, and their team is always happy to lend a helping hand.

We enjoyed lightning-fast responses on top of purely professional dialogue. Every agent we spoke to was knowledgeable and helpful!

2. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in New Zealand for Wager-Free Spins

Pros:

80 free spins available

No wagering conditions

5,000+ online casino games

30+ software providers

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No actual deposit match in sign-up promo

PlayOJO is giving away up to 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard.

Just use the promo code “OJO80” with your first deposit. There are no wagering requirements, payout minimums, or cashout restrictions to worry about!

Betting Variety: 4.9/5

PlayOJO’s betting library is larger-than-life – we found 4,500+ online pokies, 299 live dealer games, and countless classic tables.

They’re always adding more provisions to their existing selection, so you’d be hard-pressed to find anything stale.

Aside from their seven-figure progressive jackpots and broad swath of live tables, we found numerous game shows that put new sign-ups directly in the hot seat.

Play Sweet Bonanza Candy Land, Monopoly Big Baller, and Crazy Coin Flip for real money!

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Use the promo code “OJO80” with your first transaction to get their 80 free spins welcome promo.

When you deposit at least $10, you’ll get 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard.

Once you’ve burned through your initial round of free spins, visit their “Kickers” section to claim 30 more!

Even though you won’t receive any deposit bonus alongside your free spins, there are no wagering conditions or cashout restrictions associated with your winnings.

It’s rare to find a welcome bonus with no catch, but PlayOJO’s unique approach makes them a top online casino.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

PlayOJO accepts debit card deposits, PaySafeCard, Skrill, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Neteller, and Jeton. You’ll only have to fund your account with $10 to claim their free spins bonus!

Better still, there are no payout minimums to mention — even if you win $3, you can request a withdrawal to your personal e-wallet or bank account.

Still, we’d recommend waiting until you’ve won at least $5 to avoid any processing fees on behalf of PlayOJO.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like our top pick, PlayOJO understands the importance of quality customer support.

They don’t have a phone line, but we enjoyed prompt replies and helpful assistance via their 24/7 live chat feature!

If you have a more complex inquiry, feel free to use their 24/7 email hotline instead.

Of note, their dedicated “FAQ” section contains all the answers to questions you didn’t know you had. From account setup to deposits and payouts, they’ve got you covered.

3. BetOnline – Best Online Casino in New Zealand for Table Games

Pros:

50% bonus up to $1,000

365+ online pokies and tables

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

Phone, chat and email support

Sportsbook has 20+ sports categories

Cons:

Fees on some transactions

High payout minimums on fiat deposit methods

BetOnline is a capable online casino, but they make an even better sportsbook for NZ players. Stake your bets across 20+ mainstream and specialty sports from home!

Betting Variety: 4.7/5

BetOnline features an online casino filled with many top table games. This is also one of the best blackjack sites due to its blackjack variety.

On the sports side of things, BetOnline hosts plenty of gambling markets, spanning 28+ mainstream and specialty betting markets.

They have all the “fan-favourite” categories — from Rugby Union and American football to horse racing and e-sports, they spoil new players with plenty of choices.

Of course, their jam-packed live betting section allows you to place wagers as the action unfolds. Alternatively, you can build unique prop bets with just a few clicks!

They also broach new horizons with specialty markets that include international politics, celebrity drama, and stock market predictions.

In between events, be sure to check out 365+ online pokies and table games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Use the BetOnline promo code “BOL1000” with your first sportsbook deposit of $55 or more at this site.

They’ll credit your account with a 50% match worth up to $1,000 in free bet credits! You can explore hundreds of moneylines across 28+ sports markets with an ace up your sleeve.

You’ll have 30 days to place informed wagers and claim your winnings.

If you want a bonus that focuses on casino games, there’s also a 100% casino welcome bonus with a 100% match, with the minimum deposit starting at $25.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

BetOnline accepts debit card payments, money orders, bank transfers, and 18 forms of crypto.

Given the context of their fees on fiat-based payment methods, this disparity is very clearly intentional. If you want to avoid sky-high surcharges and payout minimums, we’d suggest using Bitcoin!

Crypto bettors will enjoy a $20 transaction minimum, 1-2 day expedited payouts, and a complete absence of processing fees.

If you’re stubborn enough to use cash here, keep in mind that methods such as bank wire transfer and money order come with high minimum deposit requirements.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike many New Zealand casinos, BetOnline breaks the mold with triple-tiered customer support.

You can get in touch with a representative by phone, live chat, and email. No matter which option you choose, you’re guaranteed a quick response around the clock!

For example, our experts waited in line for just 10 minutes before speaking with a real person over the phone. Additionally, their 24/7 live chat team sent us an instant reply!

4. Magic Red – Best Classic Pokies of All Online Casinos in NZ

Pros:

1,700+ classic online pokies

100% bonus up to $200

100 free spins available

Comprehensive banking menu

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

Bonus cashout limit applies

Pokies enthusiasts should head on over to Magic Red — they tip the scales with thousands of time-tested classics.

Betting Variety: 4.5/5

We found 1,800+ casino games in Magic Red’s betting library, and 1,735 are classic online pokies.

52 cutting-edge software providers have come together to host a “blast from the past” for long-time casino gamers.

At the same time, they’re home to numerous reels that you likely won’t find elsewhere.

Even though you shouldn’t expect a mind-boggling selection of table games, they know their target audience quite well.

Of note, we found 145 live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Magic Red will credit your first deposit with a 100% match bonus up to $200.

While this doesn’t sound like much, they also give new sign-ups 100 free spins to use across 5 popular online pokies.

You’ll spin for gold on Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Aloha! Cluster Pays, and two “mystery” machines.

Once activated, you’ll have 21 days to meet Magic Red’s wagering requirements.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

In addition to debit card payments, Magic Red accepts a broad range of e-wallets. You can use Xanpay, PaySafeCard, Jeton, ecoPayz, Skrill, MuchBetter, or an eVoucher to deposit funds.

Thankfully, new sign-ups will only have to part with $20 before claiming Magic Red’s bonus.

You can withdraw the same $20 minimum to your e-wallet or bank account, but traditional cash payouts come with nominal processing fees attached.

We’d suggest using PaySafeCard to enjoy 1-2 day withdrawal speeds and avoid unexpected surcharges.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Magic Red offers fairly standard support via 24/7 chat and email contact options.

Although our team received an instant live chat reply, we waited upwards of 2 days for an email response.

Of note, they don’t have a dedicated phone number listed anywhere on their casino site.

On the bright side, their FAQ section is both comprehensive and helpful. If you’re willing to do a few minutes of research, you won’t have to bother getting in touch with anybody at Magic Red!

5. Casino Tropez – Best Loyalty Bonus of Any Online Casino in NZ

Pros:

Year-long loyalty bonus

Up to a $3,000 bonus

1,800+ online casino games

Endless banking compatibility

Phone, chat and email support

Cons:

Ancient user interface

Not many table games here

Casino Tropez awards loyal players with up to $3,000 in bonuses over the course of their first year. If you plan to stick around, you don’t want to miss out on this exclusive promotion!

Betting Variety: 4/5

Despite what their ancient user interface would have you believe, Casino Tropez’s gaming library bleeds modernity.

We came across 1,623+ flashy online pokies from 17 industry-leading software providers, and 70+ live dealer games for NZ players.

High rollers should take a gander at their broad selection of 80+ progressive jackpots! The luckiest players at Casino Tropez are promised five and six-figure prizes with every spin.

This sentiment extends to their live dealer casino, where the betting limits are higher.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many virtual table games to explore outside their selection of live casino titles.

10 roulette wheels, a singular baccarat table, and 2 poker rooms are their most notable options.

Welcome Bonus: 4.1/5

Casino Tropez will match your initial deposit by 100% up to $100.

To claim the rest of their $3,000 welcome package, fund your account with at least $20 per month.

You’ll score the same exact reload bonus 11 more times, and you can get a $25 weekly loyalty bonus on top of it all.

Although their 30x wagering requirements align with industry standards for this promotion, we’ve seen other NZ casinos offer more for less.

Still, if you’re looking for something slow and steady, nobody does it better than Casino Tropez!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Casino Tropez accepts 21 different payment options for NZ players.

You can use a debit card, iDebit, PaySafeCard, GiroPay, QIWI, Skrill, Neteller, Entropay, ecoPayz, AstroPay, Trustly, Zimpler, and more to bank your funds!

Their initial bonus deposit minimum is listed at $20.

Once you’ve accumulated some winnings, you can withdraw anywhere from $20 per transaction to $20,000 per month.

Although e-wallet payouts are fast and free, traditional fiat withdrawals can take 3-5 days to reach your available balance.

Generally, processing fees vary depending on your chosen fiat payout method.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Having been established in 2001, Casino Tropez knows a thing or two about phenomenal customer support.

You can get in touch with a live agent via instant chat, email, or their dedicated phone line! Our team enjoyed lightning-fast response times across the board.

We’re also big fans of their “Help Center.” If you don’t feel like reaching out, it’s easy to find comprehensive answers to your burning questions.

Best Online Casinos in NZ - Runners-Up:

How We Selected the Best Online Casinos in NZ

Betting Markets

We prioritised NZ casinos with the widest selection of online pokies, time-tested classics, live dealer games, specialty titles, and sports betting options.

No matter how you like to bet, it’s never been easier to play your favourite online casino games for real money in New Zealand.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions

The best online casinos make it worthwhile by offering bonuses for you to use on your favourite real money games.

We prioritised New Zealand online casinos with the lowest transaction minimums and the highest deposit matches available.

Secure Payment Methods

When you’re gambling with the best New Zealand casinos online, you’ll have access to various secure deposit methods.

We gave a higher ranking to New Zealand casinos that accept popular e-wallets, numerous cryptocurrencies, and traditional fiat payment options.

Customer Support Options

Most real money online casinos fall short in the “customer service” department, but our top picks make it easy to get in touch with a representative.

We paid special attention to New Zealand casinos with a dedicated phone line, 24/7 live chat feature, and built-in email hotline.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino NZ Has to Offer?

Over the years, our team has authored dozens of online casino reviews. Still, we’ve determined that Jackpot City is the best online casino in New Zealand. Here’s why they come out on top:

Unmatched Reputation: Jackpot City has been a recognised brand name since 1998 – they’ve merged a uniquely modern gaming library with 25+ years of uninterrupted legitimacy. New Zealand players are guaranteed the best of both worlds with our top-rated online casino.

Jackpot City has been a recognised brand name since 1998 – they’ve merged a uniquely modern gaming library with 25+ years of uninterrupted legitimacy. New Zealand players are guaranteed the best of both worlds with our top-rated online casino. High-Quality Casino Games: Our top pick prioritises quality over quantity with 838+ online pokies, 107+ live casino games, 60+ virtual tables, and 6 bingo variants from 32 software providers. Their selection is bound to satisfy newbies and seasoned gaming veterans alike!

Our top pick prioritises quality over quantity with 838+ online pokies, 107+ live casino games, 60+ virtual tables, and 6 bingo variants from 32 software providers. Their selection is bound to satisfy newbies and seasoned gaming veterans alike! Generous Welcome Bonuses: Jackpot City will double your first four deposits up to $400 each, giving you up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses. At the same time, players on a budget can get a piece of the action with just $10 to spare!

Jackpot City will double your first four deposits up to $400 each, giving you up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses. At the same time, players on a budget can get a piece of the action with just $10 to spare! Fantastic Customer Support: You can get in touch with a representative at Jackpot City via 24/7 live chat and email contact options. Even without a dedicated phone line, they provide excellent customer service and guarantee lightning-fast response times from real people.

Why Should I Use Online Casino Sites in New Zealand?

Even though nothing can truly replace the atmosphere and realism of brick-and-mortar casinos, it’s easy to see that our top casino sites are the best substitutes for avid players.

Here are just a few compelling reasons to pull the trigger!

24/7 Accessibility: The best online casino games are just a few clicks away — from mobile casino apps to desktop wagering, you can play casino games from wherever you are. So long as you have a working Internet connection and $10 to spare (even less in most casinos), you can get started right now!

The best online casino games are just a few clicks away — from mobile casino apps to desktop wagering, you can play casino games from wherever you are. So long as you have a working Internet connection and $10 to spare (even less in most casinos), you can get started right now! More Casino Games: Land-based casinos are limited by the amount of physical space in their venue, but New Zealand online casinos are constantly adding more popular games to their virtual libraries. If you’re looking for a change of pace, you can’t go wrong with our top picks.

Land-based casinos are limited by the amount of physical space in their venue, but New Zealand online casinos are constantly adding more popular games to their virtual libraries. If you’re looking for a change of pace, you can’t go wrong with our top picks. Generous Bonuses: You won’t find a brick-and-mortar casino that pays you just because you walked through the door! Comparatively, our top picks offer lucrative online casino bonuses that give new sign-ups deposit bonuses and free spins with their first round of deposits.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games at Online Casinos in NZ?

Yes, you can play your favourite casino games for real money online, including online poker for real money.

Our top online casinos are authorised to accept cash wagers from New Zealand players!

Just make a deposit, and you’ll play pokies and other online casino games for a chance to win real money.

Do Online Casinos in NZ Have Sports Betting?

While not all online casinos have sports betting options, BetOnline is the best choice for sports betting enthusiasts in New Zealand.

They carry hundreds of betting options for 28+ mainstream and specialty betting markets! You can even build your own prop bets with just a few clicks.

UFC, horse racing, Aussie Rules, cricket, darts, table tennis, football, and e-sports are just a handful of their most popular categories.

Players looking to broaden their horizons can make financial predictions, wager on political events, and bet real money on regional lottery draws.

Are Online Casinos in New Zealand Safe?

Yes, our top online casinos are 100% safe and legitimate.

We only review online gambling sites that are licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (or any other notable licensing organisation) for your protection.

Licensed NZ casinos are compelled to provide fair odds, legitimate bonuses, and prompt real money payouts.

Online sites generally get a bad name, though a few bad apples do still exist.

If you choose to deviate from our list, check the bottom of your chosen site’s homepage for a licensed certification.

Which Online Casino in NZ Has the Best Welcome Bonus?

In addition to 5,000+ online slot games and table games, PlayOJO has the best casino bonus for new sign-ups.

They’ll give you up to 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with your first deposit of $10.

There are no wagering conditions, payout minimums, or cashout limitations to worry about here. Every dollar you win is yours to keep!

Even without a traditional cash deposit match, PlayOJO’s unique approach to casino bonuses was enough to earn our favour.

Do Online Casinos in NZ Accept Crypto?

While not all New Zealand online casino sites accept crypto, you can transact with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins on sites like BetOnline, Hellspin, and BitStarz.

What is the Most Reputable Online Casino in NZ?

Jackpot City is the most trusted online gambling site in New Zealand.

They launched throughout the UK in 1998 and later on spread their wings to other territories, including NZ.

You’ll enjoy a modern selection of games and the reassurance only 25 years of legitimacy can provide.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in NZ

If you need a reminder, here’s what our top 5 NZ online casino sites have to offer:

Jackpot City : Jackpot City blends 25 years of reputability with upwards of 1,000+ modern-day pokies and tables. Their leading welcome package sealed Jackpot City’s fate as our #1 pick – when you sign up today, you’ll score up to $1,600 in bonuses with your first four deposits.

Jackpot City blends 25 years of reputability with upwards of 1,000+ modern-day pokies and tables. Their leading welcome package sealed Jackpot City’s fate as our #1 pick – when you sign up today, you’ll score up to $1,600 in bonuses with your first four deposits. PlayOJO : PlayOJO is home to 4,500+ online pokies, but Thor: The Trials of Asgard should be your primary focus. Just make a first deposit worth at least $10, and you’ll be rewarded with 50 wager-free spins on this title. Then, you’ll redeem 30 more spins in their “Kickers” section!

PlayOJO is home to 4,500+ online pokies, but should be your primary focus. Just make a first deposit worth at least $10, and you’ll be rewarded with 50 wager-free spins on this title. Then, you’ll redeem 30 more spins in their “Kickers” section! BetOnline : BetOnline is the best option for sports bettors. They’re home to 28+ mainstream and specialty markets, hundreds of competitive moneylines, and countless unique wagers on categories like politics and entertainment. Score a 50% sports bonus up to $1,000 today!

BetOnline is the best option for sports bettors. They’re home to 28+ mainstream and specialty markets, hundreds of competitive moneylines, and countless unique wagers on categories like politics and entertainment. Score a 50% sports bonus up to $1,000 today! Magic Red : Magic Red brings the heat with 1,735 time-tested classic pokies. Slot enthusiasts looking for a “blast from the past” should stake their wagers right here! They’ll match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $200, and 100 free spins on five popular pokies further sweeten the pot.

Magic Red brings the heat with 1,735 time-tested classic pokies. Slot enthusiasts looking for a “blast from the past” should stake their wagers right here! They’ll match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $200, and 100 free spins on five popular pokies further sweeten the pot. Casino Tropez: Casino Tropez’s slow-drip welcome package guarantees you up to $3,000 in bonuses during your first year as a registered member. Get started with a 100% initial deposit match up to $100 before taking a swing at 1,800+ online pokies and table games!

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in NZ

If you’ve never played with a New Zealand casino online, you might be wondering how to get started with our top picks.

Using Jackpot City Casino as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for complete newbies.

1. Create A New Casino Account

Use our link to access Jackpot City

Click the orange “Sign Up” button

Enter any required information

Tick the 18+ age certification checkbox

Click on “Register” to finalise your account

2. Verify Your Information With Jackpot City

Take a picture of your ID card and most recent utility bill

Send both photos to Jackpot City via email

Wait 2-3 days for a staff member to verify your information

3. Deposit Funds & Claim Your Casino Bonus

Go back to Jackpot City’s homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Choose your preferred payment method

Opt in to receive the first portion of your $1,600 bonus

Fund your account with $10 or more

Start playing real money games at Jackpot City!

Ready to Spin at the Best Online Casinos in New Zealand?

If you want to get started at an NZ online casino, we’ve provided you with plenty of options.

If you’re on the fence, it’s hard to go wrong with Jackpot City.

Their $1,600 welcome package, 25-year track record, phenomenal customer support team, and high-quality gaming selection earned them our #1 spot for NZ players.

At the same time, we’d encourage you to get started with any of our runner-ups!

Just be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: