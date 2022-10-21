Best Online Gambling Sites for Real Money in 2022: Top 10 Gambling Websites Ranked for Bonus, Games & Fairness

What if we told you that the best online gambling sites have better bonuses, more casino games, and overall higher payout percentages than land-based casinos?

Best Online Gambling Sites

1. Red Dog — Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

240% match bonus + 40 free spins

Excellent live dealer casino

Tons of promo codes

Fee-free banking

Big progressive jackpots

Cons:

No sportsbook

Anyone even passingly familiar with Red Dog Casino will not be surprised to see them in our top five, let alone our #1 position. Red Dog is the perfect balance of solid game selection (thanks to their provider, RealTime Gaming), great bonuses, and a reputation for fair casino games.

Gaming Selection - 4.5/5

With over 150 real-money casino games to choose from, you’re sure to find something here. Red Dog’s selection primarily focuses on slots and comes in a wide variety of flavors.

Fans looking for a little VIP treatment will certainly enjoy the Vegas XL slot machine, with its medium volatility, 243 bet lines, and plenty of free spins and scatter symbols. The slot’s luxury theme is fully rendered across 5 reels and 3 rows, and lucky players can win up to 2,000x their bet.

And when you find yourself ready for a break from slots, you will find a great selection of online table games, including European roulette, three varieties of blackjack, and over a dozen different video poker games. All of which run beautifully on both mobile and PC.

Seeing as Red Dog is one of the top online gambling sites, they have several live dealer games powered by Visionary iGaming. You’re going to find several live dealer blackjack tables in a wide range of table limits, as well as baccarat, super 6, and both American and European roulette.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5

One of the things that makes Red Dog the top gambling site is its large selection of bonus codes for new and returning players. Whether you’re looking for massive match bonuses or just free spins on Red Dog’s latest slots titles, you’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy.

Our personal favorite is Red Dog’s massive 240% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on the cute Spring Wilds slot game when you use the “ADORABLE” bonus code on your first deposit. Both the free spin winnings and the bonus are subject to 35x wagering requirements, and the maximum payout is limited to 30x the deposit amount.

This code is only usable once – but don’t worry about that. Once you’ve got your foot in the door, you’ll have access to all sorts of great promo codes inside.

Safety and Reliability - 4.7/5

We love Red Dog for its reliability and safety. Not only do they use trusted software providers RTG and Visionary iGaming, but they have great 24/7 support to make sure your every need is met.

Plus, they use secure SSL encryption, ensuring no prying eyes can mooch your details when sending or receiving data. All of this is backed up by a trusted Curacao gaming license, so you know they’re overseen by one of the best regulatory bodies around.

Click here and use the “ADORABLE” code to get a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins.

2. Ignition — Best Online Gambling Site for Poker

Pros:

100% match bonus for both casino and poker

Sports betting on virtual sports

Amazing poker app

Fantastic live dealer blackjack

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

Card players are sure to love Ignition Casino. With some of the best live dealer blackjack and most certainly the best online poker games of all real money gambling sites, Ignition is a dream come true for beginners and cardsharps alike.

Top that off with a massive double-fisted bonus and a tried-and-true reputation, and you’ve easily got one of the best gambling apps available.

Gaming Selection - 4.7/5

Ignition boasts a healthy library of 300+ online casino games, including a large selection of exciting online slots and real money games from top game providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, BetSoft, and many, many more.

This means that no matter what your internet gambling proclivities are, you’re bound to find something.

While Ignition Casino doesn’t have a proper sportsbook, they manage to stand alongside other sports gambling sites thanks to a surprisingly well-rounded virtual sportsbook. This is a great substitute for bettors who enjoy gambling online but are not keen on waiting for the next big sports event.

You’ll find virtual horse and greyhound racing, as well as supercars and camels. You’re able to choose from pre-scheduled virtual events or just run your own. All-in-all, it’s not as good as you’d find at proper sports betting sites, but it gets the job done when you want to switch things up.

Poker, though, is where Ignition really shines. Here, you’ll find one of the best online gambling apps for online poker and poker tournaments. And since the app comes with truly anonymous tables, you’re safe from card sharks looking to study your weaknesses when you go into high-limit games.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5

Given that online poker is Ignition’s claim to fame, it’s not surprising to find that several of their best promotions revolve around the table – like the Bad Beat bonus and Royal Flush casino bonus. Both are geared to either help salve a bad game or reward you for a killer hand.

New players will also find a generous welcome bonus waiting for them. When you make your first deposit of up to $1,000, you’ll get two 100% match bonuses. One is a casino bonus, usable on Ignition’s great selection of video slots, online table games, et cetera. The second match bonus is only available for the poker tables.

The casino bonus comes with a slick 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus is unlocked by earning “Ignition Miles” when you cozy up to the poker table for real money games.

If you’re going to use cryptocurrencies, you’ll get an increased 150% up to a $3,000 welcome offer.

Safety and Reliability - 4.6/5

Established in 2016, Ignition Casino has spent its time building a solid reputation. Their customer support is fast and considerate, and their poker app’s anonymous table feature does its share of keeping you out of harm's way. It’s easily one of our favorite places to play, and we’re sure it will become one of yours.

Claim Ignition’s 100% (150% for crypto) bonus for poker and real money casino games today.

3. Slots.lv — Best Jackpot Slots Variety of All Online Gambling Websites

Pros:

Up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses

Great selection of jackpot games

Tons of table games

24/7 customer support

Cons:

No sportsbook

Website navigation could use some work

We’re big fans of progressive jackpot games, and Slots.lv is our favorite place to play them. Sure, the Slots.lv website navigation sometimes goes wonky and you have to refresh a page while browsing games, but overall, they offer a stellar experience jam-packed with high-quality casino games.

Gaming Selection - 4.6/5

With its vast selection of progressive jackpot games, it’s clear why we had to add Slots.lv to our collection of best online casinos. They have about 400 games, 50 of which are progressive jackpot games, including 5 Hot Drop Jackpots like Golden Buffalo and A Night with Cleo.

The best part is that their progressive jackpots are not limited to slot games. You’ll find progressive jackpot bingo, Caribbean hold 'em, Caribbean stud, and Let ‘em Ride Classic. This is obviously in addition to their fantastic selection of jackpot slots.

You’re also going to find a small but well-staffed live dealer casino complete with regular and early payout blackjack, American and European roulette, Super 6, and baccarat.

The live dealer games load quickly and look fantastic, even on mobile devices, so this is a great choice for the social gambler looking for something to do on their lunch break. Especially the early payout blackjack, making it easy to come and go.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5/5

Slots.lv doesn’t get caught up in making a ton of promotions available. Instead, they offer a few very solid bonuses and a nice little loyalty program.

Their loyalty program consists of earning MySlots Rewards Points at a rate of 1 point per dollar wagered on casino games – except when you play specialty games, which grant you 15 points per dollar. These points can be collected and then redeemed for bonus cash. The more you play, the better your return rate is.

You’ll also find that this casino offers a solid welcome bonus. New players can sign up and get a 200% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit and a 100% match up to $500 on their next eight deposits. This winds up being a massive welcome package up to $5,000, all with a reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Still not enough for you? Crypto players can claim a similar welcome package, only it’s a 300% match bonus up to $1,500, and those next eight get a 150% match up to $750 each. The same wagering requirements apply.

Safety and Reliability - 4.5/5

We consider Slots.lv to be a trusted and safe online gambling site. They’re fully licensed and regulated out of Curacao, use trusted game providers, and have around-the-clock customer service ready to help you with any issues. These are all things we avidly look for when choosing our casinos.

Click here to sign up and get a 200% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000 today.

4. Super Slots — Best Bonuses of any Gambling Site

Pros:

400% crypto bonus

Up to $6,000 regular welcome offer

Tons of crypto deposit methods

Two live dealer casinos

Cons:

Website layout and navigation could be better

No poker or sports betting

SuperSlots isn’t the biggest crypto-centric casino on our list (that goes to our next casino, Bitstarz), but they are the purplest.

They are also the best online gambling site we’ve found for crypto deposits, accepting over 15 different forms of cryptocurrency and a few fiat payment options. To top it off, they have solid bonuses, great customer support, and so much purple.

It’s everywhere.

Gaming Selection - 4.5/5

We legitimately love SuperSlots' game selection. While they have a lot of popular slot titles like Alkemor’s Elements – a fantastic wizardly slot game – and Faerie Spells, we’re fans of their more eclectic selection of slots.

You’ll find games based on popular anime titles, storage unit auctions (we’re not joking), and more leprechaun-themed slots than you’d know what to do with.

And that’s not all they offer. SuperSlots has a great selection of 13 blackjack titles ranging from simple Single Deck Blackjack to 5 Handed American Blackjack and everything in between. The video poker selection is smaller than some casinos but gets the job done, and the specialty game section is chock-full of keno and scratch cards for those longing for a change of pace.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5

As we mentioned before, SuperSlots has a ton of promotions. They frequently run tournaments for returning players and have special reload bonuses for just about every day of the week, it seems.

Where they really hooked us, though, is their 400% crypto welcome bonus. New players can sign up and use the “CRYPTO400” promo code to get a 400% bonus up to $4,000 with 48x wagering requirements.

That rollover initially seemed a bit stiff, but considering the massive 400% bonus, it’s actually lower than a lot of other online betting sites would offer.

Safety and Reliability - 4.4/5

SuperSlots might feel like a hard sell on account of all that darn purple, but they’re actually one of our favorite casinos for reliability. They have solid SSL encryption, protecting you and your data, as well as exactly the sort of licensing and regulations you’d expect from the best real-money online casinos.

If you’re ready for purp… we mean lots of interesting and exciting games, click here and use “CRYPTO400” when signing up to get a massive 400% match bonus up to $4,000.

5. Bitstarz — Best Gambling Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins

4,000+ casino games

Award-winning customer support

Slots Wars and Table Wars tournaments

Cons:

Heavy geo-restrictions on live casino

No sportsbook or poker

If you need the rush of constantly having new games to play, Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino for you. With over 4,000 games to choose from and more being added all the time, there’s no shortage of options, regardless of what you like to play.

Gaming Selection - 4.6/5

It’s honestly almost impossible to sum up Bitstarz’s games library in a single article. Like most online casino sites, they place a heavy emphasis on slot games from many well-known and trusted providers.

You’ll find popular games like Elvis Frog in Vegas and Johnny Cash (the cactus, not the singer) among lesser-known gems like Piggy Holmes, a boarish adaption of everyone’s favorite Victorian-era sleuth.

But slots aren’t all they do. Bitstarz offers 10 different blackjack games, including Multi-hand, VIP, and Lucky Sevens, as well as video poker, Sic-bo, roulette, Plinko, Scratch dice… you get the idea. If variety truly is the spice of life, you should probably take an antacid before signing up with Bitstarz.

They also offer an amazingly varied live dealer casino with over 100 games, including blackjack, baccarat, tons of Roulette variations, and several live dealer game show games. It is heavily geo-restricted, however, so depending on where your computer is connecting from, it may be severely limited on what you can play.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.3/5

Bitstarz offers new players a solid 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus a whopping 200 free spins spread over 9 days — 20 of which you get when you verify your email. This comes with a stiff 40x wagering requirement and an expiry date of 7 days, but that’s an easy hurdle to clear for a dedicated gambler.

You’ll also qualify for 50% match bonuses on your next two deposits plus a 100% bonus on your 4th, keeping the bonus cash rolling in for loyal players.

Another one of our favorite things about Bitstarz is their tournaments. They offer Slot and Table Wars tournaments, where you’re automatically entered just by playing your favorite games – slot games and real money table games, respectively – for a chance to win fantastic prizes made up of free spins and cash.

These tournaments are held every week, and the automatic entry really just makes the barrier to entry almost nil. We’re lazy enough to love that, actually.

Safety and Reliability - 4.6/5

Bitstarz is an award-winning casino for a reason. For several reasons, actually, they have several awards over a variety of topics, including their customer support.

We also love Bitstarz’s transparency. On the front page, you’ll find a ton of information – average cash out time (usually sitting at about 7-8 mins), total jackpot available to be won, and things like that. They meet all the things we look for in a trusted online gambling site, and we feel confident recommending them.

If you’re ready to dive into a veritable sea of games, click here to claim your 125% bonus up to 1 BTC plus a whopping 200 free spins today.

How We Ranked the Top Real Money Gambling Websites

Gambling Options

Whether it’s betting on your favorite sporting events, anteing up in a high-stakes poker tournament, or just taking a few spins on your favorite slot, we wanted to make sure each online casino site on our list had a variety of options.

Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, risk-free wagers… there are a lot of ways gambling sites can show their appreciation, and most of them involve free play. That’s just the way we like it.

Safety and Reliability

Last, we wanted to make sure to only offer up safe and reliable gambling sites. If we didn’t feel comfortable playing there, we wouldn’t expect you to, either. The online casinos on our list are licensed, regulated, and take plenty of steps to ensure your data is safe from prying eyes.

Guide to Gambling Online for Real Money

Which online gambling site is best?

We feel that Red Dog Casino is the overall best site for online casino gambling thanks to their brilliant blend of bonuses, RTG slots, and live dealer games — though that really depends on what you’re looking for, and any site on our list might be the best online betting site for you.

Ignition — top pick for poker players

Slots.lv — best for jackpots

Super Slots — massive crypto bonus

Bitstarz — a never-ending list of gambling games

What is the best online betting site?

Bovada is hands-down one of the best online sports betting sites. Their betting odds are solid, their sportsbook is fantastic, and they have the easiest props-builder tool we have found so far.

Can I gamble online for real money?

Yes, you can gamble online for real money at any of our recommended online casinos. If you’re just getting started, any real money gambling site on our list would be a near-perfect place to start. We’ll even walk you through account creation at our top pick further in this article.

Are online gambling sites rigged?

So long as you are playing at a trusted, reputable gambling website, you can rest assured that it is not rigged. All of the top online gambling sites listed in this article are fully licensed and regulated by trusted parties to ensure your gambling remains fair and un-manipulated.

Is online gambling legal?

Honestly, this depends on where you are. While some locations ban all kinds of online gambling, others only ban certain forms and still, others do not ban any at all. We feel it’s important for you to look up the online gambling laws specific to your location before engaging with any of the sites on our list.

Comparison of the Top 5 Gambling Sites

Red Dog: Our top-recommended online gambling site. Red Dog features a great selection of slot games, a fantastic live dealer casino, and more bonus codes than you can shake a stick at. Use the promo code “ADORABLE” to get a 240% match on your first deposit plus 40 free spins on Red Dog’s Spring Wilds slot.

Ignition: It’s hard to imagine a list of the best gambling sites without mentioning Ignition’s amazing poker app. This site is a perfect blend of live dealer blackjack and action-packed poker tournaments. Sign up now to take advantage of their 100% match bonus on both casino games and their amazing poker app (150% match for crypto users).

Slots.lv: Progressive jackpot junkies will love Slots.lv’s wide array of jackpot games. Everything from jackpot bingo, video poker, and slots can be found inside… and every one of them runs beautifully on mobile devices, meaning you can take your big dreams on the go. You can get a 200% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Super Slots: This crypto-friendly casino looks positively princely in purple (we’re sorry, there’s just so much) and offers up a great mixture of slot games, live dealer casino games, and plenty of bonuses. Use promo code “CRYPTO400” when depositing with one of over 15 accepted cryptocurrencies to get a 400% bonus of up to $4,000 on your first deposit.

Bitstarz: A true powerhouse, Bitstarz offers over 4,000 games to choose from, a well-stocked live dealer casino, slot and table game tournaments, and plenty of free spins on sign-up. If that sounds exciting to you, you can sign up today with a 125% match bonus of up to 1 BTC + 200 free spins.

How to Start Gambling Online for Real Money: Step-By-Step Guide

If you’re unsure what steps to take to get started with gambling, we’ve made it easy. Here, you’ll find easy-to-follow instructions to sign up at Red Dog Casino, our pick for the best online gambling site.

Step 1: Visit Red Dog

Click this link to navigate to the Red Dog Casino site and click the red “Get Bonus” button.

Step 2: Create an account

Start by providing a valid email address and creating a username and password for your Red Dog Casino account. On the next page, you’ll fill out your name, DOB, and such before moving on to the last page. Here, you’ll provide your address, phone number, and other important contact information.

Step 3: Deposit & Play

Once you’ve filled out and submitted the form, you can verify your email address and log in. Once logged in, just go to the Cashier and make your first deposit. Remember to use the “ADORABLE” promo code to claim your 240% match bonus and 40 free spins.

That’s it! You’re ready to enjoy our favorite online gambling site.

Ready to Play at the Best Gambling Sites Online?

Hopefully, you’ve come away with enough knowledge to feel confident about making your foray into the online gambling world.

To recap, we feel that Red Dog Casino is the overall best choice for online gambling, but really… any site on our list would be great. The key is looking through what’s on offer and finding something that suits your needs, whether you prefer live dealer blackjack, poker tournaments, progressive jackpot slots, or sports betting.

Just remember to only play for fun and always gamble responsibly.

