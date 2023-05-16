PeopleLooker Review: Is it the Best Background Check Tool?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Are you inquisitive about PeopleLooker? Wondering if it's worth your effort and funds? In this thorough examination, we'll examine the capacities and total value of PeopleLooker costs to assist you in making up your mind if it's the correct option for you.

If you're on the hunt for details while analyzing the credibility of a possible scammer, or just attempting to reconnect with an old pal, our review has you covered.

What is PeopleLooker?

Situated in New York, PeopleLooker is a data combination platform that offers people access to huge amounts of public records from state, federal, and county sources.

Moreover, it scans through renowned social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to produce applicable search outcomes.

PeopleLooker reviews show that it offers precise and current details connected with a particular individual when you enter their name, address, or phone number.

Nevertheless, it’s necessary to point out that the service isn’t created for tenant evaluation, employee background reviews, assessing credit status, or recruiting domestic workers, as using it for such goals may be unlawful.

Is PeopleLooker Legit?

Before investing in PeopleLooker, you may want to ask: Is PeopleLooker Legit? You may also be curious to find out if the platform can live up to its promise of providing quick access to potentially unknown information about anybody.

We’re confident that PeopleLooker lives up to the expectations associated with it, as there are numerous positive PeopleLooker Reviews.

In these PeopleLooker Reviews, we will take a closer look at the elements included in a PeopleLooker report, how it works, and its capacity to locate data that may not be accessible through a simple Google search. Keep reading to learn more about this reliable source.

What Can You Do With It?

PeopleLooker reviews show that it’s renowned for its speedy and dependable search results. Although the exactness of the results will depend on what records are available on the internet, PeopleLooker ensures that all their data is kept current, so you can be sure of the outcome.

If there is no information available about someone currently, it could be available in the near future. It’s normal for the details of a person you have recently researched to be modified. Should that occur, you will be sent a revised report automatically.

PoepleLooker Features

PeopleLooker reviews stand out from those of other personal background search firms due to its wide selection of unique features.

PeopleLooker utilizes SSL certificates to make sure that your requests are secure and private. All searches conducted on the website are discreet, which is essential when gathering background information.

Additionally, the website is very explicit about how they collect and utilize the data, as well as how their clients should also do so.

PeopleLooker reviews shows that it offers a wide range of fundamental amenities, such as

Criminal Records

Property information including prices, buyer and seller information

Court Records

Email Addresses

Social media profiles

Addresses

Relatives

Photographs of the individual

Full name including maiden names

Phone Numbers

It is possible to provide one or more pieces of data that will refine the search and produce more precise results. In addition to a person's first and last name, you can also input their home address, email address, or telephone number.

After you input the details, the website evaluates a large quantity of data and interrelates various documents to discover the most appropriate outcome.

Even though this process can be lengthy, PeopleLooker will furnish an exhaustive report.

Generally, a people's search report contains the date of birth and first and last name (including maiden name). Additionally, PeopleLooker may offer:

Close relatives

Criminal record

Social media

Email

Address

Bankruptcies

Phone Number

PeopleLooker Reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the amount of data they receive. This site is incredibly successful when it comes to finding the right individual even when the starting material is scarce.

With the support of a people search website like PeopleLooker, you can better defend yourself from deceptive online operators and financial frauds. You can also utilize it for evaluating potential romantic interests.

Especially in the realm of online dating, people are known to forge profiles so it's sensible to run a quick online inquiry prior to meeting someone in real life.

This way, you can be sure that the individual behind the screen is accurately the person they’re claiming to be, and that you're not being deceived.

Information Removal

Individuals often use PeopleLooker, or any other similar search site, to investigate the data associated with their own name. Thankfully, the PeopleLooker information removal service provides the ability to opt out of any information about you.

Simply follow the steps on the website. Once the request is approved, it usually takes around 24 hours for the information to be removed from the site. It’s worth noting that this service is at no cost and you don't need to sign up for an account.

Once the data is taken down, there is no guarantee that similar information about you won't be shared in the future. But, the good news is that it’s simple and quick to opt out again if necessary.

Property Check

Acquiring a house is a once-in-a-lifetime investment for the majority of people, so selecting the correct one is essential.

With the help of PeopleLooker's address lookup service, you can check the property's ownership history, predicted value, taxes, area, and the date it was constructed.

PeopleLooker Reviews offer comprehensive property search capabilities, allowing you to gain a better understanding of the locality, including the services provided to the community, parks, community centers, schools, and the demographic of the area.

With an address search, you can also access the region's crime stats. This will allow you to be totally cognizant of the potential dangers of relocating to the neighborhood. Residents are typically searching for the reported violent and sexual offender cases.

Additional Features

PeopleLooker Reviews have highlighted the company's distinguishing features, setting it apart from other personal background search companies.

It utilizes SSL certificates for the secure processing of requests, ensuring complete safety and confidentiality. PeopleLooker is committed to abiding by the regulations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act and expects the same from its customers.

The website is very direct about how it collects and utilizes data and how it should be employed by its users. Although it’s a public record search engine, the firm places great value on privacy and openness.

PeopleLooker reviews often point out the absence of dark web monitoring, which is a bit of a disappointment considering how widespread identity theft is today.

How does PeopleLooker work?

PeopleLooker makes it easy for people to gain access to data that would normally require a lot of effort and time to obtain.

Rather than going to different government offices and records centers, individuals can just search on PeopleLooker and get all the information they need without any hassle. The website takes information from several public sources and brings it together in one place.

PeopleLooker gathers its data from many different sources, including federal, state, county, and local records.

It’s made known that only people in the United States can be looked up on the website. When we tested the search engine, though, we observed that it also has access to numerous social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

PeopleLooker Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to use

Affordable pricing plans

Offers unlimited searches

Mobile apps for both Android and iOS

Transparency

Searches are confidential

Good-looking interface

Simple pricing system

Cons

No live chat support

Some searches only available on mobile

Takes a lot of time to process a request

Cannot be used to research employees as it’s not a consumer reporting agency per the Fair Credit Reporting Act

Customer service could improve

Charges extra for certain information

No dark web scanning

PeopleLooker Cost

PeopleLooker Cost offers three plans to choose from. The first option is a seven-day trial for $1, and the other two are monthly or annual subscriptions.

Monthly membership for $22.86/mo

3-month membership – $18.28/mo

PeopleLooker costs are low, making it accessible for people to purchase their services.

When you purchase the PeopleLooker cost, you will be able to acquire access to background checks, contact details, phone searches, arrest details, email searches, and much more.

Customer Support

You have the option to reach out to PeopleLooker's customer service by sending an email. Be aware that it may take up to two days for them to respond.

Alternatively, you can give the company a call on their toll-free number any day of the week from 6 am to 11:30 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

PeopleLooker Reviews from Real Users - How Legit is it?

To help save you some time, we conducted extensive research of PeopleLooker reviews online to see what legitimate users had to say about their experiences with the service.

This should help you get a clear answer to the query of whether PeopleLooker is a credible service and if it’s effective.

PeopleLooker Reviews on Trustpilot, a consumer review website, has given the service an overall score of 1.97 stars out of 5, based on 69 reviews.

This rating suggests that the majority of customers are not satisfied with their purchases and experiences with PeopleLooker’s cost.

Customers often express frustration about incorrect info, the inability to stop their subscription, bad customer service, and surprise fees. Additionally, people have complained about feeling tricked by promotional materials or being charged for services they did not intend to use.

Alternatives to PeopleLooker

TruthFinder is a web-based public records search platform that offers people the opportunity to get details regarding other individuals.

Through this service, searches can be done using different parameters such as a name, cell phone number, email address, or physical address to acquire data like contact information, criminal past, and real estate records.

Additionally, TruthFinder has a reverse phone lookup feature that can be used to recognize the owner of an unrecognized phone number.

TruthFinder is simple to operate and includes a mobile app for easy access to search results. Still, just like other similar services, it does involve a fee for its usage.

If you're on the hunt for an efficient background check service, Intelius is a great option to consider.

This platform provides users with a wide range of data, such as contact information, criminal records, and property details. Additionally, Intelius offers a background check feature that allows users to get an all-encompassing report on a certain person.

Intelius offers a convenient mobile app to access search results as well as a reverse phone lookup service.

Users should be mindful that there is a fee for using Intelius and some customers have experienced discrepancies in the data supplied by the platform.

BeenVerified is created to give the public economical and simple access to public data and has been employed by more than a million people.

It was highlighted on MTV’s Catfish show and enables vehicle investigation, email search, address research, phone lookup, or name exploration.

BeenVerified offers amazing customer service and provides comprehensive files at a reasonable cost. Additionally, they employ a special 7-in-1 search process that grants faster access to data.

PeopleFinders is a search engine with remarkable characteristics, including an all-inclusive criminal records database, the option to screen individuals, and the capacity to look for individuals through their social security numbers.

PeopleFinders also provides a "people search plus" selection that furnishes users with extra data concerning individuals, like their educational experience, job titles, and social media accounts.

Moreover, PeopleFinders offers users the ability to form and take charge of their own directory, which can be convenient for logging the details of their acquaintances.

In conclusion, PeopleFinders is a competent tool for those who want to gather information about individuals and execute complete investigations.

Instant Checkmate is a web platform that searches for and collects data from public records to offer background checks. It’s widely acclaimed for being reliable and comprehensive compared to other services available.

People use it to find out more about their neighbors, friends, or possible dates, but it cannot be employed in a professional context such as hiring new staff. This website provides access to many databases that contain contact details, social media profiles, and criminal records.

Spokeo has been in business since 2006, offering individuals the opportunity to get information such as criminal records, background details, and contact info for people they used to know.

There are now over 20 million users who rely on the service to provide them with the data they need. It's available at no cost to those who just need basic results and can be accessed by simply inputting a name or phone number.

Although the data only offers a restricted volume of information, most of it has been muddled and indecipherable. Those who study the information carefully should be able to extract some essential details while scrutinizing the data.

US Search is a highly esteemed company in the background check and people search industry, offering a quick and reliable tool for people to use. It’s designed to preserve the user's confidentiality, and the person being searched for won't be aware of the inquiry.

US Search utilizes its immense store of public records to compile all the pertinent facts into a single report. It provides a less expensive and more efficient system for uncovering data while cutting down on the cost of research.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Using a PeopleLooker cost service has many advantages. It used to be both expensive and difficult to get someone's criminal record or that of an employer. Thanks to the availability of such data, this is no longer the case, making it a major benefit.

PeopleLooker gives you the ability to investigate yourself and the people near you. It can provide information such as a person's address, contact number, and even the names of their family members.

This can be useful for getting to know someone better or for personal research.

The proliferation of people-searching tools such as background check services has given users the option to share their data with the provider. However, it can be challenging to confirm if opting out is possible.

It’s possible that this could be a positive situation, as some employers allow their staff to change their online identity whenever they choose.

PeopleLooker Review Frequently Asked Questions

Does PeopleLooker Have Apps?

PeopleLooker has developed apps for both Android and Apple smartphones so that users can conduct investigations on the go. With these apps, there is no longer a need to access your account from a computer as you can conveniently investigate from any location.

How To Cancel My Subscription?

PeopleLooker makes canceling your subscription or membership a breeze. All you need to do is to have your nine-digit membership ID ready. Then, call their customer service line, 1-800-592-7153, which is open from 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM EST every day.

Will the People I Search for be Notified by PeopleLooker?

PeopleLooker findings are kept private and the people that are investigated will not be alerted.

Is PeopleLooker legal?

PeopleLooker Reviews affirm that it’s possible to perform background investigations via privacy-respecting public records searches.

Nonetheless, in accordance with FCRA laws, PeopleLooker isn’t an agency that provides consumer reports and therefore cannot be used to evaluate job applicants or tenants.

Final Thoughts on PeopleLooker

If you're looking for a people-searching site that is budget-friendly, dependable, and easy to use, then PeopleLooker Reviews suggest it’s a perfect choice. PeopleLooker is known for being straightforward to use and having a great design with many meticulous details.

When you join PeopleLooker, you’re aware of precisely what the situation is. Whether it’s the PeopleLooker cost structure or what the website is capable of doing or not, you can rest assured that the business is devoted to being frank and aboveboard.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles