Phillips 66 donation honors Kansas City-area teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through sports and education by helping to further their programs and efforts. After an unprecedented year, Phillips 66 is recognizing the dedication of Kansas City-area teachers by donating $66,000 to provide critical supplies for their classrooms, including virtual learning materials, books, art supplies and more.

Local school teacher Ms. Robino from Fairview Elementary in Olathe, KS, was one of the teachers who submitted a project request through DonorsChoose, which was fully funded by Phillips 66’s donation.

Ms. Robino has found that her students are happier and more engaged when they are comfortable and can choose where they sit. This project provided students in her class books and alternative and moveable places for students to sit around the classroom so everyone can find a place where they work best.

“Phillips 66 has been a part of the Kansas City community for nearly a century,” said Sarah Bolding, Senior Director, Brands at Phillips 66. “While we normally honor the efforts of people supporting their communities through basketball, this year we felt it was important to recognize teachers, who have persevered and continue to bring learning, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids every day.”

According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies for their classrooms. This need has only increased as they’ve helped their students create classrooms at home. To help fulfill teacher requests in Kansas City, Phillips 66 is working with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that helps connect teachers across America with donors to fund their classroom projects.

To date, Phillips 66 has helped fund 68 classroom requests in the Kansas City community , including Ms. Robino’s, that have impacted nearly 11,000 students, and there’s still more to come.