Phillips 66 philanthropic efforts reach teachers across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through sports and education by helping to further their programs and efforts. After an unprecedented year, Phillips 66 is recognizing the dedication of Kansas City-area teachers by donating $66,000 to provide requested supplies for their classrooms, including virtual learning materials, books, art supplies and more.

Local teacher Judy Giovanni from Freda Markley Early Childhood Center in Kansas City, Missouri, was one of the teachers who submitted a project request through DonorsChoose, which was fully funded by Phillips 66’s donation.

As young children learn to recognize and express their emotions, it’s crucial to have the essential materials to help them develop social emotional skills. To help with this, through DonorsChoose, Giovanny requested materials including a light table, puppets and other equipment to help her students understand more about others’ emotions and engage in their educational and social development.

“Phillips 66 has been a part of the Kansas City community for nearly a century,” said Sarah Bolding, Senior Director, Brands at Phillips 66. “While we normally honor the efforts of people supporting their communities through basketball, this year we felt it was important to recognize teachers, who have persevered and continue to bring learning, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids every day.”

According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies for their classrooms. This need has only increased as they’ve helped their students create classrooms at home. To help fulfill teacher requests in Kansas City, Phillips 66 is working with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that helps connect teachers across America with donors to fund their classroom projects.