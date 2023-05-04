7 Best Time-tracking Project Management Software in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

The rise in remote work has made it difficult to manage projects and monitor time usage. Nonetheless, project management software with time tracking features can aid in improved workload management, increased productivity, and on-time project delivery.

This article will discuss the best project management software with time tracking capabilities to help teams optimize their workflow, meet deadlines, and attain success.

Best Project Management Software with Time Tracking

Selecting the most suitable project management software with time tracking functionalities can feel overwhelming. Our goal was to provide precise and pertinent recommendations, which is why we utilized a comprehensive ranking system.

We assessed each tool based on essential aspects like time-tracking abilities, project management software with time tracking, user interface, pricing, integrations, and customer support.

Our ranking system guarantees that you obtain the most informative and impartial recommendations for your team's requirements.

Fees: Starting at $8/moStar rating: 4.9/5

In case you need to simplify the process of time tracking for your business management and projects, Monday.com provides a solution. By adding a time-tracking column to your board, your team can easily record the time data while working on the tasks.

To begin timing a task, click on "play" and pause or restart the timer as required. No information is left out in this paraphrased text.

You can keep track of time for both tasks and subtasks, view logs, and export them to Excel for management and reporting purposes. Monday.com's time tracking feature also allows you to add a Time Tracking Widget to any dashboard to monitor progress in real-time.

Give it a try today and discover how it can assist you in managing your projects efficiently.

Why we chose it: Monday.com is a versatile tool that can be used to monitor billable hours, employee output, and invoicing for projects. It’s not just limited to time-tracking, as it can also cater to your employee productivity requirements.

Pros:

The interface is attractive and can be easily customized

The product is also available as a mobile app

The product offers free project management software with tracking time for users

It has multiple integrations available

Users can test advanced features through free trials

Cons:

There are often issues with new features experiencing glitches

The lower-tier options have a limited set of features

Features

Monday.com offers a variety of tools and features such as dashboards, file management, collaborative document editing, automation, forms, project management app with time tracking, in-app chat, and reporting.

Integrations

One can access a variety of online PM software with time tracking through Zapier, such as Slack, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, Jira, GitHub, Trello, Dropbox, Typeform, and numerous others.

Plans & Pricing

Enterprise : Tailored for organizations looking to run and scale their workflow, and for pricing information, it’s recommended to contact Monday.com directly

Tailored for organizations looking to run and scale their workflow, and for pricing information, it’s recommended to contact Monday.com directly Basic : Costs $8 per user per month when billed annually

Costs $8 per user per month when billed annually Standard : Costs $10 per user per month when billed annually and is best for managing work

Costs $10 per user per month when billed annually and is best for managing work Pro : Costs $16 per user per month when billed annually and is best for companies looking to connect with teams

Costs $16 per user per month when billed annually and is best for companies looking to connect with teams Individuals: There are two free seats available

ClickUp – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software for Agile Development Teams

Fee: Starting at $5/moStar rating: 4.6/5

ClickUp is a comprehensive productivity platform that offers project management and time tracking functions to aid teams with project planning, organization, and task execution.

The platform provides goal tracking, diverse project views, and dashboards to monitor project progress.

The tracking feature is available within specific tasks or from any screen through the command center that can be accessed by clicking on the lightning icon next to the search bar in the left menu.

Why we chose it: The developers recognized the importance of time tracking for businesses, hence they ensured that their plans had, even the free project management software with tracking time.

Pros:

Includes strong features

Advanced task management

There are over 1,000 integrations available to users

The company offers a plan that is free for individuals

The ability to easily handle complex projects

Cons:

Small businesses may find top-tier services expensive

There could be some glitches in time tracking

Features

ClickUp provides a range of features including collaborative documents, whiteboards, in-app chat, task management, multiple views, and time tracking with options for labels, billable time tags, and task estimates.

Integrations

The feature of having built-in links with popular tools such as Slack, G Suite, Dropbox, and numerous others, along with more than 1,000 integrations available through Zapier, is incorporated.

Plans & Pricing

Unlimited: Costs $5 per user per month (with annual billing) and is recommended for small teams

Free Forever: Available for personal use

Business Plus: Which is recommended for multiple teams, costs $19 per user per month (with annual billing)

Enterprise: Recommended for many large teams, although pricing information for this option must be obtained by contacting ClickUp directly

Business: Which is best suited for mid-sized companies, costs $12 per user per month (with annual billing)

Wrike – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software for Integrations

Fee: Starting at $9.80/moStar rating: 4/5

If you're looking for an online project management software with time tracking to enhance your planning and resource scheduling, Wrike is an efficient tool to consider. It boasts an intuitive interface and user-friendly navigation, with designated spaces, folders, and tasks.

You can easily access individual or project details through its features, and it provides advanced reports for analysis of resource allocation, employee performance, and project progress. Moreover, you can receive real-time emails to stay updated about overall time management.

Why we chose it: The project management software with time tracking includes features such as manual time logging, along with basic reports that provide a clear understanding of how each hour of work is utilized.

Pros:

It can handle both project-based and ongoing work

Offers different account options for marketing/creative teams and professional services

The software is user-friendly

The software has intelligent features that identify projects that may be at risk of delay

Cons:

Compared to other tools, this one has a steeper learning curve

More costly

Features

Wrike provides its users with a variety of useful features such as ready-to-use templates, personalized request forms, dynamic Gantt charts, visual verification, automated workflows, time tracking project management software, and customizable dashboards.

Integrations

Wrike offers over 400 pre-made integrations that are built-in, including some of the most popular online project management software with time tracking such as those from Microsoft, Google, and Dropbox, as well as sales and marketing time tracking project management software from Salesforce and Marketo.

Plans & Pricing

Enterprise : Ideal for large teams and pricing can be obtained by contacting Wrike.

Ideal for large teams and pricing can be obtained by contacting Wrike. Business : Costs $24.8 per user per month when billed annually and is suitable for all teams within an organization

Costs $24.8 per user per month when billed annually and is suitable for all teams within an organization Pinnacle : For teams with complex work, the Pinnacle plan is available, and pricing can also be obtained by contacting Wrike

For teams with complex work, the Pinnacle plan is available, and pricing can also be obtained by contacting Wrike Free : To get started, teams can use the Wrike service for free

To get started, teams can use the Wrike service for free Team: For growing teams, the best option is the Team plan, which costs $9.8 per user per month when billed annually

Zoho Projects – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software for Small and Growing Teams

Fee: Starting from $4/moStar rating: 3.9/5

Zoho Projects is an online project management software with time tracking that operates in the cloud and is designed to help companies optimize and simplify their project development workflows, regardless of their size or complexity.

Zoho Projects provides features for time tracking project management software, enabling project managers and other stakeholders to define project tasks, assign them to appropriate team members, estimate project costs, and monitor progress across the board.

Zoho Projects also offers employee time tracking project management software that allows users to record their work hours using task timers and timesheets.

A timesheet is associated with every project created in Zoho Projects, making it simple for team members to log their hours and enabling project managers and team leaders to track the progress of their projects.

Why we chose it: Zoho's project management software with time tracking for employees is created to easily combine with accounting and invoicing tools such as Zoho Books or Zoho Invoice.

This feature enables managers to log project expenditures, establish and compute a sensible budget for each project, and effectively change their timesheets into thorough invoices for paying employees and billing clients.

Pros:

Zoho and Google apps can be integrated with this service

The subscription plans are very affordable

The free plan can accommodate up to five users

The interface is user-friendly and provides added benefits for Zoho users

The service includes time tracking for billing on an hourly basis

Cons:

When working with big teams, the reporting tools tend to malfunction

It’s unable to coordinate with Quickbooks

Features

Zoho Projects offers a range of tools and features such as time tracking project management software, automation, blueprints, time and issue tracking, reporting, and forums for team discussions, ensuring that no important information is left out.

Integrations

By being a member of the Zoho ecosystem, you have access to various services provided by Zoho, including Zoho Books and Zoho's finance suite.

Furthermore, the recently introduced Zoho marketplace enables third-party integrations, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Zapier, Zendesk, and ServiceNow. Zapier and Zoho Flow integrations are also supported.

Plans & Pricing

Premium plan : The period of 10 days.which costs $4 per user per month and is billed annually. This plan includes a free trial

The period of 10 days.which costs $4 per user per month and is billed annually. This plan includes a free trial Enterprise : Which costs $9 per user per month and is billed annually. It also includes a 10-day free trial period.

Which costs $9 per user per month and is billed annually. It also includes a 10-day free trial period. Free: Allows up to three users

Trello – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software for Cross-Platform Management

Fee: Starting from $5/moStar rating: 3.6/5

In recent years, Trello has become a highly popular project management software with time tracking that allows users to organize both work and personal projects across various devices. Notably, big companies such as Fender, Google, and Kickstarter are among their users.

By using the Time Tracking Power-Up feature, Trello enables its users to keep track of the time spent on each task on their board, allowing them to set estimated completion times and receive notifications when a task is overdue.

Additionally, users can set due dates and deadlines for their tasks.

Why we chose it: By integrating online project management software with time tracking applications like Harvest, Trello offers a convenient way to monitor time spent on various projects and tools.

Whether you're working collaboratively or managing your own work, Trello's time-tracking features can assist you in staying organized and meeting deadlines.

Pros:

Supports multiple operating systems, cloud-based, allowing for easy accessibility

Various add-ons known as Power Ups that can enhance the capabilities of the board

The team provides support for the users

Users can receive advice on intelligent automation by analyzing their repetitive actions

Cons:

The absence of built-in time tracking features

Unreliable for detailed reporting

Features

Trello is a platform that offers various features to its users. One of the main features is its versatile board system that enables the creation of distinct boards for various projects. Cards are used to depict individual tasks or items.

Furthermore, Trello facilitates seamless collaboration with team members through comments, attachments, and mentions. Users can also organize their work by setting due dates, creating checklists, and utilizing labels and filters.

Integration

Trello provides the convenience of integrating with several widely used third-party tools, including Slack, Google Drive, and GitHub, making it simple to use this platform in conjunction with other tools.

Plans & Pricing

Standard: Costs $5 per user per month and is recommended for small teams

Premium: Costs $10 per user per month and is best for teams that need to track multiple projects

Enterprise: Costs $17.5 per user per month and is recommended for organizations that need to connect work across different teams

Free: Includes all members of your team

All pricing options are billed annually.

Teamwork - Best Time Tracking Project Management Software Client-Facing Service Providers

Fee: Starting from $9.99/moStar rating: 3.3/5

The time tracking project management software offered by Teamwork provides various reporting tools that help in identifying the allocation of project hours. The time tracking project management software is user-friendly and offers a wide range of project management software with time tracking and human resources tools.

It’s particularly useful for teams handling client work that requires billing and invoicing as it has these capabilities. The built-in online project management software with time tracking of Teamwork enables easy tracking of time spent on different tasks by team members.

Why we chose it: The most effective project management software with time tracking is Teamwork due to its user-friendly interface, visually appealing design, and extensive range of features.

Pros:

All plans come with a 30-day free trial

Paid plans allow for unlimited collaborators and ample storage

There’s also a free version available

Paid plans to allow for an unlimited number of clients

Cons:

The free plan offered by the service is quite restricted

Its pricing is higher compared to a lot of its competitors

Features

Project management software with time tracking, collaboration tools, and project templates are all important components of Teamwork.

These features enable users to create and assign tasks, track progress, collaborate effectively through comments, mentions, and file sharing, monitor time spent on tasks, and quickly create new projects using templates.

Integration

In addition to its extensive features and easy-to-use interface, Teamwork also enables users to connect with several widely-used tools, including Google Drive, Dropbox, and Slack, through its integration capabilities.

Plans & Pricing

Grow : At $17.99 per user per month (billed annually) which is best for complex projects

At $17.99 per user per month (billed annually) which is best for complex projects Scale : For a customized plan, users can contact Teamwork to get pricing details for the Scale plan

For a customized plan, users can contact Teamwork to get pricing details for the Scale plan Free Forever : For up to 5 users at no cost

For up to 5 users at no cost Deliver: At $9.99 per user per month (billed annually) which is suitable for basic project management

Smartsheet – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software for Mobile Time Tracking

Smartsheet's project management software with time tracking is a top-of-the-line project and resource management tool that enables contemporary teams to make informed decisions about project planning, team capacity, budget forecasting, team utilization, and hiring requirements in real-time.

This advanced Kanban software automates work processes and visually represents the workflow through boards, kanban cards, or swim lanes.

Moreover, the online project management software with time tracking is customizable and allows integration with various enterprise apps to boost productivity. It’s an incredibly potent tool designed for demanding users.

Why we chose it: By utilizing its integrated timesheets, mobile time tracking, and expense tracking capabilities, you can easily generate comprehensive project reports with minimal effort through filtering project data.

This makes it an ideal time-tracking solution for businesses with varied operational configurations.

Pros:

Quick access to pre-made project templates and automated tools for faster work

Ability to link different sheets together easily

Well-detailed documentation and support available for a smooth onboarding process

User-friendly interface for easy navigation and use

Cons:

The Enterprise subscription has restricted security features

Additional purchases are necessary for some tools that are add-ons

Features

Smartsheet offers a range of useful features such as dashboards, reports that can combine multiple sheets, automation of workflows, project management software with time tracking, various viewing options, forms to gather data, and Brandfolder to manage digital assets.

All of these features are available to users of Smartsheet.

Integration

The platform provides multiple options for integration with commonly used applications such as Microsoft and Google apps, necessary development tools like Jira, and beneficial business applications like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Box, and Tableau.

Moreover, the platform is flexible through a REST API and webhooks, allowing effortless connection with other tools and personalization of workflow.

Plans & Pricing

Business : Costs $25 per user per month when billed annually and is ideal for projects that require unlimited editors

Costs $25 per user per month when billed annually and is ideal for projects that require unlimited editors Pro : Costs $7 per user per month when billed annually and is suitable for teams that have unlimited viewers

Costs $7 per user per month when billed annually and is suitable for teams that have unlimited viewers Enterprise : Best suited for larger teams and interested parties can contact Smartsheet for pricing information

Best suited for larger teams and interested parties can contact Smartsheet for pricing information Free: Available for up to one user and two editors at no cost

Our Ranking Methodology for Best Project Management Software with Time Tracking

For businesses and teams, selecting the ideal online project management software with time tracking (PMS) is an essential decision.

The ability to track time can simplify workflow processes, manage resources, and ensure that projects are finished on schedule and within the allocated budget.

We have created a comprehensive ranking methodology to guide us in selecting the best PMS that incorporates time-tracking capabilities.

Define Your Needs: To begin with, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your requirements. It’s important to analyze the size of your team, the number of projects you’re managing, and the particular time-tracking necessities you have. By doing so, you will be able to pinpoint project management software with time tracking alternatives that cater to your specific needs.

To begin with, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your requirements. It’s important to analyze the size of your team, the number of projects you’re managing, and the particular time-tracking necessities you have. By doing so, you will be able to pinpoint project management software with time tracking alternatives that cater to your specific needs. Research and Shortlist: Afterward, conduct thorough research on the various available PMS options and narrow them down based on their time-tracking capabilities. Scrutinize online project management software evaluations, customer feedback, and professional recommendations to determine the most widespread and trustworthy alternatives currently accessible in the market.

Afterward, conduct thorough research on the various available PMS options and narrow them down based on their time-tracking capabilities. Scrutinize online project management software evaluations, customer feedback, and professional recommendations to determine the most widespread and trustworthy alternatives currently accessible in the market. Evaluate Time Tracking Features: After narrowing down the list of potential PMS choices, it’s important to assess their ability to track time. Make sure to examine features such as live tracking, projections, and analyses. Take into account the simplicity of utilizing these attributes, as well as how well they align with your unique needs.

After narrowing down the list of potential PMS choices, it’s important to assess their ability to track time. Make sure to examine features such as live tracking, projections, and analyses. Take into account the simplicity of utilizing these attributes, as well as how well they align with your unique needs. Consider Collaboration Tools: When it comes to project management, it’s crucial to have collaboration tools that include features like team messaging, file sharing, and feedback tools. It’s recommended to search for online project management software with time tracking options that provide such features as they can help you manage your team more effectively and meet project deadlines.

When it comes to project management, it’s crucial to have collaboration tools that include features like team messaging, file sharing, and feedback tools. It’s recommended to search for online project management software with time tracking options that provide such features as they can help you manage your team more effectively and meet project deadlines. Integration Capabilities: Efficient online project management software with time tracking requires integration with other tools and software. It’s important to choose a PMS that can easily integrate with other tools such as accounting software, customer relationship project management software with time tracking, and marketing automation tools.

Efficient online project management software with time tracking requires integration with other tools and software. It’s important to choose a PMS that can easily integrate with other tools such as accounting software, customer relationship project management software with time tracking, and marketing automation tools. User Interface and Ease of Use: Assess and analyze the user interface and user-friendliness of all available PMS alternatives. Seek out an online project management software with time tracking that has a user-friendly and instinctive interface, which can be easily accessed and utilized by non-technical staff members. Verify the tool's compatibility with your ease of use criteria by conducting a thorough examination.

Assess and analyze the user interface and user-friendliness of all available PMS alternatives. Seek out an online project management software with time tracking that has a user-friendly and instinctive interface, which can be easily accessed and utilized by non-technical staff members. Verify the tool's compatibility with your ease of use criteria by conducting a thorough examination. Scalability: It’s crucial to take into account the scalability aspect of a PMS. It’s recommended to search for a PMS that can expand and adapt to your business's evolving requirements. It’s important to assess if the tool provides options for personalization, various pricing plans, or other adaptable features to ensure scalability.

It’s crucial to take into account the scalability aspect of a PMS. It’s recommended to search for a PMS that can expand and adapt to your business's evolving requirements. It’s important to assess if the tool provides options for personalization, various pricing plans, or other adaptable features to ensure scalability. Pricing: In the end, it’s important to assess the cost of each PMS choice thoroughly. Search for a tool that provides a good balance between its features and affordability and that can be accommodated within your financial resources. Take into account the pricing structure, available trial periods, and any additional promotions or discounts.

Best Project Management Software with Time Tracking - Buyer’s Guide

What Is Project Time Tracking?

In today's work environment, projects are ubiquitous, whether you’re a freelancer, remote worker, or part of a larger organization. This is particularly true for project managers who are responsible for overseeing all aspects of project delivery.

Due to the complexity and attention to detail required in managing projects, time management skills, and monitoring various project elements can be challenging.

Project management software with time tracking is the process of monitoring a project's progress to ensure that it meets its deadlines.

But it goes beyond this basic function. By tracking project hours, resources can be allocated effectively, and all project processes can be monitored and implemented on time, avoiding scope creep.

Why Does Your Professional Services Team Need Accurate Time-Tracking Reports?

Time-tracking tools are useful for many types of businesses, but for those that charge by the hour, they’re essential. This is especially true for remote and hybrid teams, as time tracking allows for better productivity and team availability monitoring.

Accurate time data is important for leaders to understand individual workloads and assign tasks more effectively.

Additionally, detailed reports of billable versus non-billable hours increase visibility, leading to more accurate estimates for clients and the ability to prioritize tasks for increased profitability.

When it comes to project management apps with time tracking, they differ in terms of their features. Some require manual tracking, while others automate the process to minimize mistakes and produce more precise records.

To make things easier, it's important to find a time tracking project management software tool that complements your current workflows. Often, the simplest solution is to choose an online project management software with time tracking that has built capabilities.

How To Start Time Tracking?

Numerous tracking applications provide free trials, demos, or unpaid versions of their products to new users. This allows businesses to try out multiple tools and determine which one best suits their needs.

Some of these offers also enable users to invite unlimited team members and collaborators to use the tool during the free trial period. This is an excellent way to use time efficiently and increase revenue.

With these comprehensive apps, time management skills can be significantly improved, and independent users or new startup owners can efficiently track time and productivity like experts.

Best Project Management Software with Time Tracking – Frequently Asked Questions

The introductory section that provides an explanation of the purpose of the FAQ.

How Do I Track Time Spent on Projects?

The availability of a timer to track hours spent on a project may vary depending on the time tracking project management software being used. However, regardless of whether a timer is available or not, it’s possible to manually log time from a dashboard or timesheet.

Does Google Have a Time Tracker?

Yes, The TrackingTime extension for Google Tasks enables users to keep track of their time.

What Is the Benefit of Time-Tracking Software?

To assist you in deciding whether or not to acquire a tool like this, I have compiled a comprehensive list of benefits. This list includes the most pertinent advantages such as:

Encouragement of responsibility and accountability within the team

Enhancement of data-based decision-making

Identification of time-consuming tasks

The prevention of financial mistakes that arise from manual labor

Visibility into where funds are being spent

Bottom Line on Best Project Management Software with Time Tracking

The various project management software with time tracking mentioned earlier are useful in gaining insight into your team's work patterns and time allocation. They also provide a visual representation of each project's progress and a team member's time spent on a particular task.

This information can be utilized to give clients more precise project estimates and meet deadlines. Monday.com is a recommended option for comprehensive project management software with time tracking that accommodates teams of any size and includes all necessary online project management software with time tracking features.

