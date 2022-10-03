Psychic Reading Online, Best Psychics Sites for Real & Accurate Readings

All of us are expected to live our lives through an unknown rule book, yet no one can really tell you the contents of that abstract set of rules. Growing up, we have been told to do things the right way, yet no one has ever really indulged in the details or told us what to do. Therefore, you grow up, and when there is genuine responsibility on your shoulders, it hits you that you have never really been told how to do things the so-called correct way. This moment of revelation can be brutal; for many people, it can easily send them wayward without any direction. We have never been told to ask for help or advice on what to do with our lives. It’s just been expected that we will know what to do when the time comes. This way of doing things leads to people wandering directionless, not knowing or understanding their circumstances and a plan of action. Therefore, many turn to psychic readings to help with their woes.

Psychic readings are massively helpful in situations like these. It helps people to connect with psychics who have actual foresight and take guidance from their vision. Many people are firm believers in psychic readings because they feel relief that the path they will follow will lead them to where they desire. Many people now equate psychics to an overall wellness coach, which isn’t entirely inaccurate. Psychics have extra-sensory abilities compared to normal humans and dedicate those to ensuring their client’s wellbeing. Therefore, if you feel lost without direction or purpose, Psychic readings will help you immensely.’

When you set out on your quest to find a psychic reading for guidance, it is important that you get the correct advice and choose the best platform to connect you with the best psychics. There are numerous psychic reading sites on the internet, and one can never be too sure of their credibility. Making a decision in a vulnerable condition is already too overwhelming, and it can lead you to be exploited by opportunists who are not actual psychics. Keeping in mind these circumstances, we have compiled a list of 5 psychic reading sites you can trust without hesitation. These sites will connect you with the best psychics and give you the ease of online psychic readings, so you won’t even have commuting issues.

Top 5 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites

1. ⭐ Psychic Source

KSHB

Psychic Source is a veteran when it comes to online psychic reading sites. Throughout the years, the site has managed to acquire a sizeable, loyal customer base that they keep on adding to with their dedication to customer service. As mentioned before, many people are vulnerable emotionally when they turn to psychic readings. Therefore, customer security is of the utmost importance. Psychic Source does not compromise on security and has a strict code of ethics in place for all its psychics, which are screened in the first place.

Apart from its trustworthiness, the introductory offers on Psychic Source are also to die for. For newcomers, the first three minutes are completely free. This means you can easily turn to Psychic Source for guidance without putting a huge dent in your budget.

2. ⭐ Kasamba

KSHB

Yet another reputable source for psychic readings, Kasamba has been providing people with guidance to improve their lives for over 20 years. It has managed to sustain an appreciable network of reliable and accurate psychics, all of whom focus on using their abilities to help their clients out in the best possible way. With more than 200 credible psychics at your disposal, Kasamba is one of the best places to go when you feel clueless and without direction in your life.

Another massive reason for choosing Kasamba is its mind-blowing introductory offers. First-time psychic reading seekers get the first 5 minutes completely free, and even after that, you get a ridiculously good deal of 70% off on the rest of the reading. You are already without direction; no need to exacerbate that by parting with a good portion of your money as well; visit Kasamba for direction and a cheap psychic reading.

3. ⭐ California Psychics

KSHB

California Psychics has been in the psychic reading business for over 25 years. It has managed to uphold its quality service throughout these years, and it still remains one of the best psychic reading sites due to its excellent database of psychics, several safety nets for the customers, and affordability.

The site is ideal for turning to if you are seeking clarity in your life or need some hints about your future in order to carve out a path for yourself. If you choose California Psychics for your psychic guidance, be assured that the introductory offers will have you covered. An amazing introductory rate of $1/ minute will fulfil all your psychic reading needs.

4. ⭐ Purple Garden

KSHB

Purple Garden is a truly modern psychic reading site that is best enjoyed through its excellent mobile app. With many year of experience under its belt, Purple Garden continues to introduce new features in accordance with the times and the needs of its customers.

We recommend getting a tarot card reading done from the many psychics on the sites who specialize in them. After your first reading, you get $10 credit in your account, giving you the chance to continue enriching your life with enlightening tarot card readings.

5. ⭐ MysticSense

KSHB

MysticSense is a relatively newer addition to the psychic reading scene, but it learned the ropes quickly and is now the go-to for many people for their psychic reading needs. With specific categories of readings and a special dedication toward transparency, MysticSense is cementing its place with the other major psychic reading sites.

One of the best things about MysticSense is its no-nonsense pricing structure. There are no hidden charges or fine print. Other than that, if you choose MysticSense, your first 5 minutes are free. We think that offer is worth checking out.

How Does A Psychic Reading Help You?

Before getting into a psychic reading, it is important to understand just how a reading can help you and guide you in your life. It is advised to do some introspection before getting a reading and then choose a psychic who specializes in that area to help you get some control on your life. For example, if you are struggling in work and cannot see a way forward, it is wise to go to a psychic who specializes in career readings. A career reading will help you understand whether you should continue what you are doing right now or pursue another calling in your life. The same applies to your love life. However, there are times when you can’t figure anything out, and it is hard to compartmentalize your fears and your feelings. A general life reading has you covered if you are going through a situation like that. A psychic will provide you generalized guidance according to their visions of your future, and you can use their wisdom to carve out a tangible plan in your life.

A psychic reading, therefore, is really helpful whenever you feel lost. It perhaps takes people some time to come to terms with the fact that they could use some spiritual guidance to get back on track, however, once they do understand that, they can see the fruit of their efforts reap very quickly. A psychic reading also helps you regulate your emotions, and come to terms with certain truths that you struggle with. All of these factors make psychic readings immensely beneficial for your overall wellbeing.

Now that we’ve established just how helpful psychic readings can be, let’s not waste any time and get straight into the 5 psychic reading sites which will connect you with the best psychics and get you on the right track to figure out your path in life.

1. Psychic Source - Best for Psychic Guidance on Life Decisions

Intro to Psychic Source

Psychic Source has been one of the most prominent names in the online psychic reading realm due to its longevity and reliability. With years of experience in the industry, Psychic Source has learnt that a loyal customer base can only be built through trust. The site extensively screens its psychics before featuring them and ensures that the psychic profiles are comprehensive and have all the information that a customer needs. A network of tried and tested psychics, a variety of type of readings, and several type of tools employed in the readings are all hallmarks of Psychic Source.

Psychic Source also falls firmly into the affordable tier of psychic reading sites. The rate for readings falls in between $4.99 to $15. Your price of the reading depends on your psychic and their perceived level. For example, more experienced psychics tend to have higher prices. Psychic Source, however, has its clients’ needs in mind, and offers a great introductory offer where you get the first 3 minutes completely free. You can therefore head worry-free to Psychic Source for any kind of guidance you need from the psychic realm.

Best Psychic Source Reading for Guidance

Every psychic reading site has its specialty reading so it is always wise to get an appointment with the psychics that specialize in those readings. In Psychic Source’s case, the site offers the most amazing options in psychics who specialize in tarot card readings. Tarot cards can be used to figure out a specific aspect of your life, but they can also be used to provide general life readings. These readings involve enlightening the client about the challenges and opportunities that await them in the future, and how to best tackle those circumstances. Psychic Source even provides readings through cartomancy, which involves a standard deck of playing cards. Cartomancy is a bit obscure therefore it is a major plus point that Psychic Source offers. The site is an excellent for spiritual guidance through card-based readings, bet it tarot or cartomancy. We highly recommend getting a tarot card reading from a psychic as it will reveal many astonishing facts that you did not know about yourself.

Unique Feature of Psychic Source

All these psychic reading sites are on the list as they all have a little something different that sets them apart from all the other sites. Often times, this unique feature becomes sort of a trademark and can be a massive reason a person is convinced to pay for the service. Psychic Source’s unique feature is the voice messages on a psychic’s profile. Psychic Source requires a psychic to put up a voice message describing themselves and their reading styles. This makes browsing through psychic options and choosing them a lot easier as it gives a real sense of what the psychic would be like during an actual reading.

Summing It Up

As is obvious from its name, Psychic Source is an excellent source from which people can access and build a connection with authentic and accurate psychics. With its emphasis on customer security, people do not have to worry about other issues and can focus solely on seeking spiritual guidance to help them find their way in life.

⭐⇒ Build a connection with an authentic psychic on Psychic Source⭐

2. Kasamba - Best for Psychic Exploration of Live Lives

Intro to Kasamba

Kasamba remains one of the go-to sites for people who yearn for spiritual guidance, especially when it comes to navigating their love lives. With decades of experience, Kasamba has remained a mainstay in the list of best online psychic reading services through its massive network of highly accurate psychics, easy to use interface, affordability, and most importantly its focus on love readings.

If you are convinced by Kasamba and want to try out a psychic reading from the site, rest assured that your experience will be smooth. Kasamba has a massive roster of psychic, thus, availability is excellent in case you want to have a reading right there and then. If your desired psychic is not available, Kasamba sends you a notification once the psychic is free. This makes the entire process extremely easy. You also have an amazing introductory offer waiting for you once you join Kasamba. Newcomers to Kasamba get the first three minutes of their reading free. Not only that, they also get an unbelievable discount of 70% on rest of the reading. Not only do you get guidance from a reputable psychic reader, you get it for a low price as well. We think that is an offer worth exploring.

Best Kasamba Reading for Guidance

It is no secret in the psychic reading community that Kasamba is home to some of the best psychics who specialize in love readings.

Love readings are one of the most popular categories of psychic readings. Love is perhaps the strongest emotions humans possess and it can easily cause them to be wayward, thus, many of them need guidance to channel their love and regulate their emotions so that it does not possess them and cause them to act in destructive ways. This is where love readings step in. An experienced psychic will use their vision to gauge how your love life and then give you guidance according to the context. Whether you’re afraid of never finding love or losing it, love readings help you use love to better your life rather than controlling it. We highly recommend getting a love reading from Kasamba to ensure your love life is healthy and to help you find closure for relationships that have now ended.

Unique Feature of Kasamba

A great and very helpful feature of Kasamba is its expert’s forum which is an informal discussion space populated by Kasamba Psychics. This expert’s forum is great because you can post any query you want and you will get an answer from the psychics themselves. If you have any apprehensions or doubts, you can reach out on the forum, and you will always get the help you require. The forum reflects the generosity of the Kasamba community and just how tight knit it is.

This unique feature of Kasamba is also very meaningful because for many first time psychic reading seekers, there are a million queries that are unanswered. Most sites do not necessarily allow you to establish direct contact with psychics for your questions. The expert’s forum is therefore, an excellent balance as the psychics voluntarily answer questions, and are not bombarded by queries if the site were to allow direct contact before a reading.

Summing It Up

Kasamba should definitely be one of your top destinations to explore when looking for an enlightening psychic reading. If your concerns are specifically about your love life then the site has an abundance of psychics for you to choose from. Even if you are a bit sceptical about the whole concept of psychic readings, the introductory offer makes the payment almost negligible. You should definitely get a psychic’s appointment and then make up your mind once you’ve had a reading from Kasamba.

⭐⇒ Tap here to find a world of psychic greatness at Kasamba⭐

3. California Psychics - Best for Getting Psychic Guidance on Career

Intro to California Psychics

Another behemoth of the online psychic reading industry, California Psychics is a trustworthy and reputable site that makes sure to look out for its customers. In its two decades of providing psychic guidance to people, California Psychics has unlocked the key to retaining customers— security. The site realized that those seeking psychic readings are incredibly wary of scams and exploitation, and looking at the current landscape of online psychic readings, it is an understandable fear. California Psychics worked to eliminate that fear by introducing a 4-step evaluation process for its psychic aspirants. This screening process leaves behind the psychics who are the best in the business, and gives clients the comfort of knowing that their sensitive information is in worthy hands.

California Psychics is quite popular for another reason. It is one of the most affordable psychic reading sites on the scene, and with the current economic conditions, more people are on the lookout for cheap psychic readings. The standard rates are already affordable as they range from $4 to $15 per minute. Add on the constant promotions and discounts that the site provides and the readings hardly make a dent in your budget. The introductory offers are even better as they provides newbies an amazing rate of $1/minute. California Psychics should definitely be on your list if you are on the lookout for cheap psychic readings.

Best California Psychics Reading for Guidance

A career advice reading from California Psychics is excellent to figure out your path and your calling in life. Many of the frustrations we feel daily stem from our work lives and the mundane environment it provides. Even if you do something you love, it can quickly turn stale, a career reading helps you in tackling that sinking feeling, and knowing whether you should quit like you feel inclined to or whether you should pursue other opportunities.

A career reading focuses solely on your prospects in the future and how you should use them to gain the most success. The advice your psychic will give you will be based entirely on your personality type that the psychic will glean through your energy and aura. Many people have stories about feeling lost in their work lives and gaining a new will to work after getting a career reading. If you feel without direction, and feel like you are just going through the motions while at work, a career reading will definitely rejuvenate you.

Unique Feature of California Psychics

An amazing and unique feature of California Psychics is its Karma Rewards program. Once you sign up for the program, you get the amazing perks of $20 in credit and a free birth chart. Most companies give out rewards that are not useful but California Psychics provides an almost reading with the credit and the birth chart, which is extremely important if you are an astrology lover.

Summing it Up

California Psychics is a well-established site that provides a secure experience to all its customers. Should you feel a need to get some spiritual guidance, head on over to California Psychics for a safe and mind-opening psychic reading experience.

⭐⇒ Get a completely safe psychic reading now on California Psychics⭐

4. Purple Garden - Best for Psychic Guidance Through Astrology

Intro to Purple Garden

Purple Garden is a leader in the modernizing of the online psychic reading space. With its sleek and easy-to-use app, Purple Garden has made psychics accessible to people anytime and anywhere. Purple Garden has been around for a while and has mastered the craft of providing great service to the online community of psychic reading aficionados. The app is an extension of its great service, and perhaps one of the most remarkable things about this website. The app boasts of a network of thousands of amazing psychics, and the app makes it easier than ever to navigate through the psychics, get a quick look at all they have to offer, and if they are online then jump straight into a call with them. Purple Garden falls on the more premium end of the spectrum when it comes to online psychic readings, and a look at its app solidifies its reputation.

Purple Garden also has an amazing introductory offer for its new customers. As mentioned before, due to the sheer quality of the psychics present on the site, the reading might be a bit on the pricier end. However, Purple Garden understands that getting into psychic readings needs financial commitment and provides a great offer of $10 credit once you make your first purchase on Purple Garden. If you want convenience and quality of service then Purple Garden ticks all the boxes.

Best Purple Garden Reading for Guidance

Purple Garden boasts of some of the best psychics in the game in its database. Therefore you have thousands of quality options when it comes to psychic readings on the site. We highly recommend getting a general life reading done through the lens of astrology.

Astrology is definitely experiencing its moment in limelight as countless people are taking a deep interest in the discipline. While there is the popular, more consumable iteration of astrology, these psychics provide a deeper understanding of the stars and the effects they can have on your life. Many times, things seem to be spiralling out of control and an astrology reading can help explain just why it is happening. Astrology readings help you contextualize your life, and provide a glimpse into the future so you can prepare yourself for what’s coming up.

Unique Feature of Purple Garden

A unique and highly appreciable feature of Purple Garden is that it provides multilingual readings for its customers. Keeping in line with its modern image, Purple Garden understands that in order to attract a diverse clientele, they have to offer psychic readings in multiple languages. The psychics on Purple Garden’s roster speak a variety of languages, and customers can get a reading in their native languages. If English is not your first language, or you don’t necessarily feel comfortable communicating your ideas in English, Purple Garden should help you with that. After all, there is no other psychic reading online site where you can get a reading in Japanese or Swedish.

Summing It Up

An amazing and modern iteration of a traditional psychic reading site, Purple Garden is going to continue carving its niche in the online psychic reading scene. Its accessibility suggests that it has customer experience as one of its priority, therefore, you can rest assured that you will have a great experience when at Purple Garden.

⭐⇒ Get an easy and delightful psychic reading experience at Purple Garden⭐

5. Mystic Sense - Best for Psychic Guidance on Life Issues

Intro to MysticSense

MysticSense is a newer addition to online psychic reading sites, but with the progress it has made of late, the site is on the trajectory to give tough competition to the bigger names out there.

A look at the MysticSense site belies its newbie status as the site is deliberately designed to give customers the easiest route to appoint psychics. With just the right amount of psychics on offer, and all possible modes of communications available. MysticSense is amazing just for the hassle-free experience it provides.

MysticSense should also be appreciated as it stands with confidence behind its service and provides a customer satisfaction guarantee, where you can get a refund of upto $50. Another highly appreciable aspect is the site’s transparency when it comes to financial dealings. Customers are only charged what they signed up for, and there are no automatic deductions.

When you sign up to MysticSense and deposit $10 into your account, you get the first 3 minutes of your reading free. If all these aspects of MysticSense have convinced you to give it a try then you should definitely avail this offer.

Best MysticSense Reading for Guidance

Many times, your purposelessness in life is directly tied to your circumstances. It’s unfortunately a reality that every human has to carry some sort of grief with them. Sometimes that grief can cause you to be wayward in life. If you identify your issues with grief, you should definitely go for grief counselling on MysticSense. A unique reading, it helps you heal and makes you clear-headed for what is to come in your life.

Unique Feature of MysticSense

Perhaps a small detail but a highly appreciable feature of MysticSense is that is provides the timings of psychics in your timezone. It is a little quirk but shows that the site truly has the customer’s needs as its priority.

Another unique feature is the site’s amazing filtering capabiliies. You can use specific type of readings, tools, style of reading to filter out a psychic customized just for your needs.

Summing It Up

MysticSense is a great site that truly makes you appreciate just how much detail and depth oriented the psychic reading industry has become. If the site keeps going on this trajectory, it is going to become a force to reckon with.

⭐ ⇒ Click here to get the psychic reading tailor made for you on MysticSense⭐

Final Thoughts

All the psychic reading sites mentioned above have the capacity to provide you the guidance you need to get direction and to build a plan for the future. It has never been this easy to have the best psychics at your disposal, therefore, you should take the advantage and get hunting for your ideal psychic reading.

References

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00787R000500380001-7.pdf https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.364.8361&rep=rep1&type=pdf https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies/wp-content/uploads/sites/360/2015/11/Alvarado-Investigating-Mental-Mediums-JSE-2010.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3834343/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17234565/

https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/psychic-spying-research-produces-credible-evidence

https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2010/12/study-looks-brains-ability-see-future