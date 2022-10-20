Best Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes & Promotions Available in 2022

If you’re looking for the best Red Dog Casino bonus, click here and use the code “WAGGINGTAILS” to get a 225% slots bonus of up to $12,250.

That said, here is our list of the best Red Dog bonus codes you can claim right now:

“ WAGGINGTAILS ”: The Red Dog Casino sign-up bonus of up to $12,250 in 5 tiers at a 225% match rate.

”: The Red Dog Casino sign-up bonus of up to $12,250 in 5 tiers at a 225% match rate. “ WILDFIRE ”: This Red Dog deposit bonus code grants you a 230% slots bonus plus 50 free spins on the Wild Fire 7's slot machine.

”: This Red Dog deposit bonus code grants you a 230% slots bonus plus 50 free spins on the Wild Fire 7's slot machine. “ DELUXURY ”: Another Red Dog sign-up bonus, this time granting a 230% slots welcome bonus with 50 free spins on the Achilles Deluxe game.

”: Another Red Dog sign-up bonus, this time granting a 230% slots welcome bonus with 50 free spins on the Achilles Deluxe game. “ TUXREDO ”: This bonus code activates the 240% match Red Dog welcome bonus plus 35 free spins on the Penguin Palooza slot machine.

”: This bonus code activates the 240% match Red Dog welcome bonus plus 35 free spins on the Penguin Palooza slot machine. “REDBUBBLE”: The Red Dog promo code activates a 235% match bonus with 45 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3.

Red Dog Casino is an established online gambling platform known for its selection of RealTime Gaming slot games and generous, valid bonuses.

The site has been active for over a decade and is fully licensed under Curacao eGaming.

To get the best gambling experience at the site, you will need the best Red Dog bonus codes — that’s what we’re here for.

We’ll also showcase our detailed review of the real money online casino and how it ranks compared to other gambling platforms.

How to Redeem Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes

Now that you’ve found the best online casino welcome bonus, let's take you through the process of how you can redeem your free bonus code at Red Dog.

If you stick to the steps below, it shouldn’t take more than five minutes.

Step 1: Register Your Red Dog Casino Account

Visit the Red Dog website and click the “Sign-Up” button situated in the top-right corner.

Create a username and a strong password, and enter a valid email. Click Next Step.

Enter your first and last name, date of birth, and gender. Click Next step.

Enter your full address, select your preferred currency, and enter a valid phone number.

Click Complete to finalize creating your account.

Step 2: Account Verification

You will receive a welcome message from Red Dog Casino in the email you provided.

Click the link or the button within the message to verify your account.

You'll be redirected to the Red Dog casino site, where you can now log in.

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

In the Red Dog Casino cashier section, set your payment method and adjust the first deposit amount. Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement of $10 to $30, depending on your preferred payment method.

Make the payment and claim your welcome bonus amount.

You can now play games and enjoy more bonuses down the line.

What Are Casino Bonuses?

Casino bonuses are promotions offered by gambling sites that are meant to attract new players or reward existing ones.

The most popular type of casino bonus is the welcome bonus, a promotion that's awarded to new players when they sign up.

The typical welcome bonus is a deposit match offer that gives you extra funds based on your deposit amount.

For example, a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500 means you'll get $500 in bonus funds if you deposit $500.

Other popular casino bonus categories include no-deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and free spins.

Red Dog Casino offers all these bonuses and more, so make sure to check out this entire review for other promotions beyond the welcome package.

Why Do Casinos Like Red Dog Offer Bonus Codes?

Casino bonuses are an excellent way for gambling sites to attract new players and keep existing ones happy.

A welcome bonus, in particular, is a good way to get a new player started with extra funds.

Also, Red Dog Casino offers reload bonuses and other promotions down the line, which keep players coming back for more.

Am I Eligible for the Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes?

To be eligible for Red Dog’s welcome package and other bonuses, you must be at least 18 years old and not located in a restricted country.

Also, make sure to read the terms and conditions before claiming any promotion. Bonus terms usually include wagering requirements, game restrictions, and other essential details.

Red Dog Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions

The Red Dog Casino welcome bonus comes with a few rules.

Here are the main ones you need to know before claiming the promotion:

The Red Dog Casino welcome offer is a match deposit bonus of up to $12,250.

The wagering requirement is 35x.

The minimum deposit requirement ranges from $10 to $30. This will depend on the banking method you opt for.

The casino bonuses are not added automatically, meaning you must claim the promotion or the bonus code.

You can't create multiple accounts or redeem the bonus code more than once.

Free casino bonus offers are not available if you have pending payout transactions.

Regular Red Dog bonuses have no max payout limit.

The bonus can’t be used on live casino games and craps. If you’re looking to get the best live casino bonus codes, you will need to look elsewhere.

Last but not least, not all games contribute equally to the wagering requirement. This is how it works:

Slots, Keno, Scratch Cards, Real-Series Video Slots, and Board games contribute 100%.

Card games (Blackjack, Video Poker, Multihand Video Poker, and Tri Card Poker) contribute 20%.

Roulette contributes 10%.

Wagering Requirements for the Red Dog Casino Bonus Offers

The wagering requirement attached to Red Dog’s welcome deposit bonus is 35x. This means you will need to wager the bonus amount 35 times before withdrawing any winnings.

For example, if you deposit $100 and get a $100 bonus, you will need to wager $3,500 before you can withdraw your winnings.

It's important to note that not all casino games contribute the same towards satisfying the playthrough requirements.

As we’ve mentioned, slots, keno, scratch cards, real-series video slots, and board games are the only ones that contribute 100%.

Beyond the welcome package and the first deposit bonus, winnings from free spins have a 20x wagering requirement, card games 40x, while roulette carries a 60x requirement.

Quick Red Dog Casino Review

Pros:

Over 200 slots from RTG

Quality table games + dedicated blackjack room

$12,250 welcome package

0 transaction fees

You can use crypto

Various free spins are available

24/7 support team

Fun, responsive design

A dozen live games after you register

Cons:

No sportsbook

High minimum withdrawal amount

Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

Red Dog casino hosts casino games exclusively from RealTime Gaming (RTG), a notable gambling software provider with over 200 slots in its portfolio.

Red Dog offers an entire section dedicated to blackjack games but also hosts other classic table games like roulette and baccarat.

The casino lobby is user-friendly and easy to navigate. You can use the search bar to find your favorite games or browse through the different categories.

Jackpots on slot games reach six-figure winnings, and our favorites include Aztec's Millions, Cleopatra's Gold, and Spirit of the Inca.

Red Dog also has a small but solid selection of video poker games like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild.

Other games you can play include craps and a selection of over a dozen live dealer games that you can access for free after registering.

The only downside is the lack of a sportsbook, so bettors who want to place sports wagers have to search for other alternatives.

Other than that, this site has perfectly covered all the other bases.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As a Red Dog casino member, you can claim various bonuses and participate in tons of promotions. The site’s flagship welcome bonus is a match deposit offer of up to $12,250.

Depending on the exclusive deposit bonus you opt for, you can also claim free spins on various games.

The casino also has a dedicated free spins promo that allows you to claim 110 free spins on the game Desert Raider.

You can also participate in Red Dog’s 24/7 Bonus, which will reward you with up to a 160% match bonus if you deposit $150 or more.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5

The banking options at Red Dog Casino are nothing out of the ordinary but still cover most players, including fiat and cryptocurrency options.

We are looking at eight valid payment methods you can use to deposit cash to the site. Some casinos offer more, but again, most players are covered on this site.

Apart from credit cards, you can opt for Neosurf and Flexepin. Alternatively, you can delve into the cryptocurrency world and use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether.

When you decide to cash out, you can use credit cards, bank wire transfers, or Bitcoin. Bitcoin payouts take 1-3 business days, while bank transfers take up to 5 business days.

What's exceptional about the site is that no fees apply on any of the listed deposit and withdrawal methods.

While most crypto casinos don't charge fees, very few online casinos are fee-free like Red Dog.

The minimum amount you can request for payouts is $150, which is a bit higher compared to other casinos.

If you're not a lower-stakes player, though, it won't bother you much. The max cash-out is $2,500 per transaction.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5

The site works like a charm on all iOS and Android devices, regardless of whether you’re accessing it from the US, Costa Rica, or any of the other supported countries.

You can redeem any valid bonus code offer on mobile, and the entire catalog is mobile-optimized, allowing you to bet without a hitch.

Customer assistance is easy to reach straight from the main menu using live chat, email, or a dedicated phone line.

Banking Options at Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino supports eight payment options. You can find the complete list below:

Visa

MasterCard

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Flexepin

Neosurf

When cashing out, the cashier allows you to use credit cards, bank wire transfers, and Bitcoin. No fees apply; transactions take about a day with crypto or 5 business days with wire transfers.

The minimum payout you can request is $150, while the maximum you are able to cash out is $2,500 per transaction.

Tips for Using Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes

If you want to know how to use these Red Dog bonus codes, we've got you covered.

Here are a few tips that will help you utilize these available Red Dog casino promos:

Check the terms of the bonus before claiming any offer. This is important because it will help you understand the wagering requirements and other applicable rules.

Choose bonuses with the lowest wagering requirements. This way, you will have a better chance of meeting the playthrough and clearing the bonus.

Look for Red Dog no deposit bonus codes. These offers don't require a deposit and give you a chance to win real money without risking your own cash.

Check out Red Dog's promotions page regularly. The casino frequently offers new bonuses and promotions, so you don't want to miss out on any of them.

Mistakes to Avoid When Using Your Red Dog Bonus Code

There are a few things you should avoid when using Red Dog bonus codes. Here are the most common mistakes players make:

Not checking the bonus terms and conditions: Always review the terms. This will let you know whether the terms are favorable to you or not.

Not meeting the wagering requirements: Make sure you understand the wagering requirements and other rules that apply before claiming a bonus. If you don’t meet the playthrough requirements of the 225% bonus, you won’t be able to claim your winnings.

Not using the bonus code: Always make sure you use the correct Red Dog bonus code when claiming an offer. Otherwise, you might not get the bonus or promotion you're looking for.

Alternative Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes

The best casino bonuses and deposit bonus codes for Red Dog are available at the beginning of this guide.

However, the platform offers a few more free casino bonuses that you can claim at the cashier after registering your account. These are often valid for regular players.

The bonus code "ARTIFACT" makes you eligible for 110 free spins on the Desert Raider slot game.

The minimum deposit required is the usual $10 to $30, depending on your payment preference. The promotion is available at the cashier and has a 30x max payout.

You’ll have to meet a 20x wagering requirement on any winnings from your free spins.

If you redeem the deposit bonus code "SUPERDOG" at the cashier, you will receive the Red Dog reload bonus, which goes up to 160%. Here's how the bonus code works:

$30 deposits receive a 120% match bonus

$75 deposits are granted a 135% match bonus

Deposits worth $150 or more score a 160% match boost

Note that Neosurf and BTC deposits earn an extra 25%.

Like the other promos, the minimum deposit is $10-$30, depending on your payment method. There is no maximum cash out, while the wagering requirement is a decent 35x.

The bonus can be used on slots, keno, scratch cards, Real-Series video slots, and board games.

Are There Red Dog No Deposit Bonus Codes Available?

As of right now, no deposit bonus codes are not available at Red Dog Casino.

If they add any, we’ll make sure to add them here.

To withdraw money from a no-deposit bonus, players must meet the wagering requirements and must have also made one or more deposits to the site.

If the max cash-out limit is lower than the $150 minimum withdrawal request available on the site, you will need to deposit and wager the difference.

Can I Use Bitcoin at Red Dog Casino?

Yes, you can use Bitcoin here. In fact, Red Dog is one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Digital currency has many advantages over regular fiat currency when it comes to online gambling.

For one, using Bitcoin is incredibly fast, both when making a deposit and requesting a cash-out.

Secondly, BTC transactions are completely free of charge, unlike bank wire transfers or credit card payments that usually come with a small (or not so small) fee.

Last but not least, Bitcoin is very secure as it uses blockchain technology. Your personal and financial information is therefore always safe.

To make a deposit using Bitcoin at Red Dog Casino, simply select the BTC option at the cashier, enter the amount you want to deposit, and wait for the funds to appear in your account.

Withdrawing money using Bitcoin is just as easy.

Go to the Red Dog cashier, select the BTC withdrawal option, enter the amount you want to cash out, and wait for the transaction to be processed.

Red Dog Loyalty Program and Comp. Points

Red Dog Casino awards comp. points to its players.

You simply need to play games on the site to claim the points. You can exchange 100 points for $1 in casino cash.

The minimum amount you can claim from this rewards program is $1.

The points are only awarded for real-money wagers and have no wagering requirements.

Other Red Dog Reviews Online

Whichever online casino we check out, we always like to see what other players have to say about it.

After all, player feedback is the best way of getting an unbiased opinion about an operator.

When it comes to Red Dog Casino, we can say that the reviews are mostly positive. Players seem to enjoy the site's games, bonuses, and overall design.

The highlights include the lack of fees on the site, the generous first-deposit bonus, the quality of RTG slots, and mobile responsiveness.

For the downers, players don't like the $150 minimum payout, and some have a quibble with the lack of a sportsbook.

Red Dog Casino Bonus Codes: FAQs

What if I Forgot to Enter a Red Dog Casino Bonus Code?

If you forget to enter the Red Dog Casino Bonus Code, contact customer support, and they will happily add it to your account.

Where Can I Find More Promo Offers for Red Dog Casino?

Red Dog Casino offers regular promotions to both new and existing players. You can find more information on the site’s promotions page.

Also, feel free to return to this page as we regularly update the available Red Dog Casino promotions.

What Is the Best Red Dog Casino Bonus Code?

The best deposit bonus code at Red Dog casino is "WAGGINGTAILS."

This promo code grants you a 225% match bonus on your first five deposits, bringing the welcome package up to $12,250.

Does Red Dog Have a Mobile App?

A dedicated Red Dog casino app is not available, but the site is fully optimized for all mobile users.

If you’re wondering about mobile casino bonus codes, you’ll be happy to know that all codes are valid on both mobile and desktop.

Does Red Dog Offer a Referral Bonus?

A Red Dog referral bonus is not available at the moment.

Don't worry, as Red Dog Casino regularly offers plenty of other great bonuses you can take advantage of.

Does Red Dog Offer a Bitcoin Casino Bonus?

Yes! The Red Dog casino welcome deposit bonus applies to both fiat and crypto deposits. If you are looking for a dedicated Bitcoin deposit bonus, none are available at the moment.

Is Red Dog a Legit Online Casino?

Yes, Red Dog is legit. The casino has been in the industry since 2011 and is owned by Harp Media B.V, an established name in the online casino space.

Red Dog Casino is fully licensed by Curacao eGaming and offers games from RealTime Gaming, one of the biggest software providers out there.

So, What Are the Best Red Dog Bonus Codes?

We’ll wrap this up with the best of the best Red Dog bonus codes you can claim right now. Here goes!

“ WAGGINGTAILS ”: 225% match deposit bonus of up to $12,250 in 5 tiers.

”: 225% match deposit bonus of up to $12,250 in 5 tiers. “ WILDFIRE ”: 230% slots bonus with 50 free spins on the Wild Fire 7's game.

”: 230% slots bonus with 50 free spins on the Wild Fire 7's game. “ DELUXURY ”: 230% slots deposit bonus including 50 free spins on the Achilles Deluxe.

”: 230% slots deposit bonus including 50 free spins on the Achilles Deluxe. “ TUXREDO ”: 240% match Red Dog casino deposit with 35 free spins on the Penguin Palooza slot game.

”: 240% match Red Dog casino deposit with 35 free spins on the Penguin Palooza slot game. “REDBUBBLE”: 235% deposit bonus plus 45 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3.

With plenty of available offers, you can freely choose the one that tickles your gambling fancy.

Regardless, even with a bonus offer, always remember to have fun and wager responsibly.

