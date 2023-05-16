8 Best Reverse Phone Number Lookup Sites (Free and Paid)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

To learn more about a phone number's owner, including their name and address, you can use a reverse phone lookup service. These services can help you find the owner of an unknown number, learn more about a telemarketing call you received, and more.

Choosing the finest option from among the various possibilities might be challenging. This article provides a comparison of the best reverse phone lookup services on the market today in terms of price, ease of use, and overall quality of results.

We have everything you need, whether it's a quick, one-time search or something more involved.

BeenVerified - Starts at $17.48/month – Has an easy-to-use mobile app – Provides social media data

- Starts at $17.48/month – Has an easy-to-use mobile app – Provides social media data PeopleLooker - Starts at $14.62/month – Has a good-looking interface – Results are available quickly

- Starts at $14.62/month – Has a good-looking interface – Results are available quickly Intelius - Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Advanced search filters

- Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Advanced search filters Instant Checkmate - Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters

- Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters PeopleFinders - Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use

- Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use Spokeo - Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service

- Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service TruthFinder - Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan

- Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan US Search - Starts at $19.86/month – Oldest database – Affordable options

The number of websites we picked for reverse phone number lookup is sure to give you quick outcomes.

When looking for the best website to look up numbers, it shouldn't take more than a few seconds, but some websites deliberately drag it out in the hopes that you'll grow interested in the process and pay for the service nonetheless.

After we have enumerated the leading reverse phone lookup services available on the web, it’s time to comprehend the functioning of each one.

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

BeenVerified - Best Website to Look Up a Phone Number

- Best Website to Look Up a Phone Number PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

– Best for Fast Results Intelius - Best for Detailed Searches

Best for Detailed Searches Instant Checkmate - Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Service

- Best for Professional Service Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Lookup Site

Best Budget Phone Lookup Site TruthFinder - Best for Background Checks

Best for Background Checks US Search - Best for Beginners

Here, we've compared and contrasted the top telephone number lookup services to make your decision easier. You should now have a better notion of what to look for in a telephone number lookup service.

1. BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

You can acquire a comprehensive report with BeenVerified, complete with the person's full identity and any aliases they may use. If you suspect that someone isn’t using their true name, BeenVerified can help you find out the truth.

Through BeenVerified, you can get ahold of not only someone's social media accounts but also details such as their age, location, and phone usage. Along with the searched-for phone number, this reverse phone lookup platform also yields a selection of associated numbers.

By making further phone calls, you can discover more data about the mysterious person and the people they may be related to.

Pros

Receipt of cancellation is easy to request

The results of social media are shown

It’s straightforward to use the company's smartphone application

Cons

There are no free demos or trials offered

Looking for something can take a while

Reduces the total amount of available reports

Pricing

There isn’t a single search option available on BeenVerified. To access the reverse phone lookup feature, you must sign up for a paid subscription. The various BeenVerified packages are as follows:

One month: $26.89/month

$26.89/month Three months: $17.48/month

2. PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

PeopleLooker is the best website to look up a phone number and get relevant results about that number's owner.

The best reverse phone lookup service will then look up the phone number in its database and return any and all results it finds, such as the owner's name, address, email address, and other contact information.

Those who are looking for lost loved ones or friends, or who wish to learn more about an unknown caller, may find this data particularly useful.

PeopleLooker is the best website to look up numbers. It is simple to use and input a phone number yields instant results, allowing users to quickly and easily find the data they need.

Users can refine their searches by selecting specific criteria, such as a certain area or a specific person's name, using the service's advanced search tools.

Pros

Simple to implement

Adaptations for both the Android and iOS mobile operating systems

Appealing user interface

Information uncovered during searches is kept private

Cons

There will be a fee for access to certain details

Request handling time is rather long

A lack of real-time assistance

Pricing

PeopleLooker is the best website to look up number, and its pricing structure is split into two tiers so you can choose the one that best fits your needs.

The one-month plan is the starting point. This plan costs $18.28 monthly . This plan's perks are extensive, and they include things like a limitless supply of reports and searches for things like sex offenders, property records, phone numbers, and email addresses.

. This plan's perks are extensive, and they include things like a limitless supply of reports and searches for things like sex offenders, property records, phone numbers, and email addresses. The subsequent schedule is for three months. Each month costs $14.62 USD, and the minimum purchase is for a three-month period. The monthly pricing is lower than the one-month plan since you’re charged in advance for three months.

If you're interested in trying out the PeopleLooker service, you can do so for only $1 for five days of access. that will explain all you need to know to get the most out of PeopleLooker.

3. Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

Intelius is the best website to look up numbers; its backward phone search service delivers a wealth of detailed information and its layout is intuitive, making it easy to find accurate results quickly.

Intelius is the best website to look up numbers, providing details such as the owner's identity, present and prior addresses, and any available background information including criminal histories and bankruptcies.

One of the primary features of Intelius is its expansive collection of data, containing both stationary and cellular phone numbers.

In addition, the site allows users to check basic information about a landline phone number, like the owner's location and provider, for free. More detailed information is available to paying customers only.

As a whole, Intelius is a dependable and fast reverse phone number lookup service that yields accurate and detailed results. Anyone seeking data about a phone number would do well to use it due to its intuitive design, extensive database, and reasonable payment options.

Pros

An experienced company

There is no limit to how often a phone number can be looked up

Quick in fulfilling commitments

Cons

Only available in the United States of America

To use other reverse lookup services, you may be required to pay a fee

The pricing structure is unclear

Pricing

Intelius's pricing structure isn't really clear. We’re aware that the telephone number lookup reports on Intelius can be tried for a little $0.95 for a full six days. You have to pay extra to get in-depth information, but you can do an infinite amount of phone number searches.

Choose a plan on Intelius to gain access to all search features.

Intelius Address Lookup + People Search : $29.78/month

: Intelius People Search: $42.25/month

$42.25/month Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup + People Search: $35.95/month

4. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

With information culled from a wide variety of public sources, Instant Checkmate boasts the most comprehensive reverse phone lookup directory available. There are a lot of reverse phone search sites, but this one stands out because of the wide variety of public records it has access to.

Instant Checkmate is the best website to look up numbers. It's able to identify who is calling you and where they’re located when you enter the phone number. Plus, you can access data about the person behind any unknown numbers.

Instant Checkmate can trace any phone number, whether it's a landline or mobile, in any public database.

If you're looking for a number with Instant Checkmate, you can do it in complete anonymity.

Pros

Advanced queries can be conducted with the help of accessible search functions

Accuracy is vital to producing satisfying outcomes

Many public documents are available to the public

Cons

To become a member will cost you a lot of money

There is no centralized report readily available

Finding what you're after is a time-consuming ordeal

Pricing

Instant Checkmate offers the most economical reverse phone number lookup service. All of their features, including the best reverse phone lookup, are part of subscription plans beginning at a low cost of $5.99 per month.

Three-month unlimited reports plan: $28.09/month

One-month unlimited reports plan: $35.12/month

5. PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is an established company in the field of the best reverse phone lookups. The portal is simple to navigate, and its search function provides quick, reliable results.

PeopleFinders provides the name, present and prior addresses, and any available background information, such as criminal records and arrest history, for the account holder.

The vastness of PeopleFinders' database, which includes both fixed and mobile phone numbers, is one of its most appealing qualities. For those who want to test the waters before committing to a premium plan, the platform provides a free trial that allows for a certain number of searches.

On the whole, PeopleFinders is an effective and trustworthy best reverse phone lookup service that gives detailed results. It's a great alternative for anyone trying to track down details on a phone number because of its intuitive design, large database, and low price.

Pros

Quick and simple to use

Almost two decades in the field

A+ service to the customer

Cons

Rather than looking for information via social media

It's only sold in the United States

Pricing

Price-wise, PeopleFinders is really reasonable, whether you're using it for a month or a year. A single best reverse phone lookup report can be purchased for as little as $1 to $1.95.

If you're interested in a longer-term membership, the prices and monthly commitments are listed below.

PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95/month

$29.95/month PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95/month

6. Spokeo – Best Budget Reverse Phone Lookup Site

Many folks are always on the lookout for services like email and phone number lookups. Since Spokeo offers its services at a lower cost than its competitors, it has gained considerable popularity. Let's talk about the user experience and features first, then we'll go into the cost.

When you visit Spokeo, you may enter a phone number and get search results almost instantly.

More than 600 million court records, 130 million property records, 120 billion social media identifiers, 89 billion company records, 6 billion customer records, and 89 billion business records are all part of Spokeo's massive database.

Pros

There is a PDF download option

Friendly to users

It's quite cheap

Cons

Exclusive to the United States

Public records aren't widely digitized due to data limitations

There are gaps in knowledge

Pricing

Spokeo offers cheap monthly plans and one-off searches for phone numbers. One of the best reverse phone lookups might cost anywhere from $0.95 to $1.95. There is a chance that Spokeo will provide a coupon code for a price cut.

The following is a breakdown of the regular membership fees:

Three-month plan: $14.95/month

$14.95/month One-month plan: $19.95/month

7. TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

TruthFinder is the most trustworthy reverse phone lookup service available. This comprehensive US-based database checks multiple sources to find the truth about every given phone number. It's highly recommended and inexpensive.

TruthFinder is the best website to look up numbers. It’s a personal discovery and information aggregation tool that links together all public databases, including social media, police reports, court documents, and more, with just a single name search.

If you get a call from an unknown number and suspect it might not be who they say it is, you can use TruthFinder to investigate the number's owner.

It also includes capabilities for personal monitoring, such as seeing who's been calling you and what information about you has been made public.

Pros

An affordable phone lookup service is given

Summaries that are both informative and concise

A one-of-a-kind investigation of the deep web is offered

Cons

There are only a few minutes spent on report preparation

Additional fees apply for detailed reports

Namely American outcomes only

Pricing

TruthFinder charges a monthly fee of $4.99 for access to their best reverse phone lookup database. For $4.99 a month, you have access to basic information about a single phone number with this subscription. Further details on a given number come at an additional cost.

A full breakdown of the membership options is provided below:

One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

$28.05/month Two-month unlimited reports: $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

8. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

For almost 20 years, US Search has helped consumers find lost contacts by performing reverse phone number lookups.

That's not all: it's also one of the most sought-after services of its kind. US Search, like many of the others, included, markets itself as a way to track down lost loved ones and reconnect with long-lost acquaintances.

US Search is the best website to look up numbers because it's visually pleasing and straightforward to navigate. It's a great starting point for first-timers, as it tailors search results to your profile and needs.

Pros

Comfortable to employ

Provide quick outcomes

Value for money

Cons

Only in the United States

Complete background checks are necessary but can be costly

Straightforward demonstration

Pricing

The cost of using a reverse phone lookup service might not be immediately apparent with some providers, such as US Search because their price structure isn’t transparent.

According to some users, the service's prices are always increasing and you'll often be required to pay more if you want to use a function that wasn't included in your subscription after completing a search.

Both of US Search Pro's subscription plans include free limitless reports.

Monthly subscription: $59/month

$59/month Annual subscription: $599

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites - Ranking Methodology

Reverse phone number lookup sites do not have a unified ranking system. Yet, the following criteria may be useful when determining a reverse phone lookup site's reliability:

Accuracy of results: The fundamental value of a reverse phone lookup service is in its ability to provide accurate results, hence this metric is crucial when evaluating services.

When looking for the best website to look up numbers, it shouldn't take more than a few seconds, but some websites deliberately drag it out in the hopes that you'll grow interested in the process and pay for the service nonetheless.

Database coverage: The extent of the data a reverse phone number lookup service can provide is directly related to its ranking, but coverage is a crucial factor. A site's results will be more thorough the more databases it searches.

The extent of the data a reverse phone number lookup service can provide is directly related to its ranking, but coverage is a crucial factor. A site's results will be more thorough the more databases it searches. Ease of use and user interface: Because of its direct impact on the user experience, ease of use is a crucial factor in the evaluation of reverse phone number lookup websites.

Having the best website to look up numbers that is hard to use or has a confusing user interface can be a frustrating and time-consuming experience for the user.

Cost (free vs paid services): When assessing the best website to look up numbers, the cost is one of the metrics we consider. People on a tight budget may be scared off by the prohibitive cost of access to a website's content.

Sites that offer free or cheap alternatives may be more appealing to users who are trying to save money.

Customer reviews and reputation: Customer reviews are important in ranking reverse phone lookup sites because they provide insight into the real-world experiences of other users.

Reviews can help potential users make informed decisions about the best website to look up numbers and can give a sense of the overall reputation of the site.

It's important to note that reverse phone number lookup services often obtain their information from publicly available sources and the accuracy of results can vary.

Why Use Reverse Phone Lookup Tools?

There are a few situations in which a person would want to use a reverse phone number lookup service:

Background checks: By using a reverse phone number lookup service, you can learn more about a person's address history, previous employers, and even their criminal records, among other things.

By using a reverse phone number lookup service, you can learn more about a person's address history, previous employers, and even their criminal records, among other things. Find lost contacts: When you have an old phone number but no other way to get in touch with a long-lost friend or relative, a reverse phone lookup service might be a lifesaver. When you need to reconnect with someone after a long time apart, this can be extremely helpful.

When you have an old phone number but no other way to get in touch with a long-lost friend or relative, a reverse phone lookup service might be a lifesaver. When you need to reconnect with someone after a long time apart, this can be extremely helpful. Verify information: A reverse phone number lookup is useful for checking the credibility of a new contact by confirming their identification and the details they provided. This is especially vital in some online contexts, such as business or dating.

A reverse phone number lookup is useful for checking the credibility of a new contact by confirming their identification and the details they provided. This is especially vital in some online contexts, such as business or dating. Protect yourself from scams: Con artists frequently utilize phone numbers that look local or familiar to get their targets to answer the call.

You may avoid potential fraud and identity theft by using a reverse phone lookup service to verify the legitimacy of incoming calls.

Identify unknown callers: Finding out who's been calling you has been one of the most prevalent uses for reverse phone lookup services. You can tell if a call from an unknown number is a hoax or not by using a reverse phone number lookup service to find out who actually called you.

What You Need to Know About Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

There are a few situations in which you might need to look up a phone number. You may use the best reverse phone lookup to look up your phone number to see who's spamming you, see what other people find out about you, or participate in a survey.

There are a few things you need to know before using a reverse phone number lookup service.

What is a Reverse Phone Lookup?

A reverse phone number lookup is a search that begins with a phone number and then finds out who that number belongs to instead of using a person's name to get their phone number.

Consider this a lifesaver if you ever receive a call from a stranger or jot down a phone number without any context.

Are Reverse Phone Lookup Services To Remove My Number?

If you don't want your phone number displayed in a reverse phone lookup, you may usually choose not to have it shown. Some methods are more straightforward and quick than others. If you need clarification, check out the inquiry and lookup tool.

Most Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

Our compiled list of reverse lookup resources is entirely free to use. As these sites are not in conformity with the Fair Credit Reporting Act, employers, landlords, and lenders may not use them to evaluate applicants for jobs, loans, or rentals.

For any non-commercial or non-academic use, you have my permission to make copies and distribute them.

You May Have To Hand Over Personal Information

In order to use the best phone number lookup services, you will first need to sign up or input your name, email address, or phone number. They might even track your IP address and location.

How To Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Unfortunately, not all reverse phone lookup services can be trusted. Despite how easy they make it seem, it isn’t so. The sales pitch may make it seem like the site is free, but in reality, you have to pay to see the report.

When looking for the best website to look up numbers, it shouldn't take more than a few seconds, but some websites deliberately drag it out in the hopes that you'll grow interested in the process and pay for the service nonetheless.

When looking for the best website to look up numbers, be aware of sites that demand a reverse phone lookup and display an extended progress bar before revealing any sensitive information, such as your email address.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

Utilizing a number of public documents, a reverse phone lookup service can check the phone number and the individual connected to it. Public records searches make it easy to trace landline phone numbers.

In order to identify cell phone numbers, a free reverse phone number lookup provider may need to buy data from private networks or other organizations.

Are Free Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

If you're looking for the best website to look up numbers, you may be disappointed with free reverse phone lookup sites, as they usually provide outdated or incorrect information. Paid lookup services, however, can deliver relevant results at a fair fee.

How To Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number

With a reliable reverse lookup service, discovering who is calling you is as easy as looking up their phone number. We've boiled it all down to just three easy steps:

1. Copy Unknown Number

Make sure you've got all the digits of the number you want to look up when you duplicate it.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

Just copy the number and enter it into a reverse phone lookup service.

BeenVerified and PeopleLooker are two reverse lookup services that can be used to locate a person's contact information, such as their phone number.

Type the number into the search field, hit "search," and then wait a few seconds to a few minutes for the results to load, depending on the site.

3. Get Results

Reverse lookup access is restricted until you check a few boxes indicating your acceptance of the terms of service. When you use the best reverse phone lookup, you will be given the owner's name and contact information.

What Are the Limits of Reverse Phone Lookups?

One restriction is inherent in the freemium business model of several phone search programs. Several of these businesses base their business model on the fact that the search itself is free but the results are not.

Something else that might be frustrating is coming across what appears to be a free service, only to be sent to a paid one. It's possible that overseas phone numbers aren't stored in the database used by reverse phone lookup services, rendering them unusable.

The last problem is poor information quality. You should prioritize using the most recent data possible. Nevertheless, a simple test shows that many of these programs require access to very old databases in order to get their personal information, which contradicts the purpose.

Phone Lookup Services Frequently Asked Questions

You may learn more about reverse phone number lookup and how it works by reading the answers to some frequently asked questions below.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

Free reverse phone lookup sites are not a good idea. Free reverse phone lookup sites are notorious for providing false results and phishing attempts.

If you need to find out who is hiding behind an unknown phone number, reputable options include BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, and TruthFinder.

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To?

A reverse phone lookups service, such as BeenVerified or PeopleLooker, can help you find the owner of a given number. Do a search on the number and look for the data. You will obtain the caller's name and other details shortly.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Phone Lookup Site?

Using self-monitoring instruments like BeenVerified or PeopleLooker, you can learn what information about you is publicly available. You can also request that your data be removed from some sites' archives.

Can I Google Search for a Phone Number?

To answer your question, yes, people can look up phone numbers on Google. Unfortunately, only the owner's name and physical address are available in search results for a mobile phone.

The information provided is often inadequate and out-of-date, especially for private residences that are not included in search engine results at all, much less mobile or fax numbers. Think of it as a more reliable resource for finding corporate contact info.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Verdict

We found the finest background check services to be BeenVerified and PeopleLooker. Among its many features are thorough reports, accurate results, and access to the hidden portions of the web (the "dark web").

TruthFinder isn't the cheapest option, but if you plan to use it regularly, it's well worth the cost..

If you're looking for the best website to look up numbers, a reverse phone lookup website is your best bet. It's important to remember that these services are designed for individual usage only.

There are dozens more services available, but we've highlighted a few of the top ones below.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles