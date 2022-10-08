Rich Palms Casino Review: Is Rich Palms a Legit Online Casino in 2022?

Rich Palms Casino joined the online gambling scene in 2020. It may be a new casino, but it’s already making waves throughout the online gambling industry.

With just 2 years of experience under its belt, does it check all the boxes necessary to qualify as a “good” online casino?

Let’s find out in our thorough Rich Palms Casino review!

Rich Palms Casino Pros:

Generous welcome package

Over 300 amazing casino games

Good selection of table games

Solid VIP program called Rich club

Supports 3 major cryptos

Practice mode for games

Reliable live chat support

Fair wagering requirements

Rich Palms Casino Cons:

Pretty basic casino layout

Limited banking options

Latest Rich Palms Casino Bonuses:

Wheel of Fortune - Spin Rich Palms’ Wheel of Fortune for your chance to claim bonus cash and free spins upon registration!

Spin Rich Palms’ Wheel of Fortune for your chance to claim bonus cash and free spins upon registration! PRINCESS60 - Claim 60 free spins for Princess Warrior with this no-deposit promo code.

Claim 60 free spins for with this no-deposit promo code. WITCHDRINK - Redeem 66 free spins for Bubble Bubble 3 with this no-deposit bonus code.

Redeem 66 free spins for with this no-deposit bonus code. GEMBEACH - Claim a 280% Slots Bonus alongside 50 free spins on Gemtopia.

Claim a 280% Slots Bonus alongside 50 free spins on SECRET200 - Earn a 200% Slots Bonus with your first deposit.

In this Rich Palms Casino review, we’ll be discussing everything from their jam-packed gaming library to their laundry list of deposit bonus codes. Additionally, we’ll dive deep to uncover all the fine print neglected by other casino reviews.

Finally, we’ll explore what real players have to say about their experience at Rich Palms. From beginning to end, you’ll have all the information needed to make an informed decision.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Rich Palms Online Casino

If you’re not swayed by Rich Palms’ no-deposit bonus codes; you’re probably wondering what separates their platform from the average casino online. We’ve compiled a list of stand-out features that might encourage you to stick around for the remainder of this review!

302 high-powered titles from Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming

and Daily compliments with free spins for existing players

VIP Program rewards loyal players with comp points and exclusive bonuses

24/7 customer support is available by phone, live chat, and email

Conveniently accepts cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and e-wallets

Mobile-friendly user interface allows for “on-the-go” play

Is Rich Palms Legit & Trustworthy?

Before you sign up with top online casinos; you should consider their brand’s reputability, experience, and paperwork. To that end, we saved you the time and effort involved with researching Rich Palms Casino.

So, is Rich Palms Casino trustworthy and legitimate?

The answer is yes – Rich Palms Casino is 100% legit and reputable. It’s powered by Realtime Gaming, a well-known software company responsible for producing the highest-quality slots and table games available for casino players online.

Rich Palms Casino is also licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority. They pay tens of thousands of dollars in annual fees to maintain their above-ground reputation, and they operate with integrity at the forefront.

Each slot machine, virtual table game, and live casino game is independently monitored and audited by real people to prove randomized outcomes and general fairness. As a result, Rich Palms Casino offers the same fair betting odds you’d enjoy with any in-person betting venue.

When you get started with Rich Palms Casino, you can expect timely payouts, legitimate welcome bonuses, and comprehensive customer support to fall back on in the event of an emergency.

How To Sign Up & Claim a Bonus With Rich Palms Casino

If you’re not accustomed to playing casino games online, you might be overwhelmed by the thought of getting started with Rich Palms. Our step-by-step guide walks you through the sign-up process!

1. Create a new Rich Palms Casino account:

Head over to the Rich Palms casino login page and click the “Join now” button.

Create a unique username and password.

Enter your preferred email address.

Click “Proceed” to continue

Enter your first and last name

Select your gender and birthday

Click “Proceed” once more

Enter your billing address and phone number

Click the “Complete” button to finalize registration

2. Verify your email address with Rich Palms:

Click “Verify E-Mail” from the next screen

Check your primary email inbox

Look for a message from Rich Palms’ online casino

Click “Play Now” to continue

Log in with your username and password

3. Enter your chosen bonus code:

Click the orange “Cashier” button

Select the red “Coupons” tab

Click “Enter Code” from the next screen

Enter your chosen bonus code from our list

Click the green “Redeem Coupon” button

4. Deposit funds to claim your bonus:

Click the “Deposit” tab from the next screen

Select your preferred payment method

Enter any relevant card or bank account data

Be sure to fund your account with $20-25

Click “Deposit to Account” and finalize your transaction

Once your funds clear, Rich Palms will automatically credit your first deposit bonus to your casino account. You can then start playing all the legit casino games your heart desires!

How Does Rich Palms Casino Treats Its Players

Rich Palms might be new on the scene, but they offer a pleasant gambling experience for their valued players. You’ll have access to 300+ high-quality casino games, and you’ll enjoy lightning-fast Bitcoin payouts after you win some cash from your endeavors.

Credit card payouts and bank transfers can take upwards of 7 days to reach your account, but crypto withdrawals are processed and delivered within 1-2 business days. As an added bonus, if you use Bitcoin to play here, you won’t have to send your card information through email.

Rich Palms promotes responsible gambling with a dedicated page on the casino site. You can impose reasonable spending limits, lock your account for a predetermined amount of time, or exclude yourself from the casino entirely.

Finally, its customer support team is available 24/7. They’ll help you set up your account, claim bonuses, and answer questions about the fine print. You can get in touch by phone, email, or live chat! It’s clear that Rich Palms Casino goes the extra mile to operate with integrity and provide maximum convenience to its players.

In-Depth Rich Palms Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games At Rich Palms?

Variety of Casino Games: 4.6/5

Rich Palms has been offering legit casino games since 2020, and it has taken the last 2 years to broaden its collection with 300+ exclusive titles. The casino checks all the boxes for slot enthusiasts, casino traditionalists, and players looking to have a good time.

There are over 100 classic RTG slots and six-figure jackpots for big-fish hunters. Games like Secret Jungle, Aztec’s Millions, and Megasaur bring fast-paced action and gigantic multipliers to your fingertips.

Skill gamers will call Rich Palms’ bluff with 14 video poker variants. Our favorites here are Bonus Poker Deluxe, Deuces Wild, Pai Gow Poker, and Tri-Card Poker; but jackpot gamers looking for six-figure pots should dive into Caribbean Draw Poker and Let Em’ Ride.

Finally, we found 10 live games of European blackjack, American/European roulette, and high-limit baccarat. “In-person” wagering has never been more convenient!

Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

New and existing players are spoiled for choice with 3 no-deposit welcome offers and additional match bonuses. Whether you’re looking for a boatload of free spins or thousands of dollars in bonus funds, Rich Palms covers all ends of the spectrum.

Although many of their welcome offers come with low wagering requirements, you will have to be mindful before you cash out your bonus winnings. No matter how much you win, you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of 20x your original deposit.

Even still, Rich Palms’ high bonus percentages and affordable minimum deposit requirements are tempting at first glance!

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Rich Palms makes it easy and convenient for new sign-ups to get started. You can deposit money with a credit card, Neosurf or transfer funds over the phone. It’s also one of the best crypto casinos where you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum to fatten up your casino wallet.

To claim match bonuses, you can make a minimum deposit of $10 through NeoSurf, $25 via cryptocurrency, or $25 by credit card. However, there is a minimum withdrawal requirement of $100 across the board.

While Bitcoin payouts take just 1-2 days for processing and delivery, most cash withdrawals take 2-7 days to reach your available balance.

Regardless of your preferred payment method, new players can withdraw a maximum of $500 per day or $2,000 per week. As you continue gaming with Rich Palms, these limits increase. All crypto and fiat transactions are 100% fee-free, allowing you to keep every penny you earn.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike other casino sites, Rich Palms offers 24/7 customer support by phone, email, and live chat. You’ll enjoy immediate feedback through live chat, and we only waited on hold for 20 minutes before speaking with a real person.

If your questions and concerns aren’t necessarily “urgent”, we’d recommend sending them an email. Their team eclipsed industry standards, getting back to us in less than 12 hours!

Mobile Casino Compatibility: 4.85/5

Rich Palms doesn’t offer any sort of downloadable app, but its mobile-friendly site works flawlessly on smartphones and tablets. Busy players can pocket its entire game library of slots, tables, specialty games, and live dealer tables for “on-the-go” fun and excitement!

As we’d expect from a recently developed mobile casino like Rich Palms, its user interface is user-friendly. There’s no “learning curve” associated with your first online gaming experience, and you’ll find it easy to locate your favorite titles in mere seconds.

Finally, we didn’t experience any lag while spinning through reels and spectating round after round of live online blackjack. Their mobile casino is butter-smooth from beginning to end.

Our Rich Palms Casino Review Score: 4.83/5

Taking all our benchmarks into account, we gave Rich Palms Casino a 4.83 out of 5-star rating. There’s no such thing as the “perfect” online casino, but this brand-new gambling platform certainly comes close! On the other hand, there’s always room for improvement.

We’d like to see Rich Palms Casino improve its cash withdrawal speeds and drop its payout minimums a little bit. We don’t have any complaints about the fee-free crypto transactions, so we’d recommend using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum to stake your wagers here.

Things To Know Before Getting Started With Rich Palms

Before you get started with Rich Palms Casino, you’ll need to consider the restricted countries and territories. While players from the US and Canada are accepted, there are many other restricted countries you should note. Check the terms and conditions to make sure you’re eligible to join in the first place.

As always, you should also double-check your country’s online gambling laws before signing up with any casinos over the Internet.

You should also consider Rich Palms Casino’s accepted crypto and fiat currencies. Players can bank their funds with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, a credit card, or their bank account.

Withdrawals are issued through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or a bank wire.

Rich Palms Casino Bonuses Available Right Now

Before we delve into Rich Palm Casino’s laundry list of available bonuses, let’s get one thing clear – you’re only allowed to redeem one bonus per IP address or household. Trying to circumvent these restrictions using a VPN or a fake name is deemed “bonus abuse”.

If you get caught trying to cheat Rich Palms out of their own money, your account will be permanently closed. You’ll also lose the entirety of your winnings, anything you’ve already deposited, and the chance to have fun with a leading best online casino.

With a few notable exceptions, all of Rich Palms’ deposit bonuses are subject to 30x wagering requirements. No matter which code you choose, you’re allowed to cash out a maximum of 20x your original deposit

With all this out of the way…let’s jump in!

Spin Rich Palms’ Wheel of Fortune for your chance to earn exclusive bonuses! You can even test fate without making your first deposit.

Use this exclusive no-deposit code to claim 60 free spins on Princess Warrior! There are 50x wagering requirements, and a max cashout limit of $100 applies.

Claim 66 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3 – there’s no deposit required! You’ll have to meet 50x wagering requirements, and there’s a max cashout limit of $100.

Redeem a 280% Slots Bonus and 50 free spins on Gemtopia with your first deposit of $25 or more. Bitcoin players will be credited with an extra 15% bonus!

Dive into a 250% Slots Bonus with your first deposit of at least $25 and enjoy 45 free spins on the game Secret Jungle. You’ll have to meet 30x wagering requirements, and there’s a max cashout limit of 20x your deposit.

As you continue playing games with Rich Palms Casino, you’ll earn 1 “comp point” for every $20 wagered. After you’ve accumulated 100 points, you can redeem each point for $1 in cash. Don’t worry – over time, these exchange rates become more tempting for loyal players.

VIP gamblers will also qualify for daily and weekly cashback, much faster payouts, and exclusive bonuses not given to new sign-ups!

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Rich Palms

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog and Rich Palms are both RTG casinos; so they’re more similar than they are different. Their gaming libraries are virtually identical, but Red Dog offers a larger collection of progressive jackpots for big-fish hunters.

On the other hand, Rich Palms offers a slightly different lineup of virtual table games.

Additionally, Red Dog institutes lenient cashout limits across their limited selection of deposit bonuses. The casino’s best welcome offer gives new sign-ups a 235% Slots Bonus and 55 free spins on Fortunate Buddha when they use the promo code “GOLDENGOD”.

In comparison to Rich Palms’ 20x cashout limit, Red Dog allows you to withdraw a maximum of 30x your original deposit. If you’re looking for more jackpots and better bonuses, Red Dog is a fantastic alternative to Rich Palms.

Ignition Casino

Ignition is well-known for its 24/7 poker room, and you won’t find anything comparable at Rich Palms. If you’re here to play cash games in real time, Ignition welcomes you with open arms. Additionally, Ignition offers 34 live games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

While Ignition is a skill gamer’s personal slice of heaven, it doesn’t have nearly as many options for slot enthusiasts. In comparison to Rich Palms’ 100+ classic slot machines, Ignition carries just over 50 reels.

When you sign up today, you’ll claim a 150% casino match up to $1,500. Upon making your second deposit, you’ll earn an identical150% match to use within their 24/7 poker room!

Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino skyrocketed to popularity for its fast-paced slots tournaments, giving dedicated players the chance to earn thousands while playing their favorite games. Rich Palms also runs free play tournaments, but they do so much less frequently.

Aside from this key difference, Shazam is part of the RTG casino group. Like their sister sites (Red Dog and Rich Palms), Shazam carries over 300 of the best online slots, virtual tables, specialty games, and live dealer options.

When you make your first deposit with Shazam, you’ll redeem a 300% Slots Bonus. As an added gift, you’ll receive 50 free spins to use on Bubble Bubble 3! Don’t get too excited just yet, because Shazam’s cashout limits also hover around 20 - 30x your original deposit.

If you’re looking to bet on sports, you should also check out some of the best sports betting sites.

Other Rich Palms Casino Reviews

Before we endorse any online casino, we check Trustpilot and Chipy for an unfiltered perspective. Real players have a lot to say about Rich Palms, and we’ve collected some pretty stellar reviews for this article.

Online gamblers praise their high-quality slot machines, commend Rich Palms’ comprehensive list of bonuses, and appreciate its 24/7 customer support team. We didn’t find any major complaints, so it’s safe to say that Rich Palms Casino aced our public verification test

Rich Palms Casino Review — Final Verdict

Rich Palms Casino offers a comprehensive gaming library, a long list of bonuses, and 24/7 customer support that stops at nothing to address your questions and concerns.

Additionally, its instant-play mobile site shrinks all its best slots and tables down to size. Even though some experienced players will understandably steer clear of newer online casinos, Rich Palms is licensed and regulated to guarantee your financial (and personal) security.

Bottom line is that Rich Palms is a great choice for casino traditionalists in search of exclusive games and unbeatable welcome bonuses.

